Best Ignition Casino Bonus Code: All the Ignition Promotions Available Today

If you are looking for the best Ignition casino bonus code, use the promo code BIGLEAGUES and receive a 100% deposit match and 25 free spins on a famous game 777 Deluxe.
Discover all the bonuses available at Ignition right now:
- BIGLEAGUES: use this promo code and score a 100% deposit match plus additional 25 free spins on 777 Deluxe.
- IGWPCB150: the welcome package here can go up to $3,000 in total! You can use this code and score a 150% crypto casino welcome bonus of up to $1,500. Then, you can score another 150% crypto poker welcome bonus up to $1,500.
- IGWPCB100: score a 100% fiat casino welcome bonus up to $1,000. You can also receive another $1,000 for poker.
- The Weekly Boost: click here to receive a 100% match up to $100 for fiat payments and 100% up to $1,000 for crypto.
- Tell a Friend: recommend Ignition to your friend and receive a 200% match bonus up to $100 plus $25 when they use crypto.
Being one of the leading online casinos, Ignition has something for everyone. Ignition is licensed in Curacao, which means that it adheres to the highest standards of user safety.
To ensure a great gaming experience for each and every player, Ignition has partnered with leading providers in the industry - over 13 of them, to be exact - and manages to sport one of the most diverse and exciting gaming portfolios out there.
Sounds good? Let’s begin.
Other Casinos With Exciting Bonuses Like Ignition
- Best Bovada Casino Bonus: Welcome Offer - Activate the welcome bonus at Bovada once you sign up and score a generous welcome package up to $3,750.
- Best Red Dog Casino Bonus Code: WAGGINGTAILS - Use this promo code to score a generous slot welcome bonus at Red Dog Casino of a 225% deposit match. This welcome bonus can go up to $12,250.
- Best Las Atlantis Promo Code: CASHWINS - Use this bonus code once you sign up at Las Atlantis and score 45 free spins on a very famous game Cash Bandits 3.
Steps To Activate Ignition Casino Bonus Codes
1. Sign Up at Ignition
The first step to claim the Ignition casino bonus codes is to visit the website of the Ignition online casino and click the orange JOIN button at the top right corner of the screen.
After doing so, you will provide general information about yourself. This includes your name, last name, phone number, email, etc.
2. Verify Your Account
When you have filled in all the fields, Ignition will ask you to verify your email address. It’s mandatory to verify your account to receive your bonus. After your account is verified, you simply click the Ignition casino login button to continue.
3. Make Your First Deposit
Go to your account tab on the top right corner - here, you will be able to check out the details of every bonus available, including the Bitcoin casino bonus.
Once you decide which Ignition promo code you want to activate, make your first deposit and claim the offer. The next step is to find your favorite games and start gambling!
Am I Eligible for the Best Ignition Bonuses?
To claim the Ignition casino welcome bonus, you must be a new player of this casino. In general, as long as you are allowed to gamble at Ignition, you should not have any issues with activating its bonuses.
That said, there are some bonus-specific limitations. As we have already mentioned, only new players are eligible for the welcome offer, and it can’t be activated if you have already gambled with this online casino.
But, don’t be discouraged - there are many other promotions waiting for you at Ignition.
Terms & Conditions for Ignition Bonuses
Ignition casino bonuses come with specific terms and conditions that you should be aware of. Before you decide to activate any of the bonuses, make sure to first check their individual terms and conditions.
For example, the Ignition casino bonus code for the welcome offer is one-time promotion only. This bonus should only be used by gamblers who have just created their account and are only now making their first deposit.
Keep in mind that the amount of welcome bonus you will receive depends on several factors, including the payment option you are using.
When it comes to the poker bonus, it is given to players progressively, with $1 every 30 Ignition Miles. Ignition Miles are earned by playing poker, and you have 30 days to claim the bonus. There’s no rollover requirement associated with the poker bonus funds.
This casino welcome bonus comes with a 25x wagering requirement. However, note that not all the games participate at the same rate. Each casino game contributes to the fulfillment of the wagering requirement as follows:
- Slots and Specialty games: 100%
- Table Games: 20%
- Video Poker: 10%
- All forms of Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Thundercrash: 5%
- Craps: 0%
Please note that you can’t play live dealers games with your bonus funds.
Ignition Casino Bonuses & Wagering Requirements
Ignition imposes wagering requirements on the casino bonus to prevent bonus abuse. This condition means that you have to play your bonus the specified number of times before Ignition allows you to make a withdrawal.
For example, if you deposit $20 and receive a $20 bonus with a 20x wagering requirement, you’ll have to bet a total of $800 before requesting a payment. To clarify:
$20+$20 = $40
$40 x 20 = $800
For the welcome bonus at Ignition, the wagering requirement is 25x. If you withdraw before fulfilling this requirement, the bonus will be forfeited, and you’ll lose all winnings associated with it.
A Quick Ignition Casino Review
Ignition is a poker-oriented casino, and it features several tournaments with hefty prizes up for grabs. These poker tournaments offer different rules to spice things up and keep you entertained.
You can also play poker without entering a tournament by simply entering an existing room or creating a custom poker table.
But there is much more than just poker that this online casino has to offer. By partnering up with 13+ game providers, Ignition has managed to create a place for everyone. No matter what you are looking for, it is very likely that you will find it here.
To play on your desktop, you can download Ignition’s dedicated poker app, which is great to play in full-screen mode, where you can search for poker rooms and tournaments with the search bar. We also love the layout of the site, which is both straightforward and intuitive, even when accessed using mobile devices.
The site also offers a casino section where you’ll find online slots, virtual table games, and live dealers. The live casino games are limited, but there still are some live rooms that you can join at any moment.
Ignition offers only about 60 slots, which is a bit limited.
Pros:
- Exciting poker tournaments
- Great mobile experience
- Intuitive website
- Games from leading providers
- Fast payouts
- 24/7 customer service
Cons:
- Limited number of slots
Banking Methods Available at Ignition
Ignition accepts traditional payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Looking for something a bit modern? No worries, you can find them here as well. At Ignition, you can use payment options such as BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH.
The majority of Ignition users prefer to use cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals. There are several reasons for this, including faster payout speeds and lower fees.
Usually, withdrawals at Ignition are processed within an hour, which is a huge advantage; however, some payouts might take longer depending on the option you use.
Tips To Make the Most Out of Your Ignition Casino Bonus Code
It’s important to note that this online casino with a free signup bonus of real money gives users the opportunity to activate the bonus that fits their style the best. There are several tips that we can give to ensure you use the promotions at their best.
First, do not forget to use the promo code when activating the welcome offer. If you forget, sadly, there is not much that can be done to activate the first deposit bonus code. But, don’t feel discouraged - there are other bonuses that you might like.
Another tip that we have is to only use the bonus money on the games that contribute to the fulfillment of the wagering requirement. Playing other games simply means that you are wasting your bonus funds.
Related Post: Best Poker Sites in Canada
Things To Avoid When Using Ignition Casino Bonus Code
When you decide to receive a bonus at Ignition, we strongly recommend that you claim it using a cryptocurrency, preferably Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin, to get the most out of it. Don’t forget that even though the Ignition poker bonus code is earned progressively, you have to claim it within 30 days, or you’ll lose it.
The casino bonus needs to be wagered 25x - so don’t play the games that do not contribute to meeting the wagering requirement.
The Ignition casino welcome bonus is reserved for new players making their first deposit only, so if you deposit without redeeming it, you’ll lose the possibility to get it later. The minimum deposit amount to claim the offer is $20; if you deposit less, you won’t be eligible.
Also, we highly recommend that you read the terms and conditions of the bonus before claiming it to avoid any unpleasant surprises.
Related Post: Quatro Casino Canada Review
Best Ignition Bonus Codes & Promos
Bonus
What You Get
Wagering Requirement
Use the code BIGLEAGUES and receive a 100% deposit match and 25 free spins on 777 Deluxe
N/A
Make your first deposit using crypto and receive 150% up to $1,500 or use fiat money and receive 100% up to $1,000
25x
Credit card: 100% up to $100
Bitcoin bonus: 100% up to $1,000
35x
Cashback 100x the big blind up to $1,000
None
Free Spins Bonus
Ignition gives you the opportunity to receive a 100% deposit match and additional 25 free spins on a famous game called 777 Deluxe. All you have to do to activate this offer is to create a new account at Ignition, use the promo code BIGLEAGES, and the offer is yours to use.
Welcome Package
Getting started at this online casino opens up the world of opportunities - no matter whether you use crypto or fiat money as your first deposit, there is something for you to use.
If you decide to use fiat money, you will be rewarded with a 100% match for your first deposit up to $1,000. Want more? Make sure to use cryptocurrencies, and you will score a 150% deposit match up to $1,500 - in total, you can get $3,000 for poker and casino!
The welcome offer comes with a very competitive wagering requirement - 25x, which is very low.
The Weekly Boost
Ignition will reward loyal players who have made at least one deposit in the last 90 days with a weekly deposit bonus. Using a credit card to deposit will grant you a 100% bonus of up to $100.
Using crypto? Even better. You can claim 100% up to $1,000. This bonus needs to be wagered 35 times before you can make a withdrawal. The weekly boost is awarded based on the player’s individual profile, so you may not receive it every week.
Bad Beat Bonus
Having a bad week when playing Poker at Ignition? No worries, there’s a special offer for you here. You can collect the Bad Beat Bonus of 100x the big blind, and you will be able to pocket as much as up to $1,000.
Related Post: Best Free Online Slots Sites
Other Exciting Offers at Ignition
While there are no Ignition no deposit bonus codes available right now, there are many other promotions that can be very exciting. Let’s discover some of them.
Tell a Friend
If you have friends you want to play casino games with, you can use your referral link and send it to your friends. When a friend creates an account using your link and makes the first deposit, you get a 200% up to $100 based on the amount your friend deposits.
If this first payment is made using crypto, you’ll get an extra $25!
Ignition Rewards
This is Ignition’s loyalty program. Every time you play, you get Ignition Miles. The first ones can be exchanged for cash bonuses, and the second type of points are used to keep track of your status.
The higher your status, the better the rewards get, and they’re tailored to your play style, so if you play a lot of live dealers, you will get the best live casino bonus, for instance.
Related Post: Best Mobile Casinos
What Do Other Users of Ignition Think About This Casino?
While we have already given you our feedback about Ignition, we also wanted to see what other players, like us, thought about this online casino online. After sourcing the internet, here’s what we found:
Ignition Casino Bonus code - FAQs
I Want More Promotions, Where Can I Find Them?
There are several ways to find new promotions at Ignition. The first one is to go to the promotion page, and you’ll see all the Ignition casino bonuses currently available for every player.
The second way is to check your email regularly, as Ignition will send you exclusive offers. Finally, you can open your dashboard in the top right corner and click the Rewards tab. There, you’ll find all the deposit bonuses which are available for you.
At the moment, there’s no Ignition no deposit bonus, but Ignition is known for frequently updating its offers. So, make sure to go back and check the offers frequently. We also regularly update our articles, so come back here too.
What’s the Best Poker Tournament at Ignition?
Once you reach the Chrome rank, you get access to Ignition’s $2,500 Weekly Poker Freerolls. The tournament starts on Thursday, and you can claim a free ticket every Friday. It’s an exciting poker tournament, and you can register to partake in it every week. There also is a special Ignition poker bonus code that can be very exciting for poker lovers.
Are the Ignition Deposit Bonus Codes Limited?
It depends on the offer you’re interested in. The ignition casino welcome bonus is only available before your first deposit, but it is time-limited.
There’s no way to know how long Ignition will keep these offers available. For instance, online casino no deposit bonus codes are not available at the moment, but they might be added in the near future. This is why you should regularly check their promotions page.
I Forgot To Claim the Ignition Casino Welcome Bonus; What Can I Do?
If you forgot to claim the Ignition poker bonus code and casino welcome bonus and already proceeded with your first deposit, unfortunately, it’s gone. However, there are plenty of other incentives that you can claim - so don’t feel discouraged.
Does Ignition Offer a Downloadable App?
While there is no downloadable app for Ignition, there simply is no need for it. The website of this online casino works perfectly on mobile devices, and you do not have to download anything.
Sadly, there is no mobile casino bonus available at the time but keep in touch with the newest promotion at Ignition to not miss out on the newest opportunities.
Other Amazing Casinos Like Ignition & Their Bonuses
Ignition is one of the best online casinos out there. However, you might be looking for something else. Take a look at our other top picks below:
Bovada
Bovada is a great online casino all around, and there are many generous bonuses it has to offer.
If you are just getting started and decide to make your first deposit using cryptocurrencies, this online casino will give you a very generous 125% first deposit match for payments up to $1,250. All you have to do to activate this promotion is to use the promo code BTCCWB1250.
The welcome package here can go up to $3,750 in total!
Red Dog Casino
Red Dog is an alternative casino for players who really enjoy online slots and are not interested in poker. It features virtual poker games, but it’s not the main focus.
Use the promo code WAGGINGTAILS once you open your account at Red Dog Casino, and you can score a generous 225% welcome deposit match, up to $12,250 in total!
Las Atlantis
Looking for the best no deposit casino bonus codes? Then you should definitely check out Las Atlantis. Open your account and use the promo code CASHWINS and you will receive 45 free spins on a very popular game called Cash Bandits 3.
So, Did You Find the Best Ignition Bonus Code For You?
After going through different Ignition casino bonus codes and offers, we are sure that this online casino has something for anyone.
No matter what type of promotion you are looking for, you are very likely to find it here. However, keep in mind that these promotions won’t be active forever. Ignition might pull them any moment.
So, what are you waiting for? Visit the Ignition website and activate your favorite Ignition casino bonus right now before it’s too late.
We constantly update our site to provide you with the latest casino bonuses and online casino bonus codes available, so come back soon to check out any new bonus we may discover for you.
Related reading: Best Ignition Casino Bonus Codes and Promos
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: