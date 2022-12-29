Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Betting Odds, Fighter Profiles, and Full Fight Prediction

The top boxing betting sites have set the odds for the first world title fight in 2023 when WBA Lightweight World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis defends against Hector Luis Garcia.
Ahead of his title defense against Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis will defend the championship on January 7, 2023, against WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Hector Luis Garcia from inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in the main event of the four-fight card.
While all of the top online sportsbooks have (27-0-0) Gervonta Davis as the odds-on favorite to defeat (16-0-0) Hector Luis Garcia — including BetOnline, the best site to bet on the Jan. boxing event — some experts feel this supposed tune-up bout will end up marking the first defeat in the career of Tank Davis.
BetOnline Odds for Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia
At the time of writing, none of the top and trusted betting sites offer props or over/under odds for the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia fight; however, they will likely release additional betting options a few days from the fight.
BetOnline is the best betting site for putting action on this January 7 fight because they have competitive underdog odds for Hector Luis Garcia, the lowest winning odds for Gervonta “Tank” Davis, provide fast and consistent payouts, and have a generous welcome bonus to boot.
Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Fight Prediction
On Jan. 7, 2023, undefeated 27-0-0 Gervonta Davis will defend the WBA (Regular) Lightweight World Championship against undefeated 16-0-0 WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Hector Luis Garcia in a 12-round bout.
While both fighters may enter the ring on January 7 undefeated, Gervonta “Tank” Davis has more to lose than his flawless professional record; because the fight will be contested at 135 pounds, the WBA Super Featherweight World Championship will not be on the line.
Baltimore, Maryland, native Gervonta Davis earned 25 of his 27 victories by knockout and two by decision.
Tank Davis’s most recent fights marked a technical knockout victory against Mario Barrios in June 2021 at the State Farm Arena to win the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title, a unanimous decision win against Isaac Cruz in December 2021 at the Staples Center.
He last fought in May 2022 (his only fight that year) when he defeated Rolando “Rolly” Romero in the sixth round via a technical knockout.
From San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, Hector Luis Garcia has found ten knockout victories in his perfect 16-0-0 record, winning another three by decision (three were no contests).
If Tank Davis can defeat Olympian boxer Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C., he will next fight Ryan Garcia, who is also undefeated (23-0). But Hector Luis Garcia is looking to play spoiler and has the tools to make it happen.
While the oddsmakers have Gervonta Davis as the heavy winning favorite, Hector Luis Garcia is arguably the most skilled fighter Tank Davis has faced throughout his career. And it seems that Luis Garcia thrives when marked as an underdog.
In February 2022, with just two and a half weeks’ notice, Hector Luis Garcia stepped into the ring with Chris Colbert at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Chris Colbert had an undefeated 16-0 record at the time and winning odds of a mammoth -3300, and Luis Garcia dominated Chris Colbert in Las Vegas to earn a UD victory after 12 rounds.
Hector Luis Garcia once again found himself in the underdog role when he defeated Roger Gutierrez six months later in August 2022 by UD, winning the WBA Super Featherweight Championship.
Tank Davis has never faced an opponent as skilled as Luis Garcia, and we predict the Olympian boxer will score yet another upset victory and world title come Jan. 7, 2023.
Gervonta “Tank” Davis Versus Hector Luis Garcia Picks:
- Fight Winner: Hector Luis Garcia
- Method of Victory: Decision
Betting Guide for Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia
If you have never placed a bet on a fight or sporting event before or need a refresher, below, we take a quick look at the most important terms and concepts you need to know to put action on the bout between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Hector Luis Garcia.
Reading the Moneyline Odds for Tank Davis and Hector Luis Garcia
In all sportsbooks, the moneyline odds (also known as victory odds) for a boxing match are displayed as positive (+) and negative (-) numbers. The underdog is the one with the plus sign (+), while the favorite is the one with the minus symbol (-).
The numbers are based on $100 bets and are scaled to reflect the actual stake.
For example, BetOnline has Gervonta Davis with winning odds of -1250, meaning you would have to place a $1,250 bet on Tank Davis for a chance to win $100. (Please note, these are the lowest odds that Gervonta Davis has received yet, so if you are backing the champ in the January fight, it is wise to place your action at BetOnline).
In contrast, they have Hector Luis Garcia with odds of +800, so a $100 wager would stand to win $800.
Betting the Over/Under in the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia Fight
Most sportsbooks list two primary betting options for boxing fights: moneyline odds and the over/under.
While they have yet to do so, most of the top sportsbooks like BetOnline will likely designate a round for the Tank Davis and Hector Luis Garcia bout a few days before the event; you can bet on whether the fight will go over or under the given round.
