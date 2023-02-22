Florida Sports Betting [2023]: Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Florida Ranked by Odds, Betting Markets & Bonuses

Sports betting remains a popular pastime in Florida, and if you want to take it to the next level, you'll need the best FL sports betting sites.
After thorough market research, we found the 8 top-rated Florida betting sites that offer the biggest value for bettors in the Sunshine State.
BetOnline topped our list, thanks to an unbelievably varied market coverage with great odds across the board and a generous $1,000 welcome bonus.
That being said, let’s see how BetOnline stacks up against our other top-recommended Florida sportsbooks.
Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Florida
- BetOnline: Best overall
- Bovada: Great variety of sports
- MyBookie: Best for horse racing bets
- BetUS: Best for mobile betting
- SportsBetting.ag: Generous bonuses
- Everygame: Exemplary design
- xBet: Best for NBA betting
1. BetOnline - Best Online Sports Betting Site in Florida Overall
Pros:
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- Great variety of sports and markets
- Top-notch eSports selection
- Odds boosters
- Easy-to-use live betting interface
Cons:
- Higher minimum deposit to trigger certain bonuses
BetOnline grabs gold for today.
This FL sportsbook has been around since 2004 and enjoys massive popularity among bettors in Florida, thanks to some of the most competitive odds, bonuses, and great sports coverage.
Variety and Quality of Betting Markets: 5/5
You can place bets on over 30 sports on the site or dive into non-sporting options like politics and entertainment.
The site covers all popular options for Florida bettors, including numerous football betting markets, MLB betting, and more.
BetOnline is also one of the best sports betting platforms for eSports betting, with a dedicated section for it. You'll find plenty of games to bet on, from Counter-Strike to Overwatch and more. In-play betting is also an option, and we found BetOnline’s live betting interface to be the easiest one to use on our list of top online betting sites in Florida.
BetOnline boasts pretty competitive lines in the industry as well, with the average margin for football markets being about 4.8%, which is quite solid.
Bonuses and Promos: 4.5/5
BetOnline offers plenty of promos for new and existing players. These two are our favorites (available to new players only):
- Enter the code "BOL1000" to trigger a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus. 10x wagering requirements.
- Use the bonus code "CRYPYO100" for a crypto welcome bonus of up to $1,000 at a 100% match rate. 14x wagering applies.
The minimum deposit to qualify for the 50% up to $1,000 bonus is $55 — and that’s the only thing in which we find fault with BetOnline. Most betting sites will allow you to claim a bonus when you deposit $20.
Elsewhere on the site, the bonus code "LIFEBONUS" opens the door for a 25% Sports Reload Bonus, while using crypto boosts the reload bonus rate to 35%.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.7/5
BetOnline covers a lot of ground in the banking department. Classic fiat payment methods like credit cards and wire transfers are available, of course, but so is crypto.
We're looking at about 20 methods in total, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Stellar, and more.
As you might have noticed from the bonus promos, crypto players have it better, and that reflects in the banking section too. No fees for using crypto and payouts are handled within 48 hours max.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 5/5
The BetOnline sports betting platform is fully optimized for mobile betting. All the markets and features from the desktop version work great on mobile, with no lag and maximum speed so long as your connection is good.
The site is optimized for instant play, meaning you don't have to download any software, just access BetOnline from your mobile browser and you're all set.
If you are ever in need of assistance, you can reach out to BetOnline agents around the clock, 365 days a year, via live chat. You can also drop them an email, although replies are not instant that way.
Take advantage of BetOnline’s industry-leading 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus
2. Bovada - Most Sports Markets of All Florida Betting Sites
Pros:
- 75% match bonus for Bitcoin users
- eSports and horse racing are available
- 30,000+ daily markets
- Advanced on-site prop builder
- Low juice (vig)
Cons:
- Late lines
Up next is Bovada — a top-notch FL sportsbook with the biggest number of daily betting markets.
Variety and Quality of Betting Markets: 4.8/5
You can bet on about 3 dozen sports on the platform with thousands of markets. You can also bet on politics and quite a few out-of-the-ordinary novelty bets.
However, by far the best sport you can bet on at Bovada is the NHL. The odds are great across the board, and you can place any type of bet you can imagine.
Live betting is also an option, plus horse racing with virtual racing options. The site's prop builder is among the best in the industry.
Bonuses and Promos: 4.6/5
Bovada heavily promotes Bitcoin, and it shows when you take a quick look at the bonuses available.
- Use the bonus code "BTCSWB750" on your first crypto deposit to claim up to $750 at a 75% match rate.
- You can also claim a 50% up to $250 welcome bonus by depositing via a non-crypto payment method.
You can also score bonus money by referring friends to the site — up to $275 per referral if you use Bitcoin.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.6/5
There are 9 banking options for betting on sports online at Bovada. Supported cryptos include BTC, BCH, ETH, and USDT, and you can also use traditional credit cards.
If you decide to use crypto, the site won't charge you any fees, and the payouts will be the fastest. This is one of the reasons why Bovada is ranked among the top online sportsbooks for crypto.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 4.5/5
Bovada is 100% mobile-friendly and sports a professional, sleek design that's effortless to navigate.
You can contact the support team from the FAQ page over live chat or email. Live chat scores near-instant replies, while the email might take up to 48 hours. Either way, the site's reps are responsive and polite.
Click here to claim the Bovada Bitcoin sports betting bonus
3. MyBookie - Best FL Online Betting Site for Horse Racing
Pros:
- Fantastic horse racing and greyhound racing betting options
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- Horse racing rebate
- Plenty of sports betting bonuses
- In-play betting
Cons:
- No e-wallets
- The minimum deposit is a bit higher for some promos
Next up on our list of online sports betting sites in Florida is MyBookie, which stands out from other sports betting platforms with an excellent selection of racetracks. The site has been operational since 2014 and is fully regulated under the Curacao license.
Variety and Quality of Betting Markets: 4.7/5
MyBookie might be geared toward horse racing, but it actually covers the entire sporting spectrum quite nicely. You can bet on about 30 sports, including regular favorites of sports fans from the Sunshine State.
So you can certainly bet on the NFL, UFC, NHL, or the NBA, but racetracks make this place genuinely special. There are tons of tracks to check out, and the level of detail is top-notch.
We’re talking Swedish and Australian racetracks if you’re really into niche-specific races.
Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5
MyBookie warmly greets new players on the platform with a 100% match first deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
Once you become a regular, you can take advantage of:
- 25% sports betting reload bonus
- 8% horse racing rebate
If you have someone in mind who might be interested in joining the site, a 200% referral bonus is readily available to boost your Florida online sports betting account.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.3/5
The payment variety at MyBookie is decent, but we have a quibble with the site's lack of e-wallet support.
If the absence of e-wallets doesn't bother you, you'll be happy to hear that you can use credit cards, P2P transfers, and Bitcoin.
The site recommends Bitcoin and clearly supports crypto by charging no fees for cryptocurrency transactions and setting low minimum deposit limits of just $20. The minimum deposit for cards is $45, while the P2P minimum is way up at $500.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 4.4/5
The site is nicely optimized for mobile devices. We tested it using iOS and Android phones, and the site ran smoothly — no limitations for mobile users.
You can communicate with the support agents using live chat or email. The team is responsive and highly professional. However, it’s worth noting that you can only use live chat as a registered member.
Take advantage of an 8% horse racing rebate with MyBookie
4. BetUS - Best Online Sports Betting Site in Florida for Mobile
Pros:
- Full mobile sports betting compatibility
- Great football betting odds
- 125% welcome bonus
- Fast crypto payouts
Cons:
- Could use more payment variety
- Steep min deposit to trigger the welcome bonus
Our next pick on the online sports betting Florida rundown is BetUS, which makes the list thanks to high-quality mobile optimization combined with a finely-tuned collection of US-based betting markets.
Variety and Quality of Betting Markets: 4.7/5
BetUS covers a lot of ground, and as the name indicates, the platform mainly caters to Florida sports bettors. It's no surprise that the football betting selection is top-notch, including the NFL, Super Bowl, NCAAF, Canadian Football, and about two dozen more football-related options.
The rest of the sports betting catalog includes basketball, baseball, NASCAR, ice hockey, and more. If you're seeking the thrills of niche sports betting markets, you can check out snooker, for example.
Bonuses and Promos: 4.3/5
There are several interesting sports betting promos you can take advantage of at BetUS. Check them out:
- "JOIN125" bonus code: A 125% match deposit bonus for new players. The promo delivers a 100% match of up to $2,500 for online sports betting (10x rollover requirements) and a 25% boost for casino games of up to $625 (30x playthrough requirements).
- "JOIN200" promo code: A 200% match deposit bonus for cryptocurrency sports bettors. The promo is split into a 150% sports betting bonus and a 50% match offer for casino games.
- "RU100CRYPT" bonus code: A 100% match deposit bonus of up to $2,500 for cryptocurrency users.
The only downside with these bonuses is that you’ll need to deposit at least $100 to claim some of them.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5
The list of supported payment options at BetUS covers credit cards, wire transfers, and crypto. The minimum deposit is pretty low at $10, which we like, and we also enjoy how smooth and fast the crypto transactions are.
The crypto list is nothing to write home about but it covers all the major options: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. When cashing out with crypto, you can expect your money to hit your digital wallet within 2 hours during off-peak times.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 4.8/5
BetUS is a breeze to navigate on all mobile devices — with both its online casino games and sports betting platform fully optimized for smaller screens. You can even access the BetUS TV.
If you are ever in need of help, you can head over to the live chat for 24/7 assistance, drop the site's agents an email, or give them a call through the official support line.
Click here for the latest bonuses at the BetUS sports betting site
5. SportsBetting.ag - Best Florida Betting Site for Generous Bonuses
Pros:
- Best sports betting bonuses in the industry
- 20+ sports to bet on
- Around 20 banking options
- Crypto supported
- eSports betting
Cons:
- Dated design
- Cluttered homepage
Last and certainly not least, SportsBetting.ag makes the list with the best sports betting bonuses Florida players can get their hands on.
Variety and Quality of Betting Markets: 4.5/5
There are about 25 sports that you can place bets on at the site. Sportsbetting.ag offers dedicated sections for horse racing, eSports, politics, and entertainment.
The sports catalog for Florida bettors includes all the major options with football, basketball, baseball, and more. You can also find some niche markets like darts and table tennis.
The selection of betting markets is pretty good, with money lines, spreads, parlays, teasers, prop bets, and more. The odds are pretty good as well, though they can’t compete with the likes of BetOnline and Bovada.
Bonuses and Promos: 5/5
While betting markets are solid, the bonus department at SportsBetting.ag is next-level. This betting site offers some of the biggest bonuses in the industry, including up to $1,000 for new players, regardless of whether you use crypto or fiat.
However, note that crypto is still favored because the welcome bonus match rate is 50% for fiat and 100% for cryptocurrency.
To take advantage of the crypto welcome boost, you will need to enter the bonus code CRYPTO100.
Elsewhere on the platform, odds boosters are available across the board, and so is a 35% cryptocurrency reload bonus, a 5% boost for crypto users, and a 25% match bonus on regular deposits.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.4/5
Sportsbetting.ag covers a lot of ground in terms of banking options and supports more crypto methods than many other online betting sites in Florida.
You can opt for traditional options like bank wire transfers, e-checks, and credit cards or dive into the crypto domain.
The list of cryptocurrencies supported on SportsBetting.ag includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Dogecoin, and Tether.
The minimum deposit you need to make using crypto is $20 unless you use Ethereum. In that case, the minimum deposit requirement is $50. Crypto payouts are swift and only require up to 48 hours for full processing.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 3.75/5
On the one hand, SportsBetting.ag is fully optimized for mobile sports betting, and all the features are there regardless of the platform or mobile browser you use to access the sportsbook.
On the other hand, while smooth and 100% safe, the site is in need of a revamp and looks dated. If you don't care too much about the aesthetics and just want fast load times, you'll be happy with the site for sure. This bookmaker doesn’t offer a sports betting app that Florida players can download at the moment.
If you require help, you can use live chat around the clock for near-instant replies. Other options include email, which requires a day or two to receive a reply. You can also call the support members over the phone.
Claim up to $1,000 in bonus money on your first deposit at SportsBetting.ag
How We Ranked the Best Florida Sports Betting Sites
Variety and Quality of Betting Markets:
The first thing we looked for when choosing the best Florida sports betting sites was the variety of markets. We wanted to make sure that there would be enough options to keep even the most dedicated sports fans happy.
We also compared the odds on the online sportsbooks to find out who offers the most competitive ones.
Bonuses and Promos:
The second thing we considered was the bonuses and promos on offer. We know that sports bettors in Florida like to get a little extra value for their money, so we made sure to find sites that offer generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times:
The third thing we looked at was the payment options and withdrawal times. We wanted to make sure that our readers would be able to deposit and withdraw money quickly and easily.
We also made sure to only include online sports betting sites that offered a variety of payment options so that everyone would be able to find a method that suits them.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Service:
The fourth thing we considered was mobile optimization and customer service. We know that many Florida bettors like to place bets on the go, so we only included sites that offer sports betting on a wide variety of mobile devices.
We also wanted to make sure that our readers would be able to get help quickly if they needed it, so we only included sites with excellent customer service via live chat, phone, and email.
Guide to Online Sports Betting in Florida
What types of bets can I place in Florida?
There are a variety of different types of bets that you can place at FL online sportsbooks. The most common type of bet is a straight bet, in which you wager on the outcome of a single game or event.
You can also place parlay bets, which includes betting on the outcomes of multiple games or events in one betting slip. There are also a number of other types of bets that you can make, including prop bets and futures bets.
Where can I bet on sports online in Florida?
You can start betting on sports in Florida at sites like BetOnline and Bovada. Both of these bookmakers offer great market coverage and usually provide the best odds for nearly all major events.
What types of sports can I bet on in Florida?
Some of the most popular sports that you can bet on in Florida include football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. You can also bet on a number of other sports, including golf, tennis, and auto racing.
What are the most popular Florida sports teams?
Some of the most popular Florida sports teams include the Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Florida Panthers, and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Other popular teams in the state include the Jacksonville Jaguars, Florida Gators, Miami Marlins, and local college sports teams.
What is the best FL sports betting site?
The best online sports betting site in Florida is BetOnline because it offers the widest variety of markets combined with maximum safety and a generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000 for new online sports bettors.
How to find the best online sports betting Florida sites?
To find the best sites for online sports betting in Florida, you will need to start by checking whether the site has a license or not.
Then, proceed to check the odds and how they compare to other online sports betting sites. This is actually the most important and challenging part of choosing a good sportsbook.
You’ll also need to pay attention to the bookmaker’s bonus and whether it’s worth claiming. This means reading the terms and conditions to find out if they’re fair.
Finally, check the sports betting site on mobile and drop customer support a line to see how responsive they are.
This is a brief summary of the steps we went through when creating our list, and the winner that came out on top was BetOnline.
What is the best online sportsbook for crypto sports betting in Florida?
The best crypto sportsbook in Florida is SportsBetting.ag. This gambling site is packed with 2+ dozen sports you can bet on, with multiple supported cryptocurrencies and a generous first-deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
Let’s Compare the Top 5 Online Sports Betting Sites in Florida
- BetOnline: The best Florida sports betting site overall. This gambling site greets new players with a $1,000 welcome bonus alongside some of the best odds in the sports betting industry.
- Bovada: The best option for niche-specific bettors. Bovada sports a smooth and modern design combined with possibly the biggest sports market coverage we’ve ever seen. You can bet on over 30 sports and claim up to $750 on your first crypto deposit or up to $250 if you deposit via fiat currencies.
- MyBookie: If you’re looking to place bets on horse races, head over to MyBookie. The site is loaded with local and international race tracks and welcomes new sports bettors with a 100% match bonus.
- BetUS: BetUS is the best site to offer mobile sports betting, with full mobile optimization, generous bonuses, and plenty of markets to choose from.
- SportsBetting.ag: Our No. 1 recommendation for sports bettors seeking generous bonuses. As a new customer, you are eligible to claim up to $1,000 whether you use fiat or cryptocurrency.
How to Join a Florida Sports Betting Site & Place Sports Bets
Creating an account and starting to bet online in Florida takes about 5 minutes. Here's how to join Florida sportsbooks online using BetOnline as an example.
1. Create a Sports Betting Account at BetOnline
- Visit BetOnline’s website and click the green Join button in the top right corner.
- Enter the required personal info in the registration form.
- Click Create Account.
2. Account Verification
- Open your email inbox and look for a message from BetOnline
- Click the button or the link inside the message to verify your email.
- You'll be redirected to the sportsbook, where you can now log in.
3. Deposit & Claim the Welcome Bonus
- Head over to the cashier section and adjust the payment method you wish to use and the sum you want to deposit. Make sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement ($20 for crypto).
- Make the payment and claim the welcome bonus.
- You can start betting online in Florida!
Ready to Get Started With Online Sports Betting in Florida?
Now that we’ve reached the end, we can say once again that BetOnline is the best site for online sports betting in Florida.
This sportsbook offers a wide variety of betting markets, some of the best odds you can find, and a generous $1,000 welcome package for new FL bettors.
That said, other sports betting sites might be a better match for your style of online gambling — so make sure to check our list again to choose the perfect bookmaker for your needs.
Thanks for reading, and don’t forget to bet responsibly at all times!
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
