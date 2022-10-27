LoL Worlds Betting: League of Legends World Championship Predictions, Odds, Top Sportsbooks, and More

This year, the League of Legends World Championship is slated to be bigger than ever!
For the first time since the pandemic started, they’re accepting live audiences in four different cities. However, if you don’t feel like traveling this year, you can bet on the outcome from the comfort of your home.
eSports bettors have more options than ever before - and we have compiled some of the top online sportsbooks you can use right now. We found the best LoL betting site to be Bovada, but there are others we liked, too.
Let’s find out more about LoL Worlds betting.
Top-Rated Online Sportsbooks for League of Legends Betting
- Bovada: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best for unique prop bets on LOL worlds
- BetUS: Most generous welcome bonus
- Everygame: Most reputable online betting site
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best for competitive bet spreads
- MyBookie: Best online gambling site for loyal players
- Thunderpick: Best online sports betting site for crypto gamblers
A Guide to Betting On League of Legends World Championship
Unless you have a bookie on speed dial or live right next to Caesar’s Palace, you’ll have to go through a trusted online sportsbook to find competitive odds on the League of Legends world championship.
Lucky for you, our experts came prepared with an in-depth selection for newbies.
There are tens (if not hundreds) of online betting sites offering extensive coverage across multiple eSports categories. Our top betting sites offer competitive bet spreads alongside best-in-class bonuses and dedicated, 24/7 customer support.
Which League of Legends Teams Are Playing Right now?
Every year, twenty-four teams compete against each other for a seat at the Grand Final tournament. However, because elimination brackets already started in late September, only eight teams remain, and only the most successful team can take home the grand prize.
The League of Legends World Championship quarterfinals is taking place from Oct. 20 - Oct. 23, 2022. JDG, Rogue, T1, RNG, Gen. G, Damwon KIA, DRX, and EDG will battle it out and play on stage for their spot in the semi-finals.
The actual League of Legends Grand Final Tournament will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco on November 5th.
With a smidge over two weeks left to decide the first-place winner, it’s getting down to crunch time - these four LoL teams are most likely to bring the bag home. Let’s find out more about them.
>>Click here to find out more about the latest LoL Worlds odds.
JDG (Odds: -1,100 at Bovada)
JDG is China’s #1 seeded e-sports team, and they’re matching up against Rogue on October 20, 2022. They may have started off as a “middle-of-the-pack” team in 2017, but they began making international headlines just 3 years later.
After placing 2nd with a 4-2 record, they lost to Suning in their first quarter-final matchup. However, having participated in a staggering 265 eSports tournaments so far, they’re heavily expected to show up and show out at this year’s League of Legends world championship.
Redemption is only two sessions away, and JDG has what it takes to solidify its spot in League of Legends history. As noted, their odds at Bovada are -1,100.
T1 (Odds: -235 at Bovada)
T1 hails from South Korea, and they compete against Royal Never Give Up (RNG) on October 21, 2022. As Korea’s #2 seed, they boast an 86% win rate across 459 different gaming tournaments - an amazing number, really.
They’re also coming in hot with a four-win streak leading up to the showdown!
We found that T1 is best known for having the youngest players, who are just 18 and 19 years old. However, when it comes to League of Legends' prowess, age is truly just a number! As a whole, they’ve earned $294,000 (and counting) in tournament wins this year!
T1 scrapped it out to a first-place win during the Mid-Season Invitational in 2017, and they placed second in the League of Legends World Championship Grand Final that same year. More recently, they lost to Damwon KIA during the League of Legends semi-final in 2021.
This team is hungry for a first-place championship, and they’ve got the juice to make their dreams come true on November 5th! The current odds of T1 at Bovada is -235.
Gen. G (Odds: -385 at Bovada)
Gen. G and T1 are equally yoked, and both eSports teams are based in the Republic of Korea. However, because Gen. G is Korea’s #1 seeded team, they’re slightly more favored to win this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
Notably, they’ve only participated in 226 gaming tournaments, but they boast a very similar 83% win rate across the board. As they enter the League of Legends quarter-final, they’re riding on the heels of a six-win streak.
In this championship, Gen. G will compete against Damwon Gaming on October 22, 2022.
They may have lost to Edward Gaming in the League of Legends semi-finals tournament last year, but the close 3-2 final score spells future success for Gen. G. There’s also a chance that Gen. G and T1 will compete against each other to become the best Korean team.
With dogged teams like Gen. G and T1 battling it out on the world stage, it really is anybody’s game. Gen. G’s odds at Bovada were -385 at the time of writing.
Edward Gaming (Odds: -176 at Bovada)
Edward Gaming is China’s 3rd-seeded eSports team, but they won the League of Legends World Championship last year. It’s clear they have what it takes to pull a repeat this year, and they’ve beaten “better” teams in the heat of the moment.
They’re competing against DRX on October 23, 2022 - the winning team will advance to LoL’s semi-finals tournament, so expect a close matchup. When the pressure is on, Edward Gaming’s players rise to the challenge - the fans can only hope for the same to happen this time around, too.
Six years ago, they set a record-high 19-win streak. As we said, there are “better” eSports teams waiting to earn the final trophy, but EDG is capable of some truly phenomenal feats. Much like Apollo Creed, they’re an underdog that doesn’t stop fighting until it’s over.
While any of these four eSports teams could win the League of Legends World Championship, our money rests on JDG to dominate the field and take their rightful place on the LOL throne. Its odds are at -176 at Bovada.
How to Bet On the League of Legends World Championships
If you’re new to online sports betting (or sports betting in general), don’t skip this section. We’ll discuss relevant terms that you need to know before you get started! If you’ve never heard of a “parlay” or “prop bet” before, do not worry - we’ve got you covered with an in-depth explanation.
Over/Under Bet Spreads:
Before the best eight teams play on stage, sports analysts predict who’s most likely to win each matchup. Positive bet spreads (such as +200) indicate an underdog or less likely winner. Negative bet spreads (such as -200) indicate a “fan favorite” or a sure tournament winner. You can find LoL Worlds odds at Bovada by clicking here.
In summary, you can view over/under bet spreads as general probabilities.
As with everything, there are pros and cons to betting on the favorite and the underdog.
If you come across a wager with -200 odds, you’ll have to bet $200 to win $100 in profit. Conversely, if you come across a bet spread with +200 odds, you’ll earn $200 in profit for every $100 wagered.
Betting in the positives can deliver seriously high-stakes payouts, but you’re assuming a higher level of risk in the process. If you’d consider yourself a conservative bettor, we’d suggest following the bandwagon and gambling on JDG to win it all.
Parlays:
When you create a “parlay,” you’re combining two or more bets into one larger wager. For example, you could bet on JDG to win their quarter-finals matchup, the resulting semi-finals tournament, and the Grand Final in one single parlay.
Generally, parlays come with lucrative odds and higher payouts, but they also come with an increased risk. If any section of your parlay loses, the entire parlay crumbles to the ground.
If you’ve got a tolerance for risk and a strong gut feeling, parlays are what you’re after.
Proposition Bets:
Proposition bets are defined as pre-game wagers that aren’t related to the outcome of the game. In other words, you can bet on player performances or scoring rather than the winner of a particular LoL Worlds matchup.
For example, if you bet on JDG’s top player to score 20 kills in the next quarter-final matchup, your bet is dependent on Bai Jia-hao’s performance. Even if JDG falls victim to the single elimination bracket, you’ll still get paid if 369 is on top of his game.
In-Game Wagers:
As you watch League of Legends tournaments unfold, the best sports betting sites, including Bovada, allow you to place wagers throughout the actual event. As such, you can upscale, downscale, or change your bets in the heat of the moment.
If your favorite player isn’t doing as well as you thought he would, you can pivot course. That sounds like a win-win to us!
>>Follow this link to explore the latest odds for LoL Worlds Championship.
Best LoL Worlds Online Sportsbooks
1. Bovada - Best League of Legends Worlds Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- Recognized betting site since 2011
- 75% BTC match up to $750
- In-play betting & live streams
- Competitive LOL money lines
- Exciting LoL championship futures
Cons:
- Variety doesn’t go beyond traditional sports
Bovada claims to be the world’s largest sportsbook, and we’re inclined to believe them. Case in point, they offer unmatched esports coverage. In addition to LoL, you can explore popular categories like Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Counterstrike, and Overwatch - among many others.
Even if you don’t have a Twitch account, Bovada hosts native live streams through its website! Notably, they also support in-play betting, so you can switch up your wagers as the tournament unfolds.
Since 2011, they’ve satisfied tens of thousands of gamblers. In summary, they’re our top-ranked choice for newbies and experienced sportsbook veterans alike.
Bonuses & Promos:
Both crypto and fiat players can get their hands on a juicy sportsbook match.
When you deposit $25 or more via credit card, you’ll redeem a 50% sportsbook bonus up to $250. That said, Bitcoin bettors will enjoy an even sweeter deal at Bovada. Just use the promo code “BTCSWB750” with your first crypto deposit of $20 or more!
For your trouble, you’ll claim a substantially larger 75% sportsbook bonus of up to $750.
Across the board, crypto and fiat players will have to satisfy a very low 5x wagering requirement. You’ll have 30 days to cash out your earnings and beat the clock.
Check out Bovada’s website to find its latest LoL betting odds.
2. BetOnline - Best Gambling Site for Prop Bets on LoL Worlds
Pros:
- 25+ years of experience
- Twitch integration comes standard
- 50% sportsbook bonus up to $1,000
- Unique LoL worlds prop bets
- Plenty of odds boosters
Cons:
- Mobile interface needs some work
BetOnline has been around for 25+ years and has a proven and successful experience in the online gambling world. Thankfully, BetOnline has built up a stellar reputation over the years, and they were among the first online sportsbook platforms to launch eSports money lines.
In the present day, they support 10 virtual markets - League of Legends, Halo, Call of Duty, and PUBG are just a few of their most popular categories. Better still, you’ll find tons of unique prop bets here. Even if your team doesn’t win the tournament, you can put faith in specific players.
Bonuses & Promos:
Use the promo code “BOL1000” with your first deposit of at least $55.
You’ll receive a 50% bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bet credits, so you can up the stakes during the next LoL quarter-finals match.
Click here to explore BetOnline’s odds on LoL Worlds.
3. BetUS - Most Generous Welcome Package for LoL Championship Betting
Pros:
- Up to $2,500 in free bet credits
- 29 years of untarnished experience
- Unmatched e-sports coverage
- Limitless prop bets for LoL events
Cons:
- High minimum deposit for the bonus
It’s hard to argue with about 30 years of experience, and it’s easy to see why BetUS is “America’s Favorite Sportsbook.” While they originally built up a name while taking wagers over the phone, their present-day sportsbook website is nothing short of high-tech.
Like BetOnline, they offer coverage across multiple popular eSports categories. Whether you’re here to bet on local qualifiers or the League of Legends World Championship, BetUS has you covered.
Bonuses & Promos:
People might stick around for BetUS’ awesome eSports coverage, but they’re drawn into the vortex by BetUS’ endless list of high-limit promotions. Unfortunately, we’re forced to pick a favorite - if you want the most bang for your buck, use the code “JOIN125” with your initial deposit.
During our BetUS review, we found that it offers you a 100% sportsbook match worth up to $2,500, and the remaining 25% match of up to $625 is allocated towards all their fantastic casino games!
Check out the BetUS website for the latest odds for LoL betting.
4. Everygame - Most Reputable LoL Worlds Sports Betting Site Online
Pros:
- Long history in the industry
- 100% sportsbook bonus up to $750
- Covers the LoL world championship
- Native live-streaming capabilities
Cons:
- No LoL futures as of right now
Everygame was founded in 1983 as a German bookie, but they have offered full-fledged support for North American eSports bettors since then. Over the past decades, they’ve undergone a full rebranding process - formerly, they were known as Intertops.
Of course, when they made the switch to an “online” sportsbook platform 22 years ago, thousands of loyal bettors followed suit. While they don’t offer coverage on many LoL futures, their brand’s unmatched reputation is the main selling point of Everygame.
Bonuses & Promos:
New sign-ups who use the promo code “3XBOOST250” will enjoy a lucrative reward from Everygame. The bonus is fairly self-explanatory - they’ll double each of your first three deposits up to $250, giving you a maximum of $750 in free bet credits.
Notably, this welcome package comes with industry-leading 4x rollover requirements. You’ll have 100 days to beat the clock and cash out your earnings.
Check out EveryGame and the latest LoL odds by following this link.
5. SportsBetting.ag - Most Competitive Odds for LoL Worlds
Pros:
- Higher payouts and lucrative lines
- Plenty of LOL futures to explore
- 100% crypto bonus up to $1,000
- “Early Markets” boast better odds
Cons:
- Steep 14x rollover requirement for the bonus
Sportsbetting.ag brings jaw-dropping bet spreads to your fingertips - if an underdog team wins the Summoner’s Cup, you’ll be rolling in green. Also, in our Sportsbetting.ag review, we found that it offers higher payouts and more lucrative money lines than competing sportsbook sites.
Like BetOnline, they host a wide variety of eSports futures and unique prop bets. You can bet on the Grand Final’s outcome long before it happens.
Bonuses & Promos:
Use the promo code “100CRYPTO” with your first crypto deposit of $20 or more.
Sportsbetting.ag will double your transaction up to $1,000 off the bat, so there are a ton of extra play credits at stake! You’ll have 30 days to burn through your sportsbook funds and meet 14x rollover requirements, but you should be open to working a bit harder for what you’re owed.
Check out SportsBetting.ag website to bet on LoL Worlds now.
Comparing the Top 5 LoL Worlds Betting Sportsbooks Online
Bovada: Use the bonus code “BTCSWB750” with your first Bitcoin deposit of $20 or more. Open your account to redeem a 75% sportsbook match worth up to $750 in bonus bet credits.
BetOnline: Use the bonus code “BOL1000” with your first cash deposit of at least $55. Start betting here and claim a 50% sportsbook bonus worth up to $1,000 in extra play credits.
BetUS: BetUS is known for its endless list of high-limit bonuses. Make sure to use the code “JOIN125” with your first deposit of $100 or more and score its generous welcome package up to $2,500.
Everygame: Everygame is offering a 100% sign-up bonus for new players. Fund your account and use the code “3XBOOST250” to redeem up to $750.
Sportsbetting.ag: Sportsbetting.ag is giving away a 100% first-time crypto match worth up to $1,000 in free bet credits. All you have to do is to use the promo code “CRYPTO100” for the welcome bonus.
MyBookie: MyBookie will double your first sportsbook deposit of $50 or more up to $1,000. There’s no promo code required - just “opt-in” with your initial qualifying crypto/fiat transaction.
Thunderpick: Use the promo code “WELCOME” with your first sportsbook deposit at Thunderpick. They’ll add an extra 5% to your first deposit or double it up to $500.
Related Post: Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites
League of Legends World Championship (LoLWorlds) Betting - FAQs
Who’s Going to Win the League of Legends World Championship?
It’s a toss-up, but JDG is slated to win the League of Legends world championship and take home the first-place prize pool. As one of the top teams in China (and the globe), they’ve dominated the charts time and time again.
Most notably, they’re known for having a team of hyper-reactive and win-hungry players. Sports analysts heavily favor their Grand Finals victory with -1,100 odds at Bovada.
What Is the Prize for the First Place at LoL World Championship?
According to some sources, the initial prize pool of the LoL worlds tournament is $2,225,000. However, the total prize pool will likely become a bit larger - before it’s all over, Riot Games tends to add a percentage of in-app sales from Championship LOL “skins.”
Of course, not every team will become a millionaire overnight! Rather, all the best play-in teams will share the pot.
Is Betting on League of Legends Worlds Safe?
Yes, it’s totally safe to bet on the LoL world champions online. As long as you’re gambling with a licensed and regulated sports betting site, you’re guaranteed to enjoy legitimate payouts and a competitive selection of provably fair money lines.
All the top esports sites in North America are monitored by external gaming authorities. As a result, they’re held to a higher standard of accountability than most of the best sports betting sites.
Can I Win Real Money Betting on League of Legends Worlds?
Yes, you can win real money while betting on League of Legends worlds. As the action unfolds in State Farm Arena, the Arena eSports Stadium in Mexico City, and Madison Square Garden, you can book your trip to watch the action unfold in person.
For the first time since the pandemic started, Riot Games announced that live audiences can attend LoL-related international events. That said, if you don’t feel like packing your bags, you can bet real money on the final outcome as you live-stream LoL action.
What is the Best Site for LoL World Championship Betting Online?
Bovada is the best site for gambling on the League of Legends World Championship in 2022.
Although our runner-up sites feature a ton of unique perks, Bovada checks all the boxes for new sign-ups. Firstly, you’ll get started on the right foot with a 75% BTC sportsbook bonus of up to $750. You can bet the underdog or up the ante as you wager on JDG to earn first place!
How to Start Betting on the League of Legends World Championship
If you’re new to sports betting online, you might be wondering how to get started with our top sites. Using Bovada as our example, we’ll break down the sign-up process. You’ll be on your way to live-streaming the League of Legends world championship in minutes!
1. Create A New Account
- Go to Bovada’s sports betting site by clicking here
- Click the red “Join” button
- Enter any required personal information
- Create a unique password
- Click “Register” to finalize your account
2. Verify Your Personal Information
- Check your SMS text messages
- Look for a unique code from Bovada
- Copy and paste your verification code
- Verify your mobile phone number to continue
3. Select Your Welcome Bonus
- Go back to Bovada’s homepage
- Click the “currency” tab in the top-right corner of your screen
- Next, click the red “Deposit” button
- Choose your preferred payment method from the next screen
- Click the “Modify” button near your selected bonus
4. Deposit & Claim Your Welcome Package
- Enter any relevant credit card information
- Fund your account with at least $25
- Finalize your crypto or fiat transaction
- Start betting on League of Legends with Bovada!
So, Where Should You Bet on LoL Worlds?
We’re yet to find a sport that can’t be made infinitely more exciting by placing a bet or two. League of Legends can be unpredictable, but that just adds to the jaw-clenching anticipation.
We’d highly recommend Bovada for players on the fence, but we’d just as eagerly suggest going with any online betting site listed here.
So, take one more look at our top picks, choose which betting site to use, and bet on the LoL Worlds Championship now.
DISCLAIMER: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: