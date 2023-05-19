Real Money Online Casinos in Canada: Top 10 Canadian Real Money Casinos Ranked By Games & Fairness

Canada is slowly becoming home to some of the best real money online casinos. While we can all agree that diversity is a good thing, it can also serve as a double-edged sword.
Finding the few top options in a sea of Canadian online casinos for real money is a complex process; trust us — we’ve done it, and it took a couple of weeks to get the final results.
We discovered CasiGO to be the best place for every Canadian who is looking for real money casino games to play.
However, there are 9 other options for you to check out, and they all offer a high-quality online gambling experience.
Let’s take a look at them together!
Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada
- CasiGO: Best real money casino overall
- Vegas Lounge: Top selection of table games
- Jackpot City: Best for progressive jackpot slots
- Spin Casino: Best for online slots
- PlayOJO: Zero rollover requirements
- Bitstarz: Suitable for crypto players
- Casumo: Best for live dealer games
- Ricky Casino: Top welcome bonus
- Slots.lv: Exciting casino tournaments
- LeoVegas: Best for sports betting
1. CasiGO — Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada Overall
Pros:
- Up to CA$650 welcome bonus + 175 FS
- Excellent user interface
- Over 1,500 real money casino games
- 20+ software providers
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Only available in Ontario
CasiGO made it to the top of our list for a lot of reasons but most importantly because of its generous bonus for Canadian players, a wide variety of games and providers, and easy-to-use site.
This real money casino was launched in 2020, and although it’s still fresh, a lot of gamblers enjoy playing here.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
At CasiGO, you can scroll through 1500+ high-quality games, including online slots, real money roulette, blackjack, scratch cards, and live dealer games. There is also a Free Play category, where gamblers can play for free without having to make any real money bets.
The best thing about this online casino in Canada for real money is the fact that these games are provided by 20+ software providers. The list includes some of the most well-known names, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and Play’N Go, just to name a few.
The website is super easy to navigate. There are different categories for each type of game; for instance, if you wish to play jackpot slots, then you can visit the dedicated section and find games offering 6-figure payouts.
All in all, it will be super hard for Canadian players to get bored playing here.
Bonuses: 4.8/5
The promotions section is another feature to get excited about. Why? Because there is a new deal every day. You can browse the calendar and discover different rewards, which makes the whole online gambling experience very exciting.
As for the welcome package, new players are able to claim CA$650 in bonus cash plus 175 free spins. This offer is split into 3 deposits. To get the promotion activated, you have to make a minimum real money deposit of C$10.
The wagering requirement equals 35x, which is the industry standard. That being said, it shouldn’t be too hard to achieve the goal. Loyal players can also opt-in for the VIP club, which offers a bunch of advantages with every new level you achieve.
Banking: 4.6/5
Currently, you can make deposits using 10 different options, such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, ApplePay, and Interac, among others.
Your withdrawals might take up to 2 days to process, depending on which method you go for. From our experience, e-wallets are the fastest, so if you wish to get your winnings quickly, that’s what you should choose.
Unfortunately, cryptos are not accepted, but hopefully, we will see some updates from CasiGO soon.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
You can use 2 options to get in touch with customer support at CasiGO. These include a live chat option and an email address. We have tried both of them and were quite impressed.
Contacting the online casino through live chat is super easy. It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – which once again highlights that CasiGO cares about the comfort of its customers.
Join CasiGO and claim a CA$650 welcome bonus plus 175 free spins!
2. Vegas Lounge — Top Canadian Real Money Casino for Table Games
Pros:
- 35+ high-quality table games
- Loyalty and VIP clubs
- 50% cashback on losses up to C$400
- Good selection of progressive jackpots
Cons:
- Doesn’t offer a regular match bonus
Vegas Lounge is one of the most reputable online casinos for Canadian real money players — it’s licensed by both the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.
This real money casino is pretty unique, as it offers a rather different approach to its welcome bonus for new players from Canada.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
Vegas Lounge currently hosts all kinds of casino games that you can think of. Like CasiGO, you also have the option to play certain titles for free here.
The slots section is the most crowded one, with popular names like Sweet Bonanza, Lucky Piggy, and Road Rage. If you are looking for more action, you can switch to progressive jackpot slots.
However, the main attraction of Vegas Lounge is its table games section. You will especially like this real money casino if you are fond of the roulette wheel. There are 12 different games to choose from, including American, European, and French roulette.
Live casino games are available as well if you wish to play with real people and socialize more.
Bonuses: 4.5/5
You have definitely heard of deposit bonuses that offer some cash and free spins to boost your bankroll. However, Vegas Lounge decided to avoid this mainstream concept.
As part of the welcome bonus, you have the chance to get 50% cashback up to C$400 during your first week of playing here. Yes, you’ve heard it right – the only thing you have to do is make a minimum deposit of C$20 in order to activate this offer. Another thing to keep in mind is that players have a total of 7 days to claim the bonus.
If you enroll in loyalty and VIP clubs, you will be able to climb levels and get welcome gifts, VIP hosts, monthly cashbacks, and a bunch of other benefits.
Banking: 4.6/5
Vegas Lounge offers a good number of safe and dependable payment options. After registering, you can fund your account with a traditional Visa and Mastercard or opt-in for other methods such as Neteller, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Skrill, Neosurf, Trustly, and Interac.
The minimum deposit and withdrawal limits are also pretty fair at CA$10.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
In case you encounter any kind of problem at this real money casino in Canada, you can get in touch with customer support via live chat or email address. The live chat is available 24/7, and you’ll get your answer within minutes.
For those who prefer getting assistance via phone, this online casino does not provide a mobile number; however, all the options that are available on the site are enough for you to get all the essential information.
Register at Vegas Lounge and claim 50% cashback up to C$400!
3. Jackpot City — Best Real Money Canadian Casino for Jackpots
Pros:
- Up to C$1600 welcome package
- 30+ progressive jackpot titles
- 480+ games
- Dedicated mobile casino apps
Cons:
- Limited selection of bonuses for regular players
- Can’t browse the site until you create an account
Jackpot City is one of the best online casinos in Canada when it comes to jackpot slots — constantly offering a combined pool of CA$10 million+ in jackpot prizes.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
This real money casino site is home to high-quality online slots in a variety of styles, ranging from classics to progressive jackpots. You need to check out Fantastic 7s, Mega Moolah, and High 5 if you are looking for exciting action with huge prizes.
However, slots are not the only thing you can enjoy. There are video poker, real money blackjack, and live dealer games for those of you who prefer card games.
In case you are looking for something different than traditional games, you can visit the “More” category. Live Dream Catcher, Sic Bo, and Keno are less popular but super enjoyable games to play.
Bonuses: 4.4/5
The welcome bonus at Jackpot City Casino can increase your bankroll by up to C$1600 in bonus funds on your first four deposits. The minimum amount you have to deposit to activate this 100% match bonus is C$10, and it only applies to new customers.
However, one drawback of this bonus is the higher wagering requirement, which is above the industry average. If you don’t have the time to play through the rollover, then we suggest you pass on this offer.
Besides the welcome bonus, players can also opt-in for a Daily Deal, which grants new rewards every single day. You can also check out Jackpot City’s Bonus Wheel promotion.
Check out an in-depth Jackpot City Canada review.
Banking: 4.7/5
Jackpot City Casino offers 15 different payment methods to its customers. You can make deposits and withdrawals with credit cards, e-wallets, and direct wire transfers.
Our favourite thing about this Canadian real money casino is the ability to make quick withdrawals. Most of your transactions will be processed within 24 hours. It may be even faster if you are a member of the VIP club.
Customer Support: 4.7/5
JackpotCity Casino offers a 24/7 live chat option if you have any trouble at the online casino.
However, before you go there, there is an extensive FAQ section that answers almost everything you can think of — including promotions, deposit/withdrawal queries, technical support, and many more.
Register at JackpotCity Casino and explore the biggest real-money jackpots in Canada!
4. Spin Casino — Best Slots Variety of All Real Money Casinos in Canada
Pros:
- 370+ high-quality real money online slots
- C$1000 online casino bonus
- 30+ high-class software providers
- Real money casino apps for iOS and Android
Cons:
- Higher rollover requirements
- You can’t see all games until you sign-up
Spin Casino is another reputable Canadian casino that has been on the scene since 2001. It’s our top pick for Canadian players looking to play the highest-quality real money slots.
Game Selection: 4.5/5
New and existing players at Spin Casino can dive into a sea of 370+ top-quality slots. And while this number might not be the biggest you have seen, all of these titles are high quality and provided by some of the best software companies. The list includes Microgaming, NetEnt, and Red Tiger, among others.
While slots are definitely a priority for Spin Casino, you can always switch to something else, such as table games or the live casino for Canadian players.
Bonuses: 4.3/5
You can be sure that this real money online casino site will give you a warm hello with a terrific C$1000 welcome bonus over your first 3 deposits — topped off with 100 free spins that you get as soon as you place your first real money deposit.
Furthermore, it pays off to stick with this online gambling site. When you start playing real money games, you will begin to accumulate points. These points can later be used for bonus money or other rewards that Spin Casino has ready for you.
One thing to remember is that these offers come with higher wagering requirements, which means you’ll need to spend more time playing than you’d usually do in order to earn them back.
Check our Spin Casino Canada review for more bonuses!
Banking: 4.5/5
Spin Casino accepts a variety of payment options – nothing too different from other real money casino sites on our list. Canadian players can make payments using Visa, Mastercard, Interac, a couple of e-wallets, and transfers from Canadian banks.
You don’t have to worry about transaction fees, as this online casino covers them for you. Withdrawal times differ depending on which option you go for — it’s always the best idea to go with e-wallets since you’ll immediately get your money once Spin Casino processes your payout request.
Customer Support: 4.7/5
We have tried contacting Spin Casino using live chat and were very impressed with the speed of their response. It took about 1 minute for representatives to get to us. You can also visit the FAQ section, which covers most of the essential information that players might be looking for.
Claim up to CA$1,000 and 100 free spins on your first three deposits at Spin Casino!
5. PlayOJO — Top Real Money Casino in Canada for Zero-Wager Bonuses
Pros:
- 80 free spins welcome bonus
- No wagering requirements
- 2000+ real money casino games
- OJO special reward program
Cons:
- The website design can be improved
- Live chat is not available 24/7
- Doesn’t offer a regular match bonus
PlayOJO is your go-to destination if you’re sick and tired of rollover requirements. This real money online casino site spoils its customers with generous rewards every time they decide to play online casino games.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
PlayOJO hosts a mind-blowing number of games. This gambling site has 2100+ titles available at the moment, with slots being the majority of them. If you are looking for something fresh, you can try the newest slots, such as Fortune Rewind, Pirate Golden Age, and Outlaw Saloon.
This Canadian online casino also hosts a high number of blackjack games along with a handful of live dealer variants. With so many titles to choose from, it might be pretty hard to know where to start.
However, you can easily look for the best online casino games using the search bar or categories.
Bonuses: 4.6/5
PlayOJO is the first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions free spins. They might not offer the biggest bonus you have ever seen, but the zero wagering requirements make it an offer you simply can’t refuse.
If you decide to sign up for this online casino, you will have the chance to grab 80 free spins after you deposit at least $10. You will get 50 free spins immediately, and you’ll need to visit PlayOJO’s “kickers” section to claim the remaining 30.
Oh, you’ll also get 1 free spin on their Prize Twister. To activate this offer, you’ll have to use our link to sign-up with PlayOJO.
Canadian players can also enroll in PlayOJO’s VIP program, which grants access to special rewards known as OJO’s Specials — all of which arrive without wagering requirements.
Banking: 4.6/5
Deposits at PlayOJO can be made using credit cards, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Interac, and a variety of other methods. Canadian players will have to make a minimum deposit of C$10.
The good news is that there are no minimum withdrawal limits — you can withdraw any amount you’d like.
Unfortunately, this real money Canadian online casino does not accept any digital coins. If that’s something you’re interested in, check out our guide to the best Bitcoin casinos in Canada.
Customer Support: 4.3/5
At PlayOJO, you will have access to the support team through live chat and email. However, there is no phone support, and the live chat is not 24/7.
On the positive side, you can use the casino’s user-friendly help section. This is the best thing to do when the live chat is not available.
Register at PlayOJO and deposit C$10 to claim your 80 free spins with 0 wager requirements!
How We Narrowed Down Our List of Real Money Online Casinos in Canada
Game Selection:
Different gamblers have different needs. While some players prefer online slots and jackpots, others might be more interested in live dealer card games. For that reason, we chose real-money online casinos with a variety of gaming options to keep everyone equally satisfied.
Bonuses:
In order to enhance your gambling experience, real money online casinos offer promotions. Welcome bonuses are the best way to start your journey at real money casinos in Canada. All Canadian online gambling sites on our list offer fair and exciting promos for players.
Banking:
When registering at an online casino, you should expect a smooth banking process. To that end, we included online casino sites that had some of the most popular options among Canadians, including credit cards and e-wallets.
Customer Support:
No matter how many years of experience you have in the gambling industry, there still can be an issue that you will need some help with. That’s why it’s crucial for Canadian casinos to have a helpful customer support team.
While not every casino might offer 24/7 help, they have enough tools to answer all of your questions in a quick manner.
Are CA Online Casinos for Real Money Safe?
All Canadian casinos for real money on our list are completely safe to use. The best way to determine the legitimacy of a certain online casino is to check whether it’s licensed by reputable gambling authorities. If yes, then you will never have to worry about whether you’ll get a payout or if the game’s outcome is honest.
Can I Play Real Money Online Casino Games in Canada for Free?
Yes, you can play free games at many of our recommended real money Canadian casinos. While not all gambling sites provide this feature, there are a bunch of casinos with demo versions available.
For instance, you can go for CasiGO or Vegas Lounge if you wish to play for free, but you should know that you can’t win real money this way.
Are Canadian Online Casinos for Real Money Mobile-Friendly?
Yes, the majority of the best Canadian online casinos are optimized for mobile devices. That being said, you can either visit their official website using your mobile browser or download an app if they have one.
If you’re looking for the best real money mobile casino experience, you should download Spin Casino’s mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
Can I Get Real Money Bonuses at Online Casinos in Canada?
Yes, you can get real money bonuses at the best online casinos in Canada — but you’ll always need to deposit first. Of course, any bonus funds you get will not be available for withdrawal until you meet the attached wagering requirements.
Unless you start playing at PlayOJO — a Canadian real money casino offering wager-free bonuses.
Which Real Money Games Can I Play at Canadian Online Casino Sites?
Canadian real money casinos offer all sorts of casino games you can think of. The list includes slot machine games, table games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, live dealer games, and less popular options such as scratch cards, keno, and bingo.
Comparison of the Top 5 Canadian Casinos for Real Money
If you don’t have enough time to read full reviews for each real money online casino on our list, then you can take a look at this short recap:
CasiGO: This is the best Canadian online casino for real money since it has an epic array of high-quality games and generous bonuses. You can claim C$650 in bonus money plus 175 free spins on your first three deposits here.
Vegas Lounge: Are you more into table games like roulette and blackjack? Then this real money casino is the best option for you. You can take advantage of 50% cashback up to C$400 for your losses during your first week of playing here.
Jackpot CIty Casino: For those who love the thrill of progressive jackpot slots, this CA online casino offers 30+ high-quality titles with fat jackpots. Grab up to C$1600 in welcome bonus funds over your first 4 deposits.
Spin Casino: Looking for the highest-quality slots? This online casino offers you the hottest slot machine games available on the internet right now. You can claim a C$1000 welcome bonus and 100 free spins on your first three deposits to start exploring each one of them.
PlayOJO: For Canadian players that love generous promotions with zero wagering requirements, PlayOJO is most likely the best option. You can grab 80 free spins here when you deposit at least C$10 — you get 50 right away and 30 more from PlayOJO’s Kicker section.
How to Sign-Up & Play Casino Games for Real Money in Canada
The sign-up process at the best online casinos for Canadian players is super easy. Let’s take a look at our step-by-step guide for our top pick — CasiGO.
Step 1: Create an Account
- Visit the official website of CasiGO and click the “Account” button at the upper right corner of the website
- Find the green “Sign Up” button
- Fill in your personal details like full name, address, birth date, etc.
Step 2: Confirm Your Casino Account
- Check your email inbox for the confirmation link. If it’s not in the inbox, then look for it in the spam folder
- Follow the confirmation link to verify your account
Step 3: Make a Deposit & Start Playing
- After you log in, click the deposit button
- Choose your preferred payment option
- Fill in all the information and click “Deposit”
- Now you are ready to start playing real money games!
Still on the Lookout for Best Real Money Casinos in Canada?
You’ve just learned everything about the best real money online casino sites for Canadian players. Ready to give them a go?
Our top pick today is CasiGO since it was able to hit the highest points in all of our benchmarks. It’s followed by Vegas Lounge, which is the perfect choice if you’re looking to play table games.
But that doesn’t mean that you only have to stick to our top options. Feel free to check other online gambling sites on our list — they all deliver a unique real money gambling experience.
All that being said, don’t forget to have fun and play responsibly!
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: