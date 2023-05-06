Best Online Casinos in the Philippines for 2023: Top 7 Real Money Philippines Online Casinos

The online casino Philippines industry is growing day by day – as new online casinos enter the market, it’s getting harder for players to decide which casinos to use. But don’t worry; we are here to help.
After careful consideration, we found Hellspin to be the best overall online casino in the Philippines. With a generous welcome bonus, an amazing game library, and an easy-to-use website, it has everything you might need. But there are so many others available for you right now.
Let's dive right in!
Best Online Casinos in the Philippines
- Hellspin: Best overall
- KingBilly: Best for slots
- BC Game: Best for crypto
- Ivibet: Best live casino
- Melbet: Best for sports betting
- Wazamba: Best for beginners
- 22Bet: Best for mobile
1. Hellspin – Best Online Casino in the Philippines Overall
Pros:
- Over 4,000 casino games
- 3 dozen software studios
- Over 500 live games
- Crypto banking is an option
- 6,000 PHP first deposit bonus + 100 extra spins
Cons:
- Cluttered homepage
Hellspin is our top destination for online casino games in the Philippines. We’re looking at thousands of titles from industry-leading software studios, combined with a solid 6,000 PHP welcome boost and 100 free spins.
Quality of Casino Games: 5/5
There are many reasons why we picked Hellspin as our top pick, including a library of over 4,000 casino games by more than 30 game provider studios. This casino boasts a unique selection of over 500 live casino games that can satisfy even the pickiest players.
Their gaming collection includes a wide range of slot types, such as 3 and 5-reel slots to progressive jackpot games and video slot games. Players can also browse and play free games, making it an excellent place to try out new games.
If you are searching for new real money slots to play, Sun Of Egypt 2 and Johnny Cash-themed are just a few recommendations to try out.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
Get your hands on Hellspin’s generous bonuses, including free spins promotions. Plus, first-time depositors receive a 100% match bonus of up to $6,000 PNP and an extra 100 free spins.
The second deposit bonus gives players 50 free spins plus a 50% match bonus up to 18,000 PHP, also with a minimum deposit of 1,200 PHP.
Banking Experience: 4.95/5
Hellspin Casino supports popular electronic wallets like Skrill and Neteller, plus credit and debit cards and other fiat options. What sets Hellspin apart is its support for popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Payout times vary from 12 hours to 7 days, depending on the banking options you choose. As usual, opting for cryptocurrency guarantees the fastest and cheapest payouts.
Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Support: 4.95/5
We found that Hellspin offers its registered players quick and reliable customer assistance via live chat. Users can expect a reply within minutes. Another option is to contact them via email, with replies taking 12 to 24 hours.
Unfortunately, Hellspin is not active on social media platforms, which lowers its ranking in this category. They also don't have phone support, which can be a downside for some customers.
>> 6,000 PHP bonus with 100 free spins at Hellspin
2. KingBilly – Best Online Casino in the Philippines for Slots
Pros:
- 137,500 PHP sign-up bonus with 250 bonus spins
- RTP of 96% and higher
- Award-winning online casino
- Dozens of jackpot games
Cons:
- Not the best design
Slot fans should pay attention to KingBilly, a multi-award-winning online casino that hosts high-RTP slot games combined with an impressive selection of jackpot slots.
Quality of Casino Games: 4.9/5
When the likes of Betsoft, Microgaming, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming are powering your gaming selection, there are no doubts about the quality of the gaming experience. With over 5,000 titles in the catalog, including 3 and 5-reel options and top-notch games like Buffalo Power and Starburst, King Billy's slot library is impressive.
Jackpot prizes vary from tens of thousands to millions, with Mega Moolah shining as the crowning jewel of the jackpot department. The live dealer options run smoothly, too, ensuring an amazing gaming experience.
Bonuses: 4.85/5
New players are eligible to claim a 137,500 PHP welcome bonus with 250 free spins. The bonus funds and spins are distributed between your first four deposits, and you can also claim regular 15% cash-back deals with 0x wagering once you become a regular player.
Mondays are all about the 25% deposit bonus deals with 25 free spins, while the New Spin & Win promo grants you daily free spins on select games. The site regularly hosts a variety of tourneys, so keep your eyes open for the latest prizes and opportunities.
Banking Experience: 4.8/5
KingBilly does not support crypto banking. Beyond that, the list of fiat currency methods covers a lot of ground, starting from Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, and PaySafeCard, to less-widespread options like MiFinity.
You need to deposit at least 600 PHP per transaction in most cases, and the majority of deposit methods are valid for cash-outs too. Credit card payouts will take up to 3 days, while Skrill and PaySafeCard withdrawals offer instant processing.
Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Support: 4.85/5
If you’re looking for a mobile casino app, you won’t find it here. But the good news is that you don’t need it in the first place. KingBilly put the majority of its casino catalog in instant-play mode for all mobile devices, allowing you to access your favorite casino games on the go using its website.
The support team is available 24/7 via live chat, which we always consider the best option for reaching out for any help. You can also use email if you want.
>> 137,500 PHP + 250 free spins welcome package at KingBilly
3. BC Game – Best Crypto Online Casino in the Philippines
Pros:
- Over 1,000 casino games
- Variety of cryptocurrencies supported
- 1.1m PHP casino prizes
- Super-fast cash-outs
Cons:
- Small transaction fees apply
If you want to use cryptocurrency for your online gambling activities, you should have a look at what BC Game has to offer.
Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5
BC Game partners with the industry's leading software studios (the likes of Pragmatic Play and BGaming) to offer a gaming library with over 1,000 titles. The platform’s live casino section is a favorite among Filipino players, with more than 100 tables and professional croupiers.
The casino's catalog includes dozens of exclusive titles, known as BC Originals, and our favorite is Baccarat Multiplayer.
Bonuses: 4.8/5
BC Game's Wheel of Fortune offers new sign-ups a chance to score up to 1,100,000 PHP. However, players must accumulate BCD to claim their rewards.
Players can earn medals as they continue to play casino games, increasing their level and unlocking bonuses.
Banking Experience: 4.9/5
BC Game operates on a crypto-only model – but if you don’t own any cryptos, no worries; this casino allows players to purchase various cryptocurrencies using fiat money easily.
Beyond Bitcoin, this crypto casino supports many popular and less-known altcoins. The list is pretty extensive and includes Litecoin and Ethereum, and others. Players can deposit as little as 0.001 BTC, while the maximum deposit amount depends on their VIP status.
BC Game's withdrawal process is fast, taking only a few minutes to complete. A small mining fee applies to ensure that payouts occur quickly.
Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5
BC Game's website is fully mobile-friendly, with games loading quickly and smoothly on iOS and Android devices.
Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat or email, and the agents are quick to resolve any issues. Unlike other online casinos, BC Game offers a live chat that players can join anytime.
>> Up to 1,100,000 up for grabs at BC Game
4. Ivibet – Best Online Casino in the Philippines for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- Hundreds of premium-quality live dealers
- Sports betting is available
- 5,000 PHP first deposit bonus
- Over 5,000 games from 100+ software studios
- You can use crypto
Cons:
- Could use a better design
If you miss the vibe of retail, land-based casinos, live dealer games are the way to go. And there is no better place for live dealers in the Philippines than Ivibet. Let’s have a closer look.
Quality of Casino Games: 4.75/5
Ivibet kills two birds with one stone by offering both sports betting options and online casino gaming on the same platform. The casino is pretty impressive because it hosts titles from over 100 software studios - 5,000+ games in total, mostly slots and all the classic table games thrown into the mix.
In the live casino section, the first thing that grabbed our attention was the availability of over a dozen live poker games - that's fantastic!
And it just gets better from there because you can join 60 baccarat channels, a massive 250+ selection of blackjack games, 80+ online roulette options, and even a couple dozen live game shows.
Bonuses: 4.75/5
All new customers at Ivibet are eligible to claim the 18,000 PHP welcome package that also includes 170 bonus spins.
Your first deposit is doubled up to 6,000 PHP, and that's also where you get 120 spins. The site offers dedicated sportsbook deals too, plus a BIP program with a 6m PHP main prize and Slot Race tourneys for daily bonus cash and extra spins.
Banking Experience: 4.65/5
Ivibet allows you to handle your finances in PHP with all the classic options like credit and debit cards, multiple e-wallet options, and bank transfers. Crypto is not supported, but you can still expect fairly fast payouts, typically taking no more than 48 hours.
Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5
The casino site has a professional-looking design with fast load times and full-on mobile optimization - covering both the casino section and sports betting markets.
If help is needed, just click the floating chat button in the lower right corner, and you can have a live chat with the casino's reps around the clock, any day of the week.
>> Double your first deposit of up to 5,000 PHP at Ivibet
5. Melbet – Best Online Casino in the Philippines with Sports Betting
Pros:
- Thousands of daily markets, including eSports
- Dedicated sports betting promos
- 5,000 PHP bonus
- Professional-looking mobile version
Cons:
- A bit cluttered on desktop
If you want a top-tier sportsbook experience combined with a high-quality online casino, visit Melbet and get your first deposit doubled – up to 5,000 PHP.
Quality of Casino Games: 4.6/5
The sports betting experience at Melbet includes thousands of daily markets across over 2 dozen sports categories. The odds are fair, and you can even place live wagers while the games are still ongoing.
In the casino segment, slots take up the majority of the library, and the titles are on par with the best slot casinos in the Philippines. If you want something new and exciting, we highly recommend checking out the Dragon Soft titles in the catalog.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
As a new customer, your first qualifying deposit at Melbet is doubled up to 5,000 PHP. Just make sure to deposit at least 100 PHP, and you’re all set! And as always, keep refreshing the Promos page (or this article) for the latest deals.
Banking Experience: 4.65/5
This casino actually covers a lot of ground. It might even be a tad overwhelming, but the list of options includes Jeton Wallet, Skrill, Neteller, and multiple cryptocurrency options like Bitcoin, Dash, Monero, Ethereum, and more.
Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Support: 4.65/5
Melbet looks pretty professional and sleek for all mobile users, but the desktop experience is a bit more on the cluttered site. Still, the sports betting options are laid out in an easy-to-understand manner, and we haven’t detected any lag while testing the site.
The support team is easily approachable, pleasant, and concise when replying to any inquiries we throw their way.
>> 5,000 PHP welcome bonus + 170 spins at Melbet
How We Ranked the Best Filipino Online Casinos
Quality of Casino Games:
Our first consideration when ranking the best casinos in the Philippines was the quality of their games. We looked for the best casino games, including popular slot machines, table games like online roulette, and live casino options. We also considered factors such as game quality, load times, and overall user experience.
Online Casino Bonuses:
Another important factor we considered was the types of bonuses and promotions offered by the casinos. We looked for online casinos that offered generous welcome bonuses, as well as ongoing deposit promotions and loyalty programs. To find the best online casino bonuses, we dove deep into the terms and conditions to ensure fairness and transparency.
Banking Experience:
A smooth and secure banking experience is essential for any online casino, so we made sure to take this into consideration when ranking our top picks. We looked for casinos that offered a variety of safe and secure payment options, as well as speedy deposits and withdrawals. We also took into account any fees or limits associated with these transactions.
Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Support:
We also considered mobile casino optimization and customer support. We looked for casinos that offered a seamless mobile gaming experience on all platforms. We also took into account the quality, availability, and responsiveness of customer assistance teams.
Check out our similar articles:
- Online Casinos in Malaysia
- Las Atlantis Bonus Codes
- Slots of Vegas Review
- Grand Fortune Casino Review
- Wild Casino Bonus Codes
Why Is Hellspin the Best Online Casino in the Philippines?
Hellspin is the premier online casino in the Philippines, and for several good reasons. It has built a reputation for providing top-notch online gambling services to its customers. Here are some of the reasons why Hellspin stands out from other online casinos in the Philippines:
- Fantastic Collection of Real-Money Games: Hellspin boasts an impressive collection of real-money games, including over 4,000 online slots, dozens of software providers, and high RTP rates. This means that you will never run out of options to choose from when it comes to online gaming. Whether you are looking for classic slots, video slots, or just seeking to spin that roulette wheel, Hellspin has got you covered.
- Generous Welcome Bonus: New customers signing up with Hellspin can enjoy a sign-up bonus of 6,000 PHP and 100 free spins. The bonus is easy to reach; all you need to do is to deposit 1,200 PHP, and you are ready to start playing casino games online!
- Accepts Crypto: Cryptocurrency is gaining in popularity as a payment method for online gambling, and Hellspin has recognized this trend. Customers can now deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrency, which offers several benefits, including faster transaction times and increased privacy.
- Beginner-Friendly: Hellspin is very beginner-friendly, from the easy-to-use interface to the comprehensive guides on how to play various games. Even if you are new to online gambling, you will find it easy to navigate through Hellspin's website and start playing your favorite games in no time. Not many online casinos can say this.
Why Should I Use Online Casinos in the Philippines?
If you are a fan of casino games, you should know that the best casinos in the Philippines are on the web. Here are some reasons why you should ditch those land-based casinos.
- More Game Options: Land-based casinos have a limited number of gaming options due to physical space limitations. Online casino sites, on the other hand, offer a much wider selection of games, from classic favorites like online slot games, poker, and blackjack to modern variations and even live dealer games.
- Convenience and Accessibility: One of the biggest advantages of online casinos is the convenience and accessibility they offer. You can enjoy your favorite casino games from the comfort of your own home - without the need to travel to a physical location.
- Secure Transactions and Fair Play: PH online casinos are required to adhere to strict regulations to ensure secure transactions and fair play. This includes using top-of-the-line encryption and security measures to protect your personal and financial information and regularly auditing their games to ensure they are fair and random.
Guide to the Best Philippines Online Casino Sites
What Are the Best Online Casinos in the Philippines?
The 5 top online gambling sites you can join as a Filipino player are:
Hellspin is the best online casino website overall; KingBilly delivers high-payout online slot machines, while BC Game is the top destination for crypto players.
Ivibet is the top casino online for live dealer games, while Melbet delivers the goods in the sports betting department.
Can I Play Casino Games on Mobile at Filipino Online Casinos?
Yes, all the online casinos recommended in this guide are mobile casino sites. They are fully optimized to operate as mobile casinos, whether in instant-play mode from any mobile browser or through dedicated mobile casino apps.
How Can I Find the Top Online Casinos in the Philippines?
Knowing if online casinos in the Philippines are legit can be tricky, but there are a few things you can do to make sure you’re playing at a reputable site. Here are some tips we have:
- Check for licenses and regulatory bodies;
- Look for a secure website;
- Check payment methods:
- Research the casino’s reputation.
Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Casinos in the Philippines
Hellspin: Hellspin is the best overall option we found. You can play casino games from the leading software providers and enjoy high RTP rates and thousands of real-money games. New players are eligible for a 6,000 PHP first-deposit bonus with 100 free spins on the side.
KingBilly: The top online casino Philippines operator for high-payout slot games. The gambling platform offers a 137,500 PHP welcome bonus pack with 250 free spins on the side.
BC Game: Looking for the best crypto online casinos in the Philippines? Then check out BC Game – it is boasting a massive collection of several thousand real-money games. New users can receive up to 1.1m PHP in casino bonus money.
Ivibet: The leading online gaming corporation for live casino fans. Upon registration, new customers are eligible for a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to 5,000 PHP.
Melbet: Love betting on sports? Then check out what Melbet has in store. This online casino offers a 5,000 PHP welcome bonus package for new players.
Steps to Get Started at the Best Filipino Online Casinos
To start gambling online at the best online real money casino sites in the Philippines, just follow these 3 steps. We’re using Hellspin as an example, but the rules apply to most online casinos in the country.
1. Register for a New Account
- Follow this link to visit Hellspin online casino.
- Click on "Get Bonus" or "Sign Up."
- Fill out the registration form in 3 steps.
2. Verify Your Online Casino Account
- Check the email address you entered in the first step.
- Open the email from the online casino and click the verification link.
- Log in to your new account.
3. Fund Your Casino Account & Claim Your Welcome Bonus
- Set your banking preference at the cashier.
- Deposit 1,200 PHP or more and receive a 100% welcome bonus.
- Check out the available casino games and have fun!
Tips for Finding the Best Online Casinos in the Philippines
Are you a Filipino gambler ready to take your skills to the online arena? Then listen up! To ensure you have the ultimate online gambling experience, we've put together some expert advice to help you play smart and win big.
- Hunt for Legit Online Casino Sites: Playing at an online casino without the proper license is like placing your bets on a wild card. Play it safe and stick to licensed online casinos like Hellspin to ensure privacy and security.
- Know Your Payment Methods: Make sure you're using a payment method that offers the most convenience and is the safest for you. Many Philippine online casinos accept payment methods like GCash, PayMaya, and Over-the-Counter bank transfers.
- Grab Promotions and Bonuses: Who doesn't love extra funds in their pocket? Filipino casinos offer a range of bonuses and promotions to attract new and returning players. But don't get too carried away - read and understand the terms and conditions before accepting any offer.
Ready to Explore the Best Online Casinos in the Philippines?
Again, based on our in-depth online casino reviews, we can confidently say that Hellspin is the best online casino site Filipino players can join.
If you’re looking for something more specific, BC Game is the top option for online crypto gamblers, for example.
Whichever online gambling site you join, stick to responsible gambling, and you're all good. Have a good one, and have fun.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.