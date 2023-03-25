10 Best REALLY Free Project Management Software in 2023

Feeling exhausted from managing projects using outdated methods? Eliminate the hassle of keeping track of never-ending spreadsheets and paper notes. Switch to online free project management software and simplify your team's tasks while achieving efficiency.
Selecting the appropriate project management software for your business can be challenging due to the plethora of free options available in the market.
Our research has identified the ten most suitable choices that can cater to a range of requirements, aiding you in making an informed decision about project planning software free of charge.
10 Best ACTUALLY Free Project Management Software
- Monday.com – Best Free Project Management Software Overall
- ClickUp – Best for Agile Development Teams
- Asana – Best for Collaboration
- Wrike – Best for for Custom Work Views
- Zoho Projects – Best for Small and Growing Teams
- Trello – Best for Cross-Platform Management
- Teamwork – Best For Client-Facing Service Providers
- Smartsheet – Best for Automation
- Nifty – Best for Communication and Task Management
- Freshteam – Best for Streamlining HR Processes Efficiently
|Software Name
|Features
|Integrations
|Services
|Gantt Charts
|Monday.com
|Task management, team collaboration, project templates, automations, timeline view, and reporting
|Trello, Dropbox, Slack, Google Drive, Zapier, and more
|iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps
|Built-in, advanced
|ClickUp
|Task management, team collaboration, Gantt charts, time tracking, calendars, and reporting
|Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox, Jira, GitHub, Salesforce, Zapier, and more
|iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps
|Built-in, advanced
|Asana
|Task management, team collaboration, project dashboards, due dates, calendars, and file sharing
|Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox, Jira, GitHub, Salesforce, Zapier, and more
|iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps
|Built-in, basic
|Wrike
|Task management, team collaboration, Gantt charts, task dependencies, time tracking, and reporting
|Salesforce, Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox, Jira, GitHub, Zapier, and more
|iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps
|Built-in, advanced
|Zoho Projects
|Task management, team collaboration, Gantt charts, timesheets, bug tracking, and project budgeting
|Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, Zapier, and more
|iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps
|Built-in, basic
To determine the top online free project management software, we took into account the following functionality of the software, how user-friendly it is, how customizable it is, integration with other software, quality of customer support available, and the feedback provided by users.
We spent significant time researching and experimenting with multiple tools to provide an objective and thorough assessment of the pros and cons of each software.
Our objective is to assist you in locating the ideal project management tool that is tailored to your specific requirements and suits your financial plan for example even getting project planning software free of charge.
Monday.com – Best Free Project Management Software Overall
Star Rating: 4.9/5
Monday.com is a work management platform that is based on cloud technology, and its primary function is to automate business workflows. This platform is capable of managing projects, tasks, and resources in one centralized location.
The flexibility of Monday.com is its standout feature, as it’s adaptable to a wide range of workflows such as project management, customer relationship management, software development, and human resources.
In 2012, the company was established with the objective of simplifying team collaboration at work. Monday.com has since grown swiftly, with more than 152,000 customers who pay for its services, and it went public in 2021 (NASDAQ: MNDY).
The interface of Monday.com resembles a spreadsheet and is designed in a modern and user-friendly manner. It’s so simple to comprehend that even individuals who are using it for the first time can easily understand it.
Pros:
- There are numerous integrations available
- Mobile app version
- Organizational and external teamwork
- Gantt and Kanban chart
- Several templates
- User friendly, customisable interface
- Additional functions are frequently included
- The option of trying out advanced features for free is available through trial periods
- Free version available
Cons:
- The new features are experiencing frequent technical issues
- The available choices for reporting are restricted or limited
- For detailed or intricate projects, boards that are disorganized or filled with too many items can be problematic
- The lower tiers have a restricted range of functions or options available
- The advanced features require a significant amount of effort to learn and become proficient in
Features
Monday.com provides a range of capabilities such as managing resources and projects, keeping track of time, fostering collaboration, managing files, creating collaborative documents, and generating reports via dashboards.
Integrations
Zapier provides access to a range of project management tools, including but not limited to Jira, Slack, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Gmail, GitHub, Trello, Dropbox, and Typeform.
Plans & Pricing
- Individual: You can use up to two seats without any charge
- Basic: The cost is $8 per user per month if paid annually, and it’s the most suitable option for small teams
- Standard: The cost for each user is $10 per month, with annual billing. This pricing plan is ideal for effectively managing work
- Pro: The cost is $16 per user per month if paid annually, and this pricing plan is ideal for businesses that want to communicate with their teams
- Enterprise: If organizations want to manage and expand their workflow, they can get in touch with Monday.com to inquire about pricing
ClickUp – Best Free Project Management Software For Agile Development Teams
Star Rating: 4.6/5
The majority of online free project management software only offer a limited number of task views, such as a list, calendar, or Kanban view, with more advanced views, such as Gantt charts, often requiring a premium subscription.
However, ClickUp stands out from the rest of the online free project management software by providing additional views, including Gantt charts, as a standard feature.
The project management software available online is free of cost and user-friendly, providing 11 different task views such as Gantt charts and mind maps to choose from.
Additionally, users can access four different page views, including Chat, Doc, Embed, and Form.
The Chat view displays conversations alongside tasks, the Doc view allows for document creation, and the Embed view lets users add apps and websites next to tasks. Finally, the Form view allows for data collection and organization alongside tasks.
ClickUp provides highly customizable dashboards that offer over 20 different widgets to select from, enabling you to focus solely on the crucial project information.
Why We Chose It: ClickUp is an ideal online free project management software for teams who use Scrum methodology for product development.
In addition to the standard project management features, it offers templates and functions that facilitate the implementation of an Agile software development process.
Pros:
- Advanced task management
- Over 1,000 integrations
- Free forever plan for individuals
- Many views available
- Lots of automation options
- Pre-built templates
- Easily manage complex projects
- Robust features
Cons:
- Mobile app isn’t overly intuitive
- Top tiers can get pricey for small businesses
- Can be overwhelming for new users
- Time tracking can be glitchy
Features
ClickUp offers a range of useful functions, such as instant reporting, shared documents and whiteboards for teamwork, various ways to manage tasks, tracking progress towards goals, and pre-made templates.
Integrations
You can add native integrations with popular tools such as Slack, G Suite, and Dropbox, in addition to over 1,000 integrations available through Zapier.
Plans & Pricing
- Free Forever: A seat is available for personal use at no cost
- Unlimited: The ideal pricing plan for small teams is $5 per user per month, with billing on an annual basis
- Business: The cost of $12 per user per month is the most suitable option for companies of medium size and is charged annually
- Business Plus: The best option for multiple teams is available at a cost of $19 per user per month, with annual billing
- Enterprise: If you have a large team, it is recommended to contact ClickUp to inquire about their pricing options
Asana – Best Free Project Management Software For Collaboration
Star Rating: 4.3/5
Asana is a widely recognized online free project management software, that provides project planning software free of charge, that is utilized by multiple teams.
The tool is popularly appreciated for its visual appeal and its ability to organize work through projects and sections, thereby providing clarity to the team regarding the project planning and identifying the person in charge of particular tasks.
Compared to other online free project management software options, this particular software is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Its drag-and-drop feature allows for efficient task delegation and assignment.
Why We Chose It: This online free project management software provides a feature called Team Pages, which enables the sharing of ideas and discussions among team members.
Additionally, there is a 'Smart Box' that filters out all the irrelevant messages and only delivers important project updates to the team members.
Pros:
- Powerful collaboration features
- Customizable workflows
- User-friendly interface
- Versatile project management capabilities
Cons:
- Steep learning curve
- Limited customization options
- Limited reporting capabilities
- Overwhelming notifications
Features
Asana has several important functions such as managing tasks, enabling users to create, assign, and monitor tasks. It also has a calendar view feature which visually presents project timelines and due dates.
Additionally, it provides team collaboration tools like comments, tags, and mentions to facilitate seamless teamwork.
Integrations
Asana has the capability to work seamlessly with various widely-used external applications including Google Drive, Slack, and Zapier, thus simplifying the process of incorporating it with other tools.
Plans & Pricing
- Basic: Individuals and small teams can use it for free without any charges
- Premium: The cost for utilizing the service is $10.99 per user per month, with annual billing. This package is most suitable for teams who want to develop project plans
- Business: The cost for using this service is $24.99 per user per month, with annual billing. This option is ideal for businesses that need to manage their operations effectively
Wrike – Best Free Project Management Software For Custom Work Views
Star Rating: 4/5
Wrike has a user-friendly interface that separates folders and tasks into distinct areas, making navigation simple. It allows for easy switching between the homepage, timesheets, dashboards, calendars, reports, and stream (for notifications and messages).
Wrike, which is also among the best online free project management software, also offers a dedicated help center that includes interactive training, videos, a guide for beginners, and a community.
Users are able to modify their workflows, dashboards, request forms, and reports using the tool. Additionally, the tool provides advanced insights through resource management, allocation, and reporting tools.
With Wrike, you have the option to track the progress of tasks by updating their status, which can be marked as in progress, on hold, canceled, or completed.
Moreover, you can assign a color code to project statuses, such as green, yellow, or red, as well as on hold or canceled, allowing you to generate weekly project status reports effortlessly.
Why We Chose It: Wrike provides pre-designed workflows for various projects, using project planning software free of charge, including onboarding, event management, and creative development.
It caters to the needs of professionals and teams from different industries such as PM software for consultants, creatives, IT, engineering, marketing, and professional services.
Pros:
- New intelligent features flag projects at risk of slipping
- Can manage both projects and ongoing work
- Special account types for marketing/creative teams and professional services
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Several tools are only available as an add-on feature or a higher subscription
- Expensive compared to other tools
- Longer learning curve
Features
Wrike provides a range of impressive tools and functionalities for its users, such as ready-made templates, personalized request forms, dynamic Gantt charts, visual proofing, automated workflow, time monitoring, project portfolio management, and dashboard display.
Integrations
Wrike has over 400 pre-existing integrations that are built-in, which includes renowned file management software like Microsoft, Google, and Dropbox, as well as sales and marketing software such as Salesforce and Marketo.
Plans & Pricing
- Free: Teams that are just starting out can get the project planning software free of charge
- Team: The cost for using this service is $9.8 per user per month when billed annually, making it an ideal option for teams that are expanding
- Business: The cost for each user per month is $24.8, and this pricing plan is recommended for all teams within an organization. The payment is billed annually
- Enterprise: If you have a big team, it’s recommended to get in touch with Wrike to inquire about their pricing options
- Pinnacle: If your team has complicated tasks, it’s recommended to get in touch with Wrike to inquire about their pricing
Zoho Projects – Best Free Project Management Software For Small And Growing Teams
Star Rating: 3.9/5
Zoho Projects is one of the best online free project management software that offers project planning software free of charge but with limited features as well as a paid version.
This online free project management software allows project managers to easily organize their work breakdown structure with the help of Zoho's free project plan software. The core modules of this software include issue tracking, tasks, subtasks, task lists, and milestones.
By using the project management system, project managers can effectively organize their tasks and distinguish the fundamental work items by assigning appropriate tags.
This online free project management software, which is based on the cloud, can be accessed free of charge by a maximum of three users.
Zoho Projects offers a Gantt chart tool for project planning software free of charge and enables project managers to plan and visualize every step of their project. This tool helps them to determine the timeline of their project with ease.
Why We Chose It: Zoho Projects provides Gantt chart capabilities for both planning and monitoring projects. With this feature, users can divide large projects into smaller and more manageable sections, plan different tasks and milestones, and create task lists for detailed planning.
Use this project planning software free of charge to enhance project planning and execution.
Pros:
- Familiar with interface and bundling value for existing Zoho customers
- Free plan for up to five users
- Robust feature
- Least expensive subscription plans
- Integration with Zoho and Google apps
- Time tracking for hourly billing
Cons:
- Lacks some reporting features
- Lack of file type export options
- Does not integrate with Quickbooks
- Reporting tools break down for large teams
- Gantt charts are cumbersome to use
Features
Zoho Projects offers a variety of features such as task management, automation and blueprints, as well as time and issue tracking, detailed reporting and forums for team discussions. All these features are available to users.
Integrations
To avail the benefits of Zoho's extensive services like Zoho Books and Zoho's finance suite, it is essential to become a part of the Zoho ecosystem.
Zoho's marketplace now allows for the integration of third-party platforms like Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, Zapier, Zendesk, Microsoft Office 365, and ServiceNow. Additionally, the integration can be done through Zoho Flow and Zapier.
Plans & Pricing
- Free: A maximum of three users can use the project management software free of charge
- Premium: The cost is $4 per user per month when billed annually and includes a free trial period of 10 days
- Enterprise: The cost for using the service is $9 per user every month, but you can be billed annually. Additionally, you can try the service for free for 10 days
Trello – Best Free Project Management Software For Cross-Platform Management
Star Rating: 3.6/5
Trello is among the online free project management software designed for project management purposes which enables you to arrange your projects using Kanban boards. It’s a handy tool that can be utilized by anyone with a free plan that permits 10 boards and infinite users.
Freelancers can make use of Trello project planning software free of charge to prepare their tasks on their own board, and groups can use Trello to develop an entire project flowchart with transparency at every step.
To begin, you can either start a new board from the beginning or choose from a variety of templates that cover different areas such as marketing, sales, design, and team management. You can then add multiple lists for your tasks, with each list serving as a column.
These lists can be customized to reflect the steps in your workflow or different parts of your project.
Following that, it’s possible to include your assignments as visual cards in every column with appropriate labels, deadlines, members, checklists, pictures, attachments, and comments. This will ensure that all necessary details are systematically arranged in one location.
Why We Chose It: Trello is an online free project management software that utilizes kanban cards and offers a user-friendly interface. It’s particularly suitable for individuals and small teams who are looking for a basic project management solution.
Additionally, Trello offers project planning software free of charge that is quite generous.
Pros:
- Team supported
- Cloud-based
- Cross-platform support
- Many add-ons called Power-ups add more functionalities to your board
- Can get intelligent automation tips based on your repetitive actions
Cons:
- Not suitable for complex projects
- Customer reviews mention problems reaching support
- Not reliable for detailed reporting
- Lack of in-built time tracking features
Features
Trello is an online free PM software, including its adaptable board system, which allows users to make boards for different projects and use cards to represent specific tasks or items.
Trello provides an effortless way to team up with colleagues through comments, attachments, and mentions. Additionally, users can set deadlines, create checklists, and use labels and filters to manage their work effectively.
Integration
Trello is an online free project management software that has the capability to integrate with various widely used external applications like Google Drive, Slack, and GitHub, which enables smooth usage of Trello with other tools.
Plans & Pricing
- Free: The entire team can use this project planning software free of charge
- Standard: The ideal package for small teams costs $5 per user per month and is billed annually
- Premium: The cost for using this service is $10 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle. This option is ideal for teams who need to manage and monitor several projects simultaneously
- Enterprise: The best option for organizations seeking to facilitate collaboration among teams is available at a cost of $17.5 per user every month, with annual billing
Teamwork - Best Free Project Management Software For Client-Facing Service Providers
Star Rating: 3.3/5
Teamwork Projects is a widely recognized online free project management software, primarily designed for enterprise-level management with features such as single sign-on, adherence to HIPAA compliance standards, and high-quality support.
When it comes to features that are visible to clients, the paid plans provide various tools such as team chat, a collaborative document editor, intake forms, and client-access controls.
Additionally, the paid plans allow users to track the time spent on work and generate invoices. Clients can also provide feedback on project deliverables, task lists, and milestones to ensure their requirements are being fulfilled during the development process.
The availability of these features results in a higher satisfaction rate amongst clients, which in turn increases the likelihood of them becoming returning customers.
Why We Chose It: Collaboration among team members is essential for project management offices (PMOs) as it aids in the management of tasks, tracking of time, allocation of resources, and generation of reports, all of which are critical aspects.
Pros:
- 30-day trial use of their project planning software free of charge
- Budget tracking
- Free version available
- Abundant storage on paid plans
- Client-management features such as invoicing
- Unlimited clients
- Unlimited collaborators on paid plans
Cons:
- Limited security features in lower tiers
- Very limited free plan
- Pricier than many competitors
- Few integrations
Features
To work efficiently as a team, it is important to manage tasks by creating and assigning them, and keeping track of their progress. Collaboration tools like sharing files, commenting, and mentioning each other can help teams work together more effectively.
Time tracking is also crucial to monitor the time spent on various tasks. Additionally, project templates can be used to create new projects with ease and in a timely manner.
Integration
In addition to its easy-to-use interface, Teamwork provides links to several widely used programs, including Slack, Dropbox, and Google Drive. This service's inclusive capabilities make it a highly sought-after option.
Plans & Pricing
- Free Forever: A maximum of five users can use the project planning software free of charge
- Deliver: The cost for each user per month is $9.99, and the billing is done on an annual basis. This pricing plan is most suitable for simple project management needs
- Grow: The most suitable option for intricate projects costs $17.99 per user per month when paid annually
- Scale: To obtain pricing for a personalized plan, it's recommended to reach out to Teamwork
Smartsheet – Best Free Project Management Software For Automation
Star Rating: 2.9/5
Smartsheet is an online free project management software that operates similarly to a spreadsheet.
This platform is particularly useful for individuals who are familiar with Excel but prefer a simplified approach to calculations, as Smartsheet can perform these functions automatically across various sheets.
The online free project management software, Smartsheet, offers a range of helpful features, including automation of workflows and visual representations of task lists in Gantt, calendar, and card views.
Real-time notifications are sent to team members to keep them informed of important changes, and the tool also provides shared views, detailed logs of activity, automated alerts, reminders, and status reports to ensure that everyone is kept up-to-date and on the same page.
In addition, the Critical Path function identifies all the tasks that have a direct impact on the completion date of your project, so you can monitor significant milestones.
For those who prefer personalized tools, you can also include customized brand logos and select color themes for each project.
Why We Chose It: Smartsheet provides an improved alternative to conventional tools by incorporating user-friendly features, essential integrations, customizable options, and the ability to perform without coding in a spreadsheet interface.
Pros:
- Prebuilt project and automation templates to get to work fast
- Extensive documentation and access to onboarding assistance
- Sheet-to-sheet linking
- Friendly user interface
Cons:
- Premium support is only available for higher-tier plans
- Security features are limited to the Enterprise subscription
- Several tools are add-ons, requiring an additional purchase
Features
Smartsheet has a range of features including the capacity to generate dashboards, compile reports from several sheets, automate workflows, manage resources, provide various views, create data collection forms, and manage digital assets with the help of Brandfolder.
Integration
The platform provides numerous connections with well-known applications such as Microsoft and Google apps, significant development tools like Jira, and practical business applications such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Box, and Tableau.
Furthermore, the platform is adaptable through a REST API and webhooks, which allows for easy integration with other tools and the ability to personalize your workflow.
Plans & Pricing
- Free: A single user and two editors can use the project planning software free of charge
- Pro: The cost for this service is $7 per user per month when paid annually, and it’s ideal for teams with an unlimited number of viewers
- Business: The rate of $25 per user per month is the most suitable option for projects that require an unlimited number of editors. This rate is billed annually
- Enterprise: If you have a large team, it's recommended to contact Smartsheet to inquire about their pricing. It's important to reach out to them directly as they may have specific pricing options available for larger teams
Nifty – Best Free Project Management Software For Communication And Task Management
Star Rating: 2.6
Nifty is one of the many online free project management software. Its primary goal is to help users concentrate on managing their work rather than on the tool itself.
With Nifty, you can work with your team and clients using a single app that offers several features, including chat, tasks, documents, and a calendar. Additionally, you can create project proposals and automate progress tracking using this tool.
To effectively manage a project, it’s important to establish targets and deadlines, work together on assignments, create a centralized source of information, generate documents and wikis, and distribute workloads evenly among team members.
You can use Nifty, an online free project management software, to view your project as Milestones, which is similar to the Gantt view. Alternatively, you can select from three other views, including Timeline, Swimlane view, and Master overview.
It’s essential to note that all four views offer different perspectives for your project.
Why We Chose It: Nifty offers time tracking and reporting tools that are integrated into the platform. These tools help teams to gain a better understanding of their project's performance and enable them to manage their time and budget more efficiently.
Pros:
- Multiple project views to work with data
- Effective team collaboration
- Consistently adding new features / improving software
- Imports and integrations
Cons:
- Lacks a native printing feature
- No dashboard for visual insights
- No PDF annotation
- No custom automation
Features
Nifty provides a variety of features such as project planning, task management, team collaboration, time tracking, and project reporting, which are all crucial for effective project management.
It enables teams to effortlessly create and allocate tasks, monitor progress, and communicate in real-time. Additionally, Nifty's timeline view is a valuable tool that allows teams to visualize project timelines and dependencies in a powerful way.
Integration
Nifty offers several well-known integrations, such as Google Drive, Slack, Zapier, and GitHub, to enhance its functionality.
Plans & Pricing
- Free: Unlimited members can avail the project planning software free of charge.
- Starter: All essential features are covered in the package that costs $39 per user per month, billed annually
- Pro: The cost for using the service is $79 per user per month, with annual billing, and is recommended for teams that are expanding
- Business: The cost per user per month is $124, which is the annual billing cycle, and it is considered the most suitable plan for advanced teams
- Unlimited: The cost is $399 per user per month when paying annually, and the service is fully customizable to meet the needs of each user
Freshteam – Best Free Project Management Software For Streamlining Hr Processes Efficiently
Star Rating: 2.3
Freshteam is an intelligent human resources software designed for businesses that are expanding. It enables companies to find and recruit new staff, manage employee data and time off, and also handle the exit process of departing staff.
Freshteam, one of the best online free project management software, consolidates all these functions into a single location for easier management.
Freshteam offers a range of options to attract and find the best candidates, including a career site that can be easily customized, integration with a variety of free and paid job boards, and social media platforms.
Recruiters can then work together with hiring managers to assess and interview these candidates, exchange feedback and notes, and ultimately extend offers to the most qualified individuals.
Freshteam provides the HR team with the capability to onboard newly hired employees prior to their first day of work. This includes tasks such as filling out forms, signing documents, and distributing handbooks, all with just a few clicks.
Additionally, it offers the ability to create a task list for onboarding and assign it to the appropriate individuals. Freshteam also allows for the gathering of crucial information and the creation of employee profiles that can be turned into a directory.
It further provides access permission management for employee documents and information.
Why We Chose It: Freshteam's HR, one of the best online free project management software, provides comprehensive coverage of employee time-off management, employee and manager self-service, request approval workflows, and time-off reports for teams and the organization.
These reports offer a quick overview of upcoming leaves, trends in absenteeism, and other important information.
Pros:
- Time-saving
- Customizable
- Easy to use
- Comprehensive
- Collaborative
Cons:
- Limited integrations
- Limited reporting
- Limited functionality
- Focused on HR
Features
Freshteam offers a range of useful features, including task management, team calendars, file sharing, and collaboration tools, all designed to enhance team productivity. It also provides customizable workflows and fine-grained access control.
Although Freshteam's project management capabilities may not be as extensive as those of dedicated project management software.
Its emphasis on collaboration and user-friendly interface make it a suitable choice for smaller teams or those seeking a tool that combines HR and project management features.
Integration
Freshteam offers a variety of well-known integrations including Google Calendar, LinkedIn, Slack, and Zapier. By integrating with Google Calendar, users can access and handle team calendars from Freshteam.
On the other hand, LinkedIn integration facilitates the sourcing and recruitment of candidates. Additionally, integration with Zapier provides many integration options with other business tools like Trello and Asana.
Plans & Pricing
- Free Forever: Up to 50 employees can use the project planning software free of charge
- Growth: For businesses that are expanding, there is a necessary HR service available at a cost of $1.20 per user per month, along with a platform fee of $71 per month that is billed monthly
- Pro: To simplify your HR processes, you can avail of a package that costs $2.40 per user per month, plus a monthly platform fee of $119. This package provides all the necessary tools and features needed to streamline your HR tasks. The billing is done on a monthly basis
- Enterprise: Advanced HR services for businesses with intricate requirements are available at a cost of $4.80 per user per month along with a monthly platform fee of $203, which will be billed on a monthly basis
Ranking Methodology For The Best Free Project Management Software.
To create an unbiased and comprehensive list of the best free project management software, various factors were taken into consideration during the ranking process. A detailed methodology was followed to evaluate and rank the software.
- Features: When analyzing software, we begin by examining its various features. The greater number of features a software offers, the more advantageous it is for the user. We take into account the fundamental features, such as task management, team collaboration, project dashboards, time tracking, reporting, and file sharing.
We also seek out supplementary features, including Gantt charts, project templates, automation, bug tracking, and resource management.
- Ease of use: To ensure user satisfaction, the software must have a straightforward and intuitive interface that is easy to use. It’s crucial for the user to be able to navigate through the software without any hassle or delay. We take into account the learning curve and the time required for the user to become familiar with the software.
- Integrations: When evaluating software, we take into account both the quantity and caliber of its integrations. It’s important that the software can seamlessly connect with various tools and services such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Trello, Slack, and Zapier. The more integrations a software provides, the more adaptable and multifunctional it becomes.
- Services: When evaluating software, we take into account the level of customer support, training materials, and online forums that are available. It’s crucial for the software to provide extensive documentation, tutorials, and guides that can assist users in getting started. Additionally, the software must have responsive and beneficial customer support services.
- Gantt charts: The quality of the Gantt charts provided by the software is evaluated as the last consideration. The software must provide a Gantt chart that is unambiguous and easily readable, allowing the user to see the project's schedule, connections, and advancement. Additionally, the software must enable the user to personalize the chart and export it in different file formats.
The software is evaluated and given a ranking based on various factors, including its overall score, popularity, and reputation in the market.
Our ranking methodology is designed to be impartial and thorough, providing users with the information they need to make an informed decision when selecting the most suitable online free project management software for their requirements.
Best Free Project Management Software – Buyer’s Guide
What’s The Best Online Free Project Management Software?
To be frank, there are plenty of online free project management software. Many of these tools claim to offer "free" plans, but in reality, they come with limitations that require you to upgrade to access all features.
The most effective free task management software will provide you with all the necessary tools without any cost. Additionally, as your requirements grow, these tools will offer advanced features at higher levels, such as Asana, ClickUp, and Monday.com.
How To Choose Free Project Management Software?
When selecting online free project management software, it’s important to take a few factors into account. One of the primary considerations is to determine which features are most crucial for your organization.
For instance, if you require software with file sharing capabilities, you should opt for a product that provides this feature. Additionally, project management software usually offers tools such as task management, collaboration facilities, timelines, and mobile applications.
When selecting online free project management software, it's important to take into account the level of user-friendliness. Some software options can be quite intricate, so it's essential to opt for a product that is straightforward to navigate.
Additionally, it's crucial to think about the quality of customer support offered to ensure that you can receive assistance when necessary.
What Are The Benefits Of Using Free Project Management Software?
Utilizing project management software has numerous advantages, such as the capability to monitor assignments, handle documents, and cooperate with colleagues. It can also assist in keeping things structured and maintaining progress.
Best Free Project Management Software – Frequently Asked Questions
We have compiled a list of our most commonly asked questions to address any additional inquiries you may have.
Should I Use Free Agile Project Management Software?
Paid agile project management software may be necessary for certain teams that require a more extensive range of features.
On the other hand, if you work with a small team that handles projects with a modest backlog, you may find one of the options on this list suitable for your next agile software. My opinion is that having a kanban board to work on is sufficient.
Is Project Management Software Secure?
When choosing software for managing projects, it’s crucial to give priority to security elements like dual-factor or multi-factor authentication, regular security upgrades and fixes, detection of unauthorized access, observation of user activity, encryption of data, and safeguarding of privacy.
The top project management software programs offer various levels of security, similar to other software types.
Is Project Management Software Secure?
The top project management software programs, similar to other software types, provide various levels of security.
When choosing this software, it’s crucial to take into account security measures such as 2FA or MFA, proof of regular security updates and patches, intrusion detection, monitoring of user activities, data encryption, and safeguarding of privacy.
Bottom Line On Best Free Project Management Software
To sum up, numerous online free project management software alternatives exist for teams seeking to enhance their teamwork and efficiency without spending too much money.
Whether you require simple task management or complex features like Gantt charts and time tracking, there is software available that can cater to your requirements.
It’s crucial to bear in mind that even though these costless alternatives can be beneficial, they might have drawbacks in regards to features, personalization, and assistance.
Hence, it’s essential to assess the particular demands and objectives of your team before deciding on the most appropriate online free project management software that suits your requirements.