Quatro Casino Canada Review (Quatro Casino Bonuses for Canadian Players, Pros, Cons, and More)

Quatro Casino is one of the top choices of gamblers in Canada, and after creating our Quatro Casino Canada review, we can confirm its status is well-deserved.
The website has been operational since 2008 and has built a rock-solid reputation and won the trust of seasoned players in the country.
Additionally, Quatro offers an amazing welcome bonus that will help you explore its game library while enjoying yourself.
Take a look at our main findings:
Pros:
- Over 530 games
- User-friendly interface
- 24/7 customer support
- Around 10 different payment methods
- Up to 700 free spins
- Casino Rewards Group loyalty program
- Easy KYC process
Cons:
- Games only from Microgaming
- No dedicated Quatro Casino mobile app
Best Quatro Casino bonus for Canadian players:
In our Quatro casino review, we will focus on some of the best features and bonuses that this top online casino has to offer and discuss its pros and cons in more detail.
So, buckle up and get ready to dive into the world of Quatro Casino Canada!
>> Click here to visit Quatro Casino
What Makes Quatro Casino Canada Special?
Let’s have a look at the unique and interesting features that make Quatro Casino so good.
Intuitive website style - the no-fuss, simplistic design of Quatro highlights the most important thing that any real money online casino offers - the games. The website is easy to navigate and gives players an overview of the games on the homepage.
Solid loyalty program - the fantastic sign-up bonus isn't the only enticing feature of Quatro Casino. As a member of the Casino Rewards Group, this online casino offers a loyalty program that allows you to participate in daily, weekly, and monthly promotions that include free spins, bonuses, and other perks.
Generous promotions - what makes Quatro a standout from its competitors is its generous welcome bonus. Upon signing up as a new player, you will receive up to 700 spins and up to a C$100 match bonus on the first deposit.
Flexible payment methods - when it comes to depositing and withdrawing, Quatro has you covered with around 10 different payment methods to choose from. Debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and some of the most popular e-wallets in Canada are all accepted.
Reliable customer service - Quatro has a stellar customer service reputation, with live chat being available 24/7 with qualified and capable casino representatives ready to help you with whatever question or issue you might have.
Is Quatro Casino Canada Legit?
Yes, Quatro Casino is a legit Canadian casino site.
The popularity of iGaming and top online gambling sites has grown in recent years, and governments throughout the world realized the necessity to regulate them similarly to their physical counterparts.
A license from an established regulating authority ensures that an online casino is secure for players, that there is no possibility of cheating, and that all games offered are safe.
To obtain their licenses, online casinos must pass stringent tests and provide information about their operations to various regulatory bodies. This ensures that when respected regulators issue a permit, it is stamped with their approval, making an online casino safe for users.
Quatro Casino possesses the Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC), and we can confidently state that Quatro online casino is secure for players to deposit and withdraw funds. This further means that all games on the website are fair, giving everyone an equal shot at winning.
Before beginning your iGaming journey at any online casino, not just Quatro, always check your local laws and regulations to avoid any complications later on.
How To Join Quatro Casino Canada and Claim Your Bonus?
Signing up with Quatro is simple, and you can claim your welcome bonus right away by clicking here.
To sign up, go to the homepage and click the orange "click here to play now" button, which will lead you to the registration page.
During the initial stage of registration, you will enter your first and last name, as well as your e-mail address, and then click the green "next" button.
To proceed with the registration, you must provide your date of birth and gender on the second page.
Following that, you will be asked for your Canadian address, and once that is provided, you will be asked for your mobile number and occupation.
Make sure to check the “terms and conditions” box and an additional box to receive your bonus.
And just like that, you’re now a proud member of Quatro Casino. You can enjoy your bonus and play exciting Quatro Casino games.
How Does Quatro Casino Treat Its Canadian Players?
Quatro Casino's policy prioritizes your interests as a player. This online casino's customer support is outstanding, with live chat and email available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
You can send any inquiries or problems to the Quatro live chat, and expert personnel will gladly assist you as soon as possible.
With Quatro, you will never feel alone or left to fend for yourself because their representatives work tirelessly around the clock to be available when you need them, regardless of your questions.
To make your iGaming experience at Quatro even more enjoyable, this online casino processes withdrawals within two days which guarantees you to enjoy your winnings in such a short time.
The KYC process at Quatro is also easy and straightforward.
You won’t be required to jump through the hoops to verify your identity.
The casino might request your government-issued ID or passport, as well as the bank statement to verify your location.
The process doesn’t take much of your time which ensures you can enjoy the games that Quatro has to offer as soon as possible.
Gambling responsibly is the only way to enjoy iGaming and Quatro makes sure to aid its customers to stay within the limits that they set for themselves.
Quatro Casino offers numerous responsible gambling features that you can utilize.
Firstly, if you believe you have developed a gambling problem, you can take Quatro’s quick self-assessment test.
You can set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits for your account to make sure you don’t go over your budget for online casinos. However, note that changing or removing your limits will only go into effect after 24 hours.
Finally, you can set short- or long-term restrictions on your account anywhere from 24 hours to 6 months, depending on your preference. Once you initiate the restriction, this decision can’t be reversed.
Excellent customer service, fast withdrawal times, easy KYC process, and support for responsible gambling are some examples of how Quatro cares for its customers.
Quatro Casino Review for Canadian Players
A lot goes into our reviews and how we select the best online casinos. Customer service and bonuses are on top of the list, but aside from those, let's discuss some of the other factors that put Quatro on top.
Game variety: 4.7/5
Quatro Casino offers over 500 real money games on their website with a great mix of the best online slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and progressive slot games.
Quatro offers a variety of online slot games so your iGaming journey will never get boring. You can try out numerous popular titles such as “Thunderstruck Wild Lightning”, “Immortal Romance”, and many more.
New games from Microgaming are added monthly to Quatro’s catalog, keeping things fresh.
If you like Blackjack, you will enjoy the variety that Quatro has in store for you. You can play different games with both American and European rules, as well as single- and multi-hand Blackjack games.
The only downside is that Quatro doesn’t offer any live games and their game library, while extensive and of the highest quality, is limited by working with only one developer.
Casino features: 4.95/5
Aside from amazing games and generous bonuses, Quatro also has some unique features. The casino website keeps track of its big winners and you can see them on its winners' list page.
You can check out the initials of the winners, their winnings, and the games in which they won spanning over a decade from 2010 up until today. This is a great feature to have if you’re interested in possible wins you can amass in certain games.
Design and layout: 4.6/5
Quatro Casino has a user-friendly layout that is easy to navigate. You can’t beat the simple white background with black and blue highlights.
However, if you enjoy flashy colors and more creative layouts on your casino website, Quatro would not be suitable for you.
Quatro Casino Mobile compatibility: 4.9/5
Mobile devices are fully supported by Quatro Casino Canada. The website is designed to be used on the go with your smartphone or tablet.
Keep in mind that it is best practice to keep your mobile browser up to date in order to have the smoothest browsing experience possible.
Quatro Casino does not have a dedicated app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, but the excellent site optimization for mobile browsing makes up for the lack of an app.
Quatro Casino Canada Review Overall Score: 4.8/5
Based on our research and benchmarks used to evaluate Quatro Casino, it has accrued an overall score of 4.8 out of a maximum of 5.
The good variety of games from one of the top game providers, easy-to-navigate website, and user-friendliness have all contributed to Quatro Casino being the top Canadian online casino.
The only downside is that Quatro Casino only offers games developed by Microgaming, which means it doesn’t have a very diverse selection as you’d hope.
To enjoy Quatro’s amazing features, its selection of games, and amazing welcome bonus click here to sign up and start playing today.
Things To Take Into Account Before Registering at Quatro Casino Canada
When selecting an online casino for yourself, there are several things you should be aware of. No matter how much you might enjoy the offered games or how enticing the welcome bonus is, you can’t always be eligible to play at every casino.
Quatro is no exception, as it has geographical restrictions. Some of the things you should consider before deciding to sign up are your location, available currencies, and local gambling regulations.
Availability in your country
Quatro Casino has regional restrictions, so if you want to sign up for the Canadian version of the website, you should be able to provide proof of residence in Canada. Any attempts to register from a restricted country would result in account limitation and all winnings being annulled.
Available currencies
The currency in which you can make deposits at Quatro is determined by your location. If you’re a Canadian user, you will only be able to make deposits using Canadian dollars.
Local gambling and taxation regulations
Before you begin your iGaming adventure at Quatro or elsewhere, be careful to check your local regulations regarding online gambling and what taxes will be applied to your wins to prevent issues when withdrawing your earnings.
Bonuses Available at Quatro Casino Canada
The bonuses that every casino offers are among the most important, if not the most significant, qualities that we consider while reviewing and selecting the top casinos. Let's see what Quatro has in store for both new and existing users.
Quatro Casino free spins and deposit match welcome bonus
Quatro Casino offers one of the best sign-up bonuses in Canada, with up to a $100 deposit match and up to 100 free spins. You will enjoy the bonus especially if you’re a fan of online slot games.
By signing up as a new user by clicking this link and making your first deposit, you’ll be eligible to claim your welcome bonus, which consists of 7 days of free spins to spend in different games.
If you want to try out the feel of Quatro and try out the online casino games without spending much, you can choose the welcome offer that best suits your needs.
Based on the amount of your first deposit, there are four welcome offers.
- When you deposit $10, you will get 10 free spins every day for the first 7 days and a $10 bonus;
- When you deposit $20, you will get 20 bonus spins every day for the first 7 days and bonus funds of up to $20;
- When you deposit $50, you will get 50 extra spins every day for the first 7 days and a $50 bonus;
- When you deposit $100 or more, you will get 100 additional spins every day for the first 7 days and a $100 bonus.
The free spins are allocated to different games each day, so make sure to use your Quatro Casino login every day for 7 consecutive days to claim your free spin bonus.
The free spin games include some of the best gaming software that Microgaming has to offer. Each day you spend as a new user at Quatro will be a unique new adventure.
Quatro Casino loyalty program
Quatro is a member of Casino Rewards Group, an international loyalty program that unites 29 different top online casinos.
By signing up at Quatro you automatically get enrolled into the Casino Rewards Group loyalty program and you can amass points across all partner online casinos and not just Quatro.
If you’re already a member of any of the other Casino Rewards Group member casinos, you’re even luckier because what you wager at Quatro will add up to your VIP points from the other casinos.
Casino Rewards Group offers a unique opportunity to use your online casino with no deposit bonus as you wish in many different casinos.
You get VIP points by simply wagering at any of the casinos. Once you have earned 1,000 VIP points or more, you can start redeeming them for casino credits.
Read more about the best online casino sites in Canada
Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Quatro Casino Canada
Let’s have a look at some of the other great casinos available for Canadian players. Quatro is our top pick because of its great selection of games, excellent welcome bonus, and stellar customer service.
However, if any of its downsides like lack of live casino online games or no dedicated Quatro casino app for mobile devices are deal breakers for you, take a look at some of the other excellent casinos.
Red Dog is another great casino for Canadian gamblers. If what Microgaming is offering isn’t your cup of tea, at Red Dog you can find over 150 online slots from two developers - Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming. It also has a great selection of table games and is one of the best bitcoin roulette sites out there.
This online casino supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, so if you've been sitting on a few Litecoins that a friend recommended you buy but haven't used them yet, now is the time to put them to good use.
By clicking this link and signing up at Red Dog, you will receive 120 free spins to spend in the Nine Realms slot game.
Red Dog promo codes are constantly updated with new deals that are hard to resist.
If you’ve been disheartened by the lack of various developers and no mobile app on Quatro, Spin Casino will be a great fit for you.
Spin Casino works with 31 different game providers and offers various live game options.
Aside from being optimized for use in mobile browsers, Spin Casino has a dedicated mobile app available for both iOS and Android users, making it one of the best mobile casinos around.
The welcome bonus at Spin Casino is also quite generous.
Get a chance to grab 100 free spins for the “Wheel of Wishes” slot game, as well as a match for up to Canadian $1000.
If you’re a crypto enthusiast and would like more options when choosing free online casino games, 7Bit is the perfect casino for you.
It offers over 1200 online casino games from 23 different providers. The extensive library of games will keep exploring the selection for days.
When signing up at 7Bit for the first time, you will receive a generous 177% bonus as well as 77 free spins.
One downside is that this online casino only accepts cryptocurrencies, so if that’s not your jam, you’re out of luck.
Read more about best online slots in Canada
Other Quatro Casino Canada Reviews Online
In our Quatro Casino review, we have included enough information about this online casino for you to make an informed decision for yourself. Other avid gamblers like us have also shared their experiences with this casino.
Here are some of the user reviews from around the web.
Quatro Casino Review Canada: Final Verdict
We have discussed the good and the bad of Quatro Casino and found that the positive aspects far outweigh the negatives with this online casino. We also had a look at some of the other casinos available in Canada.
24/7 customer service, user-friendly interface, extensive game catalog, and generous welcome bonus are some of the factors that have made Quatro our top pick for our Canadian gamblers.
You will enjoy Quatro if you’re into online slot games and enjoy excellent bonuses. You can claim the amazing welcome bonus with a C$100 deposit match and up to 700 free spins right now.
See you in our next review, and we hope you have a lot of fun playing Quatro Casino games!
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: