Best NZ Real Money Online Casinos Ranked by Real Money Casino Games & Bonuses for New Zealand Players (2023)

Are you on the hunt for the top online casino for real money in New Zealand? We’ve got you covered.
Since there are so many online casinos being established on a daily basis – it can be quite hard to decide which one to use.
Our team of gambling experts did the heavy lifting for you and created a list of the top real-money online casinos available for real-money gambling in New Zealand. We found that the best overall pick right now is Jonny Jackpot, but there are 9 other alternative picks that we want to share with you.
Let’s dive right in.
Best NZ Real Money Online Casinos
- Jonny Jackpot: Best overall
- Casumo: Best variety of online pokies
- Jackpot City: Best for progressive jackpots
- Spin Casino: Most entertaining tourneys
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto
- Ricky Casino: Best for high RTP slots
- Magic Red: Best for blackjack
- PlayJango: Best for beginners
- Neon Vegas: Best live casino games
- Hellspin: Best design & user interface
1. Jonny Jackpot - Best Real Money Online Casino in NZ Overall
Pros:
- NZ$1,000 welcome bonus
- 100 free spins
- 6,000+ games from leading providers
- Top-notch online pokies variety
- Solid selection of table games
- 8-figure jackpot prize pool
Cons:
- No crypto banking
Jonny Jackpot has it all - generous bonuses, a great variety of casino games, an easy-to-use interface, and much more. Let’s find out what makes it our top pick for Kiwi real money online casinos.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.95/5
Jonny Jackpot is home to leading game providers and a massive catalogue of 6,000+ games that you can sift through for days on end.
Pokies are one of the highlights, with jackpots galore and life-changing 8-figure prize pools.
You'll have a blast playing Lucky's Nuggets, Razor Shark, or the crowd favourite - the Book Of Dead slot machine.
The table game selection is solid, but we wish the site offered more live dealer games to New Zealand players. On the other hand, specialty games are also available, and we thoroughly recommend checking out the bingo selection, too.
All in all, the game library at Jonny Jackpot is phenomenal, and you are sure to have a lot of fun playing here.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
Jonny Jackpot is on par with the best online casinos when it comes to deposit bonuses. As a new player, you can grab up to NZ$1,000 with 100 free spins on the side on your first deposit.
We were excited to see that the casino site is packed with a promotions calendar where you can find your ideal promos, including no-deposit bonuses, multi-deposit match boosts, bonus spins, and more.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.85/5
You can handle your banking at Jonny Jackpot using about a dozen banking methods. The list includes credit cards like Mastercard and Visa but also loads of e-wallets like Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, PayPal, and more.
Jonny Jackpot does not support crypto banking, so keep this in mind before you sign up for your account.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.95/5
Jonny Jackpot is available on all mobile devices, with a responsive web app that scales down the size of the site and its many functions to fit on any screen.
We contacted customer support through the live chat feature, and we were pleased with how fast they responded and how helpful they were in general. The casino also has an FAQ section that's worth checking out before you reach out to customer support.
Claim your NZ$1,000 welcome bonus and play casino games at Jonny Jackpot.
2. Casumo - Best Pokies Variety of All NZ Real Money Online Casinos
Pros:
- 2,500+ games from 60+ providers
- Variety of pokies with high payouts
- Amazing live dealer section
- NZ$1,200 sign-up bonus
- Compatible with mobile devices
- Easy-to-use website
Cons:
- Not the best FAQ section
Next up in our rundown of the leading NZ real money online casino sites is Casumo. If you are into online pokies, there really is no better option than Casumo - let’s find out why.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 5/5
2,000+ games are a good number of real-money games, and we're talking about high-quality titles here. You have top-tier developers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Play N’ GO supplying the bulk of the games - what more could you ask for?
The online pokies are particularly impressive here, with tons of licensed titles and innovative new releases. And if you're into table games, you'll find plenty to keep you occupied as well.
Real-money live dealer games are also on the table at Casumo, which is always a big plus. Beyond the casino stuff, you can also join the sports betting section.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
Casumo offers a 100% match deposit bonus of up to NZ$1,200 for new players, which is quite generous. You also get 20 free spins on sign-up, which is very nice.
The wagering requirements are the usual 30x, and the bonus expires after 30 days, which gives you plenty of time to play through it - all around, a decent welcome package.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.85/5
There are plenty of payment options supported by Casumo, including Visa, MasterCard, bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller, and more. Deposits are mostly instant and come with no fees.
Withdrawals are also free of charge, which is great. They're not the fastest we've seen, but they are still reasonably quick, especially if you use an e-wallet like Skrill or Neteller.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5
Casumo's website is elegantly designed and easy to navigate. Everything is where it should be, and the game browser is very user-friendly, which means that you’ll get used to gambling here in no time.
The mobile version is also excellent, offering the same high level of functionality and game quality as the desktop site.
In case you need any assistance, the amazing Casuno customer support is there to help. The response times are reasonable; however, we found the FAQ section to be lacking in some areas.
Click here to find the best bonuses at Casumo New Zealand.
3. Jackpot City - Best Real Money Online Casino in NZ for Jackpots
Pros:
- Amazing variety of progressive jackpot titles
- 2+ decades of operation
- NZ$1,600 welcome promo
- 500+ real-money games
- Amazing live dealer game section
Cons:
- Steep wagering requirements
- No crypto banking
Moving on with our list of real-money casinos, check out Jackpot City, an established real-money online casino that’s been in the industry since way back in 1998. It stands out with mind-bending jackpot prizes, which we’ll talk more about below.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.75/5
When it comes to game variety, Jackpot City online casino doesn’t disappoint. There are more than 500 real-money games on the site, over 350 of which are slots. The rest include a decent selection of table games, video poker games, and live dealer games.
We were glad to see a wide range of software providers, including industry giants like Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and NetEnt. This means that you get to play some of the most popular online casino games in the world. The game library especially shines when it comes to progressive jackpots - you can find a great variety of them here!
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
As a new player at Jackpot City Casino, you’re eligible for a welcome bonus of up to NZ$1,600. The bonus is spread out over your first four deposits, with each one matched at a rate of 100% up to NZ$400.
There are also some other great promotions available, such as the loyalty program and the chance to win a share of the weekly prize draw.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.7/5
We enjoyed the variety of banking options supported by Jackpot City Casino. These include traditional methods like Visa, MasterCard, and bank transfers. You can also use e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller.
Withdrawal times are reasonable, with most requests being processed within 48 hours. However, if you’re using a credit or debit card, it can take up to five days for the funds to show up in your account.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5
Jackpot City offers a comprehensive mobile casino experience, with a dedicated app available for both Android and iOS devices. You can also play directly in your browser, if you prefer, without downloading any additional programs.
Customer support is also excellent, with 24/7 assistance available via live chat and email.
Join Jackpot City online casino today and claim your slice of the NZ$1,600 welcome promotion.
4. Spin Casino - Best Real Money Casino Tournaments in New Zealand
Pros:
- Hosts regular and exciting tournaments
- 400+ real-money pokie games
- Fully mobile optimised to gamble on the go
- 20+ years in the industry
Cons:
- High wagering requirements
- Crypto is not accepted
If you're looking for real money online casinos that deliver top-tier pokie games and exciting tournaments for all the players, Spin Casino is your best bet.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.75/5
There are over 400 real-money pokie games at Spin Casino, and the vast majority of these slots have higher RTP rates than average.
You'll find plenty of player favourites like Mega Moolah, Avalon, and Thunderstruck II, as well as some lesser-known titles with excellent payout potential.
Roulette and blackjack fans will also be pleased to know that Spin Casino offers a selection of table games on par with the top online casinos, including 27 blackjack variations and 25 online roulette channels.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
Spin Casino offers a three-part welcome bonus that can net you up to NZ$1,000 in bonus funds. The daily jackpot rewards are also worth mentioning, as these can pad your bankroll quite nicely if you're lucky enough to win.
We also found that Spin Casino offers users regular tournaments to keep the fun going. We enjoyed participating in these tourneys with generous prizes.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.75/5
Spin Casino offers five banking options for New Zealanders: Paysafecard, MasterCard, VISA, Neteller, and direct wire transfers. The minimum deposit requirement is just NZ$10.
Although this real-money casino charges 0 deposit fees, your card issuer might add extra charges. Deposits are handled almost instantly, while withdrawal requests require up to 48 hours, depending on the payment method you opted for.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.95/5
Spin Casino is available on mobile and the web, with both platforms providing seamless access to the casino's catalogue of games. The page load times are impressive, and the overall design is clean and user-friendly.
Customer support is always just a click away, and the agents are helpful, polite, and quick to resolve any issues you might have.
Click here to find the best real money pokies at Spin Casino.
5. Bitstarz - Top NZ Real Money Online Casino for Crypto
Pros:
- 4,000+ real-money games
- Super-fast payouts
- 5 BTC sign-up package
- Total of 200 free spins
- Provably fair games
Cons:
- Lacking phone support
Into crypto gambling? Don’t look anywhere else - Bitstarz is your best option.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.75/5
With over 4,000 games from about 2 dozen different software providers, it’s fair to say that Bitstarz has got the quantity and quality of real-money casino games spot on.
You can also find a host of provably fair games here - so you can check the fairness and randomness of the game results for yourself. Unlike most online casinos, Bitstarz also offers exclusive games like Master Of Starz.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
The Bitstarz casino bonus is pretty solid - you get up to 5 BTC in welcome deposit bonuses plus 180 free spins. The minimum deposit required to claim the promotion is 0.002 BTC. The wagering requirements are a bit on the standard side, though, at 40x the bonus amount.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.7/5
Bitstarz accepts both crypto and fiat currencies. The list of cryptos includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Tether. You can also deposit and withdraw using NZD.
The withdrawal times are exceptional. The average time for processing a withdrawal is 10 minutes if you use crypto - not too shabby, would you agree?
Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.65/5
The Bitstarz site is optimised for mobile devices, and the user interface is super easy to use. We're looking at an award-winning online casino that is a breeze to navigate.
If you need assistance, you can contact the customer support team using live chat or email. The response times are pretty good.
Claim your slice of the 5 BTC welcome package at Bitstarz real-money casino.
How We Ranked Real Money New Zealand Online Casinos
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games:
When working on our list of the best real-money online casinos for NZ players, we focused on several important factors.
By that, we mean a wide variety of software providers, plenty of real-money online casino games to choose from, including table games, bingo, video poker games, and a good selection of high-quality live dealer games.
Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions:
Who doesn't love a good bonus? We sure do! So we only included casinos with the most lucrative and fair bonuses.
And we don't want the fun to end with generous welcome bonuses. We looked for casinos with plenty of ongoing promotions, reload boosts, deposit bonuses as well as VIP programs that offer players long-term value.
Payment Methods and Payout Times:
We know that New Zealand players want to have plenty of options when it comes to banking, and fast payouts are a must. So we only included casinos that offer a wide range of banking methods and have quick processing times and low fees.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance:
With more and more players using mobile devices to gamble online, we only included online casinos that offer a smooth mobile user experience. And if you ever need assistance, we only want the best customer support team on hand to help you out.
All About NZ Real Money Online Casinos
Is It Allowed To Play Casino Games for Real Money in New Zealand?
All forms of online gambling, including casino games, sports betting, racing, and lottery games, are allowed in New Zealand. You can enjoy all the activities available at land-based casinos at gambling sites listed in our article.
What Are the Most Popular Real Money Online Casino NZ Games?
Some of the most popular online casino games in New Zealand include pokies, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. You can also find many other casino games, such as craps, keno, and bingo, at the gambling sites we listed in our article.
What Is the Safest NZ Real Money Casino Online?
Jonny Jackpot is one of the safest real-money casino sites you can join in New Zealand. Jackpot City is another reputable option, but if you're looking for crypto online casinos in New Zealand, your No. 1 option is Bitstarz.
How To Find the Best Real-Money Online Casinos in New Zealand?
First of all, you need to check the licensing info in the footer menu at the casino site. Look for reputable licensing authorities like Curacao eGaming or the Malta Gaming Authority.
Then, you should read online casino casino game reviews like the ones available on our website. These will help you get an idea about the casino's reputation, game selection, and bonuses.
The next step is to dive into the real-money casino yourself and check the overall user experience. This includes things like the casino's design, navigation, and mobile optimisation if needed.
Do Online Real-Money Casinos in New Zealand Support Crypto Banking?
Yes, there are a number of real-money casinos in New Zealand that accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment in New Zealand. This includes popular coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
Cryptocurrency offers a number of advantages for casino players, including anonymity and faster transactions. Our No. 1 pick for the best crypto online casino in New Zealand is Bitstarz.
What Are the Leading Real Money Casinos Online in NZ?
After an extensive overview, we found these five to be the top online casinos for real-money gambling in New Zealand:
Comparing the Top 5 Real-Money Online Casinos in New Zealand
- Jonny Jackpot: The best online casino in NZ overall. Packed with over 6,000 real money games, Jonny Jackpot is the leader of our list. It greets you with a generous online casino bonus of up to NZ$1,000 and 100 free spins added into the mix.
- Casumo: If you seek game variety, Casumo is packed with an impressive selection of high-quality games from the leading software providers. As a new player, you are eligible for a 100% match bonus of up to NZ$1,200 and 20 free spins.
- Jackpot City: If you want to feel the thrill of 7-figure jackpots, visit Jackpot City. This site is packed with over 500 jackpot-oriented online gambling games from Microgaming and Evolution Gaming. As a new player, you can claim the NZ$1,600 welcome bonus.
- Spin Casino: Spin Casino offers a finely-curated catalogue of online pokies, offering the heap of the crop from some of the leading online casino software providers. New users are welcome to grab their slice of the NZ$1,000 welcome bonus.
- Bitstarz: This real-money gambling site is the best place for Nez Zealand crypto enthusiasts. The casino game catalogue features over 4,000 titles and some of the best online casino games in the industry.
How to Join New Zealand Real Money Online Casinos
Joining real-money casinos online in New Zealand is easier than you think. It won't take more than five minutes, even if you're a complete newbie. Let's go through the process using Jonny Jackpot as an example.
1. Create New Real Money Casino Account
- Click here and open Jonny Jackpot Casino's website.
- Provide the required personal info in the registration form.
- Tick the box confirming you are 18+ and that you agree to the T&Cs.
2. Account Verification
- The real-money online casino site will send you a welcome message to the email address that you provided.
- Click the button or the link inside the message to verify your data.
- You can now log in to the site.
3. Fund Your Account and Claim the Welcome Bonus
- Head over to the cashier and adjust the sum you wish to deposit for gambling online.
- Make sure that you meet the NZ$10 minimum deposit requirement and make the payment.
- Claim the welcome bonus.
- You can now play casino games online.
Did You Find the Best Real Money Online Casino in New Zealand?
And that wraps up our online casino reviews for all you fine Kiwis out there!
We hope this guide was helpful and that you now feel more confident about joining real-money NZ casino sites.
Again, the best gambling site you can join in New Zealand is Jonny Jackpot. From the NZ$1,000 welcome bonus to the fantastic selection of online pokies, this place is on par even with the leading international online casinos.
That said, don't miss our summary of the top NZ online casino sites to find your ideal match. If you use cryptocurrency, Bitstarz is your No. 1 casino online. Or, if you're looking for game variety, head over to Casumo.
Whichever online casino NZ sites you want to try, always stick to responsible online casino gaming, and don’t forget to have fun.
DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources: