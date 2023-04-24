Online Roulette Real Money Games in 2023: 10 Best Real Money Roulette Sites

Playing online roulette for real money is all about spinning the wheel and letting Lady Luck take the reins. But while it’s a game of luck, you can still have some control over your winning. How? Well, by choosing the right roulette sites, of course.
Doing this is not easy, however - in fact, it can take a lot of effort to find the right site for you. But why do it alone? We are here to make your job easier.
After days of research, our team found Las Atlantis to be the best overall site for real money online roulette - it offers you a great variety of games plus some generous bonuses. But there are so many others that we have to share with you today!
So, if you are ready, let’s get started.
Best Sites for Real Money Online Roulette
- Las Atlantis: Best overall
- Ignition: Best variety of roulette games
- MyStake: Best for live roulette
- Slots.lv: Best for crypto
- Cafe Casino: Best for mobile
- Buzzluck: Best for European roulette
- BetOnline: Best tournaments
- Slot Madness: Generous welcome bonus
- Wild Casino: Best for high-rollers
- Rich Palms: Best user interface
1. Las Atlantis – Best Online Roulette Real Money Site Overall
Pros:
- Up to $9,500 welcome package
- Excellent user interface
- No transaction fees
- Variety of roulette games from leading providers
- Fast banking with low fees
Cons:
- Design could use an update
While it might not have the longest history in the online gambling world, Las Atlantis is our top pick for online roulette games for real money. Apart from a great roulette section, it offers users generous bonuses and excellent mobile compatibility.
Roulette Selection: 4.9/5
If you want to play roulette online, then you should definitely check out Las Atlantis. Once you visit the dedicated roulette page at Las Atlantis, you will discover several versions of this game. And yes, you can try them out in free mode!
In case you are unfamiliar with the basic rules, simply click the “Demo Play” button, see how it works, and only after that make real money wagers.
Players can also enjoy live dealer roulette games. To find them, you have to create an account first. There are Auto Roulette, French Roulette, and American Roulette options available, giving you a chance to play against real dealers and socialize with others.
This online casino is a perfect option for gamblers with different budgets. For instance, Live European Roulette has only a $1 minimum limit making it easier for low-rollers to start their gambling journey.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
There is a variety of generous bonuses and promotions available for the users of Las Atlantis.
To play online roulette for real money, we advise you to check the $2800 slots plus the card games bonus. This offer is split over your first 5 deposits! To claim it, players have to make a minimum deposit of $20 for all banking options and $10 for Neosurf. Don’t forget to use a special Las Atlantis bonus code LASATLANTIS.
There also is another welcome bonus at Las Atlantis, which can go up to $9,500 in total for new players.
Banking: 4.85/5
This real money online roulette site offers a variety of payment options to its players, including credit/debit cards, cryptocurrency, and e-wallets. The minimum deposit amount is $10, and the maximum deposit amount varies depending on the payment method.
Withdrawal times can take up to five business days. The minimum withdrawal is $150, and the maximum withdrawal goes up to $2,500 per week. Remember that Las Atlantis also offers a VIP program that provides higher withdrawal limits and faster processing times.
Support Team: 4.95/5
Customer support service at Las Atlantis is like having a personal cheerleader in your corner. The support team is available 24/7 and can be reached via live chat, phone, or email.
They're quick to respond and always have a positive attitude. If you're worried about minimum deposits or withdrawal times, they've got your back. Just shoot them a message, and they'll give you all the info you need.
Get up to a $9,500 welcome bonus
2. Ignition – Best Variety of Online Roulette Real Money Games
Pros:
- Roulette stakes start from $0.5
- Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
- Payouts in up to 24 hours
- Amazing roulette section
- Offers well-known poker rooms
Cons:
- Some games are not available on mobile
Ignition Casino is a great fit for anyone who wants to play both classic and live dealer roulette games. Also, you can enjoy great bonuses, amazing poker tournaments, and fast payouts with both crypto and fiat currencies. What more could we ask for?
Roulette Selection: 4.85/5
For those looking to play online roulette games for real money, Ignition offers different titles to choose from - for example, you can find two games of American Roulette and two games of European Roulette.
The difference between these two comes down to the inclusion of the double zero in American Roulette. This little extra pocket may seem innocent enough, but it actually gives the house a bigger edge and decreases your chances of winning.
And if you're looking for the ultimate roulette experience, check out Ignition's live roulette table. With a live dealer and real-time gameplay, you'll feel like you're in the heart of a bustling casino, placing bets and watching the ball spin.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
Once you make your first deposit, Ignition will match it 100%, giving you extra funds to play with. But if you're a Bitcoin enthusiast, there's even more in store for you - use Bitcoin to fund your account, and you'll get a whopping 150% bonus up to $1,500. In total, the BTC welcome package goes up to $3,000 at Ignition!
We all know that online roulette is a game of chance, and not every spin on the wheel will result in a win. But even if you don’t hit your lucky numbers right away, you will still be making progress toward the wagering requirements.
And there are so many other bonuses available for you to enjoy at Ignition - make sure to check it out once you visit their website.
Banking: 4.85/5
This real money roulette site is very flexible, giving you a chance to make deposits and withdrawals with a variety of payment options.
There are a total of 8 methods supported, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Visa, and Mastercard, among others. The good news is that crypto withdrawals are fast, mostly processed in an average of 24 hours.
Support Team: 4.8/5
Like all high-quality online roulette casinos, Ignition comes with a fast and responsive customer support service.
In case you have any issues while playing roulette or other casino games, you can contact a 24/7 live chat. There is also an email address if you ever face more complicated issues.
What we loved about Ignition is that the site provides a very extensive Help Center. Here, you can find important data about all the services. There is a separate search bar you can use – simply type the keyword, and you’ll find whatever you were looking for.
Up to $3,000 welcome bonus available
3. MyStake – Best for Online Roulette Real Money Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- 10 high-quality live dealer roulette games
- Around 3,600 casino titles
- 77 top-notch software providers
- 170% crypto welcome bonus
- An excellent live chat support
Cons:
- The FAQ could be improved
MyStake Casino is a popular destination for playing online roulette games. We were very fascinated with the live casino section. The site also has endless options to enhance your gambling journey, including an amazing sports betting section if you are interested.
Roulette Selection: 4.8/5
To play online roulette at MyStake, you have to simply visit the casino section and type “Roulette” in the search bar. With a variety of options to choose from, you won’t get bored here.
For fans of classic roulette, this online casino offers traditional European and American versions of the game. But if you are looking for a twist on the classic, make sure to check out variations like Multi-Wheel Roulette and Lightning Roulette.
But the fun doesn't stop there - MyStake also offers live roulette games, where you can watch the action unfold in real time with a live dealer. And if you're a high roller, be sure to have a look at the VIP roulette tables for exclusive access and special perks.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
New players at MyStake can enroll in a 170% crypto deposit bonus of up to $1,000. To participate, you have to make a minimum deposit of $20. You will also love 10% crypto cashback available for all the players who sign up at MyStake
And the fun does not stop there - we were very impressed with so many bonuses available at MyStake. There really is something for everyone here! Make sure to check out their promotions page to make sure you are not missing out on the latest opportunities.
Banking: 4.7/5
With a variety of payment methods to choose from, players can easily fund their accounts and start playing online roulette in no time.
Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Bitcoin, and Paysafecard are all available, among other options. To get started, the minimum deposit amount is just $10, making it easy for players of all budgets to join in on the fun.
And when it comes time to withdraw your winnings, this casino site strives to process requests quickly and efficiently, with processing times ranging from a few hours to a few days, depending on your chosen payment method.
Support Team: 4.8/5
MyStake offers a 24/7 live chat, and you can contact them anytime. There are also Discord and Telegram channels available where players will get updates about the casino and its services. We definitely love a good social media presence as it shows that the company cares about your comfort.
We also checked the FAQ section, which we think could use some additional work.
170% deposit match for new players
4. Slots.lv – Best Real Money Online Roulette Site for Crypto
Pros:
- A good variety of Bitcoin roulette games
- Up to $7,500 crypto welcome bonus
- $5,000 welcome offer for fiat players
- Excellent mobile compatibility
- Withdrawals in 1 hour
Cons:
- E-wallets are not supported
Slots.lv is a casino site that has around 10 years of experience in the online gambling industry. It mostly focuses on slot machines. However, its roulette for real money will surely satisfy the needs of all kinds of players!
Roulette Selection: 4.7/5
Here, online roulette fans are in for a real treat with a fantastic selection of roulette games that are sure to get your heart racing. With options including American Roulette, European Roulette, and more, there's a game for every player's preference.
And if you're looking for a chance to beat the house, Slots.lv has got you covered with some of the best odds in the industry. With a house edge as low as 2.70% on European Roulette, players can play with confidence, knowing that their chances of winning big are high.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5
Slots.lv is one of the best online roulette sites when it comes to generous welcome bonuses. New players are able to unlock a massive $7,500 promotion over the first nine deposits.
The first time you make a payment, you will get a 300% match up to $1,500. The next eight deposits grant you a 150% match up to $750. This is more than enough for you to explore your favorite online roulette game.
If you decide to use fiat instead, you’ll be able to score a $5,000 welcome bonus.
Banking: 4.65/5
The banking system at Slots.lv is decent. The list of payment methods includes AMEX, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash, among others.
Withdrawal times at Slots.lv are lightning fast with cryptos taking 1 hour, e-wallets taking 24-48 hours, while credit and debit cards may take up to 3-5 business days. The withdrawal limit is set at $2,500 per transaction, making it easy for players to quickly access their winnings.
Support Team: 4.6/5
Whether you prefer to reach the support team at Slots.lv via email or live chat, they are always on hand to assist.
Our team of experts even put the live chat to the test and was pleasantly surprised by the quick response time and helpfulness of the representative. They were able to answer all of our queries professionally, which is definitely good news.
$7,500 welcome bonus for crypto players
5. Cafe Casino – Best Real Money Online Roulette Site for Mobile
Pros:
- Great mobile compatibility
- Up to $2,500 crypto bonus
- Virtual roulette tables
- 9 secure payment options
- Free roulette titles upon signing up
Cons:
- Restricted in some locations
Cafe Casino is your go-to destination if you enjoy playing real money games on the go. Although there is no separate application, you can launch your favorite online roulette titles with a mobile browser and take advantage of great bonuses at the same time.
Roulette Selection: 4.6/5
If you want to play roulette online, you’ve got plenty of options at Cafe Casino. At the site, you can get familiar with the roulette wheel and how it works using free games.
Our favorite titles include Zoom Roulette and Common Draw Roulette. There are various roulette bets including inside bets, outside bets, and call bets, allowing players to tailor their gameplay to their preferences.
But that's not all – you can also try an exciting game of Roulette with Track, which features an additional racetrack betting area for more complex gameplay.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
There are 2 variations of welcome packages for new players at Cafe Casino. You can get different amounts of bonuses depending on which payment method you use.
For instance, if you pay using a fiat currency, you can get a 250% match up to $1,500. Crypto payments will let you grab a 350% match up to $2,500.
Banking: 4.6/5
Cafe Casino offers all the popular payment methods to fund your gaming account. With options like Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash, you'll have all the tools you need to make your deposits and withdrawals quickly.
Minimum deposits are set at a low $20, so you don't have to break the bank to get in on the action. And with a high withdrawal limit of $2,500 per week, you can cash out your winnings in style.
Support Team: 4.6/5
To make sure customer service at Cafe Casino is good, we tested it under real circumstances. The live chat is available 24/7. However, it might take up to several minutes for representatives to connect with you.
But this is not a big deal since the website has the most expensive FAQ section we have ever seen!
Up to $2,500 welcome bonus available
How We Ranked the Best Online Real Money Roulette Sites
Roulette Selection:
Since our guide mostly focused on online roulette, we included sites that come with a great selection of roulette games. On the list, you will discover casinos that have different roulette variants suited for all kinds of gamblers. You can start making bets with as little as $0.5.
Bonuses and Promotions:
There is no better feeling than beating the house edge and winning. However, it definitely feels better using the money a casino awarded you.
Our team of experts chose gambling sites that offer generous welcome bonuses, cashbacks, and loyalty programs that will surely enhance your overall experience.
Banking:
It is impossible to have fun playing real money roulette games if you are unable to make deposits and withdrawals quickly and comfortably.
Most sites we recommend to you are equipped with popular banking methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and digital coins. They also provide fast payouts, so you won’t have to wait for days to get your winnings.
Support Team:
Even the most experienced roulette players might come across an issue that requires professional help. At all real money online casinos, you will be able to contact a 24/7 live chat with friendly representatives who are quick and super helpful.
What Makes Las Atlantis the Best Real Money Online Roulette Site?
Want to know why Las Atlantis is the number one gambling space to play roulette? Here’s why:
- A Good Selection of Roulette Games: Las Atlantis covers all the popular roulette variations for gamblers. Here, you can start playing European Roulette, French Roulette, and American Roulette and start making bets with just $1.
- Massive Welcome Bonus: The welcome package at Las Atlantis can go up to $9,500 in total!
- Zero Transaction Fees: At Las Atlantis, all your winnings are 100% yours. This online casino covers them for you, which is super comfortable.
- Excellent User Interface: Playing roulette is more enjoyable on a website that is user-friendly, comes with modern looks, and loads fast.
Why Should I Play Real Money Roulette Games Online?
Roulette games are a perfect way for gamblers to make their gambling experience more diverse and enjoyable. Here are a few reasons why you might like playing it:
- Convenience: Online roulette is accessible to anyone with an internet connection and can be played at any time of the day or night. You can play at your own pace and take breaks whenever you want, making it a convenient and stress-free way to enjoy the game.
- Roulette Strategies: Online roulette games allow you to try out different strategies and systems without risking real money. You can experiment with different betting patterns and see what works best for you, which can be a valuable learning experience.
- Different Gameplay: While slot games remain the most popular at casinos, it is not everyone’s cup of tea. If you are looking for a more diverse experience, real money online roulette is there to cover you.
Guide to Playing at the Best Real Money Roulette Sites
Which is the Best Real Money Roulette Casino?
Our research shows that Las Atlantis is the best real money roulette casino for gamblers with different needs. Here, you can try different versions of online roulette, claim up to a $9,000 welcome bonus, and even spin the roulette wheel for free.
Are Roulette Real Money Online Sites Safe to Use?
The best roulette online casinos are completely safe. However, we advise you to always check the licenses and regulations of a specific site to make sure your money is in safe hands.
Can I Play Roulette For Real Money From My Mobile?
Yes, you can definitely play roulette from your smartphone any time you want to. All modern casino sites are optimized for mobile devices. You should try Cafe Casino if you want to get the smoothest experience.
Comparing the Top Online Roulette Real Money Sites
Here’s what you can expect from our list of the top 5 online roulette casinos:
- Las Atlantis: This is the best real money roulette casino overall. Here, you can play several roulette variants and test them for free. Don’t forget to claim its huge welcome bonus that goes up to $9,500 in total.
- Ignition: If you are looking for a site that accepts low-stakes roulette games and offers a great variety of them, this is the palace. Explore European Roulette and several other titles and enhance your journey with a combined $3,000 welcome package.
- MyStake: For those who want to see real-time action, socialize with others, and get to know professional dealers, MyStake is the finest option. Plus, here, you can get 10% cashback on all your crypto deposits.
- Slots.lv: Crypto games have never been more exciting than at this online casino. Start exploring Bitcoin roulette and claim up to a $7,500 crypto welcome bonus over the first nine deposits.
- Cafe Casino: This online casino lets you play your favorite mobile roulette games anytime. You can explore them using a generous $2,500 crypto welcome package.
How to Play Online Roulette Real Money Games
If you want to start playing roulette games at one of our recommended sites, you can have a look at a step-by-step guide for our top pick – Las Atlantis.
Step 1: Create an Account
- Follow this link to visit the Las Atlantis website
- Click on the pink “Sign Up” button
- Fill in your personal information and click Register
Step 2: Check Your Email
- Check your email inbox for a confirmation link
- Click on it so the verification process is finished
Step 3: Claim Your Welcome Bonus & Start Playing
- Once you log into your account, find the Cashier button
- Choose your favorite banking option
- Make the first minimum deposit to claim a welcome bonus
- Congrats! Now you are free to explore online roulette games
Tips for Playing Online Roulette for Real Money
Spinning the roulette wheel is pretty easy, but we can’t say the same about winnings. While nothing can guarantee constant success, these suggestions will definitely help you:
- Try Different Strategies: There are a bunch of strategies, and see if any of them work for you.
- Practice in Demo Mode: Before playing with real money, try online roulette for free. That way, you can get comfortable with the game and test strategies without risking your bankroll.
- Wisely Manage Your Bankroll: Most players try to chase losses and lose more in the process. That’s why it’s the best idea to set limits and stick to them. Once you’ve exceeded them, leave the table and enjoy something else.
So, Did You Find the Best Online Roulette Real Money Sites?
Now that you have got familiar with the world of online roulette, you can make an informed decision.
Our team of experts crowned Las Atlantis as the best real money roulette site where you can play exciting casino games, claim a generous bonus, and make payments with zero transactions.
At the end of the day, don’t forget to gamble for fun and play responsibly!
