Online Casinos in India for Real Money: Ranking 10 Indian Real Money Online Casinos by Bonuses & Games

With new online casinos in India for real money popping up every day, it can be quite hard to decide which one to use, especially if you are new to gambling.
But who said that you have to find the top Indian real money casinos by yourself? We are here to assist you.
We tasked our expert gamblers to go out there and find the best online real-money casinos for Indian players. After days of research and analysis, we are ready to share our findings with you.
Pari Match is the best online casino in India for real money - it offers generous bonuses, a variety of games, a user-friendly interface, fast payouts, and more. But it is not the only casino you should know about - we found 9 other alternatives!
Let’s dive right in.
Best Online Casinos in India for Real Money
- Pari Match: Best overall
- Pure Win: Best for slots
- JackpotGuru: Most exciting jackpots
- Casibee: Most generous bonuses
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto
- 22Bet: Best live dealer games
- Wazamba: Best for new players
- 21 Casino: Best table games
- PlayGrand: Most attractive free spins bonuses
- Pin-Up: Best design
1. Pari Match - Beest Online Casino in India for Real Money Overall
Pros:
- 20,000 INR sign-up casino bonus
- Over 8,000 games from 100+ providers
- Top-notch live dealer games
- Fast payouts
- Low minimum deposit
Cons:
- Design could use some work
Pari Match joined the online gambling business way back in 1994. Fully licensed and regulated, it wins the gold today with a massive catalogue of high-quality games combined with a 20,000 INR welcome bonus.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.9/5
Pari Match offers an outstanding range of over 8,000 games from 100+ software providers. You can find all the latest releases here, as well as some older classics.
The live dealer section at Pari Match is powered by Evolution Gaming and offers an impressive 100+ live dealer titles. Casino games available include Hindi Roulette, Mega Fire Blaze Roulette, and more.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
The Pari Match welcome bonus offers new casino players up to 20,000 INR at a 150% match rate. But that’s not all; there are many other generous bonuses and promotions available for users of Pari Match, making it a great option for gamblers of all different interests.
Among those promotions, you can find a reload bonus of 25% up to 14,000 INR and a cash-back offer of 5% up to 3,000 INR for the Caribbean Premier League.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5
Pari Match accepts a range of payment methods, including wire transfers, credit cards, and e-wallets. Some cryptocurrencies are also an option for banking. Withdrawals via e-wallet are processed within 12 hours, which is above average.
You can opt for about half a dozen banking options, including UPI, Much Better, Neteller, Skrill, and more.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.95/5
The Pari Match betting app is available for free, and you can download it via the website. You can also enjoy instant play for most casino games on the site if you don’t want to download an additional application.
The FAQ library is comprehensive, but if you need further assistance, customer support is available via live chat, email, WhatsApp, Viber, or Telegram.
Click here to claim your slice of the 20,000 INR casino bonus at Pari Match.
2. Pure Win - Top Online Indian Real Money Casino for Slots
Pros:
- About 3,000 slot machines
- 90,000 INR casino bonus for new players
- Easy-to-use website
- Also offers sports betting
- Fast payouts
Cons:
- Some games are not available on a mobile version
If your favourite casino games are slot machines, you're in luck with Pure Win. Although a fairly new online casino, this place trumps other gambling sites with top-tier slots and sports betting markets on the side.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.95/5
As noted, we enjoyed playing slots at Pure Win the most. You get to pick from over 3,000 machines, which is significantly more than any other casino in India has in store. The games come from around 100 software studios, ensuring there's plenty of variety to go around.
We're talking big names like Microgaming, Red Tiger, and Spinomenal. There are even exclusive games that you won't find anywhere else!
And if spinning those slots ever becomes too repetitive - which we think it won’t - you can quickly hop over to the sports betting section and try your luck with live betting markets.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Welcome bonuses are important, and Pure Win knows it. New members of the casino can claim up to 90,000 INR and 1,500 INR for live casino games.
But it doesn't stop there - regular promotions are always available, and you can check the latest offers on the dedicated promo page.
The best offers at this casino include reload bonuses and cashback deals. You might also be able to snag a no-deposit bonus from time to time.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.85/5
While most casinos will make you wait a couple of days for your wins, Pure Win is always one step ahead. The average withdrawal speed here is only 24 hours.
You can make a deposit with all the popular methods in India, including UPI, Skrill, RuPay, and Neteller. You can also use your credit card if you want, but we recommend avoiding that since there are usually additional fees involved.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.85/5
The mobile version of the casino is a tad limited when compared to the desktop site. You can still play most of the games and use all the features, but the selection is smaller.
If you need help, customer support is always just a click away. The live chat button is visible at all times, or you can shoot the team an email if you prefer.
Check out the latest promotions at Pure Win by clicking here.
3. JackpotGuru - Best Indian Real Money Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots
Pros:
- Generous 100k INR welcome package
- Games from leading providers
- Famous progressive jackpot slot titles
- Over 750 games
- High-quality live dealer section
Cons:
- Not the best mobile compatibility
JackpotGuru is our top pick for Indian players seeking the thrills of jackpot slot games.
This site is packed with industry-leading software providers and offers a finely curated jackpot catalogue.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.7/5
JackpotGuru is the home to 750+ casino games from over 100 software providers, including the likes of NetEnt, Playtech, Nolimit City, Microgaming, Play N’ Go, and more.
Slot games are where it's at here, with progressive jackpots that can help you have endless fun. Beyond spinning slots, you can enjoy a decent selection of online table games or dive into the live casino section.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
As a new player at JackpotGuru Online Casino, you are eligible to claim a 100% match bonus of up to 100,000 INR.
The wagering requirement for the welcome bonus is 30x. You can activate the promo within 14 days from the first deposit you make on the site.
Slot games are the only option that contributes 100% towards the wagering requirements, while table games contribute 10% unless noted otherwise.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.7/5
Indian players can handle their finances on the site using five payment options: Visa, MasterCard, Netbanking, Jeton Wallet, and AstroPay.
The options are somewhat limited but still cover a lot of ground when it comes to casino sites in India. We would like to see support for crypto banking, but considering the absence of crypto, the 24-48-hour payout times are pretty impressive.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.75/5
JackpotGuru doesn't offer a dedicated casino app, but the platform itself is optimised for mobile players. Whether you use Android, Windows, or iOS mobile devices, you'll be able to dive straight into the catalogue in instant-play mode with no additional software required. Still, the mobile compatibility could use some additional work.
The Help Centre at this online casino is solid, and if you ever need extra assistance, the live chat is open 24/7, and you can access it straight from the lower right corner.
Check out Jackpot Guru for a 100,000 INR welcome bonus and the best jackpots around.
4. Casibee - Most Generous Welcome Bonus of All Real Money Indian Casinos
Pros:
- 100,000 INR sign-up bonus
- 750+ games
- 20 free spins
- Over 150 live casino games
- 10 casino game studios
Cons:
- No crypto banking
All you bonus hunters won't find a better offer at Indian casinos online than what Casibet has in store. This online casino for real money will boost your account with up to 100,000 INR in sign-up bonus money and even throw some free spins on the side - not too shabby, would you agree?
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.75/5
The game collection at Casibet is solid. You have over 750 games to pick from. This online casino has a decent game selection, including slots, table games, and live casino tables from 10 different software studios.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
Casibet has one of the most generous bonuses you'll find anywhere. When you make your first deposit, you can claim a 100% match bonus of up to 100,000 INR in extra gambling funds.
Also included in the mix are 20 free spins.
You can claim the welcome offer within two weeks of registering, but you will only have one week to meet the 30x wagering requirements.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.75/5
Casibee supports over half a dozen banking methods in total. This is a decent selection, but it doesn't quite cover all the bases. If you're a crypto user, you're out of luck because this online casino does not accept any digital currencies.
Here's what you can use at Casibee:
- UPI
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Netbanking
- Skrill
- AstroPay
- ecoPayz
Withdrawals are processed in 24 to 48 hours.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.75/5
You can play online casino games at Casibee on your mobile device without any issues. The casino site is 100% optimised for all screen sizes and operating systems.
If you need any help, our customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. You can also check out the FAQ section for answers to the most commonly asked questions.
Find the best online casino bonus at Casibee by following this link.
5. Bitstarz - Top Indian Real Money Online Casino for Crypto Players
Pros:
- Over 4,000 games
- Provably fair games + Bitstarz exclusives
- Payouts take 5-10 minutes only
- Instant payouts
Cons:
- Not the best option for fiat
For players looking to play casino online games using cryptocurrency, Bitstarz is your best bet. Operational since 2014, Bitstarz is a trailblazer of online crypto gambling, and very few online casino sites come even close to what it has in store.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.65/5
We counted over 4,000 games at Bitstarz, including slots, jackpots, table games, live dealer tables, and more. What’s more, these games come from the industry’s top software providers, such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Play N' Go, Evolution Gaming, and more - so you know that the best quality is guaranteed.
Whether you’re looking for the latest releases or classic slot games, you’ll find them all at Bitstarz.
You can also find exclusive games here. In fact, this cool 5-reel slot called Master Of Starz just might be our favourite casino game on the entire platform.
Provably fair games are also available. What this means is that you can verify the fairness of each and every game on the site, ensuring that the casino isn't rigging the odds in their favour.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
Bitstarz offers all new players a massive welcome bonus package. When you sign up and make your first deposit, you'll get up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins.
Not only that, but the casino will also match your second and third deposits, giving you a total of 5 BTC in bonuses plus free spins - which can go up to 200. There’s no need to use a Bitstarz bonus code for this offer, simply activate it when making your first deposit.
We were very glad to find out that Bitstarz also hosts regular tourneys like Table Wars and Slot Wars. These tournaments see players fighting it out to win a share of the weekly prize pool, including bonus money and free spins.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.75/5
Bitstarz is primarily an online crypto casino. This means that you can deposit and withdraw your winnings using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more.
The minimum deposit is 0.001 BTC, and the minimum withdrawal is 0.005 BTC. Withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes, which is pretty impressive.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.75/5
Unfortunately, Bitstarz doesn’t have a mobile app. However, this isn't much of an issue because the site is fully optimised for mobile devices. All of the casino games can be played on your smartphone or tablet, and the overall experience is just as good as on the desktop version.
As for customer support, it’s excellent. We contacted the site’s representatives using live chat, and they were quick to respond. We also received a reply to our email within hours.
Click here to join Bitstarz and score its latest welcome bonus.
Related Post: Slots.lv Bonus Codes
How We Ranked the Top Indian Real-Money Online Casino Sites
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games:
During our research on the best real-money online casinos in India, we focused on several very important factors. First of all, we started off by looking for safe gambling sites. After this, we focused on the variety and quality of the casino games.
We checked and tested the game libraries one by one and chose only those casinos that stood out from the rest by offering a variety of games while also ensuring high quality.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions:
Casino bonuses and promotions are other big factors that we take into account when ranking the best real-money online casinos in India.
The reason is simple: they offer Indian players the chance to start gambling with a larger bankroll, which means more chances to win big.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed:
The next thing we look at is the payment methods and withdrawal speed.
For Indian players, it is important to have a wide range of banking methods available, as well as fast and hassle-free withdrawals. We looked for credit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance:
Last but not least, we looked at the mobile-friendliness and customer assistance of each online casino.
All the online casinos listed above are mobile-compatible. Some of them offer dedicated mobile apps, while others mobile-optimised websites.
Our team rated other casinos using a similar methodology, too. Check out some of them below:
- Best Online Casinos in Malaysia
- Top Real Money Online Casinos in the World
- Ignition Casino Bonus Codes
- Las Atlantis Bonus Codes
What You Need to Know Before Joining Real-Money Online Casino in India
What Are the Most Popular Real Money Casino Games in India?
The most popular casino games in India are slots, online roulette, blackjack, and bingo games. However, there are many other great games available to play, including baccarat, craps, video poker, and more.
What Are the Most Popular Banking Options at Indian Real Money Casinos Online?
Most online casinos for Indian players offer a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods. These include credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. The most popular payout options for Indian players are e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill, as they offer fast payouts and convenient banking options. Crypto is also quite popular.
Can I Play Online Casino Games in India Using My Phone?
Yes, most online casinos in India offer a great selection of mobile casino games that you can play on your Android or iOS device. To access mobile casino games in India, you can either download a native casino game app or play directly in your mobile browser, depending on the casino you are using.
How Do I Find the Best Indian Online Casino for Real Money?
First of all, you need to make sure you are dealing with legal online casinos. Look for licensing data in the footer menu and seek legit legal authorities like Curacao eGaming or the Malta Gaming Authority.
Once you're covered the online casinos' legal aspects, dive into the gaming catalogue and see what types of games are available. Make sure you can find all the classics like slot games, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and more. If you're into sports betting, check out the online bookies that offer cricket or football markets for India.
Don't forget about the online casino's bonus offers. Many casinos in India offer special bonuses for new players, so make sure you claim yours when you sign up.
What Are the Leading Online Real Money Indian Casinos?
While there are many amazing online casinos for real money in India, we found that these are the top 5 best options right now:
Comparing the Top 5 Real Money Indian Online Casinos
- Pari Match: The best Indian real money online casino overall. This great online casino hosts over 8,000 casino games, top-tier online slots, and high-quality live dealer games. It welcomes new Indian players with a 20,000 INR welcome bonus.
- Pure Win: Pure Win is the home to thousands upon thousands of casino games, including online slot machines from over 100 software providers. Most online casinos can't offer even half of that amount. As a new player, you can claim up to 90,000 INR in welcome funds.
- JackpotGuru: If you seek the thrill of progressive jackpots, Jackpot Guru has your back with an exciting jackpot slot library. And to help you reach your goals, this online casino will boost your account by up to 100,000 INR when making your first deposit.
- Casibee: For all you folks hunting for the best casino bonus, head over to Casibee. The selection of online slots beats many online casinos out there, and the welcome package will boost your account by up to 100,000 INR, plus 20 free spins on the side.
- Bitstarz: The best casino online when it comes to cryptocurrency users - including Indian players, of course. Bitstarz is the home to 4,000+ casino games and boasts payouts at the speed of light. Not to mention that the welcome bonus money goes up to 5 BTC with 180 free spins on the side.
Steps to Join Real Money Indian Online Casinos
You can join an Indian online casino site within 5 minutes. Here's how to do it in 3 steps using Pari Match as an example.
1. Create Your Online Casino Account
- Follow this link to visit the Pari Match casino site and click the Sign-Up button in the upper right corner.
- Enter a valid phone number, create a strong password, and click Sign-Up.
2. Online Casino Account Verification
- The Pari Match gambling site will send a verification code to the phone number you provided.
- Enter the code at the casino site and log in.
3. Make Your First Deposit and Start Gambling Online
- In the cashier section, adjust your payment method and set the sum you wish to deposit.
- Make the payment, meet the minimum deposit requirement, and claim your welcome bonus.
- Play your favourite casino games for real money!
Still Thinking About Which Online Indian Real Money Casino To Use?
We hope you learned something new here and that you feel more confident about playing casino games online in India.
All the Indian online casino sites on this rundown are legit online casino sites that offer a top-tier online gambling experience. That said, Pari Match is our top pick because it offers exceptionally well-rounded gambling options and a generous 20,000 INR first deposit bonus you can claim right now.
But other options might suit you better. For Indian players using crypto, for example, there is no better option than Bitstarz. So check out our summary of the top online casinos in India and find your perfect match.
No matter which online casino you decide to pick, please always remember to gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.
This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.