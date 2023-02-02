How to Bet On the Super Bowl (2023): Top 6 Super Bowl Betting Sites With the Best Odds, Spreads & Markets (Chiefs vs Eagles)

After a thrilling NFL season and playoffs, the Super Bowl LVII final is finally here!
NFL fanatics who have been watching all year are ready to put their money where their mouths are. The favored teams are in, and we have the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles as slight underdogs.
So, it's about time we discuss the final Super Bowl odds, how to bet on the Super Bowl, and all bet types you can find.
Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds (Chiefs vs Eagles)
>> These odds are available at BetOnline, and they are subject to change as the playoffs progress.
After doing all the heavy lifting and searching for top sites with the best Super Bowl odds, we have discovered that BetOnline offers the most value – but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t explore the rest of our recommended sites and compare the lines yourself.
Let's dive right in!
How to Bet On Super Bowl LVII
If this is your first time betting on the Super Bowl online, you might need some help placing the right bet for the big game. Here is how to place your Super Bowl bets at BetOnline – our top pick:
1. Head Over to BetOnline & Create an Account
- Click here to head over to BetOnline
- Click "Join"
- Follow all steps to make an account
- Accept the terms of service
- Log in for the first time
2. Unlock Your Welcome Bonus
- Head over to the cashier
- Select your deposit method
- Use the code "BOL1000"
- Deposit and receive your bonus
3. Place Bets in the Sportsbook
- Head over to the BetOnline sportsbook
- Click "Football"
- Click "Super Bowl"
- Select and place your bet!
Best Super Bowl Betting Sites (Chiefs vs Eagles)
- BetOnline: Best overall
- Bovada: Best welcome bonus
- MyBookie: Top pick for proposition betting
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best live betting odds
- EveryGame: Easiest to use
- BetUS: Offers free picks and predictions
1. BetOnline — Best Super Bowl Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- 50% bonus up to $1000
- Excellent Super Bowl odds
- Numerous Super Bowl betting markets
- Fair odds for all playoff games
- Many active promotions
- Also offers casino games and poker tourneys
Cons:
- $55 min deposit to activate the welcome bonus
If you want to get started with Super Bowl bets at the best online sportsbook overall, BetOnline should be the first place you visit. In addition to some of the best Super Bowl odds, they offer a complete online casino app and sportsbook.
If you are a new user, you can get up to $1000 in bonuses for signing up and depositing for the first time. They also have special cryptocurrency bonuses, reload bonuses, and other welcome promotions.
NFL Betting Experience & Options: 5/5
BetOnline offers each and every NFL game for betting leading up to the Super Bowl. Each matchup lets users bet on common bets like moneyline, over/under, and point spread. In addition, we find that the odds for both regular season games and playoff games are best here.
We also like how there are unique Super Bowl props for each game. In the Super Bowl, you can place bets on things like who will win the MVP, who will get to 10 points first, what the result of the first drive will be, and more. At writing, the Kansas City Chiefs had +350 odds to win it all.
Overall Sportsbook Quality: 4.9/5
BetOnline is constantly seen as the best sportsbook for the Super Bowl and other sports. In addition to letting you place bets on any NFL matchup, you can also bet on other popular sports like basketball, baseball, soccer, and more.
We also like how the interface is straightforward to use. You can quickly craft out the perfect betting slip. Most games have plenty of player props, and you can even bet on games live while they are taking place.
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
Finally, another reason BetOnline stands out as the best Super Bowl betting site is the nice set of promotions. If you deposit with a card, you can get a 50% bonus up to $1000 with 10x wagering requirements.
In addition, those who deposit using cryptocurrency can get a larger 100% bonus of up to $1000. Just keep in mind that this offer has higher 14x wagering requirements. They also have welcome bonuses for poker and traditional casino games.
Banking: 4.9/5
With about 19 payment methods to explore, most betting sites cannot keep up with the volume of options we find here. This includes cards, cryptocurrency, and other popular deposit methods like MoneyGram, money orders, wire transfers, RIA, and more. Withdrawals are typically handled within one to 48 hours.
Click here to bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline
2. Bovada — Best Bonus to Bet On the Super Bowl LVII
Pros:
- Nice welcome bonus of up to $750
- Fair 5x wagering requirements
- Competitive Super Bowl odds
- Fast 1-hour withdrawals
- 24/7 live chat support
Cons:
- Late lines
Bovada is another awesome betting site to check out for the Super Bowl if your main goal is to get started with a nice welcome bonus. Due to the high value of this bonus and its low 5x wagering requirement, many will see this as the best place to bet.
NFL Betting Experience & Options: 4.9/5
Bovada is often ranked as one of the top football betting sites. This is due to having some of the best odds and betting options for any matchup. We also found slightly more favorable +360 odds for the Chiefs in the futures markets here.
Before we get to the Super Bowl, you can also place bets on who will win the Wild Card rounds and the AFC and NFC Championship games. There are also many betting options for the Super Bowl itself, including the MVP, over/under, point spread, and more.
Overall Sportsbook Quality: 4.9/5
Bovada is a top-tier sportsbook for the Super Bowl and one of the top online sportsbooks overall. You can bet on any popular sports matchup or horse racing event – and even place bets live while the game is underway.
We also like how the odds are uploaded along with all popular betting options well in advance of the game, giving users plenty of time to plan their bets. Just be aware that Bovada – although not for the Super Bowl – features late lines for certain sports.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
Many people will see this as the best welcome bonus for various reasons. For starters, you can get a 75% bonus of up to $750 on your first crypto deposit when you use the Bovada bonus code BTCCWB750.
We also love how this offer also comes with fair 5x wagering requirements. Compared to most other betting sites, this is a very generous offer. You can also use this bonus money at the casino – just keep in mind that doing so comes with higher 30x wagering requirements.
Related: Bovada casino review
Banking: 4.7/5
There are about nine deposit methods supported at Bovada. Some of the most popular payment methods are cards like Visa, MasterCard, or American Express. You can also deposit using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and more.
Withdrawals are typically handled within one hour for crypto.
Click here to claim the $750 bonus at Bovada.
3. MyBookie — Best Super Bowl Betting Site for Prop Bets
Pros:
- Engaging props builder
- Various Super Bowl betting markets
- Nice bonus up to $1000
- Fair Super Bowl odds
- 25% consistent reload bonuses
Cons:
- Cluttered interface
- Limited betting options
If you are on the hunt for a sportsbook where you can explore hundreds of markets beyond the usual ones, you might find MyBookie to be the best option.
Plus, as a loyal user of this site, you can access great Super Bowl odds alongside consistent 25% reload bonuses at any time.
NFL Betting Experience & Options: 4.7/5
MyBookie is constantly ranked as one of the top sportsbooks – and for a good reason. The football betting experience here is top-tier. In addition to all traditional game bets like money line, over/under, and futures bets leading up to the Super Bowl – you can explore over 150 betting markets when the big game is due.
In addition, if you want a unique experience, you should check out the props builder that MyBookie offers. Using it, you can construct the perfect parlay with ease.
Overall Sportsbook Quality: 4.7/5
Overall, MyBookie does a great job offering plenty of sports to bet on. In addition to popular sports, you can bet on rare sports like darts, rugby, and even esports. Although the interface can get cluttered, most people typically have little issues finding their Super Bowl bets.
One area that stands out with this site is its massive collection of handicap bets. In a typical NFL matchup, you will often find over 100 handicap bets to pick from. They also have futures markets for major sporting events – including the Super Bowl.
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
This is another solid site to check out if you want to add an extra $1000 to your betting balance for the Super Bowl. Use the MyBookie promo code "MYB50" on your first deposit, and you will receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit – up to $1000.
To make it clear, the reload bonus is perhaps what stands out the most with this NFL betting site. You can get a 25% bonus added to your deposits for life as an existing customer. This bonus can go up to $1000 in value and comes with fair 6x wagering requirements.
Banking: 4.6/5
With only about eight deposit methods supported, this site offers fewer options than any other top Super Bowl betting site. Typically, users will deposit using cards, cryptocurrencies, or MoneyGram. Remember that withdrawals can take up to 72 hours to process, though.
Click here to explore all Super Bowl betting markets at MyBookie.
4. Sportsbetting.ag — Top Super Bowl Betting Site for Live Betting
Pros:
- Top-tier live betting experience
- Fast loading speed
- Welcome bonus up to $1000
- Competitive Super Bowl odds
- Over 25 sports to bet on
Cons:
- Website is a bit outdated
- Multiple pages for all sportsbook elements
Sometimes, bettors like to wait until the game starts before placing bets. Although waiting till the game starts impacts your odds, it can also give you an advantage you need to make informed bets. If you like placing live bets, we recommend you head to Sportsbetting.ag first.
NFL Betting Experience & Options: 4.4/5
The main page for accessing the lines and odds might be a little hard to read and use as a beginner. However, this site also has some of the most competitive odds, including +340 odds in the futures market for Kansas City to win the Super Bowl.
One feature that we love is the player props section, where you can customize the perfect betting slip using all popular betting options. This can include over/under markets for passing TDs, completions, yards, the number of touchdowns, who will win Super Bowl MVP, and more.
Overall Sportsbook Quality: 4.6/5
The major complaint that we have about this sportsbook is that the main page and interface look outdated. If you go over to the live betting page, though, you can access a modern interface that is attractive and easy to use. Plus, the loading time is super-fast, which we know is important for live bettors.
That said, there is no shortage of sports to bet on here. In addition to popular sports, you can bet on obscure sports like tennis, darts, handball, and more.
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
The main welcome bonus we find here is not much different than many of the other Super Bowl bonuses in the other top sportsbooks. When depositing for the first time, you can get a 50% bonus added to your deposit – up to $1000 in value.
In addition, those who deposit using cryptocurrency can get a little more bang for their buck. Instead of the 50% bonus you can get for card deposits, crypto users can get a nice 100% match bonus on their deposits.
Banking: 4.9/5
With about 19 banking options, Sportsbetting.ag offers as many options for depositing as anybody else. You can deposit using a card, cryptocurrency, MoneyGram, or wire transfer. All withdrawals are typically handled within 48 hours.
Click here to learn all about the different welcome bonuses at Sportsbetting.ag.
Read an in-depth Sportsbetting.ag review.
5. EveryGame — Easiest to Use Super Bowl Betting Site
Pros:
- Welcome package of up to $750
- Low, 4x wagering requirements
- Slew of NFL bonuses and contests
- Very easy to pick up and use
Cons:
- Limited betting options
- Interface is a bit sloppy
If you are new to placing bets online, you might want to sign up at a site built to be easy to use. If this sounds like what you want, then, EveryGame might be the best place to bet on the Super Bowl.
NFL Betting Experience & Options: 4.4/5
If you’re looking to bet on the money line, Super Bowl spread, over/under, or place a futures bet, the experience here will be suitable.
However, remember that you might not find quite as many betting options. At writing, the Kansas City Chiefs had +325 odds to win the Super Bowl. These odds were the least competitive out of this page's top betting sites.
That being said, Everygame does have a few odds that are better than the competition, but you’ll have to explore and compare a bit to find them.
Overall Sportsbook Quality: 4.3/5
The few things going for this sportsbook are a nice interface and a nice welcome bonus. They also offer all traditional sports and leagues, with plenty of betting markets to choose from – although not as many as you’d find at Bovada or BetOnline.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
This is one of the better welcome bonus offers for several reasons. You can get three separate 100% bonuses on your first three deposits. This bonus racks up to a total value of $750.
Then, the 4x wagering requirements you can receive with this offer are lower than any other offer on this page. Remember that you must bet on odds of at least -200 with your extra bet credits.
Banking: 4.7/5
With nine different options for depositing, there are plenty of methods to suit most bettor's needs.
Right now, some of the best deposit methods include Discover, American Express, MasterCard, Diners Club International, and cryptocurrency. We love that withdrawals are typically processed within a few hours.
Click here to learn about all the promotions at EveryGame.
Related: BetUS sportsbook review
How We Ranked the Best Super Bowl Betting Sites
Overall Football Betting Experience:
The first thing that matters the most is how high-quality the betting experience of each sportsbook is.
We look for fair moneyline odds and other betting options. Prop bets are also important when it comes to the Super Bowl, so you can rest assured that you’ll find plenty of betting markets when the big game is due.
General Quality of the Sportsbook:
The general quality of the sportsbook, alongside its number of sports offered, betting options, and whether or not live betting is offered, are also important. Each of the Super Bowl betting sites on this page is top-quality.
Banking Options & Speed:
You won’t be able to bet on the Super Bowl if the sportsbook doesn’t accept your preferred payment method. For this reason, we did our best to feature sportsbooks with plenty of deposit options and fast transactions.
Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions:
Finally, the last thing you should look for is a Super Bowl betting site with a generous sign-up bonus. We only feature sites that have a competitive welcome bonus to get you started.
Check out these guides if you’re interested in real money casino games:
- Best NZ online casinos
- Online casinos in Malaysia
- High-roller online casinos
- Real money online casinos
- Blackjack sites
Why Should I Use BetOnline to Bet On the Super Bowl LVII Final Game Between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles?
Still not sure whether or not BetOnline is the right place to bet on the latest Super Bowl futures odds? Here are some additional reasons why this is the best sportsbook to use.
Top-Tier Interface: Unlike many top sports betting sites, BetOnline’s interface is modern, easy to use, and has many betting options. This can make a big difference if you are new to using online sportsbooks.
Great Super Bowl Odds: There is little sense in looking through the online betting markets for the Super Bowl if you do not get the best possible odds. When betting at BetOnline, you can be confident that you are receiving the best possible odds.
Nice Welcome Bonus: Finally, one of the reasons we highly recommend betting at BetOnline over other top online sportsbooks is that you can get a nice welcome bonus. Use the bonus code "BOL1000" to get a 50% bonus on your deposit up to $1000 in value.
People also read:
Why Should I Bet On the Super Bowl Online?
If you are new to betting online, you might be on the fence between placing your bet this way or simply going to the local sportsbook. Here are some of the top reasons we recommend betting on the Super Bowl with an online sportsbook.
Save Time & Money: For starters, those who spend time going to local sportsbooks could otherwise save this time by placing their bets online. Since online sportsbooks also have some of the best odds, this is a great way to save time and boost your potential winnings.
Extra Bet Credits: When you sign up and deposit for the first time at a site like BetOnline, you can also get extra money added to your deposit. This translates into extra bet credits you can take straight to the Super Bowl betting markets.
Many Betting Options: In addition to common bets like moneyline, over/under, and point spread bets, you can customize different player props, predict the Super Bowl MVP, and more. Compared to your local sportsbook, you can get more betting options online.
Super Bowl Betting FAQs (Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles)
Which NFL Teams are Playing in the Super Bowl LVII?
Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head on February 13th in the Super Bowl final, with the Chiefs going into the game as slight underdogs, despite their favorite status all season long.
What Are The Most Popular Super Bowl Bets?
The most popular Super Bowl bets are futures and money-line bets. If you are still early, you can place future bets while the playoffs are underway and the Super Bowl contenders are still unknown.
With future bets, you’re betting on the outright winner of the Super Bowl. Right now, you can place a bet on Kansas City Chiefs to win it all at +350 odds bet BetOnline.
If Super Bowl Sunday is only a couple of days away, you might instead want to place a moneyline bet, which is a bet on who will win the game. Over/under bets are another common type of bet to place – which is a bet on how many total points will be scored.
Finally, point spread bets are another common type of wager. This is a bet on what the margin of victory will be. If you bet at a site like BetOnline, you will also be able to bet on many other options, like the result of the first drive, how many punts there will be, and much more.
Where Can I Find the Best Super Bowl Betting Odds?
After careful research and calculation, we’ve discovered that BetOnline offers the highest Super Bowl betting odds on average. That doesn’t mean that each and every bet you place here will give you a higher return compared to other sites, though.
It’s always best that you sign up with all of our recommended sportsbooks and compare the odds yourself for the markets you are interested in.
How Can I Read Super Bowl Odds?
The most common type of Super Bowl odds you will find are American odds. These odds have a plus or minus sign based on who is favored to win the same and which team is the underdog.
Imagine that you want to place a bet on a game with -200 odds. Negative odds like these tell you how much money you need to bet to win $100. In this case, you would need to bet $200 to win $100. If you find positive odds (like +200), this is how much money you can win on a successful $100 bet. If you bet $100 on +200 odds, you will take home $200.
Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Online?
Yes, we recommend heading straight to BetOnline to get the best moneyline odds, Super Bowl point spreads, and a full set of betting options. Other top Super Bowl betting sites are:
Where Can I Bet On the Super Bowl?
You can bet on the Super Bowl at all online sportsbooks recommended on this page. However, we recommend you get started at betting sites like BetOnline or Bovada to get access to the most profitable odds.
What is the Easiest Super Bowl Football Bet to Win?
If you want to avoid learning too much about the different types of bets, we recommend that you simply place a moneyline bet. This is a simple bet on who will win the game. If you bet on an underdog and they end up winning, you could win more than double your money back.
How Do I Choose the Best Super Bowl Betting Site?
The first thing you need to do is consider the quality of the football betting experience. Then, look for plenty of betting options on each game. Finally, consider the banking process and whether or not you get a welcome bonus for signing up as a new user.
After considering all of those criteria and much more, we’ve found out that BetOnline offers the best overall Super Bowl betting experience.
Comparison of the Top 5 Super Bowl Betting Sites
Let’s compare the top five sportsbooks with the best Super Bowl betting odds and options.
BetOnline: This is the best online sportsbook to bet on the Super Bowl, thanks to higher odds on most Super Bowl bets you can place and an easy-to-use betting interface. Use the bonus code "BOL1000" to unlock a generous 50% bonus of up to $1000 in value.
Bovada: If you want the fairest welcome bonus, we recommend you come here first. After making your first deposit with Bitcoin using the bonus code "BTCSWB750," you will receive a 75% match bonus up to $750 in value with 5x rollover requirements.
MyBookie: This should be the first place you visit if you want to access the best reload bonuses. Use the code "MYB50" on your first deposit to get up to $1000 in bonuses. Then, use the code "MYB25" to get a 25% reload bonus anytime.
Sportsbetting.ag: Our top pick for live betting on the Super Bowl, thanks to its fast loading speed and advanced live betting interface. Use the code "SB1000" to get a nice first deposit bonus of up to $1000 in value.
EveryGame: What we like the most about EveryGame is that you can easily sift through all the different betting markets and options as a new bettor. Use the bonus code "3xBOOST250" to get a 100% bonus on your first three deposits – up to a total value of $750 with a 4x rollover.
Ready to Place Your Super Bowl Bets?
The Super Bowl is just around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to find an online sportsbook to place your bets when the big game is due.
We’ll be placing our bets at BetOnline, but you’d do well to sign up for multiple Super Bowl sportsbooks and compare their odds to find the most valuable bets.
In any case, remember that the outcome of the Super Bowl is not predictable and that you should only bet what you can afford to lose. Have fun!
Related: Top Online Sportsbooks
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: