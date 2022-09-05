Best New Canada Casino Sites: Newest Canadian Online Casinos to Check Out in 2022 for Promos & More

Established casinos have a solid reputation, but why not try out the best new Canada casino and see what it has to offer?
Many established online casinos don’t bother updating their libraries with the latest games, listing frequent promotions, or improving in any capacity, which is why many gamblers are looking for the newest Canadian casinos, hoping to access some of the newest and exciting games out there.
After extensive research, our team of professional gamblers managed to come up with a comprehensive list of the top new Canadian online casinos. The winner of our research was Ricky Casino, but there are many other amazing new casinos you should know about.
So, if you want to find out more about it, keep on reading!
New Canada Online Casinos
- Ricky Casino: Best new casino in Canada overall
- Hellspin: Best new Canadian casino for game variety
- KatsuBet: Most generous welcome bonus
- Slotnite: Best selection of exclusive slots
- Ice Casino: Best for mobile gambling
- Kassu: Best for beginners
- Spinyoo: User-first design
- Skol: Best new Canadian casino for table games
- Caxino: Best for high rollers
- Captain Spins: Most diverse slot selection
- Rolling Slots: Best for progressive jackpots
- Wazamba: Best customer service
1. Ricky Casino (2021) - Best New Canada Online Casino Overall
Pros:
- Up to C$7,500 in casino bonuses
- 550 free spins available
- All transactions are free of charge
- Comprehensive banking menu
Cons:
- No phone support
If you’re looking for the best new Canada casino online, Ricky Casino earned our top spot. Given its extensive casino bonuses, leading variety of games, and speedy payouts, it is easily one of the best new online casinos for Canadian players.
Variety of Casino Games: 4.95/5
Ricky Casino’s betting library brings the heat with thousands of exclusive titles. There’s always something to do with over 1,000 classic reels and many high-limit progressives on deck.
The luckiest jackpot winners here will share a lump sum of $18 million, and machines like Hit the Diamond are known for delivering multi-million dollar spins.
Notably, their skill gaming library is just as versatile. It boasts 120+ live casino variants of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. Finally, you can broaden your horizons with specialty titles like Pai Gow Poker and Super Keno.
Welcome Bonuses & Promos: 4.85/5
Ricky Casino is giving away 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5 across your first 10 deposits. As an added bonus, players here can earn up to $7,500 in extra funds.
Make your first deposit to receive a 100% match up to $500, along with 50 instant-release free spins. Then, claim their 50% reload match up to $500 and get another 50 bonus spins!
Each of your next five deposits will be credited with 50 free spins. Furthermore, you’ll get a 50% bonus worth up to $1,000 for each transaction. Your final three bonuses consist of a 50% match up to $500. Keep in mind their 50x wagering requirements!
Payment Options: 4.9/5
Players can use 10+ fiat banking options here or go with BTC for instant payments.
You’ll need to deposit $20 or more at each turn to claim Ricky Casino’s full welcome package, but look on the bright side - all deposits and payouts are 100% free of charge!
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Ricky Casino goes the extra mile to offer phenomenal customer support by live chat and email. Their qualified agents respond to inquiries on a 24/7 basis, but we’ve yet to see them implement a phone line for players to call.
While we can’t give them five out of five stars, they get pretty close to perfection.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
You won’t have to download anything to play through the thousands of Ricky Casino games while on the move. Ricky Casino’s modern website doubles as an instant-play mobile app, so you’ll have full control over your gaming experience from anywhere you go.
Click here to start betting with Ricky Casino and score your welcome bonus.
2. Hellspin (2020) - Best Game Variety of Any New Canada Online Casino
Pros:
- Thousands of games from 60+ providers
- Live casino games from Evolution Gaming
- 150 free spins with the welcome bonus
- Exciting VIP program
- Amazing mobile compatibility
Cons:
- Lackluster deposit match
Hellspin’s betting library is nothing short of massive - it tips the scales with 4,000+ online games from more than 60+ casino games.
Variety of Casino Games: 5/5
It’s easier to discuss what Hellspin doesn’t carry. For example, you can’t wager on sports.
However, casino traditionalists have no room to complain. We came across 4,000+ exclusive casino games interspersed with hundreds of slots with progressive jackpots, the most lucrative of which boast six-digit multipliers and seven-figure payouts.
When you get tired of spinning for gold, a great selection of live dealer options presents a refreshing change of pace. High-limit blackjack, classic Casino Hold’Em, low-stakes baccarat, American/European roulette, and numerous game shows like Crazy Time and Boom City are just a few options.
Finally, specialty titles like Mega Sic-Bo, Road Rage, and Really Easter spice up your next gaming session.
Welcome Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5
Hellspin’s leading welcome bonus gives crypto and fiat players up to $400 and 150 free spins with their first two deposits. They’ll credit your first transaction with a 100% match up to $100, and you’ll get 100 free spins to use on Wild Walker (96.55% RTP).
Before cashing out your earnings, you’ll need to satisfy Hellspin’s 40x wagering requirements.
Payment Options: 4.85/5
Hellspin accepts 10 fiat and crypto payment methods. Crypto bettors can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum to bank their funds. Cash players can make deposits with their credit card, ecoPayz, Perfect Money, Neteller, Skrill, Interac, or Jeton.
Although you can deposit as little as $15 to start playing games, you’ll need to fund your account with $20 or more to claim their welcome package.
All transactions are fee-free, and crypto bettors will see their winnings instantly. Comparatively, fiat players will have to wait 3-5 days to receive payouts.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Hellspin offers excellent customer support through 24/7 email and live chat contact options, but they don’t have a phone line for players who’d rather speak with a real person. Regardless, their qualified agents are more than equipped to handle your problems with speed and precision.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
Surprisingly, Hellspin’s gaming library is fully compatible with mobile devices. Like Ricky Casino, Hellspin won’t make you download any additional software to have fun on the go. Instead, their smartphone-friendly website unlocks access to 4,500+ games with a single tap.
Their comprehensive search filters make it easy to find your favorite games by category, recency, name, and popularity.
Click here to explore all the Hellspin casino bonuses & promotions.
3. KatsuBet (2020) - Best New Canadian Casino for Generous Bonuses
Pros:
- Up to $6,000 welcome bonus
- 200 free spins on Aztec Magic Deluxe
- Low, $20 minimum deposit
- 7,000+ online slots
- Quick-responding mobile interface
Cons:
- Not the best design
Although fiat players will only claim a fraction of their available funding, KatsuBet is running the best new casino bonus for Canadian players.
Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5
Slot enthusiasts will fall in love with KatsuBet’s collection of 7,000+ reels, many of which are high-limit jackpots designed to squeeze out six-figure prizes. Bank Robbers, 20 SuperStars, and Master of Xmas are proudly featured as their most popular progressives.
Before you ask, skill players can take advantage of an equally versatile selection.
KatsuBet works closely with Evolution Gaming to host an ample number of live dealer tables. We found 4 baccarat games, 6 blackjack tables, and 5 specialty roulette wheels to explore.
If you’d rather play at your own pace, 10 video poker variants make an appearance!
Welcome Bonuses & Promos: 5/5
KatsuBet will double your first crypto deposit up to 5 BTC. If you choose to deposit with a credit card or e-wallet, you’ll receive a 100% match worth up to $6,000.
Additionally, both fiat and crypto players will get 200 free spins on Aztec Magic Deluxe (96.96% RTP). However, you can only “win” a maximum of 0.005 BTC or $200 from your spins.
In order to withdraw your wins here, you’ll have to meet KatsuBet’s 45x wagering requirements across the board.
Payment Options: 4.8/5
Players can bank their funds using BTC, Neosurf, Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Crypto Processing by CoinsPaid, and others.
You’ll need to make a minimum deposit of 0.0002 BTC or $20 to claim their welcome package and start placing bets. Plus, you can withdraw as little as $10 or 0.0001 BTC per transaction!
Customer Support: 4.75/5
Katsubet’s customer support team does an excellent job of responding to inquiries quickly and professionally. You can reach a representative through their 24/7 live chat feature or email hotline, but they don’t list an actual phone number.
Thankfully, you won’t have to wait very long for a reply. KatsuBet responds to chat messages in seconds, and we waited less than 6 hours before getting a response via email.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Katsubet’s modern user interface lends itself to instant loading speeds and wide-ranging compatibility across their massive gaming library. Although a handful of their specialty games aren’t optimized for smaller screens, the bulk of their titles works flawlessly on mobile devices.
It’s easy to search for your favorite titles by the game provider, popularity, recency, and category.
Find out more about KatsuBet’s bonuses and promotions by following this link.
4. Slotnite (2019) - Best New Online Casino in CA for Exclusive Slot Games
Pros:
- Amazing selection of exciting exclusive slots
- Up to C$500 welcome bonus
- 100 bonus spins with the welcome package
- Amazing live casino available for Canadian players
- Dozens of high-limit progressives
Cons:
- Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies
Slotnite is the best new casino for exclusive online slots - they work with more than 80 high-tech software providers to deliver 3,000+ exclusive reels and classic progressives.
Variety of Casino Games: 4.75/5
Slotnite’s gaming library is filled with (you guessed it) 3,000+ exclusive slots, the majority of which you won’t find anywhere else. While many of their games are powered by Concept, they work with 80+ software developers to bring you an updated selection of modern machines.
Notably, they bring eight-figure spins to the forefront with ultra-popular progressives like Wheel of Wishes, Mega Moolah, Gold Strike Bonanza, and Juicy Joker.
They’ve got a handful of live casino variants on tap, but we think you’ll be more inclined to spin through slot machines!
Welcome Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5
Getting started at this online casino is a lot of fun. As a new player, you can receive a generous 100% deposit match up to C$500 and 100 bonus spins - all of this on your first deposit.
There are many other bonuses and promotions available at this online casino, offering something for everyone. So, make sure to check out what they have to offer before opening your account.
Payment Options: 4.75/5
Slotnite doesn’t take any cryptocurrencies, but they offer a laundry list of acceptable fiat banking methods. New sign-ups can bank their funds and receive payouts using MuchBetter, their debit card, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, PayPal, Interac, Paytrail, Trustly, and Sofort.
You’ll need to make a minimum deposit of $10 to claim each portion of their welcome bonus.
When it comes time to withdraw your earnings, e-wallets are the way to go. PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and PaySafeCard transactions are processed and delivered in just 24 hours!
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Like our higher-ranked picks, Slotnite doesn’t offer a phone number for players to call. Instead, all inquiries are funneled through their 24/7 live chat feature and email hotline. While this would be a dealbreaker for some newer online casinos, we received quick responses from their team.
We received immediate feedback from their live chat team, and we waited for 8 hours before getting an email reply.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Slotnite’s mobile interface benefits from simplicity. They don’t offer a downloadable app, but their website loads in seconds.
If you’re looking for a capable mobile casino with full compatibility across 3,000+ reels, Slotnite should be your primary destination.
Click here to find out more about the bonuses offered by Slotnite!
5. Ice Casino (2021) - Best New Online Canadian Casino for Mobile
Pros:
- Smooth, speedy, instant-play app
- $1,500 + 270 free spins bonus
- 3,500+ casino games
- 24/7 live chat support
- Plenty of fiat banking methods
Cons:
- Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies
- Not the best user-interface
If you’re always moving from place to place, Ice Casino lets you take the fun wherever life takes you. Their instant-play mobile app offers a full gaming experience like no other.
Variety of Casino Games: 4.75/5
Ice Casino is home to a variety of slots, table games, and live casino options. Suffice to say; there’s more than enough variety to keep casino traditionalists entertained for months on end.
If you’re a fan of the tables, you’ll find several poker variants waiting for you here. Do you want to experience real-life-like casino games without having to leave the comfort of your home? Then Ice Casino’s live casino section is there to give you the best gaming experience out there.
Welcome Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5
Once you sign up and make your first deposit, you can score a very generous welcome package of up to $1,500 at this online casino plus 270 extra spins.
Payment Options: 4.65/5
You can’t use crypto to bet here, but you can use nine e-wallets or a credit card to fund your account.
You’ll have to deposit $10 at each turn to claim the first, second, third, and fourth segments of their welcome bonus. Most payouts are free of charge, and e-wallet transactions take less than 24 hours to appear in your available balance.
Customer Support: 4.6/5
All inquiries are funneled through Ice Casino’s 24/7 live chat system. They don’t offer phone or email support, which is admittedly a letdown.
We received an instant response from their team more than once, so you’ll never feel stranded with your questions and concerns.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
Ice Casino’s best features are seamlessly integrated with its mobile-friendly website. Their developers don’t sacrifice graphics, loading speeds, or quality. Simply put, you’ll enjoy 100% compatibility across their entire betting library, and you’ll look forward to playing on the go.
Their interface is further aided with simple search filters that make quick work of sifting through 3,500+ titles, so you can start having fun with just a few taps.
Click here to play thousands of red-hot games with Ice Casino!
Related Post: Best Poker Site in Canada
New Canada Online Casinos - Ranking Methodology
Variety of Casino Games:
In this review, we prioritized new casino sites with the widest selection of casino games on deck. Whether you’re looking for endless rows of online slots, a wide variety of live casino games, or the opportunity to broaden your horizons with specialty titles, we’ve got you covered!
Welcome Bonus & Promotions:
The best new casinos online understand the importance of juicy deposit bonuses. We prioritized new casinos that promote huge deposit matches, give away free spins like candy, and list reasonable wagering requirements that don’t make it impossible to turn a profit.
Available Payment Options:
We gave a higher ranking to new online casino sites that list a broad range of secure banking methods. Our latest online casinos accept numerous e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and traditional payment options for your convenience.
Customer Support:
The best online casinos offer comprehensive customer service options. We prioritized Canada's new online casinos with 24/7 support by phone, email, live chat, and social media.
Mobile Compatibility:
Most casinos tend to neglect mobile optimization, but our best new Canadian casinos rise above the pack. We gave a higher ranking to new mobile casinos with smartphone-friendly gaming libraries and instant-play casino apps.
Related Post: Quatro Casino Canada Review
Newest Online Casinos for Canadian Players: FAQs
Are the Newest Online Casinos in Canada Reputable & Safe?
Yes, the best new online casinos in Canada are both reputable and safe. We only endorse new casino sites that abide by regulatory standards designed to protect your financial integrity.
The best online gambling sites offer provably fair games, promote legitimate casino bonuses, and administer timely payouts. Whether you choose to play in-person or online, you’ll enjoy the same chance of winning big.
What Kinds of Games Do New Online Canadian Casinos Offer?
New gambling sites list a broad range of casino games, and their betting libraries are designed to satisfy every player’s online gaming preferences. Slot enthusiasts can spin through thousands of classic reels, while skilled players can take advantage of live casino games.
Our top sites list online and live casino variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker.
Finally, specialty games like dice, keno, Plinko, and Hi-Lo fill in the blanks for new players.
What Are the Highest Online Casino Payout Rates at New Online Casinos in Canada?
Many online casinos in Canada hover around a 95-96% RTP, but Ricky Casino offers the highest payout rates in Canada.
Between their online slots, live casino games, specialty titles, and video poker variants, players have the best chance of winning when they choose to stake their wagers with Ricky Casino.
What Is the Best Brand-New Casino for Canadian Players?
Ricky Casino is the best new casino online for Canadian online gamblers. Between their unprecedented casino bonus, their awesome selection of exclusive titles, and their industry-leading 98% RTP (return-to-player percentage), they’re the obvious choice.
If you’re on the fence about new online casinos, Ricky Casino is sure to please.
Related Post: Best Free Online Slots Sites
Comparison of the Top 5 New Canada Online Casino Sites
- Ricky Casino: Ricky Casino is the best new online casino for Canadian gamblers. Make sure to sign up and redeem up to $7,500 in casino bonuses and 550 free spins once you start gambling!
- Hellspin: With 4,500+ casino games and exclusive titles, Hellspin tips the scales with their jam-packed betting library. Create your account to score $400 and 150 free spins on your first deposit!
- KatsuBet: KatsuBet offers the biggest crypto casino bonus we’ve come across. Earn up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins on Aztec Magic Deluxe with your first deposit, or score up to a $6,000 fiat welcome bonus.
- Slotnite: As you might gather from their name, Slotnite is the best new casino for slot enthusiasts. Make your first deposit to double your first payment up to $500 and earn 100 free spins!
- Ice Casino: Ice Casino lists an ice-cold selection of casino games, all of which are mobile-friendly. Start gambling and score $1,500 in bonus funds and 270 free spins now!
Related Post: Luxury Casino Canada
How to Get Started at a New Canadian Online Casino?
If you’ve never placed a bet online before, you might be wondering how to get started with all the online casinos listed here. Using Ricky Casino as our example, we’ve broken down the sign-up process into easily digestible chunks.
1. Create A New Casino Account
- Go to Ricky Casino’s homepage by clicking here
- Click the orange “Create Account” button
- Enter your email address
- Create a unique password
- Tick the age certification checkbox
- Click the orange “Sign Up” button to continue
2. Verify Your Personal Information
- Click the orange “Deposit” button from Ricky Casino’s homepage
- Fill out your first and last name
- Enter your date of birth and gender
- Type in your mailing address and postal code
- Enter your mobile phone number
- Check your text messages
- Copy and paste Ricky Casino’s six-digit-code
- Click “Verify” to confirm your phone number
3. Submit Identity Verification Documents By Email
- Submit a photo of your government-issued ID card by email
- Submit a photo of your most recent utility bill by email
- Wait 2-3 days for Ricky Casino’s staff to verify your information
4. Claim Your First Deposit Bonus & Play Casino Games
- Select your preferred payment method from the next screen
- Decide how much you’d like to deposit
- Be sure to deposit $20 or more to claim your welcome bonus
- Enter your e-wallet, credit card, or bank account information
- Transfer your funds to your casino account
- Check your balance – you should notice double your original deposit
- Start playing slots and other casino games at your leisure
New Canada Online Casino Sites - Final Verdict
Our best new casinos launched very recently, but they already pose a threat to established online casinos in Canada. If you’re looking for a boatload of exciting games, industry-leading graphics, and huge deposit bonuses, you can’t go wrong with our top picks.
If you’re still on the fence, we’d recommend getting started with Ricky Casino. They’re the best new online casino Canada has to offer, and they earned our top spot for a good reason. They give away hundreds of free spins and thousands of dollars to use across the amazing gambling library.
All in all, all of our top picks are really good and promise gamblers an amazing gaming experience. So, take one more look at our top picks, make your decision, and please gamble responsibly.
Related reading: Best Online Casinos in Canada (2022)
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: