Best Online Slot Games in Canada: Canadian Sites with the Top Slot Machines

We all love the feeling of spinning the reels and hitting a winning combination. That’s why playing slots remains one of the most popular activities among gamblers.
Almost every online casino in Canada features online slot games in its portfolio. However, choosing the best site might be tricky, especially with so many options.
But don’t worry — our team of experts has created a list of the top CA online gambling sites with the best online slots.
Our personal favourite is Jackpot City, where you can enjoy high-quality titles from the industry’s leading providers.
If you’re looking for more variety, we’ve got 9 other recommendations for you to check out.
Let’s dive right in!
Best Online Slot Games in Canada
- JackpotCity Casino (Thunderstruck II): Best overall
- PlayOJO (Fire Archer): Best for daily jackpots
- BetOnline (Wilds of Fortune): Best for bonuses
- Bodog (8 Lucky Charms): Best for mobile slots
- Magic Red (Book of Fate): Best software providers
- Vegas Lounge (Reel Banks): Top Pragmatic Play slots
- Casino Tropez (Tiger Stacks): Best for free online slots
- Spin Casino (9 Masks of Fire): Top Hot Drop jackpots
- BitStarz (Wild Booster): Top crypto video slots
- Ricky Casino (Lady Wolf Moon): Daily slot promos
1. JackpotCity Casino (Thunderstruck II) – Best Online Slot Games Site in Canada Overall
Pros:
- C$1,600 welcome bonus
- 350+ high-quality video slots
- 16 software providers
- Excellent mobile compatibility
- A good variety of payment options
- Fast withdrawals in 24-28 hours
Cons:
- Playing free online slots requires registration
Jackpot City Casino has been on the gambling scene for more than 2 decades now.
Online since 1998, it is considered one of the best sites to play online slots as it offers a good variety of games with exciting bonus rounds and other features.
Top Online Slot - Thunderstruck II
Thunderstruck II is a very popular release from Microgaming.
This game has a 96.55% RTP and gives you a chance to win 8,000x of your initial stake. That means that betting as little as $1 can get you a total of $8,000 from a single spin!
To activate the free spins round, you have to land at least 3 Scatter symbols on the reel.
After that, players get 10, 15, 20, or 25 spins. The game has a bunch of other exciting features, so make sure to check it out.
Slot Selection: 4.9/5
The list of casino games available at Jackpot City Casino is dominated by real money online slots.
In total, you can have fun playing 350+ different titles. This number is just enough to make you feel excited. All in all, if you’re bored with one game, you can easily switch to another.
The variety covers all styles — everything from classic slots to progressive jackpots. Moreover, they are equipped with high-quality visuals and graphics.
Some of the best titles you can try include Mega Moolah, Break da Bank Again and Fortunium.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
If you decide to sign up at Jackpot City Casino, you will be greeted with a generous C$1,600 welcome bonus. It is split over 4 deposits, and you get rewards each time you make a deposit.
For instance, the first time you make a minimum deposit of $10, you will get a 100% match bonus up to $400. The same goes for the following 3 deposits.
Keep in mind that you have to claim the offer within 7 days of registering a new account.
Payment Options: 4.9/5
JackpotCity Casino offers some of the most secure and reliable banking methods.
Here, you can choose from 15 different options, including Visa, Mastercard, MuchBetter, EcoPayz, and Neosurf, just to name a few.
Withdrawals are available using Neteller, MuchBetter, Skrill, EcoPayz, and Visa. In most cases, you will be able to take your winnings somewhere between 24 and 28 hours.
The longest waiting time is 3 business days. So, make sure you check out these details before choosing your favourite method.
Unfortunately, there are no digital coins supported at this CA online casino yet, but hopefully, they will include them in the near future.
Join Jackpot City Casino and claim a $1,600 welcome bonus now!
2. PlayOJO (Fire Archer) – Best Online Slot Games Site in Canada for Daily Jackpots
Pros:
- 50+ Daily Jackpot slots
- 0x wagering requirements
- 80 free spins for newcomers
- 2100+ casino games
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Transaction fees for some payment options
PlayOJO Casino is another exciting slot website that was launched back in 2017.
Despite being relatively new to the market, this gambling site has managed to provide some of the best services to its players, including a massive portfolio of 2100+ games.
Top Online Slot - Fire Archer
Fire Archer is a slot machine with a 5-reel and 5-row structure.
It displays a total of 50 paylines where you can land winning combinations. The RTP equals 96.07%, and it can go up to 96.1% if you decide to buy the bonus round.
Spins can be bought for 100x the bet. After that, you will be automatically given a specific number of spins to increase your chances of winning.
Slot Selection: 5/5
At this moment, PlayOJO Canada gives its players access to 1800+ slots. Fire Archer is our top pick, but you will also enjoy exploring Feeding Fury and Horror Hotel.
What we loved the most about this online gambling site is that it presents a separate Daily Jackpot section. It drops at a specific time each day, and you can win thousands of dollars each time.
To ensure a smooth gambling experience, PlayOJO partners with high-class software companies such as Booming Games, EGT, Microgaming, and NetEnt, among others.
If you are into free online slots, then you can click the “Try for Free” button and launch the game in demo mode.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
If you are a new player and want to know what free spins are all about, then we advise you to check out PlayOJO’s welcome bonus.
For a deposit of $10 or more, this online casino will award 80 spins on Thor and the Trials of Asgard slot.
Each spin is valued at $0.10, and the best thing is that it comes with a 0x wagering requirement. That being said, you can withdraw your winnings anytime you like.
Loyal customers have the chance to join Club OJO. Once you start playing online slots, you will quickly move through different levels — that automatically means more bonuses and awards.
Payment Options: 4.65/5
Gamblers at PlayOJO can make deposits/withdrawals using 9 payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, and AstroPay.
The minimum deposit amount for each is $10. The good news is that there is no minimum withdrawal requirement, so you can take whatever amount you want from your account.
Don’t forget that some banking methods are subject to fees. For instance, EcoPayz has fees under 3%, and for bank wire deposits, you may have to pay upwards of 10% in fees.
Register at PlayOJO and get 50 wager-free spins
3. BetOnline (Wilds of Fortune) – Best Online Slot Games Site in Canada for Bonuses
Pros:
- $3,000 casino welcome bonus
- Flawless instant-play feature
- 265 video slots
- Supports crypto payments
- Secured with an SSL encryption
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Credit card fees
BetOnline is one of the top online casinos for betting on sports events. But not everyone knows that you can also play some of the best real money slots here.
The site offers excellent security measures for all of its players and 24/7 available support service as well.
Top Online Slot - Wilds of Fortune
Wilds of Fortune is another slot machine that offers 5 reels and 10 paylines.
The game is aimed at those gamblers who are longing for classic slots. Don’t get us wrong, the visuals are still on point since Betsoft — a high-quality software provider — created it.
With a maximum payout of 500x, you have a lot of chances to grab big prizes.
Wilds of Fortune features Wild and Scatter symbols along with the free spins bonus rounds, so here is something exciting to look forward to with each click!
Slot Selection: 4.7/5
The real money slots category at BetOnline is pretty exciting since this online casino is in partnership with some of the most interesting companies.
For instance, have you played a lot of slot machines from Fresh Deck? We doubt so.
From what we have seen, the list of online slots is upgraded frequently, so you can always make your journey diverse.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
Promotional offers are something that BetOnline gives enormous attention to. Players can choose from a bunch of different bonuses to increase their chances of winning.
Those who love playing slots can enroll in the Game of the Week bonus. Each week, BetOnline features a specific slot machine — your only aim is to enter and play 100 spins between Monday and Thursday.
After that, you can grab 1 of 10 weekly $500 bonuses. How exciting is that?
New players, on the other hand, are given a $3,000 welcome bonus that covers their first three deposits on the site.
Just deposit a minimum of $25, and you can receive $1,000 from each of your first 3 deposits here.
Payment Options: 4.7/5
BetOnline supports 19 different payment methods, and there is everything one can think of. You can make deposits using credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.
Those who want to get their winnings as fast as possible can go for digital coins. Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, and Ethereum are all available. That being said, payouts are completed within several minutes.
If you decide to pay with a credit card, you will have to pay a 9.75% processing fee. That’s why it is best to go for cryptos since they are entirely free from any charges.
Click here to get a $3,000 welcome package at BetOnline for your favourite video slots!
4. Bodog (8 Lucky Charms) – Best Mobile Platform of All Online Slot Games Sites in Canada
Pros:
- $600 welcome bonus + 50 free spins
- 8 Hot Drop jackpot slot titles
- Supports mobile gambling
- Fast payouts in 24 hrs
- Accepts digital coins
- Excellent rewards program
- One of the best live casinos in Canada
Cons:
- Lacks phone support
Despite the fact that Bodog is known for providing high-quality sports betting options, its casino games selection is also impressive.
Here, you can choose from hundreds of different slot machines from the industry’s renowned software providers. Let’s discover more.
Top Online Slot - 8 Lucky Charms
8 Lucky Charms is one of the best real money slots by Spinomenal. In this game, players get the chance to travel to ancient China and get some special treatment.
The RTP equals 97.4%, which means that you have a high probability of gaining wins in the long run.
There are a lot of unique features and bonus rounds, but our favourite is free spins.
Once you land the Maneki Neko symbol, you can choose 10 spins at x2 multiplier, 20 spins, or 5 spins at 4x.
Slot Selection: 4.65/5
This online casino has done an excellent job in terms of slot selection. On the website, there are over 200 slot games available.
You can choose your favourite game easily since the portfolio covers almost all themes.
For instance, if you are into Egyptian culture, you can go for Aztec Moon, which has superb visuals and sound effects.
However, our favourite section is Hot Drop Jackpots. There are a total of 8 slot games to choose from, including A Night With Cleo, 777 Deluxe, and Golden Buffalo.
If you love placing sports wagers, you’ll be glad to hear that this is probably the best sports betting app in Canada.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
If you decide to play some of the best online slots and create an account at Bodog, you will receive a $600 welcome bonus accompanied by 50 spins.
In order to claim the offer, you have to make a minimum deposit of $10. Free spins can be used on the Gods of Luxor slot.
But things do not end here. This online casino also has one of the most accessible reward programs ever.
Players can get points simply by playing some casino games, including online slots. For every $1 wagered, you will get 5 reward points, which can later be exchanged for real money prizes.
Payment Options: 4.65/5
Players who want to begin playing slots at Bodog Casino may use various payment options.
The benefits of gambling here include fast withdrawals and the possibility of using cryptocurrencies.
Besides digital coins, you can also make deposits with credit cards, Interac E-transfer, and Direct Bank Transfers. The withdrawal times are super fast with Bitcoin.
There might be fees and minimum/maximum withdrawal amounts associated with each banking option, so make sure you check them beforehand.
Join Bodog Casino and get a $600 welcome bonus plus 50 spins!
5. Magic Red (Book of Fate) – Best Online Slot Machines Site in Canada for Variety
Pros:
- 200% welcome bonus plus 100 spins
- 945 video slots to choose from
- Excellent user interface
- Powered by NetEnt, Playtech, and Microgaming
- A good selection of progressive jackpot slots
Cons:
- Cryptocurrencies are not supported
Magic Red is one of the best online casinos for a wide selection of casino games.
Here, you can scroll through 1000 different titles, most of which are online slots. The list is updated frequently, so you can’t get bored easily.
Top Online Slot - Book of Fate
Book of Fate can be considered a high-quality slot machine for many reasons. However, we got excited about it mainly because you can win 50,000x your initial stake. How exciting is that?
This game has a 96% RTP which falls into the standard category. So, if you make a $100 bet, you will get $96 back on average at some point while spinning.
There are a lot of bonus rounds. For instance, if you land 3 Book scatters, you will get 8 free spins. You can even activate such features manually if you are willing to pay 100x your bet.
Slot Selection: 4.6/5
The online slots category represents games from Microgaming, Playtech, and Net Entertainment, just to name a few.
These companies are known for creating high-quality titles that come with unbeatable visuals and bonus features.
Besides Book of Fate, you can also try Disco Diamonds, Starburst, and Fruit Party.
Players can also have fun exploring progressive jackpot slots on the website. Magic Red Casino has a special jackpot tracker, so you always know the current value of prizes.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5
Magic Red’s exclusive welcome promo rewards new players with a 200% bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins.
The best part is that the free spins allow you to try classic slots like Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, and Aloha, among others.
This welcome bonus is an excellent way for you to explore some of the best real money slots and make your gambling experience much more enjoyable.
Once you’ve used this offer, you can switch to Free Spins Tuesday, which awards you 30 free spins on Starburst. Don’t forget to use a special bonus code – STARspins.
Payment Options: 4.5/5
Magic Red Casino supports some of the most popular payment methods. However, we were unable to find any digital coins here.
You can make payments using Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, and Neteller, among others.
While withdrawal times are instant in some cases, you might also have to wait several business days to take your winnings.
In case you need help with payments, you can always contact 24/7 available customer support.
Claim a 200% bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins by signing up at Magic Red Casino
Best Online Slot Games in Canada - Runners-Up:
How We Ranked the Best Online Slot Games in Canada
Slot Selection
Our primary focus was on online slot games, so the first thing we paid attention to was the number of slot machines.
However, we also paid attention to the bonus rounds and RTP levels so that the whole experience can be flawless.
Bonuses and Promotions
Playing video slots is definitely fun, but it can get better once you grab some exciting bonuses.
All online casinos on our list are equipped with excellent welcome packages that come with fair terms and conditions.
At some sites, you will also discover excellent and easy VIP programs for loyal gamblers.
Payment Options
No casino experience can be enjoyable if you cannot pay easily.
Our team of experts ensured that these casinos offered popular and secure banking methods with fast withdrawals and fewer fees.
We also included several sites that support cryptocurrencies.
Looking for more online casinos? Check out these other CA casinos reviews:
What Makes Thunderstruck II the Best Online Slot Game in Canada?
There are many reasons why we enjoyed Thunderstruck II, which is available at JackpotCity. Players can take advantage of a lot of things here, including:
- An RTP of 96.55%: The average level of RTP in real money slots equals 96%, so Thunderstruck II is already above that. Imagine that you make a total bet of $100. That means that you will get 96.55% back on average in the long run. Exciting, right?
- Created by Microgaming: Thunderstruck II was created by the industry’s leading software provider. Therefore, all you should expect in the game is high-quality visuals, graphics, sound effects, and bonus rounds.
- Maximum payout of 8000x: If you are fortunate, you will have the chance to win 8000 times your initial stake once you hit the winning combination.
- 4 Bonus Features: While playing, you can activate not only 1 but 4 different rounds. These include Loki Bonus, Odin Bonus, Thor Bonus, and Valkyrie Bonus.
Why Should I Play Real Money Online Slot Games?
Online slots remain the most popular form of gambling to this day, and for a good reason. Here are a few of them:
- Easy to Play: Unlike other casino games, there are not many rules you have to follow. In order to start playing, all you need to do is click the spin button and then wait for a magical winning combination.
- A Good Range of Stakes: When playing slots online, you can choose from a variety of stakes. That way, online casinos allow you to choose from a wide range of alternatives, ranging from a few cents to hundreds of dollars.
- Variety of Games: Since online slots are so popular, most of the best gambling sites in Canada have thousands of different options for you to choose from. So, if you ever get bored of playing one title, you can easily switch to another.
Guide to the Best Online Slot Games in Canada
What is the Best Online Slot Game in Canada?
According to our research, Thunderstruck II at Jackpot City Casino is the best real money slot you can play.
Here, you can win 8000 times your original wager and unlock four different bonus rounds with free spins and other perks.
Can I Play Online Slot Games From My Smartphone?
Yes, most modern casinos offer mobile slots in their portfolio.
Considering that more and more people are starting to play with their smartphones, it is possible to launch gambling sites either with a special application or a mobile browser.
Can I Play Free Slot Games in Canada?
You can play free slots games at online casinos; however, only some sites allow you to do so.
If you are looking forward to doing so, we recommend trying PlayOJO, which lets you play games for free in the demo mode even without creating an account.
Comparing the Top 5 Online Slot Games Sites in Canada
If you’re looking for the best online slots in Canada, here’s a reminder of where you can get the top games:
- JackpotCity: Overall, this is definitely the best online casino for online slots. Jackpot City lets you take advantage of 350+ high-quality titles from 16 software providers. Head there to claim a $1,600 welcome bonus.
- PlayOJO: Want to explore some of the best free slot games with daily jackpots? Then this is the place. Choose from 2100+ games and claim 80 free spins as a welcome bonus.
- BetOnline: Mostly known by sports bettors,BetOnline also features a casino that offers some of the best bonuses available for slot machines. Boost your bankroll with a $3,000 welcome package and get the most out of your gambling journey.
- Bodog: This gambling site has an excellent selection of Hot Drop Jackpot slots. Make payments with digital coins and claim its amazing welcome bonus of $600 plus 50 free spins.
- Magic Red: At this online casino, you can come across the industry’s most reputable software providers. Enhance your journey with a 200% welcome bonus and 100 free spins.
How to Sign Up at an Online Slot Games Site in Canada
Not sure how to start playing at your favourite slot site? No worries, you can take a look at our step-by-step guide below for our top pick: Jackpot City Casino.
Step 1: Create an Account
- Visit the official website of Jackpot City
- Click the orange “Sign Up” button and fill in your personal information
Step 2: Confirm Your Account
- Now, you should receive a confirmation mail in your inbox
- Follow the link to finish the verification process
Step 3: Deposit & Start Playing
- Once you log in, click the “Cashier” button
- Choose your favourite banking option
- Make your first deposit and claim a welcome package
- That’s it! Now you are ready to start playing your favourite real money online slots!
Tips for Playing the Thunderstruck II Online Slot Game
In order to have the best gambling experience possible, we will provide you with some tips and tricks to enhance your performance while playing Thunderstruck II at Jackpot City.
- Start Low: When you set your sights on the big prize, it might be tempting to play large stakes. However, when it comes to playing online slots, starting low is a better idea. It gives you more time to gain a feel for the game. Once your confidence and expertise improve, you can move on to bigger stakes.
- Set Limits: One of the hardest rules to follow when playing real money slots is the management of your bankroll. If you have a budget for each game you play, it will be easier to manage funds and know when to stop.
- Play for Free: Before you start making real money bets, we recommend you try Thunderstruck II in demo mode. That way, you can know what the game is about, get familiar with bonus features, and only after that, start playing.
- Don’t Use Auto Play: This feature does your job in the sense that you don’t even have to click the spin button. In this process, it is easy to lose the sense of time, resulting in you losing more than you can afford.
Ready to Play the Best Online Slot Games in Canada?
So, our rankings show that Jackpot City is the best online casino to play exciting slot games like Thunderstruck II.
Here, you can choose from various options, claim a generous $1,600 bonus, and enjoy excellent mobile compatibility.
However, you are also free to check our other options since they might have that one thing you are looking for.
Hitting winning combinations is definitely an unforgettable experience, but you should never bet what you can't afford to lose, so always stick to gambling responsibly.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: