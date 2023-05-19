Lincoln Casino Review: Read This Before Playing (Pros, Cons, and More)

Established in 2013, Lincoln Casino is loaded with instant-win games, progressive jackpot games, video poker games, and of course, slots.
With such an extensive selection of online casino games, Lincoln Casino can offer an extraordinary iGaming experience, especially when you add generous bonuses and promotions.
We can’t wait to share with you the long list of Lincoln Casino match deposit bonuses, free spins offers, and unique loyalty rewards.
That said, we’re gonna dive deep into all the important details in this Lincoln City Casino review, so you’ll definitely want to stick around till the end.
Let’s start quickly with a list of this casino’s major pros and cons:
Lincoln Casino Pros:
- $5,000 Welcome Bonus
- Multi-tiered Rewards Program
- Excellent selection of ongoing bonuses
- Play games in free mode without an account
- 140 casino games, including many video poker slots
- 20x wagering requirements
Lincoln Casino Cons:
- Not many withdrawal options
- Games by only one software provider
- Live games not included
Here’s some of the best Lincoln Casino bonuses and promos to get you started:
- Welcome Bonus Package up to $5,000: 100% match deposit bonuses up to $1,000 on the first five deposits, no Lincoln Casino bonus codes needed.
- Lincoln Casino Weekly Rewards: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, players can get up to 100% match deposit bonuses up to $200.
- Lincoln Casino Weekend Rewards: weekend reload bonuses of 100% up to $200. To qualify for weekend reload bonuses, minimum deposits of $50 are required.
- Lincoln Rewards for VIP Players: match deposit bonuses between 10% and 35% daily. Reload bonuses up to 150% are also available on players’ first deposits of the day.
- Booster Bonuses: get up to 50% in cash and 200 free spins for casually reloading and playing some of their select online slot machine games.
- Lincoln Casino 7 Match Bonus: every seventh day of every month, you can also claim the casino’s 7 Match Bonus. These bonuses grant up to $100 in bonus money.
- Double Rewards Points: every month, the casino picks slot games that deliver double comp points on each real money wager you make.
- Lincoln Casino 777 Match Bonuses: on the 21st of each month Lincoln Casino offers a match bonus up to $100 for minimum deposits of $25.
- Rebate Bonus: a 25% retroactive rebate bonus to recent depositors whose bankrolls dip below below $1.00 and whose rewards points total is below 2,000.
The Best Stand-Out Features of Lincoln Casino Online
- Website That Is Focused on Ease of Use: The majority of the industry's online casino sites today have straightforward, uncomplicated websites, and Lincoln Casino is one of them. If you want to start playing right immediately it's a snap to do so.
- Lincoln Rewards Program: Lincoln Casino appears to have one of the best designed VIP Programs and we are not saying this lightly. This multi-tiered program opens doors to many different exclusive bonuses and promotions which perfectly complement the casino’s selection of standard bonus offers every customer gets to claim.
- Variety of Tournaments: If you click on the Tournaments tab on the main menu, you are presented with a list of all currently active casino tournaments. Tournaments held at Lincoln Casino are usually held on slot games but you can also participate in tournaments on instant-win games, such as keno.
- Hassle-Free Banking Options: The hassle-free banking system at Lincoln Casino adds to its appeal as a top iGaming destination. You can choose from a number of deposit methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
- Customer Support Reachable Around the Clock: Lincoln Casino has 24/7-working customer support and you have two contact options: live chat or email. From the homepage, you also have access to the Lincoln Casino FAQs page with more information about registering for an account, redeeming no deposit bonus codes etc.
Is Lincoln Casino Legit?
Lincoln Casino was established back in 2013, and after taking bets for almost a decade it has become one of the best online casinos for real money going.
We came across multiple five star ratings on Trustpilot as well as other online casino review sites like AG.
Lincoln Casino employs SSL encryption technology as you can see from the small padlock icon in the search bar.
Additionally, Charles Mousseau, B. Sc., issued an RNG certificate to Lincoln Casino and this RNG certificate ensures the fairness of every gaming session.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Deposit Bonus with Lincoln Casino
If this is your first time visiting Lincoln Casino and you are not sure how the whole registration process works, this is a guide for you.
Let’s talk through the steps to register for an account and start playing:
Step 1: Create an Account at Lincoln Casino
- Follow our link to visit Lincoln Casino
- Click on the Sign-Up tab in the right upper corner
- Select your country of residence
- Enter the missing personal details
Step 2: Finish Creating Your Account
- Choose your username and password
- Choose your currency
- Enter your full name and date of birth
- Enter details about your location
- Accept the Lincoln Casino Terms & Conditions
- Submit your registration request
Step 3: Verify Your Account
- Save your Lincoln Casino login details
- Open your email client
- Open the email sent by the casino
- Click on the “MY ACCOUNT” tab to verify
- Return to the lobby and click on the “Deposit” tab
- Deposit at least $25 and you have qualified for the welcome bonus
How Does Lincoln Casino Treat Its Players?
Another positive aspect of this online casino is the customer service, which is provided by kind and professional customer care representatives.
They provide players with round-the-clock support via email and live chat. Both of the contact options that we tested seem to be equally convenient.
In case of needing the assistance of any kind, you can also visit the casino’s FAQs page.
While there are some other brands known for faster payouts, Lincoln Casino still aims to process all crypto withdrawal requests within two business days.
In addition, the minimum withdrawal limit at Lincoln Casino ($150 for fiat options) is higher than we are used to seeing. Still, the casino does not take much to approve and process withdrawal requests, unlike some other gambling sites.
As for the casino’s KYC Policy, you can play real money casino games at Lincoln Casino without verifying your account. However, you will not be able to get your winnings if you have not provided the required account verification information, so make sure you verify.
All registrants at Lincoln Casino can take a temporary break from gambling here by completing the casino’s simple self-exclusion form. Other than self-exclusion options, other responsible gambling tools are not included.
Lincoln Casino Review: Why Play Here?
Online Slots: 4.7/5
Lincoln Casino is powered by only one software developer and that is WGS Technology which was established as Vegas Technology. With this being said, all of the games featured on the site are crafted by Vegas Technology, and many of these online casinos are not available elsewhere.
The casino’s gaming lobby has around 140 games, including Book of the Earth, Four Mighty Beasts, Gold Heist, Make You Rich, Big Night, Cleopatra’s Pyramid II, Wheel of Chance Quick Spin, and Triple Paradise Riches video slots, among others.
At Lincoln Casino, you also have a selection of slots with progressive jackpots, including Pay Dirt II, 3x Cool Cherry, Mine All Mine, and Stocking Stuffers.
Like most casinos in the online casino world that cater to beginner players, Lincoln Casino has a no registration practice mode if you want to play some of its popular games for free before you decide to register for an account.
Classic Table Games: 4.8/5
Powered by WGS or Wager Gaming, Lincoln Casino also has a great selection of classic table games, and it’s one of the best blackjack sites around.
More specifically, you can play Wager Gaming Vegas Strip Blackjack, American Roulette, Downtown Vegas Blackjack, European Roulette, Classic Blackjack, Progressive Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack, and other variations with a betting range between $2 and $200.
Other table games featured here come in the form of video poker. You can play Deuces Wild Multi-Pay, Bonus Deuces Wild, Bonus Poker, Aces and Faces, Ultra Bonus Poker, Jacks or Better, Joker Poker Multi-Pay, Joker Poker, and Double Joker, among other games.
Speaking of video poker, you can also play Pai Gow Poker and a couple of unusual Five Card Mulligan poker slots which are very rarely available online.
Aside from RNG-powered card and table games, Lincoln Casino does not have live dealer games. Essentially, you cannot play table games with real dealers here.
Specialty Games: 4.6/5
After video poker, the selection of specialty games at Lincoln Casino is decent with four scratch card games, including Play with Cleo, Aztec Warriors, and Rise of Titans. You can also try your luck on one Keno game.
At the same time, you will not come across Bingo Bucks or other online bingo games. Other lottery-style games are missing as well.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
Upon making a minimum deposit of $25, newcomers qualify for five match deposit bonuses up to $5,000.
Lincoln Casino also offers weekly and weekend reload bonuses on players’ first deposits of the day which means every day of the week is a new opportunity to boost your bankroll.
The casino also lets its customers claim free bonuses if they play new eligible games during the promotional period. Then, there is also the Lincoln Casino Double Rewards promo that grants double comp points if you play selected slots.
On top of these deposit bonus offers, players can also benefit from Lincoln Casino Lucky 7 Match and 777 Match Bonuses. The fun does not stop here as rewarding rebate bonuses up to 25% are also in the game, as well as rewarding slots tournaments.
Banking Methods: 4.7/5
To make payments at Lincoln Casino, you can use Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, ecoPayz, wire transfer, and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.
The minimum deposit amount accepted is $10, $20, or $25, depending on your chosen option.
The minimum withdrawal amount is either $25 or $100. The minimum withdrawal limit is $150 if you use paper check or wire transfer.
Withdrawals via ecoPayz and Bitcoin are processed for free while $45 commission fees apply to bank wires and paper checks.
Lincoln Casino processes wire transfer withdrawals within 15 days. If you want to get your winnings within two business days, use Bitcoin or ecoPayz.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
There is no phone support option available for contacting Lincoln Casino customer service representatives, but you may rely on the incredibly useful live chat or email service instead.
In our experience, the personnel operating behind the scenes are incredibly competent and always eager to help you, regardless of the problem or worry you may be experiencing.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
When it comes to the Lincoln Casino mobile gaming platform, it is accessible on all portable devices in instant play mode. So, to enjoy gaming sessions on the go at Lincoln Casino just visit the casino on your mobile device via Google Chrome or any other web browser you are using.
You do not have to deal with downloading and installing software to start enjoying gaming sessions on the road because everything is available in instant play mode.
Lincoln Review Overall Score: 4.5/5
Lincoln Casino is a great iGaming site if you want to play top-notch games that are not that often available online. Lincoln Casino is also a great site if you want to benefit from bonuses every single day of the week or take part in exciting tournaments.
At the same time, we would like to see the casino enrich its gaming selection with some live casino games as at the time of writing this, you cannot enjoy live casino gaming sessions.
We would also like to see the casino add more responsible gambling tools as these are essential to keep your gambling habits and spending in check. With some room for improvement, the casino’s overall score is 4.5/5.
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Lincoln Casino?
Lincoln Casino serves iGaming fans and enthusiasts residing in many different areas but at the same time, not all players can register for an account here and play. To make sure that players from your country are accepted, check the casino’s list of prohibited countries.
If you can play here, then consider checking the casino’s payment restrictions. Focus on the minimum and maximum deposit limits on the payment methods you prefer using.
You may also want to check the betting range set on your favorite video poker and other games so that you can set your budget accordingly.
What Bonuses are Available at Lincoln Casino?
Welcome Bonus Package up to $5000
If after registering for an account at Lincoln Casino you deposit at least $25, you qualify for its welcome bonus package valued up to $5,000.
The bonus package features five 100% match deposit bonuses up to $1,000 and each bonus has 20x wagering requirements on the bonus amount received and on your deposit amount.
No bonus code is necessary.
Weekly Reload Bonus Promotion
From Monday to Thursday players can grab a 100% reload bonus (minimum $100 deposit) or a 50% reload bonus ($50 minimum deposit).
On the weekend this promo is extended even further, with a 100% reload bonus redeemable for just a minimum of $50 deposit.
These reloads are valid only on the first deposit of the day, and are subject to a 20x rollover.
No bonus code is necessary.
Booster Bonus
Slot players love this reload bonus which allows them to get up to 50% and 200 free spins on their deposits, depending on the size of the deposit.
The lowest bonus starts at 20% for a $35 deposit.
Lincoln Casino no deposit bonus codes are not required.
Wagering requirements are 20x.
Rebate Bonus
For players who don’t cash in a welcome bonus, they’ve got the option to opt in to the Rebate Bonus which gives a 25% retroactive rebate.
In order to claim this your balance will have to have gone below $1 after the deposit, and not have any pending withdrawals in the queue.
The maximum bonus is $200 and is subject to a 20x rollover.
Double Rewards Bonus
If you play selected slots, you can qualify for the Double Rewards promo.
Expect three of the most popular online slots on the site to be featured in this promo each month.
The balance will be updated once $25 in bets have been made.
Other Great Online Casinos Similar to Lincoln Casino
If you want to explore what online casinos similar to Lincoln Casino offer in terms of their bonuses and gaming lobbies, we have three great casinos for you, and each one is briefly discussed down below.
If you join Red Dog Casino using our link, you qualify for a 240% bonus and 40 bonus spins you can use to play the Spring Wilds slot.
If you like this bonus, make sure you use the ADORABLE promo code or you will not qualify. Speaking of Red Dog bonuses, the casino offers a couple of other sign-up offers and each one includes free spins.
The gaming lobby at Red Dog is very similar to the gaming lobby at Lincoln Casino but here you have a couple of unique arcade games to try out.
Claim a 240% bonus and 40 spins on Spring Wilds after joining Red Dog Casino.
Joining Super Slots casino for the first time makes you eligible for a staggering sign-up bonus valued up to $6,000 and 50 free spins.
The casino also has a special 400% crypto bonus for newcomers who make their first deposits via Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any other supported cryptocurrency.
Unlike Lincoln City Casino, Super Slots houses live games, including Blackjack and Roulette, so if you want to play with real dealers, this casino is a better option.
Start your Super Slots gaming sessions with up to $6,000 in bonus money and 50 extra spins.
If you make Slots.lv Casino your next online gambling destination, you can get up to $5,000 in extra money after you complete your registration process and make a minimum qualifying deposit.
Once you use your welcome bonus funds, Slots.lv Casino offers you up to $225 in bonus money through its referral program. Other bonuses available through the casino’s Rewards Program are also available.
Slots.lv has around 250 games, and some of these are rewarding bingo games that are not available at Lincoln Casino.
Join Slots.lv Casino and enrich your bankroll with up to $5,000 in bonus funds right now.
Lincoln Casino Reviews by Other Players
Still looking for more info? If you want to check what other players think of Lincoln Casino, we’ve attached a couple of customer reviews for you below:
Read Our Lincoln Casino Review and Ready to Roll?
If you decide to give Lincoln Casino a chance, and you should, make sure you take advantage of its no deposit and sign-up bonus package.
If you decide to check what other casinos offer first then start with our three alternative picks and you cannot go wrong.
No matter which choice you make, stay within your budget and benefit from safer gambling tools if they are available.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.