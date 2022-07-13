Las Atlantis Casino Review for 2022: Is Las Atlantis Legit? Pros, Cons & More

Complete with mermaids, wizards, and other ancient legends, Las Atlantis hits a sweet spot for those obsessed with the mythical island of Atlantis.
Since this is a casino, though, we should not let a theme guide the overall quality behind it. If you wonder whether this is the right place to gamble, our Las Atlantis casino review is a must-read for you.
In this review of Las Atlantis, we will use facts and all the latest data and metrics to determine whether or not this casino matches up to the quality that modern online gambling sites need.
Pros:
- Tons of different promotions and free spin offers
- Welcome bonus offer up to $14,000
- Live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6
- All games are available to play for free
- Desktop app to play without a browser
- Mobile site and games work flawlessly
- Very prompt Las Atlantis customer service
Cons:
- Only one game software provider
- No poker lobbies or sports betting options
Las Atlantis Casino Bonuses:
- 320% Slots Bonus: Use the OCEANCOINS code to trigger a 320% slots bonus
- 280% Up to $14,000: Enter the code LASATLANTIS to claim up to $14,000
- 260% Match & Free Spins: Use HIDDENGEM to get a 260% match and 45 free spins
- 270% + 35 Free Spins: Use WILDATLANTIS to get a 270% slots bonus and 30 spins
- No Deposit Free Spins: Use CASHWIN to claim 45 no-deposit free spins
- 240% Deposit Bonus: Use the code NEWASGARD to claim a 240% match and 40 spins
Let’s get into specifics now.
Stand-Out Features of Las Atlantis Online Casino
After thoroughly assessing the ins and outs of this gambling site, we found these to be the best features of Las Atlantis:
- Flawless design and site functionality
- Tons of different bonuses & promotions
- Occasional no-deposit bonuses
- Fiat & cryptocurrency banking options
- Instant human live chat support
We will break down each of these features and more as we do a complete Las Atlantis review below.
Is Las Atlantis Casino Legit?
Before you sign up and start gambling online, the first question that may run through your mind is whether or not the online casino is trustworthy. Casinos can often unfairly garner bad reputations since players are understandably upset after losing money or when they didn't understand the T&Cs.
Therefore, we have done an unbiased and thorough investigation of this casino to help you determine whether or not Las Atlantis Casino is legit.
For starters, we can confirm that the Las Atlantis online casino has an active license through Curacao. This gives players an instant boost of confidence that their casino balance is safe while in escrow. After a complete investigation, we can confirm that this is a legit casino.
How to Sign Up & Claim a Las Atlantis Bonus Code
The signup process is speedy and straightforward at Las Atlantis Casino. However, your biggest concern before signing up might be how you can activate one of the bonuses mentioned above. Here are the steps involved:
1. Head Over to the Official Site
The first thing you need to do to activate your welcome bonus is to open Las Atlantis via this link. From there, you will be able to create an account and get started activating your bonus.
2. Create an Account
Once on the official website page, click the "Sign Up" button located in the top right corner of the page. From there, it typically takes about one minute to make an account. Simply fill in the required personal information.
3. Head Over to the Cashier Page
After making an account, you should be able to click the "Cashier" button in the top left of the page. This is where you will be able to activate your bonus code.
4. Type in the Bonus Code
Before depositing, it's essential that you type in the bonus code. Otherwise, you will risk not being able to activate your welcome bonus. In the "Deposit" tab, there is a box on the far right where you can type in (or select) your code. We recommend the LASATLANTIS code for maximum value, but you can use any other from our list.
5. Deposit to Activate the Bonus
Once you’ve entered the code, you simply need to deposit at least $20 to trigger the offer. Your funds will arrive shortly, and you can now play Las Atlantis casino games for real money.
How Does Las Atlantis Casino Treat its Players?
How a casino treats its players indicates its overall quality. After putting everything to the test, we can fully gauge how Las Atlantis Casino treats its players.
Instant 24/7 Live Chat:
One of the first things we like to do before confirming that there is 24/7 live chat is to test it out ourselves.
After pulling up the live chat at Las Atlantis, we were instantly connected with a human who was ready to help us with anything. Prompt support is vital (but not always offered) at the best online casinos such as this one.
Withdrawals Within 3-5 Days:
You don't necessarily have to use the same deposit method when making a withdrawal. However, one potential problem is that the withdrawals can take up to five days to process. This might not be fast enough for specific players.
Extensive KYC Process:
Before making a withdrawal, players must go through a rather extensive KYC process. Therefore, make sure you are comfortable sending the online casino documents such as your photo ID, a screenshot (front and back) of your card, and a piece of mail that can confirm your address.
If you cannot supply all of this information or are unable to provide this information, you can’t get paid out. However, this is industry-standard among serious online casinos, so we don’t really see it as a downside.
Plenty of Bonuses:
The many different Las Atlantis casino offers are undoubtedly one of the brightest shining features of this online casino. At the time of writing, over 20 different welcome bonuses and promotions were offered, but we’ve selected only the best ones for your convenience.
Plenty of Banking Options:
A casino site such as this one that offers support for both cryptocurrency and fiat currency is generally a sign of having inclusive banking options that fit most players’ needs. However, we would like to see more support for bank deposits (such as bank wire) and altcoins in the future.
Why You Should Play At Las Atlantis Casino: Full Las Atlantis Casino Review
Want to get the full scoop on this new online casino? We have got you covered.
We have done all the heavy lifting for you using ten different metrics to gauge the overall quality. This way, you can determine for yourself whether or not this casino matches up to the quality standards you deserve.
Overall Style & Feel: 4.9/5
From the theme of the fictional city of Atlantis over to the functionality of the site itself, Las Atlantis has all the makings of a grand casino. You can make an account in less than a minute, which is much faster than a typical casino permits.
The website's design is also unique, attractive, and very easy to navigate. We did not have any issues scrolling through the game selection or finding more information about the casino itself. One thing you should note, though, is that you need an account before you can see everything this casino has to offer.
Diversity Games & Game Providers: 4/5
Perhaps the only potential deal-breaker to be found here is that there isn't adequate diversity of games and game providers. Currently, there are 132 slot games, including Aztec's Treasure, Fruit Frenzy, and Enchanted Garden II. Many other online casinos have well over 300, if not thousands of different slot games.
Perhaps this is the case because Realtime Gaming is the only gaming software provider they have. If anything, RTG is a heavy-hitter, and all of its games scream quality, which removes the risk of playing obscure online slots.
That being said, we do like that they have video poker, table games, and even specialty games such as Fish Catch, Banana Jones, and European Roulette.
Casino Games Quality: 4.6/5
The overall quality of the games is not a point of concern. RTG is a high-quality gaming provider, and the graphics and interface of each game are intuitive and straightforward.
We like how each game can be loaded without an active balance so that you can get a feel for what each game is like.
One game in particular that we enjoyed playing was Fish Catch, which combines arcade and casino qualities.
Players can click on a fish to "catch" it and receive the monetary value printed on the fish. Strategy and skills must be used, though, since each click also costs money, and fish often take multiple clicks to catch. It’s quite the trendy game in the skill-based casino community right now.
Live Dealer Games: 4.8/5
A live casino is a necessary component of a top-quality modern gambling site. Currently, players can play live dealer games, including roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and Super 6 at Las Atlantis Casino.
There are five live blackjack tables, four live roulette tables, two baccarat tables, and two different Super 6 tables. One thing we don't like about the live casino is that you need to navigate to a different website to use it.
Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions: 5/5
With several different welcome bonuses and tons of ongoing promotions that existing players can take advantage of, this is one area in which this online casino stands out.
Perhaps the most noteworthy welcome bonus is the 280% match deposit bonus up to $14,000. Even with a 35x wagering requirement, this is quite a bit of value for new players.
Outside of this welcome bonus, over 20 different promotions are currently going on over at Las Atlantis Casino. Bonuses typically include deposit bonuses and free spins on games such as Mermaid's Pearls, Hyper Wins, and Miami Jackpots.
Mobile Casino Site: 4.7/5
When you navigate to a casino site on a mobile device, you should expect to see a similar standard of quality that you get on the desktop site. Thankfully, there are no immediate points of concern here. The site works well on mobile browsers.
That being said, we hope to see a dedicated mobile app in the future. There is a desktop app that players can download and install on Windows devices. Perhaps this is a sign of an upcoming mobile app — it's anybody's guess!
Customer Support: 4.8/5
The level of customer support, including the different channels for getting in touch with a representative and the customer service's promptness, often says a lot about the overall casino quality.
We tested out the live chat and connected with a human representative within seconds. There is also an international phone number, a local phone number for WhatsApp, and a dedicated email address. As a whole, the customer support is exemplary.
License & Reputation: 4.8/5
There is a license based out of Curacao that this casino holds. When we contacted the casino to confirm the presence of a license, they said that "We would like to draw your attention that Las Atlantis website is licensed and authorized by the Government of Curacao and operates under the Master License #365/JAZ as an Information Service Provider."
Banking Options: 4.7/5
Since this casino offers support for major credit cards, Flexepin, and the ability to deposit via live chat and phone, most players will have a straightforward experience depositing. There is also support for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT.
We hope to see support for bank wire when depositing and more altcoins on the lineup in the future. Currently, there are eight different banking methods to utilize.
Withdrawal Process: 4/5
Withdrawing is one of the main points of potential concern with this site. It can take up to 5 days to withdraw, but that’s still a pretty acceptable time frame since most online casinos will drag you on for weeks.
One feature we like about their withdrawal process is that you can choose between bank wire, Bitcoin, and credit card options. Many casinos force you to withdraw via the same means you deposited.
Las Atlantis Casino Review Score: 4.55/5
Using the metrics above, and despite a couple of points of concern, this casino achieved a superb score of 4.55 out of 5. To improve this score, Las Atlantis should focus on improving their withdrawal speed, add in some more gaming providers, as well as more variety of games.
Consider This Before Signing Up to Las Atlantis Casino
Available Countries: On the Las Atlantis Casino FAQ page, you can find all the countries that are currently not supported. A few restricted countries include Germany, Russia, and India. Players from the United States are free to join and take advantage of all bonuses. However, be sure to still check your local laws to ensure that you fully comply with all your legal obligations.
Available Currencies: Just like any other casino, not all currencies are supported. Currencies from any of the restricted countries are not allowed. After contacting customer support, they informed us that deposits via USD and Euros are accepted. Therefore, expect exchange fees if you wish to pay using another currency.
Any Restrictions & License Limitations: It's essential to do your own research on any further relevant license limitations or restrictions. When we contacted customer support to confirm their license, they confirmed that they hold an active Master License #365/JAZ from the government of Curacao. In any case, follow your own local rules and regulations.
What Bonuses Are Available at Las Atlantis?
Las Atlantis Casino Welcome Bonuses
There are a variety of different welcome bonuses available at this casino. Perhaps the most noteworthy is using the "LASATLANTIS" code, which gives you a 280% match bonus deposit of up to $14,000. There is a 35x wagering requirement for this offer.
No Deposit Bonus
Since numerous players are heavily interested in no deposit bonuses, we’ve prepared an exclusive one.
You can use the code “CASHWIN” to claim a Las Atlantis no deposit bonus. Upon entering this code, you will receive 45 free spins on Cash Bandits 3 — without depositing a cent.
Las Atlantis Casino Free Spins
There are a variety of different Las Atlantis bonus codes that give you free spins. Check them out:
- HIDDENGEM: Get a 260% match bonus and 45 free spins on Thai Emerald
- WILDATLANTIS: Get a 270% slots bonus and 30 free spins on Wild Fire 7s
- NEWASGARD: Get a 240% match bonus and 40 free spins on Asgard Deluxe
All of these promotions carry the same terms and conditions. In order to claim them, you’ll need to enter the respective bonus code and deposit $10 via Neosurf, $20 via crypto, or $30 via credit cards.
Each Las Atlantis casino bonus has 35x wagering requirements with a 30x maximum payout.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Las Atlantis
Want to check out some online casinos that excel where Las Atlantis falls short? We have got you covered. Here are three other solid online casinos with unique perks you won't find at Las Atlantis.
This casino is the best choice for players who want live poker lobbies and tournaments to play with real human players. There are consistent tournaments taking place, with the Monthly Milly ($1 million GTD) taking the spotlight once a month.
Ignition Casino also has a fun virtual sports betting page where you can bet on simulated sports projected using computer graphics live. You can get a 150% bonus on your first deposit up to $3,000 (evenly split between casino and poker). There are 25x wagering requirements.
Bovada is another excellent choice if you want a casino with lower wagering requirements. They also have a full sportsbook, which is the thing they’re most famous for.
There is currently a 125% bonus up to $3,750 on BTC deposits with a 25x wagering requirement. They also have a welcome offer for fiat currency users to get a 100% bonus up to $3,000 with the same 25x requirement.
If you are concerned with the low total number of slot games offered at Las Atlantis, Bitstarz is a wonderful secondary choice. There are over 3,500 total games provided on this site, including almost 1,000 different slot games.
Bitstarz is also an award-winning casino and offers 8-minute payouts. However, keep in mind that this is a crypto-exclusive casino in most countries, including the USA. Therefore, your dollars might be worthless here.
You can claim a 100% up to 1 BTC bonus on your first deposit plus 180 free spins if Bitstarz seems like the perfect fit for you.
Other Las Atlantis Casino Customer Reviews
After going throughout the internet to find some legitimate Las Atlantis Casino reviews, here are a few that stood out:
Thinking of Signing Up at Las Atlantis Casino?
Throughout this review of Las Atlantis, we did our best to give an unbiased and honest depiction of what goes on behind the scenes.
The best advice we can give is to study the KYC process, know the wagering requirements for any bonus offers, and expect to lose money (as you should with any other casino).
Perhaps the most striking features of this site are the prompt, high-quality customer service, high amount of bonus offers and free spins, and the overall style and feel of the site.
