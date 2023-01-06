How to Bet On the NCAA National Championship Game: Best Georgia Bulldogs vs TCU Betting Odds & Predictions (2023)

The national championship game is just around the corner, and we've put together a handy guide for both newcomers and veterans on where to place your bets — and find the best odds around.
College Football National Championship Betting Odds (Georgia vs TCU)
- Georgia Bulldogs: (-435)
- TCU Horned Frogs: (+355)
- Bulldogs -12.5 Spread: (-110)
- TCU +12.5 Spread: (-110)
- Over/Under 63: (-110)
- Bulldogs to Score First: (-205)
- TCU to Score First: (+150)
>> Lock your bets at these odds at Bovada
Important: The odds on this page are subject to slight changes before the game starts.
It’s immediately apparent who is most likely to walk away with a win, and we couldn’t agree more with Vegas on this one – TCU will need all gods to pull an upset here and surprise Georgia.
However, the 12.5 spread is pretty stretched, and we’d be lying if we said that betting against it doesn’t seem attractive.
Ready to get to work and start planning those bets? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming.
Where to Bet On the NCAA National Championship Game
- Bovada: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best odds for TCU to win
- EveryGame: Best welcome bonus
- MyBookie: Top pick for prop bets
- SportsBetting: Perfect for crypto bettors
- BetUS: Most betting markets
How to Bet On the College Football National Championship Game (Georgia vs TCU)
Follow our guide below to place your college football championship bets at Bovada.
Step 1: Register a New Betting Account
- Click here to visit Bovada and click the red 'Join Now' button
- Fill out your details
- Wait for an SMS code to arrive on your phone
Step 2: Validate Your Account
- Check your phone for the code
- Enter the code in the designated field to verify your number
Step 3: Deposit and Bet
- Once logged in, open the cashier section
- Deposit using your chosen payment method
- Navigate to the college football section and select NCAAF
- Place your bets and have fun!
NCAA National Championship Game Preview (2023): Georgia vs TCU Predictions & Betting Odds
Georgia Bulldogs -435 @ Bovada
Georgia's money line odds of -435 and -12.5 points spread really certify how much of a David vs Goliath match-up this is, and if you were ever in any doubt, the Bulldogs are certainly the giants here.
UGA is attempting to become the first team in the playoff era to win back-to-back championships, and they are certainly good value to do so. The Ohio State Buckeyes gave Georgia their toughest game this season in the Peach Bowl, with the Bulldogs having to overcome a 14-point deficit to eventually take victory in an unusually high-scoring game.
On paper, this should be an almost formality for the Bulldogs. But you know what they say, right?
Football isn't played on paper. It's played on the field, and as we've seen this season, anything can happen. Georgia will need to be extremely wary of complacency and make sure they give the Horned Frogs the respect they deserve.
>> Click here to bet on Georgia to win the game outright or to cover the spread
Texas Christian University Horned Frogs +355 @ Bovada
You've met Goliath; now meet David. Or at least they'll hope to be, as the Horned Frogs try to cap off a Cinderella run for the ages. They started out this season as 200-1 shots to become national champions, and if successful, it'll be their first since 1937.
A lot of TCU's success is owed to defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie, a rising star in the world of Texas football who has transformed the Horned Frogs gruesome defense into something more respectable and capable of playing with the big boys. If he can find a way to slow Georgia down some, these boys just may have a chance.
Despite Gillespie's admirable job of changing things on the defensive side of the ball, there's not enough that can be said about how much TCU's lightning-quick offense is the true star of their program.
Quarterback Max Duggan has starred in his very own Cinderella story, going from backup to Heisman finalist in a matter of months, leading this unlikely squad to the biggest game of the year.
The truth is, TCU will need more than a little magic to go all the way and beat a formidable Georgia Bulldogs side to the national championship. But come on, it's college football. How can you not be romantic about it?
>> Click here to bet on TCU to win outright or bet against the spread
College Football National Championship Game: Match Info, Date, Kick-Off Time & More
When is the 2023 College Football National Championship Game?
The 2023 College Football National Championship game takes place on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Who's competing in the 2023 College Football National Championship Game?
The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs.
Where can I watch the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game?
The 2023 College Football National Championship game is available to watch live on ESPN.
Where is the 2023 College Football National Championship game being played?
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game is being played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Who's the favorite to win the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game?
Georgia is the current favorite, and they are also the current reigning champions.
Top Sites to Bet On the College Football Championship (2023)
1. Bovada - Best Site to Bet on Georgia vs TCU Overall
Pros:
- $250 bonus welcome bonus
- $750 bonus for crypto bettors
- Secure SSL technology
- Highly reputable brand
- Many college football markets
Cons:
- Late lines can be an issue for sharp bettors
Bonuses & Promotions:
Bovada offers a 50% up to $250 bonus to new players who deposit via credit cards or any other non-crypto payment method.
If you’re a crypto bettor, use the code BTCSWB750 to claim a handsome 75% up to $750 welcome bonus at Bovada with super-low 5x wagering requirements.
2. BetOnline - Top Odds for TCU to Win the College Football Championship
Pros:
- 25+ years reputation within the industry
- Modern design
- +355 odds for TCU to win
- Competitive college football odds
Cons:
- Expensive transaction fees
Bonuses & Promotions:
Deposit at least $55 at BetOnline and use the code BOL1000 to qualify for a 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000 with standard 10x wagering requirements.
If you’re a crypto bettor, use the CRYPTO100 code to claim an enhanced match bonus worth 100% up to $1,000. Just keep in mind that the wagering requirements for this one are slightly higher at 14x.
3. EveryGame - Best Bonus to Bet on the College Football Championship
Pros:
- Serving bettors since 1996
- Top tier promotions
- Elite mobile optimization
- $750 bonus with low 4x wagering requirements
Cons:
- Banking tools need diversifying
Bonuses & Promotions:
EveryGame offers what we would call the best welcome bonus to bet on TCU vs Georgia – with three separate match bonuses you can claim on your first three deposits with the code 3XBOOST250. Each one is a 100% bonus up to $250 with wagering requirements of 4x.
4. MyBookie - Best Props Markets for Georgia vs TCU
Pros:
- Unique bonuses
- Brand new V.I.P. program
- 50+ betting markets for Georgia vs TCU
- Top odds for the Bowl season
Cons:
- Design needs updating
Bonuses & Promotions:
If you’re willing to deposit at least $50 when getting started, use the code MYB50 to qualify for the 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus with 10x wagering requirements.
Don’t like the sound of wagering your bonus 10 times before it becomes withdrawable? Use the 200CASH bonus code instead to get a less-valuable 10% up to $200 with the lowest-possible rollover requirements of 1x. That means you only need to wager your bonus once before you earn it back.
If you stick around at MyBookie, you can use the code MYB25 an indefinite number of times for a 25% reload bonus.
5. SportsBetting.AG - Best NCAA Championship Betting Site for Crypto
Pros:
- Multiple crypto bonuses
- 50% welcome promotion
- Wide variety of college football props
- Long-term industry rep
Cons:
- Dated design
Bonuses & Promotions:
Sportsbetting.AG’s bonus is basically identical to the one you can claim at BetOnline – 50% up to $1,000 that you can qualify for with a $55 minimum deposit. The code is different, though – SB1000.
The crypto bonus here is basically the regular one – but on steroids. Use the 100CRYPTO code to activate a bigger 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 that you can use to bet on any college football game you like.
Stick around for more and use FORLIFE with each subsequent deposit you make at Sportsbetting.AG to claim a 25% match bonus.
Check our in-depth reviews of some of the sportsbooks listed above:
Why is Bovada the Top Sportsbook to Bet On the 2023 NCAA National Championship Game (Georgia vs TCU)?
Here's a quick overview as to why we've crowned Bovada as our number one choice for all your college football championship betting needs.
Reputation:
Bovada's decade in the industry has been more than enough time to build up a reputation as one of the best sportsbooks around. Thousands of bettors have chosen Bovada because it offers some of the most competitive odds across the board.
Bonuses:
It doesn't matter whether you use crypto or regular currency; Bovada has promotions ready and waiting for everyone.
Security:
You're not risking anything other than your stake when you're betting at Bovada. It's built with the latest and most secure SSL encryption technology.
College Football Markets:
It's not just the national championship that Bovada is covering. It has tons of markets that start from the regular season all the way to the bowl games, making it a top destination for college football bettors.
Related Guides:
Why is Betting on the 2023 National Championship Game Between Georgia and TCU Online Superior?
Some people can make it seem like there's nothing better than a traditional betting experience. But we know better.
Convenience:
Gone are the days of having to hustle to your nearest bookies with physical tickets to put your bets on or get your payouts. Simply take out your phone, check out Bovada, and trawl through the hundreds of markets at your fingertips.
Better Bonuses:
Bonuses hardly existed before gambling transitioned online. Now you can barely browse an online sportsbook without them. Hurrah for perks and free stuff! Especially when it comes to Bovada's opening offer of up to $750.
Competitive Odds:
Shopping for odds is easier than ever using online bookmakers. New competitors are made every day, each one trying its best to outdo the other. You're the prize they want to capture, so you'll find competitive odds almost everywhere.
No Social Interaction Required:
Okay, so we don't entirely mean this. Or do we? Shoutouts to our introvert crew. Sometimes things are just easier and better when you don't have to deal with other people.
Best Bonuses to Bet on the 2023 College Football Championship (Georgia vs TCU)
- 50% up to $250 regular welcome bonus
- 75% up to $750 crypto welcome bonus
- 50% up to $1,000 regular bonus (code BOL1000)
- 100% up to $1,000 crypto bonus (code CRYPTO100)
- 100% up to $250 bonus (usable 3 times with the code 3XBOOST250)
- 50% up to $1,000 sign-up bonus (code MYB50)
- 10% up to $200 cash bonus (code 200CASH)
- 25% reload bonus (code MYB25)
- 50% match bonus up to $1,000 (code SB1000)
- 100% crypto bonus up to $1,000 (code 100CRYPTO)
- 25% reload bonus (code FORLIFE)
Guide to Betting On the College Football Championship
Is it safe to bet on the national championship game between TCU and Georgia?
Yes, betting on the TCU vs Georgia NCAA championship game in 2023 is completely safe. That's provided you use established sportsbooks like Bovada. We can't guarantee the safety of any sportsbook not featured in this article.
Can I win real money betting on the NCAA national championship game?
Yes, you can win real money if your college football national championship bets are settled as a win. If you bet on Georgia Bulldogs to cover the 12.5 spread and they win with a 15-points difference, you will win real money.
Can I bet on the college football regular season?
Yes, you can bet on each and every college football game during the 2023/2024 season at betting sites like Bovada and BetOnline.
Can I use bonuses to bet on the college football national championship game?
Absolutely. We've even listed some of the best bonuses you can get right now from our selection of reputable sportsbooks.
Who did TCU beat to get to the NCAA national championship?
TCU beat the Michigan Wolverines to progress to the national championship game.
Who did Georgia beat to get to the NCAA national championship?
Georgia beat the Ohio State Buckeyes to progress to the national championship game.
Which sportsbook has the best college football championship odds?
Most of the odds for the big game will be largely similar, but we can wholeheartedly recommend any of the sportsbooks in this article for the best odds selections around.
>> Check out the latest college football championship odds at Bovada
What's the best sportsbook to use to bet on the college football national championship in 2023?
Our top choice for all your college football bets is Bovada, consistently showing out as one of the best sportsbooks available online.
Check out the following guides to learn more about online casinos across the world:
Ready to Place Your Bets on the National Championship Game – Georgia vs TCU?
TCU and Georgia promise to put up an incredible show no matter how the dust settles on January 9th, so all that's left now is for you to get your bets ready and start laying down your wagers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are obvious favorites to go back-to-back, but this is college football we're talking about; it's already a minor miracle that the Horned frogs managed to get where they are, so don't be surprised if there's more magic in the making.
We recommend you join Bovada to bet on this game because of its quality odds and numerous betting markets for the game, but truth be told, you’d do well with just about any sportsbook on this page.
Just make sure you don't forget our golden rules. Have fun, but gamble responsibly.
Related: College Football Championship Playoff Odds
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The gambling sites listed may not be available in your region.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: