Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Odds, Predictions & Top Sportsbooks to Place Your Bets

After a couple of fights canceled, Jake Paul is back - again. This time, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight is scheduled to take place on October 29. Going against the greatest striker, Paul is putting his 5-0 record on the line.
The record-breaking former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva, who holds a 3-1 boxing record, will likely be the toughest bout for Jake Paul yet, and it marks the first time The Problem Child has faced an opponent with a winning record like this.
If you are planning to bet on this fight, we recommend Bovada as it has great odds for the fighters, offers an excess of prop bets (over 100!), and much more.
Let’s ring the bell and get started!
Latest Odds and Best Sportsbooks to Bet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
- Bovada: Paul -130, Silva +110
- BetUS: Paul -135, Silva +105
- BetOnline: Paul -130, Silva +110
- SportsBetting.ag: Paul -130, Silva +110
- MyBookie: Paul -138, Silva +101
>>Find out more about the latest Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva odds
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: A Longtime Coming
It has been nearly a year since Jake Paul last competed in the ring - in December of 2021 - when he defeated Tyron Woodley with a decisive sixth-round knockout.
Jake Paul was initially scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in that contest, but Woodley filled in when Fury had a supposed chest infection.
Eight trash-talking months later, a Jake Paul and Tommy Fury bout was the billed main event for an Aug. 6 PPV. But Tommy Fury once again had issues, this time regarding his visa, resulting in yet another canceled fight.
Boxing pundits projected that Jake Paul likely felt he needed to do something to keep the momentum of his undefeated boxing career.
Paul has long expressed that after he garners more professional in-ring experience, he would love to one day fight Anderson Silva.
Well, thanks to three canceled matches, it looks like Paul is getting his wish a bit earlier in his career than he anticipated, which is probably a good thing because “The Spider'' isn't getting any younger (though he still looks as dangerous as ever). You can check out the latest Paul vs. Silva odds here.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Fight: Once an Idol, Now a Rival
The Problem Child usually has heated exchanges with an upcoming opponent, often involving crude (yet entertaining) disses and verbal low-blows, but the upcoming Oct. 29 fight with Anderson Silva is different.
Jake Paul (25 y/o) has stated many times that Anderson Silva (47 y/o), who is 22 years Paul’s senior, is one of his idols and has looked up to the fighter since he was a child.
Jake and his older brother - fellow YouTube sensation, a former boxer, and current WWE pro wrestler Logan Paul - watched Silva dominate his weight division while breaking records in the UFC when they were young teenagers.
You may have even seen the famous photo of Jake and Logan posing with Anderson Silva on stage after a chance meeting when the brothers were just young teenagers.
Following a recent and, strangely (for Paul), a respectful press conference for the upcoming boxing PPV, the Paul brothers and Anderson Silva even recreated the scene from the 13-year-old photo.
During the presser, as Big Fight Weekend reports, Jake stated that Silva is the nicest person and that he respects his “former idol,” but that he is still going to knock him out, “but respectfully knock him out.”
Anderson Silva also gave “The Problem Child” accolades, stating that everyone needs to respect Jake Paul and that the “energy in this fight is so amazing…I come to this sport to show my respect to the sport and professional fighters.”
So, will Jake Paul be able to add one more KO to his undefeated list? Check the odds now.
Jake Paul (Odds at Bovada: -130)
- AKA: The Problem Child
- Stance: Orthodox
- Age: 25
- Odds: -130 at Bovada
A Cleveland, Ohio native, Jake Paul (6’2”, 191 lb), started training under the tutelage of former IBO Cruiserweight Championship contender BJ Flores in 2018.
Jake Paul won his inaugural professional boxing match on Jan. 30, 2020, after defeating fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib by a first-round TKO, and this would be the last time he faced a fighter in the same age bracket.
In an undercard bout for the famed Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match in July 2020, Jake Paul won his second professional fight by knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson who was 36 at the time.
Jake Paul’s third fight was in February of 2021, against former ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren (38 y/o), who received a TKO by Jake Paul in the opening round for his efforts.
Then was the fight against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley back to back.
Paul and Woodley (40 y/o) first battled in Aug. 2021, which Paul won by split decision after eight hard-fought rounds. Four months later, Paul KO’d Woodly in the sixth round.
Woodley is certainly the most impressive name on the roster of Jake Paul’s victories, but Anderson Silva is a once-in-a-generation striker and the longest-reigning champion in UFC history, so it’s really hard to draw a comparison there.
Though many on the sidelines poke fun at the YouTuber, calling him a pretend boxer, many boxing pros and experts have touted the skill sets and punching power that Jake Paul possesses.
At the time of writing, as we have already mentioned, Paul had odds of -130 at Bovada.
Anderson Silva (Odds at Bovada: +110)
- AKA: The Spider
- Stance: Southpaw
- Age: 47
- Odds: +110 at Bovada
Holding a 3rd-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a 5th-dan black belt in taekwondo, and a yellow rope in Capoeira, Anderson Silva, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, made his MMA debut in 1997.
Anderson Silva defeated Hayato Sakurai in 2001 to win the Shooto Middleweight Championship, and he would compete in PRIDE, Cage Rage, and Rumble on the Rock between 2002-2004 (winning England’s Cage Rage Middleweight Championship in ‘04.)
Anderson Silva signed with the UFC in April 2006, a place he would call home for the next 14 years.
“The Spider’s” second UFC fight occurred in Oct. 2006, and it was for the middleweight championship; Silva struck his way to a TKO victory against Rich Franklin to become the new champ. But fans didn’t predict what would ensue over the next seven years.
From 2006-2013, Anderson Silva garnered a UFC record-breaking 16 consecutive victories, breaking records and fighters along the way.
Silva successfully defended his title 10 times during that period, including renowned competitors like Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Dan Henderson, and Forrest Griffin.
Anderson Silva, known for his showboating antics, faced challenger Chris Weidman in July 2013. In the second round, Silva stuck his jaw out a few times, taunting the challenger to punch him, and Weidman obliged by knocking Anderson Silva out (TKO) to win the title.
This silliness by Anderson Silva brought an end to his record-making consecutive wins and his record-setting title run that amassed an unfathomable 2,457 days.
Unfortunately, that title defeat also marked the end of anything successful happening for Silva in the UFC, subsequently going 1-6 and later stacking up fines and suspensions for the use of steroids and other PEDs.
At the time of writing, as noted previously, Silva had odds of +110 at Bovada.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: A Return to the Boxing Ring
Anderson Silva competed in his first professional boxing match in 1998, losing via RTD. Seven years later, the versatile Brazilian fighter knocked out Julio Cesar De Jesus in a 2005 match.
After his 2020 UFC release, Anderson Silva returned to the world of boxing on June 19, 2021, when he dominated and beat former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of the storied boxer of the same name, via split decision.
On Sept. 11, 2021, Silva faced former UFC alum, Tito Ortiz, swiftly knocking Ortiz out in the first round while bringing his boxing record to 3-1.
Anderson Silva has looked great in his last two fights and now aims to garner his fourth victory against the 5-0 Jake Paul. You can bet on this fight at Bovada by clicking here.
Main Card for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Oct. 29 Fight
- Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
- Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez
- Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell
- Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike
- Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves
Fighting professionally since the age of 16, Ashton Sylve (7-0) is a promising 18-year-old boxer who signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions in April of this year, and he’s fighting 11-year boxer Braulio “El Chavo” Rodriguez (20-4), who last fought in 2019.
Alexandro “El Peque” Santiago (26-3-5) first fought Antonio Nieves (20-3-2) in 2016 when they both took part in ShoBox: The New Generation, and the pair fought to a split draw (both competitors are former bantamweight world title challengers).
After one successful amateur bout, Doctor Mike (named People’s Sexiest Doctor Alive in 2015) will make his pro debut against former MMA fighter and Bellator competitor Chris Avila (8-9). Following the release by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2022, Le’Veon Bell announced he was going to focus on boxing, which he previously expressed interest in.
Bell will face Uriah Hall, who is the first UFC fighter in history to win a match without throwing a single strike.
The Showtime PPV will mark the first pro boxing match for both Le’Veon Bell and Uriah Hall.
Interestingly, Bell actually took to Twitter last Dec. to call out Jake Paul, tweeting, “Fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box,” which Paul cannot be accused of now.
Latest Odds & Predictions for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Since the Jake paul and Anderson Silva PPV announcement, a few notable fighters from the MMA and boxing worlds have weighed in with their predictions, as Bloody Elbow documented.
Retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier, who beat Anderson Silva by decision during the epoch of “The Spider’s” post-title-reign turmoil, complimented Paul’s fighting skills but also stated that Silva beating Chavez Jr. is “bigger and better than anything Paul’s ever done” and thinks “The Spider” will be victorious.
Boxing promoter and legend Oscar De La Hoya said that it is a good matchup, but noted that he feels Jake Paul will win because he is a “hard worker, has a lot of power, and if he connects with Silva, he’s going to knock him out.”
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell praised Jake Paul for all his training and hard work but ultimately feels Anderson Silva will knock Paul out.
>>To find out more about the latest predictions and odds of the Paul vs. Anderson fight, follow this link.
Best Online Sportsbooks to Bet On Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
1. Bovada - Jake Paul (-130), Anderson Silva (+110)
Bovada has remained a licensed and trustworthy sportsbook since its 2011 launch. This online sportsbook often has the biggest betting markets with competitive odds, including 100+ betting options for the Paul and Silva bout.
They are also the only sportsbook on our list that has a dedicated section for the Arizona bout, and if you are putting action on “The Problem Child,” Bovada has Jake Paul at the lowest winning odds we’ve seen.
Currently, Bovada has Paul as the winning favorite at -130 and Anderson Silva with underdog odds of +110.
Highlighted Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Props:
- Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down -165
- Jake Paul to Win & No Knockdowns +200
- Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down +350
- Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down & Silva Wins +800
- Jake Paul to Win in the 60s +4500
- Silva to Win via DQ +5000
- Jake Paul Knocked Down 4+ Times +10000
- Six Over/Under Total Round options
- Single Round betting
- Ten 2-Round Group props
- Five Props for Fight Outcome
Sports Welcome Bonus
To use this top-rated bookmaker to bet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva with some sweet bonus cash, which you can use to spread your bets around 100+ props, visit Bovada now for a $250 welcome bonus.
No code is necessary to claim this offer; simply open the cashier and claim the promo when making a deposit.
This bonus is for new customers only, and the wagering requirement is just 5x, which is a much lower rollover than what many other sportsbooks offer. Or, for a bigger bonus, make your first deposit using Bitcoin and use code BTCSWB75 for a 75% deposit match up to $750 with the same low rollover.
Head to Bovada now to bet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva and claim your welcome bonus.
2. BetUS - Jake Paul (-135), Anderson Silva (+105)
BetUS is a pioneer in the sports betting industry, operating for nearly three decades. As we found during our BetUS sportsbook review, his longtime licensed and regulated bookmaker has a wealth of sports betting resources, including original boxing shows with industry insiders giving betting tips and picks.
At the time of writing, BetUS has Jake Paul at -135 odds and Anderson Silva at +105. Thus far, there have been no other betting markets posted for this contest or any odds for the other fights on this Showtime PPV card.
Sports Welcome Bonus
BetUS is offering new bettors a 125% sign-up bonus up to a stunning $2,500. Just use the code JOIN125 when making your first deposit for a 125% match (100% in the sportsbook and 25% in the casino) for up to $2,500 with 10x WR.
The minimum deposit required to claim this offer is $100, which is a bit more than some of the other bonuses, but the 10x rollover helps balance this out.
Bet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva at BetUS with a 125% sign-up bonus.
3. BetOnline - Jake Paul (-130), Anderson Silva (+110)
BetOnline debuted in 2004, and this brand has a deep-rooted history in the sports betting industry that dates back to the early ‘90s. This is one of the best sports betting sites for early lines with competitive betting odds.
Currently, BetOnline has Jake Paul at -130 and Anderson Silva at +110.
Sports Welcome Bonus
On your first-ever deposit of at least $55, use code BOL1000 and BetOnline will give you their 50% Sports Welcome Bonus up to $1,000. The bonus comes with a fair 10x rollover.
This sportsbook offers over 60 national and international sports, horse racing, and eSports. It is also very well-known among political bettors.
Visit BetOnline now to bet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva with a 50% deposit match up to $1,000.
4. SportsBetting.ag - Jake Paul (-130), Anderson Silva (+110)
SportsBetting.ag has remained a massively popular licensed bookmaker for just under two decades. Our SportsBetting.ag review shows that it offers over 40 sports and novelty markets, useful guides, and handy sports betting tools, including an odds calculator.
At the time of this report, SportsBetting.ag has Paul as the winning favorite at -130 and Silva with underdog odds of +110.
Sports Welcome Bonus
SportsBetting.ag is giving their new customers a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. Just use the code SB1000 on your first deposit of at least $55 to trigger this offer, and the bonus is attached to 10x WR.
In addition to their sportsbook with good odds for all major sports, you can take a break in between the sports betting action by visiting the live dealer section.
Bet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva at SportsBetting.ag for a 50% welcome bonus.
5. MyBookie - Jake Paul (-138), Anderson Silva (+101)
MyBookie has remained a trusted online betting brand for the better part of a decade. This licensed bookmaker currently has Jake Paul at -138 and Anderson Silva at +101, so MyBookie may have more faith in Silva than the other sportsbooks.
Sports Welcome Bonus
MyBookie welcomes new bettors by doubling their first deposit. Just use code MYB100 in the cashier for a 100% match on your first deposit with a max bonus of up to $1,000 and 10x WR. A minimum deposit of $50 is required.
And if football is your jam, then visit MyBookie to bask in 2200+ weekly NFL markets, 200+ regular season single-game betting options, and a slate of football betting contests.
Bet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva at MyBookie, and score a welcome bonus at MyBookie.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva October 29 Fight - FAQs
What Does Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Betting Odds Mean?
In American sportsbooks, the positive number (+) represents the underdog. Or, if both fighters have a negative figure (-) next to their name, the one with the bigger number is the winning favorite. When both fighters are close to being dead even, two negative figures arise.
The odds are based on the amount of money you will have to pony up to win $100 and are scaled according to the amount you bet.
For instance, Bovada has Jake Paul at -120, so you would have to bet $120 to win $100. In contrast, the bookmaker currently has Anderson Silva at +110, so a $100 bet on “The Spider” would garner a $110 win.
What Are Prop Bets and How To Use Them for Paul vs. Silva Betting?
Prop bets, formally known as proposition bets, are side wagers that you can make on a match.
Bovada, the top-rated sportsbook for betting on sports, often offers well over 100 props on a single bout.
Props can range from predicting in which round a particular fighter will win to wagers that have nothing to do with the outcome of a bout, such as if a specific boxer will have any points deducted.
What Is the Most Popular Prop Bet for a Boxing Fight?
In boxing, the Rounds over/under are the most common prop. In their eight-round October Showtime PPV fight, Bovada has a great selection of O/U betting options for the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva main event.
How Do I Watch Jake Paul Fight Anderson Silva?
The October 29 boxing event between undefeated Jake Paul and former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva will air live on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
What Time Does Jake Paul Fight Anderson Silva?
The main card for the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva PPV starts at 8 pm EST from inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The main event has an approximate start time of 11 pm EST.
What is the Weight Class for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva?
Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva will fight at a catchweight of 187 pounds in an eight-round bout.
Related Post: Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites
How to Create an Account to Bet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Since Bovada is our top sportsbook pick for the Paul and Silva fight, let’s take a look at the swift process to create a betting account with them.
Step One: Head to Bovada.lv
- Click here to open a Bovada account
- Click the red “Join” button at the top of the page
- Fill out the popup form
Step Two: Check Your Email
- You should immediately receive an email after signing up
- Enter the code and verify your account
Step Three: Make Your Deposit
- Head to the cashier at the top of the page
- Enter code BTCSWB750
- Make your deposit using Bitcoin
Comparing Top 5 Online Sportsbooks to Bet On Paul vs. Silva
- Bovada: Odds on Jake Paul: -130, Odds on Anderson Silva: +110; $250 welcome bonus.betti
- BetUS: Odds on Jake Paul: -135, Odds on Anderson Silva: +105; up to $2,500 welcome bonus.
- BetOnline: Odds on Jake Paul: -130, Odds on Anderson Silva: +110; up to $1,00 welcome bonus.
- SportsBetting.ag: Odds on Jake Paul: -130, Odds on Anderson Silva: +110; welcome bonus up to $1,000.
- MyBookie: Odds on Jake Paul: -138, Odds on Anderson Silva: +101; welcome bonus up to $1,000.
Are You Ready to Bet On Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva?
Jake Paul will face his toughest opponent yet when he meets Anderson Silva in the ring for the main event at the Showtime PPV.
Most fans and fighters who have weighed in on the matter seem to think that the all-time best UFC striker will give Jake Paul his first pro boxing defeat. But the sportsbooks have “The Problem Child” as the winning favorite over Anderson Silva.
Regardless of whether Silva ends up earning his fourth boxing victory or Paul continues his undefeated run, we think that this fight is going to be a slobber knocker. And it all takes place on October 29, live from Glendale, Arizona, at 8 pm EST on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
We recommend Bovada to place your bets on the Paul and Silva fight, where you can get a 75% match on your first deposit for sports bets, request your own personalized prop on the fight, and select from over 100 betting options on what may be a dynamic main event.
Check out some other betting sites while you’re at it!
DISCLAIMER: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: