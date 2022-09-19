Playing the baccarat game online has become a popular pastime for many gamblers across the world, especially in Canada.
Baccarat rules are simple and the gameplay is engaging. It's easy to get an enjoyable experience, whether you're a casual player or a seasoned veteran.
Plus, with real money baccarat, you have the chance to win actual cash!
If you're interested in playing baccarat and other casino games, we believe the best option for you is Spin Casino. This casino site offers an exceptional baccarat catalogue, combined with a generous welcome bonus, an intuitive interface, and plenty of payment options.
But there are plenty of other casino operators out there, so let's take a look at the best online baccarat sites in Canada.
Best Online Baccarat Sites in Canada
- Spin Casino: Best online baccarat casino in Canada overall
- PlayOJO: Best for live dealer Baccarat
- Jackpot City: Top choice for online baccarat
- Genesis: Biggest baccarat selection
- BitStarz: Best for BTC baccarat
- Europa: Best for beginners
- 7bit: Best for mini baccarat
- Mansion: Best for high roller baccarat
- Slots.lv: No.1 for classic baccarat
- Leo Vegas: Best for lightning baccarat
1. Spin Casino – Best Online Baccarat Site in Canada Overall
Pros:
- 15+ baccarat variants
- 100% mobile-friendly
- C$1,000 welcome bonus
- Top-notch customer assistance
- Available in over a dozen languages
Cons:
- Registration required to access games
Spin Casino is our No. 1 recommendation if you’re looking to join a baccarat table online. Around since 2001, this gambling site operates under the Kahnawake Gaming Commission license and hosts well over a dozen high-quality baccarat game variants.
Variety of Baccarat Games: 4.9/5
After you register at Spin Casino, access the Casino Games section for 16 baccarat variations.
Punto Banco is a crowd favourite at Spin, and we're not surprised. It's a classic casino card game, easy to play, and a lot of fun.
If you want more variety, you got it! You're free to join a European baccarat table or maybe Chemin de Fer for folks looking to place bets against other players.
Free games are available across the site, and if you get tired of testing baccarat strategies, we have to say that Spin's catalogue of slot games is the best in business.
The site is packed with high-RTP casino games, averaging 96%. This significantly increases any player's odds to win real money by playing the best online slots.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
As a new player at Spin Casino, you are eligible to grab a slice of the C$1,000 welcome package plus 100 bonus spins on the Wheel Of Wishes online slot game.
The bonus applies to the first three deposits you make on the platform. The first time you fund your account, you'll score up to C$400 in bonus funds at a 100% match rate.
Then, the subsequent two deposits will grant you up to C$300 each, once again at a 100% match rate.
The wagering requirements are a bit steep and the bonus doesn't apply to baccarat, but the minimum deposit requirements are low, only C$20. We appreciate how the casino made the bonus T&Cs clear and easily skimmable.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5
Spin supports 15 banking methods, including credit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets.
We would like to see a few cryptocurrencies - or at least Bitcoin - but we appreciate the inclusion of Neosurf, ecoPayz, and Canadian players' favorite - Interac.
When you decide to withdraw your winnings, you will need to go through a simple verification process. Once verified - which will require a copy of your driver's license and a recent utility bill - you can expect the money in the bank within 24 to 48 hours.
The Canadian Dollar is on the list of supported currencies, and the platform is secured using 128-bit Secure Socket Layer digital encryption.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 5/5
Spin excels as one of the best mobile casinos that are 100% optimized for mobile gambling, especially for casino card games.
The platform offers dedicated casino apps for Android and iOS users, and even if you don't want to download any software, Spin is loaded with instant-play titles, meaning you can access the catalogue straight from your mobile browser.
As a mobile user, you are free to claim any baccarat bonuses or enjoy a free baccarat game just like a desktop player.
In terms of customer assistance, the team is available 24/7 via live chat. They deliver near-instant replies, and for less-pressing affairs, you can use email. Or, you can contact the gambling site through the official social channels.
2. PlayOJO – Best Live Dealer Online Baccarat Games in Canada
Pros:
- Over 30 baccarat games
- Live baccarat available
- 50 free spins for new players
- Excellent design
- No wagering requirements
Cons:
- Could use more payment options
- Regular deposit bonuses not available
PlayOJO joined the online casino business back in 2017 and has established itself with a high-quality selection of over 3,000 games, attracting many industry leaders to the platform.
Variety of Baccarat Games: 4.7/5
PlayOJO is loaded with baccarat! We're looking at about three dozen options, including classic baccarat channels everyone knows and loves like Punto Banco and more exotic variants like the Baccarat First Person.
Free baccarat is available across the board, but we want to draw your attention to live baccarat games.
Baccarat Squeeze, Golden Wealth Baccarat, Live Speed Baccarat, there's something for players of all skill levels!
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
The folks at PlayOJO know that most casino players don't like the grind of having to meet the wagering requirements, which is why their welcome promo has 0x rollover requirements!
The bonus is 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials Of Asgard slot game. All you have to do to claim this one is deposit C$10 or more. And that's it - no wagering requirements, and no cap on the maximum winnings, which is pretty rare at online casinos these days.
If you're looking for a more baccarat-focused bonus or higher bonus sums that deposit bonuses usually carry, you're out of luck.
But you can enjoy the Club OJO loyalty program for special perks and goodies for regular players.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.4/5
PlayOJO has your back if you're using the majority of popular online banking methods. You can use credit cards and wire transfers, but also AstroPay and MuchBetter.
We're looking at a healthy mixture of e-wallets and classic banking, and we are pleased to see that withdrawal requests are not capped. You can withdraw any sum you want, and not many casinos allow that.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.8/5
What we like about PlayOJO is that it looks cool and recognizable without using any animation or heavy scripts that clog the load times.
Every site section we tested loaded with zero lag, and the platform is fully optimized for mobile devices. And yes, you can check out dedicated Android and iOS apps, or just enjoy instant-play games straight from your mobile browser.
The FAQ section is easy to search through, and the support team is available around the clock, 365 days a year. Use live chat for the fastest replies.
3. Jackpot City – Best Online Baccarat in Canada for Mobile
Pros:
- In business since 1998
- C$1,600 welcome bonus
- 15 baccarat games
- Low minimum deposit requirement
- Flashy design
Cons:
- Steep rollover requirement
Active since 1998, Jackpot City is the longest-standing Canadian online casino on this list. The site operates under the Kahnawake Gaming Commission license and hosts over a dozen baccarat variations.
Variety of Baccarat Games: 4.5/5
Jackpot City hosts 15 baccarat variations on the platform, including all the classics and a few more exotic options. You will get everything a regular baccarat player needs, and that's about it.
But, what makes this place stand out from the crowd is its selection of online baccarat. There are also some great jackpot games that you absolutely would want to check out. So if your other passion apart from baccarat is playing slot games, don't miss Jackpot City.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
When you join the site, you can claim up to C$1,600 in welcome bonuses. The promotion applies the first four times you fund your account - each time, you will score a 100% match bonus up to C$400.
The minimum deposit requirement is just C$10, while the playthrough requirements are on the steep side. Note that the promo does not apply to baccarat.
But even if you don't meet the wagering requirements, you are always welcome to give the JackpotCity bonus wheel a spin.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.7/5
Jackpot City offers more payment options than most competing casinos in Canada. We're looking at 15 methods, including credit cards, Neteller, Paysafecard, and Interac.
The platform does an excellent job of processing e-wallet payouts. It took them less than 24 hours to handle our request, which is top-notch.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.5/5
You'll recognize Jackpot City Canada from a mile away by their purple-driven looks. Page load times are solid, and the site offers a dedicated mobile casino section for mobile players.
If you are ever in need of assistance, you can contact the support agents using live chat and email. The casino site is available in two dozen languages, and we appreciate the dedicated Blog section.
4. Genesis Casino – Best Variety of Online Baccarat Games in Canada
Pros:
- Biggest baccarat catalogue
- Best live dealer games around
- C$1,000 welcome bonus + 300 bonus spins
- VIP program
Cons:
- Not all games are available on mobile
Genesis has been around since 2018, yet they did a fine job rising to the ranks of the most popular Canadian casinos online. The platform operates under the Malta Gaming Authority license and hosts over a dozen prominent software developers.
Variety of Baccarat Games: 5/5
150 baccarat variations, wow! We’re rarely impressed by online casinos’ baccarat catalogue, but Genesis blew us away.
We’ll just say that this place has it all. If you want the basic Punto Banco, great! If you want to delve into the live casino section and check out some of the rarest baccarat variations we’ve ever seen - and only saw them at this casino - you’re welcome to do so as well.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
New casino players can grab their slice of the C$1,000 welcome package and 300 spins that are allocated to their account the moment they make a qualifying deposit.
The first deposit will boost your account with C$100 at a 100% match rate, and then you can score up to C$300 for each of the subsequent 3 deposits.
The promotion comes with a slightly higher-than-industry-standard rollover requirement, but still within a reasonable range.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.5/5
Genesis supports 12 payment methods, including regular bank transfers, credit cards, and e-wallets like ecoPayz, Paysafecard, and Interac.
The payouts are handled swiftly, usually within 48 hours if you opt for e-wallets. We appreciate that the payment terms are clear and straightforward.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.5/5
The developers decided to apply a space theme to Genesis, both in the graphic design and the overall theme.
The site is still easy to use and delivers decent loading times, but not everyone likes the spacey vibe.
If you need help, the support team is easy to grab a hold of using the live chat, email, and even a dedicated phone line.
5. BitStarz – Best Crypto Baccarat for Canadian Players
Pros:
- 4,000 games
- Provably fair games
- 7 baccarat variations
- 5-minute payouts
- Award-winning casino
Cons:
- Card deposits are in EUR, additional fees may apply
- Slightly cluttered home page
You can’t talk about crypto gambling without mentioning BitStarz. And yes, this online casino made our list as the best option for crypto baccarat with 5-minute payouts and no transaction fees.
Variety of Baccarat Games: 4.3/5
BitStarz is the home to about 4,000 games, including the casino's own exclusive games, provably fair titles, and a modest selection of 7 baccarat options.
You can check out Classic Baccarat, Baccarat 777, Baccarat Mini, the VIP version, or our personal favorite, the Big Win Baccarat.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
If you opt for crypto, you are eligible for a whopping 5 BTC bonus at BitStarz with 180 bonus spins thrown into the mix for good measure.
The promotion covers the first 4 deposits you make, starting with a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC. The spins are added to your account after the first deposit, too.
Once you’ve become familiar with the platform, don’t miss the Table Wars tournament for thousands of dollars in prizes just for playing casino games.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4/5
BitStarz is known as a crypto casino and it supports almost a dozen cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and six more.
What’s super impressive is that the average payout time is about 8 minutes. In some cases, we had transactions processed in 5 minutes!
When it comes to Canadian players, we don’t like that payments are processed in Euros, which likely brings extra transaction costs. In short, use crypto!
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.8/5
Bitstarz is an award-winning platform and you can tell just after a few minutes of testing the site. While some have called the front page cluttered, the rest of the site is exceptional.
Everything loads smoothly, the safety is top-tier, and it’s effortless to find anything you need on the site.
If you need assistance, we recommend communicating via live chat for near-instant replies. You can also use email if you want, and the site is active on social media too.
Online Baccarat in Canada - Runners-Up:
How We Ranked the Best Online Baccarat Sites in Canada:
Variety of Baccarat Online Games:
Unsurprisingly, the best online gambling sites for baccarat offer a plethora of baccarat game variants. The top casinos will offer not only the classic game but also variants such as Punto Banco, Chemin de Fer, Baccarat Banque, Speed Baccarat, and more. Live dealer baccarat should also be an option.
Baccarat Bonuses and Promotions:
The best casinos understand that baccarat is a game enjoyed by Canadian high rollers. As such, they will offer the best online casino bonuses and promotions targeted at baccarat players. These can include things like VIP programs, cashback offers, and reload bonuses. Of course, a generous welcome bonus is a must, and so are fair wagering requirements.
Payment Methods and Payout Times:
The top casinos will offer a variety of payment methods that are fast, safe, and convenient. They should also process withdrawals quickly and with no hassle. In general, e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill are popular options for baccarat players in Canada, but so is crypto.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support:
The best baccarat casinos in Canada are those that offer a smooth, seamless, and enjoyable mobile baccarat experience. They should also have responsive and helpful customer service teams that are available 24/7. Also, live chat should be an option.
Guide to Playing Online Baccarat in Canada:
Can I Play Free Baccarat Games Online in Canada?
Yes, you can. Many Canadian online casinos will offer you the chance to play free games in demo mode. This is a great way to get familiar with the game and try out different betting strategies before playing baccarat for real money. Check out Spin Casino as our top recommendation.
Are Baccarat Online Casinos in Canada Rigged?
No, they are not. All of the CA online casinos that we recommend on our site are licensed and regulated by reputable gambling authorities. This means they must adhere to strict standards when it comes to things like game fairness and player safety.
What Is the Best Baccarat Strategy?
There is no surefire baccarat strategy that will guarantee you a winning baccarat hand, but there are a few things you can do to improve your chances. For example, always bet on the Banker when possible as this has a slightly lower house edge. You should also avoid side bets as these have much higher baccarat odds.
What Is the Best Online Baccarat Site in Canada?
All of the casinos that we recommend on our site are great for baccarat players in Canada. However, if we had to choose just one, it would be Spin Casino. This casino offers a huge selection of baccarat titles, generous bonuses, and fast payouts.
What Is the House Edge in an Online Baccarat Game?
The house edge for baccarat games usually depends on the bet you make. For example, the Banker bet has a house edge of 1.06%, while the Player bet’s house edge is at 1.24%. The Tie bet is the worst option as it has a house edge of 14.36%.
What Is the Commission in Baccarat?
The commission is a fee that the casino charges on winning Banker bets. It is typically 5%. This means that if you bet $100 on the Banker and win, you will only receive $95 in winnings.
What Are the Baccarat Rules?
The rules of online baccarat are the same as when playing live baccarat tables at land casinos. The aim is to get as close to 9 as possible with your hand, and you can bet on the Player, Banker, or place a Tie Bet. If you bet on the Banker and win, you will have to pay a 5% commission.
What Is a Tie Bet in Baccarat?
A tie bet is a bet that the Player and Banker will have equal hands at the end of the round. It has a house edge of 14.36%, making it the worst bet in baccarat. You should avoid this bet if possible.
What Are Baccarat Side Bets?
Baccarat side bets are wagers you can make on things other than the Player, Banker, or Tie. For example, you might bet on both the Player and Banker having a total of 8. These bets have high house edges and should be avoided.
What Is a Banker Bet in Online Baccarat?
The banker bet is a bet that the Banker's hand will win. This is considered to be one of the best bets in baccarat as it has a slightly lower house edge than the Player bet.
What Are the Third Card Rules in Online Baccarat?
The third card rules dictate when the Player and Banker can draw a third card. They are quite complex, but you don't need to worry about them too much as the casino will automatically apply them. Also, the third card rules will only come into play if you bet on the Player or Banker, as a Tie bet doesn't require any additional cards.
Can I Play Baccarat on My Mobile Phone in Canada?
Yes, you can. Mobile baccarat is becoming increasingly popular as more and more players use their smartphones and tablets to gamble online. All of the casinos that we recommend offer mobile-friendly baccarat.
What Is Mini Baccarat?
Mini baccarat is a simplified version of the game that is often found in online casinos. It has the same bet rules as regular baccarat, but the table is smaller and there are fewer betting options.
Is Live Dealer Baccarat Available for Canadian Players Online?
Yes, it is. Live dealer baccarat games are a relatively new innovation that allows players to experience the thrills of a real-life casino from the comfort of their own homes.
What Baccarat Variants Are Available Online in Canada?
The best online casinos offer the standard version of baccarat, but you might also find variants such as mini baccarat, live dealer baccarat, and more.
How To Find the Best Canadian Baccarat Site?
The search for the best casino for playing baccarat starts with checking the licensing. The licensing info is usually found in the footer menu.
The next step is to check the casino's selection of baccarat variations. Look for as many variants as possible from various software providers. You should also check the casino's bonus offers, including welcome bonuses and reload promos for regular users.
Finally, you should check the casino's customer service. Don't hesitate to contact the support team with any questions you might have. The best casinos will have a team of friendly and helpful customer service representatives.
Comparing the Top 5 Online Canadian Baccarat Sites
If you want the lowdown right now and don't have the time to read our whole baccarat casino review, then this rundown should give you all the information you need. Here, we compare the top 5 casinos for playing baccarat online in terms of important factors like bonuses, payment methods, mobile friendliness, and more.
- Spin Casino: The No. 1 online baccarat casino in Canada overall. In business for over 2 decades, Spin hosts over 15 baccarat gaming options and greets new players with a C$1,000 welcome promo.
- PlayOJO: PlayOJO hosts about 3 dozen baccarat channels and some of the best live baccarat options we've seen. Don't hesitate to claim the site's 50 free spins welcome promo - zero wagering requirements!
- Jackpot City: Jackpot City has been in the business since 1998 and excels with a top-notch reputation in the Canadian online gambling community. Don’t miss the C$1,600 welcome promotion for new players.
- Genesis: With about 150 baccarat variations, Genesis is the top destination for players seeking variety. As a new player, you are eligible for a C$1,000 bonus and 300 bonus spins.
- BitStarz: The best crypto casino for baccarat, bar none. The site boasts near-instant payouts, zero fees on crypto transactions, and a whopping 5 BTC welcome offer.
How to Play Baccarat Online in Canada
Joining internet casinos has never been easier. You'll be playing online baccarat in no time, just follow the step-by-step guide below. We'll use Spin Casino as an example.
1. Spin Casino Account Registration
- Head over to the Spin Casino website and click on the big Sign-Up button.
- In the registration form that just popped up, enter all the info - your name, phone number, birth date, email, and more. Only enter valid data.
- Tick the box to confirm you are old enough to play online casino games and that you agree to the T&Cs.
- Click the Register button.
2. Casino Account Verification
- Visit the email address that you have just used while registering your casino account.
- Open the casino's welcome message and click the link inside.
- If not automatically redirected, visit the Spin Casino login page manually and enter the site.
3. First Deposit Bonus Redemption
- In the banking department of your casino account, adjust the preferred payment method and set the sum to deposit. Make sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement for the first-deposit bonus.
- Make the payment and claim the welcome bonus.
- You can now play baccarat. Enjoy!
So, What Is the Best Online Baccarat Site for Canadian Players?
And that wraps it up! To answer that question, the best place to play online baccarat in Canada is Spin Casino because it's the safest, has the best bonuses and promotions, and has a great catalogue of baccarat options.
That said, other online casinos might suit your baccarat play style better, so don't miss our Top 5 summary of the best casinos for playing baccarat online.
As always, play responsibly regardless of your betting strategy. Make sure you play baccarat for free before putting real money on the line, and never wager more than you can afford to lose. Stay safe and have a good one!
