Top 10 Project Management Tools: Boost Your Efficiency

Is it time-consuming for you to manage your workload by switching back and forth between several documents, messages, and apps? It's time to get some software to help you organize your projects. This post will explore the most effective methods for simplifying processes and maximizing productivity in the workplace.
From project management to financial tracking, we've examined it all and provided in-depth commentary on what distinguishes each product. Farewell, anarchy; hello, well-organized project management.
10 Best Project Management Tools Online
- Monday.com – Best Project Management Tool Overall
- ClickUp – Best For Agile Development Teams
- Asana – Best for Collaboration
- Wrike – Best for Managing Projects and Ongoing Work
- Zoho Projects – Best for Small and Growing Teams
- Trello – Best for Cross-Platform Management
- Teamwork – Best For Client-Facing Service Providers
- Celoxis – Best All-in-one Project Management Tool
- Birdview PSA – Best for Resource Management and Collaboration
- Smartsheet – Best for Automation
In order to determine which are the best project management tools online, we conducted in-depth research and analysis based on criteria including ease of use, functionality, pricing, customer support, and user reviews. Factors such as team size, industry, and project details were also considered.
We put each tool through its paces and weighed its pros and cons so you can trust our ranking. We're certain that following this procedure will help your team choose the most effective project management tools online.
|Project Management Tools
|Features
|Services
|Fees
|Integration
|Availability of Free Plan
|Gantt Charts
|Monday.com
|Workflows and dashboards that can be customized
|Project and task management, as well as group collaboration.
|Begins at $8 per user each month (billed annually)
|Slack and Zapier are just two of the more than 50 integrations.
|14-day trial period is available.
|Yes
|ClickUp
|Dashboards and templates that can be modified
|Time monitoring, task and project management
|Price ranges from $5 per user per month (paid yearly) for limitless tasks and projects, other features cost extra
|Slack and Zapier are just two of the more than 50 integrations.
|A free plan is available
|Yes
|Asana
|Dashboards and templates that can be modified
|Project and task management, as well as group collaboration.
|Begins at $10.99 per user per month (billed annually)
|Slack and Zapier are just two of the more than 100 integrations.
|A free plan is available
|Yes
|Wrike
|Dashboards and templates that can be modified
|Project and task management, as well as group collaboration.
|Begins at $9.80 per user per month (billed annually)
|Slack and Zapier are just two of the more than 400 integrations.
|A free plan is available
|Yes
|Zoho Projects
|Dashboards and templates that can be modified
|Project and task management, as well as group collaboration.
|Beginning at $4 per user each month (billed annually)
|Slack and Zapier are just two of the more than 40 integrations.
|A free plan is available
|Yes
Monday.com – Best Project Management Tool Overall
Fees: Starting at $8 per month
Rating: 4.9/5
Monday.com is a well-known project management service because of the flexibility of its platform, which allows it to accommodate teams of varying sizes. While daunting at first glance, Monday.com's job administration interface is packed with features and offers extensive options for configuration control.
Monday.com's project management tools give users the most leeway when it comes to adding and customizing insightful visuals, whereas other alternatives tend to prioritize a limited set of predefined options.
Monday.com provides a platform for people to plan their week, track their progress toward goals, and create a more open and honest workplace. This is the best way to keep everyone informed, streamline communication, and check in on progress.
Pros:
- Collaboration between internal and external teams
- Attractive UI that is readily configurable
- More features are being introduced all the time
- Test out advanced features for free
- Free version is offered
Cons:
- Few options for reporting
- Lower tiers have fewer features
Features
- Make engaging user interfaces from scratch that bring your project's data to life
- Build and disseminate surveys with a little help from WorkForms
- Make use of several options for both rule-based and pre-fabricated automation development
- Collect and display information about your projects in tables, kanban boards, and dashboards
- Access Marketing, CRM, Developer, and Project Management Integrations
Plans & Pricing
- Pro: For businesses looking to connect with teams, $16 per user per month (paid yearly) is ideal
- Individual: Complimentary for two seats maximum
- Enterprise: It’s best for businesses to manage and grow workflow, Inquire with Monday.com for prices
- Standard: $10 per user each month (paid yearly), ideal for job management
- Basic: Best for small teams, $8 per user each month (paid yearly)
ClickUp – Best Online Project Management Tools For Agile Development Teams
Fee: Starting at $5 per month
Rating: 4.6/5
ClickUp is an excellent tool for project management. This project management tool is unlike any other in terms of the number and quality of its unique features. ClickUp is the superior project management software. ClickUp offers more than a dozen different perspectives on your projects, helping you make sure everyone is on the same page.
ClickUp is an affordable project management system that is quickly gaining traction in the industry. They provide a variety of subscription plans to accommodate teams of varying sizes.
Pros:
- Ready-made templates
- Strong features
- More than a thousand different integrations
- Sophisticated task management
- Manage difficult tasks with ease
Cons:
- The mobile application isn’t very intuitive
- For tiny firms, top tiers might be rather expensive
Features
- Sync data from other best project management tools online like Asana, Trello, Todoist, Monday.com, Jira, Wrike, and Basecamp
- Seeing your projects' information in a visually appealing format is possible using the Dashboards tab
- Visualize your project information in a variety of ways using List, Gantt, Calendar, Board, Workload, and Map views
- You have fine-grained control over the platform's security and features
- From a list of available options, multiple tasks may be added, changed, or deleted simultaneously
Plans & Pricing
- Free Forever: Free for Personal usage only
- Business: Best for mid-sized businesses, $12 per user per month (paid yearly)
- Enterprise: Best for several big teams; inquire about cost with ClickUp
- Business Plus: Best for numerous teams, $19 per user each month (paid yearly)
- Unlimited: Best for small teams, $5 per user per month (paid yearly)
Asana – Best Online Project Management Tools for Collaboration
Fee: Starting at $10.99 per month
Rating: 4.3/5
Due to its versatility and ease of use, Asana has made it into our list of the best project management tools online. Structured in terms of tasks and subtasks, this tool may be assigned to individuals or teams in a variety of bite-sized chunks.
One of Asana's best qualities is how easy it is to use. The ease of usage is exceptional. The layout is very customizable, and the to-do list may be relocated anywhere you choose. You may also monitor the group's activity by seeing an "activity stream" right from your dashboard.
Pros:
- Workflows that are customizable
- Ability to handle projects in a variety of ways
- A simple-to-use interface
- Powerful tools for collaboration
Cons:
- Few customization choices
- Limited capacity for reporting
Features
- Just activate the time tracking function to find out how much time you spend on each task
- To better understand your project data, try switching between the list, board, calendar, timeline, and workload views
- Project information may be controlled and generated with the use of custom fields, rules, and forms
- File-sharing, reporting, sales, IT, finance, and security are just some of the areas that may be integrated
- Bring in data from Trello, Smartsheet, Monday Work Management, Google Sheets, Airtable, or Wrike
Plans & Pricing
- Premium: The ideal price for teams to build project plans is $10.99 per user per month (paid yearly).
- Business: $24.99 per user each month (paid yearly), ideal for managing businesses
- Basic: Free to use for small teams or individuals
Wrike – Best Online Project Management Tools for Managing Projects and Ongoing Work
Fee: Starting at $9.80 per month
Rating: 4/5
Wrike is among the popular project management tools online, and because it supports an unlimited number of users, it's perfect for groups of five or more. The tool is highly customizable, allowing users to modify workflows, reports, dashboards, and request forms.
Particularly helpful is Wrike's analytics suite, which gives customers insight into the health of their teams and the progress of their projects. Popular among analytics reports in any field are the global report and performance charts.
The global report's extensive analysis of task data from all of your projects across eight unique categories makes it a useful tool for monitoring costs and determining future resource management. The report provides an overview of the status of the projects, allowing you to see potential problematic areas or growth prospects quickly.
But, the performance chart will graphically display your project's evolution over time. With this chart, you can see at a glance how your project is shaping up in respect to its goals and major milestones, making it easy to see any snags that may be threatening your deadline.
Pros:
- New intelligence tools alert users to initiatives that could fail
- Simple to use
- able to handle both ongoing work and projects
- Professional services and marketing/creative teams have specific account types
Cons:
- Costly in comparison to other tools
- Greater learning curve
Features
- Access to more than 400 app integrations, including bidirectional syncing with around 30 distinct apps
- Use AWS to store encryption keys and other customer-managed keys outside
- To examine your project's information, you may switch between the list, Gantt, time log, board, table, and analytics views
- Teams engaged in IT operations, Agile development, content creation, and project management may all benefit from obtaining pre-made project templates
- Modify tasks, their subtasks, files, approvals, and time entries
Plans & Pricing
- Team: $9.8 per user each month (paid yearly), ideal for expanding teams
- Free: No charge for teams that are just getting started
- Pinnacle: Ideal for teams with demanding tasks; for price, contact Wrike
- Enterprise: Ideal for big teams; for cost, contact Wrike
- Business: For all teams inside an organization, the best rate is $24.8 per user per month (paid yearly)
Zoho Projects – Best Online Project Management Tools for Small and Growing Teams
Fee: Starting from $4 per month
Rating: 3.9/5
The most common applications for Zoho, a web-based customer relationship management system, are in the areas of sales lead management, lead nurturing, and pipeline tracking. The solutions provided by this CRM platform automate a variety of sales-related tasks, including account management, lead follow-up, and prospect tracking.
As an added bonus, Zoho has a discussion board that can be set to private or public mode as well as a time-tracking option for projects.
In addition, Zoho Projects provides a wide variety of channels for interaction, including real-time chat and discussion boards. Numerous reviewers have mentioned that the Gantt charts' perceived complexity and the lack of a clear reporting structure for large teams are major complaints.
Pros:
- Powerful features
- Monitoring of time for hourly billing
- Integration between Google and Zoho applications
- Free plan with a maximum of 5 users
- Cheapest subscription packages
Cons:
- Not compatible with Quickbooks
- For huge teams, reporting tools fail
Features
- Google, Microsoft, and other widely-used programs, as well as code repositories, may be easily integrated
- Tasks and resources can be better managed if completion times are tracked
- Use Zoho's forms, analytics, desk, customer relationship management, email, and documents
- Establishing such benchmarks allows you to compare the actual rate of progress on work to the anticipated rate
- Learn more about your projects using the Classic (spreadsheet), Simple (list), and Kanban views
Plans & Pricing
- Premium: With an annual billing rate of $4 per user and a risk-free 10-day trial
- Free: Free for three users maximum
- Enterprise: With an annual billing rate of $9 per user and a free trial of 10 days
Trello – Best Online Project Management Tools for Cross-Platform Management
Fee: Starting from $5 per month
Rating: 3.6/5
As a result of its popularity, Trello is now considered a staple in the field of project management. It's a convenient way to organize and keep track of your personal and business endeavors on the go. Trello is used by a wide variety of well-known businesses, including Kickstarter, Google, and Fender.
It's visually pleasing and well-known for its clever use of visual aids like checklists, card games, and game boards. Trello is a popular application for managing and organizing projects since it’s user-friendly, intuitive, free, and customizable.
Pros:
- Support across platforms
- Cloud-based
- Team assistance
- There are several Power-ups, or add-ons, that expand the functionality of your board
- Depending on your recurrent behaviors, you may get intelligent automation advice
Cons:
- Not appropriate for difficult tasks
- Not dependable for reporting in-depth
Features
- Free project management capabilities like Google Drive integrations, calendar views, and simple file sharing are just a few examples of the kind of "power-ups" that may be granted to any project assignment, while premium upgrades provide even more power
- Trello provides each task its own board, which project managers can then organize, tag, add custom data to, and prioritize with a single click
- The most popular add-on in Trello is the "Butler" tool, which automates a set of tasks
- It’s easy to rearrange and modify jobs and projects using the drag and drop feature
Plans & Pricing
- Premium: The most effective for teams to monitor several projects is $10 per user each month (paid yearly)
- Free: No cost for the whole team
- Enterprise: The most effective price for businesses to link work across teams is $17.5 per user per month (paid yearly).
- Standard: Best for small teams, $5 per user per month (paid yearly)
Teamwork - Best Online Project Management Tools For Client-Facing Service Providers
Fee: Starting from $9.99 per month
Rating: 3.3/5
Teamwork Projects incorporates the technology used to improve operations in a seamless manner. An intuitive UI and a basic set of tools allow users to construct a project and create tasks and milestones.
The Irish-based service offers a feature set that is competitive with those of major market leaders in project management tools online, with specific strengths in the areas of stakeholder management, budgeting, and time tracking. Teams, whether made up of in-house workers or external contractors, may maximize the efficiency of future distributed operations.
Pros:
- Free version is offered
- Features for managing clients, such as invoicing
- Any number of contributors on premium plans
- All programs come with a free 30-day trial
Cons:
- Limited security features in lower tiers
- Pricier than many competitors
Features
- Produce and distribute project status reports in electronic formats including Excel, CSV, and PDF
- See how your projects are progressing in tabular, Gantt, kanban, and calendar perspectives
- Integrate with a wide range of online tools and resources, including Zapier, Microsoft, HubSpot, Google Drive, Box, and many more
- Get access to Teamwork's in-built chat, support desk, collaboration space, and CRM features
- Generate categories, risks, dashboards, and project templates that may be used in future endeavors
Plans & Pricing
- Deliver: Best for simple project management, $9.99 per user each month (paid yearly)
- Grow: Best for complicated tasks, $17.99 per user per month (paid yearly)
- Scale: For a more personalized strategy, contact Teamwork for pricing.
- Free Forever: $0 for a maximum of 5 users
Celoxis – Best All-in-one Project Management Tools Online
Fee: Starting from $25 per month
Rating: 3/5
Celoxis is a great all-around project management tool. It's a completely web-based application for managing projects. Its powerful analytic capabilities will breathe new life into your project data by centralizing the management of all your projects, tasks, portfolios, resources, timesheets, issues, and dangers in one place.
Celoxis provides top-tier businesses with support in a number of ways, one of which is via the use of a sophisticated What-If Analysis tool. You may see how potential changes in your activities can affect your team, budget, and other resources with the help of this dynamic report. Consider a company that currently has three bids pending and five active projects.
A what-if study may help you prepare for the possibility that one of the potential future projects materializes and your team is immediately tasked with working on it. With this newfound information, company heads may make more informed decisions about accepting or rejecting extra work, extending deadlines, etc.
Pros:
- Powerful reporting skills
- A simple-to-use interface
- Features that are extensive
- Adaptable processes
Cons:
- There is no free version
- No features for billing or invoices
Features
- Allocating resources to tasks based on availability, demand, and expertise
- Our superior reports and dashboards provide instantaneous, comprehensive data
- Conveniently designed for easy and straightforward operation
- Easy communication with customers and employees alike including file sharing, chat, and feedback mechanisms
- All-encompassing project management tools
Plans & Pricing
- Premise: Best ROI in the sector; for the price, contact Celoxis
- Cloud: $22.5/user/month (paid yearly) (billed annually)
Birdview PSA - Best Online Project Management Tools for Resource Management and Collaboration
Fee: Starts from $15 per month
Rating: 3.2/5
Birdview is a platform for professional services automation (PSA) that provides a potential single source of truth for businesses providing professional services. The result is more transparency, which in turn facilitates decision-making informed by data, teamwork, and better synchronization at critical transition points in the service delivery lifecycle.
Birdview PSA offers full-featured project management tools online by combining accounting for many projects with resource optimization and a suite of tools for optimization and monitoring at both the portfolio and project levels. Birdview PSA can help service businesses get the benefits of a wide range of features without forcing them to overextend themselves financially or face a tedious onboarding process.
This is possible because of the platform's intuitive design and ability to integrate with a wide variety of different programs.
Pros:
- May plan and distribute resources according to their suitability, capabilities, and availability while simulating "what-if" situations to prevent disputes
- Provide useful information based on historical performance
- KPIs and indicators from numerous projects and portfolios are included in pre-built reports and dashboards
- Built-in metrics, resources, and alarms to keep track of delivery schedule adherence
Cons:
- Does not have a feature for billing
- Lacks platform-based capabilities for building and compiling proposals
Features
- Businesses may use Birdview PSA to prioritize and assess upcoming projects or prospective clients based on characteristics such as value, risk, strategy alignment, and resource requirement
- Pre-built reports and dashboards include key performance metrics and indicators from a wide range of projects and portfolios, allowing leadership teams to make educated decisions in a hurry
- Indicators, tools, and alerts may monitor delivery schedule adherence, and the application can simulate "what-if" scenarios to avert disagreements
- Managers may use Birdview PSA to plan and assign resources based on their availability, skills, and preferences
Plans & Pricing
- Team: Depending on the kind of user, $19 per user each month
- Enterprise: For the price, speak with Birdview PSA.
- Lite: Depending on the user type, $13 per user per month (paid yearly)
Smartsheet – Best Online Project Management Tools for Automation
Fee: Starting from $7 per month
Rating: 2.9/5
Smartsheet is a mobile project management tool that helps teams collaborate, monitor time, manage resources, generate reports, and plan projects more effectively. The remarkable features of the cloud-based system place it among the best project management tools online.
Smartsheet is a project management application that offers calendars, Gantt charts, and card views of processes and tasks. The tool's collaborative features, comprehensive history, activity logs, automated alerts, reminders, and status reports help keep everyone on the same page and up to date. Members of the team are also updated instantly if significant events occur.
The Critical Path feature highlights all the tasks that have a direct impact on the project end date, allowing you to better monitor critical milestones. If you're the kind that likes to have control over every aspect of their work, down to the tools they use, you may even add custom corporate logos and project-specific color schemes.
Pros:
- Linking sheets together
- A user-friendly interface
- Extensive paperwork and availability of onboarding support
- To get started quickly, use pre-built projects and automated templates
Cons:
- Only higher-tier plans have access to premium help
- Many tools are add-ons that must be purchased separately
Features
- Attaching files from services like Dropbox, Onedrive, and others
- Make use of group collaboration
- Requests for automatic updates
- Secure permissions management
- Identify who is active and who isn’t
Plans & Pricing
- Business: $25 per user each month (paid yearly), ideal for projects with multiple editors
- Enterprise: Ideal for big teams; for the price, contact Smartsheet
- Free: Free for up to two editors and one user
- Pro: $7/user/month (paid yearly), perfect for teams with limitless viewers
Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Project Management Tools
Ranking project management tools online may be difficult because of the wide variety of needs, preferences, and budgetary limitations across businesses. The following method may be used as a general guideline for evaluating and ranking various project management tools online according to their many features, usability, scalability, customer service, and pricing.
- Pricing: You should check out the tool's pricing structure, which may include freemium plans, free trials, and several tiers and modules. Value for money includes things like how much money you save, how much money you make back, and how transparent the prices are.
- Features: The first step in developing a successful project management system is identifying its most crucial features. Capabilities such as task management, group communication, file sharing, time reporting, monitoring, and project planning are examples.
- Kanban boards, Gantt charts, custom fields, and integrations with other programs are just some of the additional features that may be considered. If the tool has the most flexible and comprehensive set of functions, it deserves a higher grade.
- User-friendliness: How intuitive and simple the tool is to use is another factor to consider. Technology that is intuitive and requires little in the way of maintenance and support will save time and boost output. You should also think about the possibility of using it in an offline setting, creating mobile applications for it, and making adjustments to it.
- Scalability: Determine whether the tool can keep up with the growth, complexity, and variety of projects at your business. The system has to be able to handle a large number of users, projects, and stakeholders, with features like permission controls and access delegation. It's crucial to evaluate the platform and tools for their level of integration.
- Customer support: Consider the availability and expertise of the product's customer care team, as well as the resourcefulness of the tool's online documentation, training resources, and user discussion forums. It’s important to evaluate the tool's phone, live chat, email, and ticketing system response times and resolution rates.
Best Project Management Tools Online – Buyer’s Guide
What Project Management Tools Are Used?
Plans and operations for projects need a great deal of written documentation in the form of charts, diagrams, reports, and other written materials. We may also refer to all of these crucial parts as "project management tools" for short.
Several examples are shown below:
- Gantt charts: This horizontal bar chart will let you get a bird's eye perspective of the whole project in no time
- Work Breakdown Structure: visualizes the project's scope by dividing it into smaller parts
- Mind maps: aids in generating project concepts and tasks
- Network diagram: displays all of the duties, obligations, and project procedures
- Calendar: used to monitor and control the project timeline
What Are the Five Project Management Techniques?
Project management has evolved to the point that several methods and frameworks have emerged. Each fascinating strategy calls for following its own set of norms and protocols.
This is a rundown of the top techniques for managing projects:
- Critical Path Method: Aids the team in determining which tasks are most crucial to do
- Scrum project management: The most widely used form of Agile project management, which uses autonomous Scrum teams
- Waterfall: Divides the process of creating a tool into six phases: analysis, design, requirements, coding, testing and acceptance
- Agile project management: Involves the customer in the creation of the tool
- GTD (Get Things Done): Aids in effectively prioritizing the work of your team
What Makes the Best Project Management Tool?
When I was originally tasked with evaluating the state of the art in project management tools online, my first impression was that the market was standardized, with only minor changes across various platforms. There are enough differences to make the sector interesting even if there are some commonalities, such as pipelines for process automation or visualization tools.
The best online project management tools are distinguished by their intuitive design, cutting-edge features, and integrations that streamline routine tasks for teams. Signing up for additional project management tools online is easy, and all featured solutions provide a free version that doesn't need a credit card to avoid any hidden fees.
The platform's potential to improve project management, replace inefficient tools like Excel spreadsheets and be worth the investment in time and resources will inevitably be weighed by teams.
What to Look For in an Online Project Management Tool?
These are the top six aspects of project management tools online that you need to have in place to ensure the smooth running of your project.
- Detailed Reporting: Obtaining a high-level view of the project's health via reports is a viable option. Specifically, you need to know how things stand at the end of each week or month.
- Kanban board: Kanban boards, which are often used to visualize your project, are an integral part of effective project management. The Kanban board is a simple card-and-board system that allows all team members to see the whole breadth of the team's operations, not just their own.
- Integration: Projects often have many moving parts. Always keeping in mind how one element influences the others is essential. In other words, you should look for variables that may be used in an analysis of your project's resource allocation and trade-offs, and how they will affect the project's overall schedule.
- Time tracker: Although you'll need to devote time to every aspect of your project, tallying up individual contributions after the fact might be tricky.
- Collaboration: Collaboration is essential for the effective completion of any project, whether you’re working with a team of two or 200 people.
- To-do lists: The conventional to-do list. Even though it's straightforward, it nonetheless aids you plus your team in completing the task.
- Task management: In reality, all that makes up a project is a collection of related activities that must be completed. There are a number of interconnected and sequential processes involved. It's possible to do certain jobs simultaneously.
Best Online Project Management Tools – Frequently Asked Questions
Do you have any questions concerning the best project management tools online? You can rely on us, as we always have your back. The following are some answers to your pressing questions:
What Are Project Management Tools And Techniques?
Using techniques and project management tools online, groups may coordinate their day-to-day activities.
They help simplify the steps needed to finish a project's results. It may be difficult to keep track of several moving parts of a complex project without a reliable tool for tracking tasks, creating a timeline, and keeping tabs on progress.
Who Uses Project Management Tools?
Those that utilize project management tools online include:
- Sales teams
- Work teams
- Remote workers
- Small business owners
- Contractors and construction workers
- Individuals managing multiple projects
How Much Do Project Management Tools Online Cost?
For example, Monday.com is a project management platform that offers a multi-user membership for a single price. Some other project management tools online provide individual schedules for each user.
What Is Agile Project Management in Simple Terms?
Iterative planning and execution are hallmarks of agile project management. Projects are completed using iterative or agile development cycles, which consist of many iterations or progressively more complex stages.
Bottom Line on Project Management Tools Online
Regardless of your team size, there may be challenges with communication, procedures, and other factors that may be improved with the help of project management tools online.
Because of its cheap price, ease of use, and ability to meet the demands of businesses of varying sizes, Monday.com is our top pick for project management tools online. Yet, your company may have certain needs. One of the best online project management tools on our list is sure to meet your company's requirements.
