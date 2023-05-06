Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites: Reviewing the Top 8 Ohio Betting Sites Based on Odds, Betting Markets & Reputation

Sports betting sites in Ohio are a dime a dozen, so finding the ones that constantly feature above-average odds, plenty of betting markets, and fast payouts is easier said than done.
To help you avoid the well-trained marketers shoving nonsense bonuses in your face, we’ve signed up at multiple sportsbooks and placed a handful of bets until we narrowed down the actual best Ohio sports betting sites.
The winner is BetUS for many reasons – but we’ve reviewed 7 more OH online sportsbooks as well that excel in other areas.
Read on to find the most suitable one for you.
Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites
- BetUS: Best overall
- BetOnline: Top bonuses
- Bovada: Top pick for crypto bettors
- MyStake: Best variety of sports
- MyBookie: Best for horse racing betting
- EveryGame: Ideal for live betting
- SportsBetting.ag: Rewarding sports betting contests
1. BetUS - Best Ohio Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- $2,500 sign-up offer
- Reputation dating back to 1994
- Above average odds on NFL and NBA
- Plenty of live betting markets
- Offers free picks and match predictions via BetUS TV
Cons:
- $100 min deposit for the welcome bonus
We couldn’t look past BetUS when creating our list of the top Ohio betting sites. It has everything — competitive odds, a great track record for timely payouts and fairness, plenty of betting markets for all popular sports, and a generous welcome bonus.
Markets and Odds: 4.9/5
BetUS offers an extensive range of sports markets, from the most popular US options like football and basketball to golf, horse races, or NASCAR.
If you're looking for an in-play betting experience, they also offer this service – just be aware that you'll need to create an account before you can access it.
The odds available at BetUS are highly competitive, particularly in the major sports markets like NFL and NBA. Plus, with their Odds Boost feature, you can get enhanced odds on certain bets, so it pays to keep an eye out for those.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
As a new BetUS customer, enter the bonus code JOIN125 and deposit at least $100 to qualify for the 100% match welcome bonus of up to $2,500 with 10x wagering requirements.
This promotion also includes a 25% casino bonus going up to $625, with 30x wagering. The promo has a 14-day expiry and a $2.5k max cash-out.
If you use crypto, it gets even better. The bonus code JOIN200 will activate a 150% sports promo going way up to $3,750. The boost also includes up to $1,250 in casino bonus funds, bringing the total crypto promo up to $5,000.
The minimum deposit requirement is $100 for both promos, which is a bit steep for lower-stake Ohio sports bettors.
Banking: 4.7/5
You can deposit with four of the biggest cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. With no fees for deposits and fast withdrawals processed within 24 hours, your money is always in safe hands.
Credit and debit cards are still an option, of course, and so are wire transfers. They can take up to 7 days for payouts, though.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5
You can easily bet via your mobile device at BetUS. Their responsive site design makes navigating the platform and placing bets easy and fast.
If you need help, customer support is available 24/7 via phone, email, or live chat. Plus, their extensive FAQ library provides helpful information about your questions and concerns.
2. BetOnline - Best Bonuses of All Ohio Sports Betting Apps
Pros:
- 10+ active sports betting promotions
- $1,000 welcome deposit bonus
- Live betting and streaming on the same page
- Odds boosters
- Wide variety of betting markets
Cons:
- Deposit fees
BetOnline is another platform that offers solid odds and markets. Up and running since 2004, it stands out from the competition with a wide variety of promotional offers.
Markets and Odds: 4.8/5
BetOnline provides a comprehensive betting experience with plenty of options to choose from. Whether you prefer straight and parlay wagers or team and game props, you can easily tailor your strategies and bet in any way you like.
Teasers and futures bets are also available, as well as live in-play betting. Some events are even streamed live directly on the same page, so you can watch the action unfold and place bets without navigating multiple tabs or browsers.
Plus, the odds are competitive across the board and guarantee great value for every bet placed. The ground is well-covered here, and it shows.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
This is where BetOnline stands out the most. First of all, every new player can qualify for a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 when they deposit at least $55.
Then, there are a dozen sports betting promotions for you to check out. The code LIFEBONUS activates the 25% reload bonus, for example.
In addition, there are multiple $25 free bets, including in-play betting and player props, along with odds boosters on selected events.
Banking: 4.6/5
The banking process at BetOnline is smooth, whether you're making a deposit or cashing out. The one thing we don't like is that the site levies fees for credit card deposits.
That's exactly why you might want to consider switching to some of the site's cryptocurrency options, which include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, and more.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5
BetOnline doesn't require users to download any software. You could, if you wanted to, but the site is well-optimized for instant play regardless of the mobile device you use.
You can switch between the old and new appearance of the platform, and if you have any questions or concerns, customer service is available 24/7 to help you out.
3. Bovada - Best Ohio Sports Betting Site for Crypto Bettors
Pros:
- Over 30,000 daily betting markets
- $750 crypto bonus
- Odds for over 30 sports
- Handy Bet Builder
- Request custom props via the #WhatsYaWager tag on Twitter
Cons:
- Late betting lines for certain sports
Bovada hosts a wealth of sports betting options, combined with an exclusive crypto welcome offer you won’t find anywhere else.
Markets and Odds: 4.7/5
Bovada has a range of over 30,000 betting markets available each day, from traditional sports to horse racing and eSports — all with good odds.
They also have live betting and early cash-out options available. The betting lines may be a bit behind sometimes (only for certain sports), but the bookmaker's vig is low compared to the average, making Bovada a top-rated sportsbook.
Of course, the late betting lines don’t affect season-long futures bets and only apply to regular-season games.
Another stand-out feature at Bovada is that you can request your very own prop bet via Twitter. Tag them in your post with the #WhatsYaWager tag, and they’ll give you betting odds for whatever you want to bet on.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Bovada welcomes you with a generous $750 bonus at a 75% match rate when you use Bitcoin or a 50% match bonus up to $250 if you choose a different payment method.
Both of these bonuses come with 5x wagering requirements, which is the lowest and easiest bonus to convert to cash you’ll ever find.
Also, you can invite your buddies and earn referral bonuses of up to $275 per friend. Plus, you get to enjoy additional promotions throughout the year, like loyalty points.
Banking: 4.6/5
Funding your Bovada account is easy and convenient, with a variety of methods to choose from. Credit cards are accepted, as well as alternative payment methods like Bitcoin. Wire transfers are available, too, but they take the longest to process.
On the crypto side, payouts are typically processed within 1 hour at Bovada, although it can take a bit longer sometimes during off-peak hours. Bank and card withdrawals can take between 2-7 business days, depending on which method you've selected.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5
With Bovada's full mobile optimization, users can instantly access the same markets from their smartphones as they can from their desktop devices.
The customer service staff are friendly and always available to help out through live chat. The FAQ section is also pretty helpful since it’s filled with tons of information you might need when getting started.
4. MyStake - Best Sports Variety of All Ohio Sportsbook Apps
Pros:
- Odds for over 40 sports
- Best eSports betting options
- Top-notch cashback promos
- Horse racing betting and virtual sports
- Unique 3+1 free bet
Cons:
- Website involves a bit of a learning curve
- Geo-restricted payment methods
If you’re the type of person to bet on anything and everything, then MyStake’s coverage of over 40 different sports will suit you well — including the best eSports betting markets and odds compared to any Ohio betting site on our list.
Markets and Odds: 4.6/5
MyStake has a rich selection of sports betting markets at your disposal, with an eSports section that stands out the most.
You can wager on League Of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike, Call Of Duty, Valorant, and more — in addition to traditional sports like NBA and the NFL.
And if you want to dive even deeper into niche options, there's the racing section, in-play betting, and even virtual sports betting.
When you load the live betting interface, you’ll see a pretty nice visualization of the event on the right side of the website. Granted, it doesn’t replace BetOnline’s live stream, but it’s still a nice touch to increase the overall live betting experience.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
As a new MyStake player, you can qualify for a 100% match sign-up bonus of up to $500. And you can also claim the same bonus exclusively for eSports.
For those looking for something more, MyStake also offers a 170% match crypto welcome offer for the casino, totaling up to $1,000.
If you're a regular player, then you'll receive 10% cashback on each deposit and get to take advantage of the 35% reload bonus up to $350. At the moment, there's a hot new 30% New Season Cashback promo going on, too.
And as the cherry on top, every third bet you place is free as part of the 3+1 Free Bet promotion.
Banking: 4.5/5
MyStake accepts a lot of payment methods, but you’re likely to have only access to a few, depending on where you connect from.
One thing’s for sure, though — you can deposit via credit cards and cryptocurrencies. MyStake makes banking seamless with each of the listed options.
Withdrawals made with Bitcoin will be processed and delivered within 1 hour — it's the preferred option if you seek high speed and low fees.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.5/5
We have a bit of a quibble with how the MyStake website looks since you’ll need some time to get used to the design and the abundance of options at your disposal.
However, we can’t deny that everything makes sense after you get to grips. Plus, the experience is optimal on mobile devices as well.
When you need customer assistance, you can get in touch via the 24/7 live chat or email support. You can also browse the comprehensive FAQ section.
5. MyBookie - Best Ohio Online Sports Betting Site for Horse Racing
Pros:
- Odds for over 50 international horse racetracks
- 8% horse rebate
- Up to $1,000 sign-up bonus
- Advanced live betting system
- Fully optimized for mobile betting
Cons:
- You can't use e-wallets
- Deposit fees
For horse racing fans, MyBookie packs a good punch. It combines all the key components of a quality sportsbook and adds that extra zest to the racetracks department.
Markets and Odds: 4.5/5
MyBookie is your go-to platform for horse racing betting. Sure, many sports betting sites in Ohio have horse racing options, but not many of them go so deep to cover local South Korean racetracks, right?
There are dozens of tracks worldwide, and they all come with competitive odds. Elsewhere on the site, all the major US sports are covered. If we had to single out one, it would be NBA betting options.
Also, MyBookie offers a wider array of prop pets than most online sports betting apps in Ohio and across the US.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.45/5
When you sign up with MyBookie, you get a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000, which is a solid offer.
Plus, you'll get an 8% rebate on your horse wagers. And that's not all - just follow the promotions page for even more bonuses on a regular basis.
Banking: 4.5/5
MyBookie covers all the key payment groups except e-wallets. You can use your credit or debit cards, MoneyGram, or take a dive into the crypto domain with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and XRP.
By using crypto, you will pay the lowest fees and can expect the money to reach your crypto wallet in a matter of hours when cashing out.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.5/5
MyBookie is a great way to place bets on the go. With the web-based app, you can bet comfortably from any location at any moment.
The customer service team is available for all your queries and is usually quick to reply by either live chat or email. And yes, they are available 24/7.
How We Ranked the Top 8 Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Sports Betting Markets and Odds:
We looked for sports betting sites in Ohio offering a wide selection of markets. This includes major US leagues, as well as international competitions. The best sites also offer competitive odds to ensure you get the most out of your bets.
Ohio Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions:
It's not just about odds, though; we also look for sites offering generous bonuses and promotions for Ohio-based bettors. This can help maximize your winnings by giving you the opportunity to earn extra cash or enjoy exclusive offers on even more markets.
Banking:
In addition to having lots of markets, great odds, and bonuses, convenience is also key – which is why we searched for bookmakers offering fast deposits and withdrawals with a range of payment methods such as bank transfers, e-wallets, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrencies.
Mobile Sports Betting and Customer Support:
We also looked at how well these sports betting sites are optimized for mobile use, as well as their customer support options, so you can easily reach out for assistance should you need it.
Why Is BetUS the Best Ohio Sports Betting Site?
BetUS is one of the oldest and most trusted online sports betting sites in Ohio, having been in business since 1994 – four years before Google itself was founded. Here are some of the reasons why it's the best option for Ohioans:
- Wide Range of Sports Categories: BetUS offers an extensive range of sports categories for you to bet on, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, and more. You can also bet on horse racing or check out the live betting options.
- Competitive Odds: The competitive odds offered by BetUS make it a great choice for Ohioans looking to get the most out of their bets.
- BetUS TV: This betting site has its very own BetUS TV that offers expert tips and predictions for popular upcoming matches. This will give you unique insight and information you might have otherwise missed.
- Bonuses: Get a 100% sports bonus of up to $2,500 on your first deposit (using promo code JOIN125). This is the highest-limit welcome offer on our list.
Why Should I Use Online Sports Betting Sites in Ohio?
There are plenty of reasons to do your sports betting online in Ohio – here are a few of them:
- Convenience: Placing bets on sports at a regulated sportsbook gives you an added level of convenience that traditional bookies don’t offer. You can place your bets from the comfort of your own home, 24/7, without ever needing to leave the house.
- Promotions and Bonus Bets: Many Ohio sportsbooks will offer special bonuses and promotions for new players, which could mean even more money in your pocket if you take advantage of them.
- Selection of Markets: With an online bookmaker in Ohio, you have access to a much larger selection of sporting events than you would find at local retail sportsbooks or bookies. This means more opportunities to place bets.
- Live Betting Options: Online sportsbooks give bettors the option to place bets during live games – this is something not offered by most physical sportsbooks or bookmakers. This allows you to stay engaged with the game and make decisions based on what’s happening right then and there instead of having to exclusively bet pre-match.
Guide to Online Sports Betting in Ohio: Ohio Sports Betting FAQ
What are the best online sports betting sites in Ohio?
After weeks of in-depth research, we’ve discovered that the top Ohio sports betting websites are:
BetUS is the best online sportsbook in Ohio overall. BetOnline has the most generous bonuses, while Bovada is the premier destination for crypto gamblers.
What are the most popular professional sports teams in Ohio?
Ohio is home to some of the most popular sports teams in the United States. The Cleveland Browns are one of the most successful and long-running NFL teams, while the Cleveland Cavaliers dominate basketball in Ohio.
Speaking of which, NBA icon Lebron James was born in Akron, Ohio.
Furthermore, the Cincinnati Bengals, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Cleveland Indians also have a strong presence in Ohio. All these teams contribute to a thriving sports culture that makes Ohio truly unique.
Is it safe to bet on sports online in Ohio?
Yes, it is safe to bet on sports online in Ohio. All online sportsbooks in this guide are regulated and must adhere to strict standards of fairness, security, and safety.
Additionally, online sportsbooks use the latest encryption technology to secure your data and financial transactions.
How to withdraw my winnings from an online sportsbook in Ohio?
Withdrawing your winnings from an online sportsbook in Ohio is easy and usually requires a few simple steps:
Most online sports betting sites allow you to use a debit or credit card for withdrawal. Depending on the operator, other methods may include e-wallets, direct bank transfers, or crypto.
You will likely have to verify your identity with the operator before processing a withdrawal. though. This involves supplying the necessary documents, such as photo ID and proof of address, via secure uploads on the operator's website.
Once all relevant documents have been checked and approved by the online sportsbook, your funds will be released to your bank account.
Do Ohio online betting sites offer bonuses?
Some of the best bonuses and promotional offers available at Ohio sportsbooks right now include:
- The $2,500 welcome bonus at BetUS
- The $750 crypto sign-up offer at Bovada
- The $1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline
What types of bets can I place with a sports betting site in Ohio?
Online sportsbooks in Ohio will offer multiple ways to place your bets. These include:
- Point spreads – The most popular type of bet, point spread betting, involves picking the team you think will win a certain game or matchup. The sportsbook provides a “spread,” and you must pick if you think the favored team will win by more points than the spread or if the underdog team will stay within the spread.
- Moneylines – Moneyline bets involve picking the outright winner of any given matchup without concerning yourself with point spreads. Payouts for moneyline bets are based on different odds assigned to each team depending on which one is favored.
- Over/Under – Also known as totals betting, over/under bets involve wagering on whether the total combined score for a game will be over or under a certain amount set by the sportsbook.
- Parlays – In parlay betting, you combine multiple individual bets into one single bet in order to receive higher payouts if all of your picks end up being correct.
- Props – Prop bets refer to placing wagers on specific occurrences during a game or season, such as how many points a certain player scores or how many wins a certain team gets.
Can I bet on college teams in Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college sports teams from Ohio with an online sportsbook. However, it should be noted that not all Ohio sportsbooks cover college teams.
That's why we recommend joining Ohio sports betting sites that cover a wide variety of markets, like BetUS or Bovada.
Comparing the Top 5 Ohio Sports Betting Sites
- BetUS: The best online sportsbook in Ohio overall. Up and running since 1994, BetUS welcomes new customers with a 100% match welcome bonus going up to $2,500.
- BetOnline: The best online sports betting platform for bonus hunters, offering a wide variety of betting bonuses, starting with a $1,000 sign-up package.
- Bovada: The top online sportsbook Ohio can offer to crypto players. As a new player, you are eligible to claim a 75% match crypto welcome bonus of up to $750.
- MyStake: The top option for fans of eSports, also packing a mean live betting section. As a new customer, you are eligible to grab the site’s $500 welcome promo.
- MyBookie: The leading destination for horse racing fanatics, boasting dozens of racetracks and a $1,000 welcome bonus at a 50% match rate.
How to Join an Online Sportsbook & Place a Bet in Ohio
Joining an Ohio sportsbook online is a 5-minute process — follow the steps below to create an account at BetUS.
1. Register Your Sports Betting Account
- Use this link to visit the BetUS sports betting site
- Click Join
- Fill out the info required in the 2-step registration form
- Tick the box to confirm you agree to the T&Cs and click Open My Account
2. Verify Your Sports Betting Account
- You'll receive a verification email from the sports betting site
- Click the link or the button within the message
- Log in to the site
3. Make the First Deposit & Start Betting
- Select a payment method at the BetUS cashier
- Make the first deposit and claim the welcome bonus (note that the minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus is $100)
- Enter the sports wagering section and make your first qualifying wager!
Tips for Ohio Bettors
For Ohio sports bettors wanting to take their game up a notch, there are some key tips and tricks that can help you make the most of your wagers. Here are some essential pieces of advice to keep in mind when betting on sports online:
- Understand the Odds: It is essential to understand the odds associated with each sporting event. Knowing how the odds work and what kind of payouts you can expect will help you make informed decisions about which events to bet on.
- Research All Participants: Before placing a wager, it is vital to research all teams or players involved in an event. Learning more about the strengths and weaknesses of both sides will provide helpful insight into making an educated guess about who is likely to win.
- Take Advantage of Bonuses: Many online sportsbook pages offer enticing bonuses for new and existing customers alike. Make sure you take advantage of these opportunities, as they can be incredibly useful when it comes time to place bets.
- Set Betting Limits: One of the best tips for any gambler is setting betting limits ahead of time. Giving yourself budgeting restrictions can help keep your spending in check.
Ready to Get Started With Sports Betting in Ohio?
We hope our guide brought you at least one step closer to betting on your favorite sports teams.
All the Ohio sports betting apps listed on this page have valid sports betting licenses and offer a stellar experience compared to sports betting kiosks.
The winner is BetUS, a longstanding sportsbook with a fantastic track record that launched in 1994.
Don't miss the rest of the Ohio online sportsbooks in this guide – as any of them may as well prove more suitable for you.
The last piece of advice – remember to always gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: