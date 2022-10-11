When it comes to sophistication, few games can match roulette's storied history. It was the game Rick played in Casablanca, and even James Bond took a few spins of the wheel in Diamonds Are Forever.
Now, you can join their illustrious ranks by playing online roulette in Canada, and you won't even have to contend with Nazis or Ernst Blofeld while having a good time at the table.
We've put together a list of the top 16 online roulette sites for Canadian players, all of which are safe, fun, and offer a fantastic gambling experience. Jackpot City is the best of the bunch, thanks to its impeccable game selection and player-friendly features, but the other sites are all excellent in their own right as well.
Best Online Roulette Sites in Canada
- Jackpot City: Best overall
- PlayOJO: No.1 casino for European roulette
- TonyBet: Best for crypto roulette
- Ricky Casino: Most generous welcome bonus
- Casumo: Top roulette site for mobile gaming
- Europa: Best for live dealer roulette
- mBit Casino: Incredible roulette variety
- Bitstarz: Ideal for French roulette
- Mansion: Best for low stakes roulette
- Spin Casino: Excellent for Lightning roulette
1. Jackpot City — Best Online Roulette in Canada Overall
Pros
- American, European, and French roulette
- Can play online roulette games for free
- Generous first-deposit bonus
- Live tables track spin history
- Excellent selection of jackpot slots
Cons
- Access to games are only for registered players
Created in 1998, Jackpot City has long been established as one of the top gambling sites in Canada. The casino's aim was to "bring the glitz and glam of Vegas into the homes of players," and it's done just that — this is a visually-stunning website, and their live dealer atmosphere will have you checking to see if you blacked out and woke up in the Bellagio again.
Roulette Selection: 5/5
If roulette is your game, then Jackpot City is the place to be. It's as simple as that.
There are nearly two dozen different tables for you to splash around on here, including French, American, and European versions. This ensures the game stays fresh because the last thing we'd want is for spinning the wheel to get boring.
Nearly half of those are live dealer tables, and their live casino has all the glamour of Vegas with none of the overcrowding. It may be a minor detail, but the sound effects here are excellent as well. You get all the ambiance of a real casino — the clink of the ball against the wheel, the buzz of the crowd — yet it never gets overbearing.
If you're the superstitious type, you can also track the ball history here. Think red's been coming up an awful lot lately? Is that the third time this session it's hit 00? You can check and see for yourself to determine whether or not you're imagining things.
Other Casino Games: 4/5
There are nearly 500 games here in total, and as befits the name, a significant percentage of those are jackpot slots. "Mega Moolah" is here, and it's notorious for having some of the biggest paydays ever seen on the internet, even reaching over C$10 million at certain times.
Besides the best online slots, there's a good selection of table games, including blackjack, baccarat, and specialty games like "Monopoly" and "Deal or No Deal." Many of these are also available at the live casino, so you can decide whether you want to interact with a human or just enjoy some peace and quiet.
The site is laid out in an intuitive manner, making it easy to find exactly what you want without endless searching. Many of the games are categorized by type as well, so if you want a penny slot, something sports-themed, or even to know which games are running hot or cold, you can find it in seconds here.
You can also play most of the games in demo mode, allowing you to get the hang of a new title before risking your hard-earned cash.
Bonus Offers: 4/5
Jackpot City's bonuses are both a strong and a weak point for the casino. On the one hand, they have some of the most generous bonuses you'll find at any Canadian online casino. On the other hand, they make them very difficult to actually earn.
The primary deposit bonus is a 100% match up to C$1,600, spread out over four deposits. You can deposit up to C$400 each time (with a minimum of C$10), giving you a healthy chunk of change on your first few trips through their virtual doors.
Unfortunately, though, those bonuses are subject to a high playthrough requirement, and the casino only gives you a week to clear it, so you'd better get cracking.
The good news is that clearing a C$400 bonus isn't terribly daunting, so it's far from impossible. Also, given the incredible gaming selection here, we can think of worse punishments than having to spend a lot of time at the tables to earn some extra cash.
Banking Options: 4/5
You'll find several of the most popular deposit methods accepted here, including major credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets, and Apple Pay. Getting money on and off the site is about as easy as it could possibly be. It’s also one of the fastest withdrawal casinos around.
Withdrawals could take anywhere from 24 hours to 7 business days (e-wallets are the fastest), depending on the payment method, and they don't process cashouts on weekends. You'll also need to take out at least $50 at a time, but they don't charge transaction fees, so all your money will go directly into your pocket.
2. PlayOJO — Best Site to Play European Roulette in Canada
Pros
- European pro roulette games
- No wagering requirements on bonuses
- 80 free spins with first deposit
- No cashout minimums
- Can play multiple games simultaneously
Cons
- Doesn't offer monetary bonuses
Everything at PlayOJO Canada, from the smiley-face logo to the terms and conditions, establishes that this is a player-friendly casino. If you've been burned by the fine print before, then you're safe at PlayOJO, as this is one site that truly has the player's back.
Roulette Selection: 4.9/5
Depending on how you look at it, PlayOJO's roulette selection is either out-of-this-world or just shy of being perfect.
They certainly have the most games, with nearly 90 in all. This includes hard-to-find varieties like quantum and double-ball roulette, and they even have a football-themed version that's perfect for soccer fanatics. The live dealer casino also hosts tables in a variety of languages, ensuring visitors from all over will feel right at home.
Chances are, you'll find a new favorite game here.
The only issue we have with their selection is the fact that, with so many games on offer, some of them are sure to be duds. There's quite a bit of redundancy here, and not all of the games will be worth your time.
The live roulette tables give you the opportunity to play multiple tables at once (let's see Vegas match that), which is perfect for action junkies. If you're looking for a sophisticated casino experience, though, you won't find it at PlayOJO, as the live casino set makes it feel more like a cheesy late-night talk show than a swanky Monte Carlo gambling room.
Other Casino Games: 4/5
There are just shy of 2,000 different games on this site, the bulk of which are slots. You'll also find dozens of blackjack tables in their live section, as well as a few on their regular site.
If you want a ton of card games, you'll need to look elsewhere, but the ones they do have (casino hold 'em, 3-card brag, and casino patience) aren't very easy to find. It's a nice bit of variety that other online casinos would do well to emulate.
In the "other" section, you'll find unique games like "Cat Clans," as well as scratch cards and video poker. They don't offer keno, however; that's hardly a dealbreaker for roulette players, of course, but it's a bit odd all the same.
Bonus Offers: 4/5
PlayOJO's bonus system is truly unique among top online casinos, and as a result players will likely either love it or hate it.
They don't offer traditional deposit bonuses, so don't expect promises of bonus cash funds upon signup. Instead, you'll be given free spins — 80, to be exact.
Unlike other online casinos, though, there's no wagering requirement on the bonus, and your winnings are yours to keep. It's incredibly straightforward: play your 80 free spins, and cashout whatever you have left at the end (or take your winnings to another table).
You do have to deposit at least C$10 to earn the promotion, but past that, there's virtually no strings attached.
Banking Options: 4/5
There are 7 deposit options here; in addition to credit and debit cards, players can use their PaySafe card, Interac, AstroPay, and more. Withdrawal options are a bit more limited, as you can only withdraw using the same method you used to deposit, but that keeps things simple.
Cashouts are handled quickly, as the site usually clears them in a few hours. Past that, it depends on what banking method you used to determine how soon you'll get your cash, with debit and credit cards being the slowest option.
Oh, and one more thing: there are no cashout minimums, so you can always get your money off the site, even if you're down to your last buck.
3. TonyBet — Best Canadian Roulette Site in Canada for Crypto Players
Pros
- Over 80 roulette options available
- Welcome bonus up to C$1000 + 120 free spins
- Accepts cryptocurrencies
- Offers sports betting
Cons
- Many games are quite bland
- Live casino experience varies wildly
- Several geo-restrictions
In the roughly 10 years since its inception, TonyBet has grown to become a worldwide brand, largely because of its commitment to innovation and customer service.
Roulette Selection: 4/5
Like PlayOJO, TonyBet has a staggering number of roulette tables to try — 84 in all. Most of these are on the live casino side, which boasts games from multiple providers.
While this provides valuable variety, it can also be quite jarring when you switch from one provider to another. It can feel like you're jumping from a posh nightclub (the Pragmatic Play tables) to a 1970s casino far off the Vegas Strip (the Absolute Live Gaming tables).
The tables on the regular casino side can be fairly bland as well. There's not much thought given to the glitz and glamour of the game, and everything is perfectly straightforward. It's not going to wow you, but if you're just here to gamble, it gives you everything you need in a clean, straightforward manner.
Other Casino Games: 4/5
If you get bored at TonyBet, you have no one to blame but yourself. They have literally thousands of games — including nearly 5,000 different slot titles — so you could log in every day and never play the same game twice.
The game quality can vary wildly, but that's to be expected with such an extensive menu. They spice things up nicely with drops and wins, and they also have rare games like "Bomb Squad," "Football Manager," and "Dungeon: Immortal Evil," making them ideal for people who enjoy a non-traditional casino experience.
One frustrating issue that you'll likely run into, though, is that not all of their games are available in every country (especially on the live casino side). It can be enormously aggravating to see a fun game you want to try, only to be told it's not available in your region.
The site offers a robust sportsbook, though, so if you get tired of spinning the roulette wheel, you can bet on sports from across the globe.
Bonus Offers: 4/5
If you click on the site's "promotions" page, you'll see a variety of bonus offers — but not all of them will be applicable to you. Roulette players will want to claim the 100% deposit match up to C$1,000, which also comes with 120 free spins on the popular "Cowboy's Gold" slot.
You won't get those free spins all at once, however. Instead, you'll get 30 a day for four days, and your winnings will be capped at C$80 and subject to a slightly steep wagering requirement.
There's a C$20 minimum deposit required to be eligible for bonuses as well, which is double that of most other online casinos.
Banking Options: 4/5
One of the biggest ways TonyBet sets itself apart from the competition is with how enthusiastically it jumped aboard the crypto train. The site takes major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
There are plenty of fiat options to choose from as well. They recommend using Interac bank transfers or a credit card, but you can also use Jeton, EcoPayz, or nearly a dozen other options.
One thing you can't do here is transfer funds to another player, so if you like to gamble with friends, this might not be the site for you.
4. Ricky Casino — Most Generous Welcome Bonus Of Any CA Roulette Site
Pros
- Nearly 60 roulette tables available
- Welcome bonus up to C$7500 + 550 free spins
- New bonuses every week
- 14 payment options accepted (including Bitcoin)
Cons
- High minimum deposit requirements
- Limited live roulette options
According to their website, RickyCasino aims to provide a "no frills" gambling experience, and that's exactly what they do.
Roulette Selection: 4/5
With nearly 60 unique roulette tables to choose from, RickyCasino might not be able to compete with some other sites on this list, but it certainly has enough to keep you busy for quite some time.
Most of those are video roulette, as the site only has a handful of live dealer tables. Still, you'll find plenty of interesting options here, including turbo roulette, three-wheel roulette, and much more.
The graphics here are…well, this is a no-frills casino, remember? Many of the games look straight out of Windows 95, but they're incredibly fun all the same. The lack of high-tech graphics also means they'll likely be smoother on your mobile device.
Other Casino Games: 4/5
Again, RickyCasino suffers a bit in comparison to some other sites on this list, but that's hardly a cause for shame. It's a bit like missing the podium at the Olympics — sure, they didn't win, but they were beaten by the best in the world.
This site has nearly 1,000 different slots you can play; that's far less than TonyBet, but honestly, it's more than you need. You won't run out of one-armed bandits to keep you busy here, that's for sure.
The table game selection is excellent, with stalwarts like blackjack and baccarat joined by rarer games like Pontoon and Sic Bo.
While having a ton of games is a good thing, their layout leaves much to be desired. The site only loads a couple dozen at a time, which can be frustrating if you're trying to scroll through a thousand different choices (God help you if your favorite game is at the bottom of the list).
Bonus Offers: 4/5
The welcome bonus here is incredibly generous, as you can earn up to C$7,500 to go along with 550 free spins on the "All Lucky Clovers 5" slot. There is a catch, however.
The bonus is spread out over your first 10 deposits, so it will take quite some time to earn all that scratch. Also, your first bonus is a 100% match, while all subsequent deposits are only 50% matches.
It should also be noted that you'll have to fork over C$30 to qualify for these bonuses, which is triple what most other online casinos expect. All bonuses are subject to a wagering requirement as well, which is high but not staggeringly so.
The bonuses are definitely geared towards slot players, as 100% of what you wager at those games will count towards your playthrough requirements. Roulette players, on the other hand, will only see 5% of their wagers counted.
Banking Options: 4/5
When you're ready to take a run at the generous welcome package, you'll likely be pleased to see that RickyCasino takes 14 different payment options. Most of these are e-wallets, including Neosurf, Neteller, and Skrill, but they also accept bank transfers, credit cards, and more.
If you're into cryptocurrency, they'll be happy to take your Bitcoin or Tether off your hands.
Be sure to read the banking page carefully, though, as not every payment method can be used for both deposits and withdrawals. On the other hand, there are no transaction fees here, and most transactions are handled quickly.
5. Casumo — Best Online Roulette Site in Canada for Mobile
Pros
- Downloadable Android app
- 115 free spins included with welcome bonus
- Low wagering requirement
- 26 roulette games
Cons
- Only 15 video roulette tables
Casumo is a Swedish company that spread like wildfire through Europe before making its way into the Canadian market. There's no mystery behind its popularity, though, as it's won multiple industry awards, most notably for its mobile experience and innovation.
Roulette Selection: 4/5
At first glance, it might seem hard to understand why Casumo made a list of the top roulette sites, as it only has 15 video tables — none of which are particularly noteworthy.
The reason is that this is one of the best mobile casinos for playing roulette on your phone or tablet, bar none. Everything's been optimized for mobile use (and the desktop version seems a bit of an afterthought as a result), and there's even a downloadable app for Android devices. If you want to gamble on the go, this site should be installed on your devices.
Other than the limited selection, there's nothing wrong with Casumo's offerings, per se. Every single game provides a solid roulette experience. Just don't expect to find anything brand-new or earth-shattering here.
The live section is better, with 36 tables in all, but most of those are basic options offered in different languages (and many are geo-restricted). Still, there are some fun and unique games here, like "Age of the Gods," which gives you the opportunity to see what playing roulette was like in ancient Greece.
Other Casino Games: 4/5
There are several thousand games to choose from here, including over 2,500 slots. Unlike some other sites (looking at you, RickyCasino), Casumo makes it easy to find the game you want, as their hyper-specific search feature lets you filter by studio, game type, and more.
They have a good assortment of table games, but it's all pretty basic: blackjack, baccarat, craps. There aren't really any exciting, unique titles here, and each one feels like the type of game that would come pre-installed on your PC.
Bonus Offers: 4/5
You won't get rich off Casumo’s deposit bonus, as it caps out at C$500, but they make up for it in other ways.
For one, they give you 115 free spins on "9 Masks of Fire Hyperspins" — you'll get 15 upon registration and the rest split over 5 days after your initial deposit.
Also, their wagering requirements are relatively low, at just 30x, making it easier to turn a profit on those spins. You'll only need to deposit C$10 to get in the game as well.
Banking Options: 4/5
There are only nine deposit options on tap here, and they're the usual suspects: Visa, Mastercard, Interac, and prepaid options like Paysafe. You can only withdraw using the method you used to deposit.
To get your money off the site, you'll need to make a withdrawal of at least C$10, which is lower than most sites (but not as player-friendly as PlayOJO, for example).
All in all, Casumo's banking options are a lot like the rest of the site (save the mobile experience): just okay.
How We Picked the Best Online Roulette Sites in Canada
Roulette Selection: This is what we're all here for, right? To earn a spot on this list, a casino has to be serious about roulette, and that means having a ton of high-quality tables. We included both regular video roulette tables and live casino tables in these rankings.
Other Casino Games: If you ever get bored of playing roulette, it's nice to know that your favorite casino has something else for you to try. We weighed each gambling site's non-roulette offerings here to ensure there's plenty of stuff for you to do if the wheel runs cold.
Bonus Offers: Most sites have some sort of bonus offer to entice you to sign up and start playing, but they're not all created equal. We took into consideration the size of the bonus, the severity of the wagering requirements, and anything else hiding in the fine print that you should know about.
Banking Options: Each site is different in terms of what kind of banking options it will accept. The online casinos that had the widest variety of payment processes fared best in this category, especially if they didn't charge transaction fees or require high minimum cashout amounts.
Guide to Playing Online Roulette in Canada
Can I Play Online Roulette for Real Money in Canada?
Yes, all of the sites on this list allow you to play online roulette for real money. All you have to do is make a deposit using one of the payment methods they accept, and then you can hit the tables!
Can I Play Online Roulette for Free in Canada?
Yes, certain Canadian online roulette sites allow you to play online roulette for free. Many sites (such as Jackpot City) allow you to play their games in demo mode. This means you don't have to risk any money to play — but you can't win any money, either.
Is Online Roulette at CA Roulette Sites Rigged?
No, online roulette isn't rigged — provided you play at a reputable site (like the ones on this list). However, the house will always have the edge, so sometimes it may feel like it's rigged (trust us, we've been there).
What's the Difference Between American and European Roulette?
American roulette has a slot for both "0" and "00," whereas European roulette only has a "0." As a result, your odds are better when playing European roulette (but only slightly — 1 in 37 for European roulette vs. 1 in 38 for American roulette).
Which Canadian Online Roulette Site Is Best for Me?
The best online roulette site in Canada for you will depend on what exactly you're looking for. If you want to play on your phone, then Casumo is your best bet (no pun intended). If you're looking for a great welcome bonus, try RickyCasino or PlayOJO. However, if you're looking for the best overall experience, then in our opinion, you can't go wrong with Jackpot City.
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Roulette Sites for Canadian Players
Here's a quick comparison of our top 5 roulette sites and their stand-out features:
Jackpot City: Our top roulette site has the highest-quality games we found anywhere and bonus points for letting you try them for free. Click here to claim your 100% match bonus up to C$1,600.
PlayOJO: You simply won't find a site that's more player-friendly than PlayOJO. They don't have wagering requirements on their bonuses, nor do they have minimum cashout amounts. You can get 80 free spins.
TonyBet: With 84 roulette tables to choose from, you're bound to find one that works for you — and you can get a 100% deposit match up to C$1,000.
Ricky Casino: The welcome bonus at RickyCasino is incredible, as you can get up to C$7500 if you're a first-time player.
Casumo: Anyone who wants to play roulette on their phone should have an account at Casumo, as their mobile experience is exceptional. You can also get a C$500 deposit bonus.
How to Sign Up at Online Roulette Sites in Canada
Here's a quick guide to registering as a new player, whether you're new and need a little guidance or a returning customer who needs a reminder. We've got you covered.
Step 1 - Register at Jackpot City
- Head over to Jackpot City via this link and click the orange “Sign Up” button
- Fill out your details
- Wait for a validation link to be sent to your email client
Step 2 - Validate your account
- Check your email inbox for the validation link
- If it's not there, check your spam box
- Once you've located it, click the link to complete the account validation
Step 3 - Deposit and play
- Deposit using your chosen payment method
- Use a bonus if you wish
- Start playing and have fun
Ready to Play the Best Online Roulette in Canada?
Even the best brick-and-mortar casino can't hope to match the table selection, bonus offers, and overall convenience that you'll find at the top roulette sites on this list. Once you make an account and start playing, don't be surprised if you give up your local casino for good.
Our favorite is Jackpot City, as it has high-quality games, a generous welcome bonus, and loads of player-friendly features. That's not to say the other sites on the list aren't good, however; quite the contrary, they're all fantastic (they made this list, after all).
We recommend making an account at each site and using their bonus offers to get a feel for the games. Once you find the one you like, there are only two things left to do: have fun and gamble responsibly.
