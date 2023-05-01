Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Diaz Odds, Bold Predictions, Lines, and Updates

On August 5th, a highly-anticipated clash between two of the most talked-about fighters in the world of sports will finally take place, as former UFC fighter Nate Diaz faces off against YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an eight-round real-fight game.
With both fighters renowned for their trash-talking, it's undoubtedly going to be a heated build-up to the main event, and even the brothers of the fighters, Logan Paul and Nick Diaz, could get in on the pre-fight antics.
Best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Sites
- BetOnline: Best overall
- Bovada: Best for moneyline bets
- BUSR: Best welcome bonus
- MyBookie: Best for prop bets
- EveryGame: Best for live betting
- xBet: Best for beginners
- Thunderpick: Best for crypto
- BetUS: Excellent reputation
- SportsBetting.ag: Most competitive odds
- Gtbets: Best for mobile betting
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Odds
Here are the latest moneyline odds for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight you can find right now:
Moneyline Betting Odds: Jake Paul (-270), Nate Diaz (+210)
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Info
Before you start placing bets on who’s winning the fight, we recommend checking out our detailed information about the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz match and what each of them have to bring to this match.
Jake Paul:
- Boxing Record: 6-1-0
- Stance: Orthodox
- KOs: 4
- Age: 26
- Height: 6’ 1”
- Weight: 185 lbs.
Nate Diaz:
- MMA Record: 22-13-0
- Stance: Orthodox
- KOs: 5
- Age: 37
- Height: 6’
- Weight: 170 lbs.
How to Bet on the Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match
Guide to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Betting
Ahead of the August showdown at the American Airlines Center, you'll definitely want to know how the betting odds work. Here's the lowdown!
Place Moneyline Bets on Paul vs. Diaz
Moneyline betting is the most straightforward type of odds. In this format, you place a bet on who you believe will win the match. In this case, you can place a bet on either Jake Paul or Nate Diaz. The odds for each fighter are presented as a positive or negative number.
For example, BetOnline has provided the following moneyline odds: Jake Paul (-270) and Nate Diaz (+210). The negative sign next to Jake Paul's name indicates that the Problem Child is the favorite to win. The positive sign next to Nate Diaz means that he is the underdog.
The numbers associated with each fighter provide insight into how much you can expect to win or lose. The favorite always starts with a negative number, which represents the amount you need to bet to win $100.
More specifically, you would need to bet $270 on Jake Paul to win $100. On the other hand, the underdog always begins with a positive number, which represents how much you would win if you bet $100. In this case, if you bet $100 on Nate Diaz and he wins, you would win $210.
Place Props Bets on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Match
Props betting is a more specific form of betting where you place wagers on specific events occurring throughout the match.
There are many different prop bets which can vary between matches, but for example, you might place prop bets such as how many knock-downs there will be in the fight, which fighter will land the first punch, or which round the fight will end.
Prop bets allow you to focus more on certain events that might provide limited value in moneyline betting, increasing the excitement throughout the whole match and increasing the potential for scoring a win.
Place Over/Under Betting Bets on Paul vs. Diaz Fight
Over/under betting is a form of wagering in which you predict a certain event's outcome. In this case, you may place a bet on the number of rounds the match will go.
For example, if the over/under is set to 4.5 rounds, you must choose whether the fight will end before or after 4.5 rounds. If you choose the over and the fight goes to five rounds or more, you win your bet.
Similarly, if you select the under and the fight ends before four rounds and thirty seconds, you stand to win your bet.
Futures Betting on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight
Futures betting is a type of wagering on an event that takes place in the future. In the case of boxing, you may place a bet on who will win a specific championship or tournament.
You may bet early (or before the tournament begins) to lock in favorable odds, but you'll need to wait for the results to be announced to see if you've won. You can place bets on individual matches or on the future career of a particular fighter.
Where to Bet on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Match
The best betting site for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz odds is BetOnline. There are many other amazing options available, but BetOnline has trumped them all. Here’s how the site stood out from the competition:
- Fantastic Welcome Bonus: If you're a novice player at BetOnline, you have the privilege of receiving a 50% match sign-up incentive when you make your initial payment, which can amount to $1,000.
- Live Betting Options: Live wagering is fully supported at BetOnline – this is quite exciting as you can bet on a variety of sports, including the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight live.
- You Can Use Crypto: You can make payments at BetOnline using fiat currencies as well as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. BetOnline offers an additional perk to cryptocurrency users with a 100% match bonus on their deposits by simply using the promo code CRYPTO100.
- Premium Design & Mobile Compatibility: BetOnline's website and mobile applications for both Android and iOS devices are optimized for mobile use, enabling you to access your account whenever and wherever you are.
- Highly Competitive Boxing Odds: The betting odds for all boxing matches available at BetOnline are highly competitive and on par with the industry leaders. And yes, this applies to the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz showdown.
Other Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Sites
While BetOnline is our #1 pick, there are many others that we would like to share with you. Let’s have a look below at the top sites for Jake Paul’s next fight, including against Nate Diaz.
1. Bovada – Best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Site for Moneyline Bets
- 30,000+ daily markets in total
- Exclusive crypto welcome bonus ($750 max)
- Custom props via Twitter
Bovada is a top-of-the-line sports betting platform with over 30,000 daily betting options for its users. One of its most popular sections here is its boxing library, which boasts an extensive range of markets and attractive odds.
Live betting, early cash-outs, and personalized betting options add to the excitement, not to mention lower fees. Customers are even encouraged to share their personalized bets on Twitter with #WhatsYaWager.
Bonuses and free bets are also plentiful at Bovada, with cryptocurrency players receiving a generous 75% match up to $750 with a low 5x wagering requirement. Non-crypto users aren't left out, with a 50% bonus worth up to $250 and easy playthrough requirements available.
The banking experience at Bovada is considered convenient and user-friendly thanks to a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, including popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and more.
2. BUSR – Best Welcome Bonus for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting
- Massive $2,500 welcome bonus
- Professional design
- Crypto Rewards
BUSR is a thriving online betting platform that has grabbed our attention with an exceptional sign-up promotion. The market variety is quite impressive here, too, allowing players to wager on different sports.
But, for new users, BUSR delivers a pretty substantial 150% match deposit bonus up to a value of $2,500, available upon registration and making a qualifying deposit.
Although a 20x rollover requirement applies to the bonus funds, BUSR's Crypto Rewards scheme requires only a straightforward 1x wagering and grants players up to $100 as a reward for using cryptocurrency as a deposit method.
BUSR's banking experience is also favorable, with multiple deposit options, including traditional credit and debit cards, as well as Bitcoin. BUSR's transaction costs are relatively lower, and withdrawals can be processed within a few hours.
3. MyBookie – Best for Prop Bets for Paul vs. Diaz Match
- Loads of prop bets
- $1,000 bonus
- A decade in the business
MyBookie stands out as a long-standing betting website that offers members a broad range of services, markets, and bonuses. First, MyBookie features extensive prop betting markets that cater to a broad range of sports enthusiasts.
Furthermore, new members at MyBookie are eligible for special boosts, including a 50% match bonus on their initial deposits that can go up to $1,000. Horse racing enthusiasts can also take advantage of an 8% rebate, while sports enthusiasts can enjoy a 25% reload bonus – and there are many other generous bonuses at MyBookie.
Additionally, users can get a significant referral bonus of 200% without any maximum referral limit.
With an array of payment options, including traditional credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, as well as prompt withdrawals that take an hour or less, users are guaranteed a seamless banking experience.
4. EveryGame – Best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Site for Live Betting
- Top-notch live wagering options
- $750 welcome package
- Fantastic design and mobile optimization
One of the standout features of EveryGame is its live wagering section. The platform's live betting feature is user-friendly, allowing players easy access to sports betting action as the games are being played out.
EveryGame also offers rewarding bonuses and incentives, such as its new-customer package that includes three deposit bonuses worth up to $750 in total. The platform also offers loss rebates for parlay bets with a potential prize pool of $5,000, a chance to climb on leaderboards for renowned sports leagues such as the NBA, and monthly cashback incentives.
The platform provides a secure and reliable banking experience, accepting widely-used cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum for easy deposits and withdrawals.
5. xBet – Best Paul vs. Diaz Betting Site for Beginners
- $500 bonus
- Very easy to use
- Highly competent support team
xBet is an online betting platform that offers a beginner-friendly interface for sports enthusiasts to bet on different sports. The platform excels in providing a broad range of boxing betting markets with high-quality odds.
We found that xBet also features live betting odds and a news widget to keep users up-to-date on the latest events and odds changes.
The promotions and bonus bets at xBet are impressive, with players having numerous opportunities to unlock great bonuses. The welcome offer includes a 50% match rate boost going up to $500 when using code XBET50.
Additionally, the site's Sports Reload Bonus and Referral Bonus provide up to $250 at 25% and 100% up to $100, respectively. Furthermore, regular contests with fantastic prize pools are hosted on the site, adding to the potential rewards.
6. Thunderpick – Best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Site for Crypto
- Top-tier crypto experience
- Lots of promos
- Competitive odds
Thunderpick is a unique online casino that offers a diverse range of crypto gaming options to its players. If you want to wager on this boxing game using cryptocurrency, this is the one.
While the promotions offered by Thunderpick are unique, they may not appeal to everyone. The casino offers a 5% match bonus on a player's first deposit up to $500, with another bonus of 100% up to $200.
In terms of payment options, Thunderpick accepts 9 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Withdrawals are swift, with processing times taking up to 24 hours at most.
The Thunderpick platform is highly optimized for mobile use, with fast page loading times and an easy-to-navigate interface.
7. BetUS – Most Reputable Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Site
- Up and running since 1994
- BetUS TV for predictions and analysis
- $2,500 welcome deal
The BetUS odds are competitive in the most significant sports categories, including boxing matches, with a particularly compelling live betting option upon account creation. Also, keep an eye out for BetUS's impressive Odds Boost feature, which can lead to even better returns on bets.
New customers using the promo code JOIN125 can take advantage of the 100% match sign-up bonus that's worth up to $2,500, while crypto users using code JOIN200 can access an even larger boost of up to $5,000.
While these bonuses require a minimum deposit of $100, their 10x rollover and no more than 24-hour withdrawal processes are undoubtedly suitable for a high-stake bettor.
BetUS offers multiple banking options, including credit and debit cards, wire transfers, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Deposits are fee-free, and withdrawals are lightning-fast - taking no more than 24 hours to be processed to ensure the security of your funds.
8. SportsBetting – Most Competitive Odds for Paul vs. Diaz Match
- 20+ years of operating experience
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- Top-notch sports betting contests
SportsBetting.ag is a true gem for sports bettors worldwide. SportsBetting.ag's boxing odds are highly competitive, and new users are treated to an attractive welcome package.
The promotional options include a 100% crypto match bonus of up to $1,000, plus a 50% bonus of up to $1,000 for other payment options. Moreover, sports betting contests offer massive prize pools that exceed $50,000, increasing the winning potential for bettors.
SportsBetting.ag also supports a wide range of payment methods, with cryptocurrencies providing excellent options for those seeking speedy and fee-free transactions. While its aesthetics may not suit everyone, the site runs seamlessly with smooth navigation and quick load times, more than compensating for aesthetic considerations.
The platform's customer service is top-notch, with live chat and email support accessible 24/7, making any query or concerns a prompt and hassle-free experience.
9. Gtbets – Best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Wagering Site for Mobile
- Works like a charm on mobile devices
- $500 first deposit bonus, $250 for the second deposit
- Favorable match rate
If you prefer handling your boxing bets on a mobile device, visit Gtbets. This site is 100% optimized for all iOS and Android devices, all while offering a 150% match on your first deposit, with the bonus going up to $500 in extra cash.
And that’s just the beginning because you can score up to $250 on your second deposit. The boxing markets are varied, the odds are competitive, and the design is smooth as silk!
Best Bonuses for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match
Below is a summary of the best bonus offers you can claim and receive free money for your upcoming wager on the Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz clash.
- BetOnline $1,000 Bonus: Enter the promotional code BOL1000 at BetOnline for a 50% match first deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. You will need to deposit $55 or more and meet the standard 10x playthrough requirements.
- Bovada $250 Bonus: Your first fiat currency deposit at Bovada is boosted at a 50% match rate, going up to $250 with a $20 minimum deposit requirement and 5x rollover requirements. And if you use cryptocurrency, you will become eligible for the site's exclusive 75% match first deposit bonus going up to $750.
- BUSR $1,500 Welcome Bonus: Sign up for a new account at BUSR and activate the welcome bonus of up to $1,500 for sports betting.
- MyBookie $1,000 Bonus: New customers at MyBookie need to use the promo code MYB50, deposit $50 or more, and receive a 50% match boost with 10x wagering requirements worth up to $1,000.
- EveryGame $750 Welcome Package: Your first three deposits at EveryGame are doubled, each one going up to $250, bringing the welcome bonus deal up to $750. Make sure to enter the promotional code 3XBOOST250.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Boxing Match History
After months of speculation and anticipation, the long-discussed boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz has finally been scheduled. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fight.
The idea of a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz has been circulating for over a year. However, before the match could take place, Diaz had contractual obligations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
But on September 10 in Las Vegas, Diaz became a free agent by submitting Tony Ferguson in the middle of the fourth round using a guillotine choke. Diaz's negotiations with the UFC since his fight with Ferguson were positive and friendly.
Just before the main event of the October 29 pay-per-view between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva, Diaz and his crew had an altercation with members of Jake Paul’s team backstage in the Diamond Desert Arena; Diaz slapped J’s meditation coach and member of Jake Paul’s team Lukis Mac, which has become a viral sensation.
It was officially announced on November 29 that Diaz was free from his UFC contract. Jake Paul quickly took this opportunity and challenged Diaz to a boxing match via Twitter.
The fight is set to take place in Dallas, TX, on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center. The fighters will meet at 185 pounds and will go for 8 rounds with 10-ounce gloves. The match will be broadcast on DAZN.com.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Predictions for the Upcoming Boxing Match
The upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz has fans and critics buzzing about who will come out on top. Can Nate Diaz get Jake Paul knocked out in the boxing ring? Or will the Problem Child triumph as anticipated at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX?
As the fight draws closer, many predictions about the match are coming in. Here is a look at the latest predictions for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout.
The Fighters and Their Backgrounds:
Nate Diaz is a seasoned MMA fighter with an 18-year career to his name, including 16 years spent in the UFC. He has made a name for himself by challenging the odds and coming out on top, particularly through his fights against Conor McGregor. Diaz is known for his tough and resilient style, which he has honed over the years.
Jake Paul, on the other hand, is a YouTube star turned boxer who has only been training professionally for four years. Despite this, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport, winning his last four fights, including victories over MMA legends Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, as well as a dominant win over former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva.
Analyzing the Fighters' Styles:
While both fighters come from different backgrounds, they share a lot of similarities when it comes to their fighting styles. Diaz and Paul both have excellent footwork, which makes them difficult to hit. However, there are differences between the two fighters.
Unlike Anderson Silva or Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz is not known for his versatility in striking. Although the Diaz brothers come from a boxing background, Nate's striking style is less technical and consists of a series of one-two combinations.
Moreover, Diaz's long career has taken a toll on his body, and he has become visibly slower in his recent UFC bouts.
In contrast, Jake Paul's recent victories over Anderson Silva and other MMA stars have shown that his boxing skills are far superior to that of most MMA fighters. He is known for his powerful punches and his ability to stay calm under pressure, as well as his showmanship.
The Odds and Predictions
The oddsmakers have mostly predicted a win for Jake Paul in this fight, which is no surprise given his dominant performances in the ring. Additionally, many analysts and boxing experts also believe that Paul has the advantage due to his size, strength, speed, and technique.
Paul has also expressed his desire to win this match following his recent loss to Tommy Fury in February. Although he would earn a big payday for winning, he has also made it clear that this fight holds significance for him as it could secure him an eventual title shot.
Based on their performances and the factors going into this match, we predict that Jake Paul will win by TKO late in Round 5. Diaz's fighting style, combined with his aging body and the wear and tear from his long career, could prove to be his downfall, as Paul's power and determination could be too much for him to handle.
Ultimately, the outcome of the match will depend on how both fighters approach the match and their styles in the ring. Regardless of the outcome, the upcoming fight promises to be one of the most talked-about boxing matches of the year.
Ready to Place Your Bets on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match?
Alright, time to wrap this one up! The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight is going to be a good one, and we hope this guide has helped you find the best betting site to make this match-up just a little more exciting.
Again, we agree with the prediction that Jake Paul will emerge victorious, but that doesn’t mean Mr. Diaz isn’t capable of pulling an upset - on the contrary. If you are looking for the top site, make sure to check out what BetOnline has in store.
As usual, please stick to responsible gambling, only join reputable online gambling platforms like the ones our experts have highlighted here, and have a good one.
