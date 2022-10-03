Best Online Blackjack in Canada: Top Canadian Online Blackjack Sites in 2022

When compared to other classic table and card games, the popularity of blackjack online among Canadians is unmatched.
There are numerous different blackjack sites in Canada, so finding the best one to fit your gaming preferences and bankroll may not be the easiest task to do. However, we got you covered.
After looking into many different blackjack sites that cater to Canadians, we have found the best blackjack casino - Jackpot City.
But we didn’t stop there and also listed 16 other amazing iGaming sites to start playing blackjack online.
Eager to get to know these best online blackjack casinos in Canada? Let’s waste no more time.
Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada
- Jackpot City: Best blackjack online site overall
- Genesis: Best for live blackjack games
- Casino.com: Best for unique blackjack games
- BitStarz: Best for crypto blackjack games
- Royal Panda: Best for Blackjack Gold Series
- Europa: Best Blackjack for newbies
- Casumo: Best design of any blackjack site
- Mansion: Best customer service
- Leo Vegas: Best exclusive blackjack tables
- PlayOjo: Best payment methods available
1. Jackpot City - Best Blackjack Site in Canada Overall
Pros:
- Over 16 RNG blackjack games
- Many different RNG online blackjack variants
- Free blackjack games after registering
- Welcome bonus up to CA$1,600
- Minimum deposit CA$10 for sign-up bonuses
- Bonus Wheel free spins and bonus credits
- Guaranteed match deposit bonuses every day
Cons:
- Support via phone is not available
Established in 1998, Jackpot City Casino has over 3 million active players, and many of these are Canadians who prefer to play blackjack over other online casino games.
Even if you are not a big fan of blackjack games at the moment, the casino’s stunning collection of blackjack games may turn you into one.
Blackjack Games Selection - 5/5
Blackjack enthusiasts residing in Canada and many other countries come to Jackpot City Casino for an extraordinary gambling experience on many different blackjack games online.
If you are one of many blackjack fans, make sure you check out Premier Blackjack with Buster Blackjack, Classic Blackjack, Premier Blackjack with Side Bets, and Premier Blackjack with Lucky.
To its Canadian fans of blackjack, the casino also offers a top-notch gaming experience on European Blackjack, Vegas Single Deck Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack, Vegas Strip Blackjack, and several other exciting blackjack variants with a favorable house edge.
If you are more interested in playing live blackjack, Jackpot City Casino is a great choice. The selection of live blackjack games includes Ultimate Blackjack and Real Blackjack with a side bet option.
At Jackpot City, you can also play blackjack in free mode if you register for an account first. This way you compare different blackjack strategies without worrying about going over your budget.
Selection of Other Games – 4.9/5
Powered by Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and other respectable developers, Jackpot City has a selection of over 600 games and many of these are awesome classic table and card games.
If you want to take a break from playing blackjack, you have a variety of other games to explore, including American Roulette, No Commission Baccarat, and Hold’em Poker among others.
To slot fans, the casino offers over 450+ awesome titles, including Sonic Links, Piggy Luck, Cleopatra’s Golden Spells, Buffalo King, and Golden Dragons.
Video poker games are not missing either and the same is true for online bingo and scratch cards. You can also play online gambling sessions on many live casino games, besides blackjack live dealer games, but you will not find any live and RNG Craps games.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.9/5
This leads us to Jackpot City bonuses and promotions, one of the most exciting things about this renowned blackjack site.
Like most online casinos, Jackpot City has several casino bonuses and one of these is specifically crafted for new arrivals. Canadian blackjack players can get up to CA$1,600 in bonus funds with the casino’s generous welcome bonus.
In fact, this is a welcome bonus package packed with four match deposit bonuses and each one is worth up to CA$400. Each bonus is attached with the wagering requirement and requires making a minimum deposit of CA$10.
Jackpot City is also known for its impressive Loyalty Program, which is free to join. Loyalty specials include generous match deposit bonuses every single week. In addition, you have a guaranteed match deposit bonus every day.
With the casino’s special Bonus Wheel promo, you can also win free spins, extra loyalty credits, and bonus credits. You get one spin on the wheel every four hours. Great, right? Read our Jackpot City Canada Review to get to know every secret of this online blackjack casino.
Join Jackpot City Casino, and kickstart your gambling journey with up to CA$1,600 in bonus money.
2. Genesis - Best Live Blackjack in Canada
Pros:
- 100 blackjack game options
- Certain blackjack variations available in free mode
- 50+ selection of live blackjack games
- Over 2,000 games featured on the site
- 300 free spins and CA$1,000 in bonus money for newcomers
- Many different loyalty rewards
Cons:
- Deposits via certain e-wallets do not qualify for the sign-up bonus
Genesis Casino is one of the best online casinos in Canada that features amazingly rendered, ultra-modern games and very generous bonuses and promotions.
The casino is in possession of multiple remote gaming licenses, including the one issued by the Malta Gaming Authority, so it passes our rigorous rating and reviewing criteria with flying colors.
Blackjack Games Selection - 5/5
If you want to play blackjack online at an online site that has done everything right to protect your safety and security, Genesis Casino should appear on your radar. Like other online casinos we discuss here, Genesis Casino has an amazing selection of over 100 blackjack options.
The best blackjack games featured at this online casino you should definitely try out are Classic Blackjack Multi Hand, Vegas Downtown Blackjack Multi Hand, American Blackjack with Side Bets, and Back Blackjack.
Other RNG-powered blackjack online titles with a favorable house edge you get to play are Atlantic City Blackjack, Blackjack First Person, Premier Blackjack 21 + 3, Single Deck Blackjack, and Blackjack Royal Pairs.
If you are interested in playing blackjack in free/demo play mode, Genesis Casinos lets you play certain blackjack variants without registering and making a deposit.
When it comes to the casino’s live blackjack selection, you get to try your luck on One Blackjack, Speed Blackjack, Lightning Blackjack, and many other live blackjack titles.
Selection of Other Games – 4.9/5
Just like other online casinos offer, Genesis Casino is not short on other classic table and card games. The classic casino game lobby features Dragon Tiger, Classic Roulette, Casino Hold’em, No Commission Baccarat, First Person Baccarat, and even loads of different video poker games.
Genesis Casino also houses over 1,700 slots, including the most popular games by NetEnt, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, and Quickspin.
Book of Dead, Big Bass Bonanza, Wild Five, Forgotten Island Megaways, Wolf Gold, and Sweet Bonanza are just some of the numerous other slots you get to play here.
The selection of live dealer games is equally impressive with many different variations of live roulette, poker, and baccarat features. At Genesis Casino, you can also play Live Craps, Mega Wheel, Dragon Tiger, and Super Andar Bahar. Bingo, keno, and scratch cards are not missing either.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.8/5
If everything that we discussed in the previous sections sounds good to you, you would want to create an account at Genesis Casino and as expected from one of the best online blackjack casinos, the casino welcomes you on board in style.
More specifically, you as a newcomer can get started with 300 free spins and CA$1,000 in bonus money. The sign-up bonus package is packed with four match deposit bonuses. To qualify, you would need to invest at least CA$10.
To its existing players, Genesis Casino offers a 25 bonus up to CA$100 every Friday. To qualify, a minimum deposit of CA$50 is required. Every Monday, Canadian players can get free spins.
Genesis Casino has also an amazing VIP Program whose members benefit from exclusive bonuses, VIP prize draws every month, higher withdrawal limits, and special birthday presents.
Get started at Genesis Casino with 300 free spins on top of four match deposit bonuses worth up to CA$1,000.
3. Casino.com - Best Unique Online Blackjack Games for Canadians
Pros:
- 1,000+ games featured on the site
- Over 40 blackjack games
- Unique blackjack games that are not featured on other sites
- 200 free spins and CA$1,000 in bonus money for newbies
- Golden Sunday's promo on blackjack games
Cons:
- Free play mode is only available after registering
Casino.com is yet another awesome blackjack casino that has done and still does many things right when it comes to serving fans of classic table and card games.
In fact, after looking into the casino, it became quite obvious that Casino.com provides everything new and experienced blackjack fans want, including the opportunity to play many different blackjack variations.
Blackjack Games Selection – 4.9/5
Casino.com has a rich gaming lobby with over 1,000 real money games. Over 40 of these are blackjack games so if playing blackjack online is your priority, Casino.com most certainly delivers.
One of the best online casinos for Canadian blackjack enthusiasts lets you play Perfect Blackjack Multihand 5, All Bets Blackjack, Cashback Blackjack, Blackjack Surrender, Blackjack Switch, Vegas Blackjack, Multiplayer Blackjack, Buster Blackjack, and Premium Blackjack Single Hand.
As you can see, many of these games are not available at other blackjack casino venues, so Casino.com is the place to be for the most unique blackjack gaming experience.
One of the best blackjack sites in Canada has also many live dealer blackjack options including Live All Bets Blackjack, Unlimited Blackjack, Royale Blackjack, Grand Blackjack, and Majority Rules Speed Blackjack.
Most blackjack games featured on the site are accessible in demo play mode after registering.
Selection of Other Games – 4.8/5
As for other games featured on the casino, Casino.com has a selection of over 880 slot games, including the most popular slots by Realistic, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Playtech, Quickspin, and Microgaming.
If you are into slots, you definitely want to try your luck on Black Bull, Megadon, Sticky Bandits, Monster Multipliers, Greedy Wolf, Gorilla Mayhem, and Amazing Link Bounty.
One of the best casinos in Canada does not lack classic table and card games. Once you register for an account, you can play Classic Roulette, Premium Baccarat, Caribbean Stud Poker, and quite a few video poker games.
Immortal Romance bingo, Halloween Fortune Scratch, Age of the Gods Scratch, and several other specialty games are included.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.8/5
Now the best part is the casino’s lucrative welcome bonus. If you decide to give Casino.com a chance, you can start your gaming adventure with a 100% bonus of up to CA$1,000 on top of 200 free spins. The sign-up bonus featured four match deposit offers and each one required depositing CA$20.
Every Thursday, existing players can get up to 30 free spins on selected slots. In addition one of the best blackjack sites offers golden chips on selected blackjack games every Sunday.
Moreover, roulette fans can double their winnings every Sunday, while Tuesdays grant $5 in bonus money and 5 free spins to fans of slots.
Play blackjack online in style with Casino.com sign-up bonus worth up to CA$1,000.
4. BitStarz - Best Crypto Online Blackjack in CA
Pros:
- 8+ cryptocurrencies accepted
- Crypto Blackjack games included
- BitStarz Blackjack Originals
- Play blackjack for fun without registering
- 5 BTC ($400) in bonus money for new arrivals
Cons:
- Not many live dealer blackjack options
Like any other ultra-modern online casino, BitStarz has an appealing, user-friendly layout that allows hassle-free navigation on all devices.
Aside from bringing the ultimate casino experience, BitStarz is also a crypto gambling-friendly website, unlike our previous picks.
Blackjack Games Selection – 4.8/5
The multi-award-winning casino has a selection of over 4,000 real money games and many of these are your favorite blackjack games.
You have an amazing selection of options to play, including Classic Blackjack, Blackjack Multihand Pro, Blackjack VIP, Double Exposure Blackjack, Blackjack 21 + 3, Blackjack Surrender, and others.
We also have to mention the casino’s selection of Bitcoin Games. Bitcoin games at BitStarz come in the form of slots and classic table games, including blackjack. Joining the casino also gives you access to Provably Fair blackjack games.
When it comes to live casino options, BitStarz is equally impressive as our other top picks. You can play VIP Blackjack and several other live blackjack games. Moreover, there is always a blackjack table for you if you want to play in free/demo play mode.
On the site, you will also find a handy online blackjack guide with a short history of the game, blackjack rules, and the most basic blackjack strategy.
Selection of Other Games – 4.7/5
As previously mentioned, BitStarz has over 4,000 casino games and thanks to such a wonderful selection, there is no place for boredom while gaming here.
If you are tired of playing your favorite blackjack game, test your skills on European Roulette, Texas Hold’em, Baccarat, Lucky Roulette, Trey Poker, Rocket Dice, Sic Bo, or some other classic table game.
Powered by many different casino content developers, the casino’s gaming lobby is also packed with loads of slots, including Wolf Gold, Gates of Olympus, Wilds of Fortune, Greedy Wolf, Penny Pelican, and Sugar Rush.
We also have to mention the casino’s wonderful selection of BitStarz Originals, or games that are specifically crafted for BitStarz players. Most of these are slots, but you will also come across a couple of BitStarz Originals blackjack games, wheel and plinko titles.
If you are into instant-win games, you will come across many scratch cards and a couple of online bingo games.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.7/5
Joining BitStarz for the first time makes you eligible for a 100% bonus worth all the way up to $400. On top of this, you can grab 180 free spins. If you make a deposit via your preferred cryptocurrency, you get to grab 5 BTC in bonus money.
It should be noted that this is a sign-up bonus package so you are awarded bonuses on your first four deposits made here.
Already existing BitStarz players can participate in freeroll tournaments every single week for a chance to get $1,000 in cash prizes. Regular tournaments on table and slot games are available also.
Existing players can also get extra free spins every Wednesday, as well as, boost their bankrolls with 50% match deposit bonuses every Monday. VIP players benefit from faster cashouts, more rewarding bonuses, and more.
Hop on a crypto gambling journey of a lifetime with BitStarz Casino and up to 5BTC ($400) in bonus funds.
5. Royal Panda - Best Blackjack Gold Series Games of Any Canadian Online Site
Pros:
- 3,000 games listed on the site
- 14 blackjack games
- 100% bonus up to $1,000 for new players
- 35x wagering requirement on the sign-up bonus
Cons:
- Support via phone is not available
- No native app for download
As suggested by the casino’s name, Royal Panda is a very fun and quirky iGaming site that treats everyone like a royal.
If you are interested in royal rewards, exclusive blackjack play, and overall an amazing blackjack experience, Royal Panda may be the best fit for you.
Blackjack Games Selection – 4.6/5
To access the casino’s blackjack selection, hit the Casino tab on the main menu. Once here, you have a selection of 14 awesome blackjack games with a favorable house edge, including Back Blackjack, Blackjack Bonanza, Vegas Strip Blackjack Gold Series, European Blackjack, and Classic Blackjack among others.
With many Gold Series options, Royal Panda is the best option for fans of blackjack who prefer playing at higher stakes.
If you click on the Live Casino tab on the main menu, you access a couple of exciting live blackjack options, including One Blackjack, Ruby VIP Blackjack, and Blackjack Azure. Unfortunately, no account free play option is not available.
Selection of Other Games – 4.6/5
Royal Panda has over 3,000 games and these are brought to you by NetEnt, Red Tiger, Microgaming, Play’n GO, and Pragmatic Play.
Most of the games featured on the site are slots. Some of the best slots you get to play at Royal Vegas are 9 Masks of Fire, Golden Buffalo Double Up, Book of Dead, Gates of Olympus, Book of Gold Multichance, Cash Truck, Fat Banker, and Money Train 2.
The selection of classic table and card games features X2 Roulette, X5 Roulette, Hold’em Poker, Classic Roulette, and Deluxe Baccarat.
Roya Panda also caters to players who prefer instant-win games as the platform gas quite a few scratch cards. There is also one bingo game, while keno games are missing altogether.
With Royal Panda, you can hop on a jackpot hunting adventure on many jackpot slots, including Juicy Joker Mega Moolah, Sherlock and Moriarty WowPot, and African Legends.
Bonuses and Promotions - 4.7/5
To thank you for joining, Royal Vegas offers you a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 and you can use your bonus funds on classic table games, including blackjack. The bonus is attached with a relatively lower 35x wagering requirement.
Royal Vegas has also a couple of other casino promos, including 5% top-up bonuses on all deposits. These are attached with 3x playthrough requirements. Tournaments at live casinos and slot games are also held regularly.
In addition, the iGaming site offers weekly profit boosts and 50% matched free bet bonuses to its sports bettors.
Become one of many Royal Panda players and claim a 100% bonus up to $1,000 with a 35x playthrough requirement.
Runner-ups:
How We Ranked the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada
Selection of Blackjack Games:
The most important criterion when looking into blackjack online casinos is the availability of different real money blackjack games. Hence, every single casino featured here presents quite a few games within this category. Some casinos also let you swap real money with free play.
Selection of Other Casino Games:
At some point, other games will catch your attention. To make sure that you have a variety of other games to explore, we looked into every single casino’s gaming lobby looking for slots, other table games, and specialty games.
Selection of Bonuses and Promotions:
Regardless of your bankroll and gaming preferences, the availability of bonuses and promos always makes a huge difference in your overall experience. Hence, we looked into each casino’s selections of welcome and other bonuses.
Guide to Playing Online Blackjack in Canada
Can I Make Crypto Deposits and Withdrawals at Canadian Online Blackjack Sites?
Not all blackjack casinos let you make deposits and withdrawals cryptos. However, if you join BitStarz, you can make Bitcoin transactions if you are more interested in crypto gambling.
What are the Best Online Blackjack Games in Canada?
Canadian players have an amazing variety of live dealer blackjack games at their disposal at our top picks. Some of these are First Person Blackjack, One Blackjack, Speed Blackjack, and different multi-hand variants.
What is the Average House Edge on Blackjack Online Games in Canada?
The casino edge varies on different games. At most casinos, European and American Blackjack features a house edge of 0.5% and 0.38% respectively. The casino edge on other games usually varies between 0.48% and 0.72%.
Which Side Bets are Available on Online Blackjack Games in Canada?
Most casinos that offer different blackjack options let you place Perfect Pairs, Insurance, and 21 + 3 side bets. Depending on your chosen casino, you may also be able to place Double Down and Lucky side bets.
Can I Play Free Blackjack Online Games Without Registering for an Account?
Yes, many casinos offer a no-account free/demo play option which means you get to explore different blackjack variants without registering.
What is the Best Site for Online Blackjack in Canada?
After our extensive tests, it proved that Jackpot City is the best site for blackjack online in Canada. They offer a great number of choices, beautiful design, mobile apps, excellent banking and promotions sections, and stellar customer service.
Is There an App to Play Blackjack for Real Money in Canada?
Yes, the vast majority of blackjack casinos that serve Canadian players are compatible with Android and iOS devices, including all of our top picks featured in the previous sections.
Comparison of the Top 5 Canadian Online Blackjack Sites
Jackpot City: For an online casino to be operating for over two decades it must be doing some things right and in the case of Jackpot City, this is most certainly true. If you decide to give our top pick a chance, make sure you get started with CA$1,600 in bonus money. Also, do not forget to try your luck on all 16 awesome RNG blackjack titles.
Genesis: Genesis Casino is our second pick for a reason. Aside from housing over 100 RNG blackjack games, Genesis has the richest selection of live dealer options. Joining the casino can get you 300 free spins alongside CA$1,000 in bonus money. Once you establish yourself as a loyal player, you have a variety of loyalty rewards at your disposal as well.
Casino.com: Casino.com has over 40 blackjack games, including the most popular multi-hand options. Casino.com also has some of the most unique blackjack games you will not find elsewhere. If this sounds good, register at the casino today and claim 200 free spins and CA$1,000 in bonus money reserved for new arrivals.
BitStarz: BitStarz does need a special introduction. Fans of crypto gambling are familiar with this iconic crypto gambling site that is also a paradise for blackjack enthusiasts residing in Canada. BitStarz does not have many live dealer options but it has awesome Bitcoin blackjack games. The best part, you can claim 5 BTC ($400) in bonus money as a newcomer.
Royal Panda: Royal Panda may not have the biggest selection of blackjack games but those 14 titles are more than enough to keep you entertained for hours. Newcomers are offered a 100% bonus up to $1,000 and this lucrative bonus carries a very favorable 35x wagering requirements. Regular bonuses are not missing either.
How to Sign Up at the Best Online Blackjack Site in Canada
If you have never visited Jackpot City before, we have a handy guide for you with all the steps needed to register and start playing for real money.
Step One – Head to the Jackpot City Site
- Click on your link to visit Jackpot City
- Click the Sign-Up button
- Choose your password and username
- Enter your email and mobile phone number
Step Two – Complete Your Account
- Provide your full name and date of birth
- Choose your preferred currency
- Enter your address and postal code
- Check the casino’s email sent to you
Step Three – Make a Deposit and Start Playing
- Click on the Deposit tab
- Find your preferred deposit option
- Specify the amount you want to deposit
- Claim the welcome bonus and start playing
Are You Ready to Play Blackjack Online at Top-Notch Canadian Blackjack Sites?
Now that you are familiar with the best online blackjack options in Canada, you are definitely ready to take the next step. Of course, we recommend you first check out our top pick Jackpot City Casino.
If for some reason, this is not the right fit for you, proceed with checking out other amazing sites featured here. Whichever you choose, you cannot go wrong even if you have very high expectations.
Finally, do not forget to have an amazing time, play responsibly, and remember blackjack usually flows in streaks.
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: