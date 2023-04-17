Ignition Casino Review: Reviewing Ignition Games & Bonuses (Pros, Cons & More)

Established in 2016, Ignition online casino is among the best casino websites available right now. This casino is owned by Beaufort Media BV and got its license from the Curacao government, which attracts many new players.
Known for its amazing poker section and generous bonuses, Ignition ensures an exciting gaming experience for all of its users.
Ignition Casino Pros:
- Up to $3,000 welcome package
- Accepts crypto and fiat banking options
- High-quality games from reputable providers
- Reliable customer support services via live chat
Ignition Casino Cons:
- No e-wallet banking options
Best Ignition Casino Bonuses Available Right Now
Welcome Bonus: You can deposit via traditional credit cards or modern crypto, offering different welcome bonuses. You can earn 100% up to $3,000 when you deposit with crypto or $2,000 via credit card.
Weekly Boost Bonuses: The power of cryptocurrency extends even further as you can claim a 100% bonus of up to $1000 every week. The promotion can pop up any time of the week, but it often comes on Sunday, so always stay alert to grab it.
Refer a Friend Bonus: You can earn up to a 200% bonus when a friend you refer makes a deposit. The reward even increases by $20 if the friend deposits crypto. Remember, your friend will also smile away with up to a $3,000 welcome bonus, so it's a win-win.
Best Stand-Out Features of Ignition Online Casino
Several unique features make Ignition Casino stand out. The site didn't just gain popularity out of nothing. Here are some of the features that attract players:
- Exclusive Ignition Poker Tournaments: Ignition Casino hosts several exciting tournaments, including knock-out and poker tournaments. This is great news for big fish hunters as you can make a return of more than 100x when you play the $100k guaranteed Sunday poker tournament.
- Excellent customer support: The Ignition Casino support team is available via live chat 24/7, and while there’s no phone line available, customer support still ensures that everyone receives fair treatment anytime they might need help.
- Modern style: Ignition Casino is a professional online casino with a striking design. It features only handpicked and verified casino games arranged neatly on the site in different categories, such as popular games, top jackpot, and hottest games, among others.
- Loyalty program: This newly introduced Ignition Casino program enables you to earn and redeem reward points. It is referred to as Ignition miles, and you can cash in or exchange it at any time.
Is Ignition Casino Legit?
The short answer to this question is yes; Ignition Casino is legit.
Ignition is one of the US casinos licensed by reputable organizations and is operated by Beaufort Media BV. Curacao Game Control Board, which regulates Ignition, is a trusted licensing agency in the casino industry. The Agency only licenses genuine casino sites like Ignition.
Based on our experience, the site is secure, and your money is safe.
Steps to Get Started at Ignition Casino Online
Here are the few easy steps you will have to follow to sign up for a new account at Ignition and score your welcome bonus.
Step 1: Visit the Ignition Casino Website
- Follow this link to visit the Ignition Casino website.
- You will see "JOIN" at the top of the homepage.
- Create account,
- Click the "JOIN" and a page will appear to enter the necessary information.
- Fill out the required information.
- Create your password.
Step 2: Verify Your Email
- Check your created account for an email from Ignition.
- Ignition Casino may send you a message requesting you to provide a piece of identification to verify the details you are registering.
Step 3: Make Your Deposit & Score Your Bonus
- Click a profile icon, then "Deposit" on the following window.
- Choose the method that suits you from the window that appears,
- Key in the amount you want to deposit (min $20 via credit card) - to be safe, deposit at least $25.
- Click on "Choose your Bonus" and use the Ignition casino bonus code.
- Click on "Deposit" to confirm, and a screen with a unique reference number will appear.
>> Click here to check the latest Ignition Casino bonus codes.
How Does Ignition Casino Treat Its Players?
We were very happy to see that Ignition Casinos value its customers a lot, which can be seen right from the moment you create your account. The site follows the KYC process that is strict but straightforward.
It is very likely that You will be requested to submit the proof of account opening information you offered during the account opening. The information requested is just to help the team know you better. They don't share your info with a third party whatsoever.
Prior to opening your account, you must confirm your age, as Ignition Casino requires all gamblers to be 18 years and above. They use a variety of tools to verify your information, including your age.
We also found that the site is very easy to navigate, thanks to its few but neatly arranged games. Besides, the site offers video tutorials to guide you through each of their games.
With the wide range of goodies that Ignition Casino offers, the site operators know that there might be some issues with gamblers becoming addicted. That is why Ignition actively encourages responsible gambling and offers tools that will enable you to control your gambling, such as self-exclusion.
Ignition Casino Review: A Closer Look at Everything Ignition Offers
Ignition Casino is a comprehensive site - and while we have already discussed some of the things that help it stand out from the competition, there’s still much more that needs to be addressed. Let’s have a closer look at everything Igniiton has in store:
Variety of Games: 4.7/5
Yes, the gaming library might seem a tad limited, as you can only find around 120+ games here. However, the variety is still quite good - the games available here include more than 55 slots, 8 blackjack games (including the popular variants such as Single and Double Deck Blackjack), and 8 video poker games, among other casino games.
That said, don't be switched off by their limited casino games. The site prioritizes quality, and all the games are carefully picked from reputable gaming providers. All the games available here are from RTG, Spade Gaming, Betsoft, and Rival Gaming.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Your first deposit of $20 can give you a 100% deposit match of up to a $2,000 welcome bonus. If you decide to use crypto, your welcome package can go up to $3,000. You only need to wager the bonus 25x to be able to withdraw your wins.
In addition to the welcome bonus, the site also offers fantastic ongoing bonuses. These include a 100% weekly boost up to $1,000 with a 35x wagering requirement and a 200% refer-a-friend bonus.
Banking System: 4.75/5
You can make deposits and withdrawals via a variety of banking options, including both crypto and fiat methods. The available options include BTC, ETH, USDT, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Bitcoin cash, voucher, MatchPay, and Player Transfer.
The best part, Ignition Casino processes the withdrawals quite fast. Crypto, Player Transfer, and Voucher are the fastest, taking only 24 hours for your request to be approved for delivery.
However, please keep in mind that there are some fees charged for those using fiat payment options, and this is a bit of a disadvantage - make sure to check out their banking page to find out more about the banking conditions.
Tournaments and Slots Races 4.6/5
Big fish hunters have a lot to enjoy when it comes to tournaments at Ignition. For example, the weekly guaranteed online poker can offer you a return of more than 100x on your initial deposit – not too shabby, would you agree?
Poker tournaments run 24 hours on this site, but Sunday is the most important day, which guarantees up to $100k. Whether you are a new player with a limited bankroll or an experienced player looking to bulge your account, this tournament is for everyone.
Ignition Casino Review Final Score 4.5/5
Based on our own experience, we can give Ignition Casino 4.5 stars out of 5 overall ratings. With an appealing site design featuring attractive games, bonuses, and stellar customer support, Ignition Casino is one of the best online casinos we have found. You can play most of their games for free or for real money and earn huge with the weekly tournaments.
However, we have to recognize there is no perfect site, and just like any other casino site, Ignition Casino has its downside too. For instance, the site needs to improve the number of casino games and banking options.
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at Ignition Online Casino?
As long as this online casino site is available in your location, you should not have an issue using Ignition – you can find more information about the restricted location when you visit Ignition’s website.
Another important restriction is the age limit. You have to be 18 years and above to open an account on this site.
Is There an Ignition Casino Download App for Mobile?
While there’s no dedicated casino app available for mobile users, Ignition still manages to offer users an amazing mobile casino experience.
All you have to do is to visit the website of Ignition Casino using your mobile device and play all your favorite casino games on the go. The website works perfectly on all mobile devices, including iOS and Android smartphones.
Best Ignition Casino Bonuses
Ignition Welcome Bonus
You can earn 100% up to $3,000 when you deposit with crypto or $2,000 via credit card.
The minimum deposit via credit card is $20. So you need enough on your card to cover the min deposit and any applicable fees.
This welcome package is for poker and casino players. Once you activate it, you’ll receive $1,500 for the casino section and another $1,500 for the poker section.
Refer-a-Friend at Ignition
Ignition is among the few casino sites that will reward you for referring a friend to make a deposit and play on their site. This promotion will offer you a whopping 200% deposit match, and if your friend makes a deposit using a cryptocurrency, an additional $20.
Other Promos Available at Ignition
There is a weekly tournament that happens on Thursdays, and you can get a chance to win $2500 poker freerolls. You can claim the ticket on the rewards dashboard on Fridays.
In addition, you can also find the Royal Flush bonus here. You can win the royal flush bonus with no wagering requirements. Get this bonus by playing Texas Hold 'em cash games. Score 50x of the game big blind up to $200 just by hitting the powerhouse hand. You have 48 hours to submit this powerhouse hand to Ignition and score the Ignition casino deposit bonus.
And if you enjoy VIP and Loyalty Programs, there’s an exciting offer available at Ignition. The "Ignition miles" are earned as you play your favorite casino games and then exchange them for exciting prizes.
For instance, while you need 2,500 miles to redeem for $1 at the Steel level, Diamond players only need 1,000 miles to redeem for the same amount.
Follow this link to visit Ignition for more bonuses.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Ignition
While we believe that Ignition is an amazing all-around online casino, we understand that it might not be the best option for everyone. Below, we have listed some of the other alternatives that you should definitely consider.
Bitstarz is the best alternative for crypto casino players. With a game library of more than 4,000 casinos, you are sure to find what to enjoy. The site features slot races and weekly tournaments such as Table War. Big fish hunters will also appreciate their progressive jackpot that offers you a chance to walk away with up to 10 BTC.
Once you sign up for a new account, with only 0.0001 BTC as your first deposit, you can get a 100% match up to 1BTC plus 180 free spins. The welcome package can go up to 5 BTC in total, plus 180 free spins!
However, goodies start even before you make your first deposit and play. By just signing up to the site, you get 20 spins no deposit bonuses that you can use on a number of their casino games.
>> Visit BitStarz to score a 5 BTC welcome package
Slot.lv may offer a few online casino games, but it is a great option for where to play free slots. Nearly all their 120+ slot games can be played for free and real money. It is a great site to make big money featuring over 36 progressive jackpots and 15 hot drop jackpots with exciting prizes to grab every hour.
Slot.lv also offers great bonuses for both crypto and fiat players. The site offers up to a $7,500 bonus when you deposit with crypto. This is provided as a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 on your first deposit and a 150% match bonus up to $750 each on your subsequent eight deposits.
For non-crypto users, your deposit via credit card offers up to a $5,000 welcome bonus. This is offered as a 200% match bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit and a 100% match bonus of up to $500 each on your next eight.
>> $5,000 welcome bonus at Slots.lv
Metaspins Casino is another gambling site you can opt for. It's a beautiful site with fantastic 2,500+ games. The site is known for fast withdrawals, exciting promotions, and bonuses.
You can start your experience by claiming a 100% bonus of up to 1 BTC. Again it accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, so depositing and withdrawing is never an issue.
>> 1 BTC welcome bonus at Metaspins
Check out our similar articles below:
Ignition Casino Honest Reviews Online
Just like we do with all the casinos we review, we also searched various internet forums for user reviews about Ignition. The site enjoys some fantastic positive reviews on sites such as Trustpilot.
That said, here is what some of the users have to say.
Ignition Casino Review Verdict: Is Ignition Casino Legit?
We found that Ignition Casino is no doubt one of the best casino sites to play a variety of online casino games.
It's a safe and trustworthy site with a good package of slot games, table games, virtual sports, live dealer games, and jackpot games. However, this online casino stands out the most thanks to the amazing poker section it has in store.
Apart from the quality games, the Ignition Casino promotions and bonuses are attractive. You can earn up to $3,000 or $2,000 as a welcome bonus if you make a deposit via crypto or fiat currency respectively.
At the end of the day, please always gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: