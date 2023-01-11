New Bitcoin Casinos: Find the Newest BTC Online Casino Sites with the Latest Games (Updated List)

New Bitcoin casinos are popping up all the time. This means that finding the safest, most legit, and highest-quality online casinos requires a bit of groundwork.
The good news is that our team of crypto bettors has done all the hard work for you.
After testing all the newest crypto casinos that have been launched in the last few years, we’ve put together this unbiased review guide of the top 7 BTC sites.
In this article, we’ll be outlining the pros and cons of our top choices, including BC Game, which came out on top.
Let’s start.
Best New Bitcoin Casinos
- BC Game: Best overall
- BitFiring: Best for jackpot games
- Mirax: Generous welcome bonus
- BitStarz: Best variety of crypto games
- mBit: Best for mobile users
- 7Bit: Best VIP program
- KatsuBet: Unique tournaments
1. BC Game – Best New Bitcoin Casino Overall
Pros:
- 180% first deposit bonus
- Weekly offers
- 2,500+ games
- Lively chat rooms
- Sports betting available
- Over 100 coins accepted
Cons:
- Web design can feel overwhelming at first
BC Game looks and feels every inch like a top-tier brand new Bitcoin casino.
Sporting a modern, eye-catching design, this site is stuffed with all kinds of innovative features and accepts 100+ digital coins.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5
The fact that BC Game accepts over 100 cryptocurrencies means it represents a solid choice for bettors who enjoy taking a punt on emerging coins.
Alongside Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, you can gamble with coins like EOS, DAI, AAVE, XEN, HNT, and NANO.
NFTs are also accepted, and BC Game allows you to purchase crypto directly from their site using MoonPay or Banxa.
BC Game clearly lists the exact min and max withdrawal limits for each coin, which differ wildly.
Casino Games: 5/5
BC Game offers a dazzling selection of traditional casino games. We counted more than 1,000 slot games alone — but this is really just the tip of the iceberg.
Here, you can feast on a variety of BC Game exclusives, such as Dice and Plinko, while there is a separate category for high volatility games.
The live casino section is packed with a massive selection of Evolution and Pragmatic Play games, and we counted over 430 live dealer games.
You can also bet on sports in the BC Game Sportsbook.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
BC Game gives you the chance to unlock rewards of up to 1 BTC by signing up and completing specific tasks.
This is a unique welcome offer that you won’t find at other Bitcoin casinos.
You can also grab a more conventional 180% first deposit bonus, which is followed by second, third, and fourth deposit bonuses.
Many of BC Game’s subsequent promos are locked until you complete specific tasks.
It’s an innovative, fun, and interactive approach that we think many players will appreciate. When you complete more tasks, you’ll also gain more “medals” and move up the VIP levels.
Tasks include talking in the chat rooms and having the highest wallet balance at BC Game.
Miscellaneous: 4.6/5
Since the site doesn’t sport the classic casino layout, you may need some time to get used to BC Game’s user interface.
Though there are several unique and innovative touches, such as a notifications tab, and these enhance the betting experience, helping the site to stand out.
Ready to start unlocking some mysterious rewards? Click here to join BC Game today.
2. BitFiring – Best Jackpot Games of Any New Bitcoin Casino
Pros:
- 6-tiered deposit bonus up to 1 BTC
- Weekly cashback bonus
- 1,000+ games
- 24/7 live chat
- Unique design
Cons:
- Mostly deals with the major coins
BitFiring is a new crypto casino site that gives you a chance to grab a 1 BTC or 3000 USDT welcome bonus straight off the bat.
And with 100 BTC jackpots available throughout the week, this is our top pick for jackpot slots.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.7/5
BitFiring accepts a handful of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tether, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. Essentially, these are the same major coins that many of the more established Bitcoin casinos accept.
The minimum deposit is just $10, while the most you can withdraw in a week is $7,500. We think this is a fair limit, but — at the time of writing — there is no way to raise it.
It’s also worth bearing in mind that the limits are set in USD, and the actual amount will vary depending on the exact coin you use.
Casino Games: 4.5/5
BitFiring has wasted no time adding over 1,000 games to its library, provided by more than 15 big-name iGaming developers.
Their party piece is undoubtedly the jackpot slots, which give you a chance to win huge cash prizes every day of the week via games like Peach Banquet and Dynamite Reels.
Other categories here include roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.
There’s also a separate tab for all your previously played games, which is ideal for fast access so that you can easily continue where you left off.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
If you’re a new player, you can choose between a deposit bonus that rewards you with up to 1 BTC or a 3000 USDT welcome bonus that’s spread across your first six deposits.
You’ll also get 120 free spins, though these are only valid on the All Lucky Clover 5 slot game.
A third option is to opt-in to the no deposit bonus, which lets you spin the Lucky Spin Wheel each day for the chance to win some extra Bitcoin.
Regular bonuses here include a Bitcoin cashback bonus and exclusive VIP bonuses.
Miscellaneous: 4.4/5
Live chat is available 24/7 at BitFiring. You can also contact the team via email any day of the week.
We also like the fact that this is a bilingual crypto casino, so you can choose your preferred language in the display settings.
Ready to start playing for 100 BTC jackpots? Click here to join BitFiring today.
3. Mirax – Best Welcome Bonus Of Any New Bitcoin Casino
Pros:
- 5 BTC welcome bonus
- 150 free spins for new players
- One of the best high roller casinos
- Daily and weekly slots tournaments
Cons:
- Limited live dealer games
Mirax lets you begin your new Bitcoin casino adventure with a 5 BTC welcome bonus. This offer also includes 150 free spins and is a 325% match deposit bonus.
There are further neat bonuses at Mirax alongside a compendium of slots and table games.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.4/5
Mirax accepts ten cryptocurrencies. Among these are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Litecoin.
Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether all come with minor transaction fees (0.00002 for BTC).
The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC, while withdrawals are unlimited.
As an aside, Mirax also accepts a wide range of traditional payment methods such as credit cards.
Casino Games: 4.4/5
One of the exciting things about Mirax is that you can compete in tournaments for the chance to climb the leaderboard and grab more cash prizes.
These include weekly slots tournaments, daily slots tournaments, and weekend slots tournaments. Prizes are either paid out in cash or free spins.
In terms of the games, there’s a wide range of slots, card games, table games, jackpot slots, and instant play games, all of which are provided by various developers.
As a plus, all titles are available in demo mode, so you can try out free online slots and table games.
A minor downside is that there are very few live dealer games here.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
At Mirax Casino, you can claim a 325% welcome bonus that allows you to claim up to 5 BTC. This four-tier welcome offer matches your first four deposits, but you don’t have to opt in all four times.
Instead, you can claim just the first deposit offer or the first, second, and third deposit offers — whatever you want.
However, you’re only entitled to all 150 free spins if you opt in four times.
Other than that, there’s a 50% up to 0.005 BTC match deposit bonus available every Wednesday, while more free spins are up for grabs each weekend.
High rollers, meanwhile, can claim cashback all week long. How much you’re entitled to depends on the amount you deposit and play with.
Miscellaneous: 4.1/5
It’s a shame that live chat is unavailable at Mirax Casino, but the customer support is otherwise extremely helpful.
We also like that there are bonus wagering games here and that you can play for free before playing with real money.
Turbocharge your bankroll with a 325% welcome bonus by joining Mirax today
4. BitStarz - Best Game Variety of any New Bitcoin Casino
Pros:
- 3 welcome bonuses available
- Weekly Slots Wars tournaments
- 3,800+ games
- Clean user interface
- 24/7 support
Cons:
- Live casino games not available in every location
BitStarz was a trailblazer in the crypto casino scene when it first launched.
Today, it continues to feel as fresh and focused as ever. Thanks to a wealth of exciting and regular offers that come with fair T&Cs, it’s one of our top picks for Bitcoin bonuses.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5
BitStarz has won multiple awards over the years and is widely known as a top crypto casino — with an average withdrawal time of just 7 minutes and 36 seconds, that’s hardly surprising.
Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are both accepted and come with a maximum withdrawal of 10 BTC per transaction.
There are zero fees involved, and the minimum deposit amount is just 0.0001 BTC.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
BitStarz excels on this front thanks to an enormous selection of more than 3,800 casino games.
The selection includes thousands of slots, a wide range of table games, and BitStarz Originals like Crash, Wheel, and Dice.
There are useful categories like trending, hot, and new games, which you can use to help you find something to play.
We also like that there’s a BitStarz blog dedicated to introducing you to the different types of games available on the site, ensuring you know all the rules.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
BitStarz has a variety of promos.
The welcome package covers your first five deposits and is worth 5 BTC in total. You also get 180 free spins as part of this deal. You don’t need a BitStarz bonus code to get this offer.
Alternatively, you can choose a 125% VIP welcome bonus upon sign-up or a no deposit welcome bonus that rewards you with 55 free spins.
Once you’ve settled down, there are all kinds of fun and exciting promos at BitStarz for regular players.
These include a Tesla Giveaway contest, a weekly Slots Wars tournament with a total prize pool of $5,000 and 5,000 free spins, and various seasonal offers.
For instance, a Halloween promo is currently running, with the first prize being $10,000.
Miscellaneous: 4.4/5
BitStarz is the longest-standing Bitcoin casino site out of all the new crypto casinos in this review guide.
Indeed, it was one of the first-ever Bitcoin casino sites and has won numerous awards over the years, demonstrating its reliability.
Customer support is available 24/7 at this online crypto casino.
While BitStarz is a bit older than some of the online casinos launched in 2022, it looks as modern as ever, thanks to a clean and colorful user interface that uses the latest software.
Click here to get the 5 BTC welcome bonus from BitStarz
5. mBit Casino - Best New Bitcoin Casino for Mobile Players
Pros:
- 5 BTC welcome bonus
- Excellent mobile app
- 300 free spins
- 3,000+ games
- 7 cryptos accepted
Cons:
- Limited live dealer games
Like BitStarz, mBit Online Casino has been around a bit longer than our other top picks and is already a popular Bitcoin casino.
This means it’s got more of a reputation and a higher trust rating. With a user-friendly mobile app that’s been fine-tuned over the years, it easily clinches the best mobile casino award.
Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.1/5
mBit Casino accepts these cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, and Ripple.
The most Bitcoin you can withdraw at any one time is 10 BTC, while the minimum deposit is 0.00035. This is a tad steeper than the minimum deposit at most other Bitcoin casinos.
mBit Casino also lets you use Coinbase directly from their website if you want to buy more crypto, ensuring that you can easily and quickly fund your account.
Casino Games: 5/5
Over the last few years, mBit Casino has been hard at work putting together a compelling selection of more than 3,000 casino games.
Categories include slots, table games, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and jackpot games. Video poker is well-covered and includes games like Jacks or Better and Wild Texas.
You’ll also find a handful of online blockchain poker games here.
There’s a separate section for dice games, although the collection mainly consists of Sic-Bo variants, and a separate section for bonus buy slots.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.2/5
New players can kick things off at mBit Crypto Casino with a 175% welcome bonus. You can get up to 5 BTC from this welcome deal, and you’ll also receive 300 free spins.
That said, to claim all 300 spins, you will need to opt-in each time you make your first, second, third, fourth, and fifth deposit.
Then, you can claim a referral bonus whenever you refer a friend who joins mBit Casino using your referral link. This bonus nets you a 30% deposit bonus and 200 free spins.
There’s a VIP program here, too. From this, you’ll gain access to daily cashback offers, which range from 2% to as much as 15%, depending on your VIP level.
Miscellaneous: 4.2/5
mBit Casino was launched around the same time as BitStarz and is often seen as one of the “founding fathers” of crypto casinos.
This reputable online casino is constantly reinventing itself, which ensures it always looks and feels new, and it frequently adds new games each month.
mBit Casino is also the home of mBit Races. New races start every 4 hours (and last 4 hours). By competing, you can climb the leaderboard. Your points will decide how much you win when you place a bet. Winnings are paid out in cash or free spins.
Ready to claim a 5 BTC welcome bonus + 300 free spins? Click here to join mBit Casino today.
Best New Bitcoin Casinos - Runners-up:
How We Ranked the Best New Bitcoin Casinos
Bitcoin Compatibility
All the above Bitcoin casinos offer a wide range of cryptocurrencies for you to choose from. As well as accepting Bitcoin, they also let you fund your account via Litecoin, Ethereum - and more.
Some of the best crypto casinos offer you the chance to purchase crypto directly from their website and all offer instant withdrawals.
Casino Games
Top crypto casinos can generally be relied upon for an excellent selection of casino games. At the newest online casino sites, you can play a range of the best new games, as well as classic games and specialty games.
Moreover, we added Bitcoin casinos that work with the best iGaming developers.
Bonuses and promotions
From mouthwatering welcome bonuses to VIP perks, the BTC casinos in our list are generous with their offers.
They also offer fair wagering requirements and T&Cs so that you're able to get the most out of crypto gambling.
Interested in bonuses and promos from other casinos? Here are a few helpful guides:
Other Factors
While all the new Bitcoin gambling sites in our list are new, they're all fully licensed and owned by reputable companies. This ensures that they're safe and trustworthy to use.
Additionally, we only went for BTC sites with excellent customer support and superb user interfaces.
Guide to the Best New Bitcoin Casinos
Are New Bitcoin Casinos Safe?
The easiest way to find out how safe recently launched Bitcoin casino sites are is to check their licensing and ownership situation.
For example, BC Game has a Curacao license and is owned by Media Games Malta, which strengthens its credentials.
It's also SSL-encrypted and is an open-source crypto casino, which further suggests this is a safe and secure online gambling site.
What are the Benefits of Joining New Bitcoin Casinos?
Bitcoin casinos like BitStarz are highly beneficial if you've already invested in cryptocurrency. They are safer than a regular online casino, thanks to the fact that they operate anonymously on a decentralized platform.
What's more, the best crypto casinos can offer near-instant withdrawals, and there are usually zero transaction fees.
You'll also find that most online Bitcoin casinos have higher withdrawal limits and bigger bonuses.
What Bonuses Can I Get at New Bitcoin Casinos?
You can grab a wealth of great offers at new crypto casinos, ranging from sign-up offers to reload and referral bonuses.
In fact, new crypto casinos typically offer bigger bonuses than traditional online casinos.
For instance, you can claim a 5 BTC welcome bonus at mBit Casino that covers your first five deposits. This welcome package also comes with 300 free spins.
What Games Can I Play at New Bitcoin Casinos?
Cryptocurrency casinos offer all the same games as traditional casinos, including slot games, table games, live dealer games, and specialty games.
At the best crypto casinos, you'll also find provably fair games, something that isn’t available at regular online casinos.
How Do I Make a Deposit at a New Crypto Casino?
Depositing at a crypto casino is a simple process. First, you need to open the "cashier" tab. Then select the cryptocurrency you want to use and click "deposit."
The crypto casino will then give you a unique Blockchain address — you need to copy and paste it into your crypto wallet when you open it up and select the "send money" option.
Once done, just click "send" to begin the transfer.
Are All New Bitcoin Casinos Legit?
While all of our recommendations are legit Bitcoin casinos, not every site on the web fits this criterion.
The ones that aren’t legit are usually unlicensed and lack safety measures, such as SSL encryption.
How Do I Choose the Best New Bitcoin Casino For Me?
Choosing the best Bitcoin casinos is a matter of knowing which ones are legal, legit, and safe to use. This is why a review guide like ours is an excellent way of getting a solid understanding of the best Bitcoin casino sites.
You can also read Bitcoin casino reviews written by customers to gain a better understanding of where the best new crypto casinos are.
The best Bitcoin casinos generally work with renowned iGaming developers, offer live chat, and accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies.
Comparing the Top 5 New Bitcoin Casinos
Let’s have another quick look at what our top 5 picks have to offer.
- BC Game: Innovative approach to bonuses, 100+ digital coins accepted, and a modern site design that should appeal to anyone who wants to play somewhere new, different, and exciting. Join BC Game today and unlock rewards up to 1 BTC.
- BitFiring: This site has a good repertoire of jackpot games, where you can win big pots daily. There’s also a weekly cashback bonus, and you can play over 1,000 games. If you’re a new player, there’s a six-tiered welcome bonus waiting for you.
- Mirax: This high-stakes new Bitcoin casino welcomes high rollers alongside casual players. Play card games with high bet limits and compete in daily and weekly slots tournaments. If you want to get started, there’s a 325% welcome offer.
- BitStarz: One of the pioneers of crypto gambling, BitStarz allows you to choose from three welcome bonuses. The highlight of these is the 5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome package. Register now to claim it.
- mBit: Boasting a stunning, user-friendly mobile app, mBit gives players access to over 3,000 casino games. The site’s high 10 BTC maximum withdrawal also affords you plenty of leeway if you strike it big or you’re a high roller. Get started today by claiming your 5 BTC welcome bonus.
How to Sign Up at a New Bitcoin Casino
Using our top pick, BC Game, we’re going to show you how easy it is to register at online crypto casinos.
Step 1: Click Sign-up
You’ll find the green “sign-up” button located at the top right corner of the homepage.
Step 2: Fill in the Form
A simple, single form will pop up. You’ll need to enter these three fields: An email address, a password, and a promo code (optional).
Step 3: Agree to the T&Cs
At the bottom of the form is a box that you need to tick in order to agree to the terms and conditions. Once that’s done, just press the “sign-up” button, and your account will go live.
Our Final Verdict on the Best New Bitcoin Casinos
These are the best new BTC casinos you can join right now. They’ve all been tested for their safety measures, as well as their Bitcoin casino games, bonuses, and payment methods.
BC Game is the best online Bitcoin casino overall, thanks to its innovative, forward-thinking features, site design, and approach to bonuses.
Still, the other six best crypto casino sites on our list all have something awesome to offer.
Bitcoin gambling is, of course, meant to be fun, first and foremost. That’s why we’ll always remind you to wager responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: