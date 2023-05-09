Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites for 2023: Top Louisiana Sportsbooks by Market Variety & Bonuses

Whether you are a fan of the New Orleans Saints or LSU Tigers or want to bet on anything else, the best Louisiana sports betting sites have got you covered.
After careful consideration, we found BetUS to be the best overall option for sports bettors in the Bayou State. It offers users very exciting bonuses, an amazing variety of sports betting markets, and so much more! But there are many more that we have listed below.
Let’s dive right in.
Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites
- BetUS: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best for NFL betting
- Bovada: Best for crypto
- MyStake: Best market variety
- MyBookie: Best prop bets
- EveryGame: Best for mobile
- SportsBetting.ag: Most competitive odds
1. BetUS - Best Louisiana Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- Top-notch odds for all major US leagues
- In-play betting
- Operational since the mid-'90s
- $2,500 welcome promo
Cons:
- $100 minimum deposit requirement for the welcome offer
BetUS is the leading sports betting platform for Louisiana bettors, trumping all retail sportsbooks with top-tier sports wagering markets and bonus bets.
Quality of Odds & Market Variety: 5/5
BetUS is a fine choice for Louisiana bettors because it has an extensive selection of markets and delivers premium odds for its most popular sports, including NBA and NFL - especially the NFL!
The company also provides impressive boosts to the odds it offers in all categories.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.95/5
New users who enter the bonus code JOIN125 when depositing at least $100 can get a 100% match bonus up to $2,500 with 10x wagering requirements and a 25% casino bonus up to $625.
Crypto deposits using the promo code JOIN200 will trigger a 150% sports booster of up to $3,750 plus up to $1,250 in casino bonus funds for a total of $5,000. However, the minimum required deposit might be too high for casual gamblers.
Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.9/5
BetUS supports all major US credit and debit cards, plus wire transfers and four major cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC).
Using crypto makes deposits easy without any fees, and withdrawals are fast, being processed within 24 hours. As noted, credit cards, debit cards, and wire transfers are also supported, though withdrawals can take up to 7 days using this method.
Mobile Wagering Experience & Customer Assistance: 5/5
Regardless of device or location, you will be able to access your account through mobile phones or tablets thanks to optimized menus that provide easy navigation across different platforms.
BetUS also has 24/7 customer support offered through email, phone, or live chat, as well as an extensive FAQ guide which will often prove useful for users with general inquiries about services offered by the company.
Click here to activate your $2,500 sports betting welcome bonus at BetUS.
2. BetOnline - Best Louisiana Online Sports Betting Site for NFL Betting
Pros:
- Heaps of NFL promos + excellent odds
- $1,000 sign-up boost
- On-site odds booster
- Live betting is available
Cons:
- Credit card fees
If you enjoy betting on the NFL and supporting the New Orleans Saints, you’re in for a wild ride at BetOnline. This established online betting platform has been in the business for almost 20 years!
Quality of Odds & Market Variety: 4.95/5
BetOnline offers a wealth of sports betting revenue opportunities, allowing bettors to customize their strategies. NFL is the highlight of the night here, with top-notch match selection, odds, and promos (more on those later).
You can wager on straight and parlay bets, team and game props, teasers, futures, live betting, and more right on the page.
Plus, you can even stream live events there directly without needing to open multiple tabs or browsers.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5
At BetOnline, there are plenty of bonus bets and promotions waiting to be taken. For starters, all new players who deposit $55 or more get a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000.
Other than that, there are also bonuses like a 25% reload bonus with promotional code LIFEBONUS, as well as free bets - both in-play betting and player props - plus selected event odds boosters.
Additionally, you can get risk-free wagers such as a $25 risk-free player prop if your first NHL wager is a losing one, a $25 risk-free bet for in-play betting, or a $50 refund for MLB bets if the opposing team's pitcher delivers a no-hitter.
Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.8/5
Making deposits or withdrawals from BetOnline is easy and straightforward, with no complicated hoops.
Credit card deposits do come with fees as high as 7.5%, so you may wish to consider using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash instead, which could help save you some money too.
Mobile Wagering Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.9/5
Being optimized for instant play - Android and iOS - BetOnline does not require any apps to be downloaded by users, which makes it much easier to manage your sports betting activity when on the move or away from home!
Furthermore, it allows switching between old and new view options should you choose to do so. And if any help is needed, then support agents are accessible 24/7.
Follow this link to grab the $1,000 welcome promo at BetOnline.
3. Bovada - Best Louisiana Online Betting Site for Crypto Bettors
Pros:
- Over 30,000 daily markets
- On-site bet builder
- Twitter custom props
- $750 welcome promo for cryptocurrency users
Cons:
- Some sports have dual lines
If you are considering using crypto for your online sports wagering, we highly recommend Bovada!
Quality of Odds & Market Variety: 4.85/5
Bovada presents an impressive range of betting options, from conventional sports to horseracing, eSports, and more. Every day you can access thousands of markets - a notable feat!
Live wagering and cash-out options are also available. The bookmaker's vig is relatively lower than most, though the betting lines for certain sports may be slightly behind during the regular season.
And using Twitter, you can also make your own prop bet using #WhatsYaWager to tag Bovada in the post.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5
Cryptocurrency users are in luck with Bovada offering a 75% match bonus worth up to $750 on top of a 5x wagering requirement - one of the lowest around.
If other payment methods are used (mainly credit cards), then there is a 50% bonus up to $250 plus another 5x wagering requirement. You can also and up to $ 275 for every friend you refer to Bovada as part of the site’s Referral Program.
Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.75/5
Banking with Bovada is easy and breezy with various banking methods, including wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
These are all available for deposits and payouts, taking less than an hour if cryptocurrency is used or 2-7 business days otherwise via bank or card transfer.
Mobile Wagering Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.9/5
No matter which device you're using – smartphone, tablet, desktop – you can seamlessly access all the markets Bovada offers, thanks to their full mobile-friendliness feature.
Their customer assistance team is available 24/7 via live chat, ready to answer your questions. Plus, they provide a comprehensive FAQ section providing plenty of useful information regarding starters and veterans alike.
This link will take you to the $750 crypto sports betting welcome offer at Bovada.
4. MyStake - Best Variety of Sports Betting Markets in Louisiana
Pros:
- You can bet on over 40 sports
- 100% match sign-up promo up to $500
- 3 + 1 Free Bet
- Various cashback boosts
Cons:
- The design might take time to get used to
For the widest variety of online sports betting options in Louisiana, MyStake is the clear winner, with over 40 sports covered on the platform.
Quality of Odds & Market Variety: 4.95/5
MyStake presents a vast range of markets, with over 40 sports to bet on. We think the eSports section really stood out, with many popular games and even a dedicated welcome bonus (more on that later).
All the staple leagues like the NFL or the NHL are readily available, of course. There's also race betting available, alongside in-play wagering and virtual sports. You're sure to find something that suits your preferences!
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
New players receive a 100% match bonus of up to $500 for both regular and eSports bets when they sign up.
If that's not enough for you, then consider taking advantage of the 170% match crypto welcome offer for the casino with a potential total of $1,000.
Regular bettors enjoy 10% cashback on every deposit as well as 35% reload bonus offers ($350 max), too - plus every third bet comes free according to the 3+1 Free Bet promotion!
Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.7/5
MyStake provides several banking methods, such as credit/debit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which handle transactions swiftly with minimal fees.
Deposits are straightforward through each option provided, while withdrawals via Bitcoin are approved within an hour after initiation.
Mobile Wagering Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.6/5
Getting the hang of the MyStake website layout may take some getting used to. However, it displays properly on mobile devices all the same, so everything still makes sense with sufficient usage.
In terms of customer assistance, 24/7 live chat is available, or you can reach out using email support available. We recommend checking the FAQ section for answers to commonly asked inquiries.
Click here to check out the sports betting markets at MyStake.
5. MyBookie - Best Louisiana Sports Betting Site for Prop Bets
Pros:
- 100+ for every single major-league game
- The odds are competitive
- Dozens of racetracks + 8% horse rebate
- $1,000 sign-up promotion
Cons:
- Slightly steeper deposit charges
- No e-wallets supported
If you enjoy prop betting, then MyBookie is where it’s at. For all major US leagues, we’re looking at hundreds of props for every single game.
Quality of Odds & Market Variety: 4.7/5
Betting fans looking to place prop wagers in Michigan can turn to MyBookie for an extensive selection of props and competitive odds on each game. We’re talking about hundreds of props for every major-league game.
Horse racing betting is also provided, with an array of tracks around the world, and MyBookie offers up some of the best available betting odds.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.65/5
New players are eligible for a 50% match bonus worth up to $1,000 when they join MyBookie.
Horse bettors can also take advantage of an 8% rebate. The promotions page should be checked regularly, as further bonuses are added often.
You can also land the 25% sports reload bonus or a 200% referral boost available with no limits on how many people you can bring to the online sportsbook.
Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.6/5
MyBookie has various banking methods you can check out, including credit or debit cards, MoneyGram, along with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and XRP. You can use crypto with low fees and receive payments into your wallet quickly.
Mobile Wagering Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.7/5
The MyBookie platform lets you bet from anywhere at any time using any smartphone or tablet. And there's always customer service on hand 24/7 via live chat or email should you need help with any queries.
The website might not be the most visually-appealing thing, but it certainly does what it was designed to do with zero lag.
Follow this link for the sign-up promotion at MyBookie.
How We Ranked Online Sportsbooks in Louisiana
Quality of Odds & Market Variety:
We looked at the variety of sports betting markets and wagering options available at each bookmaker. We took into account odd structures, betting limits, margin pricing, and fan-friendly approaches such as multi-way wagering & parlays.
Bonuses & Promotions:
We examined the bonuses and promotions available on different sportsbook sites, including the sign-up bonuses, loyalty programs, and other special offers. We rated them based on their value to the customer, ease of redemption, and withdrawal restrictions.
Payment Methods & Payout Times:
We evaluated how easy it is for customers to deposit funds, as well as which payment methods are available on different sites. We also looked at how long it takes for withdrawals to be processed and returned to players.
Mobile Wagering Experience & Customer Assistance:
We compared the online sports betting apps and instant-play options across different platforms, including iOS, Android, and Windows Phone. We also looked at how responsive customer support lines were in terms of answering queries quickly and accurately.
Why Is BetUS the Best Louisiana Sports Betting Site?
BetUS is a leading Louisiana retail sports betting site that has been in business since 1994. It offers excellent odds and markets for popular US sports, along with live betting capabilities and a 100% mobile-optimized platform.
New customers can take advantage of up to $2,500 in welcome bonus funds at a 100% match rate. Here are some of the reasons why BetUS is the top Louisiana sports betting site:
- Superior Experience - With over 25 years of experience, BetUS provides an unmatched level of expertise and service for its customers. They have developed into one of the most reliable and trusted sources for online sports wagering.
- Wide Variety of Markets - If you're looking for more than just football betting, then look no further than BetUS. They offer multiple markets on all major US sports, including basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, and more.
- Live Betting - Enjoy the excitement of live betting at its best with 90-second half lines, reduced juice, and many other options available at any time through your mobile device or desktop.
- Mobile Optimized Platform - BetUS offers an intuitively designed mobile-optimized platform where users can quickly place bets while on the go, with prices updated in real-time as events progress.
- Welcome Bonus Money – You can get up to $2,500 in welcome bonus money at a 100% match rate when signing up with BetUS right now!
Why Should I Use Online Sports Betting Sites in Louisiana?
Online Sports betting offers a lot of advantages over traditional retail sportsbooks in Louisiana, including convenience, value, and security. Here are some of the main reasons why you should choose to place your bets online:
- Convenience: Placing bets online is much more convenient than having to visit a physical sportsbook. With digital platforms, you can quickly access markets and lines, as well as place your bets with the click of a button.
- Moreover, most online sportsbooks have mobile sports betting apps that allow you to bet on the go from any device with an internet connection.
- Security: By using an online platform like BetUS, you can be sure that all your data is secure and encrypted. All transactions are processed via SSL encryption technology, so your financial information is safe at all times.
- Plus, you don’t need to worry about handing out cash or personal details when placing bets with retail sportsbooks since it's all done digitally.
- Variety: With an expansive selection of sports markets available on most platforms, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for when it comes to finding the perfect bet at online sports betting platforms. You also have access to live betting options which allow you to continuously track multiple games at once from anywhere around the world.
Guide to the Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites
What Are the Best Louisiana Sportsbooks Online?
Let’s start our Louisiana sports betting FAQ section by listing the best sports betting sites. Here are our top 5:
BetUS is the best option overall, BetOnline takes the cake for NFL sports bettors, and Bovada is the leading crypto option. If you're looking for the widest sports coverage, visit MyStake. And if prop bets are your thing, MyBookie is the obvious choice.
Is Mobile Sports Betting Available in Louisiana?
Yes, mobile sports wagering is available in Louisiana. Every sports betting platform on this list is optimized for mobile users and offers at least instant-play options from any mobile device. Some even offer a dedicated sportsbook app.
Are Louisiana Sports Betting Sites Safe?
Louisiana sports betting sites provide a safe and secure environment for users, ensuring their data and personal information are well protected. The gambling sites are regulated by reputable regulatory bodies to ensure integrity and fairness in all online gaming activities.
In addition, each site must employ advanced encryption technologies, such as SSL (Secure Socket Layer) protocols, which protect data from being intercepted or accessed by third parties. These security measures further guarantee the safety of user funds, making sure not only that your money is secure but also that your withdrawals will be paid promptly when you win big!
Comparing the Top 5 Louisiana Sports Betting Sites
BetUS: The No. 1 Louisiana sports betting site. With a 100% match bonus of up to $2,500 available for new players, you'll be ready to start making your bets and winning big.
BetOnline: If you want to bet on NFL, there’s no better option than BetOnline! Place your bets on the Louisiana sports betting industry with no risk and enjoy a $1,000 welcome bonus.
Bovada: Crypto bettors in Louisiana should take a look at what Bovada has to offer. As a new player depositing with cryptocurrency, take advantage of the 75% match welcome bonus of up to $750.
MyStake: The widest variety of sports betting markets. Enhance your gaming experience with a $500 sign-up bonus at a generous 100% match rate. You can also take full advantage of live betting options.
MyBookie: Enjoy the thrill of prop betting with hundreds of options for every game. Take advantage of the special sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 with a 50% match rate.
Steps to Join an Online Sportsbook in Louisiana
Joining Louisiana betting sites (or Louisiana sportsbook apps) won't take more than 5 minutes of your time. This is how to join BetUS, but you can use this rundown to start sports gambling at just about any sportsbook app or site.
1. Register for a New Account
- Click here to visit the BetUS website.
- Click the button saying Join.
- Follow the registration process in 2 steps.
- Agree to the T&Cs and hit Open My Account.
2. Verify Your Account
- You'll receive an email from BetUS (they'll use the address you entered in Step 1).
- Open the email and click the link or button inside.
- Log in using your credentials.
3. Fund Your Account & Place Sports Bets
- Adjust your payment options at the site's cashier.
- Make a deposit of $100 or more. That will qualify you for the welcome bonus.
- Claim your welcome bonus bets.
- Check out the markets and start online gambling!
Tips for Louisiana Sports Bettors
For all you sports bettors in Louisiana, there are a few important pieces of advice that can help make sure you get the most out of your betting experience. Read this before wagering on sports in the Bayou State:
- Check Security Regulations – When betting online, always make sure the site you're using is secure and up-to-date with the latest security protocols. Checking this before signing up or depositing money is essential to ensure a safe and lawful gambling experience.
- Compare Odds & Lines – Different sportsbooks may offer different odds and lines on the same game, so it pays to shop around for the best value before deciding where to place your bets. Taking the time to make this comparison can save you from needlessly overpaying for your wagers.
- Stay Focused On Value Bets – One rule of thumb for successful sports bettors is to stick with value bets — ones where they stand to win significantly more than they bet — rather than riskier picks with bigger payouts but lower chances of success. This strategy helps maximize wins while minimizing losses over time.
Ready to Start Betting on Sports in Louisiana?
From major sports leagues to college sports, these online betting sites have you covered.
Again, BetUS is the best option overall, starting with $2,500 in bonus bets as part of the sign-up offer.
Whether you're a basketball fan looking for NBA betting or an NFL enthusiast who enjoys Super Bowl futures, Louisiana's top sportsbooks can accommodate you.
Please always remember to wager responsibly.
