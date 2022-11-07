Bet on Jake Paul's Next Fight: Predictions (Nate Diaz, Connor McGregor & Uriah Hall), Odds, and More

Just hours after Jake Paul’s biggest victory over Anderson Silva on October 29, betting odds on futures had already been set on who the likely opponent for “The Problem Child” will be.
Live on PPV from inside the Desert Diamond Arena, over 14,000 fans erupted with mixed reactions as Jake Paul was announced the winner by unanimous decision, going the distance with Anderson “The Spider” Silva and defeating him in the eight-round slobber knocker.
On the heels of the YouTube star defeating the greatest UFC striker of all time, the line of fighters who want to square off against the now 6-0 undefeated Jake Paul continues to grow.
If you are looking for the best sites to bet on Paul’s next fight, we recommend taking a look at BetOnline - it has a lot to offer.
Let’s find out more.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: What’s Next for Paul?
Anderson “The Spider” Silva holds many records, including the most wins in UFC middleweight title matches and for holding that belt for 2,457 days, setting the record for the longest UFC Championship reign.
Silva has often been dubbed the most versatile fighter in the world and the greatest UFC striker of all time, and he proved his versatility last year when he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a convincing split decision victory.
This was the first boxing match that Anderson Silva had seen since 2005. Silva followed up his split-decision victory by knocking out former UFC champion and legend Tito Ortiz and then with an exhibition victory against MMA fighter Bruno Machado.
Given the history-making skills of Anderson Silva and his recent split-decision victory over former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, many of Jake’s critics thought that “The Problem Child” would never truly fight Anderson Silva.
Though several boxing and MMA analysts predicted that Jake Paul would handily lose when fighting Anderson Silva, “The Problem Child” proved otherwise through eight hard-fought rounds.
Paul Did What Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Couldn’t
In the opening round, Anderson Silva spent most of his time measuring his opponent while hardly putting up any offense at all.
As the rounds progressed, Silva and Paul exchanged heavy shots while dodging near-knockout combinations throughout, and Jake successfully bloodied the nose of UFC legend Anderson Silva early on.
As the action-riddled story unfolded in the boxing ring, by Round 7, many spectators felt — and judges’ scorecards later confirmed — that if UFC legend Anderson Silva wanted to deliver Jake his first defeat, he would have to do it by knockout.
Before squaring off against Silva, Jake Paul said he was going to touch gloves with a “living legend” in mixed martial arts and do his best to “exterminate ‘The Spider.’”
Jake Paul successfully beat Anderson “The Spider” Silva, a man often named by both MMA and boxing experts alike as the greatest fighter of all time, an accomplishment that even former WBC Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. couldn’t achieve.
Jake Paul had previously stated that fighting former UFC Champion Anderson Silva would be the “biggest combat event of the years and will truly make history in the sport forever.”
Paul’s Win Over Silva Wows the Boxing & MMA Worlds
A day after the Silva fight, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman tweeted that whoever says Jake Paul is not “a legit fighter is simply bitter and a hater. Congratulations on a sensational & entertaining win and a great show of sportsmanship.”
Current MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube show that it was the best professional boxing match he’s ever seen, remarking that he was into it bell to bell and that “we must give Paul credit for walking through” all the punishment Silva delivered while securing a victory.
In a series of tweets, the author of The MMA Encyclopedia, Jonathan Snowden, wrote that he was supporting Silva and that it “turns out the greatest MMA fighter of all time and the YouTube guy are pretty well matched in a boxing ring.”
And two-time boxing World Champion Cornelious Bundrage tweeted congratulations to Jake Paul, stating that “he’s good for the Sport of boxing.”
Contenders for Jake Paul’s Next Fight Sound Off
After the latest win, many wonder what’s the next step for Jake Paul. Here’s what we think about it:
Jake Paul Might Attempt to Fight Tommy Fury (Again)
Jake Paul was supposed to fight Tommy Fury last August, but Fury couldn’t make the event due to visa issues, so Hasim Rahman Jr. briefly served as the replacement fighter. But the August event was canceled altogether when Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight.
The would-be August bout was the second time issues surrounding Fury led to a canceled fight against Jake Paul. But failing to fulfill two fight dates wouldn’t stop Fury from sharing his opinion of the October 29 event.
In an interview with MMA Fighting, Fury was in awe at what a 47-year-old man could do to Paul, who “looked like he’d been in a fight with a WBC light heavyweight champion.”
BetOnline Future Odds: Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. Tommy “TNT” Furry (+500)
Before agreeing to fight Anderson Silva, Jake’s biggest in-ring threats and triumphs were two impressive victories against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.
While it is true that Jake Paul’s biggest victories are against one MMA competitor knocking on the door of 40 and another MMA fighter more than twice his age, defeating two former UFC champions of the caliber of Woodley and (especially) Silva are still impressive feats.
Paul recently expressed on The MMA Hour that he’ll next fight “whoever the f*** he wants to,” stating that it could be Fury if Tommy’s camp funds the event because he’s done losing money over “TNT.”
Jake Paul to Nate Diaz: “Stop Being a Bi*** and Fight Me”
After the Anderson Silva bout concluded, Paul praised Silva but also took the time to call out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez, which was not a shock.
But what did come as a surprise, as Daily Mail reported, is when Jake Paul remarked that Diaz “tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some s***...Nate Diaz, stop being a b**** and fight me. And Canelo, you too.”
BetOnline Futures: Odds for Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez (+3300)
During the post-PPV presser, it was revealed that Paul did not know about the backstage melee involving Nate Diaz ahead of his bout with Silva.
A video on social media has since surfaced, which has helped illuminate the controversial happenings. Backstage at the PPV, after Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila defeated Doctor Mike by a dominating decision victory, Nate Diaz was recorded slapping a member of Paul’s entourage.
The cause of the skirmish is unknown, though general smack-talking was likely to be a contributing factor. Whether or not Nate Diaz accepts Jake’s challenge, he remains the most popular contender to next challenge the YouTube star’s undefeated 6-0 record.
Uriah Hall Adds His Name to the Pile to Fight Jake Paul
After he defeated former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Le’Veon Bell in the boxing ring, in a post-fight interview, Uriah Hall expressed that he wanted to be the one to give Paul his first-ever loss if Anderson Silva isn’t able to do it.
During the post-PPV press conference, Hall fielded questions about his victorious boxing debut and gave props to Jake Paul for what he is contributing to the sport and said that he could tell Jake is improving.
Then, audibly chuckling, Hall confidently remarked that he can “see so many holes, and it’s just making the right adjustment to take him out.”
Nate Diaz, the ever-eluding Tommy Fury, and Uriah Hall all appear to be realistic prospects to fight Paul. But they join a long list of rumored contenders like KSI, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, and even Mike Tyson.
Let’s look at the future odds for Paul’s next opponent at the best online sportsbooks and who else the bookmakers have listed as contenders.
Best Sites to Bet on Jake Paul’s Next Fight
1. BetOnline - Best Site for Betting On Jake Paul Futures Overall
- A well-known online sportsbook
- A great variety of markets are available
- Supports crypto banking & fast payouts
- Generous bonuses for sports bettors
BetOnline has operated for nearly two decades, and it has remained a long-trusted site among sports bettors because they have great odds in early markets, including a robust futures betting market for Jake Paul's next fight opponent.
Sports Welcome Bonus
Whether you are betting on who Jake Paul’s next opponent will be or on any of the 60+ global sports and novelties BetOnline provides in their online sportsbook, you can claim a generous welcome bonus with fair and achievable wagering requirements.
On your first-ever deposit of $55 or more, use code BOL1000 for a 50% match up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover requirement.
Futures Betting Options for Jake Paul’s Next Opponent
BetOnline opened up with over 13 possible contenders for “The Problem Child” to face next, and the top 6 on that list feature some interesting names and odds. To locate the futures, simply click the button in the sidebar “Jake Paul” or “Boxing Props.”
Nate Diaz (+175):
Given that the former UFC champion has recently exited the UFC and has shown interest in boxing, paired with the backstage altercation at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV, this inevitable confrontation may be coming to a head.
Tommy Fury (+500):
Despite two previously scheduled nixed matches between “TNT” and “The Problem Child,” fans still want this one to take place, and taunting Tyson Fury’s brother seems to be one of Paul’s favorite pastimes as of late, so this bout could very well happen soon.
Uriah Hall (+700):
Given that he is also new to the boxing ring, paired with his recent comments on October 29, former MMA fighter turned 1-0 boxer Uriah Hall may indeed be the next fight for Jake Paul.
Dillon Danis (+800):
MMA fighter Dillon Danis started taunting Jake Paul over a year ago in April 2021. Whether or not this bout happens next, Paul has shown interest in one day facing the MMA competitor.
Jorge Masvidal (+900):
This UFC welterweight contender has had a seemingly love-hate relationship with Jake Paul, and he even helped train Paul before his 2019 boxing bout with Ben Askren.
But for the larger part of the past year, Paul and Masvidal have exchanged heated words over a variety of dramatic incidents better suited for daytime talk shows than the boxing ring; however, despite the dramatic happenings and what the odds indicate, Conor McGregor is a likelier opponent for Paul given Masvidal’s active status with the UFC.
Conor McGregor (+1000):
Among a rumored rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul stated that a bout between him and McGregor would be more interesting.
But Jake Paul’s brother, current WWE wrestler Logan Paul, is currently suing Mayweather for nonpayment over an undecided exhibition bout the two had back in June 2021, which may dampen the odds of Mayweather accepting Jake Paul’s recent challenges.
2. Bovada - Best Welcome Bonus for Betting On Jake Paul Boxing Fights
- Generous bonuses & promos for sports bettors
- Amazing variety of betting markets
- Easy-to-use interface
This world-recognized licensed and regulated sportsbook hit the sports betting market in 2011, and it is known for offering some of the best odds for boxing and all the major sports. Unfortunately, Bovada is not always the first to offer markets on futures.
But we suspect that this storied online sportsbook will likely have Jake Paul futures posted soon, and the odds Bovada provides, along with their bar-setting bonus, will almost certainly make the wait worthwhile.
Sports Welcome Bonus:
Bovada is offering you up to $4,500 in crypto bonuses to bet on boxing using their platform. On your first deposit using cryptocurrency, enter code BTCSWB750 for a 75% deposit match. This crypto sports betting site has more bonuses to offer!
This is one of the best bonuses — if not the best — in the industry because the playthrough is a mere 5x, significantly lower than the industry standard rollover.
3. SportsBetting - Competitive Longshot Odds for Jake Paul Futures
- Over 20 years of experience in the betting world
- Welcome bonus up to $1,000
- Variety of markets
SportsBetting is just weeks away from celebrating its 20-year anniversary, and they have remained a reputable and licensed online sportsbook since its 2003 debut.
This bookmaker is known for offering a wide variety of props for most major sporting events, and they have an impressive offering of futures for who Jake Paul will box next. SportsBetting.ag offers users a generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000.
Futures Betting Options for Paul’s Next Opponent
Of the 12+ possible contenders to face the YouTube star next, many of the odds are the same here as BetOnline for the top picks. But the longshot fighters are also worth considering.
After all, Paul fighting Anderson Silva in 2022 was once a longshot bet; but after Silva defeated former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the once unlikely contest between Silva and Paul occurred thanks to cancellations by Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.
To locate these futures, select the button in the sidebar “Jake Paul” or “Boxing.”
KSI (+1100):
Over Twitter, last August, the United Kingdom’s own KSI challenged Paul to a winner-takes-all match in 2023 at Wembley Stadium.
Paul said he would accept the challenge if KSI admitted “as of TODAY” that Paul is the better fighter when it comes to boxing. KSI replied as much, so the 2023 match is purportedly on.
If Diaz or Fury aren't the next contenders for Jake, KSI is a realistic possibility. With solid odds that could produce a healthy payout, this option may be worth paying attention to.
Floyd Mayweather (+1600):
Showtime Sports has teamed with Jake Paul’s promotion for the YouTube star’s past three fights and has shown great interest in Jake facing Floyd Mayweather. But this remains unlikely happening for a couple of reasons, namely “Money” will only compete in exhibitions to keep his undefeated professional 50-0 record intact.
Anderson Silva (+2500):
After the October 29 event, Anderson Silva announced that he was heading to Dubai to start training for a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.
But many analysts feel that Jake fighting Anderson Silva in a rematch is still a possibility. While this is unlikely to happen in the near future, it is interesting that SportsBetting has this as a more realistic matchup than Canelo Alvarez facing Jake Paul.
Canelo Alvarez (+3300):
Despite Jake Paul pushing for this contest to happen, it probably won’t anytime soon.
Canelo Alvarez recently logged a win over Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy match, and “Cinnamon” doesn’t appear to be too interested in partaking in the spectacle of a Jake Paul boxing event.
Still, with +3300 betting odds, even a $1 bet on Canelo Alverez being named as Jake Paul’s next opponent would stand to garner a $33 win.
4. MyBookie - Best for Beginners Betting on Jake Paul’s Next Opponent
- User-friendly website
- Amazing mobile compatibility
- Generous bonuses
This licensed online sportsbook has remained a reliable platform for sports fans over the past decade. This is an excellent bookmaker for new boxing bettors because of its in-depth sports betting guide, useful tools, and intuitive and user-friendly interface.
At the time of this report, MyBookie has not posted futures for Jake Paul’s next fight opponent, though they likely will do so over the course of the next several days.
Meanwhile, there are dozens of major sports and novelties to bet on here, including great boxing and MMA markets, and this is also a great online platform for live in-game betting.
Sports Betting Bonus:
MyBookie will double your first deposit if you sign up with them to bet on boxing; just use code MYB100 for a 100% first-deposit match with a max bonus of up to $1,000. The minimum deposit required is $50, and this generous bonus is attached to a fair 10x rollover (which is below the industry standard playthrough).
5. BetUS - Early Odds for Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor
- Reputable betting site
- Offers live section
- Great variety of betting markets
This storied sportsbook has been taking bets since the early days of online sports betting, debuting as a pioneer in the industry in 1994. BetUS has yet to post a catalog of futures for Jake Paul’s next fight, but they have posted traditional betting odds for two possible bouts.
Sports Betting Bonus:
When new customers deposit $100, they will receive an extra $125. This is a unique BetUS sports-casino combo bonus that holds the potential for bettors to gain some significant bonus money.
Our BetUS review shows that it will match your first deposit of $100 or more 125% with a max bonus of up to a whopping $2,500; 100% of the bonus is for sports betting and 25% for casino games. The sports bonus has a 10x rollover, and the playthrough for the casino bonus is 30x.
Jake Paul (-140) vs. Mike Tyson (+110):
56-year-old Tyson fought to a draw in an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. If Tyson were to face Jake Paul, it would likely have to be another exhibition, so it seems much more realistic that instead, Paul would face Conor McGregor than “Iron” Mike.
Jake Paul (-150) vs. Conor McGregor (+130):
Jake Paul has shown interest in fighting McGregor over the past couple of years, and Conor McGregor, who has put on quite a bit of weight, recently implied that a boxing match between him and Jake Paul is possible - so it’s definitely something to be looking out for.
Who Is Likely to Be the Next Jake Paul Fight Opponent? - FAQs
Is Betting on Boxing or Mixed Martial Arts Safe at Online Sportsbooks?
Betting on boxing, MMA, or any sport is safe at online sportsbooks if they are licensed and trusted brands. Licensed sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, and MyBookie are monitored by an iGaming authority, which ensures the bookmakers are implementing good business practices.
What Do the Future Betting Odds Mean for the YouTube Star?
In betting on Jake Paul futures, the larger the positive (+) number a fighter has, the bigger the longshot they are for being Paul’s next opponent.
The figures are based on $100 bets and are scaled to the amount you end up wagering. For example, if you were to pick Nate Diaz for Jake Paul’s next fight at BetOnline with +175 odds, a $100 bet would stand to win $175.
Who Will Jake Paul Fight After Defeating Anderson Silva?
Most signs, betting odds, and fight experts all point to former UFC competitor Nate Diaz as being the next contender that Paul will touch gloves with.
Given the recent oil that was dumped on the already-lit fire between these two fighters at the October 29 PPV and the fact that Paul seems to love facing former UFC and MMA fighters, Jake Paul will most likely fight Nate Diaz next.
How to Bet on the Next Jake Paul Fight
If you want to bet on the next Jake Paul fight, you’ll need an account at the best online betting sites. Below, we have a step-by-step guide on how to create your account at BetOnline.
Step One: Sign Up for a New Account
- Click here to head to BetOnline
- Click the green “Join” button at the top of the page
- Accurately fill out the form
Step Two: Verify Your Email
- Look for an email to arrive directly after signing up
- Click the link in the email to validate your account
Step Three: Enter Your Bonus Code & Make a Deposit
- Click the green “Deposit” button at the top of the page
- Enter code BOL1000 for a 50% deposit match
- Deposit at least $55 to trigger the bonus
- You are now ready to bet on Jake Paul's next fight or any sporting event
Ready to Bet On Your Pick for Jake Paul’s Next Fight?
After proving he wasn’t afraid to fight Anderson Silva by successfully defeating the living legend in an eight-round contest in the Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, betting odds indicate that Jake Paul will next fight former MMA fighter, Nate Diaz.
Of course, this is not concrete, and other notable boxers, UFC fighters, and MMA competitors have decent odds of being possible contenders, including Tommy Fury and Uriah Hall.
You can place your bets at BetOnline — the best online sportsbook for betting on boxing fights — with a 50% match on your first deposit by using the code BOL1000.
Whether you bet on Jake Paul’s next fight or any other sporting event, please do so responsibly and remember to have fun.
