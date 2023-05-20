Raging Bull Review for 2023: Read This Before Playing

Raging Bull is a long-standing Realtime Gaming-powered online casino with over 250 online casino games and an impressive range of promos.
This online casino became operational in 2014, so it has been active for almost one decade.
In the following sections of this Raging Bull review, we’ll cover everything about the site, including the casino’s bonuses, available games, top features, and everything else in between.
Raging Bull Casino Pros:
- Raging Bull no deposit bonuses for newcomers
- No deposit free spins for already registered players
- $2,500 welcome bonus
- Lower bonus wagering requirements
- Phone support via a toll-free phone number
- Over 250 RTG games
- Jackpot games featured
Raging Bull Casino Cons:
- Longer withdrawals processing times
- Commission costs may apply to withdrawals
- Responsible gaming tools absent
- No live dealer and bingo games
Raging Bull Casino Bonuses
Below, we’ve listed all of the best available Raging Bull Casino bonus offers:
- $2,500 Welcome Bonus: With the Raging Bull BIGGERISBETTER promo code, new players qualify for a welcome bonus valued up to $2,500. This sign-up bonus package also grants up to 50 free spins on the Fucanglong slot game.
- $50 Free Chip No Deposit Bonus (50NDB): For those looking for Raging Bull no deposit bonus codes, there’s an awesome $50 free bonus offer that you can claim with the Raging Bull Casino 50NDB bonus code.
- Raging Bull Free Spins with Bonus Codes: At the site, you will also come across quite a few Raging Bull no deposit bonus codes that give you access to no deposit free spins.
- Raging Bull Bonuses on All Deposits: Already registered customers can also benefit from top-notch bonuses on real money deposits made here. In addition, Raging Bull is known for offering generous VIP loyalty rewards.
Though Raging Bull may not boast as many games as other competing sites, the casino’s no deposit bonuses definitely make it worth checking out.
We also love that all bonuses featured on the site carry significantly lower wagering requirements.
Since its beginnings, the online casino has also managed to maintain high industry standards regarding its safety measures and banking options.
In a nutshell, if you enjoy Real Time Gaming casino games and you want to enjoy playing them with bonus funds, Raging Bull Casino may be an excellent choice.
The Best Stand-Out Features of Raging Bull Casino
Now, we look at some of the best highlight features of Raging Bull Casino.
While some of these features are present at other online casinos, we felt the need to include them here as they perfectly sum up this iGaming platform.
- Beginner-Friendly Website: What we love about the Raging Bull Casino website is its simplicity. While some players may not like the site due to its dark shades, everything featured on the site is beginner-friendly, meaning that from the main menu, you can access all the different departments. We also love that all of the currently active Raging Bull Casino promo codes are listed on the homepage.
- Raging Bull Loyalty Rewards: Raging Bull Slots Casino also has a variety of special rewards for its already registered customers, and these come in the form of exclusive loyalty rewards, bonuses on all deposits, and much more that can help you with maximizing your winning potential here.
- Range of No Deposit Free Spins Bonuses: One of the biggest benefits of joining Raging Bull Casino is its collection of ongoing no deposit free spins bonuses you can benefit from if you use listed promo codes. These bonuses are displayed on the homepage, so you can never miss a new opportunity to claim free spins.
- Hassle-Free Banking Options: Raging Bull is a crypto casino that also accepts deposits and withdrawals via standard deposit methods. If you prefer making crypto payments, the casino accepts Bitcoin. You can also use your bank account to make payments, credit/debit cards, wire transfer, ecoPayz, and Neteller. Withdrawal requests at Raging Bull Casino are generally processed between five and ten working days.
- Phone Support and Other Contact Options: The casino has a top-notch customer care service in place with three contact options, including phone — reachable Monday to Friday between 09:00 am and 07:00 pm — 24/7 live chat, and email. Customer care agents working behind the scene assist players in multiple languages.
Is Raging Bull Casino Legit?
Yes. The first thing we noticed during our reviewing and rating process is the casino’s mention of being licensed by the Curacao iGaming Authority, among other casino details listed on the homepage.
Regarding the casino’s safety measures, we came across no issues of this kind during our research. Raging Bull claims to be SSL-encrypted, and we were able to confirm this.
The fact that your sensitive information is adequately protected when you register and play here is what matters most.
It is also important to note that this RTG-powered casino is owned by Audeo N.V., a company that works exclusively with Realtime Gaming.
Given the company’s credibility and reputation, it is safe to assume that Raging Bull is a trustworthy iGaming site.
The only thing we suggest you do before you start playing is to check your local online gambling laws since you do not want to get yourself in any sort of legal trouble.
If online gambling is legal in your area and you are of legal age to gamble, there is nothing stopping you from exploring Raging Bull.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at Raging Bull Online Casino?
Now, onto the best part: registering for an account and claiming your welcome bonus at Raging Bull.
If you are unsure how the process goes or what it involves, everything you need to know is explained below.
Step 1: Create an Account at Raging Bull Casino
- Head over to Raging Bull Casino
- Click on the “Get Started Now” tab
- Enter the required personal information
- Choose your preferred currency
- Click on the “Sign Up” tab
Step 2: Finish Your Registration
- Open your email client
- Open the email sent by Raging Bull
- Copy the confirmation code
- Paste the code in the registration form
- Confirm your email
- Confirm your phone number
Step 3: Fund Your Account
- Save your login info
- Enter your casino access details
- Navigate to the banking section
- Make a deposit to claim the $2,500 welcome bonus
- Or use the 50NDB code to get a $50 free chip
- Enjoy playing
How Does Raging Bull Treat Its Players?
One of the biggest benefits of joining Raging Bull Casino must be its customer service.
If you are worried about being offered terrible customer service here, you can stop worrying right away. The truth is that most players will be pleased with the three contact options featured here.
One of these is the casino’s phone support, which you can reach every business day between 09:00 am and 07:00 pm.
Working around the clock every day of the week is the casino’s live chat, and you can also use its convenient email service.
Regarding withdrawal pending times at Raging Bull, do not expect instant withdrawals, as the casino takes longer to approve and process payout requests.
More specifically, withdrawal pending times usually take around five working days, sometimes longer if you use wire transfer. This should not come up as a surprise, as wire transfer withdrawals are generally processed within this time frame.
Another essential thing to note is that withdrawal commission fees of up to $40 may apply depending on the method used.
Also, weekly and monthly withdrawal limits apply, and the casino has the right to change these without prior notice.
When it comes to the casino’s registration and KYC Policy, things are pretty straightforward. Raging Bull only accepts players who are at least twenty-one years old or of legal gambling age.
In order to be able to enjoy all the casino’s products and services, you need to verify your account. You do so by verifying your email address and phone number.
If you have not verified your account, you will not be able to make withdrawals. You also need to provide a copy of your ID and proof of your residential address.
This leads us to the casino’s Responsible Gaming Policy. While you can easily access your gaming history and check all of your past transactions made here, the casino does not offer you the option to set wagering, deposit, or any other limits.
We have to say that adding responsible gambling tools of any kind would significantly boost the casino’s credibility. We hope Raging Bull will make some changes in this department.
Raging Bull Casino Review: Why Should You Play Here?
Now, we check in detail the casino games featured on the site, Raging Bull payment options and payment limits, the casino’s mobile compatibility, and other things players need to know:
Online Slots: 4.9/5
If you prefer Realtime Gaming slots, Raging Bull is one of the best options.
As we briefly discussed in the first sections, this is a casino that only works with Realtime Gaming, so every game featured on the site is powered by RTG.
Speaking of its games, it is important to note that the software in use at the casino is audited by TST (Technical Systems Testing) to ensure game fairness.
Raging Bull has over 250 games, most of which are video slots, which is the case with most other RTG casino venues.
If you are into slots, we recommend you check out Merlin’s Riches, Divas of Darkness, Count Cashtacular, Vegas XL, Nine Realms, Desert Raider, Neon Wheel 7s, and Dorogon’s Gems, all of which are featured on the homepage.
Once you create an account here, you access the casino’s entire collection of games, including Rudolph’s Revenge, Fire Dragon, Eagle Shadow Fist, and Fantasy Mission Force jackpot.
You also have the option to play games in practice mode once you log into your account.
Classic Table Games: 4.8/5
Raging Bull Casino also caters to fans of table and card games.
These include Blackjack Perfect Pairs, Suit Em’ Up Blackjack, Classic Blackjack, European Roulette, Tri Card Poker, and many video poker online games, such as Bonus Deuces, All American Poker, Double Jackpot Poker, Bonus Poker, Double Bonus Poker, and Joker Poker.
At the same time, the gaming lobby is missing Craps and Baccarat games, and this is also the case with Raging Bull's sister casinos.
What also needs to be added is a live dealer casino lobby. With this being said, if you want to play table and card games with real dealers, you need to look elsewhere.
The casino could also enrich its classic table games lobby with European Blackjack, including a couple of more Bonus Deuces video poker games, and add standard poker games.
Specialty Games: 4.6/5
This leads us to the casino’s instant-win games lobby, and the only game within this category is Keno, meaning that scratch cards and bingo games are missing.
While the gaming lobby at Raging Bull is packed with great top-notch games, it would be nice to see more specialty games added to the mix.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
At Raging Bull, new players have two generous bonuses at their disposal.
As soon as newcomers register for an account here, they receive a free chip worth $50 to use on eligible games. To qualify, use the 50NDB promo code.
Raging Bull Casino's $100 free chip is also occasionally available.
What is available is a sign-up offer worth up to $2,500 for first-time depositors with the BIGGERISBETTER promo code.
This bonus package also includes up to 50 free spins playable on the Fucanglong slot game.
Another essential thing to note is that all bonuses for newcomers carry low wagering requirements.
If you make a minimum deposit using any of the standard payment services, 10x wagering requirements apply. If you make a crypto deposit, the rollover requirements will be higher.
The fun does not stop here as Raging Bull offers a range of no deposit free spins bonuses to already registered customers, which also have favorable bonus terms.
Add to this special loyalty rewards, bonuses on all deposits, and weekly cashback bonuses, and you know you are in for a treat.
Banking Methods: 4.8/5
This leads us to the casino’s banking system.
Aside from being able to use Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies, you can also make payments using Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, and standard bank wire transfer.
Needless to say, both deposit and withdrawal limits are in place. The minimum accepted deposit is $20, $25, $30, or $50, depending on your chosen payment service.
Maximum deposit limits also apply, and they vary between different services as well. With most deposit options, you cannot deposit over $5,000 per day.
The minimum withdrawal limit is set at $100, which is high, especially compared to withdrawal limits per transaction at other casinos. The maximum withdrawal limit per week is $2,500.
Regarding withdrawals, commission fees may apply, which is something to keep in mind.
Players also need to take note of the site’s slower payout rate. Before you make your initial withdrawal request, remember that withdrawals are generally processed between 5 and 15 working days.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
In order to get in touch with a Raging Bull casino representative, you have three options.
You can use the casino’s phone support, but remember that this option only works between 09:00 am and 07:00 pm, Monday to Friday.
Another great option to speak with a casino rep is to use live chat, which works around the clock. Raging Bull also has an excellent email service if this works better for you.
If you have issues claiming bonuses, making payments, verifying your account, or anything else, check the casino’s FAQs section for more information.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
With so many players preferring mobile over desktop, Raging Bull has created a fantastic instant play mobile gaming platform you can easily access on your iOS or Android device.
The casino does not offer downloadable mobile apps, so the only way to play your favorite Raging Bull Casino games on the go is via its instant play platform.
Raging Bull Casino Overall Score: 4.75/5
Raging Bull is a fantastic choice if you enjoy titles from Realtime Gaming, but it might not be ideal if you prefer to play games from different providers.
Additionally, Raging Bull lacks live games, which negatively impacted its total rating.
These are some of the main reasons we gave the casino a rating of 4.75/7, with room for improvement.
However, as we mentioned, the bonuses on offer and stellar customer support are two redeeming qualities that make this site worth checking out.
Things to Consider Before Signing up at Raging Bull
Your country of residence is one of the crucial considerations you should make before registering here.
Check the casino's list of prohibited territories to make sure that citizens of your country are permitted to register for an account here.
Check the supported currencies at the casino as well. Make sure to select your native currency during the registration process here if it is supported.
Concerning money and payment methods, we also advise you to double-check the casino's deposit and withdrawal limits that have been set for the payment services you will be using.
What Bonuses are Available at Raging Bull Casino?
Now, we take a look at the casino’s bonus terms and conditions.
If you use the BIGGERISBETTER promo coupon after registering, you can claim up to $2,500 in welcome bonuses and up to 50 free spins.
The bonus funds you get are usable on slots and keno and feature 10x or 40x playthrough requirements for crypto deposits.
To qualify, fund your account with at least $30, and this will qualify you for a 150% bonus and 25 free spins.
If you fund your account with $70-$149, you are eligible for a 200% bonus and 30 free spins. For a deposit of $150+, you get a 250% bonus and 50 free spins.
To claim the casino’s $40 free chip bonus, use the 50NDB promo coupon.
All free bonuses at Raging Bull, including this one, are attached with 60x wagering requirements and can be used on slots, video poker, and instant-win games.
Speaking of no deposit bonuses, Raging Bully offers no deposit free spins almost every day of the week to already registered players, and the standard Raging Bull rules on bonuses apply.
At Raging Bull, VIP customers can also benefit from weekly and monthly cashback bonuses. These come with a maximum cashout cap of $100.
Other Amazing Casinos Similar to Raging Bull
If you wish to check out some other online casinos before choosing your next online gambling destination, we have three equally rewarding iGaming sites for you.
Ignition Casino – Best Raging Bull Alternative for Poker
If you prefer to play poker online or take part in poker tournaments, Ignition Casino might be a better option than Raging Bull.
Although Raging Bull provides a respectable selection of RTG games, the gaming lobby does not have any standard poker games.
Poker players will like the sign-up offer, which can give them an extra $3,000 to spend on slots and poker games. Just sign up using the link if you’re interested in this Ignition casino bonus.
Get a dual casino + poker bonus of up to $3,000 by joining Ignition Casino
BitStarz Casino – Best Raging Bull Alternative for Crypto Gambling
BitStarz Casino processes crypto withdrawals in a few minutes. This makes it a great choice if you want to get your winnings sooner.
You also qualify for a welcome casino bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 bonus spins when you register at BitStarz. There are other BitStarz bonus codes that you can use to get more offers.
Best of all, there are 4,000 games available at this crypto casino.
Click here to claim 180 free spins and a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC from BitStarz
Slots.lv Casino – Best Raging Bull Alternative for Slots and Live Games
In contrast to Raging Bull Casino, Slots.lv Casino features a fantastic collection of live games.
With friendly and professional dealers, you can play live dealer Super 6, Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack in different formats.
Online bingo and arcade games are also abundant on Slots.lv, while Raging Bull does not have these kinds of games at all.
Using valid Slots.lv bonus codes, you can get up to $5,000 from the welcome offer, with the site offering other regular promos.
Other Raging Bull Casino Reviews Online
If you want to discover more about the casino from the viewpoint of its past and present customers, check out the Raging Bull reviews we have attached down below.
Raging Bull Casino Review Verdict: Is It Worth Checking Out?
If you want to benefit from regular bonuses and promotions, Raging Bull is the perfect choice, given the fact that there are offers every day of the week.
Raging Bull also has a simple registration process and is an excellent choice for fans of RTG games and crypto gambling.
We just hope the casino will enrich its gaming lobby with more gaming categories and make some changes to its banking system to allow speedier withdrawals.
If you do end up joining the site, always remember to gamble responsibly.
