Best Golf Betting Sites in 2023 for Online Golf Betting Markets, Odds, Bonuses, and More

Golf is one of the world's oldest sports. It also remains one of the world's most popular sports to watch and bet on.
In this article, our handicapping experts have lined up a selection of fully-loaded golf sportsbooks that excel when it comes to quality golf betting odds, bet types, markets, and other features.
And while BetOnline is a good place to start for anyone looking to place bets on golf, we feel there's value in all our chosen sportsbooks.
Ready to take a look at our top five picks? Let’s dive right in!
Best Golf Betting Sites
- BetOnline: Best overall
- Bovada: Best for golf prop bets
- MyBookie: Best for golf futures odds
- SportsBetting.ag: Best for golf bonuses
- BetUS: Best for golf specials
1. BetOnline – Best Golf Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- 50% Master’s Tournament welcome bonus
- Wide range of golf prop bets
- Daily odds boosts
- 25+ years experience
- 18 cryptos accepted
Cons:
- High fees on some payment methods
BetOnline is one of the most prestigious sports betting sites. It’s been taking bets on golf for more than 25 years and has moved with the times, adding in-play markets to its repertoire, as well as early cash out on some markets.
With some bumper bonuses and a wide range of trusted payment methods, it’s our overall top pick and the best betting site for golf punters.
Golf Betting: 5/5
One of the perks of betting at BetOnline is that this sportsbook offers a range of specials at various points in the season.
For example, you can bet on any range of top golfers - including Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson - to win a Major in 2023.
Futures odds are also generally posted early for the Masters.
All the major golf tournaments are covered superbly throughout the year, and once a golf event is in full swing, the in-play market opens up, and competitive odds are available.
What’s more, all you have to do is click the “Golf” tab in the left-hand column; a drop-down menu containing all the current tournaments, specials, props, and futures you can bet on will appear.
Other Sports: 5/5
BetOnline is an established sportsbook that offers comprehensive coverage on a wide range of sports.
There are more than 20 sports you can bet on here, with the offering ranging from the likes of the NFL, the NBA, tennis, and soccer to martial arts, snooker, and wrestling.
There are plenty of tools to enhance your experience, too, including a Props Builder and daily odds boosts.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
New players who join BetOnline today can claim a 50% up to $1,000 ‘Masters Tournament’ welcome bonus.
As per its name, this offer can only be used on the 2023 Golf Masters. Wagering requirements are set at 10x, and the minimum deposit is $55.
No BetOnline promo code is necessary; just use the above link.
Once you’ve got the ball rolling, you can then claim a $25 player prop risk-free bet (which can be used on golf) and a $25 free bet that you can use to place an in-play wager.
There’s also a 25% sports reload bonus up for grabs, which boosts any qualifying deposit you make by 25%.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
There’s been a massive shift in the online sports betting industry of late toward cryptocurrencies — BetOnline is no different.
This is their preferred payment method, and it’s also the safest. They will even help you make the switch.
BetOnline accepts 18 cryptos so far, and we expect they’ll add even more soon.
You also have the option of funding your account via a traditional payment method, with your options including credit card, wire transfer, and person to person.
Miscellaneous: 4.7/5
If you’re a fan of gold and poker, it’s worth mentioning that BetOnline is a leading poker website in terms of traffic and online poker tournaments.
You can play Bad Beat Jackpot here and Windfall Sit ’n’ Go’s. You can also compete in the Sunday Majors for big cash prizes.
Ready to claim your 50% Masters Tournament welcome bonus? Click here to join BetOnline today!
2. Bovada – Best Golf Betting Site for Golf Prop Bets
Pros:
- $250 golf welcome bonus
- Golf head-2-head betting available
- 3-ball betting
- Prop Builder
- Excellent loyalty program
- Stunning desktop and mobile design
Cons:
- Low withdrawal limits
Widely regarded as one of the world’s biggest online sportsbooks, Bovada is fully-stocked when it comes to golf betting.
Its selection of prop bets — which Bovada often claims is the best compared to other USA sportsbooks — is one of the main reasons it makes it onto our list, with bettors able to choose from a wide variety of tournament props.
Golf Betting: 5/5
As mentioned, Bovada is impossible to ignore if you enjoy placing golf prop bets.
There’s an onsite prop builder tool that lets you build your very own props. This ensures you’re always in control of what you bet on, and it’s the perfect way to maximize your betting options.
You can bet on things like “how many strokes” and “the most points” or even a specific golfer and how you expect them to perform.
There are also in-depth articles available to walk you through golf betting and the usual bet types — such as futures and prop bets.
You can also indulge in golf head-2-head betting at Bovada, which essentially lets you pit two golfers against each other over the course of a single round.
For example, if you think Mcllroy will overcome Mickelson in the first round of the Masters, you can place that bet here.
Golf 3-ball betting is also available.
Other Sports: 5/5
Bovada is held in high esteem by all types of sports bettors for a very good reason — it goes deep with its market coverage on multiple sports.
American sports are, naturally, a major focal point, as are college sports, although it wrangles a tad that Bovada tends to post their lines later than the competition.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
Sign-up to Bovada today to claim a $250 golf welcome bonus. This is a 50% matched deposit offer, with the main rule being that you can only use it on golf.
When you claim and redeem the best Bovada bonus codes, you’ll have access to a wide range of other sports-specific promos each year, including NFL and NBA bonuses.
There’s also a $275 referral bonus on the table, and you can rack up rewards points each time you bet on golf.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Bovada accepts a solid mix of well-known banking options. These include three cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin) alongside Voucher, MatchPay, Zelle, and credit cards.
Each payment method has its own maximum withdrawal; these can be fairly tight (for example, the most you can withdraw at any one time with Voucher is $3,000).
Surprisingly, all cryptos — barring Bitcoin (which has a max withdrawal of $9,500) — have tight limits, too. The most you can withdraw using BTC Cash and Litecoin is $2,500.
Miscellaneous: 4.7/5
If you ever fancy hopping over to the casino section at Bovada, over 200 games await you.
There are also online poker tournaments here, while the racebook covers worldwide horse racing events on the daily.
Click here to claim your $250 golf welcome bonus at Bovada
3. MyBookie – Best Golf Betting Site for Futures Odds
Pros:
- Double your first deposit
- Futures odds released early for all major events
- 25% sports reload bonus
- Weekly sportsbook contests
- Prop builder tool
Cons:
- No live streaming
MyBookie lets you double your first deposit as a new player, and you can use your bonus funds on golf betting.
Where it truly stands out for golf bettors is with its variety of bet types and tournaments.
For example, you can bet on the European Tour Top 5, European Tour Top 10, which golfers will make the cut, the first-round leader, and more.
Golf Betting: 4.8/5
As well as the aforementioned bet types and markets, MyBookie also stands out when it comes to its future bets.
At the time of writing, MyBookie is taking odds for the US Open 2023, the PGA Championship 2003, and the US Masters, all of which are months away.
Ryder Cup odds for 2023 are also out, with the USA available at -194.
MyBookie also beats multiple online sportsbooks when it comes to the quality of their odds.
Other Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5
MyBookie demonstrates a commitment to other sports by taking markets on more than 20 altogether.
College football is especially well-covered, as is the MLB, the NFL, and NASCAR.
F1, meanwhile, is generally so-so throughout most of the year but gets priority when it’s the turn of the US Grand Prix.
We must mention the user interface, too. Featured odds are available in a left-hand column, which typically includes playoff odds and — in the case of golf — PGA odds, and this makes for easy access.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
If you create an account at MyBookie, you can double your first deposit up to $1,000.
New players are also entitled to a free $10 casino chip that’s to be used on MyBookie’s selection of 200+ casino games. You don’t need a MyBookie promo code to get this offer.
As a regular player, you can claim a 25% sports reload bonus whenever you make a qualifying deposit, and this is an unlimited offer, which means you can get it whenever you want.
A 200% referral bonus is also available each time you refer a friend to MyBookie.
Payment Methods: 4.3/5
There are just eight payment methods available, which makes this one of the weakest aspects of MyBookie.
Four of these options are cryptos: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. On the other hand, MasterCard, Visa, and person to person round things off.
Each payment option comes with its own deposit and withdrawal limits, which depend on your customer level.
As such, new players might find that their limits are a bit low. However, the more often you bet, the more you’ll be able to raise your limits.
Miscellaneous: 4.4/5
Players can compete in daily and weekly contests, including an NFL Survivor Contest and the MyBookie Super Contest, which gives you a chance to pick five games against the spread each week.
Ready to double your first deposit? Click here to join MyBookie today.
4. SportsBetting.ag – Best Golf Betting Site for Bonuses
Pros:
- 50% up to $1,000 Masters welcome bonus
- 25% reload bonuses
- 3-ball betting
- High withdrawal limits
Cons:
- Dated web design
SportsBetting.ag is another highly-established online sportsbook that’s been covering golf markets for well over 20 years.
It is a decidedly old-school sports betting site with a stripped-back user interface, and it’s our top pick for bonuses.
Golf Betting: 4.5/5
Like all the best golf betting sportsbooks, SportsBetting.ag offers golf 3-ball betting, a selection of futures bets, and a good amount of prop bets for you to get stuck into.
All the major tournaments are covered and live betting is available, but we could not find early cash-out opportunities during our SportsBetting.ag review.
Early markets are often available on the major tournaments, such as the PGA Championship. At the time of writing, you can take Rory Mcllroy to win the 2023 Masters Tournament at +1000.
Other Sports Markets: 4.4/5
There’s little doubt that SportsBetting.ag is generally dominated by American sports.
This is clear as soon as you load up the homepage. Whenever the NFL season is in full swing, for example, the upcoming games and their odds are listed at the center of the screen.
There’s a same-game parlay feature that also tends to center on American sports, although soccer also receives good coverage here, with the World Cup being the sport’s prime example.
Lines are posted early, and SportsBetting.ag also goes deep in minor leagues and tournaments. For instance, all tennis Challenger events are covered.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
We had to award SportsBetting.ag our top choice on this front for a few reasons.
One of these was the fact that they often run special promos in the top golf events, such as the US Open and The Ryder Cup.
We also like the fact that there’s a “calculate rollover” tab at the top of the homepage that helps you easily track how much of your bonus you still need to play through before you can withdraw any winnings.
The welcome bonus, meanwhile, is a 50% matched deposit offer worth as much as $1,000, and you must use this on the Masters.
You can also claim a 25% reload bonus here or a 35% crypto reload bonus.
Payment Methods: 4.2/5
Like a lot of modern-day sports betting sites, SportsBetting.ag does all it can to persuade you to play with Bitcoin.
Altcoins are also accepted, and cryptos have higher deposit and withdrawal limits.
Your other options are limited to MoneyGram, wire transfers, and Money Orders.
Withdrawal limits are high — as much as $25,000 per transaction for wire transfer — and withdrawal times are excellent.
Miscellaneous: 4.1/5
SportsBetting.ag’s web design certainly won’t be to everyone’s taste.
But if you want to bet on golf at a fuss-free online sportsbook that’s easy to navigate, it's worth a look.
Start betting on golf with a 50% welcome bonus by joining SportsBetting.ag today
5. BetUS – Best Golf Betting Site for Golf Specials
Pros:
- 125% up to $2,500 golf welcome bonus
- Range of golf specials all year long
- 29 years experience
- Vegas-Style golf odds
- BetUS TV feature
Cons:
- High minimum deposit for welcome offer
BetUS is a feature-rich golf betting site that’s now entered its 29th year.
There’s a daily BetUS TV show that gives you access to expert tips on golf and other sports, while both the desktop and mobile versions are excellent.
With a 125% golf bonus awaiting new players, BetUS easily makes it into our top five.
Golf Betting: 5/5
BetUS claims to have Vegas-style golf odds, which should appeal to bettors looking to turbocharge their profits.
There are also specials on offer all year round, and these include bets such as “An albatross at the tournament?” (Yes or No).
The odds are competitive, and live betting is available.
Suppose you’re ever unsure of a player, a tournament, or your bet. In that case, you can read golf-related articles on the BetUS website and tune into the aforementioned BetUS TV and check out the Locker Room, which gives you even more access to expert tips and analysis.
Other Sports Betting Markets: 4.2/5
BetUS refers to itself as “America’s Favorite Sportsbook.” The sports on offer perfectly demonstrate this.
Naturally, American sports dominate, with much of BetUS TV, associated articles, bonuses, and odds boosts centered around the NFL, the MLB, the NHL, the NBA, and college sports.
However, worldwide coverage of all sports is still excellent, which was one of the things that pleased us during our BetUS Sportsbook review.
For instance, if you click “basketball” on the left-hand column, a dropdown menu of multiple leagues from around the world appears.
These include the Chinese CBA, the Japanese B League, the French LNB league, and the English BBL.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5
New players are entitled to a 125% up to $2,500 golf welcome bonus at BetUS. This is a bigger offer than you’ll find at many other golf online sportsbooks.
That said, there is a steep $100 minimum deposit. The 10x rollover, however, is fair, and to claim the bonus, you need to use the promo code “GOLF125.”
BetUS certainly doesn’t do things by halves and also offers a 300% referral bonus worth up to $6,000. Exactly how much you get depends on how much your friend deposits and how often.
Payment Methods: 4.4/5
BetUS gives you a few ways to pay and withdraw, and these include all the major credit cards. American Express, which isn’t always accepted by betting sites, is included among the cards.
You can also call the BetUS team and make a deposit via telephone or make a cash transfer.
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum are also available at this crypto sports betting site.
The minimum deposit across the board is $50, while the maximum is usually set at $3,000 for regular payment methods. There are also transaction fees with credit cards.
Miscellaneous: 4/5
There’s a worthy loyalty program at BetUS that rewards you with bigger bonuses, free payouts, and other perks.
You can compete in contests, too, such as Survivor Pools and parlay challenges for more cash prizes.
Seize your 125% golf welcome bonus by joining BetUS today
How We Ranked the Best Golf Betting Sites
Golf Betting Markets
From betting on the opening round to the outright winner, the lowest score, and even the next hole, there are plenty of different golf bets you can place at all the betting sites on our list.
We also made sure to add sportsbooks that offer competitive odds, in-play betting, and cash-out features.
Other Sports Betting Markets
When you want to branch out from golf and try your luck in other sports, there are markets available for a wide range of sports at our top 5 picks.
These include the NFL, the NBA, soccer, tennis, the UFC, and many more.
Bonuses and Promotions
To ensure you get the most out of golf betting, we added sportsbooks with a solid range of exciting golf offers.
All the sites in our list offer welcome bonuses that can be used on golf, as well as reload bonuses and referral offers that top your account up with extra funds.
Payment Methods
To ensure you can bet on golf tournaments with a sound peace of mind, we added sports betting sites that accept trusted and familiar payment methods.
We also looked for sites that are flexible with their withdrawal limits and offer fast and reliable payouts.
Guide to Online Golf Betting
What Are the Biggest Golf Tournaments to Bet On?
The PGA Tour is arguably one of the main events on the yearly golf calendar.
Other prominent tournaments that golfers compete in each year include the Masters, the US Open, and the Ryder Cup, all of which you can bet on at sportsbooks like BetOnline and BetUS.
Do Golf Betting Sites Have In-Play Markets?
Live golf betting is more popular than ever, and you can place in-play wagers at all the best sportsbooks.
Live golf betting allows you to react as a golf tournament progresses, giving you the chance to get a better feel for the dark horses.
That said, golf odds shorten as a golf tournament reaches the end stages.
How Do I Find the Best Golf Odds?
To help you find the best golf odds, you can look at odds comparison websites and also conduct your own research.
This will involve you taking a look at different sportsbooks to see how they measure up when it comes to their golf odds for the same market.
What Types of Golf Bets Can I Place at Golf Betting Sites?
When a golf tournament is on the horizon, you can bet on a range of golf specials.
These include first-round leader specials, which means your golfer doesn't need to win the whole tournament — they just need to lead the first round.
You can also bet on extra places at a golf tournament, which is essentially an each-way bet that allows you to cover two bases: 50% of your money goes on a golfer to win the whole tournament, while the other 50% backs them to finish in the top 5 or 6.
Other golf bets include head-to-heads, which are available at Bovada, and versus the field bets.
How Can I Succeed at Golf Betting?
There's no magic formula when it comes to golf betting, but you'll increase your chances by finding value bets and refining a betting strategy that works for you.
For example, simply betting on the favorite for each tournament, be that Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy, won't give you the best value — but focusing on prop bets might.
It's also a smart idea to use golf odds comparison websites to ensure you get the best betting odds possible every time.
How Do I Choose the Best Golf Betting Site for Me?
All the best golf sportsbooks can be found by reading legit review guides written by experts, such as this one.
These guides will introduce you to the most trusted betting sites and show why they stand out as solid golf sportsbooks. For example, the top sites will have the best golf odds, bonuses, and a wide range of golf markets.
The best golf sportsbooks should have other things in common, including excellent customer support, trusted payment methods, and a user-friendly mobile experience.
Comparison of the Top 5 Golf Betting Sites
Let’s quickly recap our reasons for choosing our top 5 picks:
- BetOnline: A 50% Masters tournament welcome bonus gets you started in the best way possible. Take advantage of daily odds boosts at this highly-established sportsbook that offers generous betting odds for the biggest tournaments. You can get started at BetOnline with a 50% welcome bonus.
- Bovada: Offers more prop bets than many other sportsbooks, as well as head-2-head bets, versus-the-field bets, and more. 3-ball betting is also available, alongside a useful Prop Builder. Join today to grab your $250 golf welcome bonus at Bovada.
- MyBookie: You’ll find excellent futures odds on all the majors every year, with the site posting their odds for the likes of the Ryder Cup earlier than many rival sportsbooks. MyBookie lets new players double their first deposit, while returning regulars can claim a 25% reload bonus each time they make a qualifying deposit.
- SportsBetting.ag: A raft of bonuses, including a 25% reload bonus, referral bonuses, cashback offers, and an excellent loyalty program are just some of SportsBetting.ag’s highlights. Sign up today to claim your 50% golf welcome bonus.
- BetUS: This is a feature-rich online sportsbook that comes complete with BetUS TV, a service that gives you access to expert analysis and picks. Golf specials are also available all year long, as well as Vegas-style golf odds. Click the above link to get started with a 125% welcome bonus.
How to Sign Up at a Golf Betting Site
Using BetOnline, our top pick, we will show you how to register at a golf betting site.
Step 1: Click “JOIN”
There’s a bright green “JOIN” button on the top right of the homepage that you need to click to begin the registration process.
Step 2: Fill in the Form
A single form will appear, requiring you to enter a few personal details such as your first and last name and a password.
Step 3: Click “Create Account”
Once you’ve filled in all the required details, simply click the gray “Create Account” button at the bottom of the form, and your account will go live.
Ready to Bet on Golf Online?
These are the best golf sportsbooks you can join today that are rated for their odds, markets, bet types, and bonuses.
BetOnline is a solid starting point, with its 50% golf welcome bonus and daily odds boosts, but a wise idea would be to shop around all five betting sites to see which appeals to you the most and has the best golf odds.
Whatever you decide to do, it’s important to remember that betting on golf should be seen as entertainment rather than a way to make money.
With that in mind, have fun and bet responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: