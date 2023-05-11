Best NY Sports Betting Sites: New York Sportsbook Apps and Websites with the Most Competitive Odds

New York has been the go-to destination for the most passionate sports bettors for decades. It’s no surprise that it has become a hub for the most hardcore betting fans.
Speaking of hubs, BUSR is one of the most popular betting sites for NY bettors. It has a great coverage of major sporting events, incredibly competitive odds, awesome bonuses, and a user-friendly interface.
However, the online sports betting site you’ll select will all come down to your preferences. Good thing we have nine other up our sleeves.
Best NY Sports Betting Sites
- BUSR: Best NY sports betting site overall
- BetOnline: Top pick for live betting
- Bovada: Best mobile sportsbook
- BetUS: Excellent sports bonuses
- MyStake: Best betting markets
- Everygame: Best for esports
- Sportsbetting: Best for prop bets
- Xbet: Great for totals betting
- Mybookie: Ideal for niche sports
- Cloudbet: Best for crypto betting
1. BUSR – Best NY Sports Betting Website Overall
Pros:
- $2,500 sports welcome bonus
- Great live betting section with excellent graphics
- Fast crypto payments within 24 hours
- 24/7 customer support
- Easily customizable prop-builder tool
Cons:
- Slow email replies
With a $2,500 fiat sign-up offer and a $1,000 crypto offer, BUSR leads the pack regarding bonus promotions. Still, you’ll have access to 24/7 live chat support, fast crypto payments, and an appealing and easy-to-use site.
Sports Bonuses: 4.85/5
This New York online sports betting site offers new players a 150% match first-time welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on cash deposits. Cryptocurrency deposits earn you a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000.
Reload bonuses are also available on deposits, giveaways, and exclusive competitions. On racing promotions, you will qualify for 8% rebates daily, a $150 racebook bonus, and up to $500 every time you utilize a specific reload bonus.
If that’s not enough, a 250% bonus of up to $250 will be awarded to you each time your referral joins the site and deposits to their account.
Betting Markets: 4.8/5
BUSR features an expanded sportsbook. There are a variety of sports to bet on at the BUSR website, including all major international and American sports, plus various niche betting markets such as American Politics.
There are competitive odds on major American sporting events, including NBA, MLB, NFL, Tennis, NCAA football, Horse racing, NCAA Basketball, and NHL.
If you want to bet on international sports, for example, soccer, click on the soccer tab, and you will get a menu of games such as UEFA Champions League, Europa Champions League, La Liga, and Premier League.
If you are a horse racing enthusiast, you can check the late betting options by tapping the “Racing” tab.
User Interface: 4.9/5
We tried the BUSR website on mobile and computer devices and found the site worked seamlessly with no performance issues. The site is responsive on both devices, and you can easily navigate with a few clicks.
The live chat button at the bottom of this site allows users to access the BUSR helpline quickly. The mobile version is optimized and works like the desktop version, if not better.
BUSR works perfectly on Windows, Safari, Firefox, and Edge. Switching between American, decimal, and fractional odds is just one click using buttons at the top of the screen. You also get to choose the NY time zone.
Banking Options: 4.85/5
BUSR is one of the best online casinos and sportsbooks supporting digital cryptocurrencies and conventional payment methods.
If you are familiar with blockchain technology and have some digital coins, you can deposit with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Ripple.
Alternatively, you can choose from more convenient payment options, including checks, Visa, Mastercard, wire transfers, ACH transfers, MoneyGram, and Phone transfers.
Deposits are generally instant across all platforms. Cryptocurrencies are the fastest withdrawal methods, with timelines of less than 24 hours.
All cryptos except for Bitcoin have no charges on their deposits. If you use credit cards or ACH, you must wait 3-10 days to receive your payments.
Grab a 150% match welcome bonus of up to $2,500 when you join BUSR
2. BetOnline – Best NY Online Sportsbook for Live Betting
Pros:
- Payouts processed in minutes
- Top-rated odds
- 24/7 live chat support
- Excellent live betting features
- Enhanced odds
Cons:
- ~10% credit card fee
If you’re after receiving quick payouts, BetOnline should be your go-to site. Bitcoin transactions on this platform are instant, with other options ranging between 24 and 48 hours max. The site also boasts high odds and 24/7 support through the live chat feature.
Sports Bonuses: 4.7/5
At BetOnline, new and devoted players receive exciting bonuses and promotions. First off, you’ll get a 50% welcome Bonus of up to $1,000 on your first-ever deposit. You must deposit a minimum of $55 and fulfill the 10x wagering requirement to get the bonus winnings.
First-time crypto-currency users get a 100% match bonus. To be eligible for the bonus, you must deposit at least $20. $1,000 is the maximum bonus per deposit, and the rollover requirement for this bonus is 14x (fourteen times).
A 25% sports reload bonus is also up for grabs on deposits of up to $250. The site offers you a 35% reload bonus for crypto deposits. This bonus is subject to an 8x wagering condition that must be fulfilled within 30 days.
Betting Markets: 4.8/5
BetOnline takes pride in setting the industry pace regarding its consumers' online betting requirements. In addition to international competitions like rugby, handball, basketball, tennis, soccer, NFL, NHL, Formula 1, and snooker, other US athletic events are available for wagering.
Betting on esports markets is also available on BetOnline. There is a link to their esports odds on their main menu. Because of this, we anticipated that their esports betting possibilities would be extensive. While browsing the online sportsbook at BetOnline, we found many esports betting options.
They also provide futures and live esports betting. They even offer a page for early markets, where odds for esports competitions were available up to a week before.
User Interface: 4.8/5
The betting site's features are easy to find because of its slick and modern design. Devices running Android, iOS, and Windows can access this website.
The website itself functions flawlessly on mobile devices. With BetOnline, you can quickly switch between the sportsbook and other sections by using the tabs at the top of the website. When placing bets, we had no issues with the user interface.
The betting slip in the sportsbook section makes tracking your bets incredibly simple. You can check your active bets, place parlays, and view the most recent odds. With their live betting function, you may easily and quickly place real-time wagers on your favorites.
Banking Options: 4.85/5
One of the broadest arrays of completely safe and dependable deposit and payment alternatives is available at BetOnline. The accepted deposit and payment options include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Visa card, MoneyGram, and Mastercard.
You can also use bank wire transfers, with a minimum deposit of $1,000 – making this deposit option trickier for low-limit players. Also, cashier’s checks are accepted, ranging between $1,500 and $15,000.
With BetOnline, using Bitcoin to deposit and receive payment is simple. No deposit fees are charged when you use bitcoin.
Get a 100% crypto welcome bonus of up to $1,000 when you join BetOnline
3. Bovada – Best Sports Betting Site in New York for Mobile
Pros:
- Quality odds and lines
- Easy to navigate
- Fast payouts within 48 hours
- Crypto welcome bonus of up to $750
- 30+ sports to bet on
Cons:
- Few geo-restrictions
Bovada offers a straightforward interface with excellent graphics, navigation menus, and quick links to any page. The site loads quickly, even on a slow broadband connection. Also, the site assures fast payouts and a broad range of 30+ sports to bet on.
Bonuses: 4.65/5
Once you register on Bovada, you’ll get a 50% welcome bonus of up to $250, which you can redeem once you make your first deposit.
If you are a crypto user, you’ll get a 75% first deposit bonus of up to $750. This bonus comes with a 5x rollover requirement and is valid with USDT, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, OR Bitcoin cash deposits.
You can also get bonuses on Bovada by referring your friends; you get up to $275 for every successful referral. Furthermore, there are greater benefits if you’re one of the crypto players.
Games: 4.7/5
Bovada’s online sportsbook offers standard straight bets, same-game parlays, daily specials, and long-term futures on 30+ sporting events. They also have some of the best odds we've seen.
The "prop builder," undoubtedly a unique addition, was something we couldn't not but try. Just be careful not to lose a day fiddling with it!
You'll be pleased to learn that they support live streaming directly through their website and provide in-play betting. You'll find yourself getting ready to see the action as it unfolds before your event starts (no matter where you are within NY).
You can bet on various professional sports, including games in the NBA and NFL, hundreds of horse and greyhound betting lines, and other events. You can also bet on UFC/MMA, baseball, cricket, darts, golf, handball, Gaelic, and other sports.
User Interface: 4.9/5
Bovada's mobile sports betting platform offers users of smartphones access to their entire sportsbook. On portable devices, even the live betting platform is completely functioning.
The user interface is uncluttered on all devices, and we were fine navigating it on both a PC and a mobile device. The entities of the sportsbook are well-scaled to fit any screen size.
Banking Options: 4.7/5
Bovada supports deposits made with credit cards (Mastercard, Visa, and AMEX), vouchers, and MatchPay. Also, they take Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
To begin betting in New York, you must deposit at least $20 with a credit card, MatchPay, voucher, or $10 using cryptocurrency. We'd like to see Bovada support more e-wallets soon.
Due to the fee-free transactions and one-hour processing times, crypto gamers get the better end of the withdrawal bargain.
Claim a 50% welcome bonus of up to $250 at Bovada
4. BetUS – Best Sports Bonuses of all NY Betting Sites
Pros:
- Sports welcome bonus of up to $2,500
- Round-the-clock customer support
- Wide variety of gaming markets
- Fast payouts
- Mobile compatible site
Cons:
- Delayed credit card deposits
The $2,500 fiat and $3,750 crypto welcome bonuses perfectly introduce you to the site. That aside, the platform boasts many reload bonuses, cashback, and referral bonuses.
Sports Bonuses: 4.85/5
BetUS offers several sports bonuses to new and continuing users.
On signing up on BetUS, you’ll get a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $2,500 on your first deposit. The minimum deposit is $100, and the offer has a 10x rollover requirement.
Those using crypto get a 150% match of up to a $3,750 sports bonus on their first deposit. The minimum deposit eligible for this bonus is $100, with a 15x playthrough requirement. This bonus expires in 14 days.
When you refer someone, you’ll receive a 300% Referral Bonus of Up To $6,000. Your initial three deposits into their account will be matched 100% up to $2,000 for you.
Betting Markets: 4.65/5
Regarding college sports and professional games, BetUS provides a wide variety of odds. They offer several options, including hockey, basketball, soccer, and football.
In addition to offering a wide variety of horse betting options, their racebook also allows you to wager on golf, rugby, darts, simulated Madden games, and UFC.
Basic wagers like point spread, money lines, totals, and many props and futures are available. Additional options are available for larger events, such as the NBA playoffs or the Super Bowl.
Available games include NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAF, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, Horse Racing, UFC/MMA, Formula 1, Politics odds, MotoGP, Table-Tennis, Olympics, eSports, NASCAR, and Cricket.
User Interface: 4.65/5
The BetUS website is neat and well-organized regarding how sections are set out; a user can access odds without creating an account, which is convenient for new online users.
We appreciate that the website also includes editorials and news about sports. Betting on the move is considerably simpler thanks to the site's adaptable design and mobile accessibility.
Banking Options: 4.75/5
There are many alternatives for deposits and withdrawals at BetUS Sportsbook. Whether you're paying with a credit card, cryptocurrency, or cash transfer, the site will pleasantly surprise you!
BetUS accepts deposits with Visa, MasterCard, and American Express credit cards. Any of these cards allow for a deposit of up to $2,500. Crypto options include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
There are no cryptocurrency fees, and the minimum deposit amount is $10. If you still need one, the BetUS help section provides an excellent resource showing you how to set up your crypto account.
>> Redeem a 100% sports sign-up bonus of up to $2,500 at BetUS
5. MyStake – Best Betting Markets of all NY Sports Betting Sites
Pros:
- 40+ sports to bet on
- Mobile friendly site
- Excellent bonuses, including a $500 deposit bonus
- Fast crypto-currency payments
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- No phone support
MyStake features an impressive collection of 30+ betting markets. Also, the betting site offers an optimized mobile version and excellent bonus offers, including a $500 welcome bonus.
Sports Bonuses: 4.8/5
When you sign up, you’ll receive a 100% first-time deposit bonus of up to $500, with a minimum deposit of $20 to qualify. The bonus comes with a 10x wagering requirement.
The promotion is available via various payment methods, and any qualifying deposit between $20 and $500 will earn you this offer. Bet online on one of the top soccer leagues and receive 10% cashBack on sports.
You also have an opportunity to receive a 35% reload bonus on deposits between $20 and $350. This bonus is subject to a 7x playthrough requirement.
MyStake also offers a boosted odds program for its famous sporting events. For every player's three bets at MyStake, they get one free bet.
Betting Markets: 4.85/5
The site has an impressive selection of betting markets for major and niche sports. Racing bets on Greyhounds and Horses are in a separate site section under the racing tab.
Along with the standard wide variety of bets, you'll also find Over/Under betting, handicap betting, and many more. There are also obscure games with hundreds of separate markets to wager on.
Soccer, baseball, tennis, rugby, golf, American football, basketball, boxing, motor racing, snooker, darts, cricket, and cycling are all available to bet on. There are also less popular sports, such as cross country, stock car racing, biathlon, bandy, Gaelic, and beach volleyball.
User Interface: 4.75/5
MyStake has one of the most user-friendly sites — We tested the site using mobile betting devices and were happy with its responsiveness. The particulars of the site are well-scaled to fit on any device screen. MyStake has a downloadable app available whether you use Android or iOS.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
Accepted deposit options include credit/debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and Discover, and Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, and XRM. Other methods include eWallets such as Neteller, Skrill, Paysafe, and EcoPayz.
For withdrawals, you can use Bank Wire transfer, Cryptocurrency, credit/debit cards, and eWallets. E-wallet withdrawals take approximately 24 hours to process.
Cryptocurrencies enjoy high limits and fast transaction times depending on their blockchains. Withdrawal limits are $7,500 per week and $15,000 per month.
100% First-Time Deposit Bonus of Up to €500
Runners-up:
What to Look for in NY Sports Betting Sites
Bonuses and Promotions: We recommend the best online casinos and sports betting sites offering quality and constant bonuses and promotions. We vet these offers for several features, including:
- Size of the bonus
- Playthrough requirements
- Allocated time to meet the wagering requirements
- Game categories that you can bet on with the bonus
Betting Markets: As a bettor, you’ll always prefer sports betting websites that provide a broad range of games and markets to bet on. Popular options include soccer, American football, hockey, table tennis, golf, basketball, horse racing, and more. The availability of a live sports betting section is a big plus.
User Interface: A straightforward user interface guarantees easy navigation from one website section to another. Our list includes websites with visible navigation bars and menus with quick links to different pages.
Also, we recommend platforms with excellent graphics and animations that allow you to track and analyze live bets. A similar vetting process applies to bookmakers’ mobile sites and applications.
Banking Options: The best sports betting sites in New York accept several banking options for depositing and withdrawing funds from your account.
Other Features:
- Quality of customer support
- The site’s loyalty program
- History and Reputation
What Makes BUSR the Best NY Sports Betting Site?
The main factors that make BUSR the best overall sports betting site are:
- Excellent variety of major and niche sports with various betting markets
- The format of the odds is adjusted depending on your time zone
- Generous sports welcome bonuses for first-time users
- Quick and convenient payment options
Reasons Why I Should Play in the Best NY Sports Betting Site
Sports betting in New York gives you access to many benefits you won’t find at most bookmakers. These include:
- Excellent quality of bonuses and promotions. The best NY betting sites offer interesting bonuses and promotions.
- Expansive game collections, both local and international. There are also a collection of obscure games you can bet on.
- The best sports betting sites have a variety of efficient payment methods for transactions. These include various credit/debit cards, cryptocurrencies, and eWallets.
- You will also enjoy using the latency-free website to bet on your favorite sports. A fast and responsive site is handy for live betting and making cashouts.
- The best sporting sites also have reliable customer support to help you with your queries.
Guide to NY Sports Betting
What Are The Seasoned Sports Available for NY Sports Betting?
The New York online sports betting market covers every significant professional sports league.
That includes the CFL/Various European Leagues (Premier League, F1, Rugby, etc.), MLB, NBA, WNBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, NWSL, NASCAR, MMA, Tennis, and Boxing.
What Do I Need To Open a New York Sportsbook Account?
The important details to open your account include name, email, gender, password, phone number, and address. Also, confirm that you are of the required age before joining a sportsbook site.
How Can I Make a Deposit Into a New York Sports Betting Site?
Visit the cashier section of the sportsbook, choose your favorite payment method, enter the amount, and confirm.
Can I Place a Bet at NY Sportsbooks Using Only My Computer or Phone?
Most New York sportsbooks enable you to wager on a desktop, laptop, or mobile device. Some sites even provide a dedicated sports betting app.
Related post:
Tips on How to Get the Best From NY Sports Betting Sites
- Aim for Smaller Markets — A good probability of defeating the odds and margin exists when the bettor targets the more specialized or derivative markets.
- Maintain Your Betting Strategy — Developing solid discipline by practicing can help prevent developing a gambling issue.
- Initially, place straight bets — Straight bets are wagers placed on a single game of an event with a point spread, total, or moneyline. A straight bet is quite simple and will give you a better understanding of the game.
- Bet live games — In-game wagers account for over 50% of all online gambling wagers. Seeing the games develop might be beneficial for identifying various edges and angles.
- Shop the lines — You may view game-by-game odds fluctuation for each team by monitoring your accounts on several sports betting apps.
Comparison of the Best New York Sports Betting Sites
BUSR: Best NY betting site overall — BUSR has some of the best sports betting bonuses you can access. You can also play various sporting events on the expanded sportsbook. Their efficient payment methods on a flawless user interface make the sportsbook a top site.
BetOnline: Quick and fee-free payments — The website is renowned for processing payments quickly through various methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. The platform also features an abundance of high-caliber promos and games.
Bovada: Straightforward interface — The site has no latency or clutter issues, whether you use a smartphone or computer. Notably, you’ll access seamless live betting on the available sports. Betting is easier courtesy of the responsive interface and clearly outlined and visible sporting events.
BetUS: Excellent bonus offers — The site offers customers a 100% match welcome bonus of up to $2,500. There is also a 150%match bonus of up to $3,750 for first-time crypto deposits. Plus, a referral bonus totaling 150% to be used on the sportsbook makes this site the best in the bonus category.
MyStake: Extensive sports book –– The site features a massive sportsbook. You can bet on sporting events both within America and internationally. Also, you can find even obscure games in its collection. There are various betting markets on these games, all of which have better odds.
How to Sign Up for the Best NY Sports Betting Sites
You'll need a real account to start betting with a real-money sports betting site. Opening an account with the NY sports betting site is simple, as shown using BUSR, our #1 NY sports betting site.
Step 1: Create a New BUSR Account
- Click on the correct link to proceed to the BUSR site
- Click on the red "Join" button.
- On the first page of the registration process, enter your first name, last name, and birth date.
- After choosing a country in the second phase, enter your email, pick a password, and input your phone number.
- In the third phase, enter your postal code, street, country, state, or province and confirm that you are not a robot.
- Click on ‘Create Account’ to complete registration.
Step 2: Verify Your Account Information
- You will get an SMS code from BUSR to verify your phone number
- Input the code to verify your number.
Step 3: Deposit Funds Into Your Account
- Click on ‘Cashier’
- Choose the payment option
- Enter the amount you want to deposit
- Click ‘Confirm’ and wait for the funds to reflect
Time to Place Your Bets and Enjoy NY Sports Betting Bonuses
NY online sportsbooks have revolutionized sports betting in the state. New York is now the most populated state offering betting on sports. There have been many years of underperformance at physical sportsbooks that were remote from the state's population centers. New York now has the potential to generate some of the highest betting figures in the nation.
BUSR is the leading sportsbook site thanks to its excellent user interface, numerous bonus offers, expansive sports to bet on, and efficient banking options.
Competition between the sportsbooks in New York will probably lead to more enticing bonus offers and promotions for sports bettors. Kick off your gambling journey and play responsibly for a chance to win massively.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.