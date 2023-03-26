7 Project Management Software With Time Tracking in 2023

The rise of remote work has led to difficulties in managing projects and tracking time efficiently.
Nevertheless, the use of appropriate project management software with time tracking capabilities can enhance workload management, boost productivity, and ensure timely project delivery.
The focus of this article is to highlight the best project management software with time tracking features to facilitate your team in optimizing their work processes, meeting deadlines, and attaining their goals.
Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking
- Monday.com – Best Overall Project Management Software With Time Tracking
- ClickUp – Best for Billable Time Tag
- Wrike – Best for Integrations
- Zoho Projects – Best for Small and Growing Teams
- Trello – Best for Cross-Platform Management
- Teamwork – Best For Client-Facing Service Providers
- Smartsheet – Best for Mobile Time Tracking
Selecting the time tracking project management software which has the most suitable features can be a challenging endeavor. In order to guarantee that our recommendations are precise and appropriate, we utilized a thorough ranking methodology.
We assessed every project management software with time tracking by taking into account important aspects like time-tracking characteristics, project management abilities, interface, integrations, cost, and customer service.
Our approach to ranking guarantees that you get the most comprehensive and impartial suggestions that suit your team's requirements.
Monday.com – Best Overall Project Management Software With Time Tracking
Fees: The cost of the service begins at $8 every month.
Star rating: 4.9/5
If you want to simplify the process of tracking time for your projects and managing your business, Monday.com is great for project management with time tracking.
With Monday.com, you can easily add a time-tracking column to any board you create, which allows your team to record time data as they work on tasks. To initiate the timer, simply click "play" when beginning a task, and stop and start it again as needed.
By using the time-tracking feature of Monday.com, you can keep a record of the time taken for tasks and subtasks, and analyze the data by exporting it to Excel for reporting and management purposes.
Additionally, you can add the Time Tracking Widget to any dashboard to monitor the progress of time tracking in real time. Give Monday.com's time-tracking feature a try now and experience how it can assist you in managing your projects effectively.
Why we chose it: Monday.com is a versatile project management software with time tracking that allows you to monitor billable hours, employee productivity, and invoicing for your projects.
It’s not limited to time tracking only, but can also be utilized for enhancing the productivity of your employees.
Pros:
- Numerous templates
- Working together with external teams and organizations in a collaborative manner
- The offer of trying out advanced features without charge is available through free trials
- There are numerous integrations available
- A version that does not require payment is accessible
- The interface is visually appealing and can be easily modified to suit individual preferences
- Kanban and Gantt charts
- Additional functionalities are frequently introduced
- Mobile app version is available
Cons:
- The new features often experience recurring issues or malfunctions
- Boards that are disorganized or have a lot of information for projects that are detailed or intricate
- Advanced features come with a steep learning curve that cannot be overlooked
- The lower levels of service have a restricted range of features
- The available choices for reporting are restricted or limited
Features
This project management software with time tracking offers a wide range of features such as automation, in-app chat, collaborative documents, time-tracking, resource management, dashboards, forms, reporting, and file management making it a comprehensive tool for businesses.
Integrations
Make sure to incorporate project management software with time tracking such as Slack, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Calendar, Jira, GitHub, Trello, Dropbox, and Typeform, among others, which can all be accessed through Zapier.
Plans & Pricing
- Individual: You can use it for up to two seats without charge
- Basic: The cost of $8 per month for each user and it is the most suitable for small teams and requires an annual payment
- Standard: The cost of $10 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle, is the most suitable option for managing work
- Pro: The cost is $16 per month for each user, paid annually, and this option is ideal for businesses looking to communicate with their teams
- Enterprise: If you're looking for a tool to manage and expand your workflow, you can contact Monday.com to get information about their pricing
ClickUp – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software For Agile Development Teams
Fee: For a monthly fee of $5, you can begin using the service.
Star rating: 4.6/5
ClickUp is a comprehensive productive project management software with time tracking that includes features for managing projects and tracking time.
It facilitates team collaboration in planning, organizing, and executing tasks. This project management software with time tracking includes tools for tracking progress towards goals, multiple project views, and customizable dashboards.
It’s possible to track progress either within a particular task or from any page by utilizing the command center, which can be accessed by clicking on the lightning icon next to the search bar in the left-hand menu.
Why we chose it: The creators of the online project management software recognized the importance of time tracking for every business and therefore made sure that their native time tracking feature is included in all of their plans, even the free version.
Pros:
- There are numerous perspectives or opinions that can be accessed
- There is a wide range of powerful features that are accessible
- Task management that is advanced and sophisticated
- It’s possible to efficiently handle complicated assignments
- More than a thousand integrations are available
- There are numerous options available for automation
- Comes with pre-designed templates ready to use
- Individuals can utilize a plan that is free of cost for an indefinite period of time
Cons:
- The mobile application isn’t particularly easy to understand or use without guidance
- Small businesses may find top tiers to be expensive
- The process of tracking time may encounter technical issues or glitches
- New users may find it to be too much to handle
Features
This project management software with time tracking provides various features such as shared collaborative documents, whiteboards, in-app chat, task management, multiple views, and time tracking with labels, billable time tags, and estimates per task.
Integrations
This project management software with time tracking offers the ability to connect with various tools such as Slack, G Suite, Dropbox, and many others, and also provides over 1,000 integrations through Zapier.
Plans & Pricing
- Free Forever: The option of having a seat for personal use without any cost.
- Unlimited: The ideal plan for small teams is available at a cost of $5 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle.
- Business: The ideal option for mid-sized businesses is priced at $12 per user per month, with annual billing.
- Business Plus: The cost is $19 per month for each user, billed annually and is most suitable for multiple teams.
- Enterprise: If you have a large team, it’s recommended to inquire about pricing with ClickUp.
Wrike – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software For Integrations
Fee: The cost per month begins at $9.80.
Star rating: 4/5
Wrike is a project management software with time tracking that is both powerful and user-friendly. It can help you enhance your planning and resource scheduling.
Wrike also boasts a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate, with separate sections for spaces, folders, and tasks.
With Wrike, users have the ability to focus on specific individuals or projects. Additionally, the online project management software offers detailed reports on project and individual performance, resource allocation, and employee supervision.
Users can also set up real-time notifications to receive updates on time management.
Why we chose it: This project management software with time tracking has features that include automatic timers and manual time logging, along with basic reports that provide a detailed summary of how each working hour is utilized.
Pros:
- The latest smart functionalities identify projects that are in danger of falling behind schedule
- To cater to the needs of marketing/creative teams and professional services, there are specific account types available
- Capable of handling both project-based tasks and ongoing assignments
- Easy to operate
Cons:
- In comparison to other tools, the cost is high
- Some tools are exclusively offered as an additional feature or a subscription level that is more advanced
- The amount of time needed to learn something is greater
Features
This project management software with time tracking provides a wide range of useful tools and capabilities to its clients, such as ready-made templates, personalized request forms, dynamic Gantt charts, visual validation, process automation, task timekeeping, project collection administration, and data visualization.
Integrations
The online project management software Wrike has over 400 pre-designed integrations that are native, including the widely used file management systems from Microsoft, Google, and Dropbox, as well as marketing and sales software from Salesforce and Marketo.
Plans & Pricing
- Free: Teams who are just starting out can benefit from a cost of zero.
- Team: The cost is $9.8 per month for each user; paid annually and is considered the most suitable option for teams that are expanding.
- Business: The ideal option for all teams in an organization is priced at $24.8 per month for each user and is billed annually.
- Enterprise: For pricing information, it’s recommended to get in touch with Wrike if you have a large team.
- Pinnacle: If you have complex work and you're working with a team, it's recommended to get in touch with Wrike for pricing details.
Zoho Projects – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software For Small And Growing Teams
Fee: For a monthly fee of $4, you can begin using the service.
Star rating: 3.9/5
Zoho Projects is a project management software with time tracking that operates through the cloud and is designed to help businesses improve their project development workflows, regardless of their size or complexity.
This online project management software offers a range of features, including project scheduling and resource management, which enable project managers and stakeholders to accurately define project tasks, assign them to suitable team members, calculate project expenses, and monitor progress across all areas.
Zoho Projects offers a user-friendly employee time tracking system that enables users to record their work hours using task timers and timesheets.
Zoho Projects generates a designated timesheet for every project, allowing employees and team members to effortlessly log their task hours. These time records help project managers and leaders monitor the progress of their projects.
Why we chose it: Zoho online project management software has developed a feature for tracking employee working hours that can be easily integrated with accounting and invoicing tools such as Zoho Books and Zoho Invoice.
This feature enables managers to monitor project expenses, establish sensible budgets for specific projects, and effortlessly convert timesheets into comprehensive invoices for effective payroll and client billing.
Pros:
- Incorporation with Zoho and Google applications
- Experienced in understanding the interface and providing added value to the current Zoho users
- The process of monitoring and recording the amount of time spent on a task for the purpose of billing based on an hourly rate
- Subscription plans that are the most budget-friendly or have the lowest cost
- There is a strong and comprehensive feature that is currently accessible
- A plan that is available at no cost for a maximum of five users
Cons:
- The absence of certain reporting functionalities is noticeable
- When it comes to large teams, reporting tools can malfunction or fail to provide all necessary information
- The absence of various file format export choices
- Quickbooks integration isn’t available
- The use of Gantt charts can be difficult and unwieldy
Features
Zoho Projects offers a range of features including forums, task management, reporting, blueprints, task automation, issue tracking, and time for in-depth conversations with your group.
Integrations
If you're a member of the Zoho ecosystem, you'll have the ability to link up with various other Zoho services, including Zoho Books and the finance suite.
Additionally, the recently launched Zoho marketplace offers integration with third-party tools like Microsoft Office 365, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, Zendesk, and ServiceNow, as well as support for integrations through Zoho Flow and Zapier.
Plans & Pricing
- Free: The cost for a maximum of three users is zero
- Premium: The cost is $4 per month for each user, charged annually, and there is a complimentary 10-day trial
- Enterprise: The cost of $9 per month for each user and it’s charged annually and has a 10-day trial is available for free
Trello – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software For Cross-Platform Management
Fee: For a monthly fee of $5, you can get started.
Star rating: 3.6/5
Trello has become increasingly popular in recent years as a project management software with time tracking that can be accessed via computer, tablet, or smartphone.
It's widely used by well-known companies such as Fender, Google, and Kickstarter to manage both work and personal projects. It's an efficient way to stay organized and on top of tasks.
By utilizing the Time Tracking Power-Up feature in Trello, you have the ability to monitor the amount of time allocated to each task on your board.
This feature allows you to establish time estimates for each task and then track the real-time duration spent on it. Additionally, you can set deadlines and due dates, and receive alerts when a task surpasses its deadline.
Why we chose it: Trello online project management software has the ability to connect with various time-tracking applications like Harvest and Toggl to facilitate effortless tracking of time across various projects and tools.
This feature is especially useful for those working on team projects or managing their workloads as it helps them stay organized and meet deadlines.
Pros:
- Cloud-based
- Team cooperation
- Support across platforms
- You can receive suggestions for intelligent automation by analyzing the actions you repeatedly perform
- Your board can be enhanced with additional features through various add-ons known as Powerups
Cons:
- The absence of pre-installed tools for monitoring time
- According to customer feedback, some people have experienced difficulties in getting in touch with the support team
- Inappropriate for intricate undertakings
- Unsuitable for providing comprehensive and accurate reporting
Features
This project management software with time tracking offers a range of useful functions, such as its adaptable board structure that enables users to make boards for various undertakings and employ cards to signify individual tasks or items.
Moreover, Trello makes team collaboration effortless by incorporating features such as comments, attachments, and mentions. Additionally, users can establish deadlines, design checklists, and use labels and filters to streamline their work organization.
Integration
Trello has the capability to integrate with a variety of commonly used third-party tools including Google Drive, Slack, and GitHub, allowing for seamless use with other platforms.
Plans & Pricing
- Free: The cost for your entire team is zero
- Standard: The most suitable option for small teams is available at a cost of $5 per user per month, billed annually
- Premium: The cost is ten dollars per month for each user, billed annually, and this is the most suitable option for teams that need to monitor several projects simultaneously
- Enterprise: The cost for this service is $17.5 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle. It’s considered ideal for companies seeking to enhance collaboration among teams
Teamwork - Best Time Tracking Project Management Software Client-Facing Service Providers
Fee: For a monthly fee of $9.99, you can begin using our services.
Star rating: 3.3/5
With a variety of reporting tools, Teamwork's time-tracking project management software simplifies the process of tracking project hours and identifying where they’re being utilized.
It’s user-friendly and includes an extensive assortment of human resources and project management tools.
For teams that deal with billable client work, Teamwork online project management software is a great choice due to its ability to handle billing and invoicing tasks.
With the help of Teamwork's online time tracker, members can easily keep track of the time spent on various tasks and projects. This makes it a convenient option for managing multiple tasks and team members.
Why we chose it: According to the statement, the most efficient time tracking project management software that includes time tracking is Teamwork. The online project management software is user-friendly, visually appealing, and has an extensive range of features.
Pros:
- Budget monitoring
- Free version is offered
- All options provide a free 30-day trial
- Features for managing clients, such as invoicing
- Countless clients
- Infinite coworkers with paid plans
- Large storage capacity for paid plans
Cons:
- Lower levels with few security features
- More expensive than many rivals
- Little integration
- Limited free plan available
Features
When it comes to Teamwork, it involves managing tasks by generating and assigning them to team members, as well as keeping tabs on their development.
Collaboration is also an essential aspect, which can be achieved through tools like comments, mentions, and file sharing that help team members work together more efficiently. Additionally, time tracking is used to monitor the time expended on various tasks.
Users can create new projects effortlessly and quickly with project templates.
Integration
Teamwork provides users with the convenience of integrating with multiple well-known tools, including Dropbox, Google Drive, and Slack. Its interface is easy to use, and it offers a wide range of features.
Plans & Pricing
- Free Forever: The cost is zero for a maximum of five users
- Deliver: The cost for each user per month is $9.99, and this is the best option for basic project management software with time tracking. The payment is made on an annual basis
- Grow: The most suitable option for intricate projects is available at a cost of $17.99 per user per month, billed on an annual basis
- Scale: To get a tailored plan, it’s recommended to get in touch with Teamwork and inquire about their pricing
Smartsheet – Best Time Tracking Project Management Software For Mobile Time Tracking
Smartsheet's project management software with time tracking is designed for project and resource management at an advanced level.
This online project management software assists contemporary teams in making informed decisions regarding project planning, team capacity, budget projections, team usage, and recruitment requirements in real time.
Smartsheet online project management software is a sophisticated Kanban tool designed to streamline work processes and present the workflow in a visual format using boards, kanban cards, or swim lanes.
In addition, the online project management software can be personalized to meet specific needs and linked with various business applications to optimize productivity. It’s an immensely effective solution for users with high expectations.
Why we chose it: By utilizing its built-in timesheets, mobile time tracking, and expense tracking features, you can easily generate comprehensive project reports.
This can be accomplished by filtering project data with minimal effort, making this time-tracking solution ideal for a workforce with varying operational configurations.
Pros:
- The availability of pre-made project templates and automation tools allows for a quick start to work without any delay
- The interface is user-friendly and easy to use
- Comprehensive records and the availability of guidance during the initial phase of joining
- Linking between sheets
Cons:
- Some tools require an extra purchase as they’re add-ons
- The Enterprise subscription is the only option that provides security features
- Higher-tier plans are required to access premium support
Features
Smartsheet online project management software has numerous features such as the ability to create dashboards, generate reports that merge several sheets, automate workflows, manage resources, provide various views, utilize forms to gather data, and manage digital assets by employing Brandfolder.
Integration
This time tracking project management software provides a range of connections with commonly used programs like Microsoft and Google apps, crucial development tools like Jira, and helpful business applications such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Box, and Tableau.
Moreover, the online project management software can be expanded through a REST API and webhooks, simplifying the process of integrating with other tools and modifying your workflow.
Plans & Pricing
- Free: For a single user and two editors, the cost is zero
- Pro: The best option for teams with an unlimited number of viewers is available at a cost of $7 per user per month, with annual billing
- Business: The cost is $25 per month for each user, billed annually, and this pricing plan is ideal for projects that require an unlimited number of editors
- Enterprise: If you have a big team, it’s advisable to get in touch with Smartsheet to inquire about their pricing
Our Ranking Methodology For Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking
For a business or team, it’s important to make a wise decision when selecting the most suitable PM software with time tracking.
Time-tracking features can enhance the process, handle resources, and guarantee the timely completion of projects within budget. We have created an elaborate ranking approach to determine the best project management software with time tracking functions.
- Define Your Needs: To begin, it's crucial to establish your requirements clearly. Take into account the size of your team, the number of projects you manage, and your specific time-tracking needs.
- By doing so, you'll be able to pinpoint time tracking project management software alternatives that fit your criteria.
- Research and Shortlist: Afterwards, conduct research on the various time tracking project management software choices and narrow down your selection to those that provide time-tracking capabilities.
- Analyze feedback from online reviews, user evaluations, and professional assessments to determine which options are the most well-liked and trustworthy in the current market.
- Evaluate Time Tracking Features: After narrowing down your selection of the time tracking project management software options, it’s important to assess their ability to track time.
- It's recommended to examine features like real-time tracking, reports, and estimates.
- Additionally, it's crucial to evaluate whether these features align with your specific needs and how user-friendly they’re.
- Consider Collaboration Tools: To efficiently manage a project, it's crucial to have collaboration tools that include features like team messaging, file sharing, and feedback tools.
- The time tracking project management software choices that offer these features will ensure the timely completion of tasks and improve team management.
- Integration Capabilities: Efficient project management software with time tracking requires integration with various tools and software.
- To achieve this, it’s essential to identify time tracking project management software options that can effortlessly integrate with other tools, including accounting software, customer relationship management software, and marketing automation tools.
- User Interface and Ease of Use: Assess the user interface and user-friendliness of every time tracking project management software choice by examining for an intuitive interface that is easily accessible and navigable, even for non-technical members of the team.
- Verify if the project management software with time tracking satisfies your ease of use prerequisites by testing it.
- Scalability: When choosing a project management software with time tracking, it’s crucial to take into account its ability to scale with your business's growth.
- It’s recommended to opt for a time tracking project management software that provides customizable options, various pricing plans, and other scalability features to cater to your evolving business needs.
- Pricing: In conclusion, it's important to assess the cost of each available time tracking project management software option. It's recommended to find a project management software with time tracking that provides good quality while being affordable for you.
- You should take into account the pricing models, opportunities for free trials, and any other promotions.
Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking - Buyer’s Guide
What Is Project Time Tracking?
Whether working independently or as part of a team, we all encounter projects in our professional lives. This is especially true for project managers, who are responsible for overseeing all aspects of project delivery.
Given the high level of energy and attention to detail required for effective project management, it can be difficult to maintain good time management skills and keep track of all the different components involved in bringing a project to completion.
When managing a project, keeping track of the time it takes to complete tasks is crucial to meeting the deadline.
However, project hours tracking serves a greater purpose. It enables the allocation of resources in a suitable manner, provides real-time monitoring of all project processes, and helps in timely implementation while avoiding potential scope creep risks.
Why Does Your Professional Services Team Need Accurate Time-Tracking Reports?
Project management software with time tracking can be useful for many businesses, but they’re especially necessary for service businesses that charge hourly rates.
In particular, for remote or hybrid teams, time tracking can be a valuable tool for monitoring team availability and productivity. It’s important not to overlook the benefits of these tools for service businesses.
Accurate time data is valuable for management as it enables them to comprehend the workload of each employee and assign tasks accordingly.
It also provides more visibility through detailed reports of billable and non-billable hours, leading to precise estimates for customers and the capability to reorganize priorities for higher profitability.
The features of time-tracking apps differ depending on the time tracking project management software being used. Some apps require manual tracking while others automate the process to minimize the possibility of human error and produce more precise records.
It’s important to find the time tracking project management software that works best with your current workflows to make the process easier. Often, the simplest approach is to locate a project management software with time tracking that includes integrated time-tracking features.
How To Start Time Tracking?
A project management app with time tracking provides new users with free trials, demonstrations, or unpaid versions of their products.
This enables businesses to try out various tools and determine which one suits them best among the other options without spending any money.
The trial of the free project management software with tracking time by the new users will help them to come up with a decision on which time tracking project management software they will opt to use.
Certain time tracking project management software even permits users to invite an unlimited number of team members and collaborators to use the tool throughout the free trial phase.
This is an excellent method to recover wasted time that could be utilized to expand the company and produce income.
Why wait any longer? You can enhance your time management abilities significantly with the help of these comprehensive applications, which enable you to manage projects and monitor the duration spent on specific tasks.
With the use of these expert tools, even self-employed individuals or novice entrepreneurs can effectively track time and achieve productivity goals like experienced professionals.
Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking – Frequently Asked Questions
An introductory statement that clarifies the purpose of the FAQ.
How Do I Track Time Spent On Projects?
If you're using certain time tracking project management software, you or your team can use a timer to keep track of the hours spent on a project. In case a timer isn’t available, you can still manually log your time from the dashboard or timesheet.
Does Google Have A Time Tracker?
Google Tasks provides a TrackingTime extension that enables users to monitor their time.
What Is The Benefit Of Time-Tracking Software?
To assist you in deciding whether or not to acquire a time tracking project management software, I have compiled a list of the most pertinent benefits that I have chosen. I believe this list will be useful to you.
- Reveals tasks that require a significant amount of time and effort
- Eliminates the occurrence of financial mistakes that stem from manual labor
- Encourages team members to take responsibility and ownership of their assigned tasks
- Assists in identifying the areas where the money, either yours or your client's, is being allocated
- Enhances the ability to make decisions based on data
Bottom Line On Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking
The various project management software with time tracking listed above are useful in gaining insight into your team's work habits and time allocation. They can also provide a visual representation of project progress and individual task durations.
By utilizing this data, you can offer clients more precise project estimations and maintain your commitments to deadlines.
If you're seeking an all-encompassing project management software with time tracking that caters to teams of any magnitude, we suggest opting for Monday.com, as it encompasses all the essential project management functions.