For instance, BetOnline may end up giving the 12-round championship bout over/under odds as:
- Over 10.5 rounds -120 ($120 to win $100)
- Under 10.5 rounds +110 ($100 to win $110)
In this example, the over/under is set at 9.5 rounds. If you are betting the over, you are predicting that the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia fight will go beyond the 1:30 mark in Round 10.
Or, if you are putting action on the under, you are betting that the bout will end before the 1:30 mark in Round 10.
How Boxing Prop Betting Works
Props, short for propositions, are bets in which you make more nuanced predictions than simply predicting which fighter will win or how long a fight will last.
While a major event will have a plethora of prop betting options, there are three main props offered for most fights:
- Method of Victory: Wager on how a fighter will win (TKO, Decision, etc.).
- Round Betting: Bet on the exact round a fight will end in.
- Distance Wagering: A simple “Yes” or “No” bet on if a fight will go the distance.
Best Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Betting Sites
1. BetOnline - Best Betting Site for the Davis vs Garcia Fight
Pros:
- Gervonta Davis odds at -1250
- Trusted and licensed sportsbook
- Competitive odds for all boxing events
- Odds posted for Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia
- Sports welcome bonus of up to $1,000
- Generous reload bonus
Cons:
- $55 deposit required for welcome offer
As stated above, BetOnline is the overall best boxing betting site because they have the most competitive odds and deep betting markets. Sports bettors also love this licensed online sportsbook because they deliver fast and reliable payouts.
BetOnline Odds for Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia
- Gervonta Davis (-1250)
- Hector Luis Garcia (+700)
If you want to get the best odds for betting on Gervonta Davis to win the fight against Hector Luis Garcia, it doesn’t get any better than the generous -1250 odds that BetOnline is giving Tank Davis.
Please note that betting odds for boxing events can change anytime, so you may want to visit BetOnline to lock in your bet for Gervonta Davis to defeat Hector Luis Garcia at these amazing odds.
In addition to this January 7 fight, BetOnline is one of the few sportsbooks that have already posted odds for the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight, scheduled to take place on April 8, 2023. Currently, Tank Davis is at -260 odds, and Ryan Garcia with +200 underdog odds.
Sports Bonus
On your first deposit at BetOnline of $55 or more, enter the code BOL1000 for a 50% match up to a whopping $1,000. This offer is for new bettors only and is attached to a fair 10x rollover.
Then keep returning to this world-renowned sportsbook to bet on future boxing events with lifetime reload bonuses. On all future qualifying deposits, use the code LIFEBONUS for a 25% match with a playthrough of just 6x.
2. Bovada - Best Odds for Betting on Hector Luis Garcia to Win the Fight
Pros:
- Hector Luis Garcia at +800 odds
- Valuable low-rollover crypto bonus
- Personalized fight props
- Vast betting markets for boxing events
- Super-fast Bitcoin payouts
Cons:
- Late odds on some boxing fights
Punters have been visiting Bovada to bet on fights ever since their 2011 launch. Not only can you get some amazing odds for Hector Luis Garcia at Bovada, but they are one of the few sportsbooks that offer their customers the option of requesting props for any sporting event.
Bovada Odds for Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia
- Gervonta Davis (-2000)
- Hector Luis Garcia (+800)
If there was ever a fight to back the underdog, the January 7 bout between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia is it.
The +800 odds that Bovada is giving Luis Garcia is the highest we have yet seen at any online sportsbook, so you can get more bang for your buck here.
Bovada will undoubtedly release a slew of props for this Washington, D.C. event, but you don’t have to wait for them to post the prop betting options.
Just visit the #WhatsYaWager tab in the sportsbook to learn how to request your personalized props for the January 7 fight easily; plus, you will gain access to all of the accepted props from other Bovada bettors.
Sports Bonus
One of the highlights of the Bovada casino reviews is its incredible sports welcome bonus. When you use crypto when making your first-ever deposit at Bovada, you can receive a 75% match up to $750 with a rollover of a mere 5x. Simply enter the code BTCSWB750 when making your first crypto deposit.
3. MyBookie - Best Mobile UI for Betting on Boxing
Pros:
- User-friendly mobile interface
- Great platform for new bettors
- 50% welcome bonus
- Reload bonus
Cons:
- High minimum deposit to qualify for bonuses
- Gervonta Davis at high -2000 odds
MyBookie is an excellent platform for mobile bettors because of the sleek user-friendly interface, making it convenient to place your bets on the go. And if you are new to sports betting, this licensed sportsbook is a great option because they offer plenty of betting guides.
MyBookie Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Odds
- Gervonta Davis (-2000)
- Hector Luis Garcia (+684)
MyBookie does not offer the competitive odds for this January fight like BetOnline, especially for Tank Davis. Still, the welcome bonus offer will certainly assist in placing action on the Gervonta Davis – Hector Luis Garcia fight.
Sports Bonus
On your first deposit of $50 or more, use the code MYB50 to get a 50% match up to $1,000 with a 10x wagering requirement.
And continue betting on pugilism events at MyBookie to get a 25% deposit match on every qualifying deposit with no maximum bonus limits and only a 6x rollover requirement by entering the code MYB25.
4. SportsBetting - Best for Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Live Betting
Pros:
- Convenient & swift in-play betting platform
- Excellent odds for the Jan. 7 fight
- Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia odds
- 50% first deposit match
Cons:
- Places limits on certain boxing bets
- $55 deposit required for bonus
SportsBetting has been offering boxing fights since its debut 20 years ago in 2003. This long-trusted bookmaker offers good odds for all sporting events, though they sometimes place limits on certain bets.
According to hundreds of SportsBetting.ag reviews online, its in-play betting platform makes it a fun experience to wager on pugilism live. You may want to sign up with them if you want to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia bout while the action unfolds live from the Capital One Arena.
SportsBetting Odds for Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia
- Gervonta Davis (-1250)
- Hector Luis Garcia (+700)
The odds for this Washington, D.C., fight are currently the same as the betting lines at BetOnline, so this is another solid option for betting on either Gervonta Davis or Hector Luis Garcia to win.
However, kindly note that BetOnline is known for releasing more betting options than SportsBetting closer to the fight, so those who like round betting and other props would likely prefer BetOnline. But SportsBetting is otherwise a solid option to bet on the fight.
You can also place action on Gervonta Davis (-260) vs. Ryan Garcia (+200).
Sports Bonus
New punters to SportsBetting can claim a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 by using code SB1000, and it’s subject to a 10x wagering requirement.
You can also claim a 25% bonus for up to $250 on every subsequent deposit or a 35% match when you use crypto, and they are both attached to a rollover of just 6x.
5. EveryGame - Best Bonuses for Betting on Boxing
Pros:
- Trailblazer in the online betting industry
- Lowest wagering requirements on sports bonuses
- Fair odds for all boxing fights
- Friendly & knowledgeable customer support
Cons:
- Smaller pugilism markets than other top bookmakers
EveryGame is a true pioneer in the industry, spearheading the online sports betting movement in 1996. This is an excellent bookmaker for valuable bonuses, swift payouts, and user-friendly betting cards.
SportsBetting Odds for Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia
- Gervonta Davis (-2000)
- Hector Luis Garcia (+900)
The legendary sportsbook often releases betting lines a few days before a boxing event.
But considering the value of their tremendous welcome package, some bettors may want to join EveryGame today ahead of posting the betting odds for the Washington, D.C. fight.
Sports Bonus
New EveryGame customers can claim a 100% match across their first three deposits for a maximum bonus value of $750, and the rollover is only 4x.
To capitalize on this valuable offer, use the code 3XBOOST250 for a 100% match on your first deposit, and then use the same code on your next two deposits.
Best Bonuses for Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia
- BetOnline Welcome Bonus: Enter code BOL1000 for a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000, subject to a $55 minimum deposit and a 10x rollover.
- BetOnline Reload: Use code LIFEBONUS on all future deposits to receive a 25% bonus up to $250 with a 6x playthrough.
- Bovada Crypto Bonus: Enter code BTCSWB750 for a 75% match on your first deposit when using crypto for up to $750, subject to 5x wagering requirements.
- Bovada Fiat Bonus: Receive a 50% match on your first deposit of $20 or more up to $250 with a 5x rollover.
- MyBookie Welcome Offer: Use code MYB50 to receive a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, subject to a $50 minimum deposit and 10x playthrough.
- MyBookie Reload: 25% deposit match up to $1,000 using code MYB25; requires a minimum deposit of $100 and 6x wagering requirements.
- Sportsbetting.ag Welcome Bonus: 50% bonus up to $1,000 using code SB1000. A minimum deposit of $55 is required, subject to a 10x rollover.
- Sportsbetting.ag Reload Offer: 25% bonus up to $250 using code FORLIFE. You must deposit at least $50 and complete a 6x playthrough.
- EveryGame Welcome Pack: Enter code 3XBOOST250 on the first three deposits for a 100% match for up to $750 in bonuses with 4x wagering requirements.
Key Information About Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Event
- Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023
- Time: 9 P.M. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Rounds: 12
- Broadcaster: Showtime PPV
Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia Professional Boxing Stats
WBA Regular Lightweight World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis Stats:
- Lightweight
- Pro Record: 27-0-0
- Pro Tenure: 9 years
- Inactive: 224 days
- KOs: 25 (92%)
- Stance: Southpaw
- Height: 5′ 5″
- Reach: 67½″
- Weight: 135 lbs.
- Age: 28
- World Title(s): super featherweight (WBA 2x, IBF), lightweight (WBA), super lightweight (WBA)
WBA Super Featherweight Champion Hector Luis Garcia Stats:
- Division: Super featherweight
- Pro Record: 16-0-0
- Pro Tenure: 6 years
- Inactive: 140 days
- KOs: 10 (62%)
- Stance: Southpaw
- Height: 5’ 9”
- Reach: 67”
- Weight: 135 lbs. (normally fights at 130 lbs.)
- Age: 31
- World Title(s): super featherweight (WBA)
Where To Bet on Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia
We recommend betting on this bout at BetOnline because they offer competitive boxing odds across the board, the lowest winning odds for Gervonta Davis, and they likely will release oodles of fun props in the near future.
Sports bettors continue to rely on BetOnline for all their sports wagering desires because they have maintained a stellar reputation for fair odds for all sporting events, speedy withdrawals, and secure transactions.
Full Fight Card for Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Event
- Welterweight IBF Interim Title: Jaron Ennis (29-0-0) vs. Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1-0)
- Welterweight: Rashidi Ellis (24-0-0) vs. Roiman Villa (25-1-0)
- Super Middleweight: Demetrius Andrade (31-0-0) vs. Demond Nicholson (26-4-1)
Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Fight Analysis and Predictions
Gervonta “Tank” Davis continues to dominate in the lightweight division, winning five world championships across three divisions. Tank Davis made his debut at just 18 years old, eventually getting the attention of Floyd Mayweather Jr., who became Davis’s promoter in 2015.
While Gervonta Davis is an impressive fighter — defeating opponents like Mario Barrios, Isaac Cruz, and Rolando Romero — we feel that most of the opponents he has faced under the guidance of Floyd Mayweather Jr. are nowhere close in the skill range of the former Olympian boxer Hector Luis Garcia.
History may soon prove that the real story in this boxing epoch is the emergence of the recently crowned PBC Breakout Performer of the Year, Hector Luis Garcia, who stunned the world by delivering Roger Gutierrez his first defeat to win the WBA super featherweight title.
Furthermore, Hector Luis Garcia appears to be hungrier than Gervonta Davis. Luis Garcia fought twice in 2022, whereas Tank Davis fought only once in 2022, over 224 days ago in May, against Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in New York City.
Hector Luis Davis thrives in the underdog spot, and this fight is as good as it gets for backing a dog in a fight for a chance to win a large return with a moderate amount of risk.
We also don’t see either fighter finding a knockout victory, so we predict that Hector Luis Garcia will win the lightweight title in the same fashion as he won the super featherweight title: a decision victory after going the distance.
While Tank Davis has the advantage on paper for both strength and pro-fighting tenure, we smell an upset in the making.
We are betting that Hector Luis Garcia defeats Gervonta Davis by decision.
Betting on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia Fight: FAQ
Is It Safe To Bet on Boxing at Online Betting Sites?
Yes, it is safe to be on any sport online, given that you are doing so at trusted online sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, MyBookie, and all the other sites listed in our guide.
Which Site Should I Choose to Bet on the Tank Davis-Luis Garcia Fight?
The best sportsbook for betting on Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia is BetOnline. They are very user-friendly, provide some of the best odds for boxing events, and provide a generous welcome bonus and fast payouts.
Where Can I Find the Best Odds for Betting on Gervonta Davis to Win?
Currently, BetOnline has the lowest winning-favorite odds for Tank Davis at a generous -1250 ($1,250 to win $100).
Which Site Has the Best Underdog Odds for Hector Luis Garcia to Win?
Bovada is offering the biggest odds for Hector Luis Garcia at +800 ($100 to win $800).
However, BetOnline has Luis Garcia at +700 (which is still good underdog odds), offers a larger welcome bonus, and usually releases more betting options closer to the fight, so they are also worth considering to place your action on Hector Luis Garcia to defeat Tank Davis.
What Are My Banking Options at Online Betting Sites?
Nearly all top online sportsbooks offer a good mix of traditional fiat methods and cryptocurrencies for depositing funds into your betting account and making withdrawals. Please note that cryptocurrencies provide the quickest payouts, usually between 1 to 48 hours (depending on the site).
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Who are You Picking to Win?
The first world title fight of the New Year is just around the corner on Saturday, January 7, 2023, when Gervonta Davis defends his title against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C., from inside the Capital One Arena.
This bout will likely turn out to be a slobber knocker more than a tune-up match, providing plenty of excitement and betting opportunities for US bettors.
If you think you know how this boxing fight will play out, you can put some action on it and take advantage of some great odds. With a generous welcome bonus that you can use to bet on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia fight — you’ll never go wrong with BetOnline.
Whether you are betting on Gervonta “Tank” Davis to win or Hector Luis Garcia, please bet responsibly and remember to have fun.
