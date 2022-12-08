Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Odds & Betting Guide: Match Info, Predictions, and How to Bet on Pacquiao vs. Yoo

On December 10, 2022, eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will fight DK Yoo in an exhibition fight from inside the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea.
We will also take a detailed look at the recent news that Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are in talks for a professional rematch!
Let’s get to it!
Best Sites to Bet on Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo
- Bovada: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best odds for round betting
- SportsBetting: Best for in-play live betting
- MyBookie: Best for betting props
- EveryGame: Most generous bonuses
- BetUS: Best for boxing resources
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Odds & Fight Info
Check out some of the most important information we found about betting on Pacquiao vs. Yoo.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo PPV Details
For fight fans in the US, the PPV will air live on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST from inside the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea (Sunday, locally).
This event is available through FITE by Triller for $29.99. Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and DK Yoo are scheduled for a six-round bout with two-minute rounds.
Check out the latest betting odds for Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo
Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo: Detailed Information
Manny Pacquiao:
- Pro Record: 62-8-0
- KOs: 39 (63%)
- Style: Southpaw
- Height: 5′ 5½″
- Weight: 147 lbs.
- Age: 44
DK Yoo:
- Pro Record: 0-0-0
- KOs: N/A
- Style: Southpaw
- Height: 5’ 10”
- Weight: 160 lbs.
- Age: 43
Other Fights on the Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo PPV Card
Thus far, FITE TV has announced two other fights that will be taking place on the card for this special boxing event in South Korea:
- Jose Luis Castillo Jr. (25-3) vs. Min Guk Ju (8-5)
- Jae Young Kim (26-15) vs. Nico Hernandez (7-0)
Boxing fans last saw Jose Luis Castillo last October when he defeated James Roach via a first-round knockout. Castillo is fighting Min Guk Ju, who is from Seoul, South Korea, and has earned five KO victories since his 2017 debut.
Undefeated pro-boxer Nico Hernandez will square off against South Korea’s own “MMA Panda” Kim Jae Young, who is ranked 5 of 45 in South Korea and 90 of 611 in Russia within the pro middleweight division.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Purse
It has not yet been reported how much either fighter in this boxing PPV will be paid, though the event will help two great causes.
Manny Pacquiao stated that a portion of the event’s proceeds would be used to build more Pac-Man Villages in his native home of the Philippines.
In 2015, the former Philippines senator and presidential candidate gave away 150 housing units to homeless residents in the Sarangani Province of the Philippines, and he has continued to buy land and build these homes ever since.
Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will also go to assisting victims of the war in Ukraine.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Betting Odds at Bovada
At the time of this report, the odds for the Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo exhibition match, along with the undercard fights, have not been released. We expect the odds for this exhibition match to be posted any day now.
How to Bet on the Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Exhibition Fight
1. Bovada - Best Site to Bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Overall
Pros:
- Competitive boxing odds
- Large boxing event markets
- Personalized/requested boxing props
- Sports bonus w/low wagering requirements
- Well-designed props builder
- Fast Bitcoin payouts
Cons:
- No reload bonus
Bovada is one the most recognizable names in American online sports betting history, offering very competitive odds and large markets across all major sports since 2011. They also have great live betting markets for in-play boxing matches and a convenient props builder.
Because of the great odds that Bovada offers for boxing events, no doubt, they will have some of the best betting lines and prop options for the Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo fight.
And they are one of the few online bookmakers that provide an avenue for bettors to request personalized props through their #WhatsYaWager feature.
The #WhatsYaWager category contains a slew of personalized props from Bovada customers, offering you a one-of-a-kind opportunity: to request a prop, simply send your custom bet to Bovada by tagging them on Twitter with the aforementioned hashtag.
By signing up with Bovada, you will also gain access to all the bettors’ requested props, extending your betting options.
Sports Bonus:
Make your first deposit in fiat currency to receive a 50% match up to $250. There is no need for a code; simply select the bonus before depositing. This bonus is for new players only, and the wagering requirement is 5x, which is considerably lower than the industry standard.
2. BetOnline - Best Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Odds for Round Betting
Pros:
- Storied 18+ licensed betting site
- Good all-around odds for boxing events
- Great odds for round betting
- Generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000
- Reload bonus
Cons:
- $55 min. deposit to qualify for the bonus
BetOnline has been a trusted and licensed online sportsbook for nearly 20 years, having first appeared on the sports betting scene in 2004. With coded encrypted transactions and deposits held securely in insured escrow accounts, they provide bettors with peace of mind.
While BetOnline has competitive odds across most of their betting markets for boxing matches, they often have some of the best odds for round betting. And we expect this to be the case when they post the odds for the Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo fight in South Korea.
Sports Bonus:
Enter the bonus code BOL1000 when making your first deposit of $55 or more for a 50% match for a maximum welcome bonus of $1,000. This generous offer is for new players only, and it is attached to a 10x playthrough, which still falls below the average rollover for many sports bonuses.
And make sure to keep returning to BetOnline for boxing betting action, where you can get a 25% match on all qualifying deposits with a 6x playthrough. To claim this offer, use the code LIFEBONUS when making future deposits.
3. SportsBetting - Best Live Betting Interface for Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Bettors
Pros:
- 19+ year licensed sportsbook
- State-of-the-art interface for live wagering
- Deep markets and options for in-play betting
- 50% first-deposit match
- Reload bonus
Cons:
- Outdate site design
- Minimum $55 deposit is required for the bonus
SportsBetting has a great reputation among bettors for providing good betting odds, safe transactions, and quick payouts since its inception in 2003. There are also helpful sports betting tools available, such as an odds calculator.
And if you enjoy betting on live boxing action, SportsBetting often has the best odds and markets for popular boxing exhibition fights and major events; we expect more of the same when DK Yoo tests his Warfare Combat System against the 12-time world champion Manny Pacquiao live from inside the Korea International Exhibition Center.
Sports Bonus:
According to our SportsBetting review, new customers can click here to receive a 50% match on the first deposit for a max bonus of up to $1,000 and a 10x playthrough.
And you can also take advantage of a 25% mat on every future qualifying deposit for a max bonus of $250 and a 6x rollover by using the code FORLIFE.
4. MyBookie - Top Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Betting Site for Betting Props
Pros:
- Outstanding mobile software for sports betting
- Competitive odds for most boxing events
- Sports bonus of up to $1,000
- Reload bonus
Cons:
- Large deposit requirements for bonuses
- Slim boxing props
For the better part of a decade, MyBookie has been a reliable sportsbook. This licensed bookmaker is a great platform for wagering on boxing events on mobile devices because it is powered by brilliant software and has intuitive and fast navigation.
Sports Bonus:
Use the code MYB50 on your first deposit of $50 or more to receive a 50% match bonus up to $1,000 with 10x wagering requirements.
When you return to MyBookie to bet on boxing matches, you can get a 25% deposit match on every qualifying deposit, with no maximum bonus limits and only a 6x rollover requirement.
5. EveryGame - Most Generous Bonuses for Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo
Pros:
- Longtime licensed sportsbook
- 100% welcome package with 4x rollover
- Good odds for major boxing events
- User-friendly UI
Cons:
- Few props for boxing fights
- No props building tool
Formerly known as Intertops, EveryGame is a member of the few elite sportsbooks that debuted in the mid-nineties that are still operating today, starting back in 1996.
Here, you can capitalize on fair odds for the main betting lines in boxing, though you won’t find the additional betting options that Bovada or BetOnline offers.
While this may not be the best sportsbook for proposition wagering and live betting, EveryGame is currently offering the lowest playthrough rate on a sports bonus than all other top online boxing betting sites (which you can use for the exhibition bout in South Korea).
Sports Bonus:
New players can gain up to $750 in bonuses across their first three deposits with a playthrough of a mere 4x on each bonus, so securing some sweet bonus cash at EveryGame shouldn’t be a problem for most punters.
To receive a 100% match on your first deposit, use code 3XBOOST250, and then use that code for the same value deal on your next two installments.
6. BetUS - Best Resources for Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Odds
Pros:
- Near three-decade bookmaker
- Fair odds for boxing bouts
- In-depth boxing analysis and news
- 125% sign-up bonus up to $2,500
Cons:
- $100 is required for the welcome bonus
- No props builder
BetUS is a true pioneer in the online sports betting industry, having launched even before EveryGame, back in 1994.
U.S. boxing fans have returned to BetUS for nearly three decades because they offer good odds, a litany of sports betting contests, and it also arguably has more sports betting resources than any other online sportsbook!
Here, you can find dozens of articles covering the world of boxing, from the latest news to big-fight analysis, predictions, and picks.
Furthermore, on Bet US TV every Friday at 1 P.M. EST, The Boxing Show airs live and provides insider information to help build your winning strategy.
Sports Bonus:
Our BetUS sportsbook review shows that it provides one of the biggest welcome bonuses for new players, which is great (of course). Not so swell is that they require you to make one of the biggest minimum deposits to trigger it.
On your first deposit of $100, enter promo code JOIN125, and BetUS will match it to 125% for a bonus of up to $2,500. The rollover on the sports bonus is a fair 10x.
Guide to Betting on the Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo December 10 Event
Who Is DK Yoo and What Should You Know?
From Seoul, South Korea, DK Yoo is a martial artist known for his YouTube video demonstrations, which have amassed over a whopping 121 million views. He has authored two books about consciousness and training techniques for his “Inner Wave Power.”
Fans love comparing DK Yoo to Bruce Lee; whereas Lee formed his Jeet Kune Do method, DK Yoo formed his own expression of martial arts known as the Warfare Combat System.
Few other facts are known about the enigmatic DK Yoo. Unsubstantiated claims have circulated that he has a background in the Korean Special Forces, while others state he was trained by Russian Spetsnaz.
Aside from recent promotional events for his fight against Manny Pacquiao in South Korea, DK Yoo has seemingly never been interviewed or featured in an expose.
The mysteriousness of the martial artist is perhaps the only advantage DK Yoo has over Manny Pacquiao; Pac Man and his team have provided hours of study material throughout Pacquiao’s illustrious career, and DK Yoo has only been featured in staged demos and one exhibition.
What Is the Warfare Combat System?
According to his website, DK Yoo has “experienced various types of martial arts, including boxing, Kung-Fu, Wushu, Judo, as well as track and field.” (We would love a follow-up question to define the track-and-field activity that’s considered a martial art.)
DK Yoo defines the Warfare Combat System as the result of his studies of these various methods by talking with experts in each form, grasping the core of each martial art, and applying them to his own unique philosophies.
Is DK Yoo Legit?
Whether or not DK Yoo is legit has been a debate among many combat enthusiasts and martial arts practitioners for the better part of a decade.
DK Yoo’s demonstrations, staged or not, reveal that he certainly has lightning-fast speed and great technique in a variety of arenas. While some take offense to DK Yoo being compared to the legendary Bruce Lee, to be fair, Lee wasn’t known for his professional fighting record either.
DK Yoo’s naysayers feel that the 42-year-old could not possibly master 15 martial arts in the amount of time he has been studying (even though he supposedly began training as a young child), and aside from his previous boxing exhibition match, which he lost, his fighting skills have not been tested in real competitions.
While much of the criticism surrounding DK Yoo is legitimate gripes, it is also very clear that he is a skilled martial artist when it comes to technique. But he has yet to prove that he can execute his combat methods in a real competition effectively.
Who Did DK Yoo Previously Fight?
Initially, in December of 2021, DK Yoo was scheduled to fight famed Chinese mixed martial artist “Mad Dog” Xu Xiadong, who has made a career by fighting - and handily beating - who he feels are fraudulent martial arts practitioners. Because of passport issues surrounding COVID-19, the match never took place.
Instead, DK Yoo stepped into the boxing ring with MMA fighter Brad Scott (11-6), a retired welterweight UFC and Cage Warriors competitor, for a six-round exhibition fight with two-minute rounds.
DK Yoo said that he was going to use the contest to demonstrate the practicality of martial arts against the strength of an MMA fighter.
If you look at the very edited highlight video on DK Yoo’s YouTube channel of his fight with Brad Scott, it is shot in a way that makes the match seem highly competitive and going the distance with no apparent winner.
However, if you watch the full video of the match (which is easy to locate through a simple search on the internet), the full fight tells a very different story: the much bigger Brad Scott dominated DK Yoo bell to bell, ultimately winning by decision.
However, regardless of his uninspiring performance against Scott, if DK Yoo connects any of his ridiculously fast strikes, it could be lights out for anyone.
The Boxing Legacy and Future of Manny Pacquiao
Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao competed as a professional boxer for nearly 30 years, from 1995 to 2021.
He is regarded by boxing historians as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time, making boxing history and setting a Guinness World Record (for most boxing championships in varying weight divisions) by winning twelve major world titles in eight different divisions.
Pac-Man is also the first boxer in history to win the lineal championship in five different weight divisions, the first boxer to be recognized for winning the welterweight title four times, and the first to win major world titles in four of boxing's original eight "glamour divisions": flyweight, featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight.
Manny Pacquiao became the oldest welterweight title holder in history in July 2019, when the then 40-year-old defeated WBA Super Welterweight Champion, Keith Thurman. He is also the only boxer to have held world titles in four different decades, from the the1990s to the 2020s.
By 2015, Manny Pacquiao was the second highest-paid athlete in the world. He has competed 26 times in PPVs, generating 20.4 million buys for a total of a stunning $1.29 billion in revenue.
Notable Manny Pacquiao Opponents
Throughout his storied in-ring career, Manny Pacquiao has defeated dozens of noteworthy opponents, including 22 fighters who have held a world championship (one mark shy of tying Floyd Mayweather’s record), including a victory against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya.
Below are just a few of Pac-Man’s most notable victories:
- Marco Antonio (11th Round TKO, 2003)
- Erick Morales III (3rd Round KO, 2006)
- Juan Manuel Marquez II (Split Decision, 2008)
- Oscar De La Hoya (8th Round RTD, 2008)
- Miguel Cotto (12th Round KO, 2009)
- Ricky Hatton (2nd Round KO, 2009)
Pac-Man has also seen some defeats in battles with renowned boxers, most notably a unanimous decision loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in May 2015. “Money” defeated Manny Pacquiao in a 12-round bout dubbed the “Fight of the Century” (it wasn’t, which is why fans deserve a rematch).
Manny Pacquiao Retirement
On August 21, 2021, Pacquiao lost the WBA Super Welterweight Championship to Yordenis Ugas via a unanimous decision.
On September 19 of that same year, Manny Pacquiao announced he would be running for President of the Philippines, and he made his retirement official on September 29.
In Hologram Form, Manny Pacquiao Talks Future At Press Conference
DK Yoo took part in a recent Los Angeles press conference for the FITE PPV, and for the first time in boxing history, Pac-Man appeared in hologram form from South Korea.
During the press conference for the South Korea fight, Manny Pacquiao admitted that he “felt lonely” after retiring. The hologram form of Pac-Man also said the December exhibition bout was going to be a test if he wanted to return to his professional career or continue doing exhibitions.
While there are some whispers that Manny Pacquiao could face Mike Tyson, it’s more realistic that the former welterweight titleholder would once again face Floyd Mayweather Jr.
At the press conference, Pacquiao remarked that Floyd Mayweather is a possibility. But even more eyebrow-raising is a recent report that claims the rematch (which would be huge!) is all but finalized.
Pacquiao-Mayweather Rematch Reportedly in the Works
As TalkSport documented, in a recent interview with SunSport, Global Titans CEO Uday Singh — who is responsible for putting together Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji — stated that Mayweather and Pacquiao are in negotiations for a real bout, not an exhibition, which means Floyd’s undefeated record would be on the line.
In that interview, Singh stated that Floyd Mayweather said, “Why not? Let’s do it,” and that Manny Pacquiao’s team said that Pac Man “is ready” regarding a professional rematch.
Assuming this statement is true since it comes from a highly reputable source, Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming exhibition match with DK Yoo has important implications: if the fight doesn’t go as expected for Pac Man, he may reconsider a professional fight against the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in history, which he already lost to.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Betting Guide
How Do I Read the Primary Boxing Betting Odds?
In all U.S. sportsbooks, boxing victory odds are presented as positive (+) and negative (-) figures. A positive (+) number next to one fighter denotes the underdog, while a negative (-) number next to the other boxer denotes the fan favorite.
When there are two evenly-matched opponents, two negative figures can occur. In this case, the fighter with the higher negative figure is the favorite to win. The figures are based on $100 bets and are scaled to the amount you actually wager.
For example, if Bovada ends up having Pac-Man with -500 odds, you would have to bet $500 to stand a chance of winning $100 (claiming a bonus can increase your bet to possibly maximize the return when betting on heavy favorites). In contrast, if DK Yoo has +900 underdog odds, a $100 bet has a chance to win $900.
What Will Be the Over/Under Rounds for Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo?
Since the PPV at the Korea International Exhibition Center is a six-round affair and considering Pac Man’s extensive professional experience versus DK Yoo’s lack thereof, most likely, the primary over/under will be set at 2.5 rounds.
What Will the Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Victory Odds Be Set At?
Most, if not all, of the boxing and combat fight analysts, have Manny Pacquiao as the winning favorite.
Though there has not been much speculation on what the underdog odds will be set at for DK Yoo, analysts have predicted that Manny Pacquiao’s odds will likely be set between -500 and -900 odds.
Is it Safe to Bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Online?
Betting on boxing or any sport is safe to do online if you are utilizing a trusted and licensed bookmaker like Bovada, the best sportsbook for placing the action on boxing fights.
Who Will Manny Pacquiao Fight Next?
While some fight fans are hoping that Manny Pacquiao soon fights Mike Tyson, clearly, the most likely opponent for Manny Pacquiao, assuming he performs well and beats DK Yoo on December 10 in South Korea, is Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Since their first fight back in 2015 was a lackluster happening that never gained any traction, with Mayweather dodging and jabbing his way to a unanimous decision victory over Pac-Man, this would give the competitors an opportunity to put on a PPV-worthy fight.
If, for some reason, the Mayweather rematch never blossoms, it would make sense, historically, if Manny Pacquiao were to fight either Errol Spence Jr. or Ryan Garcia.
Errol Spence Jr. was scheduled to defend the unified welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao in August 2021, but Spence Jr. withdrew from the fight because of a retinal tear. WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas filled in, which was Pac Man’s lost pro fight.
Before the would-be contest between Pacquiao and Spence Jr. was announced, the undefeated and multi-lightweight champion Ryan Garcia stated that Pacquiao approached him for a fight, though that bout never came to fruition.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Latest Predictions
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Latest Predictions
While DK Yoo did give a lackluster performance in his exhibition bout with Brad Scott, that fight took place a year ago, giving Yoo time to adjust to his missteps.
But even if DK Yoo has worked on improving his boxing strategy, we still just don’t see a path to victory for the Korean YouTube sensation. He is clearly technically skilled in numerous combat methods, but boxing in real competition is a whole different monster.
To say DK Yoo struggled against Brad Scott, who is not a boxer, would be an understatement. And Scott, as talented of an MMA fighter as he was, is no Manny Pacquiao when it comes to boxing.
Since a few months only separate the two fighters, age isn’t a factor in this exhibition. Ring rust isn’t even an issue because of DK Yoo’s lack of experience, plus Manny Pacquiao has reportedly been training hard ever since his last fight a year ago.
Considering the rumor that a rematch is in the works with Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao will likely want to demonstrate that he still “has it” by taking care of business with DK Yoo swiftly.
Our prediction for this exhibition bout is that Manny Pacquiao will use his speed to dodge any would-be attacks from the bigger DK Yoo, executing double-jab-straight combinations, mean hooks, and devastating uppercuts to defeat the YouTube sensation.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Picks:
- Winner: Manny Pacquiao
- Method of Victory: KO
- O/U: Under 2.5 rounds
So, What Are the Latest Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Betting Odds?
We hope our in-depth analysis of the upcoming event on December 10 at the Korea International Exhibition Center between Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo provided you with further insight to assist you in deciding which boxer you want to bet on and where to place your action.
As we previously stated, Bovada is the best betting site for boxing events because they offer great odds, a wide variety of markets, and one of the best bonuses industry-wide.
Whether you are betting on Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao to win in his first exhibition fight since retiring or that DK Yoo will prove his Warfare Combat System to be legit by beating the legend, please bet on boxing responsibly and remember to have fun.
