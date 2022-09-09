Best High Roller Casinos in 2022: Top High-Stakes Online Casino Sites for High-Limit Games & Big Payout Limits

High-stakes online gambling is not for the faint of heart.
Our team of experts has carefully compiled a list of the best high roller casinos around, so you can flex your financial muscle and have a whale of a time.
Trust us on this; you don't want to waste your time sifting through all the different casino sites looking for the odd high-limit lounge there or occasional high-stakes slot machines here. Let us guide you to the definitive and best casinos for all your high roller needs.
Ignition turned out to be the best option for high-stakes players thanks to its high-limit live casino section alongside poker tournaments with big buy-ins and massive GTDs.
Ready to see who else made the cut? Let's go.
Best High Roller Casinos
- Ignition: Best high roller casino overall
- Red Dog: Best high roller casino for mobile players
- Super Slots: Best for high-stakes live games
- Wild Casino: Best for slots
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto
- Bovada: Numerous blackjack variants
- Slots.lv: Top high roller bonuses
- mBit: Great loyalty program
- Cafe Casino: Generous welcome offer
1. Ignition — Best High Roller Casino Overall
Pros:
- $3,000 dual welcome bonus
- High-stakes poker tournaments
- Quick withdrawals
- No limit crypto withdrawals
- 30+ live casino games with high stakes
Cons:
- Stiff banking fees
Numero uno on our list is Ignition, a poker behemoth boasting high-limit card tournaments and no-limit withdrawals.
Game Library & Features 5/5
Although Ignition caters to both casino and poker play, it is first and foremost a poker site. It caters heavily to a wide variety of poker players, but it's plenty inviting to high rollers looking for high buy-ins and softer competition.
If you opt to use BTC as your main payment method, you'll be happy to know there's no limit on withdrawals. That means whatever you win, you can withdraw straight away, with no waiting around for increments to be deposited each time. This is a key feature for high-stakes players.
You’ll also find a healthy selection of live dealers with suitable stakes for high rollers. Indeed, some live blackjack tables will be happy to take your $10,000 bet at Ignition.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.5/5
Ignition's welcome bonus is split between the casino and the poker section, with $1,500 in bonus funds up for grabs in each. It has rollover requirements of 25x for the casino part, which is below the industry average.
In addition, poker players can enjoy a range of great promotions that will spice up their experience. Our pick of the bunch is the Bad Beat bonus, in which Ignition will give you a free bonus for losing. Damn, what did they say about this generation and participation trophies?
But note that for that particular bonus to occur, your Aces Full of Kings will need to get beaten by a stronger hand. As poker players ourselves, we know how “often” that happens.
Design & Interface 4.6/5
Ignition has a clean design with a memorable logo to boot, making it one of the more distinct-looking high roller casinos on our list.
There's definitely scope for expansion and improvement, but compared to a lot of the competition, it's quite clearly operating on a different level.
Banking Tools 4/5
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- USD Tether (USDT)
- Voucher
- Check by Courier
- MatchPay
Ignition features a healthy mix of both cryptocurrency and fiat currency options, although if you're planning on becoming a high roller, it's only BTC that is given an unlimited withdrawal threshold.
Register at Ignition today to claim your $3,000 dual welcome bonus
2. Red Dog — Best Mobile Experience of all High Roller Casinos
Pros:
- Unlimited deposit limits for certain methods
- 225% welcome bonus
- No fee banking
- Free online slots
- Superb mobile experience
Cons:
- Fewer casino games than competitors
Number two on our list of top high roller casinos is Red Dog, boasting absolutely zero transaction fees as well as a key focus on specialty games.
Game Library & Features 4.3/5
Despite being a relatively new casino, Red Dog has done a lot to establish itself as a – ahem – top dog amongst the competition. It certainly has set out its tent as a potential destination for high rollers with a lot to offer.
The fact it has absolutely zero fees for banking will be music to most players' ears, but none more so than high rollers. Those pesky fees can add up quickly when you deposit large amounts of cash on a daily basis.
Withdrawals at Red Dog are not unlimited, but you can always discuss higher payout limits with the casino if you become a V.I.P member (at least that’s what they said).
The game selection, on the other hand, is powered by RTG. There are roughly 150 games to sink your teeth into, with some high-limit progressive jackpot slots.
The most distinctive category here, however, is specialty games — and we’ve found Fish Catch to be the most high-roller-friendly game among the choice.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.8/5
There's much to say about Red Dog’s bonuses, as there are plenty — including match percentages that exceed 200% (perfect for high rollers).
You can get a 225% welcome bonus, as well as reload bonuses up to 160% that come with wagering requirements of 35x. There are also some free spin promotions on offer as well if you're a slot machines fan.
The maximum payout of the 225% welcome bonus is 30x your deposit amount. You can do the math yourself. Note that to opt-in for this offer, you’ll need to use the WAGGINGTAILS bonus code.
Design & Interface 4.7/5
Red Dog, unsurprisingly, features a red dog as a mascot. For us, that's a big plus. Even if it's not Clifford. That's because having a mascot automatically makes it more distinct than most of its competition.
Whether you're using Red Dog on desktop or mobile, you can be assured of its general quality and ease of use. It doesn't have a huge library anyway, but it's still nice to know we can search and locate our favorite games easily.
Banking Tools 4.2/5
- MasterCard
- VISA
- AMEX
- Bank Wire
- Bitcoin
Despite Red Dog having no fees attached to their banking, it's hard to give them a better score than 4.2. That's because they lack a wide variety of banking methods to be truly inclusive. Card-to-card withdrawals are a nice bonus for fiat currency users, though.
Register at Red Dog today to claim your 225% welcome bonus
3. Super Slots — No.1 High Roller Casino for High-Stakes Live Games
Pros:
- $500,000 maximum deposit
- $25,000 bank wire withdrawals
- $6,000 welcome bonus
- High limit live table games
Cons:
- Limited mobile games
Up next is Super Slots, featuring an excellent selection of high-limit live games and $25,000 max withdrawals for bank wire users. Per transaction, of course.
Game Library & Features 4.5/5
Super Slots has over 300 games to choose from, including high-quality slots with huge jackpot payouts. High rollers will feel comfortable playing here for a variety of reasons. For one, the maximum deposit is capped out at a massive 500k — enough to satisfy even the biggest whales amongst you.
If you're looking for an excellent, higher-limits live casino experience, then it's safe to say Super Slots is one of the better options out there. When you navigate to the live casino section, you can find a range of classic table games like blackjack and roulette with limits up to $10,000.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5
New users are entitled to a $6,000 welcome bonus at Super Slots, with wagering requirements set at 35x, slap bang on the industry average. We recommend sticking to slots if you choose to wager through the bonus, as all of them, with few exceptions, contribute 100% to the aforementioned wagering restrictions.
If you want to use cryptocurrency to deposit, you can opt into a 400% bonus of up to $4,000. Unfortunately, the wagering requirement is a little higher than the welcome bonus, with this one set at 48x.
Design & Interface 4.2/5
Super Slots has recently had a small touch-up to its design, and we have to say it does look a little cleaner than it did before. Still, it's hardly a full makeover, and it's still not going to win any special awards for its looks.
Functionally-wise, however, we can say that Super Slots provides a reliable online casino experience. We encountered very few issues and generally had a stress-free gambling experience.
Related: Best Mobile Casinos
Banking Tools 4.5/5
- Bitcoin
- Apecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Cardano
- Chainlink
- Dogecoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Ripple
- Shiba Inu
- Solana
- Stellar
- Tether
- USD Coin
- Money Orders
- Bank Wire Transfer
- Check By Courier
The banking tools at Super Slots are dominated by cryptocurrencies, at least on the withdrawal side. For those who use fiat currencies, you can opt for bank wire transfer, MoneyOrders, or check by courier.
Register at Super Slots now to claim your $6000 welcome bonus
4. Wild Casino — Best Slots Variety of all High Roller Online Casinos
Pros:
- Unlimited bank wire deposits
- High-level withdrawal limits for cryptocurrency
- $5,000 welcome bonus
- 10% weekly rebate
Cons:
- Drab design
Wild Casino is next up on our list, with an excellent selection of slots and unlimited deposits for bank wire users alongside fairly high withdrawal limits.
Game Library & Features 4.4/5
Wild Casino has tons of classic games available, with slots being the largest category on the website by a fair margin. As far as its credentials as a high roller casino, it's more of a mixed bag but still well worth checking out.
If you're making deposits via bank wire, you'll be glad to know there's absolutely no limit on how much you can put in your account at any given time. However, this is capped on the other end - and no one currency offers that coveted 'unlimited' withdrawal.
But, if you choose to use cryptocurrency, you will be able to access much higher limits. It's not the same as unlimited, but $100,000 is nothing to sniff at. Bank wire withdrawals are also pretty high, with $25,000 per transaction.
Related: Best Gambling Sites
Bonuses & Promotions 4.6/5
When you register at Wild Casino, you'll have the opportunity to opt into a $5,000 bonus. It comes with wagering requirements of 35x, once again, right slap bang in the middle of the industry average.
Are you the competitive type? Wild Casino often runs great tournaments with free entries and huge prize pools. As we speak, there's a $100,000 slots tournament running that costs absolutely nothing to enter. Can't say fairer than that.
Design & Interface 3.5/5
With a name like Wild Casino, you may be forgiven for expecting a wilder design; unfortunately, that's not the case. A uniform black background features graphics here and there that hint at a wider design scheme but ultimately doesn't deliver.
Looks aside, this high-stakes casino is pretty easy to browse and find your favorite casino game.
Banking Tools 4/5
- Bitcoin
- Apecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Cardano
- Chainlink
- Dogecoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Ripple
- Shiba Inu
- Solana
- Stellar
- Tether
- USD Coin
- Money Order
There's a healthy variety of banking tools available at Wild Casino, albeit most of them being cryptocurrency options. Still, Money Order can be used to deposit and withdraw, and there are other options available on the deposit side for those who deal exclusively with fiat currencies.
Register at Wild Casino now to claim your $5,000 bonus
5. Bitstarz — Best High Roller Casino for Crypto Users
Pros:
- Award-winning casino
- Crypto exclusive titles
- Exciting V.I.P. program
- Personal account manager
Cons:
- Fiat payment methods restricted in many countries
- Doesn’t offer many progressive jackpots
Last but definitely not least is Bitstarz, a crypto haven that has a V.I.P. program packed with the stuff high roller dreams are made of.
Game Library & Features 4.4/5
Bitstarz is an award-winning casino that caters exclusively to cryptocurrency players. It's been running since 2014 and is home to over 4,000 different games, including crypto-exclusive titles you won't find anywhere else.
Since there are pretty modest restrictions on deposit and withdrawal limits, what makes Bitstarz a good choice for high rollers? Well, that'll be its much-lauded V.I.P. program that comes complete with its own personal account manager.
Although you won't become a V.I.P. player overnight, it's certainly worth the patience of trying. In an exclusive interview with one of our team members, a spokesperson for Bitstarz claimed nothing was out of the realm of possibility for the right V.I.P. Holidays, computer equipment, you name it.
Bonuses & Promotions 3.5/5
New users at Bitstarz are given a welcome bonus package of up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins. The wagering requirements are set at 40x, so just above the industry average. It's split over four deposits, and the minimum qualifying deposit is 0.20 mBTC.
If you're looking for a more exotic and exciting promotion, why not check out Bitstarz’s Tesla giveaway? Yep, you read that right. For simply gambling at Bitstarz, you'll be entered into a site-wide raffle to win a Tesla car. And if that promotion expires, we’ve no doubt there will be another supercar waiting just around the corner.
If you're planning on becoming a high roller, this might not be as appealing as it would to the average Joe. But hey, not even the biggest of whales will say no to a brand-new electric sports car.
Design & Interface 4.5/5
Bitstarz features a modern and easy-on-the-eye design and interface. It's undoubtedly one of the best in the online gambling industry, although admittedly, we've said more than a few times there's not much competition out there.
Functionality wise Bitstarz scores highly, boasting an intuitive browsing experience with plenty of quality-of-life features that set it apart from its competitors. Again, we know the bar's not that high, but being able to search via a software developer for specific games is a huge plus.
Banking Tools 3.5/5
- Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
- XRP
- Dogecoin
- Cardano
- Tron
Bitstarz’s banking tools are simple and straightforward. With no fiat currencies available to bank with, instead, there's a modest selection of cryptocurrencies, including popular coins like Bitcoin and more niche meme offerings such as DOGE.
If you can’t give up on your credit card, you can purchase cryptocurrencies on-site at Bitstarz via MoonPay.
Register now at Bitcoin to claim your 5 BTC welcome bonus and 180 free spins
The Benchmarks: How We Evaluated the Top High-Roller Casino Sites
Game Library & Features:
This section provides a simple overview of the casino's game library and associated features. Before recommending a high-stake casino site, we took a closer look at some of the more high-roller-friendly casino games that you might find at high-stakes casinos.
Bonuses & Promotions:
A big lure for high rollers is the types of casino bonuses available. In this category, we’ve examined what's being offered to new and consistent players and broken down any confusing terms and conditions along the way.
Design & Interface:
Admittedly not the most important benchmark… or is it? When we speak about design, we have two forms in mind, functional and aesthetic. The latter is less important, but it's still better to have a pretty-looking casino than a drab one.
The functional side is more important and is about how well the casino performs when used. Quick load times, efficient page layout, and overall intuitive design are all key features we look out for.
Banking Tools:
Perhaps the simplest benchmark on the list, this is all about banking tools and payment methods. For each casino, we’ve listed what's available for players and given a mark out of five. Higher marks were given for a wider variety of choices and better quality options. Casinos with lower transaction limits and, ultimately, a limited banking menu scored fewer points.
High Roller Casinos - FAQs
Where can I find online casinos with higher limits?
You can find online casinos with higher limits right here in this article. Most online casinos have some form of dedication to high rollers, with Ignition being our personal favorite due to its high-stakes live dealer games, poker tournaments with epic prize pools, and unlimited BTC withdrawals.
What is a high roller?
A high roller is a gambler characterized by their tendency to place large bets, often resulting in considerable payouts or losses.
How can I become a high roller or a VIP at online casinos?
To become a high roller, you must be willing to lay down sizable amounts of cash and play consistently at online casinos, often resulting in a V.I.P. status. Once you achieve that status, you’ll enjoy perks like getting assigned a personal manager, exclusive access to games, more valuable bonuses, etc.
Where do high roller players gamble?
High roller players gamble all over the world at both land-based casinos and online casinos. You can usually find them in iconic locations like Las Vegas, but more and more high-rollers tend to frequent the best online casinos like Ignition because of increased winning odds.
What online casino games have the highest stakes?
Any casino game can have top high stakes; it just depends on the variation you are playing and the casino itself. Examples include classic table games like roulette, blackjack, and poker tables. Ignition and Super Slots allow you to place a single $10,000 bet on blackjack, for example.
Can I get a welcome bonus for high rollers?
Yes, some casinos will have a special welcome bonus available for high roller players only. One good example is Bitstarz and its 125% first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC. If you’re willing to deposit a larger amount, you will take advantage of a 125% match percentage instead of 100%.
What type of rewards can a high roller expect from online casinos?
This depends heavily on the casino you are registered at. A lot of V.I.P. programs will offer everything from customized deposit and withdrawal limits, all the way to holidays and tickets to sports events. In the case of Bitstarz, a chance to win a supercar.
What's the best high roller casino for me?
We named Ignition as our best high roller casino for its excellent high-limits poker games combined with a superb general casino and high-stakes for most of its live casino games. But for you, it may be a different story. We recommend trying out each of the casinos that we recommend in this article for the best results.
Learn more about crypto gambling:
Comparison of the Top 5 High Roller Casinos
Here is a quick overview of our top 5 online casino sites and their stand-out features:
- Ignition: If you're looking for high-limit poker tables with soft competition, live blackjack tables that accept $10,000 bets, and unlimited BTC payouts — then Ignition should be the first casino on your list. After all, it's the first one on ours! Register with Ignition to claim a $3,000 dual casino and poker bonus.
- Red Dog: We've established that the red dog here, unfortunately, isn't Clifford. But that doesn't mean this zero-fee banking casino shouldn't be high on your list to visit. Register at Red Dog today to claim a 225% welcome bonus, plus some free spins to boot.
- SuperSlots: For live casino games with high limits, there's no better online casino for you than Super Slots. Multiple tables accept bets as high as $10,000, and you can claim a $6,000 welcome package across your first few deposits.
- Wild Casino: Wild Casino is a great destination for high roller gamers who want to try out some top slots with high jackpot payouts. Register at Wild Casino today to claim a $5,000 welcome bonus.
- Bitstarz: Last but definitely not least is Bitstarz, a crypto-exclusive casino that features a luxury V.I.P. program that all high rollers will want to be a part of. Bitstarz also offers a generous 5 BTC welcome bonus plus 200 free spins.
How to Sign Up at a Top High Roller Casino
Creating your online casino account at a high-stakes gambling site is pretty straightforward. Follow our steps below to get started at our top pick, Ignition:
Step 1 - Register at Ignition
- Follow this link to visit Ignition, and a registration form will automatically pop up.
- Fill out the required details, including your email address and phone number.
- Wait for an SMS code.
Step 2 - Validate your account
- Check your phone for Ignition’s code.
- Enter the 4-digit code to verify your number (this step is mandatory to claim Ignition’s bonus).
Step 3 - Deposit and have fun
- Deposit using your chosen payment method.
- Claim a bonus if you wish.
- Start playing and have fun!
Ready to Test Your Luck With the Best High Roller Casinos?
Becoming an online casino high roller can be a thrilling experience for anyone with the means to do so. But where's the best place to start?
Well, we've named Ignition our top online casino for high rollers, but you may feel differently depending on your preferences. There's no real reason you shouldn't sign up at all the casinos featured in this article to find the one that suits you the most.
Just remember, while striving to be a high roller can be a fun experience, you should only bet what you can afford to lose!
Related post: Best VIP Casino Sites: Top 9 VIP Online Casinos
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: