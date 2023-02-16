Best Online Casino Games in Canada to Play in 2023 with Innovative Graphics and High RTPs

With many top casino sites available, Players in Canada have access to some of the best online casino games on the internet.
But with so many options, deciding which site offers the best online casino games in Canada may be a little tricky. Lucky for you, we have done our homework.
We bring you a comprehensive list of the sites with the best online casino games in Canada and a step-by-step walkthrough on what makes these sites worth their weight in jackpot gold.
Our top pick is Jackpot City, but we’ve got a bevy of other worthy casinos that you should stick around for.
Let’s check them out!
Best Online Casino Games in Canada
- Jackpot City: Best overall
- PlayOJO: Best game variety
- BetOnline: Best promos
- Bodog: Best live dealer casino games
- Magic Red: Top-tier jackpot slots
- Vegas Lounge: Best for free games
- Casino Tropez: Great VIP program
- Spin Casino: Best tourneys
- BitStarz: Top-notch crypto games
- Ricky Casino: Largest game library
1. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino Games in Canada Overall
Pros:
- 450+ casino games
- Low $10 minimum deposit
- $1,600 sign-up offer
- Casino games available in practice mode
- Native app available
Cons:
- Practice mode only available to registered players
Jackpot City is the clear winner today, as this casino site offers the best online casino games in Canada.
It is one of the oldest online casinos, launching in the late ‘90s at the dawn of online gambling.
Game Library: 5/5
As highlighted in our Jackpot City review, this site has a fantastic selection of online casino games, with just over 480 in its stable.
The quality of the game's variety is exceptional, with a nice mix of online gambling greats and a few newbie games worth checking out.
They also have a great selection of free casino games, as you can play their games in demo mode.
They have just over 370 slot machine games and a fantastic variety of table games from 12 poker games, 17 blackjack games and 9 different online roulette varieties.
Their live dealer casino is sensational, with just over 53 live dealer games on offer.
Casino Promotions: 4.8/5
Jackpot City greets new players with a stellar sign-up bonus that goes up to C$1600, and the offer is evenly spread across your first four deposits.
This Canadian casino site also has a few ongoing promotions on offer for registered users.
Most Jackpot City bonuses seem to be related to particular games and are mainly centered on slot machine games and roulette.
Mobile Accessibility: 4.9/5
We love the Jackpot City dedicated app. It retains all of the razzmatazz from the desktop version with a slick Atlantic City look and feel.
It is well-designed, easy to navigate and has excellent responsiveness.
If you do not want to download an app, you can use the mobile site, which is also designed superbly and easy to use.
Both the app and browser are compatible with both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
When it comes to banking for Canadian players, this casino offers many top-tier payment methods.
You can bank your funds using credit and debit cards as well as Interac, Interac Online, Interac e-Transfer, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Neosurf, iDebit, Instant Payment, Flexepin and EcoPayz.
Best of all, you won’t encounter any withdrawal fees. Withdrawals should be processed in a speedy 3-5 banking days, making this one of the best fast withdrawal casinos in Canada.
On rare occasions, it may take a little longer, but for the most part, it is lightning-fast.
Misc: 4.9/5
Jackpot City is an exciting, well-designed and feature-packed casino that delivers nicely.
If you are looking for the best online casino games in Canada, you can’t go wrong with this sensational online casino.
We also love that they have a well-trained and exceptionally helpful customer support department that can be contacted via live chat, email and telephone.
They also have a helpful FAQs section where the most important questions are answered for you.
2. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino Game Variety in Canada
Pros:
- 80 free spins on signup
- 2100+ online casino games
- Zero playthrough requirements
- 24/7 support
- No minimum withdrawal amount
- One of the best poker sites in Canada
Cons:
- Lacks a deposit bonus
PlayOJO is a relatively new online casino, but it has fast become an all-time favourite for its fantastic selection of online casino games, excellent banking options, and brilliant mobile functionality.
Game Library: 5/5
Our no. 2 pick, PlayOJO, has one of the most exciting selections of online casino games in all the online casinos out there, not just in Canada.
It has a well-curated selection of over 1800 online slot machine games and an exciting live dealer casino with 52 different live dealer games.
On the table games side, they have 15 different poker variations and a robust selection of just over 165 blackjack games. They also have more than 88 different versions of online roulette.
Casino Promotions: 4.8/5
PlayOJO is a unique online casino in as much as they don’t feature a traditional signup offer as such.
But this isn’t necessarily bad, as there are also no wagering requirements attached to the 80 free spins they offer.
As a new player, you also get a free spin on their exciting Prize Twister if you use the bonus code=OJO80.
There are many ongoing promotions on offer that give players a chance to win exciting prizes such as cashback, free spins, and extra reward points.
Mobile Accessibility: 4.8/5
PlayOJO Canada has a fun cotton candy theme that converts perfectly onto their mobile platform.
The casino application is simple, easy to use and super responsive to the touch. The sound effects are fun, and the graphics and animations are world-class.
They also have a mobile site, which is not as impressive as the app, but that is just because the app really is outstanding.
The app and mobile site work well on Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
PlayOJO has a decent set of banking options. This Canadian site offers banking by way of credit and debit cards, EcoPayz, Astro Pay, MuchBetter, and Jeton.
The site should include Interac and e-wallet options such as Neteller and Skrill, but they do an excellent job with the available payment methods.
Some withdrawals have attached fees, but on the flip side, their withdrawal times are rapid. Expect cashouts to process within three days.
Misc: 4.8/5
PlayOJO may be a relatively new online casino, but they sure do know what they are doing.
Their offering is excellent, and we love that their game selection is infinitely superior to many online casinos.
Their customer support department is also super friendly and helpful. You can contact their support team via live chat, email and telephone.
Look out for their super helpful FAQs section as well.
3. BetOnline – Best Bonuses for Online Casino Games in Canada
Pros:
- 365+ online casino games
- $3,000 sign-up offer
- 18 crypto payment methods
- Phone, chat & email support
- Sportsbook available
Cons:
- High card fees
BetOnline is a sensational gambling site as it has so much to offer. It not only has a grand online casino but there’s also a well-respected sportsbook, racing, poker room and esports section.
Game Library: 4.7/5
At BetOnline, you’ll find 365+ online casino games, featuring some of the most well-known options.
They have just over 265 online slots, as well as a decent live dealer casino that features 10 live dealer games.
They are particularly strong in their table games selection and have an unbeatable poker section, with just over 30 different poker varieties to choose from.
There are also 17 blackjack tables and 4 roulette wheels.
Casino Promotions: 4.9/5
New users can look forward to BetOnline’s fantastic welcome bonus of up to $3,000, with the offer split between your first three deposits. The promo comes with a fair 30x playthrough.
Regular players can look forward to other promos, including crypto offers, sports betting offers, and even dedicated poker offers.
Mobile Accessibility: 4.8/5
BetOnline’s mobile functionality is excellent, as its app is top-notch with superior usability. The one gripe we have is that it is just for poker. They do not have an app for their online casino.
They do, however, have a mobile site, which is sensational. It is simple and uncluttered, with exceptional user-friendliness.
You don’t even notice the absence of an app with the mobile browser, which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
BetOnline is everything crypto. They feature many cryptocurrency options, though their fiat alternatives aren’t as broad.
Here are the methods you can use to bank your funds here: Bitcoin, Ape Coin, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chain Link, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Credit cards, debit cards, Person 2 Person, Wire Transfer and Money Order.
If you don’t opt for crypto, you’ll have to deal with a 9.75% processing fee when depositing using a credit/debit card, and some fiat withdrawal methods come with high minimums.
Misc: 4.8/5
BetOnline is a fantastic online casino, especially if you, like us, enjoy generous promos.
Their customer support is helpful and exceptionally professional. You can contact their customer support team via live chat, email and telephone 24/7.
4. Bodog Casino – Best Live Dealer Online Casino Games in Canada
Pros:
- 750+ casino titles
- Fantastic mobile platform
- Frequent tourneys
- $600 casino bonus + 50 spins
Cons:
- Lacks phone support
Bodog is a fantastic online casino if you like to play online casino games in a live dealer casino setup.
It opened its doors in the early dot com days and has been winning over fans across Canada with its simple yet sophisticated CA online gambling platform.
Game Library: 4.9/5
Bodog features 750+ casino games, and 700+ are online slots. They also have a superb collection of online progressive jackpot slots with some nice jackpot money on offer.
They also have a decent selection of online table games, such as their 15 blackjack tables and 9 roulette wheels.
But what makes Bodog so exciting is the quality of their live dealer casino.
With just over 34 live dealer casino games, it has one of the most extensive live dealer casino selections out there.
Casino Promotions: 4.7/5
Bodog rewards new players with up to a $600 bonus plus 50 free spins.
Additionally, you’ll only have to clear a decent 25x rollover with this offer. It is not the most exciting welcome bonus out there but it is still worth claiming.
They also offer better ongoing promotions for their existing players, such as their poker bonus, 200% referral bonus and their Bitcoin deposit bonuses.
They also have a great Bodog Rewards program on offer.
Mobile Accessibility: 4.9/5
The dedicated Bodog app is exceptionally well-designed, and we think it outclasses their desktop version by a long mile.
The app is highly responsive, and the display and overall performance are outstanding.
There is also a mobile site if you do not want an additional download. Both browser and app are compatible with Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes.
Going for the dedicated app is better, in our opinion, if you ever find yourself in need of a mobile online gambling platform.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
Bodog features an adequate range of payment methods. Nothing to stand on mountains and sing about but not terrible either.
You can transact here via credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Sv, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Direct Bank Transfer and Interac e-Transfer.
Misc: 4.8/5
Bodog ranks as one of the best online casino sites in Canada, especially for those who want a fantastic live dealer casino to spice up their online gambling game.
This Canadian casino site boasts a superior mobile app and a few great features that all help make it a fantastic online gambling experience.
They also have stellar customer service. You can reach out through live chat, email, and phone.
5. Magic Red – Best Online Jackpot Slot Games in Canada
Pros:
- $500 sign-up offer
- 100 free spins available
- 945+ online games
- Top-notch VIP Program
Cons:
- No phone support
Magic Red is a stellar casino site home to some of the most popular casino games.
It opened its doors in 2014 and has nearly a decades worth of fantastic online wagering experience.
Game Library: 4.9/5
There are 945+ different casino games at Magic Red, so this site has more than a decent game selection that features some of the most popular casino games out there.
They have a great table game selection that features some of the best blackjack and roulette variations we have ever seen.
Magic Red’s live dealer casino is small but robust, offering some entertaining game hosts.
However, the best part of Magic Red is its selection of online slots and progressive jackpot online slots, which are as exciting as they come.
Casino Promotions: 4.7/5
For joining Magic Red, you can get a signup offer of 200% up to $500 plus an additional 100 free spins.
The free spins make up for what could be considered a little bit of a dour welcome bonus.
They also have an exceptional 7-tiered VIP program which offers exciting prizes, free spins and cashback in each tier.
Existing players can look forward to a few ongoing promotions, which make up for the OK welcome bonus.
Mobile Accessibility: 4.9/5
Magic Red has one of the best mobile casino platforms in Canada, and we absolutely love the simple app, which is very well-designed and easy to navigate.
There are no glitches, lagging issues or freezing of any kind. There is also a mobile-adapted browser for those who dislike downloading software.
This mobile browser is also top-notch, and we especially love the simplicity of the overall design that works on both Android and iOS devices without a hitch.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
You can use many payment methods to bank your funds at Magic Red, but there is a distinct lack of any crypto options, unfortunately.
Available options here include credit and debit cards, Akita, Entropay, Euteller, GiroPay, iDeal, EPS, InstaDebit, Neteller, Paysafecard, POLi, Skrill, Sofort, Ticket Premium, Trsutly, UseMyFunds and Zimpler.
Some withdrawal options have attached fees, but they are minimal when compared to other sites. You can expect your cash withdrawals in 3-8 business days.
More often than not, it is closer to 3 rather than 8 days.
Misc: 4.8/5
Magic Red has a unique charm that is difficult to explain without experiencing it for yourself. It is not one of the biggest online casinos, but it just does everything well.
Their features are excellent, and the selection of online games is impressive, especially when it comes to their online slots and progressive jackpot slots.
You can contact their customer support department via email and live chat. The support department is friendly and helpful.
Best Online Casino Games in Canada - Runners-Up:
How We Selected the Best Online Casino Games in Canada
Game Library:
Having a stellar collection of casino games is an absolute must.
Signing up to a new casino can be an arduous task, so to avoid having to chop and change casinos regularly, find one that has a decent game selection, so you never run the risk of becoming bored.
Casino Promotions:
Promos are an online casino’s way of building customer loyalty.
Great welcome bonuses go a long way in enticing new players, and a great rewards program keeps regulars happy.
Mobile Accessibility:
Mobile gaming has become extremely popular, so an online casino must have a top-notch mobile platform to enjoy your wagers on.
While a native app is not critical, having at least a decent mobile site is an absolute must.
Payment Methods:
Decent banking options are critical in online gambling.
Having a few excellent fiat currency options is an absolute must, but it is also helpful if the casino has a few cryptocurrency options as well.
Why is Jackpot City the Best Online Casino for Casino Games in Canada?
Jackpot City is easily the best online casino for online casino games in Canada because it has a great selection of some of the most popular games and a nicely curated selection of lesser-known games worth knowing.
It also comes with a decent sign-up offer of up to C$1600.
Why Should I Play Online Casino Games in Canada?
Online casino games offer the best entertainment you can get.
The thrill of your favourite casino games is next to none, and we especially love the opportunity to win some fantastic jackpots along the way.
Modern casino games are jam-packed with action. You can find online slots of every theme imaginable, from intergalactic mystery slots to African Safari games and Roman Empire adventures.
The table games feature some of the most exciting blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and a few other lesser-played games, such as keno and craps.
Live dealer casino games are also profoundly entertaining, as is the magnificent online poker offered by some of the best online casinos.
Guide to the Best Online Casino Games in Canada
What Are the Best Online Casino Games to Play?
How long is a piece of string? The best online casino games depend on what you enjoy.
While most online casino gamblers enjoy the simplicity and thrill of online slots, there are those players who want the strategy around table games such as poker and blackjack.
It is a good idea to find a casino, such as Jackpot City, that offers all of its games in demo mode and spend some time finding out what your game of choice might be.
Why Are These the Best Casinos for Online Casino Games in Canada?
Each of the above casinos can be considered best for fantastic online casino games as they have excellent casino game selections that feature some of the most popular titles, along with a well-curated list of lesser-known games that are worth getting to know.
The overall quality of the online casino games listed in this review is exceptional, and we can guarantee that players will never become bored with their sensational offerings.
Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Casino Games in Canada?
Yes, so long as you play at one of the real money online casino sites we mentioned above, you can potentially win real money if you get lucky.
Are Online Casino Games in Canada Fair?
All reputable online casinos use RNGs, or random number generators, to ensure maximum fairness when playing online casino games.
Be sure to check that your online casino of choice, like the ones listed in this review, is all reputable and properly licensed by the appropriate authorities to ensure fairness.
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casino Games in Canada
Here’s a reminder of the best Canadian sites for online casino games.
- Jackpot City: This is an amazing online casino with a host of excellent functions that all culminate in a superior online gambling experience. They also have a decent welcome bonus of up to C$1600, which is a great incentive to join their ranks.
- PlayOJO: Our 2nd pick, PlayOJO, is our top casino in Canada for a fantastic selection of online games. They have over 2100 different casino games and offer 80 free spins by way of a welcome bonus if you use the code=OJO80. New players also qualify for one free spin on their Prize Twister.
- BetOnline: BetOnline is a brilliant Canadian online casino that offers the best bonuses and rewards. You can currently claim a signup offer of up to $3000 for simply joining the site.
- Bodog: This is one of the best online Canadian casinos, especially if you are looking for a great live dealer casino. They currently offer a great welcome bonus of up to $600 plus 50 free spins.
- Magic Red: Magic Red is the top casino in Canada for progressive jackpot slots, and the jackpots on offer are generous and exciting. New players are greeted with a 200% bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins.
How To Sign Up and Play the Best Online Casino Games in Canada
Using Jackpot City as an example, we’re going to detail how to sign up at an online casino in Canada.
Step 1: Registration
- Go to Jackpot City and tap the “Sign Up” option.
- Choose a region.
- Provide your email address.
- Choose a username.
- Create a password and click “Proceed.”
- Pick a currency.
Step 2: Verification
- Look for the welcome email. Check your spam or junk folder if you can’t find it in your primary folder.
- Click the link to launch the account verification process.
Step 3: Fund Your Account and Play!
- Follow the prompts in the cashier section to make your first deposit.
- Once you receive the match bonus, you can now play the best online casino games!
Still Looking for the Best Online Casino Games in Canada?
When it comes to online casino games in Canada, players are spoilt for choice with the sensational lineup of exciting games offered by our top five casinos.
While Jackpot City is our no. 1 selection for the best online casino games, the rest of the casinos featured here give the site a run for its money, without a doubt.
If you are a fan of live dealer casino games, then we recommend you spend some time getting to know Bodog Casino.
For amazing jackpot slots, our top pick would be Magic Red, but BetOnline and PlayOJO also have compelling online casino game offerings.
We hope you enjoy exploring everything on offer from these fantastic online casinos, and remember to always gamble responsibly.
