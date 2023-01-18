Jackpot City Casino NZ Review: Jackpot City Games and Bonuses for New Zealand Players, User Experience, and More

Jackpot City Casino is a popular destination for real money gamblers - but should you play here?
In our Jackpot City Casino review for NZ players, we are going to dive deep into everything this online casino has in store, taking a closer look at its bonuses, game library, and more.
Jackpot City NZ Pros:
- NZ$1,600 welcome bonus for new players
- In business since 1998, one of the oldest online casinos
- Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority
- Over 500 casino games
- Dozens of progressive slots
- Multiple e-wallets supported
- 24/7 live chat support
Jackpot City NZ Cons:
- You need to go through the FAQ to contact the support agents
- Could use a more diverse game library
Most Generous Jackpot City Casino Bonuses for NZ Players:
- Welcome Package: By depositing just $1, you are granted 80 free spins on Mega Moolah: Absolutely Mad casino game. Also, the first 4 deposits will grant you up to NZ$1,600 in bonus funds.
- 50 Free Spins: Using our exclusive link, you can claim 50 free spins on the Boom Galaxy casino game - no deposit required!
Best Stand-Out Features of Jackpot City Casino NZ
Now that we have covered the basics, let's dive into the Jackpot City Casino lobby and talk more about what it has to offer to real money players in New Zealand.
- An extensive library of casino games: Jackpot City NZ online casino site hosts over 500 games in total, provided by a pair of leading software gaming providers in the industry - Microgaming Games and Evolution Gaming.
- NZ$1,600 welcome bonus: The welcome offer at Jackpot City includes a 100% match deposit bonus of up to NZ$400 on the first four deposits. Users in New Zealand can use this bonus to try out any of the casino games available here. The deposit bonuses are valid for new players only - don’t forget to activate them when making your first deposit. Beyond cash prizes, the site also offers two free spins bonuses for select slot games.
- Progressive jackpots with 8-figure prize pools: One of the main reasons why people visit JackpotCity casino is to try their luck on popular slots like Mega Moolah, King Cashalot, and Major Millions. At the time of writing, these games boast a combined jackpot prize pool of over $10 million. The selection includes table games, slots, live dealer games, scratch cards, and many other games.
- A live casino with 50+ options: If you're looking for that authentic brick-and-mortar casino gambling experience, look no further. The live dealer games at Jackpot City are provided by industry-leader Evolution Gaming, and they include all the classics like blackjack, live roulette, poker, and live baccarat.
- Mobile casino with dedicated Android and iOS apps: You can access the Jackpot City mobile casino directly from your browser if you're using a smartphone or tablet. The gaming experience is optimised for smaller screens and touch controls.
- Great banking system & options: We were glad to see that Jackpot City supports all the major e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. You can also use Paysafecard or make deposits via bank transfer from your bank account and through all the major credit cards. If you decide to withdraw funds using e-wallets, the process will only take a few hours.
- Multiple language support: The website and customer support are available in over two dozen languages, which is great for international players.
- 24/7 customer support: If you need any help or run into any problems, you can contact the online support team via live online chat or email. The agents are available 24/7, and they will be more than happy to assist you.
- Fully licensed & reputable: Jackpot City is one of the oldest and most established online casinos in operation. It is fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. JackpotCity online casino has a great reputation for being a fair and safe place to gamble online.
- High-quality table games: Although this site excels among players interested in playing online video slots and live casino games, it also has some excellent table games in its library. You can play classic games like online blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and other card games. Some of our favourites include Atlantic City Blackjack, European Blackjack, American Roulette, and more.
Is Jackpot City Legit in New Zealand?
Yes, Jackpot City is a legit online casino. It is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. The casino has been in operation since 1998, which makes it one of the oldest gambling sites available for NZ players.
Jackpot City is a safe and fair place to play casino games online, which has managed to secure an amazing reputation in the industry.
This website hosts reputable gaming providers only and welcomes players to join their loyalty program for extra perks and bonuses. Jackpot City Casino promotes fair play and offers instant-play games on the entire platform, which means that you can play all your favourite games right after signing up.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at Jackpot City Casino in New Zealand?
Unlike some other online casinos, Jackpot City makes it super-easy to create a casino account and spin that bonus wheel in a matter of minutes. Here's how to join Jackpot City Casino.
Step 1: Register Your JackpotCity Account
- Follow this link and visit the Jackpot City casino and open the registration form by clicking the Sign-Up button.
- Fill out the required info. Enter valid data only, and make sure you can access the email address that you provide.
- Agree to the T&Cs and finalise the account.
Step 2: Casino Account Verification
- You will receive a welcome email from the online casino.
- Click the link or the button inside the email to verify your data.
- You can now enter the casino site.
Step 3: Make Your Deposit & Play Casino Games
- At the cashier, select your payment option from the list of deposit methods.
- Adjust the sum you wish to deposit, make sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement, and fund your JackpotCity account.
- Claim the welcome bonus money.
- You can now enjoy casino games.
In-Depth Jackpot City Casino Review for Players in New Zealand
This is it - the main part of our review! After establishing that Jackpot City online casino is licensed by Malta Gaming Authority and fully SSL encrypted (meaning your data is safe), we placed it against 4 benchmarks that we use for every online casino. So, this is how Jackpot City performed.
Quality of Casino Games: 4.85/5
The game lobby at Jackpot City online casino is powered by Microgaming. Some of their latest releases are also featured on this site, like Bookie of Odds and 9 Masks of Fire.
Apart from video slots, you can try table games or enter the live dealer lobby for a more immersive casino experience.
Some of the titles we thoroughly enjoyed while testing the site include Immortal Romance, Avalon II, Jurassic World, and the 9 Masks of Fire we just mentioned.
The bottom line is that there are plenty of high-quality games to keep you entertained at Jackpot City. And with new releases appearing on the site regularly, it is safe to say that you won’t have time to feel bored here.
The live dealer lobby at Jackpot City online casino is powered by Evolution Gaming. This means that you can expect smooth streams, great video quality, and a lot of action from the popular tables. You can play games like Live Blackjack, Lightning Roulette, and more.
But where Jackpot City Casino truly excels is the progressive jackpots section. Prize pools regularly reach 8 figures, currently sitting at around $15 million! So, if you're looking for huge wins, this is the right place to be.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
The welcome bonus at Jackpot City online casino is pretty generous. You can get up to NZ$1,600 in bonus funds on your first 4 deposits. The wagering requirements are a bit high, though - x70 is the bonus amount.
The way the welcome promo works is that you get a 100% match on your 1st deposit (up to NZ$400), followed by 3 more bonuses:
- 2nd deposit - 100% up to NZ$400
- 3rd deposit - 100% up to NZ$400
- 4th deposit - 100% up to NZ$400
Keep in mind that you need to deposit at least $10 each time to qualify and that the bonus cash expires after 7 days.
Payment Methods and Banking Speed: 4.7/5
Jackpot City online casino accepts a decent range of payment methods. You can use credit or debit cards, e-wallets, and even bank transfers. The min deposit is $10 for most options.
The list of supported options includes Visa, Visa Electron, MasterCard, Trustly, Neteller, and Skrill.
The payout speed is pretty good - e-wallets are usually handled in a matter of a few hours, while credit/debit card withdrawals can take up to 3 business days.
We would like to see cryptocurrency support, but if you prefer using fiat currency, Jackpot City has your back. You can use New Zealand Dollars but also USD, Canadian Dollars, or Euro.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.9/5
The Jackpot City Casino website is fully optimised for mobile devices. You can access it from any Android or iOS device and enjoy a great selection of Microgaming titles on the go. The mobile casino section can be accessed straight from the main menu, and you can even download dedicated iOS and Android apps if you want.
We were very glad to see that the site sports a distinctive design with striking purple details that make it stand out from other online casinos. However, the site is still light and easy to load. We experienced no lag whatsoever, which is a huge plus.
All pages load smoothly, and the platform is neatly organised, so you can reach anything you need within a few clicks.
As for customer support, you can get in touch with the Jackpot City team via live chat or email 24/7. The agents we spoke to were very helpful and polite, so we have no complaints in this department.
There's also a decent FAQ section that can come in handy if you have any questions about the casino. It's not the most comprehensive database out there, though, so don't expect to find answers to all of your questions.
Jackpot City Casino NZ Final Review Score: 4.75/5
As you can see, Jackpot City scored 4.75 out of 5 in our in-depth review test. That’s an excellent score!
As a quick overview of what we liked and didn’t like about this popular online casino, some of the top Jackpot City Casino pros are its selection of high-quality slots, table games, and live dealer games from Microgaming and Evolution.
We also enjoyed the generous welcome bonus of up to NZ$1,600 with exclusive bonuses for our readers. The website is fully mobile-optimized, with dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices. The helpful customer support is available 24/7 via live chat or email.
On the downside, we didn't appreciate the high wagering requirements on the welcome bonus (x70) or the slightly limited number of payment methods that are accepted.
All in all, we think Jackpot City is a great choice for New Zealand casino fans. If you’re looking for a large selection of games and generous bonuses, this could be the perfect site for you!
What Should Players Consider Before Signing Up at Jackpot City Casino in New Zealand?
We went through the Jackpot City Casino Terms & Conditions, so you don't have to. These are some of the top highlights you should know before gambling online at Jackpot City:
- The min deposit amount to qualify for the welcome bonus is NZ$10.
- You will need to wager the bonus amount 50x before you can withdraw any winnings.
- Slots contribute 100% towards the wagering requirements, while table games and video poker contribute 8%.
- The maximum bet size when playing with a bonus is NZ$8 per round and 50c per line.
- The welcome bonus expires after 7 days.
- You will earn loyalty points (also called 'comp points') for every real money bet you make at the casino.
- You are only allowed to have a single casino account at a time. Multiple accounts from the same IP address can be banned.
- If you decide to use a debit or credit card, the cardholder's name must match the name used during casino registration.
- Slot games, keno, and scratch card games contribute 100% towards the rollover requirements, NetEnt slots contribute 50%, while all table games, roulette, blackjack, and Casino War games contribute 8%. Classic blackjack, Aces video poker games, and Jacks Or Better contribute 2%. Baccarat, craps, Sic Bo, and progressive jackpot games don't contribute.
- When cashing out, Jackpot City Casino has the right to request verification documents. The list of all the documents includes proof of income, ID documents, documents to confirm residence, and proof of ownership for payment methods.
Jackpot City Casino Bonuses for NZ Players
We found that there are some exciting bonuses and promotions available for the users of Jackpot City in New Zealand. These are our favourite promotions available right now:
Welcome Package at Jackpot City NZ
By depositing just NZ$1, you will receive 80 free spins on the Mega Moolah: Absolutely Mad slot game. At the moment, the jackpot prize pool is sitting at over NZ$5 million.
The free spins promo is valid for new customers only, with opt-in required.
Since a deposit is required, you are also eligible to claim the regular Jackpot City Casino welcome bonus, which goes up to NZ$1,600 through four 100% match deposit bonuses of up to NZ$400 each. The rollover requirement for this bonus is 70x.
No Deposit Bonus at Jackpot City NZ
Using this link, you can claim a 50 free spins deposit bonus at Jackpot City Casino. The spins are valid for the Boom Galaxy slot game.
If you decide to make a deposit after this promo, you can still claim that regular sign-up bonus of up to NZ$1,600 in 4 tiers.
Other Amazing NZ Online Casinos Like Jackpot City
We know there are other best online casinos in NZ beyond Jackpot City. So if some of the flaws of this online casino are critical in your book, check out our top 3 recommendations for Jackpot City Casino alternatives.
- 2,500 games
- Over 5 dozen software studios
- Stellar live dealer games
- NZ$1,200 welcome bonus
Casumo is an online casino with more than 2,500 games FROM over 60 software studios. The platform actually has one of the most impressive live casinos we’ve seen in a while.
As for bonuses, new players at Casumo can claim up to NZ$1,200 in welcome funds and 20 free spins on the 9 Masks of Fire Hyperspins slot game.
You need to deposit at least $10 to claim the bonus, and the playthrough requirements are 30x.
The casino is heavily focused on pokies but also has plenty of other game types, such as table games, video blockchain poker games, and more. You can use Casumo services on your mobile phone without any issues – the platform is fully optimised for iOS and Android.
Banking options are decent, and customer support is available 24/7 through live chat. You can also give them a call or shoot them an email if you want. The team is highly responsive and very professional in our experience. Overall, an excellent online casino all around!
- NZ$1,000 sign-up bonus
- 100 free spins
- 6k+ casino games
- Excellent gaming studios
- Plenty of pokies to choose from
- Decent table games selection
Jonny Jackpot is another online casino that has more games than Jackpot City, and we’re talking about over 6,000 titles here. The gaming studios are just as good, and you can pick from a long list of software providers.
The sign-up bonus at Jonny Jackpot goes up to NZ$1,000 and 100 free spins. The first deposit is matched at a 100% rate, going up to NZ$400 (plus 50 FS), while the second one goes up to $200 (plus 20 FS) at a 125% match rate.
Finally, the third deposit is boosted at a 200% match rate, going up to NZ$400 (plus 30 FS). You need to deposit at least $20 each time to claim the bonus.
Pokies make the majority of games here, as per usual. But we were pleasantly surprised by the selection of table games - more than 30 options in total. And yes, there’s a live dealer casino too. Jackpot pools are truly massive, going up to $50m and beyond.
- Over 4,000 pokies
- 30 gaming studios
- NZ$1,200 welcome boost
- 150 free spins
- Crypto banking is available
- Loads of live games
If 500 games at Jackpot City Casino simply aren’t enough for your gambling preference, check out Hellspin. This place hosts over 4,000 pokies and loads of other games, all are coming from 30 top-notch gaming studios.
The platform excels in payment variety, too and actually allows you to use cryptocurrency, unlike Jackpot City. Jackpots aren’t as high, however.
As a new player, you are eligible to claim up to NZ$1,200 in sign-up bonus funds and 150 free spins to boot - it's a NZ$400 deposit match on each deposit!
The minimum deposit you need to make is $25. The playthrough requirements are average at 25x. The 1x requirement for the spins is perfect.
Customer support is available around the clock, any day of the week, through live chat. The platform is optimised for iOS and Android mobile devices.
Jackpot City Casino Reviews by Other NZ Players Online
We have already given you our in-depth look at Jackpot City Casino and everything it has in store. However, we are not the only users of this casino - there are many others, just like us, who have decided to share their views about this online casino online.
Here’s what we found:
Jackpot City Casino NZ Review: Final Verdict
After an extensive review of Jackpot City, we are able to say that it is a 100% legit NZ online casino for real money gambling.
The website is safe, licensed, and hosts only reputable game providers. The welcome bonus is generous, and the support team is helpful. We also had no issues accessing the platform on various mobile devices.
If you’re looking for something else, check out our top 3 recommendations for Jackpot City Casino alternatives.
No matter what you decide to do, play responsibly and have fun.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offence, and all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.