Best Masters Betting Odds (2023): Complete Guide to Golf Masters Betting

Looking for the sites with the best Masters betting odds? We’ve got you covered. Our team of experts rounded up a list of the most high-quality odds you can get as well as the online sportsbooks where you can get them at.
The Masters is, of course, one of the biggest golf betting events of the year. It’s exciting to watch, it's even more exciting to win money on, and it kicks off the golf betting year with a bang.
In this article, we’ll compare and contrast Masters odds and also cover everything you need to know about The Masters 2023, including the key dates, the defending champion, where you can watch the event - and more.
At the end of our research, we found BetOnline to be the best site for Masters betting odds. But is it the only one? Well, of course not. There are a few more we’d like to introduce to you.
Let’s dive right in.
Sites With the Best Masters Betting Odds
- BetOnline: Best overall
- MyBookie: Best for futures bets
- Bovada: Most competitive odds to bet on Rory Mcllroy
- SportsBetting.ag: Most exciting tourneys
- BetUS: Best Masters welcome offer
List of Masters Betting Odds
Favorites for Masters 2023 (Odds from BetOnline)
- Rory Mcllroy (+1000)
- Justin Thomas (+1200)
- Scottie Scheffler (+1200)
- Cameron Smith (+1300)
Contenders to Bet On for Masters 2023 (Odds from BetOnline)
- Jon Rahm (+1400)
- Colin Morikawa (+1900)
- Dustin Johnson (+2000)
Dark Horses and Long Shots for Masters 2023 (Odds from BetOnline)
- Brooks Koepka (+2500)
- Sam Burns (+3200)
- Russell Henley (+5500)
- Luke List (+25000)
Follow this link to check out the latest BetOnline Masters 2023 betting odds.
Step-by-Step Guide to Betting on Masters 2023
Betting on The Masters is always better if you sign-up for a trusted sports betting site. This will allow you to find unbeatable odds and extract as much value from your bets as possible, as well as place a variety of bet types, including pre-tournament bets and in-play bets.
Some of the top-rated online sportsbooks even stream the tournament live, which takes you closer to the action and gives you a better betting experience.
Let’s take a look at some of the golfers you might want to take a shot at in 2023 while bearing in mind that these objects are subject to change right up to the final round.
The Favorites
Rory Mcllroy (+1000): At this price, Mcllroy should probably be bracketed as the odds-to-win favorite. He's the current world number one, but it's been a hit-and-miss year at times - and it's also the reason some sportsbooks have him placed as the third favorite. Ranking in third place for driving distance, however, gives us encouragement, as does his victory at the 2022 CJ Cup.
Justin Thomas (+1200): Can Thomas make good on all the potential he’s been showing of late? There’s lots of money being put on JT at the moment as the pre-tournament betting favorite, especially after his recent showings at the Augusta National Golf Club.
Scottie Scheffler (+1200): Defending champion from the previous Masters, can Scheffler take the crown two years on the spin? It's a big ask considering that it is his only Major championship win so far - but at (+1200) and with a solid performance at the PGA Championship, there's plenty of interest in him.
Cameron Smith (+1300): He’s already finished runner-up at The Masters and performed well at the PGA Championship 2022, and while Cameron Smith hasn’t been anything more than a mid-ranged bet in previous years, it stands to reason that - owing to his recent form - he’s one of the odds to win favorites for 2023.
Find out more about the favorites’ odds at BetOnline by clicking here.
The Contenders
Jon Rahm (+1400): Jon Rahm recently dropped down to World Number 5. This means that if he wins The Masters, he’ll immediately climb back up - which is extra motivation. That said, he’s been a bit rusty of late, and there may not be a huge amount of value here.
Colin Morikawa (+1900): Morikawa is known for his elite ball hitting - but he hasn’t had the best of times in 2022. Still, he’s a contender, for sure. As such, we suggest waiting a few months before taking Morikawa at a better price.
Dustin Johnson (+2000): The 2020 Masters champion, Dustin Johnson, can’t be overlooked. He’s miles off being the favorite, and his form has been patchy - but he's one of the recent Masters winners that we'd expect to be there or thereabouts next year.
The Dark Horses & Long Shots
Brooks Koepka (+2500): As The Masters approaches, Koepka always seems to pick up form - and that’s the case again as we enter the tail-end of 2022. He had a poor first half of the year, but his ball striking has picked up of late, and we liked what we saw at the Match Play. He’s already won four majors - can Koepka be a contender? We think there’s plenty of value to be had at this price.
Sam Burns (+3200): The fact that Sam Burns - the current World Number 12 as we write this - is available at (+3200) is insane. Even better, this price could lengthen over the next few weeks and months. Has Burns had a “good” Majors so far? Probably not. But if nothing else, it will be interesting to see how he performs on his Masters debut.
Russell Henley (+5500): Henley is currently playing with swagger and confidence, and he’s been putting together some consistent numbers. And while he’s never been a contender, he’s still performed well at Augusta in the past.
Luke List (+25000): List has been largely absent from The Masters since 2005, when he was still an amateur. Sure, he’s not an elite putter - but you don’t have to be an elite putter at Augusta. Not just that, but if we’re talking pure ball striking, there are few who are doing it better than List as we speak.
Check out the website of BetOnline and find all the latest odds for Masters betting.
Masters Betting Odds: Course and Tournament Info
Where Will The Masters Be Held?
Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA.
Who is the Defending Champion?
Scottie Scheffler.
When Will The Masters Be Held?
The Masters starts on April 6, 2023, and ends four days later, on April 9.
What is the Purse for The Masters?
$15,000,000.
Where Can I Watch The Masters?
You have a few options. ESPN and CBS always cover The Masters, but you can also watch it on Roku TV and Apple TV and the Masters app.
Who are the Odds to Win Favorite?
Rory McIlroy, according to the odds taken from BetOnline.
How to Bet on The Masters 2023
The Masters odds for 2023 have been released, and there are different ways you can bet on this golf event.
Months in advance, your options are always slimmer and are generally limited to outright bets - in other words, which golfer you anticipate will win The Masters.
For example, you can take John Rahm (odds: +1100 at BetOnline) to win.
As expected, there isn’t a huge amount of value with this bet as of yet. This is why many bettors either look around for contenders, such as Brooks Koepka (+1500), or they wait until closer to the start date when more bet types open up.
Once the field is finalized and everything from the tee times to the first and second-round groupings are released, online sportsbooks will start taking more bet types. The odds will change, too, and this is when you can start to find value. Things are usually getting very exciting at this point!
Once the field opens up, and the tournament is around the corner (or is in full swing), you can start to explore more bet types:
Place Bets:
A place bet is when you bet on a golfer to finish in the top 5, top 10, top 20, or top 40. You get the picture. Naturally, the odds for this type of bet can be super short, which is why it’s worth checking the odds on dark horses which you think can make the top 10.
Straight Forecasting:
If your golf knowledge is so good that you can confidently predict the correct finishing order of the top two spots (winner and runner-up), you might want to dabble with straight forecasting.
This type of Masters bet is very difficult to get right - but the odds are generous, and it’s also not an impossible bet to land.
Each-Way Bets:
Because Augusta is rich with talent and superstar golfers, an each-way bet is what many golf bettors prefer to do. It reduces your potential for huge wins, but it also gives you more chances to score a successful bet.
Essentially, an each-way bet is when you back a golfer to either win The Masters or to at least finish in the Top 3. This way, you allow yourself more room for error than if you were to back a golfer just to win the whole thing. It’s often seen as a safe bet and is ideal for risk-averse bettors.
Versus the Field Bets:
A versus the field bet is a type of bet that is best placed once The Masters has started. The idea is that, as The Masters enters its final rounds (and especially the final round), a favorite has emerged. By this point, you can then bet on anyone other than the favorite to win.
You can also place a versus-the-field bet before the tournament has begun, but it’s trickier to get right. For instance, some online bookmakers group golfers together according to either their nationality or rank. Then, they will pick a favorite (the field), and you can then bet on anyone other than the favorite to end the tournament in a higher spot.
Find out more about the latest Masters odds at BetOnline.
Best Sites for Masters Betting Odds
1. BetOnline - Best Site for Masters Betting Odds Overall
Pros:
- 50% Masters welcome bonus
- Masters cashback offers
- 25+ years experience
- $25 live betting free play
Cons:
- Credit card fees
BetOnline lets you get started with a 50% up to $1,000 golf welcome bonus. This is a tried and trusted online sportsbook that’s been offering golf markets for over 25 years, and the site claims to have the “fastest payouts guaranteed.”
One of the best things about BetOnline when it comes to Masters betting is its The Masters Insurance offer. This allows you to claim cash back if your pick makes it to a playoff but doesn’t win The Masters outright, and it also refunds you if your pick leads by 2+ strokes after the third round - but doesn’t go on to win it.
All refunds and cashback offers are worth as much as $50 free play. BetOnline has released their futures odds for The Masters 2023 and have pegged Mcllroy at (+1000) as the firm favorite, with Jon Rahm available at (+1400).
We also like how easy-to-use the BetOnline website is, and it’s super easy to turn your Masters bets into parlays, teasers, or if bets - or keep them as a straight bet.
Ready to grab a 50% welcome bonus for golf betting? Click here to join BetOnline today.
2. MyBookie - Best Site for Futures Masters Betting Odds
Pros:
- Double your first deposit
- Generous Masters odds
- 25% sports reload bonus
- 200% referral bonus
Cons:
- No live streaming
New players who sign-up to MyBookie can double their first deposit up to $1,000. This is a first deposit welcome bonus only, but it can be used on The Masters (and all other golf tournaments).
Then, you can claim a 25% sports reload bonus whenever you make a qualifying deposit of $100.
And if you’ve got a buddy who loves The Masters as much as you do, you can send them a MyBookie referral link. Once they sign-up using this link, you’ll be entitled to a 200% match bonus.
MyBookie has been active for almost 10 years and has grown in stature over the years as a solid online sportsbook for Masters betting. They have blog posts dedicated to Masters analysis and expert picks to help you place better, more informed bets.
At the time of writing, Rory Mcllroy is available at (+980) for the 2023 Masters, Dustin Johnson at (+1675), and Colin Marikawa is available at (+1925).
Follow this link to find the latest Masters odds at MyBookie.
3. Bovada - Most Competitive Rory Mcllroy Masters Odds
Pros:
- $250 golf welcome bonus
- Earn rewards points each time you bet on golf
- Great selection of Masters props bets
- Cryptos accepted
Cons:
- Late lines
Long heralded as the OG of golf betting in general, Bovada double downs when it comes to The US Masters. There’s a $250 golf welcome bonus available right now, and you can use this on all golf betting - including The Masters.
If you refer a friend, you can grab a $275 referral bonus. Also, each time you bet on The Masters, golf, or any other sport, you’ll rack up reward points.
Where we feel Bovada excels is with its in-play betting and props offering. Once The Masters has started, you can usually find excellent odds here on first, second, and third-round leaders, while a Prop Builder makes it easy for you to take advantage of Bovada’s wealth of golf prop bets.
These include the over and underscore on a particular round - for example, will Jon Rahm score over 67.5 or under 67.5?
Bovada releases specials as The Masters draws nearer, too, and these are usually centered around specific players. For instance, in the 2022 Masters, you could snap up Mcllroy to hit a birdie on the first hole in the first round at (+350).
In terms of the futures offs for the 2023 Masters, Bovada has priced Mcllroy at (+1200), which is a huge difference from the price set by many rival sports betting sites. But you may have to be quick to get him at this price.
Check all the latest sports betting promos offered by Bovada here.
4. SportsBetting.ag - Most Exciting Masters Betting Odds Tourneys
Pros:
- 50% Masters welcome bonus
- 25% sports reload bonus
- Competitive odds
- 29+ years experience
Cons:
- Dated web design
At SportsBetting.ag, you can prepare for The Masters in the best way possible: a 50% welcome bonus worth as much as $1,000 that must be used on The Masters.
Our SportsBetting.ag review found that it is a famous online sportsbook that’s tailor-made for golf betting - and it especially excels when it comes to The Masters. As the tournament draws near, you can check the “Sports News” tab on the SportsBetting.ag website for Masters news, alongside expert analysis, picks, and the latest odds.
You’ll also get access to form guides and a round-up of who SportsBetting.ag’s tipsters think are the favorites - and who are the dark horses.
When it comes to their odds, SportsBetting.ag doesn’t really do huge surprises and typically tends to follow the market instead. Rory Mcllroy is The Masters 2023 favorite here at (+1000), just as he is at almost all the other best online betting sites.
Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, is currently priced at (+2000) for The Masters 2023.
A slight downside to SportsBetting.ag is that the user interface is fairly dated. The website hasn’t been revised for a number of years and is decidedly old school. On the plus side, it’s completely hassle-free and allows you to get straight down to the action.
Excited about a raft of great golf bonuses? Click here to get started at SportsBetting.ag.
5. BetUS - Most Generous Masters Betting Odds Welcome Bonus
Pros:
- 125% Masters welcome bonus
- 300% referral bonus
- BetUS TV feature
- Stylish user interface
Cons:
- High minimum deposit
It’s hard to argue with a 125% Masters welcome bonus - and that’s exactly what BetUS is offering.
This is worth up to $2,500, and to claim it, you need to use the promo code “GOLF125.” However, this is definitely aimed at high rollers who are looking to go big, as the minimum deposit for this is $100.
You can also claim a whopping 300% referral bonus here, which is worth as much as $6,000. Exactly how much you get depends on how much (and how often) your buddy makes a deposit, with the offer covering their first, second, and third deposits.
Known as one of the best eSports betting sites, BetUS has something for everyone. We enjoyed the dedicated blog section called The Locker Room, which gives you insights into all the latest Masters headlines, stats, predictions, and tips so that you’re able to stay in the loop and place better bets.
There’s also a unique BetUS TV feature here that is packed with more expert advice and Masters betting news - we loved this feature during our BetUS review!
We also like the “Picks” section, where the pros reveal their top Masters picks.
When it comes to their Masters 2023 futures odds, BetUS has currently gone against the grain by pegging Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm as the joint (+1000) favorites. Rory Mcllroy, on the other hand, is up for grabs at (+1100).
Ready to bet on The Masters with a 125% Masters welcome package? Click here to join BetUS.
Previous Competitions: World Cup Betting Sites
Comparing the Top 5 Sites for Masters Betting Odds
BetOnline: Highly-respected golf betting site BetOnline is currently promoting a 50% golf welcome bonus that's worth up to $1,000. You can use this on Masters futures bets right now, as well as all other golf bets. The minimum deposit is $55, and you need to use the promo code “BOL1000”.
MyBookie: While MyBookie doesn’t currently have a Masters-specific welcome offer, you get to double your first deposit by as much as $1,000. The minimum deposit is $50, and your bonus funds can be used on Masters betting and all other golf bets. Use the promo code “MYB100” when prompted to trigger this offer.
Bovada: Bovada has pulled out all the stops to deliver a 50% up to $250 welcome bonus that can be used on golf - and more specifically, The Masters. The minimum deposit is just $10, which means this offer will suit those looking to start small. Wagering requirements are also fair and are set at just 5x for sports betting.
SportsBetting.ag: SportsBetting.ag is another seriously established golf betting site that is offering a 50% Masters welcome bonus. This is worth as much as $1,000 and gives you a chance to bet as big as you like on the hotshots you expect will win the 2023 Masters. The minimum deposit is $55, and you need to use the promo code “SB1000” when prompted.
BetUS: Easily the biggest welcome package we’ve seen so far when it comes to golf betting, the BetUS welcome offer is a 125% up to $2,500 golf bonus that’s available right now. This bonus is only reserved for golf betting, and to redeem it, you need to use the bonus code “GOLF125.” The minimum deposit is $100.
Best Sites for Masters Odds 2023: FAQ
How Do I Find The Best Masters Odds?
Finding the best Masters odds will require you to do a bit of shopping around. While many of the top sportsbooks offer very similar golf odds due to them following the market, there are still enough differences to ensure that you'll maximize your profit if you do your research.
For example, while most sports betting sites have Mcllroy pegged as the pre-tournament betting favorite at (+1000), there are outliers like Bovada who have made him the third favorite.
Who Will Win the Masters?
It's impossible to say who will win The Masters, but there are always rules of thumb you can follow in order to get a better sense of who has a chance - and who doesn't.
A good place to start is by checking the current golf odds, as these will show you which golfers other bettors are confident about. You can also check the current form of each player, their previous performances at the Augusta National Golf Club, and how they fared at the PGA Championship, as this can also be a good indicator of their Masters performance.
Will Tiger Woods Play in the 2023 Masters Tournament?
Tiger Woods hinted that he would play a few tournaments in the build-up to the Augusta National Golf Club in 2023. His goal is certainly to play at The Masters, but whether he makes it or not remains to be seen.
How Many Masters Has Tiger Woods Won?
Tiger Woods has won the inaugural Masters five times in his career. This puts him ahead of Bubba Watson (two times) and Phil Mickelson (three times) but behind Jack Nicklaus (six times).
What Other Golf Tournaments Can I Bet On?
You can bet on all the major and minor golf championships all-year round. These include The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, the Ryder Cup - and many more.
Will Patrick Reed Win Another Masters?
Patrick Reed clinched the 2018 Masters, thus securing the coveted green jacket for a year, as well as his only major title, but he's a rank outsider for the 2023 Masters.
Can I Win Money Betting on Golf?
Yes, you can win money betting on golf. Whether you will or not depends largely comes down to your understanding of the game and bet types, as well as a dose of luck.
Who is the Odds to Win Favorite for the 2023 Masters?
The current odds-to-win favorite in the golf world for the 2023 Masters is Rory Mcilroy. He's priced at (+1000) at numerous top-rated sportsbooks like BetOnline, although the likes of Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas aren't too far behind.
How to Get Started Betting On The Masters
You can get off to the best start possible by signing up for a reputable sportsbook like BetOnline. Here is how to create your account in a matter of minutes:
Step 1: Open Your Account at a Betting Site
Click here to open the website of BetOnline.
You’ll see a lime green “JOIN” button located at the top right of the homepage.
Step 2: Fill in the Form
Once you’ve clicked the “JOIN” button, you’ll be shown a simple form that just requires you to enter a few fields. These include your first and last name, password, email address, and mobile number.
Step 3: Start Betting
Once you’ve filled in each field, just tap the “Create Account” button at the bottom of the form. Now that you have your account don’t forget to score your crypto sports betting bonus and start betting.
So, What Are the Latest Masters Betting Odds?
Finding the best Masters betting odds isn’t just a case of backing a golfer you think will win the tournament. As we’ve seen, you can hedge your bets with place bets, and you can also try live betting once the tournament is underway.
It’s very important to make sure you are using a betting site that’s right for your gambling needs. So, take one more look at our top picks for the best sites for Masters betting odds, and don’t forget to always gamble responsibly.
