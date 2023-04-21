Best Florida Sports Betting Apps for iOS & Android Ranked by Sports Bonuses, Mobile Compatibility, and More

The top Florida sports betting apps have it all!
Whether you want to bet on the Miami Dolphins or the Tampa Bay Lightning, we’re here to ensure that you can easily do so by having access to the best betting apps available in the Sunshine State.
This review will walk you through Florida's top-ranked sports betting apps, with Bovada topping the list due to its perfect blend of betting features.
We’ll highlight the bonuses these apps offer, available markets, accepted banking options, and how you can easily sign up on one of these apps.
Ready! Let’s dive in!
Best Florida Sports Betting Apps
- Bovada: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best sports variety
- MyBookie: Best for live betting
- Everygame: Best wagering requirements
- Mystake: Best for promos
- XBet: Best customer support
- Thunderpick: Best for crypto
- BetUS: Best for betting tips
- SportsBetting.ag: Best for high rollers
1. Bovada – Best Florida Sports Betting App Overall
Pros:
- Crypto welcome bonus of up to $750
- Low 5x wagering requirement on bonus
- Prop builder feature
- Easy-to-use mobile and desktop site
- Over 35 sports markets
- Excellent odds for eSports betting
Cons:
- Deposit fees for certain methods
Available Sports Markets: 4.95/5
Bovada offers its customers an enormous range of markets for sports betting in Florida.
You’ll find over 35 sports, including soccer, basketball, hockey, golf, American Football, and many others.
The betting markets at your disposal are vast. For soccer, you’ll have over 200 betting markets to choose from; they include props, alternate lines, both teams to score, game props, player props, and many more.
You can place your bets pre-match or when the games have started. Also, you can bet on live markets on popular leagues like the NBA, NFL, MLB, and the EPL, just to mention a few.
Esports fans are also included; they can place sports bets on competitions like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Dota, and King of Glory.
Bovada also enables you to bet on non-sport markets like politics and entertainment. Common examples include ‘Joe Biden Specials’ and ‘Donald Trump Specials.’
Lastly, the site allows you to select from three odd formats: American, Decimal, and Fractional odds.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
Bovada offers big welcome bonuses to Florida bettors and frequently modifies its current deals and promotions. Some of the bonuses and promos available at Bovada include:
- Sports Welcome Bonus: When you sign up on Bovada for the first time, you’ll get a 50% bonus of up to $250. The minimum deposit required to qualify for this bonus is $20, and the wagering requirement is 5x.
- Crypto Sports Welcome Bonus: When you deposit for the first time using crypto, you’ll get a 75% bonus of up to $750. The minimum deposit required to be eligible for this bonus is $20, and the rollover requirement is 5x.
- Refer a Friend Bonus: When you refer your friends to Bovada, you’ll receive a 200% bonus of up to $200. To be eligible for this bonus, you must have deposited at least $20 into your account at least once, and your friend should deposit a minimum of $20. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 5x.
Banking Options: 4.9/5
Bovada provides a variety of deposit and withdrawal options for its customers.
You can transact using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether, credit/debit cards like VISA and MasterCard, and vouchers.
The minimum deposit limit is $20 at this Florida sportsbook app. You won’t be charged deposit and withdrawal fees for cryptocurrencies or voucher payments.
The payout times differ depending on your payment method, i.e., Bitcoin payments are usually processed within 24 hours.
On the other hand, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin withdrawals take up to an hour.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5
Although there isn’t an actual mobile app for you to download, Bovada’s site offers excellent mobile functionality on iOS and Android devices.
The mobile site delivers a seamless and easy-to-use betting experience and complete account and betting management.
You can place bets quickly and swiftly with the app's speedy performance and lack of bugs.
>> 75% bonus of up to $750 at Bovada
2. BetOnline – Best Sports Variety of any Florida Sports Betting App
Pros:
- 35+ sports markets
- Welcome bonus of up to $1,000
- Accepts 18 forms of crypto
- Triple-tiered, 24/7 support
- User-friendly site
Cons:
- 9.75% processing fee on credit/debit card deposits
Available Sports Markets: 4.9/5
BetOnline offers its customers competitive odds on over 35 sporting markets. Some of the sports markets on this site include basketball, Handball, volleyball, hockey, and soccer.
Several betting markets are available depending on the sport you choose. For basketball, you can bet on total points, the margin of victory, and game props like the largest lead.
Moreover, BetOnline offers live/in-play betting on renowned sporting events.
Select the "Live Betting" tab to display your live betting options. You can bet live on baseball, golf, soccer, tennis, and other popular sports.
You can also bet on virtual and esports on BetOnline. Some popular esports you can play include FIFA, Counter-Strike, and League of Legends, just to mention a few.
The three odd formats used by BetOnline are fraction, decimal, and American. Beginners can check the “Sportsbook 101” section to learn more about sports betting.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
There are various bonuses available on BetOnline. Some are always available, while you can only access others with specific bets. They Include:
- Sports Welcome Bonus: On your first-ever deposit at BetOnline, you’ll get a 50% bonus of up to $1,000. The minimum deposit required to qualify for this bonus is $55.
- Crypto Welcome Bonus: On your first-ever crypto deposit, you’ll get a higher 100% bonus of up to $1,000. The minimum deposit eligible for this promo is $20.
- Sports Reload Bonus: For every qualifying reload you make at BetOnline, you’ll get a 25% bonus of up to $250. The minimum deposit to qualify for this bonus is $100, and the rollover requirement is 6x.
Banking Options: 4.7/5
BetOnline has one of the broadest deposit and payout options; all are 100% safe and dependable.
Debit/credit cards, cryptocurrencies, money orders, and wire transfers are all acceptable banking options. The minimum amount you can deposit at BetOnline with most methods is $20.
Popular crypto options include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, USD coin, and Ethereum.
Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin Cash have flexible deposit limits of between $20 to $100,000, though Bitcoin has a higher $500,000 deposit limit.
We recommend using Bitcoin to transact at BetOnline. You won’t be charged service fees on Bitcoin deposits, while withdrawals are both fast and free.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5
This site is compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows devices.
Even though a mobile sports app is not currently available, the mobile site loads perfectly on all browsers, so you won’t experience any lag.
The site runs smoothly on mobile platforms, as it’s fully optimized to work with the smaller screens of mobile devices.
Additionally, the mobile app grants you access to the same markets as the desktop site.
>> 50% bonus of up to $1,000 at BetOnline
3. MyBookie – Best Florida Sports Betting App for Live Betting
Pros:
- Welcome bonus of up to $1,000
- 25% sports reload bonus
- Regular odds boosts
- Prop builder
- Low 1x wagering requirement on cashback
Cons:
- High minimum deposit for fiat methods
Available Sports Markets: 4.6/5
You can bet on a variety of sports at MyBookie. The odds are fair and give equal coverage to all major sporting events, focusing on the ones currently in season.
Sports available for betting at MyBookie include Soccer, basketball, UFC, NFL, baseball, Aussie rules, Futsal, rugby, and lacrosse.
You can also bet on non-sporting events such as US politics. A good example is the outcome of the US presidential election.
There is a wide range of betting markets for you at MyBookie; they include handicaps, total goals, corners, and both teams to score.
Also, MyBookie has a live betting function; you can bet on ongoing games in popular leagues such as NBA, premier league, ATP challenge tour, and many others.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Below are the top bonuses available at MyBookie:
- Sports Welcome Bonus: When you sign up for the first time at MyBookie, you’ll get a 50% bonus of up to $1000. The minimum deposit needed to be eligible for this bonus is $50, which is favorable.
- Cash Bonus: You’ll get a 10% bonus of up to $200 cashback on your first deposit at MyBookie. The minimum qualifying deposit is $45, and the rollover requirement is 1x.
- Referral Bonus: When you refer your friend to MyBookie, you’ll get a 200% bonus of up to $200. Your friend must deposit at least $50 to qualify for this bonus.
- Reload Bonus: You’ll get a 25% bonus on any successful reload; this bonus is unlimited, a feature you’re unlikely to find anywhere else in the online sports betting market. This bonus has a wagering requirement of 6x, and you must deposit at least $100 to be eligible.
Banking options: 4.6/5
MyBookie gives customers over 12 deposit options.
These include credit cards like VISA and MasterCard; cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum; and person-to-person transfers.
The minimum deposit limit using cryptos is $20, while for credit cards, it is $45.
The first credit card deposit is free, and all cryptocurrency transfers lack fees. The payout period is usually 3 – 7 business days. For quick payouts within two days, we recommend using Bitcoin.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
MyBookie’s mobile betting platform provides several benefits, including a user-friendly interface, simple menus, and access to all betting lines.
You won’t need to download any app.
Using an Android, iOS, or any other mobile device with internet access, you’ll get access to all their major sports by simply going to the mobile site.
>> 50% bonus of up to $1000 at MyBookie
4. Everygame – Best Florida Sports Betting App for iPhone Users
Pros:
- 25+ sports markets
- 4x wagering requirement on the welcome bonus
- $750 sign-up boost
- Quick and responsive customer support
- Reputable brand with 2+ decades of operation
Cons:
- Limited cryptocurrency payment options
Available Sports Markets: 4.6/5
You’ll find almost all sports and contests on Everygame. Sports with the most extensive betting choices are ice hockey, basketball, tennis, and American football.
Other sports on this site include baseball, cricket, rugby, boxing, and golf.
As a soccer lover, you can bet on many markets, including match winner, handicap, half with most goals, corner count, double chance, and draw no bet.
You can also bet live on ongoing matches like soccer, basketball, eSports, baseball, and many other sports available at Everygame.
Also, there are non-sporting events like politics, the stock market, and Powerball betting. The odds formats available at Everygame are decimal, American, and fraction.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Everygame offers a wide variety of bonuses, promotions, and other incentives. They feature bonuses tailored to players' demands, including:
- Welcome Bonus: On registration at Everygame, you’ll get a 100% bonus of up to $750, with the promo split between your first three deposits (up to $250 each). The rollover requirement attached to this bonus is 4x the deposit + bonus amounts.
- Hot Hoops Chase: When you bet on the current NBA league at Everygame, you can win up to $1,000 in cash prizes if your NBA wagers have the highest profit. No minimum stake applies to this promotion.
Banking options: 4.5/5
Everygame supports both crypto and conventional payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals.
Although Eveygame accepts all major credit and debit cards for deposits, cryptocurrency deposit options are limited.
As with everywhere else, cryptocurrency payments are quicker and provide higher maximum withdrawal and deposit amounts.
Banking options available at Everygame include Bitcoin, checks, ecoPayz, bank transfer, and person-to-person transfer.
Mobile compatibility: 4.5/5
The mobile experience at Everygame is seamless. The website works well on mobile devices, and you needn’t download an app.
The mobile site is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. Markets load quickly, and navigation menus are simple to use.
>> Up to $750 sign-up bonus at Everygame
5. Mystake – Best Florida Sports Betting App for Promos and Bonuses
Pros:
- 15+ ongoing promos
- $500 sports welcome bonus
- 8 cryptocurrencies supported
- 30+ sports markets
- Customer support is available 24/7
Cons:
- Cluttered homepage
Available Sports Markets: 4.7/5
You can place bets on a wide range of sports markets at Mystake, including baseball, soccer, football, basketball, ice hockey, handball, tennis, and table tennis.
Also, you can filter your betting options by league or competition.
Soccer, for instance, features prestigious leagues like the Serie A, EPL, and La Liga. Available betting markets include match outcomes, number of corners, cards, and handicaps.
The specialized ‘Virtual Sports’ section offers even more thrilling new betting possibilities, including virtual football and horse racing.
Finally, three odds formats are available at Mystake: decimal (the default), fractional, and American.
You can switch between these forms by selecting the ‘Change Odds Type’ button under the bet slip settings tab.
If you’re into casino gambling, this site features over 3,500 casino games, which also makes it one of the top Florida casino sites.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Mystake offers both new and returning customers a variety of perks and promotions.
We counted over 15 active promotions when writing this review, ranging from sports promos to casino promos and even ones focusing on esports.
For sports bettors, the main ones consist of the following:
- Sports Welcome Bonus: You’ll receive a 100% bonus of up to $500 on your first-ever deposit. The minimum deposit eligible for this bonus is $20.
- 30% Cashback: You’ll get 30% cashback when you wager on the top soccer leagues. The cashback is broken down as follows: a 10% free sports bet and a 20% casino bonus. The minimum stake required to qualify for this bonus is $10.
- 3 + 1 Free Bet: After placing three bets on Mystake, you’ll get a fourth bet for free. The minimum stake required to be eligible for this bonus is $10.
Banking Options: 4.7/5
On Mystake, you’ll access a wide range of payment methods. You can deposit and withdraw funds using Neteller, bank wire transfers, Skrill, Sofort, Visa, and Mastercard.
The highest payout limit on Mystake is $500,000, and the weekly and monthly withdrawal limits are $7,500 and $15,000, respectively.
Concerning payout intervals, withdrawals take one to five days to appear in your bank account or wallet.
Lastly, you can transact through EUR, GBP, USD, AUD, CAD, BTC, ETH, BRL, LTC, XRP, USDT, BCH, DASH, and XMR.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
By offering a mobile-friendly site, Mystake solidifies its status as a strong and forward-thinking provider.
The website surpasses your expectations by making its markets available on all iOS and Android-powered mobile devices.
While Mystake doesn't have an app, you can bet directly from your mobile browser.
Using the mobile site, you can easily access Mystake’s new customer offers, promotions, and customer support.
>> 100% bonus of up to $500 at Mystake
Best Florida Sports Betting Apps - Runners-Up:
How We Ranked the Best Sports Betting Apps in Florida
Below are the four main factors we used to rank the best sports betting apps in Florida:
Sports Betting Markets and Odds
We looked for FL betting apps with an extensive range of sports markets available for customers. We also considered the odds these betting apps offer to ensure you’re getting value.
History and Reputation
The security of your funds and personal details is one key aspect of the best Florida sports betting apps.
We only recommend operators that offer secure sports betting measures to protect your information.
Payment Methods
We searched for Florida sports betting applications that provide various options for users to finance their accounts.
These include credit cards such as Visa, Amex, and Mastercard, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and eWallets like Paypal and Neteller.
Available Welcome Bonus
We looked for valuable welcome bonuses offered by betting apps in Florida to ensure that players can get started on the right foot.
Welcome bonuses boost your bankroll, giving you an advantage over the house.
Mobile Compatibility
Lastly, since you’re going to be betting on the go, we ensured that all the Florida betting apps on this page have great user interfaces and offer excellent mobile compatibility.
Why Is Bovada the Best Florida Sports Betting App?
Bovada is the best overall sports betting app in Florida for the following reasons:
- Excellent Welcome Bonuses: Bovada offers new customers a 50% sports bonus of up to $250 and a 75% crypto welcome bonus of up to $750. Be on the look for more such offers on Bovada’s website.
- Extensive Sports Markets: The major attraction when joining a reputable website like Bovada is its vast sportsbook. Over 35 different sports markets are available on Bovada. You can play virtual sports and your preferred sports (soccer, basketball, tennis, golf, baseball, etc.). Also, the website provides favorable odds.
- Mobile-Compatible Site: On iOS and Android smartphones, Bovada offers outstanding mobile capabilities. You’ll be guaranteed a fluid and easy betting experience, and the website runs rapidly and has no glitches, allowing you to place bets quickly.
- Low Wagering Requirements On Bonuses: The wagering requirement attached to the sports welcome bonus, crypto welcome bonus, and referral bonus is only 5x, far below the 10x to 20x sports betting industry standard.
Why Use the Best Florida Betting Apps?
We recommend using the best betting apps in Florida for the following reasons:
- Top-rated sports betting apps offer customers greater flexibility, allowing them to enjoy extensive sports betting markets on the go.
- These sports betting apps offer a variety of banking choices. These include credit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and the increasingly popular cryptocurrencies used in the online gambling sector, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Also, many sports betting apps and online betting sites on our list promise prompt payouts within 48 hours.
- The best sports betting apps have relaxed deposit limits; thus, they accommodate players of all stake levels.
- The authentication process is much more lenient, enabling players to enjoy their favorite sports betting markets anonymously.
Guide to Florida Sports Betting Apps
What Sports Do Florida Betting Apps Offer?
The top betting apps in Florida offer sports betting in the major sports and leagues.
You can place in popular sports like football, basketball, soccer, baseball, hockey, and tennis, just to name a few. Plus, many of the top apps also offer niche sports betting markets.
What Deposit Options Are Available on Florida Sports Betting Apps?
On top sports betting apps available in Florida, you can choose from several payment options.
They range from traditional payment methods like bank transfers to modern crypto payments and eWallets.
Are Florida Sports Betting Apps Safe?
As long as you join reputable and licensed Florida sports betting sites, just like those featured on this page, you won’t have to worry about safety and security.
This is because the top betting apps in Florida use advanced SSL encryption to secure your account and are regulated by licensed regulatory bodies.
Comparison of the Top 5 Florida Sports Betting Apps
Here’s a reminder of what players can expect from the 5 best Florida mobile sports betting apps:
- Bovada: Bovada offers new customers up to $250 in welcome bonuses and $750 in crypto welcome bonuses. You also get up to 35 sports markets to bet on and a low 5x wagering requirement on these mobile betting bonuses.
- BetOnline: On BetOnline, you can bet on over 35 exciting sports markets like soccer, basketball, handball, and American football. You can also bet on virtual sports and eSports. Join today to claim a $1,000 welcome bonus.
- MyBookie: For those who want to place live bets on the go, MyBookie is undoubtedly the top Florida betting app for that. There’s also a $1,000 welcome offer, regular odds boosts, and a superb 25% reload bonus.
- Everygame: Everygame’s website is accessible on all mobile devices and offers the best wagering requirements. If you want to get started, join today to claim their $750 bonus, which comes with a lenient 4x playthrough.
- Mystake: Mystake accepts many currencies and crypto payment options. This is also the best site for regular promos, as there are tens of available offers at any given time. Register now to access these promos and claim up to a $500 sports boost.
How to Sign Up Using a Florida Sports Betting App
Below is a guide on signing up and claiming your bonus on Bovada, Florida's best sports betting app:
Step 1: Go to the Website
- Click the link to visit Bovada’s website.
- Click on the red ‘Join’ icon.
- Enter your details, including first name, last name, email, phone number, zip code, and password.
- Confirm that you are of legal age and agree to the T&C by ticking the relevant box.
- Click the red ‘Register’ button to complete the registration process.
Step 2: Verify Your Account
- Confirm your email by clicking on the verification link received in your email.
- Submit scans of your identification documents such as government-issued ID, utility bills, and banking information.
- Wait for a confirmation email from the betting app on the verification status.
Step 3: Fund Your Account
- Log in by entering your email and password.
- Click on ‘Profile.’
- Click on the red ‘Deposit’ icon.
- Select your preferred payment option and input your banking details.
- Enter the amount you want to deposit and confirm.
- Wait for funds to reflect and start playing.
Tips for Finding the Best Sports Betting Apps in Florida
Use the following tips to improve your chances of winning at Top Florida betting apps:
- Examine the Bonus Requirements: Always look at the bonus requirements before redeeming an offer at online sportsbooks. Verify the bonus's total amount, wagering requirements, minimum deposit requirement, minimum stake eligibility, and bonus expiration period.
- Only Play On Licensed Sites: Play only on licensed Florida sportsbooks to avoid scams and to safeguard the security of your personal and financial information.
- Develop Gaming Strategies: You should develop perfect strategies to increase your winnings on sports bets. Ensure to try out many systems and stick to a plan that works for you.
- Be on the Lookout for No Deposit-Free Bets: Before placing a bet with real money, using free bets is a beautiful way of practicing and improving your betting skills. Many top betting apps will give you a no-deposit bonus on signing up.
Still Looking for the Best Florida Sports Betting Apps?
You should consider the top Florida sports betting apps featured here if you want online betting sites that offer plenty of valuable perks.
Bovada, which provides over 35 sports markets, 24/7 live chat assistance, a $750 crypto welcome bonus, and a memorable mobile betting experience, came out on top after reviewing several FL sports betting apps.
Nonetheless, each app we have reviewed excels in at least one of these categories.
You only have to choose the one that suits your needs. That said, remember that betting is a game of chance, so always stick to responsible gambling!
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
Do you feel as though you're approaching problem gambling, or do you know someone with a similar issue? Without further ado, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
For free gambling resources, visit: