Jackpot City Casino Canada Review (2022): Is Jackpot City a Legit Online Casino for Canadian Players?

Established in 1998, Jackpot City Casino is one of the longest-running online casinos not only in Canada but also worldwide.
But is it the right casino site for you? We’ve created this Jackpot City Canada review to help you decide.
Let’s see Jackpot City’s pros and cons first as we continue to review this renowned Canadian gambling site in detail.
Pros:
- Licensed in Canada by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission
- eCogra RNG certificate
- Welcome deposit bonus worth up to C$1,600
- Over 500 high-quality casino games
- Rewarding VIP program
- Big withdrawal limits
- $5 minimum deposit
- Many live casino games
Cons:
- Need to register for an account to access free play games
- No sports betting
Best Jackpot City Bonuses for Canadian Players:
- Welcome Bonus Up to C1,600: This is the best Jackpot City Canada welcome bonus. Follow the link to get started at JackpotCity Casino with up to C$1,600 in bonus funds.
- 150 Free Spins on Book of Atem: If you’re looking for a Jackpot City free spins bonus, this one is for you. When you follow the link, you can get 150 free spins for Book of Atem on top of the welcome bonus.
- C$1 Min Deposit Welcome Bonus: Make a minimum deposit of C$1 at JackpotCity Online Casino and claim 80 free spins on Mega Moolah Absolootly Mad.
- Jackpot City No-Deposit Bonus: Get started with 50 no-deposit free spins on the Boom Galaxy slot.
Hailed by many as the best online casino for Canadians, Jackpot City is owned and operated by Baytree Interactive Ltd and has a license issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, a gambling commission responsible for player protection in Canada.
Further in this Jackpot City Casino review, we delve deeper into the casino’s game library, security, and all other crucial factors that make Jackpot City stand out from the fierce competition in Canada.
Best Stand-Out Features of JackpotCity Casino Canada
As we discuss further in this detailed Jackpot City review, this has been a top-quality online casino since 1998, when it emerged on the scene. Let’s see some of its main stand-out features:
- Jackpot City has an ultra-modern design that’s easy to navigate and features two casino apps for Android and iOS devices to deliver impeccable mobile gameplay.
- Members of the loyalty program collect points every time they play real money games. Loyalty points you accumulate can be redeemed for bonus funds.
- Canadian players at JackpotCity Casino can also benefit from loads of free spins, including a no deposit free spins promo mentioned in the previous section.
- Jackpot City features many of the most popular payment methods among Canadians, including MasterCard, Visa, Interac, InstaDebit, iDebit, ecoPayz, Neosurf, Paysafecard, and more.
- The per-transaction withdrawal limits at Jackpot City are C$10,000 (which is pretty high), and you can expect your winnings to arrive within two days if you request an e-wallet payout.
- You can receive assistance 24/7 via live chat and email. The casino’s multilingual customer support is reachable in English and French, alongside many other languages.
- As the name suggests, Jackpot City’s strongest selling point is its selection of progressive slots. There were over C$10 million in jackpot prizes at the time of writing among all the progressives you’ll find here.
Is Jackpot City Casino Canada Legit?
Yes. Jackpot City Casino has two gaming licenses - one issued by the Malta Gaming Authority and the other one issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.
Most avid casino players know that both the Malta Gaming Authority and the Canadian iGaming regulator are renowned for their transparency. Also, neither of these iGaming regulatory bodies work with online casinos that fail to protect their players.
That being said, you can rest assured that Jackpot City Casino is one of the industry's safest online casinos, and we are not saying this lightly. Like all other essential web services operating in different sectors, Jackpot City Casino employs the most advanced SSL encryption technology.
If you go through the casino’s Privacy Policy, you will also learn that the casino has a strict KYC protocol in place, and this is yet another crucial factor that contributes to its overall safety and security, besides the SSL encryption technology.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Jackpot City Casino Bonus in Canada
If you are registering at Jackpot City Casino for the first time, this step-by-step guide takes you through the process of creating an account and getting started in style by claiming the casino’s welcome bonus.
Step One: Visit the JackpotCity Site
- Follow this link to access JackpotCity
- Click on the Sign-Up button
- Choose your username and password
- Provide your full name, date of birth, and phone number
Step Two: Complete Your Registration
- Enter your email address
- Choose your preferred currency
- Enter your residential address
- Click on the Register tab at the bottom
Step Three: Log into Your Account
- Your account has been created
- Provide your login info
- You can edit or save settings at this point
- You can also set responsible gambling limits
Step Four: Fund Your Account
- Click on the Bank tab
- Choose your preferred deposit option
- Confirm the transaction
- Make a minimum deposit of C$10
- Claim your first match bonus
How Does Jackpot City Casino Treat Its Canadian Players?
Judging by the casino’s impeccable reputation and the fact that it has been operating in the industry since 1998, you can rest assured that every single player is treated the right way. This is backed up by the casino’s 24/7-available customer support team that is at your disposal every day, at any time.
Speaking of its customer support agents, they assist you via email and Live Chat. Before you get in touch with the casino’s customer support team, consider checking out its detailed FAQs.
The process of registering at JackpotCity Casino is usually completed in minutes. The casino has a strict KYC policy, but this is a standard among all other legit online casinos in Canada. To prevent underage gambling, you must verify your account before you request a withdrawal.
Withdrawals via e-wallets are processed within two business days, while withdrawals via Interac, iDebit, bank transfer, and credit/debit cards are processed within seven business days. Equally important is the fact that withdrawals carry no commission fees.
Playing your favorite online casino games is super fun and exciting, but you need to keep your gambling habits in check to stay on the right track. Thankfully, at JackpotCity Casino, you can limit your activities and the funds you spend at any time by setting deposit limits. You can also use the casino’s self-exclusion option to take a break from playing.
Honest Jackpot City Casino CA Review
This is the main section of the review in which we delve deeper into this casino’s awesome gaming library, banking methods available, and everything else you need to familiarize yourself with before you start playing.
Online Slots: 4.9/5
The casino’s gaming lobby houses over 500 casino games, and the vast majority of these are Microgaming online slots. In order to see all of the casino games featured on the site, you need to register for an account first.
Once you do so, click on the Slots tab to access Microgaming classic and video slots. The selection is huge, with all of the most popular casino games included, such as Hyper Gold Link & Win, Oink Farm 5000X, Wild Marlin, Big Game Fishing, Starlite Fruits, Immortal Romance, and many others.
Slot games attached with progressive jackpots are not missing either. In fact, they are the most popular at this casino. You can play loads of Microgaming progressive jackpots, including Mega Moolah, Cash N’ Riches Megaways, and Thunderstruck II Mega Moolah, among others.
Classic Table Games: 4.8/5
Slot games abound at Jackpot City, and the same is true for classic table games. If you are into table games, make sure you try your luck on Classic Blackjack, Premier Blackjack, Auto Roulette, Perfect Strategy Blackjack, Baccarat, and Hold’em Poker.
Keep in mind that this top online casino offers free/demo play on most of its games, but you need to be a registered member to access this option.
Related: Free Online Slots
Unfortunately, if you are into Craps games, you may be disappointed to find out that they are not featured on the site, but this is a minor downside when you have so many other casino games to explore.
After all, craps is only exciting when played at brick-and-mortar gambling halls.
Live Casino Games: 4.8/5
The JackpotCity live casino lobby is loaded with awesome live casino online games that are brought to you by Ezugi and Evolution Gaming.
From the live casino lobby, you can access Live Speed Baccarat, Dragon Tiger, Roulette Hindi, Blackjack Hindi, Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, and many other live dealer games.
Instant-Win Games: 4.7/5
If you are looking forward to instant-win online casino games, this casino does not disappoint. You can access Avalon, Thunderstruck II, Immortal Romance, Cricket Star, Lucky Leprechaun, and other scratch cards.
Aside from scratch cards, you can also play Immortal Romance video bingo which features quite impressive cash prizes. However, if you are looking for lottery and Keno games, you will not find them here.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
One of the biggest benefits of joining this casino is its match bonus for newcomers worth up to C$1,600. If you are looking for an online casino with a no-deposit bonus, Jackpot City is once again a superb choice since you can get up to 50 free spins without having to deposit.
What also makes gambling here extremely rewarding and fun is the casino’s VIP Program, thanks to which you can redeem your loyalty points for bonus funds.
Awesome tournaments on the best online slots in Canada are not missing either, and the vast majority of these are free to join. The selection of special offers is truly unrivaled, but the welcome bonus and other relevant promotions come attached with a higher wagering requirement, which is something to keep in mind.
Banking Methods: 4.9/5
This casino supports a wide range of payment options, including Interac, ecoPayz, eCheck, ezyEFT, Flexepin, bank transfer, Neosurf, iDebit, and credit/debit cards.
The casino processes deposits free of charge, and you can fund your account with between C$5 and C$25,000 per transaction. The minimum accepted withdrawal is C$50, while the maximum daily withdrawal limit is set at C$10,000. As mentioned, withdrawals are processed between one and seven business days.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
Those who use mobile devices to play casino games will enjoy the JackpotCity mobile casino gaming platform.
To access the mobile casino, you can download the casino’s dedicated iOS or Android casino app or access the platform directly using your web browser on your mobile device. On the move, you can play Mega Moolah, Immortal Romance, and almost every other game the casino features.
Customer Support: 4.5/5
In case you’re having issues accessing your account, making payments, or anything else, the casino’s customer care service is at your disposal at all times, every day of the week, via live chat and email. Unfortunately, phone support is not available.
Jackpot City Casino Canada Review Score: 4.75
Jackpot City is one of the best online casinos in Canada if you are looking for a safe and reputable iGaming site that does everything right to protect your funds — also a star casino to join if you’re looking for the fattest, most rewarding progressive jackpot slots.
This casino is also a wonderful option if you want to get started with an extremely generous sign-up bonus, as getting started here can get you up to C$1,600 in bonus funds across your first four deposits.
That said, the casino’s overall score is 4.7/5. Jackpot City Casino is not only one of the longest-standing iGaming sites but also one of the safest and fairest, thanks to two remote gaming licenses and an RNG certificate issued by eCogra.
Read another full Jackpot City Canada review here
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up & Playing Casino Games at Jackpot City Casino Canada?
Before you sign-up for an account at this casino, you must ensure that online casino gambling is legal in your country of residence. Furthermore, you have to be at least 18 years old to join.
Before you place your first real money wager, you also want to check the casino’s banking options with a special focus on its withdrawal pending times and deposit and withdrawal limits.
You should also check which currencies the casino supports. Fortunately for Canadians, the casino accepts payments via the Canadian dollar.
What Bonuses Are Available at JackpotCity Online Casino for Canadian Players?
In this section, we’ll dive deeper into each of our exclusive bonuses that Canadians can claim at Jackpot City Casino.
C$1,600 Jackpot City Welcome Bonus
Jackpot City’s standard welcome bonus is a 100% match up to C$400 that you can claim on your first four deposits for a total of C$1,600.
To trigger the casino’s C$1,600 sign-up bonus after registering, you’ll need to deposit at least C$10.
It’s worth mentioning that this offer carries higher wagering requirements, and in order to meet them, we suggest you play slot games as they contribute 100%.
Jackpot City Free Spins Bonus (150 FS on Book of Atem)
This welcome offer is basically the standard one but on steroids.
Besides the C$1,600 welcome package, you can get 150 additional free spins that you can use on Book of Atem. This is an exclusive offer that you can get by using our links to open Jackpot City.
The terms and conditions are the same.
C$1 Minimum Deposit Welcome Bonus
By creating an account and depositing C$1, you can claim 80 free spins on Absolootely Mad Mega Moolah. This offer has even higher wagering requirements, but that’s only normal considering that you only have to lay down a dollar.
Jackpot City Casino No Deposit Free Spins
With JackpotCity Casino, you can also claim 50 no deposit free spins usable on the Boom Galaxy slot. Once you play them through, you’ll need to wager your winnings 70 times to become eligible to withdraw them.
You can also unlock other exclusive offers every single day of playing here. These come in the form of guaranteed match deposit bonuses. Bonus Wheel promos are also available, including extra free spins and bonus credits. Add to these offers and excellent loyalty bonuses, and you know you are in for a treat.
Other Online Casinos Like Jackpot City for Canadian Players
If you are not happy with JackpotCity for some reason and would rather explore more online casinos before making a final decision, there are three other fantastic online gambling sites that accept players from Canada.
The beauty of joining Bitstarz is that you can use cryptocurrencies on top of many popular Canadian payment options. This means taking advantage of anonymous gambling, bigger crypto bonuses, and exclusive BTC games.
There are over 4,000 top-quality games available here, and what you think is missing at Jackpot City — you’ll definitely find it here. In addition to a virtually endless list of slots and table games, there are a handful of provably fair titles exclusive to crypto casinos.
You can get started here with a 125% match bonus up to C$400 or 1 BTC with 200 free spins on top. The wagering requirements are 40x.
Read more about crypto gambling:
This Canadian online casino is the closest you can get to Jackpot City. Over 500 games are available, many of which are progressive jackpot slots with crazy payouts.
Spin Casino also features dedicated apps for iOS and Android, so mobile gaming is as good as it gets here. Put a 100% up to C$1,000 welcome package on top of it, and you have yet another fantastic casino to join and start playing.
You only need to know one thing about PlayOjo — no wagering requirements on whatever bonus you claim at the casino. Indeed, if you like your bonuses free of any requirements, this is the Canadian online casino you join.
There are over 2,000 games by over 30 software developers, and you can start your adventure with 50 free spins on Book of Dead for a minimum deposit of $10. As we said, there are no wagering requirements, so you’re free to withdraw whatever you win.
Jackpot City Reviews by Other Canadian Players
We looked all over the Internet for honest Jackpot City reviews from other players like us. Some of them are attached below if you want to check them out.
Jackpot City Casino CA Review: Final Verdict
Jackpot City Casino is a top-notch Canadian gambling site that has been doing things right for the past two decades. And with a license issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, your safety isn’t in question here.
The site features over 500 casino games, including loads of slots, table games, and live dealer games, all of which guarantee fair results since they’ve all been tested by eCogra.
Gaming on the go is also made easy with iOS and Android apps and the casino’s instant-play mobile gaming platform.
If you decide to give the casino a chance, make sure you play in style with C$1,600 in bonus funds. With all of this being said, there is no wonder why JackpotCity Casino leads the way in terms of popularity in Canada.
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: