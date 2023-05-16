Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites in 2023: Top KS Sportsbook Apps Ranked By Betting Markets, Odds, & More

If you are looking for the best Kansas sports betting sites, you’ve just landed on the right page.
An amazing variety of sports betting markets, competitive odds, and generous bonuses are just a few of the things you should be looking forward to at top KS sportsbooks.
After careful consideration, we chose BetUS as the best overall site for sports bettors in Kansas. But there are so many others that we would like to share with you today!
Let’s dive right in.
Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites
- BetUS: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best odds for NBA
- Bovada: Best welcome bonus
- MyStake: Best betting market variety
- MyBookie: Best football odds
- EveryGame: Best design
- SportsBetting.ag: Best for eSports betting
1. BetUS - Best Kansas Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- 125% welcome bonus for new players
- Most competitive odds for most sports
- Many betting options
- Supports live betting
- 24/7 customer support team
Cons:
- Cluttered website
If you are after the best sports betting site for all sorts of popular teams, from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Kansas Jayhawks, there won't be a better option than what you can get here at BetUS.
With some of the best odds for most sports, many betting options, and an excellent live betting interface, all Kansas sports bettors will feel right at home here. Best of all, 24/7 instant customer support is ready to assist you.
Sportsbook Experience: 4.9/5
Sports in Kansas are always more fun to watch, and betting on them makes things even more exciting. With about 30 different sports to bet on, all your favorite teams are available here, whether the Kansas City Chiefs or the Kansas State Wildcats.
In addition, we find an excellent live betting experience where you can place bets and even sometimes watch games live after betting. There are also futures markets, odds boosters, and plenty of unique betting options to check out here.
Overall Casino Quality: 4.8/5
Once you place your bets, you can still gamble at BetUS and play some table games, slots, live dealer games, and take part in some exciting tournaments. Some of the best slots we found include Slam Dunk Spins, Project Space, and Joker City.
One area that stands out in particular at BetUS is the blackjack section. Our favorite blackjack variants include 9/5 Multi-Hand Blackjack, Double Deck Blackjack, and Double Exposure Blackjack.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
Whenever you need help while using BetUS, you can rely on their customer service. Select the live chat button on any page, wait a few seconds, and then you will immediately be connected to a live support agent.
They also have a phone number and email you can use.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5
This is the most value you can get from any welcome bonus we came across during our research. When making your first deposit, you will get a 125% bonus, up to $3,125 in bonus funds in total.
Remember that only $2,500 of this bonus can be used for sports betting - with 10x wagering requirements.
Click here to learn more about the latest bonuses available for BetUS players.
2. BetOnline - Best Kansas Sports Betting Site for NBA Odds
Pros:
- 50% bonus up to $1,000
- Best NBA odds & futures
- Great live betting experience
- Props builders & odds boosters
- Lightning-fast customer support
Cons:
- High card transaction fees
If you are after Kansas betting sites that are great for the NBA, no other option will be better than BetOnline. With access to some of the best NBA odds, futures markets, props builders, and odds boosters, we always go to BetOnline first when placing NBA bets.
Sportsbook Experience: 4.8/5
Compared to most Kansas sportsbooks, the interface and overall experience are high-quality. In addition, you can bet on over 25 professional sports - including some rare picks like martial arts, lacrosse, and tennis.
A few features that stand out here, especially for NBA bets, are the odds boosters and props. When placing NBA bets, the lines here are typically very competitive to what we see at BetUS. When combined with odds boosters and you check out the parlay prop builder, you will often get the best possible deal on odds.
Overall Casino Quality: 4.8/5
This is another excellent place to go if you want to start sports betting on teams like the Kansas City Chiefs or the Kansas City Royals and then finish up and play casino games like craps, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and more.
One standout feature of this site is that they have a solid online poker lobby. From there, you can compete with other players in high-stakes matchups, compete in tournaments, and test your luck to take home the pot in low-stake matches.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
There are many channels to seek support here, including a full help center, an FAQ page, and a 24/7 live chat tool.
For questions that don't merit human help, we recommend going to the help center first. However, we were able to get a fast response within 30 seconds after testing out the live chat.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.85/5
The welcome bonus here is an excellent option if you are already sold on the great odds for NBA matchups we find here. Using the code "BOL1000," you can get a 50% bonus of up to $1,000 in value.
Just keep in mind that this offer has 10x wagering requirements.
Click here to get started at BetOnline with a massive bonus of up to $1,000.
3. Bovada - Best Welcome Bonus of All Kansas Sports Betting Sites
Pros:
- Welcome bonus up to $750
- All popular sports & Kansas teams
- Competitive odds
- Low 5x wagering
Cons:
- Dual and late lines
Kansas sports bettors on the hunt for the best welcome bonus should look no further than Bovada. In addition to a bulky bonus for new users, the welcome bonus comes with fair 5x wagering requirements, which is quite exciting!
Not to mention, all popular Kansas sports are available for betting here, whether it be professional sports betting or college sports betting. They also have one of the most effective and responsive customer support teams.
Sportsbook Experience: 4.7/5
Whether betting on Kansas racing or the Kansas Jayhawks, Bovada typically offers some of the best odds - for a money line bet, a spread, or so on. They also offer over 25 sports, including popular options like basketball, eSports, and more.
Overall Casino Quality: 4.9/5
The entire casino at Bovada is one of the most diverse and eclectic that we find when talking about online sportsbooks - which is partially why it is constantly ranked among the best gambling sites.
Users can play online poker in lobbies with other players, test their luck on slots, try to win the big progressive jackpot, or even play live dealer games like roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and Super 6 with bets up to $10,000!
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Whenever you need some assistance, there is always a helping hand ready to reach out and grab at Bovada. There is a player forum, a full help center, and even a 24/7 live chat tool. We got a response within one minute when testing the live chat.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.9/5
When depositing using Bitcoin, you can get a 75% bonus of up to $750. Best of all, this offer comes with fair 5x wagering requirements that are lower than any other offer on this page! This is the best welcome bonus package for sports bettors right now.
Remember that you will need to deposit using a cryptocurrency to get the biggest sports betting bonus. Otherwise, card bonuses can only rack up to $250 in value.
Click here to learn more about the latest promotions at Bovada.
4. MyStake - Best Variety of Betting Markets in Kansas
Pros:
- Excellent user interface
- 100% bonus up to $500
- Virtual sports betting
- Great live betting experience
Cons:
- Not the best mobile compatibility
If you are after a solid user experience that is engaging and easy to pick up and use, paired with an amazing variety of betting markets, MyStake might be what you are looking for.
Sportsbook Experience: 4.7/5
The sportsbook experience here is excellent and offers one of the best user experiences on the market. Users can quickly select their bets, markets, and more using a very attractive and intuitive betting system that includes popular betting lines, live betting, props, futures markets, and more.
We also like how there is a virtual sportsbook here where you can bet on sports that aren't in season. You can even watch simulated outcomes powered by modern graphics.
Overall Casino Quality: 4.8/5
Once you place your bets for your favorite teams, you might want to test your luck on one of the many mini-games offered at MyStake. Some of our favorite mini-games are Aquarings, Armada, and Icefield.
Another great aspect of the casino we love here is that they have a jam-packed live casino where you can play games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat with a live human dealer.
Customer Support: 4.75/5
Whenever you need assistance while using MyStake, help is always right around the corner. Simply select the chat button in the bottom right corner of any page, and you can connect with a human agent immediately.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5
There are various welcome bonus promotions available at MyStake. The 100% bonus of up to $500 is the best option to check out for Kansas sports bettors ready to bet on Kansas sports teams. This bonus comes with 10x wagering requirements.
Remember that you need to place bets on odds of at least 1.4 with the bonus cash. There are also various other promotions to check out, such as the 30% cashback bonus for sports betting, boosted odds, and more.
Visit MyStake by following this link to score your welcome promo.
5. MyBookie - Best Kansas Sports Betting App for Football Betting
Pros:
- Welcome bonus up to $1,000
- 25% reload bonuses
- Daily featured odds
Cons:
- Odds aren't always competitive
If you are a fan of football betting, you should definitely take a look at what MyBookie has in store. Let’s see exactly what you need to know.
Sportsbook Experience: 4.6/5
This is one of the top Kansas sportsbooks for those who want to find an excellent sports betting site with competitive football betting odds. They also offer all popular Kansas events, whether it be a Kansas Jayhawks game or a day of Kansas racing.
However, there are two complaints that we have here. For starters, the sportsbook interface is not that attractive or easy to use.
Overall Casino Quality: 4.5/5
Outside of the sportsbook, there isn't much to see here at MyBookie. You can choose from slots, table games, or live dealer games. There is a casino, but the game selection is limited compared to other top sports betting sites.
One area where this casino stands out is in the blackjack variants section. Our favorite single-player variants include Perfect Pairs Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, and Multi-Hand Blackjack.
Customer Support: 4.6/5
Customer support is great here. You will get exclusive access to faster support alongside your own account manager if you are a VIP member! Standard users can still get fast support via email or live chat.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.5/5
The standard sports betting welcome bonus available here at MyBookie don't outcompete the other offers above but is still great if you are more after a site with a nice set of reload bonuses. Your first deposit can come with a 50% bonus of up to $1,000.
Check out the website of MyBookie for all of its latest bonuses & promos.
Ranking Methodology for the Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites
Sportsbook Quality & Overall Experience:
The first thing that you need to do is check out the overall quality of the sportsbook itself. Look at the odds, the betting options, prop builders, live betting interfaces, the number of sports, futures markets, and more.
Overall Casino Game Library:
Next up, you should also check out the entire casino game library at each of the top Kansas sports betting apps. The reason for this is simple: after you place bets and have some extra money left in your account, casino games are a great way to use the extra funds.
Customer Service Speed & Quality:
Next up, the speed of customer service at online sportsbooks is essential. If you cannot get a quick response immediately, why should you expect one at a critical time? We tested the customer support speed at each of the online sportsbooks above to ensure they have fast response times.
Welcome Bonuses & Other Promotions:
Finally, the last thing you should look for in an online sportsbook is a nice welcome bonus. Online sports wagering sites for Kansas bettors will give new users a deposit bonus, bonus bets, free spins on the slot machine, and more.
Check out our similar articles:
- California sports betting
- Online gambling in California
- Online gambling sites in Texas
- Arizona sports betting
- Sports betting in Louisiana
- Ohio sports betting
Why Is BetUS the Best Kansas Sports Betting Site?
Still not sure why we picked BetUS as the top online betting site for Kansas bettors? Here are some reasons we ranked this as the best site for Kansas online sports betting.
Great Odds: The bottom line for sports betting will always be the odds. When you place bets here at BetUS, you can usually be confident that you are getting the best possible sports betting odds.
All Popular Sports: There is little sense in betting at an online sportsbook if they don't offer the sports and matchups you want. Always check the library of Kansas online sports betting sites before signing up to ensure they offer the bets you want to place.
Many Betting Options: Typically, a retail sportsbook will offer simple betting lines like moneyline, over/under, and spread. However, when you bet online at BetUS, you will access hundreds of props for most professional sports teams.
Why Should I Use Online Sports Betting Sites in Kansas?
Not sure whether or not you want to start online sports betting in Kansas? Here are the top reasons you should be betting at online sportsbooks instead of the local sportsbook.
Convenience: As long as you have a computer and an internet connection, an online retail sportsbook is always available. This is the primary reason why you should bet on sports games online.
Bonus Bets: If you haven't bet at online sportsbooks before, you likely have no idea what getting free bets is like - and they can make betting very exciting!
Better Odds: When you bet using sports betting apps, you can choose which odds you are willing to accept. On the contrary, those who go to a local sportsbook will either need to drive to multiple sportsbooks to shop around or accept the odds given to them.
Guide to Online Sports Betting in Kansas
Can I Bet on Sports in Kansas?
Yes! Various offshore online sports betting sites offer services to Kansas bettors. To get started, we recommend that you go first to BetUS.
Can I Win Real Money at Kansas Sports Betting Sites?
You can make money with sports betting online if you make intelligent and strategic bets. However, remember that the odds are already stacked in favor of the casino and that most people will end up losing money.
How Do I Choose the Best Kansas Sports Betting Site?
The first thing that you need to do is to consider the quality of the sportsbook itself. Check for good odds, plenty of betting options, live betting, and odds boosts.
Comparison of the Top 5 Kansas Sports Betting Websites
As a brief recap, here are each of the top five retail sports betting sites in Kansas, why we chose them, and their current bonus.
BetUS: This should be the first place you go if you want the best Kansas sports betting site overall. Use the code "JOIN125" to get a 125% first-deposit bonus of up to $3,125 at BetUS.
BetOnline: If you are into NBA betting, you don’t have a better option than this. Use the code "BOL1000" to get a 50% bonus of up to $1,000 in value.
Bovada: The welcome bonus offered here is better than what we find at any other online Kansas sports betting site. Use the code "BTCSWB750" to get a generous bonus of up to $750 with a very low 5x wagering requirement.
MyStake: The layout and user experience here are the most engaging for users. Get a 100% bonus on your first deposit - up to a total value of $1,000.
MyBookie: This should be the first place you go if you want to access a nice reload bonus set. Use the code "MYB50" to get a 50% bonus on your first deposit, with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.
Steps to Sign Up at the Best Online Kansas Sports Betting Sites
You might need further assistance if you are new to using online Kansas sports betting apps. Using BetUS as our example here is how to activate a welcome bonus for sports betting in Kansas.
1. Visit the Kansas Sportsbook Website
- Click here to go to BetUS
- Select "Join" to create your account
- Fill out the signup form
- Accept the terms & conditions
2. Log in to Your Account
- Log into your BetUS account
- Select "deposit" to go to the cashier
- Select your payment method
- Enter your deposit amount & click "next step."
3. Select Your Bonus
- You first must enter the deposit amount
- Your deposit bonus will now show up
- Select which bonus you want
4. Receive Your Bonus & Bet on Sports in Kansas
- Finish your deposit
- Receive your bonus bets
- Start placing bets
Some Tips to Keep in Mind for Sports Betting in Kansas
Finally, here are some tips that you should keep in mind to set yourself up for the best retail sports betting experience possible.
- Always wager responsibly
- Do your homework before betting on a team
- Understand the sports you bet on
- Hedge your bets as much as possible
- Stick to a strict budget
- Don't chase losses
Check out some of the top online casinos:
- Michigan online casinos
- Casinos in Texas
- Online casinos in California
- Best NY online casinos
- Florida casinos
- Best online casinos in Nevada
Ready to Start Betting at the Best Kansas Sportsbook Apps?
If you are after the best Kansas sports betting website, we recommend you check out BetUS first. However, if your main focus is to bet on NBA games, BetOnline will provide you with all the framework you need for great parlays, odds boosts, and betting options.
Also, if you want the best welcome bonus for sports betting in Kansas, Bovada should be the first online sports betting site that you check out.
Just remember that online sports betting is risky, and always wager responsibly.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense; all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: