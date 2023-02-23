Best Online Slots in Malaysia: Top MY Slot Machine Sites Ranked by Game Variety, Bonuses, and More

Online slots remain the most popular casino games for a couple of reasons.
Firstly, you can play them at almost every online casino in Malaysia, and the variety of such games ensures that you can explore different themes and titles without easily getting bored.
However, with new casino games being released almost on a daily basis, finding the best online slots can be challenging for some.
Fortunately, our team has done all the hard work by scouring hundreds of Malaysian casino sites. After hours of endless research, we landed on Jackpot City’s Immortal Romance by Microgaming as our top pick.
Don’t worry, the fun doesn’t end there. We’ve got five other sites offering equally exciting slots.
Ready to check them out? Let’s get started!
Best Online Slots Sites in Malaysia
- Jackpot City (Immortal Romance): Best overall
- Spin Casino (Thunderstruck II): Best for mobile slots
- Parimatch (Sweet Bonanza): Best game variety
- Royal Vegas (Mega Moolah): Best for progressive slots
- BitStarz (Wolf Gold): Best for crypto
- 1xBet (Jack Potter): Best for free slots
1. Jackpot City (Immortal Romance) – Best Online Slots Site in Malaysia Overall
Pros:
- Selection of over 300 slot games
- eCogra RNG certificate
- Microgaming progressive jackpots
- Great live casino lobby
- Sign-up bonus up to RM8,000
- Daily bonuses for all players
Cons:
- Free online slots only available after registration
Jackpot City is our top pick for fans of online slot machines. This online casino has a long and rich history that goes back all the way to 1998.
Selection of Online Casino Slots: 5/5
All of the online casino games featured at Jackpot City Casino, including awesome progressive jackpots, are audited for fairness by eCogra.
Jackpot City has an amazing gaming lobby with close to 1,000 real money games, and over 600 of these are online slots.
Upon joining this online casino, you can play all Microgaming hit online casino slots, including Immortal Romance, Thunderstruck II, 9 Masks of Fire, Starlite Fruits, Amazing Link Apollo, and others.
Jackpot City online casino also houses all of the most popular Microgaming slots attached to progressive jackpot prizes, including Mega Moolah and Hyper Strike, among other hit titles.
You can also play online slots without making a deposit since the casino has a free/demo play mode accessible to all registered customers.
Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.9/5
If you want to take a break from playing real money online casino slots, you will not be disappointed by Jackpot City and its selection of other online casino games.
Once you register for an account here, you have a huge selection of table and card games at your disposal, including Classic Blackjack, Roulette Mega Moolah with a progressive jackpot, Turbo Multifire Roulette, and Multi-Hand Classic Blackjack.
At Jackpot City, you can also enjoy premium live casino gaming sessions on Live Mega Wheel.
Players can also play Private Blackjack, Speed Baccarat, Power Up Roulette, Sweet Bonanza, and Andar Bahar, among other live dealer casino games.
All the most popular video poker games, including Al Aces Poker, Deuces Wild Poker, Jacks or Better, and Joker Poker, are not missing either.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
As expected from our top pick, joining Jackpot City pays off right off the bat since the casino welcomes all newcomers on board with a hefty welcome bonus package valued up to RM8,000.
More specifically, this welcome package features four deposit bonuses, each granting up to RM2,000 in bonuses.
To qualify, fund your Jackpot City account with RM50 or more.
Already registered customers at Jackpot City are also in for a treat since this online casino offers generous bonuses and promotions every day of the week.
All registered players can benefit from guaranteed daily reload bonuses, and there are also Bonus Wheel promos to benefit from.
2. Spin Casino (Thunderstruck II) – Best Online Slots Site in Malaysia for Mobile Players
Pros:
- Native mobile casino apps
- Huge selection of mobile slots
- All games tested for fairness
- Hit Microgaming video slots
- Free online slots available
- Sign-up bonus up to RM5,000
Cons:
- No phone support
As suggested by the casino’s name, Spin Casino is an online casino targeting fans of online casino slots.
Aside from being equipped with a fantastic selection of real money video slots, Spin Casino does not lack other popular online casino games.
Selection of Online Casino Slots: 4.9/5
Just like our top pick, Spin Casino is powered by Microgaming, so you can rest assured that all of the online casino slots featured on the site are of the best quality.
Those who want to play online casino slots in free mode at Spin Casino need to register for an account first.
Thankfully, the whole registration process is usually hassle-free and completed in no time.
When it comes to real money video slots you get to play at Spin Casino, we recommend trying Thunderstruck II, Cash Printer Heist, Rise of Medusa, Gold Mine Stacks, and Book of Fate.
At Spin Casino, you can also play slots within the 3-reeled category, including exclusive titles, such as Wacky Panda, Mega Money Multiplier, and Lucky Rabbit Fortunes.
You can also play slots with awesome jackpot rewards, including Poseidon Ancient Fortunes Megaways, Fire Forge, and Age of Conquest, among others.
The best part, almost all Spin Casino slot games are available on its native mobile casino apps for iOS and Android if you prefer mobile gaming.
Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.85/5
What makes Spin Casino one of the best Malaysian online casinos in the industry is its rich gaming lobby which covers all the different gaming categories besides online slots.
More specifically, registered customers have a huge selection of real money casino games to explore, including the most popular table and card games, such as Classic Blackjack, Auto Roulette, American Roulette, Sic Bo, Sapphire Roulette, European Blackjack, and others.
Real money live dealer casino games are not missing either, with the Spin Casino live gaming lobby packed with quite a few different live variants of Roulette, Blackjack, and Roulette.
There are also a couple of unique live games, such as Live Card Matchup, Lotus Speed Baccarat, and Mega Wheel, as well as a massive selection of RNG-powered real money video poker games.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
To enrich your Spin Casino online gambling sessions on real money video slots and other games, the casino offers you rewarding sign-up bonuses on your first three deposits made here.
To qualify for the casino’s first deposit bonus of up to RM2,000, fund your account with RM50 or more.
On your second and third deposits of RM50 or more, you qualify for two match deposit bonuses that get you up to RM2,000 in welcome bonuses.
In total, you can scoop up to RM5,000 from this sign-up package.
The fun does not stop here, as you can benefit from special Bonus Wheel promos.
More specifically, you get one spin on the Bonus Wheel every four hours, and if you are lucky, you can get free spins or free credits to play online slots and other real money online casino games.
3. Parimatch (Sweet Bonanza) – Best Online Slots Site in Malaysia for Game Variety
Pros:
- Slot games by multiple developers
- Convenient slot filtering options
- No-registration demo play
- Many progressive slots
- Live games by Evolution and Pragmatic Play
- 150% welcome bonus up to 6000 MYR
Cons:
- More focused on sports betting
Parimatch may be better known among fans of online sports betting, but this iGaming site has a great selection of real money video slots.
All in all, Parimatch houses a fantastic selection of video slots, and the games featured on the site are powered by multiple renowned online casino content developers.
Selection of Online Casino Slots: 4.85/5
When you access the Parimatch selection of real money slot games, you can easily filter games based on their software developers.
The most popular online slots developers contributing to the casino’s gaming lobby include Pragmatic Play, Amatic, BetSoft, Play’n GO, Hacksaw, Wazdan, and Gamomat.
You can also filter slot games based on their themes.
The most popular slot games are also featured on the site.
Our top picks within the casino slots lobby are Sweet Bonanza, Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Fruit Party, Dragon Shrine, Stone to Gold, Big Bass Bonanza, Rise of Olympus, Big Bad Wolf, Wild Frames, and Super Shot 2.
At Parimatch, you also have a vast lobby packed with progressive jackpots. Some of the best games in this category are Reel Raider Rapid Link, African Treasure, and Aladdin and the Magic Carpet.
All the real money slots featured at Parimatch can be enjoyed in free/demo play mode, even if you do not have an account at the casino, which makes it one of the best free online slots sites.
Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
Parimatch also caters to fans of other casino games, including those who prefer live dealer gaming options.
Within the Live Casino lobby, you come across all of the best Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming live games, including Lightning Roulette, Crazy Time, Mega Roulette, PariMatch Roulette, VIP Blackjack, Speed Roulette, and numerous others.
Parimatch also has two separate gaming categories with instant-win and BetGames.
Wheel of Fortune, Andar Bahar, Speedy 7, and Baccarat are some of the many other BetGames you get to play.
If you are interested in playing RNG-powered table and card games, Parimatch has almost every popular Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, and poker game.
When it comes to the selection of instant-win options, you have a vast selection of arcade and action games by EvoPlay, BGaming, SmartSoft, and OnlyPlay.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
If you make Parimatch your next online gambling destination, you, as a newcomer, are eligible for a 150% welcome bonus up to 6000 MYR.
So, if you fund your account with MYR20, you get an extra MYR30 to play real money slots and other games.
The welcome bonus is attached to 30x wagering requirements, and newcomers have 30 days to meet them.
At the same time, Parimatch sports bettors can benefit from special parlay bonuses and odds boosters, alongside other bonuses and promotions.
4. Royal Vegas (Mega Moolah) – Best Online Slots Site in Malaysia for Progressive Jackpots
Pros:
- Popular progressive jackpot slots
- Three-reeled and video slots
- Many Roulette and Blackjack variants
- Regular slot tournaments
- RM6,000 welcome bonus
Cons:
- Practice mode available only after registering
- Free spins not offered to newcomers
Royal Vegas Casino is capable of keeping you well-entertained for hours with its fantastic gaming lobby with over 700 real money games.
What also makes Royal Vegas worth checking out is its impressive bonuses section, with a great variety of daily bonuses available to all registered customers.
Selection of Online Casino Slots: 4.8/5
Working smoothly on all the different gaming devices, Royal Vegas is a well-equipped online casino with over 700 games and a truly spectacular selection of online slot games attached to progressive jackpots.
If you want to go jackpot hunting at Royal Vegas, we recommend you check out the casino’s progressive jackpot games lobby packed with African Legends, Mega Moolah, 9 Blazing Diamonds WowPot, Carnaval, and other remarkably popular Microgaming games.
Equally impressive is the casino’s slot gaming lobby
This is packed with a massive variety of real money slots, including hit titles such as Wacky Panda, Tomb Raider, Thunderstruck, Game of Thrones, Avalon II, Break Da Bank Again, and many other games.
If you want to play any of the Royal Vegas slots or other games in free/demo play mode, you need to register for an account first to have access to the practice gaming option.
Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
Equipped with over 700 games, Royal Vegas covers all the different real money gaming categories besides slots, just like other online casinos in Malaysia we discussed in the previous sections.
At the main gaming lobby, you will see a separate section with table and card games.
Some of the most popular games within this category include Atlantic City Blackjack, Baccarat, Dragon Tiger, Sic Bo, European Roulette, Match Day, and Perfect Strategy Blackjack.
Within the poker section, you’ll find a couple of standard Hold’em poker games and video poker options, including Joker Poker, Jacks or Better, and Aces and Faces Poker.
Live Lounge Blackjack, Live Dead or Alive Saloon, Ultimate Sic Bo, Mega Wheel, Card Matchup, Crazy Time, and Monopoly Big Baller are just some of the many other Royal Vegas live games.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
At Royal Vegas, you can start playing real money slot games with the welcome bonus if you claim the casino’s RM6,000 sign-up promo.
On your first deposit of RM50 or more, you can get a 100% bonus up to RM1,500 on top of 2,500 loyalty points.
On your three next deposits of RM50 or more, you qualify for a 100% match deposit bonus (also valued up to RM1,500) on each deposit.
Free spins are not included in the welcome bonus offer.
Still, Royal Vegas rewards its loyal customers with daily reload bonuses, free access to exciting slot tournaments, and special Bonus Wheel promos that get you free spins to use on your favorite slot game.
5. BitStarz (Wolf Gold) – Best Crypto Slots of All Online Slots Sites in Malaysia
Pros:
- Unique crypto slots
- Exclusive BitStarz original games
- Multiple renowned software providers
- 5 BTC welcome package
- 180 free spins for new players + 25 free spins
- One of the best high roller casinos
Cons:
- Crypto centric site
Everything featured at the BitStarz online gambling platform is easy to find, and customers especially appreciate the casino’s neatly laid out gaming menu.
Aside from housing over 4,000 games, BitStarz is one of the best crypto gambling options for bonus hunters, as you will learn later on.
Selection of Online Casino Slots: 4.8/5
As expected from an online casino that houses over 4,000 games, BitStarz has one of the most extensive selections of slot games if you are looking for an online gambling platform with a huge slot variety.
The best part, joining BitStarz gives you access to exclusive BitStarz Originals games.
Within this category, you will find a couple of exciting slot games alongside Crash, Plinko, Blackjack, Wheel, and Limbo games.
Within the Bitcoin Games category at BitStarz, you have an even more impressive selection of slots, with Wolf Gold, Lucky Blue, Chinese Tiger, Gates of Olympus, Extra Gems, and many other popular slots.
Popular progressive jackpot games are not missing either, including Ancient Fortunes WowPot Megaways, Triple X Hot Pepper, Bulky Fruits, Christmas Jackpot, and Master of Starz.
Classic three reel slots and all the most popular slots by Wazdan, Booming Games, BetSoft, BGaming, Play’n GO, and other renowned brands are all featured.
If you want to test the waters before joining BitStarz, visit the site, and you can play almost every RNG-powered casino game in free mode.
Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
As stated in our BitStarz review, this site also caters to fans of classic table and card games.
You can test your skills and luck on American Blackjack, Texas Hold’em, Baccarat, European Roulette, Casino Hold’em, Blackjack VIP, First Person Craps, and many other games.
All the most popular live versions of these games are featured on the site, alongside many different scratch cards and bingo games if you are more interested in instant-play gaming options.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
New players who join BitStarz are entitled to a 125% crypto first deposit bonus plus 180 free spins.
To get the 180 free spins, you need to deposit 1.00 mBTC, while the minimum qualifying deposit for the match deposit bonus is 0.20 mBTC.
The first deposit bonus is part of the BitStarz welcome bonus package, which can get you up to a 5 BTC bonus from your first four deposits.
Newcomers can also get 25 free spins just for joining the casino by verifying their accounts.
Aside from the extremely generous welcome bonus package, BitStarz is famous for its regular tournaments on slots and table games called Slot and Table Wars.
If you participate in Slot Wars, you can get extra free spins alongside instant cash prizes.
This site updates its offers frequently, so it’s best to keep an eye on the promos page for any new BitStarz bonus codes.
Best Online Slots in Malaysia - Runner-Up:
How We Selected the Best Online Slots Sites in Malaysia
Selection of Online Slots:
When choosing the best online slots casinos, our main priority was to make sure that our top picks have a vast selection of real money slots packed with rich bonus rounds and other exciting in-game features.
We also wanted to make sure you have enough different slot categories at your disposal.
This is why our top picks feature not only video but also classic slots, as well as slots packed with innovative gaming engines, such as Megaways and Cluster Pays slots.
Selection of Other Games:
Making sure you have enough games to explore was also one of our main priorities. This is why we reviewed each casino’s selections of table and card games.
We also looked into the availability of live casino and instant-win games, aside from checking the availability of RNG certificates to make sure you get to enjoy fair gaming sessions.
The availability of free/demo play options was also a significant rating factor.
Selection of Bonuses:
What also makes a huge difference in your real money gaming sessions is the availability of welcome bonuses alongside other promos.
With this being said, every top-ranked online slots casino on our list has a generous sign-up bonus, while bonuses reserved for already registered customers are not missing either.
Why is Jackpot City the Best Online Slots Site in Malaysia?
After looking into many different online slot casinos, we can confidently say that Jackpot City is the best for fans of slot machines and is easily the best online casino Malaysia has to offer.
Here’s why:
- Slots Selection: As discussed in one of the first sections, Jackpot City has one of the richest selections of Microgaming slots, which means all of the hit titles released by the company are featured on the site.
- Rewarding Welcome Bonus: Whether you want to play slots or other casino games, Jackpot City welcomes you on board with a hefty sign-up bonus valued up to RM8,000, while later on, you can claim daily match deposit bonuses.
- Impeccable Reputation: Jackpot City has been online since 1998, and over two decades, it has managed to build an impeccable reputation thanks to its impressive gaming lobby, outstanding bonuses, and advanced safety measures.
Why Are Online Slots the Best Games to Play at Online Casinos?
While most online casinos feature games within many different gaming categories, online slots remain one of the most popular online gaming options.
Below, you will find a couple of factors contributing to the tremendous popularity of slots among iGaming fans.
- Easy to Play: Alongside instant-win games, online slots are the easiest casino games to play, making them perfect for beginner players who’ve just started playing online.
- Huge Gaming Variety: Online slots also come in various shapes and sizes. They cover loads of different themes and boast multiple in-game features.
- Great Betting Options: In addition, online slots feature great betting options, with many games accepting very low minimum bets, perfect for low rollers who are on a tight budget.
Guide to the Best Online Slots Sites in Malaysia
Are Online Slots Sites in Malaysia Rigged?
If you play slots at a licensed and reputable online casino with a valid RNG certificate, you can rest assured that none of the slots featured on the site are rigged.
Are Online Slots Sites in Malaysia Safe?
Many online casinos on the internet are safe are secure.
However, if you want to play without worrying about the safety or legality of a site, we encourage you to prioritize licensed and reputable online casinos, such as those featured here.
What are the Most Popular Online Slots Bonus Features?
Most modern slots feature wilds and scatters as the two main bonus symbols, alongside in-game bonus rounds, such as re-spins and free spins.
Some slots also feature a separate Pick-Me-Bonus as well as mini jackpot games.
Are Online Slots Sites in Malaysia Mobile Friendly?
Yes, you can enjoy playing online slots on your iOS or Android device, as most slots and slots sites have been rendered with HTML5 technology.
Are Casino Welcome Bonuses Usable on Slots?
Yes, the vast majority of casino welcome bonuses, including bonuses available at our top picks, are usable on the most popular slot games.
Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Slots?
Yes, if you play real money slots at real money sites, everything you win is yours to keep.
However, if you play in demo/practice mode, you won’t win anything.
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Slots Sites in Malaysia
Here’s a quick reminder of what our top 5 sites have to offer.
- Jackpot City: Operating in the industry since 1998, Jackpot City has one of the best Microgaming-powered slots gaming lobbies with all of the company’s most popular slots. Joining Jackpot City can also get you up to RM8,000 in welcome bonuses.
- Spin Casino: With an equally impressive slots collection, Spin Casino is another excellent choice for fans of Microgaming slots, especially those who prefer mobile slots. Making Spin Casino your next gambling destination can get you a welcome bonus of up to RM5,000.
- Parimatch: Unlike our first two picks, Parimatch works with over thirty slots developers, so this is our top pick for players looking for a site with a wide game variety. Parimatch has also prepared a generous 150% welcome bonus up to 6000 MYR for all newcomers.
- Royal Vegas: While all of our top picks feature progressive slot games, the selection of jackpot games at Royal Vegas is truly unmatched. Whatalso makes Royal Vegas one of the best slots casinos is its sign-up bonus worth up to RM6,000.
- BitStarz: Fifth on our list of the best slots sites is BitStarz,and this is one of the most famous casinos among crypto gambling fans. With over 4,000 games, BitStarz caters to everyone. If you give the casino a chance, make sure you claim its 5 BTC welcome bonus package.
How to Sign Up at an Online Slots Site in Malaysia
Here, we walk you through the Jackpot City Casino registration process in case you need help getting started.
Step 1: Start the Registration Process
- Visit the casino via our link
- Press the “Sign-Up” tab
- Follow registration instructions
Step 2: Complete the Registration
- Choose your currency
- Provide your email address
- Enter your residential address info
Step 3: Make a Deposit and Claim Your Bonus
- Go to the cashier page
- Deposit RM50 or more
- Play slots using your bonus
Ready to Play at the Best Online Slots Sites in Malaysia?
Now that you know where to find the best online slots in Malaysia, you should be ready to take the next step and get started playing slots.
In this case, check out our top pick Jackpot City, and if you do so, make sure you get started with the casino’s RM8,000 welcome bonus.
If Jackpot City does not live up to your expectations, we’ve listed five other great alternatives.
Whichever route you take, have fun and make use of the responsible gambling tools at your disposal whenever necessary.
