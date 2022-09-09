Best Online Bingo Sites – Top 12 Online Bingo Games, Bonus Tickets, and Rewards for 2022

Have you bin-going mad looking for the best online bingo websites around? Don’t drive yourself crazy. Our team of experts has crunched the numbers and come up with a list of amazing bingo sites ready for your patronage.
We used our unique benchmark system to ensure that only the best of the best made the cut. Make no mistake, you’re looking at the definitive list of Bingo websites in the USA.
Our research crowned Cyber Bingo as the best of them all for its excellent promotions and special V.I.P. rooms with unique content.
But that’s not all there is to choose from. There are about a dozen other casinos fighting to stake their claim as the best around.
Let’s take a look, shall we?
Best Online Bingo Sites
- Cyber Bingo: Best online bingo site overall
- Bingo Fest: Best for bingo promotions
- Cafe Casino: Best mobile bingo
- mBit: Best for crypto bingo
- Bingo Spirit: Best for tourney bingo
- Cyber Spins: Ideal for bingo and keno
- Slots.lv: Best bingo variety
- BetUS: Best for video bingo
- Ignition: Great jackpot bingo games
- Vegas Crest: Excellent VIP bingo
1. Cyber Bingo - Best Online Bingo Site Overall
Pros:
- No deposit bingo welcome bonus
- Long established reputation
- V.I.P. tournaments and rewards
- 350% special weekend bonus
Cons:
- Dated design
Bingo Games Selection 4.85/5
Cyber Bingo offers the choice between eight different virtual bingo games, as well as progressive jackpot options. This includes the V.I.P. bingo room that is reserved for, you guessed it - V.I.P.’s. You’ll also find Tropical bingo, Pack & Line, Nickel bingo, Diamond bingo, and more.
Bonuses & Promotions 5/5
There are a ton of bonuses and promotions available for bingo players at Cyber Bingo, the welcome package boasts an awesome 5 times 500% bonus for a maximum value of $1,000. All you have to do is make a qualifying deposit of $25. As aforementioned, you can do this five times before the bonus expires.
Design & Interface 3.6/5
Cyber Bingo functions well, and it’s definitely an easy website to browse and get acquainted with. Unfortunately, it looks straight out of a 1990s cyber time capsule. It’s long overdue a brand new lick of digital paint.
Other Features: 4/5
Cyberbingo is one of the best crypto casinos around where crypto users can enjoy an extra 25% on certain bonuses here, making it an attractive option if you are a purveyor of fine digital currency.
If you are having any issues on the website there is a pretty robust customer service outfit. You can e-mail, submit a help ticket, or use the convenient 24/7 live chat function.
Register at Cyber Bingo today to take advantage of your 5x 500% welcome bonus.
2. Bingo Fest - Best Online Bingo Bonuses & Promotions
Pros:
- 19 ongoing bingo promotions
- Several progressive jackpots
- 500% welcome bonus + 20 free spins
- 8 online bingo games
Cons:
- Lack of alternative games
Bingo Games Selection 4.5/5
Logging onto Bingo Fest you might find yourself getting a strange sense of deja-vu. Don’t worry, there’s no glitch in the matrix here. Just the same ownership as Cyber Bingo, and thus, a very similar setup and virtual bingo game library.
Almost makes sense as to why it would be our second choice of where to play bingo online, right? You can find Free world bingo, Pack & Line bingo, Diamond bingo, and more.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.9/5
Here’s one of the first of those differences we just mentioned. Bingo Fest doesn’t have the same promotions. Although they are similar and just as plentiful as its Cyber Bingo sister website.
While you get the same 500% deposit match here, you can only use it three times, as opposed to the five times on offer from Cyber Bingo. It’s not all a negative, though; Bingo Fest throws you in some free spins for your trouble to be used on the best online slots eligible for this promo.
And there are around 20 bingo-exclusive promotions available at Bingo Fest. Aside from the welcome bonus, you can grab other game-specific bonuses and guaranteed cash prizes.
Design & Interface 3.8/5
Despite Bingo Fest and Cyber Bingo carrying very similar designs, we happen to think that Bingo Fest manages just slightly to be the better-looking website. We’re not sure why, maybe it’s the daring flamingo pink. Either way, somehow, it doesn’t look quite as dated as its sister site.
Other Features. 4.3/5
Similar to Cyber Bingo, if you use cryptocurrency to deposit here you’ll earn an extra 25% on certain bonuses. It also has the same customer service set up, so live chat is available 24/7 for any issues you may encounter.
Sign up at Bingo Fest now to claim your 500% deposit match.
3. Cafe Casino - Best Online Bingo for Mobile
Pros:
- Elite mobile app
- Eight virtual bingo games
- $2500 welcome bonus
- Cafe Casino perks
Cons:
- No bingo-specific bonus
Bingo Games Selection 4/5
Although it’s not a specialist website like Cyber Bingo or Bingo Fest, Cafe Casino is still an excellent destination for any bingo gamers across the country, with no less than eight different virtual bingo titles on offer.
Amongst our favorites to play is Amazonia Bingo – a fun and exciting tropical rainforest experience with exotic payouts and amazing bonus rounds that are sure to result in some jackpot wins.
Bonuses & Promotions 4/5
New users can claim a welcome bonus of up to $2,500, although only if you use bitcoin to deposit. If you’re using regular currency the bonus is knocked down to $1,500. Still, not bad all things considered.
The downside is the wagering requirements are a little higher than the industry average. If you want to cash some money out, you’ll have to put aside some significant time to do so.
Design & Interface 4.1/5
There’s not much to say about Cafe Casino’s design and interface, probably because there’s just simply not much there to talk about. It’s pretty bland, sterile even, and doesn’t do much to stir the imagination.
Luckily the website itself functions just fine. In fact, the casino works well on a wide range of mobile devices as evident from the many Cafe Casino reviews you can see online. Additionally, the casino’s browser-based app is designed for both iOS and Android users.
Other Features. 4/5
Cafe Casino Perks is the loyalty program that all members are auto-enrolled into. No opt-in is required. Just start playing games to earn points that you can redeem for cash bonuses. It’s a great incentive to make Cafe Casino your preferred website for Bingo action.
Register now at Cafe Casino and enjoy your favorite bingo game on the go.
4. mBit Casino - No.1 Online Bingo Site for Crypto Players
Pros:
- Around 3000 casino games
- 3 online bingo games
- Exclusive crypto titles and bonuses
- 5 BTC + 100 free spins welcome bonus
- Dedicated discord server
Cons:
- Live games unavailable in certain countries
Bingo Games Selection 3.9/5
There are over 2000 games to choose from at mBit, but unfortunately, only three of those are bingo titles. Even still, what’s available is well worth checking out, and if you play more than just bingo, there are tons of other great games to explore.
One of the bingo titles available at mBit is called 88 Bingo. This is a Chinese variation of the game which at first, can seem a little daunting to new players. However, once you’ve got the hang of things, it’s sure to be one of your new favorite games.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5
New users are offered a welcome bonus package of up to 5 BTC, as well as 300 spins on eligible slots. The wagering requirements come in at a little above industry standard.
There are many other bonuses and promotions available at mBit, including tournaments and other competitions that add a bit of extra spice to the usual gaming experience.
Design & Interface 4/5
Without a doubt, mBit is one of the better-looking bingo casinos out there. A lot of thought and effort has gone into the design here and it shows, right down to their Pacman-esque mascot ‘Mr. Bitty’.
Using the casino is a very smooth and intuitive experience, we were able to locate games very quickly thanks to the search bar at the top of the website. Even without it, everything is laid out well enough that we’d have no issues regardless.
Other Features: 4.1/5
mBit prides itself on being a welcome and inclusive casino that fosters a strong sense of community. One of the ways it does that is by including a live chat on the main page in which players can talk to each other while gambling.
There’s also a dedicated discord server, which largely functions as a more glorified chat room. Even still, this goes above and beyond what a lot of top online casinos are doing to energize their player base.
Sign-up at mBit today to claim your 5 BTC welcome bonus.
5. Bingo Spirit - Top Online Bingo Casino for Tournaments
Pros:
- Excellent tournaments and competitions
- Tourney bingo available
- Three distinct welcome bonuses
Cons:
- Similar content to other websites
Bingo Games Selection 4.3/5
As you’ve probably figured out by now, this is the third specialty bingo website on the list that’s owned by the same company. Although the bingo games on offer are the same, there are more tournaments and different bonuses available here.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.2/5
New users can pick between three different welcome offers. The first gives you a deposit match of up to 600%. The second grants you a $100 bonus. Finally, the third option gives you 200 free spins on Lava Gold Video Slot.
As we mentioned earlier, Bingo Spirit runs a variety of competitions and tournaments for players to give a go. Every Monday and Tuesday you can play the Tropical Summer Bingo Tournament and give yourself the chance to win $800 in cash. Meanwhile, V.I.P. Players are auto-enrolled into tournaments with no cost for entry – and top cash prizes to be won.
Design & Interface 3.5/5
Bingo Spirit’s design is essentially a re-skinned version of both Cyber Bingo and Bingo Fest. It’s nothing spectacular, and as already mentioned, a little dated. Although if we’re being generous the shades of blue are at least a little bit easier on the eye.
Other Features: 4/5
Bingo Spirit is actually quite an apt name, considering the sense of community it evokes with its many online chat rooms. Whether you care much for the communal aspect of bingo, Bingo Spirit does its best to make sure it's still alive and well in an online form.
Register at Bingo Spirit now to claim one of three welcome bonuses.
Best Online Bingo - Runners-Up:
The Benchmarks: How We Ranked the Top Online Bingo Sites
Bingo Games Selection
Arguably the most important category, here we’ll be looking at what sort of bingo action the website in question offers. For example, whether they do live bingo or specific types of virtual bingo. We’ll also be looking at any relevant casino details, like other games available and any special tournaments.
Bonuses & Promotions
A good bonus can be the perfect accompaniment to an online bingo experience. In this section we’ll break down all the different types of bonuses and promotions on offer, as well as make sense of the terms and conditions, so you don’t have to.
Design & Interface
As we always say, the design comes in two forms. The first and arguably the most important aspect is function. Any online bingo website should be easy to navigate and be well presented.
Secondly, it should look good too. We know this can be subjective, but we’re not looking for the Mona Lisa of bingo casinos here, just something that’s easy on the eye. Especially for those marathon sessions.
Other Features
Everything else that doesn’t quite fit? We’ll put that here. Customer service. Banking tools. Neat features that don’t need their own category but are still worth mentioning? Here’s their home.
Read more about online bingo here
Online Bingo FAQs: Everything You Need To Know About Playing Online Bingo
Are These Online Bingo Websites Legitimate and Trustworthy?
Yes, every bingo website featured in this article is 100% legitimate and trustworthy. We have verified and vouch for each one.
Can I Play an Actual Live Online Bingo Game Online?
Yes, you can play live online bingo with other human competitors. Sometimes you are also able to interact with them via chat rooms.
Where’s the Best Place To Play Online Bingo on the Go?
The best place to play bingo on the go is using Cafe Casino’s native iOS and Android app. There are a wide variety of bingo games available, including virtual options.
Is Online Bingo a Scam?
No, online bingo is not a scam. There may be nefarious websites out there that engage in potential scam activities, but you won’t find them on this list. Always remember to do your research first.
Can I Play Online Bingo Games for Real Money?
Yes, every single website in this list takes real money wagers on bingo games and consequently pays out in real money.
What Are the Best Online Bingo Games?
Different bingo games can have different themes and different rules, it's impossible to name a 'best' bingo game for such subjective criteria. Why not try out the games available and see what you think?
Can I Play Free Bingo Games?
Yes, some websites allow you to play free online bingo games using a demo mode.
What Are Bingo Cards?
Bingo cards are what you use to mark off your numbers called. If you get all the numbers on your card, that's bingo!
What’s the Best Real Money Bingo Games Website for Me?
The best online bingo site for you is purely down to personal preference. While we named Cyber Bingo as our number one pick, there may be other features you value more.
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Bingo Sites
- Cyber Bingo: For the best online bingo experience out there, we recommend Cyber Bingo. Excellent promotions and a wide selection of Bingo action. Register at Cyber Bingo today to get your $25 no-deposit bonus.
- Bingo Fest: For another excellent online bingo experience, try out Bingo Fest. Grab the chance to enjoy the best online casino bonuses and a traditional bingo experience.
- Cafe Casino: If it’s high-quality mobile bingo you’re looking for, you can’t find anything better than Cafe Casino.
- mBit Casino: If you prefer to bet with cryptocurrency when playing bingo online, then mBit has everything you need.
- Bingo Spirit: Check out Bingo Spirit for your online bingo fun, especially if you’re a fan of tournaments and competitions.
How to Sign Up at a Top Online Bingo Website
While it may appear to be somewhat complicated, signing up for an online bingo account is actually a pretty straightforward process. Allow us to demonstrate using our top pick, Cyber Bingo as an example.
Step 1: Register at Cyber Bingo.
- Log on to Cyber Bingo and hit the green ‘register’ button
- Fill out the required details
- Wait for the email validation link
Step 2: Validate your account.
- Check your email inbox for the account validation link
- If it’s not in your inbox, make sure to check your spam box
- Once it’s located, click the link to complete the validation process
Step 3: Deposit some funds into your online casino account.
- Put some funds into your account by depositing using your prefered payment method
- Don’t forget to claim special bonuses if you have any bonus code at your disposal
- Double check if the funds have been fully transferred
- Get ready to start playing and have fun
Check Out the Best Online Bingo Sites Today
While we’ve done our best to break down the formula of what makes an exceptional bingo site, nothing is ever perfect. Not even Cyber Bingo, although it’s damn near close!
That’s because, at the end of the day, this is a subjective exercise. What you may prefer personally might not always line up with our own analysis and findings.
That’s exactly why we’ve laid out 11 alternatives for you to check out. There’s nothing stopping you from signing up at every single casino and finding out which one best suits your needs.
Remember, in the midst of all this bingo fun, make sure you pace yourself - and gamble responsibly.
