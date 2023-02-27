Best NJ Online Casinos for 2023: 10 New Jersey Online Casinos Ranked for Bonuses & Casino Games

Here's a fun fact - per Fortune Magazine. Only half of the $5.2 billion in gambling revenue in New Jersey last year (an all-time high, by the way) was from the land-based casinos.
The rest? You guessed it - NJ online casinos!
As the online casino market is flourishing in New Jersey, we decided to take a closer look at the online casinos NJ has to offer. After detailed analysis, we found Ignition to be the best overall option - but there are 9 others that we have to share with you.
Let’s begin.
Best NJ Online Casinos
- Ignition: Best overall
- Cafe Casino: Best for jackpot slots
- Slots.lv: Most generous welcome bonus
- BetOnline: Best for sports betting
- MyStake: Best game library
- Red Dog: Best for beginners
- Wild Casino: Best for table games
- mBit: Best free spins bonus
- 7Bit: Best for crypto
- Buzzluck: Best for mobile
1. Ignition - Best NJ Online Casino Overall
Pros:
- $2m+ GTD weekly poker tournaments
- Dedicated poker bonuses
- $3,000 combined welcome bonus
- 30+ live dealer games
- One of the best loyalty programs
Cons:
- Not the best slot library
Today, Ignition stands as the undisputed champion. Established in 2016, it offers exemplary poker tournaments and a superb array of slots - making it the perfect choice for new players with its generous sign-up offer.
Casino Games: 4.95/5
Ignition understands the importance of poker and, as a result, offers an amazing Monthly Milly tournament with over $1 million in prize money up for grabs.
Furthermore, Ignition also features weekly GTD tournaments totaling a whopping two million dollars - this is a very exciting opportunity for poker fans!
If you are looking for something else, then this incredible gaming site has even more to offer: choose from over 100 slots plus 30+ live dealer games provided by various providers.
We would like Ignition to have more slot machines, but we can’t really complain because the available games are top-notch.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
Ignition invites you to launch your online gaming journey with an exciting $3,000 welcome bonus that's divided into two sections of up to $1,500 each for poker and other casino games. Plus, the minimum deposits are just a mere $20 and even lower 25x rollover requirements!
The promo is valid for crypto users and might require the bonus code IGWPCB150. If you use fiat, you can still grab up to $2,000.
Not only this but when playing poker or any other game, Ignition Miles reward points will be granted as well! And if all these rewards weren't enough - special bonuses such as Bad Beat Bonus or Royal Flush Bonus have been created specifically for poker players too!
Banking Options: 4.9/5
Ignition offers access to a solid range of payment options like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Tether (USDT).
You can still use fiat payment methods like cards and wire transfers, but crypto transactions are free of fees and are also processed within an hour.
Mobile Experience & Customer Service: 5/5
Ignition makes playing mobile casino games easier than ever! You can play your favorite titles on any device with no waiting time.
Plus, you'll get the help you need 24/7 through live chat options or even email support along with a comprehensive FAQs section for extra assistance when needed - just remember that in order to locate the contact details for customer service, look into the FAQ department!
Click here to claim the $3,000 welcome bonus at Ignition.
2. Cafe Casino - Best New Jersey Online Casino for Slots
Pros:
- Multi-million Hot Drop Jackpots
- 250+ games
- 350% match sign-up offer
- Beginner-friendly online casino
Cons:
- No free spins in the sign-up offer
Cafe Casino is the ultimate destination for New Jersey slot fans, boasting multi-million jackpot pools and one of the most generous welcome bonus offers.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
Featuring a library of more than 250 titles, Cafe Casino includes games from renowned software studios and slots such as A Night With Cleo and 777 Deluxe.
We are looking at Hot Drop Jackpots with $5m+ monthly pools.
Fans of table games can enjoy 8 variations of blackjack alone. For those craving a truly authentic experience, limited live dealer channels are also available - just 5 at this time.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
At Cafe Casino, you can enjoy an exciting up to $2,500 as a 350% match bonus when making your very first cryptocurrency deposit. Or if depositing with traditional currency, the maximum reward goes down to $1,500 but still offers an impressive 250% match rate.
Plus, there are loyalty points for every game and Mystery Bonuses that make playing even more fun. We know many players in New Jersey wish they could get their hands on additional free spins while gaming, but none are available in the welcome package right now.
Then again, you can take your gaming to the next level and get rewarded for referring friends! With each referral, you are eligible for an incredible $100 with no limit on how many people can join.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
Cafe Casino makes selecting the ideal payment option for your funds easy. From traditional methods, such as credit cards or P2P transfers, to cutting-edge options like lightning-fast cryptocurrency transactions with Bitcoin and Ethereum - Cafe Casino has something that is sure to fit your needs.
In less than an hour, in some cases, you can complete a crypto withdrawal transaction securely and effortlessly - with no fees!
Mobile Experience & Customer Service: 4.9/5
Whether you're a novice or an experienced player, Café Casino has got your back! Their skilled chat and email support team are always available to answer any gambling-related queries promptly and accurately.
And don't worry if you need help outside of their customer service hours, as the comprehensive FAQ section will have all the answers for any situation. To stay on top of the exciting world of online casinos, be sure to read their articles and guides too!
This link will activate the 350% match sign-up bonus at Cafe Casino.
3. Slots.lv - Most Generous Welcome Bonus of All NJ Online Casino Sites
Pros:
- $5,000 fiat welcome bonus
- 9 deposit bonuses for new players (up to $7,500)
- High-quality slot machines
- 30+ progressive jackpot games
- Easy-to-use website
Cons:
- Slight mobile limitations
Slots.lv stands out from other NJ online casinos by offering a string of 9 bonuses for all new customers. In business for a decade, they pack some exciting progressive jackpot slots, too.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
Slots.lv hosts more than 250+ well-known games from over 12 esteemed software providers, including BetSoft.
Plus, they also host progressive jackpot slots that give you the opportunity to win Hot Drop Jackpots daily.
There is also an assortment of classic table games or real-time dealer activities available for New Jersey players.
Bonuses: 5/5
If you’re new to Slots.lv, you can receive up to $7,500 when making your first nine deposits using crypto.
If you opt for fiat currency, the 9-tiered promo still applies - this time, it is a $5,000 welcome package. No bonus code is needed to activate the promotion; just make a qualifying deposit.
Although free spins may not be available in the welcome boost right now, Loyalty Points still provide the chance to win extra money prizes through each game – definitely worth investigating further!
Banking Options: 4.75/5
If you're looking for a fast and secure banking experience, then look no further than Slots.lv's crypto payment options.
Compared to traditional bank transfers that can take up to a week, cryptocurrency transactions are completed in less than an hour - giving you the peace of mind that your personal information is kept safe.
Mobile Experience & Customer Service: 4.78/5
Get ready to have a no-wait, amazing mobile gambling experience - compatible with iOS or Android devices.
Simply open up the online casino from your phone and start playing. However, note that the full selection is not available on mobile. Still, all the popular titles are there to play on the go.
If you need help, the customer service representatives are available 24/7 via live chat and email support. You can also check out the official forum where you can interact not only with fellow casino gamers like yourself but also get some tips from customer reps and check out past inquiries from other players.
Click here to activate the best online casino bonus at Slots.lv.
4. BetOnline - Best Online Casino in New Jersey with Sports Betting
Pros:
- Fantastic table games
- 30+ categories for sports bettors
- $3,000 sign-up bonus
- Wide variety of special promos
Cons:
- Credit card fees
Unlike many other NJ online casinos, BetOnline actually combines NJ sports betting and casino gaming on the same platform. The site has been up and running for almost two decades.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
BetOnline is the perfect place for punters, with a huge selection of betting markets, slots, and table games.
Blackjack players can take advantage of a lucrative $100,000 tournament, while poker players have access to Bad Beat Jackpots or daily/weekly tournaments such as an impressive $2.3m championship series.
For those who prefer sports betting, which is the highlight here, BetOnline offers pre-match and in-play bets on dozens of different sports, ranging from NFL to NBA through MLB or soccer – all containing plenty of prop bets plus future options you can invest your money into!
Bonuses: 4.85/5
New players at BetOnline Casino can receive up to $3,000 in bonus funds when they open an account. This offer is a 100% match of your initial three deposits, but it’s valid for BetSoft games only.
Returning customers should not forget the incredible 10% weekly casino rebate that they will qualify for. Crypto players are eligible for even more with a 35% reload bonus every time they make a qualifying deposit.
Sports bettors, you can take advantage of BetOnline's odds boosters and 25% sports reload offer with bonus code LIFEBONUS for up to $250 in rewards.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
BetOnline allows customers to deposit and withdraw funds using multiple options. This even includes Person To Person, though this option has a maximum cash-out limit of $600.
Alternatively, you can use over a dozen cryptocurrencies for transactions here - with a much higher max of $100,000! But one should be mindful when it comes to card deposits as BetOnline charges hefty fees on all credit cards, which don't make them very cost-efficient.
