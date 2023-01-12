Best Real Money Casino Apps in Canada Ranked by Mobile Games & Bonuses for Canadian Players

If you're a Canadian gambler, you know that finding the best real money casino app in Canada can be a challenge. That's why we assigned our team of experts to find the best online casinos for Canadian players that operate flawlessly on any mobile device.
We looked for the best casino apps and can say that Jackpot City is the top real money casino app overall. Why? Well, because the selection of games is top-notch, and so are the welcome bonuses.
We found several other amazing Canadian mobile apps during our research. We listed and reviewed each of them below.
Let’s dive right in.
Real Money Casino Apps in Canada
- Jackpot City: Best overall
- Spin Casino: Best for high RTP online slots
- Casigo: Best live dealer section
- Bodog: Best online sportsbook
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto
- PlayOJO: Most generous welcome bonus
- Ricky Casino: Most exciting tourneys
- Casumo: Best game variety
- Leo Vegas: Best customer service
- Vegas Lounge: Best for beginners
1. JackpotCity Casino - Best Real Money Casino App in Canada Overall
Pros:
- Great selection of jackpot slots
- C$1,600 welcome bonus
- Over 500 online casino games
- Long & successful history
- Games from leading game providers
- Over 50 live dealer casino games are available
Cons:
- The design could be better
Active since 1998, Jackpot City is the king of Canadian mobile casino apps thanks to its exceptional C$25m jackpot prize pools and a generous C$1,600 welcome bonus package! Let’s find out more about what it has to offer.
Mobile Casino Game Library: 4.9/5
One of the main reasons why Jackpot City Casino is so popular in Canada is its selection of mobile casino games. Players in Canada can enjoy over 500 online slots, table and card games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat at Jackpot City.
JackpotCity Casino hosts a game library powered by about 16 studios, including Microgaming, iSoftBet, and other well-known companies. That means players get to choose from a wide variety of premium-quality titles with great graphics and sounds.
As the name suggests, jackpots are the top highlight of this real money casino app. At the moment, the prize pool has amassed to a whopping C$25,000,000!
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.95/5
Apart from the impressive jackpot prize pool, JackCity Casino runs several promotions. New players can begin their journey with a C$1,600 welcome bonus package and continue taking part in daily bonuses and promotions.
This bonus applies to the first 4 deposits you make at the site, boosting each by up to $400 at a 100% match rate.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Speed: 4.85/5
Jackpot City Casino accepts a wide variety of banking methods, including popular e-wallets and credit/debit cards. All transactions are processed quickly, so you can start playing in no time.
The minimum deposit amount is just C$5. Moreover, the withdrawal waiting period averages 2 business days.
Mobile Casino Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.9/5
The website is fully optimized for smartphones and tablets, with a simplified version that allows players to access the casino lobby and make payments.
You can contact the support team via live chat or email; however, there's no phone option. It takes up to 15 minutes for reps to respond. The gambling experience is 100% secure thanks to 128-bit encryption technology.
Join Jackpot City and claim up to C$1,600 in deposit bonuses
2. Spin Casino - Best Real Money Canadian Casino App for Slots
Pros:
- Higher-than-average RTP slots
- 30+ game studios, all highly reputable
- 4 dozen live dealer channels
- C$1,000 sign-up promo
- Operational for over 2 decades
Cons:
- Customer support team could be better
If you’re into online slots with higher Return To Player (RTP) rates - and we’re talking about 96+ percent - then check out Spin Casino; it has a lot of them to offer!
Mobile Casino Game Library: 4.85/5
Spin Casino has been around for over 2 decades, so you can rest assured that it’s a safe and secure platform to play your favourite online slot games. With over 30 game studios on board, Spin Casino has some of the best titles from highly reputable software developers in the industry.
For example, its games are powered by Microgaming, NetEnt, Play N’ Go, Evolution Gaming and plenty more. Players will get their hands on hundreds of top-notch slots and casino games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
The slots are the highlight here because the game library of about 400 titles was carefully curated to feature the highest-RTP titles available.
Plus, there’s an impressive selection of live dealer games with more than 4 dozen options available.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
New players at Spin Casino can look forward to a generous welcome package that rewards them with up to C$1,000. The bonus applies to the first deposit you make. It also includes 100 bonus spins on the Wheel Of Wishes slot game.
The website also runs daily promotions like cash-backs and deposit bonuses, so there are plenty of chances for existing players to make their bankrolls last longer if they’re smart about it.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5
Spin Casino supports an impressive list of banking methods, which include credit cards, eWallets and various prepaid card options. The minimum deposit is C$5, and the maximum is adjustable, depending on the payment method you choose.
Withdrawals take at least 24 hours to be processed, but they are usually much faster during regular working hours. After that, the withdrawal time can vary greatly depending on the method you use.
For instance, it could take up to 1 business day for e-wallet transfers or 5 business days for bank transfers.
Mobile Casino Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.75/5
Spin Casino is available across all platforms, including iOS and Android mobile devices. The website was designed to run perfectly on any device, and you’ll have no trouble browsing the games catalogue or completing transactions while on the go.
The customer service team is reachable via email or live chat 24/7. They are very helpful and knowledgeable about most topics related to the casino.
Click here to check out the best slot games at Spin Casino and score your welcome bonus
3. Casigo - Best Real Money Casino App in Canada for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- About 4 dozen live dealer games
- C$1,100 welcome promo
- 375 spins on the Book Of Dead casino game
- Regular promos
- Easy navigation, high-quality design
Cons:
- No support over the phone
If you’re here to bring that retail casino experience to your home through the power of live dealer games, then check out Casigo - it has a lot to offer!
Mobile Casino Game Library: 4.85/5
Casigo offers an impressive selection of 4 dozen live dealer games. You can play all the traditional classics, such as Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack, as well as some other well-known casino games.
The live dealer section is powered by Evolution Gaming, one of the top providers in the industry. This section is very exciting at Casigo, offering gamblers the opportunity to have endless fun.
This casino app is designed with comfortable navigation in mind. It’s easy to find what you need without getting lost along the way. The visuals and audio quality are excellent, ensuring a truly immersive experience.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.75/5
Casigo offers a generous welcome bonus package worth C$1,100 + 375 spins on the Book Of Dead slot game.
In addition to that, there are regular weekly promos, cashback offers, and VIP rewards. The loyalty program is worth joining if you are a regular player, as there are plenty of perks to be had.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Speed: 4.7/5
Deposits at Casigo can be made using a variety of secure payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, prepaid vouchers, and more. They all offer fast deposits with zero fees applied. Withdrawals are also secure and swift, with most taking no longer than 48 hours to process.
Mobile Casino Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.75/5
The mobile casino is optimized for both Android and iOS devices. We tested it out on a variety of mobile devices and were impressed with the experience we had.
The customer service team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. There’s no phone support, however, which could be a bit of a disappointment for some players.
Check out the live dealer section at Casigo online casino
4. Bodog - Best Real Money Sports & Casino App in Canada
Pros:
- 3 dozen sports to bet on
- C$600 welcome bonus
- Interac + 6 cryptos accepted
- Operational since 1994
- Fast payouts
Cons:
- Mediocre table games selection
If you’re a fan of sports betting, Bodog is our top pick for you. This Canadian app has been up and running since 1994, making it 4 years older than Google itself!
Mobile Casino Game Library: 4.75/5
The Bodog mobile casino app offers a good selection of games, with over 3 dozen sports to bet on. It also has some classic table games like blackjack and roulette. However, if you’re looking for something more advanced, then we suggest checking out other apps on our list.
That said, we should mention that the poker section at Bodog is excellent! Bodog is known for hosting a variety of exciting and regular tournaments for poker fans, which we appreciate.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.65/5
Bodog offers a C$600 welcome bonus with 50 bonus spins on top. This is fairly standard for most Canadian online casinos, but we’ve seen better from other Canadian apps.
If you're a sports bettor, then you can score a C$400 welcome package for sports betting. The platform also hosts a dedicated section with live dealer games.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Speed: 4.6/5
The Bodog mobile app accepts Interac, Visa, Mastercard and 6 cryptos (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin etc.). These payment methods are fast and secure, so there’s no need to worry about safety or delays when it comes to deposits or withdrawals.
As usual, crypto players have it better because there are 0 fees associated with using cryptocurrency on this casino site. Also, the payouts are swift and only take a few hours at most.
Mobile Casino Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.75/5
Bodog is fully optimized for mobile devices, and the app works very well on both iOS and Android. It’s a great mobile casino app for sports betting and poker players. The platform is effortless to navigate, and you'll likely find anything you'll need in a matter of a few clicks.
The customer service at Bodog is top-notch. You can get help 24/7 through their live chat and email. The response times are fast, and the staff are highly knowledgeable and courteous.
Click here to visit Bodog mobile casino and place your bets
5. Bitstarz - Best Real Money Casino App in Canada for Crypto Users
Pros:
- Over 4,000 online casino games
- Provably fair games
- Crypto-oriented online casino
- 5 BTC welcome package + 180 bonus spins
- 20 free spins just for email verification
- 5-15-minute payouts with crypto
Cons:
- Slightly cluttered home page
Bitstarz is the best crypto online casino out there. The platform is a real trailblazer in the Bitcoin gambling world, being operational since 2014.
Mobile Casino Game Library: 4.9/5
With over 4,000 online casino games available to players, Bitstarz is a great choice for gamblers looking to enjoy a massive variety. The games are provably fair, the site is secure and safe, and you'll even find some exclusive casino games that are available on Bitstarz and Bitstarz alone.
For example, Master Of Starz, a thrilling, high-volatility 5-reel slot with massive 5- or even 6-figure jackpots. The platform hosts casino games from 4 dozen providers, including the likes of Pragmatic Play, NetEnt and Betsoft.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
A 5 BTC welcome package is available to all new players, along with 180 bonus spins. And if you sign up with your email address, Bitstarz will even reward you with 20 free spins – no deposit required!
The welcome bonus applies to the first 4 deposits you make, starting with a 1 BTC first-deposit bonus. The free spins are delivered to your account in daily batches of 20 spins as soon as you make the first deposit.
You can also join regular tournaments like Slot Wars or Table Wars and fight for your slice of prize pools going as high as $10,000.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Speed: 4.85/5
Bitstarz accepts a variety of crypto payments. Among them, you can find BTC, ETH, BCH, and more.
The best part is that you can withdraw your winnings in crypto as well, with payouts being processed within 5-15 minutes. That's lightning-fast withdrawal speeds when compared to other online casinos. No fees apply to crypto transactions! It is one of the best options if you are looking for a fast-withdrawal casino in Canada.
Mobile Casino Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.65/5
Bitstarz also has a high-quality mobile casino designed for playing on the go.
Although some say the home page is a bit cluttered because of the massive game catalogue, the website is optimized to work flawlessly on any device, and the game selection is just as wide as you'd find on the desktop version.
Customer support at Bitstarz is available 24/7 via email or live chat. You can expect prompt responses and professional service. The website also includes a comprehensive FAQ section with answers to many common questions.
Claim up to 5 BTC in welcome bonus money at Bitstarz
How We Ranked the Best Real Money Casino Apps in Canada
Mobile Casino Games Library:
You can't have a great mobile casino experience if the games are subpar. We assess the quality of a mobile casino's offerings and rate it based on graphics, playability, variety, bonuses and rewards, fairness, and user-friendliness.
Mobile Casino Bonuses & Promotions:
Nearly all online casinos offer bonuses and promotions, but not every mobile casino bonus is created equal.
We evaluate the size of a bonus offered, as well as its terms and conditions to see if it's viable for mobile users. Additionally, we look at loyalty programs and other special offers that reward returning players for their patronage.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Speed:
When it comes to banking on a mobile site for online gambling in Canada, we look at the range of payment methods available.
We want credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and crypto. We also consider the speed of withdrawals and any fees or limits associated with transactions to make sure your funds are always accessible.
Mobile Casino Optimization & Customer Assistance:
We evaluate how mobile casinos perform on different devices, as well as the quality of their customer support.
Our team also checked if they offer a dedicated mobile app for iOS or Android users or if you can play directly from your browser. Also, we check customer support for 24/7 availability via live chat.
Best Real Money Online Casino Apps in Canada: FAQs
What Are the Best Real Money Casino Apps in Canada?
After loads of research and testing, we can say that these are the best gambling sites in Canada for mobile:
Jackpot City is the best mobile site overall because it covers the needs of pretty much all real money casino players in Canada. Bitstarz is the master of crypto online casino apps, Casigo is where it's at for live dealer games on any mobile device, and Bodog delivers the goods on the sports betting front.
Finally, if you're searching for real money gambling apps packed with high-RTP slot machines, look no further than the Spin Casino iOS or Android casino app at Google Play Store.
Are Canadian Real Money Casino Apps Fair?
Yes. As long as they are regulated, they are fair and safe to use.
How Can I Find the Best Real Money Canadian Casino Apps?
First of all, scroll down to the footer menu of any online casino you might be considering and check for licensing info. Look for legit regulatory bodies like the Kahnawake Gaming Commission or the Malta Gaming Authority.
Also, check if the online casino site is SSL encrypted. This means that all of your banking details, personal information and data are kept safe and secure.
Only then should you dive into the game library and check for a good variety of top-notch casino games. If you find the right mix between these three elements, you’ll know that the casino is worth your time.
Do the Best Canadian Real Money Apps Support Cryptocurrencies?
Yes, some - but not all - best online casinos in Canada support crypto. The best crypto real money casino Canadian gamblers can join is Bitstarz.
The benefits of joining crypto mobile casinos include fast withdrawals, big bonuses, anonymity, and more. However, it’s important to remember that not all crypto casinos are reliable. So make sure to do your due diligence before signing up.
Can I Play Live Dealer Games at the Best Canadian Real Money Casino App?
Yes, some Canadian real money casino apps offer live dealer games. This means that you can play with real dealers in a casino-style environment without having to leave your home.
The live dealer games at Canadian casino apps are streamed in real-time, so you can interact with the dealers and other players just like you would in a land-based casino. Live dealer games offer an extra layer of excitement and immersion, as well as increased security and fairness.
Comparing the Top 5 Real Money Canadian Casino Apps
- Jackpot City: This is the best real money Canadian casino app overall. Apart from mind-blowing jackpot pools exceeding $25 million, our Jackpot City review shows that this online casino greets new players with up to C$1,600 in welcome bonus funds.
- Spin Casino: Our No. 1 mobile casino app if you’re looking for high-RTP slot games from industry-leading software providers. If you come aboard as a new customer at Spin Casino Canada, you can claim 100 bonus spins and up to C$1,000 in welcome bonus money.
- Casigo: There’s no better option for live casino games than Casigo! New players can claim up to C$1,100 in welcome bonuses plus 375 spins on the Book of Dead casino game.
- Bodog: The best online gambling site for sports betting. The welcome package goes up to $600 at a 100% match rate and also includes 50 free spins.
- Bitstarz: Crypto gamblers will love what Bitstarz has in store! You can play online casino games from a massive catalogue of 4,000+ titles and claim up to 5 BTC in welcome bonus funds.
How to Join a Canadian Real Money Casino App & Play Online Casino Games for Real Money
We said that not all online casinos are created equal, but joining a gambling app won't take more than a few minutes of your time. Here's how to join mobile CA gambling sites and start playing real money games, using Jackpot City as an example.
Step One: Register Your Jackpot City Online Casino account
- Follow this link to visit the Jackpot City casino site and click the “Sign Up” button to open the registration form.
- Enter your name, email address, password and other personal details as requested.
- Agree to the Terms & Conditions.
Step Two: Verify Your Account
- The online casino will send you a welcome email. Check the Spam if it's not there within minutes.
- Click the button or the link inside the message.
- You can now log in to the casino site.
3. Make a Deposit & Claim Your Welcome Bonus
- Choose a payment method from the cashier page and make your first deposit to fund your casino account.
- Don't forget to claim the welcome package when making your initial deposit.
4. Now You Can Play Casino Games
- Head over to the games section of Jackpot City online casino.
- Use the search box to find mobile-friendly titles which are fully optimized for any device.
- Click on a game and start playing!
This is how you can join a mobile casino, make your first deposit and play real money games safely. Remember that online gambling should always be done responsibly, so set limits and stay within them when spinning those slots or betting on table games. Good luck!
Still Looking for the Best Real Money Casino Apps in Canada?
We said it before, and we'll say it again: Jackpot City is the best casino app for Canadians. This trusted online casino offers stellar progressive jackpots and a generous C$1,600 welcome bonus.
Other top-notch options include Spin Casino, which beats even Jackpot City when it comes to high-RTP slot machines.
Casigo is one of the best casinos around for live dealer games, while Bodog takes the crown for sports bettors. And if you want to play your favourite games using crypto, then Bitstarz is your top Canadian casino app.
Whichever online casino app you opt for, play mobile casino games responsibly.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offence, and all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.