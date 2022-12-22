Best Golf Betting Sites in Ireland With the Top Golf Betting Odds, Markets, and Bonuses for Irish Bettors

From outright winner to round leader, golf betting in Ireland rewards the punter who knows the sport inside out.
When you sign up at the best golf betting sites packed with great odds, bonuses, and betting tips, your chances of locking in a profit and taking home a "hole in one" of your own improve.
In this article, our golf betting experts have been hard at work reviewing the best sportsbooks available in Ireland for golf betting.
We've narrowed things down to the top 6, with each betting site living up to expectations when it comes to live betting, exciting promos, and ease of use.
Mr Play is our top choice overall, but you should also check out the other sites that made the cut.
Let’s dive in!
Best Golf Betting Sites in Ireland
- Mr Play: Best overall
- Leo Vegas: Best for golf combo bets
- William Hill: Best for futures bets
- Luckster: Best golf markets
- TonyBet: Best mobile sportsbook
- Casumo: Best for live betting
1. Mr Play – Best Golf Betting Site in Ireland
Pros:
- 100% up to €100 welcome bonus
- 100+ markets for golf tournaments
- Competitive odds
- Bet Builder tool
- Betting tournaments
Cons:
- No phone support
Mr Play is a leading Irish golf betting site that gets you started with a 100% up to €100 welcome bonus.
All the major golf events are covered all year round. There are many tools to assist your betting experience, and bettors have access to regular promos.
Golf Betting: 5/5
You can toggle between the men’s and women’s leagues or browse through “all leagues” each day to see what’s available to bet on.
Whenever a tournament is almost due to start (or is in full swing), Mr Play lets you choose from an assortment of markets, including the winning margin, whether or not you think there’ll be a hole in one, and who you think will finish in the top 4.
You can hedge your bets further by betting on a golfer to finish in the top 10 of a tournament.
There are typically 100+ markets for a tournament once it’s underway, and these include a great range of props that will suit the sharper-eyed golf bettors.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
As mentioned, you can claim a 100% up to €100 welcome bonus when you join Mr Play. Wagering requirements are set at 9x.
You can then start collecting rewards as soon as you start betting.
All you need to do is enter the loyalty program (for free), and you’ll rack up rewards points anytime you bet.
You’ll benefit from better perks, free bets, and random prizes as you move up the loyalty club ladder.
Tools & Features: 4.8/5
Mr Play has a Bet Builder feature that makes it easier for you to put together props and combined bets.
This not only allows you to place more creative bets, but it also means you can extract more value and enhance your potential winnings.
There’s also a useful “Favourites” tab, where you can stash your preferred sports and tournaments for faster access.
And if you’re ever unsure of what to bet on, hit the “Highlights” section to see the day’s top picks.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
Mr Play supports several trusted and familiar payment methods. These include debit cards like MasterCard, Maestro and VISA, as well as eWallets like Skrill and Neteller.
There is, however, a two-day pending period, meaning it might take a few extra days to receive your withdrawals.
The minimum withdrawal is €10, while the most you can withdraw in a month is €7,000.
Misc: 4.8/5
You can compete in Mr Play “Battles” in order to win prizes.
All you have to do is enter the tournament and place your bets as you normally would. If you win more bets than everyone else, you will win a prize.
Click here to claim your 100% up to €100 welcome bonus at Mr Play
2. Leo Vegas – Best Golf Betting Site in Ireland for Golf Combination Bets
Pros:
- Bet €10 and get €30
- Good odds on golf combinations
- Fuss-free site design
- Competitive wagering requirements
- Climb the leaderboard each time you win a bet
Cons:
- No live streaming on golf
- E-wallets excluded from promos
LeoVegas is a highly reputable golf betting site that’s been servicing Irish bettors for well over a decade.
There are £30 worth of free bets for all new sign-ups, and the intuitive website is one of the reasons LeoVegas is so popular with punters.
Golf Betting: 5/5
LeoVegas tends not to offer futures markets, which means all golf bets and markets are limited to whatever events are trending at the time.
For example, as we wrote this, the Australian Open golf was the only ongoing event, but there were plenty of markets and great odds to dive into
LeoVegas especially excels when it comes to combination bets. For instance, you can bet on who you think will end a round with the best score out of two specific players.
The odds for this are, naturally, evens most of the time, but it’s an excellent bet for those who know golf inside out because you can add a couple picks to a double, a treble, or even an acca.
Each way bets are available for golf, and there are often up-to-date stats to help you place more informed bets.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
As a new player, you can grab £30 worth of free bets when you bet £10 at LeoVegas.
You’ll only be eligible for this offer if your first bet is £10 (if it’s less than £10, you won’t be able to redeem the promo).
It’s also worth noting that you can’t claim this offer if you make your first deposit via either Skrill or Neteller.
You can then climb the leaderboard simply by placing bets (and winning!), with the current prize pool standing at more than €10,000.
If you love football as much as golf, you can compete in correct score predictor challenges for the chance to win more prizes.
Tools & Features: 4.5/5
One of the most striking aspects of LeoVegas is how compact the sportsbook is. This is because it’s a mobile-first betting site.
That said, it works superbly on desktop and mobile devices, and we think some bettors will undoubtedly appreciate how stripped-back, simple, and fuss-free the interface is.
There’s also a Bet Builder tool available and an early Cash Out feature.
The cash out will come in handy whenever your bet is currently winning — such as a golfer to win the first round — and you feel like other factors could affect your wager.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
LeoVegas stands out on this front because it accepts multiple payment options that Irish bettors will be familiar with.
These include the likes of PayPal, VISA, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, Trustly, and PaySafeCard.
Withdrawal times are average, while the minimum withdrawal is €20.
Misc: 4.5/5
LeoVegas has been around since 2011 and continues to cement its reputation as one of the most popular iGaming and online sportsbook brands.
Customer support is super professional, and there’s also a casino section that’s packed with some of the best Irish online slots and all the classic casino games.
Bet €10 and get €30 in free bets when you join LeoVegas
3. William Hill – Best Golf Betting Site in Ireland for Golf Futures Bets
Pros:
- Bet €10 get €30
- In-depth range of golf futures
- Massively established Irish sportsbook
- #BuildYourOdds tool
Cons:
- Live streaming not available on the app
William Hill is one of Ireland’s most established sportsbooks. The name has been around for 100+ years, guaranteeing safety and reliability.
What’s more, golf is one of its top sports, and you can take advantage of a wide range of markets and competitive odds.
Golf Betting: 4.6/5
If you’re the kind of bettor who enjoys exploring the golf futures markets and placing your bets ASAP for upcoming events, you might want to check out William Hill.
This Irish sportsbook is already taking bets for the US Open 2023, with Rory McIlroy the current 10/1 favourite.
Odds for the Ryder Cup 2023 have been released, too, with Europe priced as the 15/8 outsiders.
Cash In My Bet is available but only on win single bets, and — as ever — more markets open up once a golf event is underway.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
If you sign-up to William Hill today, you can bet €10 and get 2x €15 free bets. The minimum deposit and stake is €10, and you have 30 days to use your free bets.
William Hill also offers regular bonuses to regular players, including “bet €20 get €20.”
Free bets are handed out frequently, too, although these tend to be limited to small stakes (€1).
In-play golf boosts are also available, mainly when a major golf tournament is underway.
Tools & Features: 5/5
There’s a unique #BuildYourOdds tool at William Hill, which essentially gives you a chance to build your own golf bets from scratch and boost your odds.
The slight downside is that the feature is only available once per day per customer.
Acca insurance is also available alongside early Cash Out on specific bets.
A “Scratch of the Day” feature, meanwhile, is a handy way to try for golf price boosts and free bets every day of the week.
Payment Methods: 4.4/5
Debit card options like VISA and MasterCard are accepted alongside PayPal, Neteller, Skrill and WebMoney.
Withdrawal times are generally excellent, with PayPal withdrawals typically taking no longer than 6-8 hours.
The minimum withdrawal is just €5, and you can withdraw as much as €10,000 in one go.
Misc: 4.5/5
William Hill is tough to beat as an all-rounder and especially appeals to Irish bettors who enjoy betting on golf, horse racing, and football.
Live streaming is available on horse racing, and there are plenty of horse racing and football-specific promos up for grabs.
Join William Hill today to claim €30 worth of free bets
4. Luckster – Best Golf Betting Site in Ireland for Golf Markets
Pros:
- 100% welcome bonus
- Huge range of markets for golf events
- Excellent loyalty program
- Solid mobile client
Cons:
- Certain payment methods excluded from welcome bonus
Luckster is an Irish sportsbook made by the Irish for the Irish.
There’s a 100% welcome bonus available for all new customers in Ireland, and you can join their Exclusive Club for access to perks, prizes, and freebies.
Golf Betting: 4.6/5
Luckster shares its ownership with Mr Play, which has resulted in an almost identical user interface, markets, and odds.
This isn’t exactly a bad thing, and it does mean that whenever there’s a difference in the odds between the two sites, you’ll be able to compare and contrast them and lock in the best price.
There are over a hundred markets to choose from whenever a golf event has started or is due to start soon, and Luckster is indeed our top pick for markets.
You can bet on practically anything and everything here, including the winning margin, who’ll make the top 5, holes in one, and much more.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
The current Luckster welcome offer is a 100% deposit match bonus worth as much as €100.
Wagering requirements are just 9x, and the minimum deposit is €10. The most you can deposit for this offer, meanwhile, is €100.
It’s important to note that Skrill, Skrill 1-Tap, PaySafeCard, and Neteller deposits are not eligible for this bonus. Other promos include the chance to boost your combo bets by as much as 77%.
And if you join the Exclusive Club (which is essentially Luckster’s loyalty program), you can climb the different levels for the chance to redeem extra perks, such as faster cash out, free spins, and personalised offers.
Tools & Features: 4.3/5
Luckster has a few helpful tools that enhance the golf betting experience.
These include a “Favourites” tab and a “Quick Links” tab that allow you to find the sport and tournaments you’re looking for faster.
There’s also a search button, although, in our experience, we found that it didn’t always work.
A Bet Builder tool will be popular with some bettors, and we also found the customer support to be prompt.
Payment Methods: 4.3/5
Luckster lists all the most popular payment methods that Irish bettors will be familiar with, such as Trustly, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, VISA, and MasterCard.
Luckster states that withdrawals will be processed within 0-6 days, but we found that this is just to cover themselves — most withdrawals are actually processed within just a few hours.
Low withdrawal limits, however, might frustrate some players.
Misc: 4.2/5
Gaelic football and Gaelic hurling are available at this Irish betting site.
You can also bet on a wide range of eSports, while several niche sports — such as stock car racing — are also available.
Click here to claim your 100% welcome bonus at Luckster
5. TonyBet – Best Mobile Golf Betting Site in Ireland
Pros:
- 100% up to €100 welcome bonus
- In-depth market coverage of golf events
- Wide range of promos
- Good mobile app experience
- Established for 10+ years
Cons:
- Fairly low bet limits
TonyBet has been around since 2011 and is one of the world’s most internationally renowned golf betting sites available in Ireland.
You can get started with a 100% welcome bonus and bet on golf pre-match and in-play in a safe and secure environment.
Golf Betting: 4.4/5
Like all the best golf betting sites, TonyBet offers markets on all the major golf events all year round. These include the US Masters, the Hero World Challenge, and the PGA Championship.
When it comes to individual tournaments, you can choose from markets like who will finish in the top 10, the winning margin, and whether or not there’ll be a playoff or a hole in one.
Betting on golf works fine on desktop, but there’s also a TonyBet mobile app that truly enhances the golf betting experience.
However, it’s worth pointing out that golf bets (and all other sports bets) are often limited to 10% of your deposit amount.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.2/5
At TonyBet, the new customer offer is a 100% up to €100 welcome bonus. This is valid on your first deposit only, and the minimum deposit is €10.
You can then claim a reload bonus every Friday by depositing at least €20 and using the promo code “RELOAD,” while if you enter the sports VIP program, you could claim as much as €5,000 worth of free bets every single month.
There’s also a bettors tournament that is free for anyone to enter, which has a €1,500+ prize pool.
Tools and Features: 4/5
Easily one of the standout features at TonyBet is its mobile app, which makes browsing markets and golf odds before placing your bets easier than ever.
Meanwhile, if you pop over to the “Forecasts” section, you can make your own predictions for the chance to win bonuses and prizes.
Forecasts often involve football matches, but they also include golf events whenever a tournament is underway.
There’s also a handy search function, and you can toggle between various odds, including decimal odds, fractional odds, American odds — and even Indonesian, Hong Kong, and Malaysian odds.
Payment Methods: 4.3/5
TonyBet accepts VISA and MasterCard alongside a range of eWallets. These include PayPal, Neteller, Skrill and Trustly, Paysera, and ecoPayz.
Essentially, this is an International sportsbook that supports more ways of paying than many other betting sites.
Withdrawals generally take between 6 to 48 hours, while maximum withdrawals vary wildly depending on your payment method.
Misc: 4/5
TonyBet was launched initially by a poker professional.
So it should come as no surprise that — alongside an excellent sports betting experience — this is one of the best online casinos in Ireland and the poker experience here is also top-notch.
Click here to get started at TonyBet with a 100% up to €100 welcome bonus
Best Golf Betting Sites in Ireland - Runner-up:
How We Chose the Best Golf Betting Sites in Ireland
Golf Betting Markets
From great odds to golf betting tips, all the sportsbooks in our list excel in their golf offerings.
You can bet on the PGA tour all year round, with events covered, including the Ryder Cup golf markets, South African Open golf markets, and many more.
Bonuses and Promotions
We made sure to add golf betting sites that get you started with enticing welcome offers.
All our top picks keep the fun going with regular promos, including free bets and reload bonuses, and they also reward you for repeat play via excellent loyalty programs.
Tools and Features
As well as giving out golf betting tips at enhanced odds, the six sportsbooks in our list enhance the golf betting experience with Bet Builders, early Cash Out, Cash-In, and other useful tools and features.
Payment Methods
Lastly, we made sure to add sports betting sites that accept payment methods which Irish bettors will be familiar with.
These include VISA, MasterCard, and eWallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller.
Guide to Golf Betting in Ireland
How Do I Get Started With Golf Betting?
To get started with golf betting, simply sign-up at a reputable sportsbook, make a deposit, and then click the "Golf" tab.
Then, look at the available tournaments — such as Hero World Challenge golf markets — pick out a market (such as round winner), weigh the odds, and pick out a bet.
Once you're satisfied with everything, enter your stake and press "place bet."
Where Can I Find Golf Betting Tips?
You can find golf tips by browsing websites that are specifically for sports betting tips and sports predictions in general.
The more reputable websites will be on the first page of Google, and you should manually research any individual golf tipster to learn more about their credentials.
What are the Best Golf Betting Tips?
As with any type of sports betting, it's essential that you as a golf bettor start by setting aside a bankroll so that you know how much money you have to bet with.
Then, you need to decide what types of bet you'd prefer to place and which you think will help to maximise your profit and chances of winning.
For instance, while you can bet on tournament winners, you could improve your chances of winning bets by exploring other markets, such as a golfer finishing in the top 5.
If you need help with what to bet on, you can check websites that were created for the purpose of sharing golf betting tips.
What is the PGA Tour?
The PGA Tour is the organisation that's responsible for putting together the various golf events that take place over the course of a year, such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Masters, and the Hero World Challenge cup.
What Events Can I Bet on at Irish Golf Betting Sites?
You can bet on all kinds of PGA tour golf events all year round. These include the US Open, the Masters, the PGA Championship golf event, and the Ryder Cup golf tournament.
Will Tiger Woods Win Another Open Championship Golf Tournament?
Tiger Woods has so far won 3 Open Championships in his illustrious career.
Due to injuries he sustained in a car crash and the fact that he's surrounded by younger, fitter athletes, the consensus among golf betting tips websites is that it's unlikely he can add to his Open titles.
What Is the Best Golf Betting Site for Bettors in Ireland?
If you’re looking for a solid golf betting site, we suggest Mr Play. Here, you’ll have plenty of betting markets and a superb 100% welcome bonus to help you get started.
Comparison of the Top 5 Golf Betting Sites in Ireland
In case you need a brief recap, here are the standout features of our top 5 golf sportsbooks:
Mr Play: Offers over 100 markets for golf tournaments on the PGA Tour and consistently good odds. Useful Bet Builder tool to help you put accas together and a selection of golf props to choose from. New players can get started at Mr Play with a 100% up to €100 bonus.
Leo Vegas: Functional sports betting site with a mobile-first design. Excels when it comes to combination bets and goes deep with props. Regular free bets and offers. Climb the leaderboard whenever you place and win a bet for the chance to redeem prizes. Sign up, bet €10, and get €30 worth of free bets.
William Hill: Highly established golf betting site with decades of experience. Wide range of golf futures bets on the PGA Tour with competitive odds. Unique #BuildYourOdds tool to help you extract more value from your golf bets. Join William Hill to get started with €30 worth of free bets.
Luckster: Massive range of golf markets on all golf tournaments all year round. Irish betting site made by the Irish specifically for Irish punters. Works superbly on mobile and rewards loyal customers. Sign up to claim a 100% welcome bonus at Luckster.
TonyBet: User-friendly mobile app that’s ideal for betting on golf on the move. Regular promos and exciting offers. 10+ years experience and easy-to-use website. Take advantage of the 100% up to €100 sign-up offer by creating a new TonyBet account.
How to Sign Up and Bet on Golf in Ireland
If any of the sites we’ve mentioned have stood out to you, you’ll surely want to sign up and take advantage of the welcome bonus.
We’ve used Mr Play as an example to show you how to register, though the procedure should be standard for most golf betting sites.
Step 1: Click “Open Account”
You’ll find the blue “Open Account” button at the top right of the homepage.
Step 2: Fill in the First Form
The first of two forms will pop up. This first form just requires you to enter your email address, as well as create a unique username and a password.
Step 3: Complete the Second Form
For the second form, you’ll need to enter a few personal details, such as your full name and date of birth.
Step 4: Agree to the Terms and Conditions
At the bottom of the second form is a box that you need to tick to confirm you are 18 or over and agree to the T&Cs.
Once this is done, just click “Open Account” and check your emails for the confirmation email.
So, What Are the Best Irish Golf Betting Sites?
We’ve shown you the best golf betting sites you can join in Ireland.
They've all been rated for their ease of use, golf markets, betting options, bonuses, and overall reputation.
While Mr Play is our number one pick overall — thanks to its competitive odds, generous welcome offer, and usability — we are sure that all six sportsbooks have something to offer.
Whatever you decide to do, remember that golf betting should not be seen as a way of earning a living. We, therefore, remind you to have fun and gamble responsibly.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you feel you might be addicted to gambling, there are many resources available to help. A good place to start is Gambler’s Anonymous Ireland. They hold meetings and offer a wealth of resources to help get gambling habits under control.
Check out the following organizations for additional free gambling addiction resources: