Best Online Poker Sites in Australia: Top 10 Australian Online Poker Rooms in 2023

Whether you’re looking to play casino poker games or try your skills in big poker tournaments, our list of the best online poker sites in Australia will do you justice.
Our poker experts have scoured the internet and tested the top Australian poker rooms available right now, paying close attention to their poker games, live dealer options, tournaments and cash games, as well as their reputation.
The end results indicate that CasinoNic is the overall best poker site for Aussie players looking to enjoy some live dealer action, and Ignition for those looking to play poker tournaments.
Stick around as we review all the top contenders in detail.
Best Online Poker Sites in Australia
- CasinoNic: Best overall
- Joe Fortune: Excellent video poker variety
- Ignition: Best poker tourneys
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto players
- Ricky Casino: Most generous welcome bonus
- Boho Casino: Ideal for beginners
- SG Casino: Best new poker site
- Hellspin: Top pick for live dealer poker
- Rolling Slots: Best for mobile poker
- Bitdreams: Excellent design
1. CasinoNic - Best Australian Online Poker Site Overall
Pros:
- 10+ poker variants
- Offers Three-Card poker with a very low 1.8% house edge
- $5,000 welcome bonus + loads of regular promos
- Wide variety of payment options, including crypto
- Excellent mobile optimisation
Cons:
- Doesn’t offer tournaments
CasinoNic is the winner for today, offering an excellent variety of single-player and live dealer poker games powered by leading software providers.
Online Poker Games: 4.9/5
The poker games at CasinoNic are listed in the Table Games section, and there are about a dozen variants available. The one we enjoyed playing the most was Three Card Poker.
Why? Well, it's beginner-friendly, and it has a very low house edge of just 1.8%.
Other options you can check out include Oasis Poker, American Poker Gold, and the classic Caribbean Poker. You can find each one of them easily using the site’s search bar.
Other Casino Games: 5/5
CasinoNic offers an expansive selection of over 4,000 games in total – ensuring no two visits are ever the same (unless you’re not the type to try new things).
There are seven main categories available on the homepage, including Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, a dedicated Jackpots section (nice!), and Bonus Buy.
The online slot game selection is particularly impressive, with more than 3,300 options for players to choose from.
The Blackjack section is also certainly worth a look. In addition to classic titles, there are also some alternative variants like Pontoon and Super 7, which might be new to some players. In short – whatever game you're looking for, it's likely that CasinoNic has it.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
Creating a new account at CasinoNic will get you access to their $5,000 welcome package. Your first deposit is doubled up to $500, and then you receive a string of 50% match deposit bonuses of up to $500 for every 2nd through 10th deposit.
High rollers should check out the 30% match offer, too – but note that this deal applies on deposits ranging from $1,500 to $3,000.
You can also take advantage of regular Friday and Tuesday boosts, plus exclusive promotions sent directly to your email address.
Banking Experience and Customer Assistance: 5/5
CasinoNic supports all the usual suspects in terms of banking - MasterCard, Maestro, Visa, Flexepin, and cryptocurrencies. While this poker site does accept e-wallets like Neteller, we couldn’t use them by logging in from Australia.
The site’s support team representatives are very helpful and have addressed each inquiry we threw their way promptly. The live chat box is open 24/7/365.
>> $5,000 welcome package at CasinoNic
2. Joe Fortune - Best Variety of Video Poker Games in Australia
Pros:
- Excellent variety of video poker options
- Highly reputable brand
- $2,000 first-deposit bonus ($5,000 full welcome package)
- 30 extra spins for all new players
- Big jackpots (even on some poker games)
Cons:
- Mediocre live casino department
Joe Fortune is a highly reputable gambling platform in Australia – and it’s the perfect choice for Aussies looking to play some video poker or take a stab at big jackpots attached to poker games.
Online Poker Games: 4.8/5
Joe Fortune offers a host of poker games and premium video-poker varieties like Jacks Or Better and Joker Poker.
We had quite an enjoyable time playing Caribbean Hold 'Em and Let 'Em Ride. All of these are powered by reputable gaming providers like Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming (RTG).
What’s particularly nice is that there’s a Caribbean Stud variant with a progressive jackpot attached to it. This jackpot ranges between $30k and $100k, giving players a chance to win a massive jackpot by playing poker.
Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
Beyond poker, Joe Fortune's collection of over 300 online pokies excels in terms of high RTP rates. Yes, the sheer number of slots isn’t the biggest thing you can imagine, but the payouts are there.
You can have a great time playing 777 Deluxe or try something spicier like A Night With Cleo – or stick to the classics with Achilles Deluxe. Many of the games have Hot-Drop jackpots attached to them that can trigger with any spin.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
As a new user at Joe Fortune Casino, you can take advantage of their 3-tier bonus package, which could give you up to $5,000 plus 30 bonus spins.
Your first deposit is eligible for a 150% match bonus going up to $2,000, while further deposits will be rewarded with online casino bonuses of 75% and 120%. In total, you can claim a $5,000 welcome package across three deposits.
Banking Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5
At this casino, players have access to both cryptocurrency payments as well as AUD banking. Crypto users can top up their accounts via Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), or Ethereum (ETH).
Credit cards are also accepted but may come with transaction fees, depending on your card type. That said, the first withdrawal each month using Visa is exempted from any extra charges.
This site offers around-the-clock customer support through live chat and email if you require help or want more info about their services.
>> $2,000 first-deposit bonus up for grabs at Joe Fortune
3. Ignition - Best Australian Poker Site for Tournaments & Cash Games
Pros:
- $8,000,000 in monthly poker tournament GTDs
- Up to $3,000 sign-up offer
- Bad Beat and Royal Flush poker bonuses
- Extra measures to keep beginner players safe
- Fully customisable poker software
Cons:
- Extra steps to contact support
From the iconic Monthly Milly to lower-stake events, Ignition offers some of Australia's most thrilling online tournaments.
Online Poker: 4.9/5
Ignition offers a wide range of poker, from Championship Texas Hold'em to Omaha and Seven-Card Stud.
Every month comes with an exciting tournament featuring lucrative prize pools of up to several million dollars – plus weekly tournament GTDs reaching a whopping $2 million across tons of daily tourneys. Low buy-in rates mean that everyone can join in on the fun for as little as $3.
Live dealer casino games are also available. To top it off, new players will feel happy knowing that Ignition’s poker tables are anonymous, which means pro players can’t track their hand history and take advantage of them.
Other Casino Games: 4.7/5
Poker is the #1 game at Ignition, there’s no doubt about that. But the selection also includes popular pokies you ought to try out. There are about 200 to choose from, with 35 of them carrying a big jackpot.
There are also table games and over 30 live dealer variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
New customers who make their first cryptocurrency deposit at Ignition will qualify for a 300% bonus of up to $3,000 for online poker and casino games.
However, if you're using AUD to play, this bonus drops to 200% up to $2,000 – which is still pretty darn generous.
The Bad Beat Bonus is another promotion that rewards unlucky losses with up to $1,000. If you get super lucky and score that special Royal Flush hand, you are also eligible for the Royal Flush Bonus that goes up to $400.
Check out more Ignition casino bonus codes.
Banking Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.7/5
Players may fund their accounts at Ignition Casino through several means – credit, debit cards, and wire transfers are all accepted.
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) and Tether (USDT) are also available options.
Crypto payouts require one hour, while bank transfers usually take 7 days to complete.
The site offers 24/7 assistance and a community forum, but we aren’t thrilled about how you have to go through the FAQ library to find the contact info.
>> 300% up to $3,000 poker and casino offer available at Ignition
4. Bitstarz - Top Online Poker Australia Site for Crypto Players
Pros:
- 20+ poker variants
- 5 BTC welcome offer
- Provably fair games
- Payouts within minutes
- Award-winning support team
Cons:
- Doesn’t offer poker tourneys
If you are going to use crypto to play online poker in Australia – then you better be using Bitstarz.
Online Poker Games: 4.8/5
There are over 20 real money poker variants to explore at Bitstarz. Some of the available games include Caribbean Poker, Oasis Poker, Trey Poker, and Texas Hold 'Em – and you can try all of these games for free, even as a guest.
The software is top-notch, and we have never detected any lag whatsoever playing poker games at Bitstarz.
The search bar is excellent and makes it a lot easier to sift through the massive Bitstarz selection of games.
Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
BitStarz is recognised for its expansive array of games from respected gaming studios, with its catalogue closing in on 4,500 titles. You will find everything from online pokies, jackpots, table games, and even exclusive titles like Bitstarz Billion.
Speaking of Bitstarz exclusives, the jackpot for Master of Starz alone is regularly crossing $200,000.
Plus, there's a great selection of live dealer games by Evolution Gaming – although the availability will depend on where you connect from.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
New users are enticed by BitStarz's impressive welcome package. First of all, you score 20 free spins as a no-deposit bonus upon email verification.
Then, you can claim a 5 BTC welcome package plus 180 free spins spread across 4 deposits.
There’s also the Welcome Freeroll tournament featuring a $1,000 prize pool where the first-place winner takes home $200 without any further requirements.
Check out more Bitstarz bonus codes.
Banking Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.7/5
At BitStarz, players can use about a dozen cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. You can also use AUD via credit cards and e-wallets to play here.
However, we recommend using crypto. Why? Because all transactions are fee-free and payouts arrive within 5-15 minutes.
The support team at Bitstarz is exceptional. They won the “Best Customer Support” award in 2020 and 2022 – that’s impressive.
>> Massive 5 BTC welcome package for all crypto users at Bitstarz
5. Ricky Casino - Best Welcome Bonus of All Australian Online Poker Sites
Pros:
- $7,500 welcome package
- Regular promotions
- 10+ poker variations
- Smooth mobile gameplay
Cons:
- Average variety of banking options
- No poker tournaments
Everyone likes a nice welcome offer, and Ricky Casino packs the best welcome deal of all the best Australian online poker sites.
Online Poker Games: 4.7/5
Ricky Casino offers a range of 8 poker variants, from well-known options like American Poker Gold to daily tournaments (leaderboard style) that provide a change of scenery. The website also includes video poker games and live dealer games for players in Australia.
Other Casino Games: 4.5/5
There's one cool pokie that grabbed our attention the minute we opened Ricky Casino - Book Of Anime. Yes, it's a classic, but we love the volatility and the 97% Return To Player rate.
We like how varied the selection of software studios is, too, which gives you the freedom to check the renowned games everyone knows and loves or dive deep with games from studios like Platipus and Wazdan.
Bonuses: 4.95/5
New customers at Ricky Casino can look forward to an incredibly generous welcome package with up to $7,500 in bonus funds across 10 deposits, as well as up to 550 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers 5 slot game.
Apart from that, regular players can take advantage of various boosts such as 100% match deposit bonuses every Monday, 200 bonus spins on Wednesdays, and a 50% deposit bonus (up to $300) on Fridays; high-rollers get an extra 30% deposit bonus (up to $1,500).
Banking Experience and Customer Assistance: 4/5
The list of accepted payment methods at Ricky Casino isn’t big, but it covers essential credit and debit cards as well as some cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Crypto payments boast low fees and fast payouts, as per usual.
If needed, assistance is available around the clock through live chat or via email.
>> $7,500 sign-up package available at Ricky Casino
How We Ranked the Best Poker Sites in Australia
Real-Money Poker:
We evaluated each online poker platform for its selection of real-money games, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha and Stud. We looked for a variety of game types like cash tables, tournaments and sit ‘n’ go events.
Ultimately, the best poker sites offer a wide range of games to appeal to all sorts of players.
Other Casino Games:
We also considered whether the top real money online casinos offer other casino games, such as blackjack and pokies. This gives players more options and ensures they never become bored.
Bonuses:
Whether it's welcome bonuses, no deposit offers or reloads, we examined how robust each site's bonus program was. As an Australian player, you want that extra value for your money, and these bonuses can help deliver it - provided you meet the terms and conditions, of course.
Banking Experience and Customer Assistance:
We also looked at the banking experience on each site. Deposits and withdrawals should be secure with fast turnaround times so you can get access to your funds quickly when needed.
We also checked measures put in place to protect customers’ information. The best poker rooms in Australia all have reliable customer support if any issues arise during gameplay or banking transactions.
Why Is CasinoNic the Best Australian Poker Site?
Here are some of the reasons why CasinoNic is one of the top choices for Aussie players:
- Various Poker Variants: CasinoNic offers a variety of different types of poker games that are sure to suit any player's taste. Whether you're an experienced pro or a beginner just learning the ropes, you'll find something here.
- Three-Card Poker (Low 1.8% House Edge): If you've got an eye for a side game, then three-card poker might be your best bet. This version is particularly attractive because it has a very low house edge of only 1.8%.
- $5,000 Welcome Bonus: With up to $5K in bonus cash on offer plus plenty of regular special promos, CasinoNic rewards its players handsomely.
Why Should I Use Online Poker Sites in Australia?
Online poker sites in Australia offer a great way for experienced players to hone their skills and for beginners to learn the game.
With easy banking options, bonuses, access to real money poker games and plenty of variety, these sites give Australian players plenty of reasons to play. Here are some of the advantages that make online poker sites especially attractive.
- Advanced Technology: State-of-the-art software used by online poker sites provides a seamless gaming experience with features such as hand history and the ability to customise your table settings. These features are available at Ignition.
- Accessible Tournaments: Due to their global reach, Australian online gambling sites are able to host large tournaments with guaranteed prizes running around the clock. This gives all players an opportunity to test their skills against other poker buffs while taking a shot at big cash prizes.
- Faster Play: Most online poker rooms offer faster gameplay than traditional casinos, meaning you can play more hands in less time. This allows experienced players to make the most out of their bankrolls as they don't have to wait as long between hands.
- Security: Online poker sites take security measures seriously, providing encrypted connections so that no one can access your personal information or bank details while you’re playing. This ensures maximum protection for your money at all times. Also, sites like Ignition Poker keep the newbies safe from sharks through anonymous tables.
Guide to Playing Online Poker in Australia
What are the best real-money online poker sites in Australia?
The 5 best poker sites available to online poker players in Australia are:
CasinoNic is the best online poker website overall, Joe Fortune offers an excellent variety of video poker rooms, and Ignition stands out with some of the biggest online poker tournaments.
What types of online poker games can I play in Australia?
Australia has a wide variety of online poker games available, but the most popular ones include Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and Seven Card Stud.
Texas Hold'em is one of the most popular choices, where players are dealt two cards and then have to make the best possible five-card combination using community cards. You can play Texas Hold Em at Ignition.
Omaha is similar to Texas Hold’em, but players are dealt four hole cards and must make the best hand out of all six community cards.
Seven Card Stud involves dealing two private cards plus three face-up community cards. Players need to make the best five-card poker hand from the seven cards they receive throughout the course of the game.
Australian online poker sites also offer other variations like Five Card Draw, Razz, Filipino Poker, Badugi and Mixed Games. No matter which variation you prefer, you will find plenty of great options.
How to know if a poker site in Australia is legit?
If you're new to the world of poker and want to try your skills at an online poker site, it's important to make sure that you pick a reputable and secure casino. Here are some tips for knowing if an online poker site in Australia is legit:
- Look for Licensing Information: Any legitimate online poker site in Australia should have a valid operating license from gambling commissions like Curacao eGaming. This information should be clearly visible on the website.
- Check Player Reviews: Before signing up with any online poker site, do your homework and read reviews from other players who have used the service before. This will give you an indication of how trustworthy they are and how easy it is to use their platform.
- Go With a Reputable Brand: If you know someone who regularly plays at a particular online poker site, take their recommendation seriously (but also check out user reviews for yourself). The larger, more established sites such as Ignition usually have better security measures, so it pays to stick with those brands that have been around for some time.
- Contact Customer Support: If you're having any trouble verifying the legitimacy of a particular online poker site, contact customer service directly via telephone or email and ask them questions about the licensing and security measures they have in place. They should be able to answer all your queries promptly and accurately.
What payment methods are accepted by Australian poker sites?
While different poker sites may accept different payment options, some of the most commonly accepted payment methods at Aussie poker sites include:
- Credit cards
- Bank transfer
- eWallets
- Prepaid Cards/Vouchers (Neosurf, Flexepin)
- Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
Comparing the Top 5 Aussie Poker Sites
CasinoNic: The best online poker site in Australia overall. CasinoNic offers 10+ different poker variants in both single-player and live dealer mode, and you can claim a $5,000 welcome package as a new player.
Joe Fortune: A fantastic variety of video poker games combined with up to $2,000 in bonus funds on your first deposit.
Ignition: The best Australian poker site for poker tournaments. Launched over half a decade ago, Ignition offers all new players up to $3,000 in welcome money, plus special poker promos.
Bitstarz: The best crypto poker site in Australia. Operational since 2013, Bitstarz offers over 2 dozen online poker variants, and you can get started with a welcome package worth 5 BTC across 4 deposits.
Ricky Casino: This online poker room stands out with a solid variety of poker games and a massive welcome package of up to $7500 and 550 free spins.
How to Join Internet Poker Sites and Play Poker Online in Australia
To become a registered member of Australian online poker sites and join an online poker room, follow these simple steps.
We're using CasinoNic as an example, but the process is similar at most online casinos in Australia.
Step 1: Registration
- Use this link to visit CasinoNic
- Click Create Account
- Fill out the brief registration form
- Click Sign-Up
Step 2: Account Verification
- The online casino will send you a verification link via email
- Click the link and log in to your online casino account
Step 3: First Deposit + Welcome Bonus
- Click the Deposit button
- Fill out the required personal info
- Set your payment info and first deposit amount
- Fund your account and claim the first deposit bonus
Step 4: Play Online Poker
- Select Table Games from the front page
- Find the online poker game variants you're interested in
- Start playing poker!
Poker Tips & Strategies for Australian Players
Here are some tips and strategies to help you take your online poker game to the next level:
- Develop a Strategy: Developing a sound strategy is key to becoming a successful poker player. This means not only having an understanding of the rules but also studying opponents, understanding pot odds and expected value, and learning the fundamentals of bluffing.
- Be Patient: Patience is essential for mastering poker. You should wait for strong hands that have good equity and don’t be afraid to fold when faced with an unfavourable situation. Building and preserving your bankroll over time by playing fewer hands can pay off in the long run.
- Get Creative: Experienced players know that there is always room for experimentation at the table. Taking chances with unorthodox plays such as slow-playing or semi-bluffing can throw your opponents off their guard and give you an edge in certain situations where the standard play would fail.
- Make Adjustments: Once you have developed a solid strategy, continue improving by adapting it according to changing conditions at different tables or against particular players. Keep track of trends in betting patterns to gain insight into what works best in any given situation.
Ready to Play Online Poker in Australia for Real Money?
Our job here is done – it’s now time for you to go out there and start playing poker!
To recap, we’ve selected CasinoNic as the overall best poker site in Australia if you’re looking to play single-player or live dealer poker, followed by Ignition as the best for poker tournaments.
Wherever you end up playing one of the oldest card games, remember to have fun and gamble responsibly!
