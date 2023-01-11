Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis Odds, Boxing Match Tips, Fight Details, and Recommended Bets

It's finally happening. After years of petty back and forth on social media, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Tank Davis are finally set to settle their differences in the ring.
While there's still no definitive date for the fight, the two lightweights are slated to face off against each other in April, according to sources.
So, what's better than a rare super fight of this magnitude? A rare super fight you've wagered some money on, that's what.
Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis Betting Odds
In this preview and analysis of the upcoming lightweight bout, we'll be running through the fighter profiles, some key information about the fight, plus some of the best sportsbooks you need to try.
How to Bet on Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis
Follow our guide below to place your Garcia and Davis bet at Bovada.
Boxing Bets Available to Wager for Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis
Outright Winner
There are not many outright winner odds floating around yet for the Garcia and Davis fight, and that's because there's still a while before they eventually step into the ring together. They'll probably both have interim fights before they face off, and a venue needs to be confirmed.
Once that happens, expect more odds of availability to select the straight-up winner out of Garcia and Davis.
Round Betting
Round betting is betting at what round the fight will end. These markets are typically quite lucrative for odds, as making a correct guess is pretty difficult. Some things you may consider are whether the fight will go the distance and how each competitor boxes.
Method of Victory
This sounds exactly like it says. You can bet on how the method of victory is achieved and by whom. For example, you might bet that Davis wins by KO. You can also make a bet on the draw as well.
>> Latest Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis odds
Best Betting Sites for the Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis Fight
1. Bovada – Best Sports Betting Site to Bet on Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis
Pros
- Top boxing odds
- Elite reputation
- Modern design
- 10+ years online
Cons
- Dual lines can be an issue for veteran bettors
There are lots of reasons to choose Bovada as your main sportsbook for the Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis fight. According to hundreds of Bovada Casino reviews online, its trustworthy reputation, having served bettors for over a decade in the industry, is one of them. You'll also find a wide slate of fantastic boxing odds, the likes of which are mostly unmatched elsewhere.
Bonuses & Promotions:
- $250 Sports Bonus: Sign up at Bovada and grab a sign-up bonus that’s 50% up to $250.
- $750 Sports Bonus Crypto: You can get a 75% crypto deposit bonus of up to $750 with the bonus code BTCSWB750.
2. BetOnline – Best Bonuses to Use and Bet on Garcia vs Davis
Pros
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- $25 free live bet token
- Around 20 years industry experience
- Safe and secure platform
Cons
- High minimum deposits for bonus
BetOnline has around 20 years serving sports bettors, and during that time it's been a solid option for any and all combat sports, including boxing. They usually cover major fights with excellent markets and options for prop bets. You'll also find the option to create a parlay based on different betting options for the fight.
All in all, this is a solid option for anyone wanting to bet on the upcoming fight.
Bonuses & Promotions:
- 50% Sports Welcome Bonus: New players at BetOnline can use BOL1000 to claim a 50% bonus of up to $1,000. To qualify, you need to make at least a $55 deposit.
- 100% Crypto Bonus: If you’re a crypto user, you can get a 100% match bonus with a max value of $1,000 with the promo code CRYPTO100.
3. Sportsbetting – Best Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis Odds
Pros
- Odds boosters
- 50% welcome bonus
- Top crypto bonuses
- Risk-free wagers available
Cons
- Dated design
Sportsbetting was launched about two decades ago and has extensive experience within the online betting industry. One of the most intriguing features about this particular sportsbook, according to several Sportsbetting.ag reviews, is its ability to use odds boosters on specific wagers, something to bear in mind for anybody who likes extra spice when placing their bets.
Bonuses & Promotions:
- 50% Sports Welcome Bonus: With the promo code SB1000, you can enjoy a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,000.
- 100% 1st Time Crypto Bonus: Players who sign up using the 100CRYPTO code can take advantage of this generous promotion.
- 25% Sports Reload Bonus: You’ll never run out of bonuses at Sportsbetting. Just use the code FORLIFE and get a 25% reload bonus every time.
4. MyBookie – Great Betting Guides
Pros
- Crypto friendly
- Excellent boxing tips and advice
- Unique low-wagering bonus
- Intuitive design
Cons
- Needs better banking options
MyBookie is not quite as old as some of the other options on this list, but it's still a sportsbook that's well worth your time. Launching just under eight years ago, MyBookie contains top features such as serial blog posts that feature tips and advice from betting experts and fantastic bonuses and promotions.
Bonuses & Promotions:
- $1000 Sign-Up Bonus: Sports bettors at MyBookie will be welcomed with a sports sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 and only 10x wagering requirements.
- $200 First Deposit Bonus: Get up to $200 in bonus funds with a 1x wagering requirement when you use the code 200CASH.
5. Everygame – Cool Hottest Bets Feature
Pros
- $750 welcome bonus
- Modern re-design
- Around 30 years in the industry
- 'Hottest Bets' feature
Cons
- Banking tools need expansion
There is not much to say about Everygame that hasn't already been said. This old-school bookie has been around for over 25 years, serving dedicated bettors on some of the biggest fights in recent times, such as Holyfield and Tyson, Mayweather and Pacquiao, plus other legendary bouts of the sport.
Its long-term experience within the industry means it delivers a high-level experience, including handy features such as 'hottest bets', which compiles all the top bets their users have been making in the last 24 hours.
Bonuses & Promotions
- $750 Sign-Up Bonus: New users can use the promo code 3XBOOST250 for a $250 bonus deposit.
Fighter Profiles: Key Information, Stats, and More
Ryan Garcia
- Nickname: KingRy, The Flash
- Birthplace: California, USA
- Division: Super Light
- Stance: Orthodox
- Height: 5'10''
- Reach: 70.1''
- Record: 23-0 (19 KO's)
- Rank: 12th
- Odds: Check here
Although this is a largely 50/50 fight, most punters will rightfully have given Tank Davis the edge in this yet-to-take-place fight. So where does that leave Ryan Garcia, and what advantages does he have in this super lightweight bout?
Firstly, Garcia arguably has arguably the quickest hands in the sport. Davis is fast, too, but physically pales compared to Garcia's 5'10'' stature and strength. On paper, Garcia looms large over his opponent.
But boxing matches aren't fought on paper, and Gervonta Davis is, by and large, the better boxer than Garcia. That doesn't mean the bout is a foregone conclusion, far from it. But it's going to be by far and away the challenge of Ryan Garcia's young career.
Gervonta Davis
- Nickname: Tank
- Birthplace: Baltimore, USA
- Division: Light
- Stance: Southpaw
- Height: 5'6"
- Reach: 68.9''
- Record: 27-0 (25 KO's)
- Rank: 3rd
- Odds: Check here
Davis comes into this fight with a stature ever so slightly higher than his competitor, Garcia. He's ranked third by BoxRec in his division and holds a 27-0 record with 25 KOs.
This is Gervonta's fight to lose. If he can get in range of Garcia and unleash his unprecedented punching power, then he should, by all means, make light work of his American-Mexican rival.
He's also the far more experienced boxer of the two, having fought much better opposition than Garcia. This may come down to a wiser, more well-rounded boxer teaching the shielded golden boy a lesson.
Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis Fight - FAQs
When and Where Will the Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis Fight Take Place?
There is still no confirmed venue for the big fight, although sources say it should happen around April 2023.
Who’s the Favorite for the Matchup?
Gervonta Davis is the current favorite, with odds at -225.
What’s on the Line in the Garcia vs Davis Fight?
This is all about boxing prestige. Two rising lightweight fighters who have developed a rivalry outside the ring over the years finally go toe to toe. The winner will be given an excellent profile boost, potentially taking them to the next level.
Did Davis Steal Garcia’s Chain?
Ryan Garcia claimed Gervonta Davis grabbed his chain in a nightclub altercation. The two men are said to have gotten into it after Garcia allegedly asked Davis when they would finally fight.
Top Bonuses to Use on the Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis Fight
- $250 Sports Bonus: New players at Bovada can claim a 50% match deposit bonus of up to $250 when depositing with fiat currencies.
- $750 Sports Bonus Crypto: Bitcoin players can get a higher 75% deposit bonus of up to $750 when they deposit using the Bovada casino bonus code BTCSWB750.
- 50% Sports Welcome Bonus: The BetOnline casino promo code BOL1000 can get you a 50% bonus of up to $1,000. A minimum deposit of $55 is needed to qualify.
- 100% Crypto Bonus: Crypto players can use the promo code CRYPTO100 to claim a 100% bonus worth up to $1,000.
- 50% Sports Welcome Bonus: Grab a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,000 on your first deposit when you use the code SB1000.
- 100% 1st Time Crypto Bonus: The promo code 100CRYPTO can get you a 100% match deposit bonus with a maximum value of $1,000.
- $1000 Sign-Up Bonus: This sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000 can be claimed with the code MYB50. It comes with 10x wagering requirements.
- $200 First Deposit Bonus: Use the code 200CASH and get your hands on up to $200 in bonus funds, with no wagering requirements.
- $750 Sign-Up Bonus: New players who register with the promo code 3XBOOST250 can get a $250 bonus deposit. This is usable for up to three different deposits and has a 4x wagering requirement.
Guide to Betting on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
Is It Safe To Bet on Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis?
Yes, it's completely safe to bet on boxing, including this particular fight. Thousands of people do so every single year. We recommend, however, that you stick to the best gambling sites that have been appropriately researched and vetted. We cannot guarantee the safety of any platform not mentioned in this article.
Can I Win Real Money Money Betting on Garcia vs Davis?
Yes, many people win money betting on boxing. That doesn't mean it's guaranteed, though. If you've got a hunch, why not try it out? Just make sure you place your bets on legit sportsbooks like the ones mentioned above.
Can I Use Bonuses To Bet on Garcia vs Davis?
Yes, you can use many fantastic bonuses to bet on boxing. We've highlighted some of the best available in this article.
What’s the Best Sportsbook To Bet on the Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis Fight?
We've crowned Bovada as the top sportsbook for the upcoming fight. But there's a reason we've listed some fantastic alternatives to check out as well. There's no rule against registering on all the recommendations on this list.
Why is Bovada the Top Sportsbook for the Garcia and Davis Fight?
Here's further insight into why we've crowned Bovada as the top bookmaker to place your bets on the big fight.
Reputation: When it comes to industry reputation, Bovada is king. It's well known across the sports betting industry and has been serving boxing fans and bettors for years.
Bonuses: Bovada's bonuses are fair, valuable, and easily accessible. Whether you're a newcomer to the world of betting or a long-time player, the casino has the best Bovada bonus codes to reward and take care of all players.
Security: Bovada comes with only the latest and most secure SSL encryption technology. You shouldn't worry about your privacy and safety when betting online.
Boxing Markets: You'll find many excellent markets for boxing fights around the globe at Bovada. It's fair to say that it features a dramatic range of choices when it comes to props, perfect for putting together a parlay.
How is Betting on the Garcia and Davis Fight Online Superior to a Traditional Brick and Mortar Sportsbook?
Everyone has their preferences, but online gambling has given the industry a much-needed kick into the 21st century. Here's why we think it's better than the old-school way.
Convenience
Is there a better reason than this? You've got a hunch about the fight tonight, so you take out your smartphone, choose one of our recommended sportsbooks, and press a few buttons. Voila! You've made a bet with all the effort it takes to order a pizza.
Better Bonuses
Bonuses are everywhere in online sportsbooks. From the moment you walk in through the virtual doors, right the way until you decide to become a regular player - in which case even more fantastic perks are thrown at you.
Competitive Odds
Yes, competitive odds aren't a brand-new concept. But it's fair to say lines and markets are far more competitive than they were because of how many more sportsbooks are around. The best part? You barely have to move to shop for them. You only have to give your thumbs another workout.
No Social Interaction Required
Hey, we know this is a preference. But there's something calming and extra pleasant about being able to place your bets without being hassled by a neighborhood drunk or judged by an overzealous cashier.
Ready To Bet on the Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis Fight?
We hope you're ready and eager to start placing your bets on the upcoming fight. This will undoubtedly be one of the biggest bouts of the year, with two explosive young lightweights looking to take their next step up the ladder in the boxing world.
Bovada is our number-one choice for all bettors out there. This is due to its unmatched reputation, delivering a high-quality sportsbook that can cater to bettors of all stripes, new or experienced.
But don't forget to check out our alternatives. Remember, we didn't just stick them on here for no reason. Each online sportsbook has excellent qualities, plus exceptional bonuses ready for you to use.
All in all, good luck with your wagers - and always remember to gamble responsibly.
