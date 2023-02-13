Unlike other companies in the CBD industry, FOCL operates uniquely. They are trailblazers in several respects, with the belief that cannabidiol (CBD) is a helpful supplement when combined with other ingredients.
This innovation is displayed in their products, which utilize a wide range of plant-based alternatives to provide health and vitality. If you want to know more, check out our FOCL CBD review below.
Quick Overview
Founded in 2019, FOCL runs an organic farm in New Mexico and is headquartered in Los Angeles. FOCL Relief Cream, Premium CBD Oil, FOCL Day Capsules, and FOCL Night Capsules are just some of the products it offers.
Pros:
- Options that are both THC-free and holistic.
- 60-day money-back assurance period.
- Free shipping.
- Meticulous testing by independent parties.
- Possesses its own hemp farm using organic farming methods.
- A wide variety of products that all use organic ingredients.
Cons:
- Not a large range of products on offer.
FOCL CBD Review: About FOCL
FOCL's mission is to create premium plant-based supplements by combining therapeutically effective doses of cannabidiol with other ingredients. Formulas include stress-relieving adaptogens and performance-enhancing herbal extracts.
FOCL began as a response to a pressing personal need. The diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome changed everything for FOCL CEO Ken Lawson, who started taking dietary supplements.
While healing, he learned a great deal about medicinal herbs. He concluded that high-quality wellness products with transparent manufacturing processes were desperately needed. His subsequent decision to form FOCL was a direct result of this.
FOCL review wellness as their primary objective. They began growing non-GMO hemp on their own farm using organic farming methods. In addition, FOCL values transparency and makes a Certificate of Analysis available online for each of the company's goods.
FOCL is now a CBD manufacturer that not only complies with the FDA's requirements but has valid third-party certification from TRU-ID, which requires stringent procedures.
FOCL CBD Review: Product Lineup
FOCL offers an extensive line of CBD products, from tinctures, drops, and gummies to capsules and topical applications, in various concentrations, formulations, and flavors, including broad-spectrum and full-spectrum options.
Day Capsules FOCL CBD Review
Many people worldwide have made coffee their go-to morning beverage, but more and more are looking for alternatives. The energizing effects of coffee can put us more on edge than before we consumed it. People are beginning to see that agitation of this sort serves no useful purpose in the long run.
The FOCL Day formula is a proprietary blend of six herbal ingredients designed to provide sustained mental and physical stimulation, clarity, and calmness.
First, 10mg of full-spectrum hemp extract is incorporated into the mixture. As a bonus, the formula also features the following:
- Bacopa Monnieri – With powerful antioxidants that protect against free radicals, it also supports memory and concentration.
- Vitamin B6 – Controls one's ability to focus, recall information, and maintain a positive mindset.
- Rhodiola Rosea – A natural substance used to alleviate the effects of stress on the body, such as fatigue or nervousness.
- L-Theanine – An essential amino acid that can improve focus and productivity.
- Lion’s Mane – A natural remedy for clearing mind fog during times of stress.
Considering that most people only get improvements after using FOCL Day consistently for a while, it's best to use it daily. There are 30 servings in each container, and the price is $49.00. However, for $39.20 per month, customers can subscribe to FOCL and automatically have access to this product.
Night Capsules FOCL CBD Review
You've probably researched CBD to see whether it can help with your sleep issues if you've had trouble getting to sleep. Many modern products include melatonin, but you may still feel groggy and tired the next day if you take it.
FOCL Night aims to facilitate a more organic slumber [1]. Each serving also has a dose of the following substances in addition to the 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD:
- Griffonia simplicifolia (5-HTP) – May help increase melatonin production naturally by stimulating serotonin release.
- Ashwagandha – The adaptogenic herb ashwagandha has been shown to improve mental health and lower stress levels.
- Purple Passion Flower – An excellent remedy for insomnia and nervous tension.
- Valerian Root – The soothing properties of valerian root help people relax and drift off to sleep more easily.
- Hops Flower – When combined with valerian root, it may help maintain a regular sleep schedule and improve sleep quality.
FOCL Night should be used cautiously so you can recognize its effects and how best to use it. You can either buy a bottle of 30 doses for $49 or subscribe and pay $39.20 monthly.
Premium CBD Gummies FOCL Review
FOCL's Premium CBD Gummies have been met with high demand. They are made with a premium CBD oil blend that’s either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum. The ingredients in these gummies are all-natural, and they are also suitable for vegans.
They come in Mandarin Orange, Sour Watermelon, and Tropical Punch flavors. The standard dosage for each gummy is 25mg. You can purchase boxes of 30 for $49, or you can subscribe to save 20%.
CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies FOCL Review
FOCL's Cannabidiol + Cannabinol Sleep Gummies are a better option than just a regular CBD gummy if you're looking for something to aid sleep.
Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and 15mg of cannabinol (CBN). This may help relieve tension and anxiety before bed, helping you get a more restful sleep.
Additionally, L-theanine and passion flower extract are included to produce these gummy benefits for sleep. People can also use L-theanine for weight loss and memory boost.
Broad-Spectrum Drops FOCL CBD Review
Traditional CBD oils made with premium broad-spectrum, THC-free hemp extract are also available from FOCL. You may get FOCL CBD drops in either 1000mg (approximately 33mg per dose) or 3000mg (about 100mg per dose).
Multiple sources have recognized the FOCL CBD Drops review as a top CBD oil for relieving stress due to its calming properties. Pricing for these tinctures ranges from $59 for 1000mg to $119 for 2 ounces (3000mg).
Full-Spectrum Drops FOCL CBD Review
The entourage effect is why many favor full-spectrum CBD oil over broad-spectrum drops, which are still a good option for folks who want to avoid THC. It is hypothesized that the synergistic effects of the many cannabinoids in hemp will be more pronounced when the entire plant is used.
FOCL has developed CBD drops that incorporate a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including a trace amount of THC, for a more holistic cannabis experience.
Two dose options for these FOCL CBD drops are 1000mg and 3000mg, costing $69 and $129, respectively. Those who have trouble tolerating pain will find these highly concentrated forms an excellent option.
Relief Cream FOCL CBD Review
Muscle and joint pain can be alleviated with the help of FOCL Relief Cream. This CBD topical features a blend of all-natural ingredients. This product has many benefits because it allows users to target specific areas.
Each bottle contains 500mg of full-spectrum CBD and other natural ingredients, including menthol, shea butter, arnica, camphor oil, and eucalyptus. Purchase a jar for $39.00 or save 20% with a subscription.
FOCL Relief Cream is a great natural alternative for relieving muscle discomfort. This local treatment will go deep within the damaged tissue to bring about relief. The cream is not only easy to apply, but it also does not leave behind any oily residue.
Premium CBD Pet Drops FOCL Review
FOCL is an ideal option for your pet if you're looking for all-natural remedies. The Premium CBD Pet Drops can be purchased in two different strengths (300mg and 600mg of broad-spectrum CBD) and three flavors:
- Savory Chicken
- Wild Salmon
- Peanut Butter
The delicious CBD relief flavors should pique your pet's senses. Adding tincture to their food is an option if you're having trouble administering it orally. These oils cost $29 for 300mg and $39 for 60mg. The price is affordable compared to some of the best CBD creams and the best CBD oil for dogs.
FOCL Review: Brand Reputation
In this part of our FOCL CBD review, we look at the details of the brand and its products.
FOCL CBD Review: Price and Value for Money
CBD product value can be calculated by dividing the retail price by the CBD concentration. If you see a bottle of CBD oil with 1,000 mg and costs $80, you can divide that number by 1,000 to get the price per milligram of CBD, which in this case is $0.08.
Since the price of CBD per milligram may vary depending on the product's manufacturing costs, the price per mg of hemp oil may also vary. FOCL's prices are considered lower than the market average or on pace with other popular CBD products.
- Prices per milligram range from $0.05 to $0.16.
- The price per milligram for the cream is $0.03 to $0.04.
- The cost per milligram of CBD oil ranges from $0.04 to $0.08.
- The cost per milligram of pet tincture is $0.07 to $0.10.
A 20% discount is available on all CBD items if you become a subscriber to FOCL.
FOCL CBD Review: Hemp Source and Extraction Process
FOCL sources its CBD oil and other products from a variety of growers, including its own organic farm in New Mexico. Companies that grow their own hemp have greater control over the product's quality.
Still, it would be to our advantage to get additional information concerning various farming techniques and the implementation of environmentally sound procedures. This information can be helpful when deciding on the best CBD oil for anxiety.
FOCL uses a CO2 extraction technology, which does not need solvents, to remove CBD and other valuable compounds from hemp plant material [2].
FOCL CBD Review: Third-Party Testing
Independent testing is performed by the highly regarded California lab Kaycha Labs, which is employed by FOCL. This includes testing for pollutants like pesticides, heavy metals, microorganisms, mycotoxins, and lingering solvents, as well as measuring the efficacy of cannabinoids and terpenes.
FOCL CBD Review: Shipping and Returns
FOCL has a refund policy in place for 60 days in the event that a customer is unhappy with their purchase. Customers must cover the cost of return postage.
Shipping is free for all orders within the United States.
FOCL CBD Review: Customer Service and Reputation
Aside from the many glowing FOCL CBD reviews and ratings, the company also has a stellar reputation. The FOCL CBD drops, particularly the orange cream flavor, have received universal acclaim for their delicious taste. There are some complaints in FOCL CBD reviews, however, that the mint flavor is not as pleasant.
As per FOCL CBD reviews, buyers are generally delighted with the products' effectiveness and value. Customers that sign up for subscriptions seem pleased with the savings they receive, and they have also noted in FOCL CBD reviews that their orders arrive quickly.
There aren't many 1- or 2-star FOCL CBD reviews. However, it seems those people who did give it a low rating didn't detect any health benefits. Unlike FOCL reviews, the extra information you can get from Nuleaf Naturals reviews might help you decide whether it may be beneficial to you.
According to FOCL review, we don't know if it was the dosage, if they were on any other prescriptions, or if they just had unrealistically high expectations. Pinpointing the root reason for this phenomenon is impossible. FOCL seems a wonderful choice for anybody looking for cannabis products from a reputable brand.
FOCL CBD Review: Quality
The only possible drawback, based on our interactions with FOCL reviews, is the need for CBD-containing alternatives. Right now, they only provide a limited selection of products, but those they offer are of the highest quality. The high-quality cuts across all their FOCL review products, including FOCL CBD Gummies, FOCL CBD Cream, and FOCL CBD Oil.
We hope they can expand and stabilize their business over time. We also anticipate that they will extend the variety of goods they offer. After looking at other brands for this FOCL review, no other company provides a satisfaction guarantee for their items for 60 days.
FOCL CBD Review: Safety
Despite FOCL's short history in the CBD industry compared to that of some of its competitors, we are confident in the safety of its products. They have obtained all necessary certificates and implemented all necessary safety procedures, so customers can use their products with confidence.
All of their products are made in facilities certified as GMP compliant by TRU-ID, and all of their components have been inspected by third parties to ensure their quality and safety.
FOCL CBD Review: Transparency
You may learn more about FOCL, including why they do what they do and how they got started, by visiting their website. In addition, on each product page, users can view the results of any accessible tests conducted by an independent lab.
At FOCL review, each employee gets their own profile page that describes their responsibilities and contributions to the company. It would appear that the company's stated goal of maintaining a completely open culture is being realized.
What Makes FOCL CBD Stand Out?
- FOCL broad-spectrum products are 100% THC-free.
- Items under the FOCL label are cruelty-free and made without genetically modified ingredients. They also follow FDA regulations for manufacturing.
- FOCL does not include any unlisted or questionable ingredients in its products. They are in favor of employing only the finest materials to make superior products.
- FOCL only makes use of TRU-ID-approved substances. TRU-independent ID's laboratory testing ensures the quality and originality of its products.
- The goods are made in the USA.
FOCL CBD Review: FAQs
In the last part of our FOCL CBD review, we answer your questions about CBD and the brand.
Is CBD Legal?
In accordance with federal guidelines, CBD oil made from industrial hemp can contain no more than 0.3% THC. However, the status of CBD inside the law varies by state, so it's important to research the regulations on your own.
When CBD is legal in your state, you can legally get CBD sent to you through the mail.
It is crucial to differentiate between the regulations pertaining to "marijuana," also referred to as marijuana or weed, and hemp CBD, as different states support either one, the other, or neither.
Hemp that complies with legal regulations has a THC level of 0.3% or less, depending on its fresh mass, below the threshold at which intoxication is likely to occur. To contrast, hemp with a THC level of 0.3% or above is considered marijuana.
The terms "marijuana" and "hemp" are often used interchangeably, even though they refer to two very different plants. The concentration of THC is the main criterion to differentiate them.
Under US law, cultivating cannabis or pot with a THC content of 0.3% or less is legal. The use of CBD generated from hemp-based products is permitted as well. Although state laws may vary, federal law prohibits the use of hemp with a THC level of more than 0.3%.
Are There Any Side Effects of Taking CBD?
There could be a few small negative effects from taking CBD, such as fatigue and tummy aches. However, the vast majority of experts agree that CBD is harmless unless used while pregnant or nursing [3].
Note that CBD may interact with several medications. So, it's important to check with your doctor first before taking any drugs.
CBD's efficacy could be enhanced if taken with a fatty meal due to increased absorption [4].
How Much CBD Should I Take?
CBD may be more readily absorbed by the body if taken with a high-fat diet, which could have amplified effects. It's advised to start with a low dose of CBD and gradually increase it until you discover the optimal level for your needs.
Even though many different CBD doses have been tested in clinical trials, additional data is needed to establish safe and effective dosing guidelines.
The FOCL review suggests taking between 20 and 40 mg of CBD daily. If you switch brands or types of CBD, be sure to recalculate your dosage to account for any potential differences in CBD concentration (for example, between CBD oil and gummies).
Who Should Use CBD?
Many people, especially those who are always on the lookout for inner peace, may benefit from adding CBD to their daily routine [5].
However, children, women who are pregnant or nursing, and anyone taking a medicine that carries a warning caution should not take CBD.
Even though CBD research is still in its infancy, preliminary findings have shown promise in treating a variety of medical conditions. Several studies point to the potential benefits of CBD for people dealing with mental health issues, and these include:
- Schizophrenia.
- The ills that come about because of drug abuse.
- Worries and stress.
CBD has shown promise in reducing arthritis-related pain, according to a study conducted on rodents in 2015 [6]. Inflammation is a common source of pain, and this could be another benefit.
However, CBD should be avoided or the dosage adjusted for some persons.
Are FOCL’s Products All-Natural?
Absolutely. FOCL only sells 100% natural and organic products. In addition, FOCL uses the company's unique non-GMO-certified hemp crops, which are grown without the use of herbicides or pesticides.
FOCL means bringing you a plant-based health experience from start to finish with products that are naturally sourced, cruelty-free, and free of any animal byproducts or testing.
FOCL CBD Review: Final Thoughts
If you're looking for CBD products, we recommend giving FOCL a try because they stand out from the crowd. We like that they come in a variety of strengths, formulations, and flavors, so there's an option for every CBD consumer who's interested in trying it out.
We like that FOCL grows its own hemp and that extra botanical components are included in its products in addition to the comprehensive test reports conducted by independent labs.
Although more research needs to be done, CBD has shown promise in animal studies for treating anxiety and depression. To ensure you are obtaining a high-quality CBD product if you decide to incorporate it into your daily routine, use a reputable brand like FOCL.