Mobile Experience & Customer Service: 4.65/5
BetOnline sports a modern layout on iOS or Android devices. You can also pick between two versions of the site - one newer and the old one for a blast from the past. Help is available around the clock via live chat and email.
Follow this link to claim up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses at BetOnline.
5. MyStake - Best Variety of Games of All NJ Online Casinos
Pros:
- Thousands of games
- Two dozen betting sections
- $1,200 casino promo
- $500 sports betting bonus (eSports included)
Cons:
- Not the greatest design
- Still a bit new to the industry
As one of the newer online casinos in New Jersey, MyStake stands out with a massive selection of games - combined with a dedicated sports betting department.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
MyStake offers a fantastic variety of gaming options, including sports betting and casino games. Plus, if you're daring enough to seek out a rush - their new Mini Games section has plenty of thrilling choices like Plinko and Dice with low stakes but extraordinary intensity.
The site’s online sportsbook also competes favorably against the best-of-the-best in eSports wagering. The casino is loaded even more with daily jackpots, Megaways slots for added excitement, plus Drops & Wins.
Bonuses: 4.65/5
By joining MyStake, you can take your pick from several welcome offers. You can enjoy a $500 bonus with a 100% sports match-up for sports betting and eSports wagers or up to $1,000 at a 170% match for crypto deposits.
The casino welcome package is even more alluring to some because it covers two deposits, where you can get up to $1,200.
And the offers don't end there! All regular players gain 10% cashback on their subsequent deposit and a 35 % reload (350$ max) for sportsbook bets. They also provide one free bet whenever every third bet is placed – great for keen sports punters out there!
Banking Options: 4.6/5
MyStake covers Bitcoin as well as credit cards, bank wire transfers, and several other options. Crypto is the cheapest option available, as usual, and also the fastest.
When cashing out with cryptocurrency, you won’t have to wait more than a single business day. In most cases, it’s only a matter of hours, and no fees are attached.
Mobile Experience & Customer Service: 4.6/5
Despite its slightly cluttered front page, you can access My Stake’s 4,000+ title library on your mobile device and enjoy all other desktop casino features.
Although not every game is currently available via mobile yet, that's still more games than what the majority of online casinos out there offer! Furthermore, their customer service lines are open 24/7 - so no matter when you're in need of assistance, they have got your back.
Click here to claim the sign-up package at MyStake online casino.
How We Ranked the Best New Jersey Online Casinos
Online Casino Games:
After establishing that online casinos are licensed, encrypted, and available in New Jersey, we checked out the games each online casino offers. We looked at popular slots, video poker games, table games, and live dealer titles to determine which sites had the best selection overall.
Online Casino Bonuses:
We also considered whether bonus options were available for players who signed up with these casinos. Bonuses are a great way to maximize your bankroll and take advantage of special offers exclusive to NJ online casino players. The top NJ online casinos offer generous welcome bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and more.
Banking Options:
Banking options are essential for players to make deposits and withdrawals. We looked into the online casinos' security protocols, transaction fees, processing time, and other factors to determine the best banking methods available.
The best NJ casinos online offer a variety of secure payment methods that are easy to use and reliable.
Mobile Experience & Customer Service:
When checking for mobile optimization, we looked for instant-play compatibility first and then for dedicated mobile casino apps as an extra. We also checked each NJ online gambling site for 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
Why Is Ignition the Best New Jersey Online Casino?
Ignition stood out from other NJ online casino sites mainly thanks to a stellar poker offering. But it's not just about the poker, either, so here's the full rundown.
- $2,000,000 GTD Weekly Poker Tournaments: Ignition hosts daily, weekly, and monthly poker events, including its staple Monthly Milly tourney with $1m GTD every single month.
- Dedicated Online Casino App for Poker: Ignition is geared towards online poker, offering a dedicated app exclusively for the iconic card game. NJ online casino apps aren't the standard these days, so that's a plus. Also, note that Ignition has dedicated poker bonuses - another plus!
- You Can Use Crypto: Ignition is a cryptocurrency-oriented online casino that supports Bitcoin and several major altcoins like Ethereum and Litecoin.
- $3,000 Welcome Bonus: As a new customer at Ignition, you can claim up to $3,000 in sign-up bonus. The promo is evenly split between poker funds and money for other online games. When you make the first deposit, use promo code IGWPCB150 if needed.
- Fantastic Loyalty Program: The Ignition Miles rewards program allows you to collect loyalty points just by playing online casino games at Ignition. You can exchange the points for extra perks and goodies along the way.
Why Should I Use NJ Online Casinos?
There are plenty of reasons why you should join NJ online casinos over their land-based counterparts, including those famous Atlantic City casinos. Here's a brief summary:
- You Get More Bonus Money: NJ online casinos offer more bonus money than traditional, land-based casinos. That means you get more bang for your buck!
- You Can Enjoy Games Anywhere: With NJ online casinos, you don't have to worry about traveling to Atlantic City or trying to find a casino near you. You can enjoy the same games from the comfort of your own home.
- More Convenient Banking Options: Online casinos offer more convenient banking options than traditional land-based casinos. You can make deposits and withdrawals using your credit cards or crypto, among other payment methods, so you don't have to worry about carrying cash around with you.
- Enhanced Security Measures: NJ online casinos use enhanced security measures to ensure that all funds and information are kept safe at all times. This means that your personal data and banking details remain secure when playing your favorite games.
Guide to the Best Online Casinos in New Jersey
What Are the Best NJ Online Casinos?
Based on expert-vetted in-depth research, we can confidently say that the five best online casinos in New Jersey are:
Ignition is the best NJ online casino overall, boasting a stellar poker experience and a handsome $3,000 first deposit bonus.
Cafe Casino hosts the best online slots and jackpots, Slots.lv offers the best New Jersey online casino bonus, and BetOnline is the king of sports betting sites.
Last and not least, MyStake offers the widest variety of online gambling options in the entire NJ online casino industry.
What Are the Best Online Casino Bonuses in New Jersey?
Some of the top bonus offers you can grab at New Jersey online casinos include the following:
- $5,000 in 9 deposit bonuses at Slots.lv;
- $3,000 first deposit bonus at Ignition;
- 350% deposit match of up to $2,500 at Cafe Casino.
Can I Win Real Money at New Jersey Online Casinos?
Yes, just like at a retail casino in New Jersey, online gambling sites offer real-money payouts.
And as expected, to win real money online, you need to wager real money. And you should only do that after checking free-play games and a safe, legit online casino like the ones we listed.
Are Online Casinos in New Jersey Safe?
Yes, all the NJ casinos in this guide are safe and legit. Each platform is licensed and regulated, they are all SSL encrypted to keep your data secure, and they all utilize Random Number Generators (RNGs) to guarantee fair and random outcomes of all slots and table games.
Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Casinos in New Jersey
- Ignition: The best NJ online casino overall, offering regular multi-million-dollar poker events. New players receive a $3,000 first-deposit bonus, half of which is exclusively for poker.
- Cafe Casino: Jackpot slot lovers should definitely take a look at what Cafe Casino is offering. New online casino players get to claim an exciting 350% match deposit bonus of up to $2,500.
- Slots.lv: This site offers the best NJ online casino promo around, a whopping 9-tiered string of deposit bonuses going up to $5,000 - or $7,500 if you gamble online using crypto.
- BetOnline: The king of online sportsbooks in New Jersey, offering 3 dozen sports betting categories and thousands of daily markets. You can claim up to $3,000 in welcome bonus money through 3 deposit bonuses.
- MyStake: If you are looking for the most varied NJ online casino library, offering thousands of options for casino, mini-games, sports betting, and live dealer games - MyStake is the one for you. New players get to claim up to $1,200 in welcome funds for online casino play - or up to $500 for sports betting.
How to Join NJ Casino Sites & Play Casino Games
Joining NJ gambling sites takes about 5 minutes. This is how to do it at Ignition, but similar steps apply to most online casinos in NJ.
1. Register for a New Account
- Use this link to visit the Ignition casino site.
- Fill out the registration form. Valid info only, especially the phone number!
- Tick the box to confirm you are of the minimum legal age for online gambling.
- Click Register.
2. Verify Your Account
- Ignition will send a verification number via SMS to the phone number you entered in the first step.
- Enter the verification code at the online casino.
- You can now log in.
3. Deposit & Play Casino Games in NJ
- Set your payment method at the Ignition cashier.
- Set the first deposit sum.
- Make the deposit, and use the bonus code IGWPCB150 if prompted.
- Claim the first-deposit bonus.
- Play casino games!
So, What Are the Best NJ Online Casino Sites?
And that wraps up our little NJ online casino list! We hope this was helpful and that you feel more confident about joining online gambling sites.
Again, this rundown only highlights licensed online casinos and legit online gambling platforms, but the No. 1 online casino website for today is Ignition. It beats even the finest Atlantic City Casinos in some aspects.
You can start your online casino gaming journey at Ignition with a $3,000 welcome bonus or browse around and check out the other NJ online gambling websites.
Whichever online casino you join, remember to gamble responsibly. Enjoy playing casino games!
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense; all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.