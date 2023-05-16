Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites Ranked by Odds, Online Betting Markets & Live Betting [2023]

Oregon has a lot to offer to sports bettors in the state!
We are talking about the 8 best Oregon sports betting sites providing some of the most competitive odds, online betting markets, and quickest payout speed – which we ranked and reviewed right here in this article.
MyStake stood out the most from other online sportsbooks in the Beaver State – but there are plenty of other options to discuss that excel in other key areas.
Let’s dive in and check them all out.
Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites
- MyStake: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best for NBA betting
- Bovada: Ideal for crypto bettors
- MyBookie: Best for college sports betting
- EveryGame: Top pick for mobile sports betting
- BetUS: Best welcome bonus
- SportsBetting.ag: Best for horse racing betting
- xBet: Best for newbie sports bettors
1. MyStake: Best Oregon Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- 40+ sports betting categories
- $500 welcome offer
- Two generous cashback bonuses
- Unique 3+1 free bet promotion
- Simulated match preview when live betting
- Boosted odds for selected events
Cons:
- Geo-restricted payment options
Of all the sites in Oregon that offer sports betting, MyStake reigns supreme – standing strong at the top with the widest variety of betting markets, boosted odds, and some of the most generous bonuses.
Markets & Odds: 5/5
MyStake offers a broad range of betting markets, boasting more than 40 sports to choose from. The eSports department is especially noteworthy, featuring a multitude of well-known games with its own dedicated sign-up offer.
As you would expect, all your favorite leagues, like the NFL and NBA, are readily available too. Additionally, virtual sports are also featured, as well as in-play wagering, so you can find the best market for you.
The live betting interface even has a simulated real-time match preview on the right-hand side, which, although not the real thing, is there to help with some decisions and increase your overall betting experience.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
When signing up for MyStake, new users will score a 100% match bonus of up to $500 for both regular and eSports bets. You can also take advantage of the 170% match crypto welcome offer for the real money online casino up to $1,000.
MyStake also rewards loyalty by providing 10% cashback on every crypto deposit, and 35% reload bonus offers going up to $350. Plus, its 3+1 Free Bet promotion gives customers a free bet every third time they make one.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.8/5
MyStake offers several banking methods, such as credit and debit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. This Oregon online sportsbook also accepts a few e-wallets, but most of them won’t be available to use for bettors from the Beaver State.
Depositing funds is simple through any option provided, while withdrawal via Bitcoin may be approved within an hour after the transaction was commenced.
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.9/5
Getting familiar with MyStake's website might take some time getting used to, but it has been tailored to look just as good on mobile devices as it does on PCs or laptops.
In terms of customer service, the site provides 24/7 live chat support or email assistance when needed, plus an FAQ section answering frequently asked questions about various betting-related topics.
Click here to claim the $500 welcome offer at MyStake
2. BetOnline: Best NBA Odds of All Betting Sites in Oregon
Pros:
- Special NBA promotions
- Above-average basketball odds
- Odds boosts on selected events
- In-play betting and live streams for certain games
- Up to $1,000 welcome offer
Cons:
- $55 minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome offer
If you want to bet on NBA games or other basketball matches, BetOnline is the top Oregon sports betting site for you.
Markets & Odds: 4.8/5
BetOnline provides bettors with an extensive range of betting markets, allowing them to tailor their strategies to suit their needs. The NBA especially stands out here, offering a wide selection of match markets, great odds, and exclusive bonuses.
You can find all sorts of options, from straight and parlay bets to team and game props, teasers, futures, live betting - the list goes on! Plus, you can stream live events directly from the website – although not for every event because of copyright issues.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
If variety is what you're after, then look no further than Bet Online. New players who deposit are offered a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000.
There are more bonuses available, such as a 25% reload bonus with promotional code LIFEBONUS and free in-play or player props bets.
You can claim risk-free wagers as well, including a $25 risk-free player prop if your first NHL wager loses or the $50 Shutout Refund if your NFL team fails to score even one point.
And just for NBA fans, the Blue Balls Blowout promo gives you a full cash-back if your team is up by 15+ at the half but loses the match.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.9/5
The banking section at BetOnline is easy and convenient, with plenty of supported methods such as credit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash.
Options like MoneyGram are also available, but the minimum deposit requirement for this particular payment method is $100.
Crypto withdrawals, meanwhile, are usually processed and delivered within 1 hour.
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.9/5
Optimized for instant betting with no downloads required, BetOnline allows you to switch different view options so you can use whichever is more comfortable for you.
Plus, customer support agents are accessible 24/7 should you need help. You can use the live chat or send them an email.
Click here to claim up to $1,000 as a new bettor at BetOnline
3. Bovada: Best Sports Betting Site in Oregon for Crypto Bettors
Pros:
- Over 30,000 daily betting markets
- You can request custom props through Twitter
- $750 bonus if you use crypto
- Handy bet builder on the site
- Low bonus wagering requirements
Cons:
- Late lines for some sports
Something you can't do at retail sports betting kiosks is use cryptocurrencies, and that's exactly where Bovada delivers premium sports action.
Markets & Odds: 4.7/5
Bovada stands out for the massive range of betting options available – you can find over 30,000 sports markets daily, including all the professional sports leagues, eSports, horse racing, boxing, and more.
Live wagers and early cash-outs are also possible. The juice is generally lower compared to other Oregon sportsbooks, though betting lines may not be as comprehensive during the regular season.
Late lines apply for some sports, too. And if you're feeling creative, you can request your own prop bet on Bovada’s official Twitter with the #WhatsYaWager tag!
Bonuses: 4.6/5
Crypto sports fans will be delighted with a 75% match bonus up to $750 with a 5x wagering requirement – one of the lowest available!
Using fiat still grants you a 50% bonus up to $250 with the same low playthrough requirement. You will also get up to $275 for every friend you refer to Bovada under their Referral Program.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.8/5
Bovada provides a cool range of banking methods, from traditional banking to crypto – including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash – all accessible for deposits and withdrawals.
Transactions take less than an hour if crypto is used but can take up to several business days via bank transfers.
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.7/5
You’re not required to download an app to start betting at Bovada, as its website is fully optimized to scale down and fit perfectly on any screen size.
Need help? Their customer service team is available around the clock via live chat, ready to resolve your queries. There’s also an extensive FAQ section jam-packed with useful information for newbies and veterans alike.
Claim Bovada’s 75% crypto bonus up to $750
4. MyBookie: Best Oregon Online Sportsbook for College Sports Betting
Pros:
- Numerous college football betting markets
- Hundreds of props for some matches
- 50% up to $1,000 welcome boost
- 8% horse rebate
- Fully optimized for mobile betting
Cons:
- E-wallets are not supported
- Old-school website design
If college sports online betting is your thing, then MyBookie is your Oregon sports betting site. You can enjoy betting on all the Oregon college teams, as well as all regular-season NCAA matches – with odds usually released earlier than other betting sites.
Markets & Odds: 4.5/5
MyBookie is the go-to choice for sports bettors in Oregon looking for an abundance of college sports betting options and competitive odds.
Their impressive selection features hundreds of props for each major sporting event, allowing you to explore a diverse range of potential wagers.
Horse racing fans will be pleased to know that MyBookie also provides comprehensive coverage of top tracks worldwide, with some of the best odds around.
Moreover, their state-of-the-art mobile platform, which provides you with access to all of the features on mobile devices, ensures that you never miss out on a great opportunity when it arises.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
Joining MyBookie comes with many great rewards, including a 50% match first deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Horse race enthusiasts can also take advantage of the 8% rebate.
Additionally, there's a 25% sports reload bonus and a 200% referral boost with no limitation on the number of referrals.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.7/5
MyBookie offers various banking methods, ranging from credit and debit cards to MoneyGram and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and XRP.
Fees are low when using cryptocurrency, and cashouts usually arrive within an hour.
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.4/5
The website might not be the most stunning one when it comes to design, but its performance is satisfactory, with no lagging issues experienced during use.
And there's always customer service on hand 24/7 via live chat or email should you need help with any queries.
Follow this link to check out the college sports markets at MyBookie
5. EveryGame: Best Sports Betting App in Oregon for Mobile
Pros:
- Designed with mobile bettors in mind
- Excellent live-streaming capabilities
- $750 welcome package across three deposits
- Exceptional design
- Plenty of promotions for Oregon bettors
Cons:
- No customer support over the phone
- Doesn’t cover as many sports as our top picks
EveryGame is our top recommendation for mobile sports bettors.
Markets & Odds: 4.5/5
EveryGame has a wide variety of markets, ensuring there's something for everyone with different interests and styles. Odds offered are highly competitive, with some of the best lines you'll find online.
The total coverage extends to about 20 sports, which is by no means low, it just can’t compete with the likes of MyStake and BetOnline.
Live betting capabilities are top-notch, allowing you to jump into the sports action while matches are still in progress.
Bonuses: 4.5/5
The bonuses offered by EveryGame are very generous and can help boost your bankroll. With their $750 welcome bonus in 3 tiers that comes with 4x wagering requirements – your winning chances are already increased straight from the get-go.
The way it works is that the first three deposits you make on the site are boosted at a 100% match rate, going up to $250 per deposit.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.6/5
Making deposits and withdrawals through EveryGame is quick and easy thanks to their secure system, which ensures all transactions go through without issue or delay.
You can take the traditional banking route with Visa, MasterCard, or bank transfers – but you can use cryptocurrencies as well.
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.9/5
The user experience on EveryGame is great; the UI is designed for maximum efficiency and convenience for both novice players and veterans alike, making it a breeze to navigate around the platform efficiently.
Unfortunately, customer support over the phone isn't available at this time – but their live chat customer service team is extremely helpful and knowledgeable, so any issues or inquiries can be sorted out swiftly from there.
Click here to register and bet online at EveryGame
How We Ranked the Best Online Betting Sites in Oregon
Markets & Odds:
After checking for safety and licensing, at the top of our list of priorities are markets and competitive odds. We checked the betting lines and compared them head-to-head. Sportsbooks offering better odds score more points in this category.
Bonuses:
When selecting a potential online sportsbook, bonuses can be a great way to sweeten the pot. All sportsbooks in Oregon on this list offer a welcome bonus in the form of a matched deposit or free bet, as well as various promotions throughout the year.
Deposits & Withdrawals:
An important consideration when looking for an online sportsbook is banking options and ease of withdrawal. Finding reputable sites that offer reliable cashout services is essential if you want to get your winnings quickly and easily.
User Experience & Customer Support:
The final factor we looked at was user experience and customer support. A good online sportsbook should be easy to use, with intuitive design elements that make it simple to place wagers on professional sports teams and events. Additionally, excellent customer support ensures that any issues can be solved promptly, so you can get back to betting without delay.
Why Is MyStake the Best Oregon Online Sports Betting Site?
MyStake is a top-tier Oregon online sports betting site offering customers tens of thousands of markets daily and over 40 different sports to wager on.
- Over 40 Sports: MyStake offers customers over 40 sports ranging from traditional football and basketball to less traditional options such as futsal and esports. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced bettor, there is something for everyone at MyStake.
- Thousands of Markets Daily: MyStake features thousands of markets daily, giving customers endless opportunities to put their money where their mouth is. With options ranging from outright winner bets to more creative ones, such as first-half scorers, there are constantly new ways to win big with MyStake's ever-expanding list of markets.
- Promotions: Signing up at MyStake comes with great rewards; all new customers can receive a welcome bonus worth up to $500! In addition, there are also exclusive esports promotions that allow avid gamers to get even bigger rewards when they join in on certain challenges or tournaments.
- Live Betting: If you prefer to bet live, then try out MyStake’s live betting system. This allows punters to take advantage of real-time odds and make split-second decisions. Your experience will be even better with the animated match preview for each game.
- Dedicated Online Casino: If you’re looking for some casino games, then check out MyStake’s dedicated online casino section, where blackjack tables, slot machines, bingo rooms, and much more await.
Why Should I Use Oregon Sports Betting Sites?
Oregon sports betting sites offer a convenient way to place sports wagers from anywhere with an internet connection. Here’s why you should pick them over retail sports betting options:
- Convenient Way to Place Bets: All you need is an account with one of the online sportsbooks, and you can keep track of your bets and make payments securely. The sites also provide special promotions and bonuses for new customers, which makes it even easier to get started.
- Increased Options for Bets: Oregon online bookmakers offer a variety of bet types that may not be available at local bookies. This includes live odds, teasers, and many prop bets that give bettors more options when placing their wagers.
- Professional Customer Support Service: Online sportsbooks offer professional customer support services that include 24/7 live chat service or email support through which players can find answers to questions about anything betting-related.
Oregon Sports Betting FAQ
What are the best online sports betting sites in Oregon?
After comparing the betting odds of multiple online sportsbooks, as well as their betting markets and payout speed, we have discovered that the following 5 betting sites offer the best sports betting experience in Oregon:
What types of bets can I place at an online sportsbook in Oregon?
You can place a wide variety of bets with an online sportsbook in Oregon, including:
- Moneyline Bets: A moneyline bet involves picking which team will win the game outright.
- Handicap Bets (Point Spread): Handicap betting adds a certain number of points to one side of a contest in order to level out the playing field. This type of wager could be useful if you think one team has a huge advantage over its competition.
- Over/Under Betting: In this type of bet, all you have to do is predict whether the total combined score will go over or under the set number by the bookie. This is perfect for those who prefer not to pick winners or losers but still want to place some action.
- Prop Bets: Prop bets are fun and interesting propositions where bettors can pick out different aspects within the game, like specific player performance, certain statistics, and anything else that doesn’t directly affect the outcome of the game.
Is online sports betting in Oregon safe?
Yes, you can rest assured that all online sportsbooks in Oregon from this list are regulated and SSL encrypted, which ensures complete safety.
These reputable online sportsbooks also take extra measures to secure customer information and transactions with advanced encryption technology.
How to withdraw winnings from online sports betting sites in Oregon?
The process of withdrawing winnings is simple and straightforward at all Oregon online sports betting sites in this guide. Here's how to do it:
- Log into your online sports betting account.
- Navigate to the "Withdrawal" section of the website.
- Select the withdrawal method that works best for you
- Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and submit your request.
- Your winnings will be transferred to your chosen method within a few hours if using crypto or up to 5 business days if using wire transfer.
Comparing the Top 5 Oregon Sportsbooks Online
MyStake: The best Oregon sports betting site overall, offering over 40 sports to bet on and a 100% welcome bonus of up to $500, as well as a unique 3 + 1 free bet promotion for all regular sports bettors from Beaver State.
BetOnline: The top option for basketball betting, thanks to great odds and tons of prop bets for NBA games. Whether you want to start sports wagering on the Portland Trail Blazers or the Oregon State Beavers, you'll be greeted with a $1,000 welcome package.
Bovada: The leading destination for crypto sports betting in Oregon. By depositing crypto as a new customer, you can score up to $750 in bonus money with super-low wagering requirements of 5x – and explore over 30,000 daily betting markets.
MyBookie: If you’re looking for college sports betting, then MyBookie is the perfect bookmaker for you. To get you started, MyBookie offers a great 50% up to a $1,000 welcome bonus.
EveryGame: The No. 1 destination for Oregon bettors who like their sports betting action on a mobile device. Everygame’s welcome package comes in the form of three 100% up to $250 bonuses that you can claim on your first 3 deposits – with low 4x wagering requirements.
How to Join an Online Sportsbook & Start Sports Betting in Oregon
Online sports betting in Oregon has never been easier. Here's how to register at MyStake as an Oregon sports bettor, but you can use this step-by-step guide for every sports wagering site.
1. Register at MyStake
- Use this link to visit MyStake
- Click Sign-Up
- Fill out the registration form
2. Verify Your Betting Account
- Check your email
- Open the message from MyStake and click the link inside
- Log in
3. Make the First Deposit & Start Sports Wagering
- Open the Cashier section and choose a payment method
- Set your first deposit amount
- Follow the instructions to fund your account
- Claim the sign-up bonus
- Start sports wagering!
Strategies & Tips for Oregon Sports Bettors
Below are four essential tips that you should follow if you want to bring your A-game to Oregon sports betting sites.
- Know Your Team: When it comes to sports betting, understanding the team you are betting on is essential. Research each team’s stats, players, and coaching staff so that you can make an informed decision about which team to bet on. Make sure to stay up-to-date with any news or scandals that could be affecting a team’s performance.
- Analyze the Odds: Gambling sites offer slightly different odds for the same event. To get the most out of your bet, make sure to compare several different sites and pick those with higher odds. This will increase your potential payout if you win.
- Stick With What You Know: If you’re new to sports betting, it can be tempting to try every type of bet under the sun. However, sticking to bets within a specific sport or league will help you become more comfortable with that particular game and allow you to make more informed decisions when placing a wager. This will lead to better results.
- Set Limits: Before placing any bets, set limits for how much money you’re willing to risk in total. Doing this will help ensure that you’re not spending more than you intended to.
Ready to Place Online Sports Bets in Oregon?
Finding the best Oregon sports betting sites is easy – said nobody ever.
Indeed, narrowing down the Top 8 sportsbooks in Oregon was a pretty challenging task, but now you have the creme de la creme on a silver platter.
To recap, we went with MyStake as our top pick because of its unmatched variety of sports betting markets and odds boosts.
However, make sure to check out the remaining online sports betting sites on this list. They are excellent options for various different categories, and one of them might be your perfect match.
We’d like to say goodbye with two words of wisdom: bet responsibly!
