Red Stag Casino Review: Should You Play Here? $2500 Bonus & Other Features

Red Stag Casino has been operating in the online gambling industry since 2015, giving the site years of experience. In this time frame, this gambling site has won the hearts of many casino players.
To make sure you’re comfortable playing at this online casino, we have put together a detailed Red Stag Casino review that will show you how the site stacks up against the competition.
Red Stag Casino Pros:
- Powered by award-winning WGS software
- Daily bonuses and promotions
- Free spin bonuses
- Crypto-friendly
- Lower wagering requirements
- Fast withdrawals up to 48-72 hours
- Regular tournaments for slots, video poker, blackjack, and roulette
- All casino games are available on smartphones
- Several banking options with no transaction fees
Red Stag Casino Cons:
- No live dealer games
- High minimum withdrawal requirements
Best Red Stag Casino Bonuses:
- Welcome Bonus: As a newcomer at Red Stag Casino, you will have the chance to unlock a generous $2500 bonus plus 500 free spins over your first 7 deposits.
- 25% Cashback: This alternative welcome bonus offer lets you get back 25% from your first 7 deposits.
- MC500: This bonus code gives new players a 500% match on their first deposit, but it only applies to users who make deposits with Mastercard.
- NEO115: If Neosurf is your favorite payment method, make sure you use this code to claim a 115% match bonus once a day from Monday to Thursday.
Red Stag Casino was established in 2015 by Deckmedia NV, a company with a robust gambling background, and that can surely be felt in the services that they provide.
With endless possibilities to boost your bankroll, you will have one of the most memorable gaming journeys here.
If you wish to find out whether Red Stag is the perfect gambling site for you, read on to discover all the essential features that make it stand out from other fast payout online casinos.
Below, you’ll get detailed information about the site’s game selection, generous bonuses, and customer support, all of which we’ve examined under real circumstances.
The Best Stand-Out Features of Red Stag Casino
In this part of the Red Stag Casino review, we will examine the top features players can take advantage of.
Once we review these features, you will have a better idea of what this online casino offers in terms of diversity and quality:
- A modern website that is super easy to navigate.
- Eight different banking options, including digital coins such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.
- A generous welcome bonus with a total of $2500 and 500 free spins.
- Over 150 casino games, including WGS slots, video poker, table games, keno, and scratch cards.
- 24/7 customer support through live chat, phone, and email.
- Quick withdrawals, averaging between 48 to 72 hours.
- It’s possible to try some of the games for free in demo mode.
Is Red Stag Casino Legit?
Simply put, Red Stag Casino is legit.
Considering that it’s super important to check the legitimacy of any gambling site, we decided to do thorough research on Red Stag Casino and its fairness.
Thankfully, we discovered that this casino owns an official Curacao Gambling license. That means that you are gambling in a completely safe and regulated environment.
Besides that, as we would expect from a high-quality casino, all the games available on the Red Stag Casino website are audited for fair play every month. This ensures that all the results generated from any casino game are equally fair for all customers.
Red Stag Casino is licensed and regulated; however, there is still the chance that its services are unavailable in your country.
To avoid further complications after you’ve signed up, we advise you to check your local laws and whether the site accepts players from your country before creating an account here.
How to Sign Up and Claim Red Stag Casino Bonuses?
If you wish to start your gambling journey at Red Stag Casino with a generous deposit bonus, you first have to sign up.
This process is pretty simple and not too complicated — just follow our step-by-step guide, and you will be ready to go.
Step 1: Create a Red Stag Casino account
You first have to find the white “Sign-Up” button at the right corner of the website.
After clicking on it, the casino will ask you for some of your personal data, including your country, email address, currency, full name, birthday, etc.
Make sure you fill it in using accurate information.
Step 2: Confirm Your Email Address
At this step, you should receive a confirmation mail from Red Stag Casino.
It will either be in your inbox or the spam folder. Simply open it and follow the link to finish the verification process.
Step 3: Claim Your Red Stag Casino Bonus
Now you are ready to activate your welcome bonus. To do that, you will have to make a minimum deposit of $25.
After that, Red Stag Casino will give you a 275% match bonus with an additional 100 spins on Dolphin Reef.
Step 4: Start Exploring Red Stag Casino Games!
Already claimed your deposit bonus? Nice! Now you can explore over 150 exclusive games, including slots, progressive jackpots, table games, keno, and scratch cards.
You can even play free online slots in demo mode if you aren’t ready to make real money bets.
How Does Red Stag Casino Treat Its Players?
A casino that considers itself a high-quality platform should have a very helpful customer support team. If something goes wrong, you can contact Red Stag using 24/7 live chat, a phone number, and an email address.
We tried all of these and can confirm that they work effectively. The fastest option is live chat, which provides quick answers from professional representatives.
Regarding the withdrawal process, players at Red Stag Casino are also treated well. Most banking options are instant, with a maximum waiting time of 72 hours.
However, it is still a good idea to check banking details in advance so you will be fully aware of how long each method takes.
Once you’ve signed up, Red Stag Casino might ask you to go through an easy KYC (Know Your Customer) process.
In that case, players have to upload a photo ID and photocopy of their credit cards. That helps the casino verify your identity and all the transactions and withdrawals made within its system.
The responsible gaming page is also here to help gamblers properly deal with gambling addiction. This site informs you about every tool you can use to control your budget better.
Red Stag Casino Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games at Red Stag?
This far in our review, you have all the necessary knowledge about the sign-up process, online casino bonuses, and fairness of the games.
Below, we will share more important details about gaming options, mobile compatibility, payment methods, and many more. Make sure you take a look at them.
Gaming Portfolio: 4.8/5
Once you launch the Red Stag Casino website, you can access over 150 games, including video slots, table games, progressive jackpots, keno, and scratch cards.
While there may be online casinos with far more games, it is not always about the quantity.
Currently, Red Stag offers some high-quality titles with only one software provider: WGS Technology, previously known as Vegas Technology.
This may be a turnoff for players who want more variety. However, if you are looking for fresh games that are not very popular but offer excellent features, this will be a great fit.
Each category has something valuable to offer.
For instance, in the progressive jackpots, you will find titles such as Treasure Trail and Mega Money Mine — both of them can give you huge wins if you are lucky enough.
While almost everything seems to be covered, Red Stag Casino still misses live dealer games.
Hopefully, we will see some more additions in the near future, so every kind of gambler can find something to their liking.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
To make deposits and withdrawals, users at Red Stag Casino can go for eight different payment options.
We were pleased to discover that the site is equally friendly to both fiat and crypto customers.
If you love playing with digital coins, you can choose from Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. They come with zero transaction fees, and withdrawals are instant in most cases.
You can also opt-in for Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Wire Transfer, and Cheque. They all come with different requirements, so it’s essential to check them before choosing your favorite one.
For instance, Wire Transfers may require 10-15 business days to process. There’s also a $60 fee attached to them.
One drawback is that the minimum withdrawal amount equals $100 or more in some cases.
That may be too high for some players, especially for beginners and "low rollers."
Customer Support: 5/5
Customer support is something that Red Stag Casino can brag about.
It offers all the available channels, including live chat, email, and phone. This is an area where most online casinos regularly miss the mark.
Live chat operates all the time, meaning you can quickly resolve your issue with the help of a friendly representative.
Other options are equally helpful — it all comes down to your needs.
Before reaching out to customer support, you can also scroll through an extensive FAQ page that aims to answer your most important questions.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
Red Stag Casino does not have a separate application that you can download; however, that does not mean that you can’t play mobile slots from your smartphone.
Mobile devices are still supported, and you can access your favorite games via a mobile browser.
We tried several titles on Android and iOS devices to make sure all games load smoothly.
Users will be happy to discover that they work flawlessly and that all games perfectly fit the screen size.
User Interface: 4.7/5
From the first look at the website, you will notice that this online casino’s designers have successfully created a dynamic interface with fresh visuals.
It is very user-friendly, guaranteeing that you won’t take too long to look for useful information — it is just one simple click away.
One thing is that Red Stag Casino is only available in 1 language. That said, you will be unable to translate it into another language except for English.
Red Stag Casino Review Overall Score: 4.8/5
The final results of our review show that Red Stag Casino got 4.85 points out of 5, which is an impressive score.
We summed up points for different categories, including user interface, mobile compatibility, customer support, payment methods, and game selection.
Red Stag did not get full points in each of these for legitimate reasons. For instance, it lacks game diversity since you cannot find live dealer games here.
Minimum withdrawal amounts can also be high for some players.
However, a super helpful customer support team, fast withdrawals, and mobile compatibility are the features that make gambling on this web-based platform worthwhile.
You can now start your gambling journey and explore more than 150 games with a generous $2500 welcome bonus that comes with a low 30x rollover.
Things to Consider Before Signing Up at Red Stag Casino
Before signing up at Red Stag Casino, it is crucial for you to make sure that the country you reside in is accepted at the site.
At this moment, there are several locations from which players will be unable to start playing. This information can be found in the terms and conditions, so make sure you check it out.
Furthermore, you will also have to check your local laws and regulations if you are outside of the countries that are allowed at Red Stag.
And it goes without saying that you should be of legal age to start using casino services here.
What Bonuses are Available at Red Stag Casino?
If you love boosting your bankroll using online casino bonuses, this section of the Red Stag Casino review is just for you. Below, we will look at some of the most generous bonuses you can grab now.
Red Stag Welcome Bonus
Once you sign up at the website and make a minimum deposit of $25, the casino will let you unlock a welcome bonus.
The total amount equals $2500 and 500 free spins; however, you don’t get them all at once.
Instead, they are spread across your first seven deposits, so there is always something exciting to look forward to. To explain it better, let’s take a look at the example.
Imagine that you have made your first deposit. In that case, you will unlock a 275% deposit bonus with 100 free spins on Dolphin Reef. The maximum you can cash out is $550.
Players get a 175% bonus with their second deposit plus 100 free spins on Fat Cat. Simple as that.
Keep in mind that these come with a 30x rollover, which is below the industry standard, making it easy to unlock.
Red Stag 25% Cashback
This offer is an alternative to the $2,500 welcome bonus.
If you don’t use any other welcome packages, you will have the chance to get 25% back from your first 7 deposits. Sounds pretty exciting, right?
Once you have used your initial deposits on games offered by Red Stag, all you have to do is contact the customer support team. They will refund your account with a 25% cashback bonus.
This bonus also has a 30x wagering requirement and applies to all games except baccarat, craps, and roulette.
[MC500] – Mastercard Bonus
If you use a special bonus code — MC500 — you will get a massive 500% match bonus on your first deposit. This is only valid for new players and those who pay exclusively with Mastercard.
Don’t forget to meet the 30x wagering requirement. This bonus comes with many other offers for Mastercard users, so make sure you check them out as well.
[NEO115] – Neosurf Bonus
If Neosurf is your preferred payment method, then Red Stag Casino has got you covered with exciting deposit bonuses.
After using a special bonus code, NEO 115, you can get a 115% deposit bonus once a day from Monday to Thursday.
Keep in mind that this offer is only available for VIP club members. However, there are other options to go for as well for Neosurf users, so it is the best idea to take a look at them.
Other Top Online Casinos Similar to Red Stag
Our Red Stag Casino review shows that it is one of the best online casinos for playing new games with secure payment methods on a modern website.
Despite this, there is still a possibility that you are looking for something that better suits your preferences.
For that reason, we will recommend 3 other casinos that are very similar to Red Stag in terms of quality.
Ignition Casino – Best Red Stag Alternative for Poker
If you are into poker games and tournaments, then Ignition Casino is definitely worth checking out.
This site holds a lot of good qualities, including low wagering requirements and fast withdrawals.
There are a total of 120 games to discover; however, they are mostly about quality. You can play slots, table games, and live dealer games.
When it comes to poker, this online casino always has considerable traffic, meaning that you can start playing with others at any time of day and have endless fun.
You can also make deposits with digital coins, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
As a new player, Ignition lets you claim a generous $3000 crypto welcome bonus. You can get this using the Ignition Casino bonus code IGWPCB150.
There’s a combined $2,000 casino + poker welcome bonus for players who prefer fiat.
Join Ignition and get a combined $3000 welcome bonus now!
Red Dog Casino – Best Red Stag Alternative for Bonuses
This is another crypto-friendly gambling site that is quite experienced and knows how to serve its customers right.
This Curacao-licensed casino offers some of the best RTG games you can find online.
We love that you can play all casino games here for free, even before creating an account. This helps you better understand the features of a specific game before you deposit real money.
For a welcome package, Red Dog gives you a 240% match bonus and 40 free spins on the Springs Wild slot game.
This is not the only thing you can take advantage of at this gambling site. You'll also have access to no deposit bonus offers by using various Red Dog Casino promo codes.
You will also be happy to know that all the transactions here are free from fees, and you have access to 24/7 customer support using live chat, email, and phone.
Register at Red Dog Casino and get your 240% deposit bonus to explore hundreds of games!
Super Slots – Best Red Stag Alternative for Slots and Live Dealer Games
As you may already have guessed from its name, Super Slots Casino is a place for gamblers who enjoy playing slot games.
Here, you can scroll through 255 online slots that are provided by high-quality software companies such as Dragon, Betsoft, and Nucleus.
If you love a great variety of payment methods, then you will be happy to know that Super Slots offers 17 different options for you to choose from.
Digital coins are also accepted, so you can make fast withdrawals with no additional fees.
To greet you generously, Super Slots gives you a chance to grab a $6000 welcome bonus, one of the highest-value promotions we have seen.
The website offers regular bonuses from time to time, so make sure you check them out frequently to take advantage of as many Super Slots bonus codes as you can.
Get access to a massive $6000 welcome package at Super Slots!
Other Red Stag Casino Reviews Online
To ensure everyone has had an equally good experience with Red Stag Casino, we decided to re-check the facts.
If one thing worked flawlessly for you, it does not automatically mean that it will be the same for other players. With this in mind, we checked reputable websites such as Trustpilot and Reddit.
To no surprise, almost all comments provided by users were positive.
Users mostly praised the website for generous Red Stag Casino bonuses, high-quality WGS slots, and diverse payment options. You can see the reviews down below:
Red Stag Casino Review Final Verdict: Does Red Stag Deserve Your Attention?
We can conclude our review by saying that Red Stag is a decent casino option for players that enjoy fresh games in a modern and comfortable environment.
The website hosts high-quality games that you can play for free or explore with exciting bonuses.
You can have fun exploring over 150 games, regular tournaments, and a mobile-optimized casino for iOS and Android devices.
If you liked all the features we just described above, now is the best time to sign up at Red Stag and take advantage of its generous welcome package while it is still available.
Whatever you decide to do, don’t forget to play responsibly!
